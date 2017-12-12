Swimming: Fostoria girls sweep quad meet

Posted On Tue. Dec 12th, 2017
BUCYRUS — Jordan Haver and Alice James were double winners in the girls meet to help Fostoria’s swim team sweep a quadrangular meet at the Bucyrus YMCA on Monday.
The Redmen scored 61 points to edge Caledonia River Valley (55), Marion Elgin (31) and Bucyrus (13) for first place. Tony Costello was in on four wins for Fostoria’s boys team. Bucyrus topped the Redmen 52-48 for first place. Elgin (41) and River Valley (35) were next.
Haver scored wins in the 100 backstroke (1:12.31) and 200 individual medley (2:43.1). James touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (7:17.11) and teamed with Kana Kagitani, Hope Nowicki, Jona Rusi and Bri Hickle to win the 200 free relay in 1:55.93.
Costello continued his strong start to the season by winning the 200 IM (2:23.64) and 100 free (56.27). He also teamed with Calob Keller, Tuna Candir and Justin Jordan to win the 200 free (1:52.71) and 400 free (4:24.20) relays.
Candir scored a win in the 500 free (7:50.83).
FOSTORIA GIRLS SCORING
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Thomas, Braun, Haver, Settles) 2:24.43. 200 FREE — 2, James (Fos) 2:40.17. 3, Nowicki (Fos) 3:09.53. 200 IM — 1, Haver (Fos) 2:43.1. 50 FREE — 5, Settles (Fos) 33.23. 100 FREE — 2, Thomas (Fos) 1:16.9. 3, Settles (Fos) 1:17.7. 5, Rusi (Fos) 1:22.82. 500 FREE — 1, James (Fos) 7:17.11. 200 FREE RELAY — 1, Fostoria (Kagitani, Nowicki, Rusi, Hickle) 1:55.93. 100 BACK — 1, Haver (Fos) 1:12.31. 5, Thomas (Fos) 1:31.62. 100 BREAST — 5, Braun (Fos) 1:28.57. 400 FREE RELAY — 4, Fostoria (Nowicki, Kagitami, Hickle, James) 5:39.21.
FOSTORIA BOYS SCORING
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Johnson, Seagro, Hampton, Groves) 2:42.9. 200 FREE — 2, Jordan (Fos) 2:45.89. 3, Candir (Fos) 2:48.21. 200 IM — 1, Costello (Fos) 2:23.64. 50 FREE — 5, Groves (Fos) 32.15. 100 FREE — 1, Costello (Fos) 56.27. 500 FREE — 1, Candir (Fos) 7:50.83. 200 FREE RELAY — 1, Fostoria (Keller, Candir, Costello) 1:52.71. 100 BACK — 3, Keller (Fos) 1:23.76. 4, Jordan (Fos) 1:24.01. 100 BREAST — 3, Seagro (Fos) 1:45.4. 4, Keller (Fos) 1:48.82. 400 FREE RELAY — 1, Fostoria (Keller, Candir, Jordan, Costello) 4:24.2.

