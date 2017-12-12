Prep roundup: Shank comes up big for Elmwood

BLOOMDALE — Zoe Shank sparked a fourth-quarter rally, scoring nine of her game-high 28 points, to help Elmwood push past Eastwood 66-63 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball encounter Tuesday night.

The victory leaves the Royals 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the NBC, while Eastwood falls to 4-2, 2-1.

Eastwood led 54-46 after three quarters, with the Eagles canning eight of their nine 3-pointers. Jamie Schmeltz scored 15 of her team-leading 21 points in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Shank hit four field goals and the Royals outscored Eastwood 20-9 to win it.

Maddie Schramko recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Elmwood. Jill Hannah had 10 points, four steals and four assists. Shank added eight rebounds and Peighton Troike seven.

Hannah Limes and Hannah Owens backed Schmeltz with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

eastwood (4-2, 2-1 nbc)

Farmer 1-0–2, Rost 1-2–4, Limes 5-0–13, Schmeltz 8-3–21, Owens 4-0–11, Turk 3-0–7, Abke 1-3–5. TOTALS: 23 8-11–63.

elmwood (4-1, 3-0 nbc)

Troike 1-2–5, Hannah 4-1–10, Schramko 8-1–17, Hilalrd 2-2–6, Shank 13-2–28. TOTALS: 28-54 8-18–66.

Eastwood 24 16 14 9 — 63

Elmwood 10 15 21 20 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 9 (Limes & Owens 3, Schmeltz 2, Turk 1); Elmwood 2-4 (Troike & Hannah 1).

rebounds: Elmwood 39 (Schramko 12, Shank 8, Troike 7).

turnovers: Elmwood 23.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 32-18.

BUCKEYE CENTRAL 48

NEW RIEGEL 42

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig had game highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday but the Blue Jackets fell 48-42 to Buckeye Central in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Brooklyn Gillig added nine points for New Riegel (3-3). Lindsay Bouillon and Kaitlyn Kirian each grabbed seven rebounds.

Courtney Pifher scored 23 points with 10 rebounds for Buckeye Central (5-0). Jenna Karl added 16 points and six rebounds.

Buckeye Central (5-0)

Evak 1-0–2, Karl 4-6–16, Pifher 8-7–23, Ratliff 2-0–5, Stump 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15-53 15-22 — 48.

New Riegel (3-3)

Bri. Gillig 9-6–25, Bro. Gillig 3-3–9, Kirian 1-1–3, Coleman 1-0–2, Bouillon 1-1–3. TOTALS: 15-35 11-19 — 42.

Buckeye Central 11 11 10 16 — 48

New Riegel 12 8 10 12 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Buckeye Central 3-12 (Karl 2, Ratliff); New Riegel 1-9 (Bri. Gillig).

rebounds: Buckeye Central 32 (Pifher 10); New Riegel 30 (Bri. Gillig 12).

turnovers: Buckeye Central 18, New Riegel 27.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 45

OLD FORT 24

OLD FORT — Hopewell-Loudon’s MaKayla Elmore nearly outscored Old Fort on her own as the Chieftains prevailed 45-24 in a nonleague girls basketball contest.

Elmore finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds, four offensive, four steals and four blocks to pace the Chieftains (5-1). Jacque Burns added seven points, four assists and two steals.

Madisyn Spencer tallied eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Stockaders, who committed 30 turnovers and shot 20 percent (9 of 43) from the field.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (5-1)

Elmore 10-2–23, Burns 3-1–7, Siebenaller 2-1–5, Coppus 2-0–4, Pace 1-0–3, Krupp 0-2–2, Zender 0-1–1. TOTALS: 18-64 7-14–45.

OLD FORT (0-5)

Spencer 3-0–8, Clouse 3-0–6, H. Bilger 1-1–3, Gillett 0-2–2, Hossler 1-0–2, Miller 1-0–2, Davidson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 9-43 4-8–24.

Hopewell-Loudon 10 11 14 10 — 45

Old Fort 4 4 8 8 — 24

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 2-13 (Pace & Elmore); Old Fort 2-14 (Spencer 2).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 37 (Elmore 18); Old Fort 35 (Spencer 10).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 8.

VAN BUREN 46

MAUMEE VALLEY CD 28

TOLEDO — Van Buren had three double-figure scorers and the Black Knights held Maumee Valley Country Day to single-digit scoring over the first two quarters for a 46-28 nonconference girls basketball victory.

Van Buren outscored MVCD 14-2 in the first quarter and had a 22-10 margin by halftime.

Zoe Horne had 14 points, Faith Dewalt 12 and Maddi Parker 11.

MVCD got 13 points from Ella Foster.

van buren (4-3)

Parker 4-3–11, Horne 6-0–14, Leeper 1-0–2, Rosenberger 2-1–5, F. Dewalt 4-4–12, Nessler 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18 8-11–46.

maume valley country day (3-2)

Papocchia 1-0–2, Herrmann 1-0–2, Foster 5-0–13, Peek 1-0–2, Daugherty 3-3–9. TOTALS: 11 3-12″”28.

Van Buren 14 8 15 9 — 46

Maumee Valley CD 2 8 14 4 — 28

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 2 (Horne 2); Maumee Valley Country Day 3 (Foster 3).

junior varsity: Van Buren 42, Maumee Valley Country Day 11.

