Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 60, Toledo St. Ursula 29

Toledo Notre Dame 58, Toledo Whitmer 35

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 70, Tinora 31

Ashland Senior 54, Buckeye Local 43

Bryan 53, Edgerton 38

Defiance 57, Ayersville 34

Fairview 46, Wauseon 42

Fremont Ross 47, Mansfield Madison 45

Hicksville 64, Hilltop 28

Lexington 52, Centerburg 30

New Bremen 49, Lincolnview 41

Spencerville 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 24

Swanton 33, Ottawa Hills 26

Sylvania Southview 70, Toledo Waite 25

Toledo Start 44, Oregon Clay 36

Vermilion 49, Black River 28

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30

Akr. Coventry 41, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 39

Akr. Ellet 41, Akr. East 25

Albany Alexander 86, Bidwell River Valley 26

Alliance Marlington 61, Canal Fulton Northwest 35

Andrews Osborne Academy 53, Lawrence School 21

Barnesville 45, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 34

Bellaire 74, St. Clairsville 39

Belmont Union Local 64, Martins Ferry 51

Belpre 43, Corning Miller 39

Bethel-Tate 58, Batavia Clermont NE 29

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38

Brooklyn 50, Richmond Hts. 44

Cols. Ready 37, Patriot Preparatory Academy 14

E. Cle. Shaw 59, Maple Hts. 48

Eastlake N. 54, Lyndhurst Brush 39

Elyria 72, Lorain Clearview 55

Fayetteville-Perry 62, Batavia 53

Gates Mills Hawken 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 33

Girard 39, Hubbard 23

Glouster Trimble 40, Racine Southern 37

Goshen 45, Middletown Madison Senior 43

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13

Groveport Madison Christian 33, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Huber Hts. Wayne 57, Wilmington 37

Kingsway Christian 49, Elyria Open Door 33

Lees Creek E. Clinton 57, Blanchester 47

Lynchburg-Clay 64, Peebles 55

McArthur Vinton County 44, Athens 26

Middletown 58, Morrow Little Miami 56

Middletown Fenwick 56, Hamilton Ross 33

New Boston Glenwood 60, Franklin Furnace Green 17

Oak Glen, W.Va. 48, Richmond Edison 44

Oak Hill 54, Portsmouth W. 45

Oxford Talawanda 37, Cin. Indian Hill 35

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 57, Hannibal River 41

Perry 48, Chardon NDCL 43

Pomeroy Meigs 62, Wellston 37

Proctorville Fairland 67, S. Point 31

Rayland Buckeye 79, E. Liverpool 21

Reedsville Eastern 56, Jackson 27

S. Webster 57, McDermott Scioto NW 19

Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Seaman N. Adams 46

Sheffield Brookside 74, Warrensville Hts. 30

Springboro 70, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Cin. NW 40

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Madonna, W.Va. 45

Stewart Federal Hocking 46, Crown City S. Gallia 29

Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Ft. Loramie 41

W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 31

Warren Harding 77, Orange 66

Williamsburg 66, Georgetown 43

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 39

Worthington Christian 62, Cols. Briggs 28

Youngs. Liberty 66, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Seneca East

Carey at Mohawk

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Elmwood

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Lake at Rossford

Otsego at Genoa

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Toledo Christian

Gibsonburg at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley

North Union at Galion Senior

Ontario at Clear Fork

River Valley at Marion Pleasant

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at North Central

Stryker at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Buckeye Central at New Riegel

Bucyrus at Crestline

Coldwater at Celina

Continental at Fairview

Crestline at Bucyrus

Defiance Classic at Ayersville

Defiance Classic at Defiance

Defiance Classic at Tinora

Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson

Delta at Hilltop

Evergreen at Cardinal Stritch

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Leipsic at Fort Jennings

Liberty-Benton at Lima Shawnee

Lincolnview at Elida

Loudonville at Akron Garfield

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Milan Edison at Fremont St. Joseph

New Knoxville at Russia

North Baltimore at Holgate

Oak Harbor at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Port Clinton at Norwalk Senior

Ridgemont at Botkins

Riverdale at Ada

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

St. Marys Memorial at Delphos St. John’s

Tiffin Columbian at Mansfield Madison

Van Buren at Maumee Valley Country Day

Van Wert at Spencerville

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Willard at Bellevue

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Elgin 39, Johnstown Northridge 36

Miller City 68, Patrick Henry 36

Around Ohio

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 67, Cin. Oyler 59

Cols. Hartley 71, Cols. Wellington 64

Community Christian (Independence), Ky. 72, Cin. SCPA 41

Westerville Cent. 53, Worthington Kilbourne 45

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross

Other NW Ohio Games

Bowling Green Christian Academy at Monclova Christian

Copley at Wooster Senior

Hicksville at Bryan

Kalida at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon

Lima Temple Christian at Parkway

Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes

Monroeville at Elyria Open Door Christian

New Bremen at Mississinawa Valley

Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta

Ridgemont at Allen East

Versailles at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294

Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335

Indianapolis 3 10 0 .231 212 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 320 251

Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 318 246

Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271

Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289

L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304

Denver 4 9 0 .308 229 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250

Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294

Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263

Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262

Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261

Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235

Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329

Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302

Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265

Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252

Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317

San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314

Thursday’s Result

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Results

Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Carolina 31, Minnesota 24

Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 26, Oakland 15

Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21

Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT

Green Bay 27, Cleveland 21, OT

San Francisco 26, Houston 16

Denver 23, N.Y. Jets 0

Arizona 12, Tennessee 7

L.A. Chargers 30, Washington 13

Jacksonville 30, Seattle 24

Philadelphia 43, L.A. Rams 35

Pittsburgh 39, Baltimore 38

Monday’s Game

New England at Miami, late

Thursday’s Game

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25

Saturday’s GameS

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1

Houston at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Washington, 1

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Carolina, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 18 Game

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 110 74

Toronto 31 20 10 1 41 106 88

Boston 27 14 9 4 32 78 75

Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99

Florida 30 12 14 4 28 90 105

Detroit 30 11 13 6 28 81 99

Ottawa 28 9 12 7 25 77 98

Buffalo 30 7 17 6 20 64 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 30 19 10 1 39 86 73

N.Y. Islanders 30 17 10 3 37 108 100

Washington 31 18 12 1 37 95 91

New Jersey 29 16 9 4 36 89 91

N.Y. Rangers 30 16 11 3 35 99 89

Pittsburgh 32 16 13 3 35 94 104

Carolina 28 11 10 7 29 78 88

Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 31 21 8 2 44 104 78

Winnipeg 31 18 8 5 41 107 87

Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84

Dallas 31 17 13 1 35 91 90

Minnesota 29 15 11 3 33 87 87

Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 90 82

Colorado 29 14 13 2 30 92 95

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 31 20 8 3 43 97 68

Vegas 29 19 9 1 39 103 91

San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69

Calgary 30 16 12 2 34 88 94

Vancouver 31 14 13 4 32 82 90

Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89

Edmonton 30 12 16 2 26 86 99

Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 3, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Toronto 1, Edmonton 0

Minnesota 4, San Jose 3, OT

Monday’s Results

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1

Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 1

Florida 2, Detroit 1, OT

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1

Carolina at Anaheim, late

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 7

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at Washington, 7

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7

Calgary at Minnesota, 8

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8

Florida at Chicago, 8:30

Carolina at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7

Boston at Detroit, 8

Nashville at Vancouver, 10

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7

Washington at Boston, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8

Toronto at Minnesota, 8

Florida at Colorado, 9

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9

Nashville at Edmonton, 9

San Jose at Calgary, 9

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 6 .793 —

Toronto 17 7 .708 3½

New York 13 13 .500 8½

Philadelphia 13 13 .500 8½

Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 14 12 .538 —

Miami 13 13 .500 1

Orlando 11 17 .393 4

Charlotte 10 16 .385 4

Atlanta 6 20 .231 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 19 8 .704 —

Milwaukee 15 10 .600 3

Indiana 16 11 .593 3

Detroit 14 12 .538 4½

Chicago 6 20 .231 12½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 4 .840 —

San Antonio 19 8 .704 3

New Orleans 14 14 .500 8½

Memphis 8 19 .296 14

Dallas 7 20 .259 15

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 16 11 .593 —

Denver 14 12 .538 1½

Portland 13 12 .520 2

Utah 13 14 .481 3

Oklahoma City 12 14 .462 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 21 6 .778 —

L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10

L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½

Phoenix 9 19 .321 12½

Sacramento 8 18 .308 12½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston 91, Detroit 81

Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT

Minnesota 97, Dallas 92

New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124

New York 111, Atlanta 107

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 116, Oklahoma City 103

Chicago 108, Boston 85

Houston 130, New Orleans 123

Miami 107, Memphis 82

Portland at Golden State, late

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7

Denver at Detroit, 7

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7

Memphis at Washington, 7

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7

Denver at Boston, 7:30

Portland at Miami, 7:30

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8

Utah at Chicago, 8

Toronto at Phoenix, 9

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Semifinals

FRIDAY’S GAME

Sam Houston State (12-1) at North Dakota State (12-1), 8

SATURDAY’S GAME

South Dakota Strate (11-2) at James Madison (13-0), 4:30

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Kansas City, Kan.

West Florida (11-3) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (13-1), 6 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Friday’s Championship

At Salem, Va.

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 7 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (41) 10-0 1598 4

2. Michigan St. (19) 9-1 1561 3

3. Wichita St. 8-1 1402 6

4. Duke 11-1 1362 1

5. Arizona St (5) 9-0 1316 16

6. Miami 8-0 1272 10

7. North Carolina 9-1 1237 11

8. Kentucky 8-1 1227 8

9. Texas A&M 8-1 1072 7

10. Xavier 9-1 1044 13

11. West Virginia 9-1 972 18

12. Gonzaga 8-2 805 12

13. Kansas 7-2 760 2

14. TCU 10-0 718 20

15. Seton Hall 8-1 704 19

16. Virginia 8-1 690 15

17. Purdue 10-2 568 21

18. Notre Dame 8-2 564 9

19. Florida St. 9-0 452 —

20. Tennessee 7-1 342 24

21. Baylor 7-2 281 23

22. Florida 6-3 261 5

23. Arizona 7-3 252 —

24. Texas Tech 7-1 191 —

25. Cincinnati 7-2 145 17

Others receiving votes: Creighton 79, Oklahoma 72, Texas 52, Louisville 19, Arkansas 17, Virginia Tech 15, Minnesota 15, Nevada 13, Mississippi St. 8, UCLA 6, SMU 6, Loyola of Chicago 5, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, Houston 3, N Iowa 3, Towson 3, Syracuse 2, Boise St. 2, Middle Tennessee 1, Rhode Island 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Villanova (22) 10-0 790 4

2. Michigan State (10) 9-1 768 3

3. Wichita State 8-1 675 6

4. Duke 11-1 667 1

5. Kentucky 8-1 609 7

6. Arizona State 9-0 604 17

7. North Carolina 9-1 593 10

8. Miami 8-0 569 11

9. Xavier 9-1 529 14

10. Texas A&M 8-1 495 9

11. West Virginia 9-1 477 16

12. Kansas 7-2 378 2

13. Gonzaga 8-2 374 13

14. TCU 10-0 373 20

15. Seton Hall 8-1 360 19

16. Virginia 8-1 355 12

17. Purdue 10-2 303 21

18. Notre Dame 8-2 247 8

19. Florida State 9-0 209 —

20. Tennessee 7-1 153 —

21. Baylor 7-2 150 22

22. Florida 6-3 111 5

23. Arizona 7-3 106 —

24. Oklahoma 7-1 86 —

25. Creighton 7-2 75 —

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Texas Tech 58, Virginia Tech 41, Texas 26, Louisville 25, Arkansas 21, Rhode Island 14, Minnesota 10, Mississippi State 10, Syracuse 10, Loyola of Chicago 9, Boise State 8, Houston 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Alabama 6, Saint Mary’s 4, UCLA 4, Georgia 3, Georgetown 2, Missouri 2, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 8-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 9-1 749 3

3. Louisville 11-0 736 4

4. South Carolina 9-1 685 5

5. Mississippi St. 9-0 664 6

6. Baylor 8-1 625 8

7. Tennessee 10-0 620 11

8. Texas 7-1 593 2

9. Oregon 8-1 519 9

10. West Virginia 9-0 504 10

11. UCLA 7-2 459 7

12. Florida St. 10-0 443 13

13. Ohio St. 9-2 439 12

14. Duke 8-2 390 14

15. Maryland 9-2 354 15

16. Missouri 9-1 293 17

17. Oregon St. 6-2 226 19

18. Stanford 5-4 221 18

19. Texas A&M 8-2 180 21

20. Villanova 9-0 177 22

21. Green Bay 8-1 147 23

22. South Florida 7-2 141 16

23. Michigan 8-2 116 24

24. California 7-2 98 25

25. Iowa 10-1 55 —

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 54, New Mexico 39, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 12, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 8, Southern Cal 8, Kentucky 7, South Dakota St. 3, Rutgers 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Ball St. 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Hartford 86, Sacred Heart 72

Vermont 81, Siena 57

SOUTH

FIU 65, South Florida 53

Jackson St. 60, Fisk 53

Lincoln Memorial 156, Mars Hill 69

Louisville 102, Bryant 59

Minnesota 68, Drake 67

North Florida 101, Florida A&M 89

Northwestern 96, Chicago St. 31

MIDWEST

Wayne (Neb.) 92, Mount Marty 69

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Columbia 75, Hofstra 53

NJIT 106, St. Joseph’s (NY) 42

Penn 57, Saint Joseph’s 50

Rhode Island 62, Fairfield 47

SOUTH

Cumberland (Tenn.) 61, Talladega 50

George Mason 58, UMBC 38

Johnson C. Smith 52, Catawba 51

Lincoln Memorial 107, Mars Hill 62

Louisiana Tech 71, Louisiana-Monroe 49

Maryland 114, Loyola (Md.) 45

McNeese St. 84, Louisiana College 46

Murray St. 63, UNC-Greensboro 52

NC A&T 94, St. Augustine’s 42

SC State 60, Charleston Southern 58

South Alabama 69, Southern U. 65

MIDWEST

UMKC 114, Harris-Stowe 59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Named Dan Halem deputy commissioner in addition to his duties as chief legal officer, Chris Park executive vice president/product and marketing, Noah Garden executive vice president/commerce and Chris Marinak executive vice president/strategy, technology and innovation. Promoted chief operating officer Tony Petitti to deputy commissioner/business and media.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Victor Alcantara outright to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Ramsey and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Josh Bard bench coach, Phil Nevin third base coach and Reggie Willits first base coach. Announced their Florida State League farm team will change its name from the Tampa Yankees to the Tampa Tarpons.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Joey Wendle to Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Cameron Perkins off waives from Philadelphia.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Alex Tamin director of major league operations and Jason Pare assistant general manager/research and development.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Giancarlo Stanton and cash to the N.Y. Yankees for 2B Starlin Castro, RHP Jorge Guzman and SS Jose Devers.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Hall and SS Jesse Williams on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed SS Engelb Vielma off waivers from Philadelphia.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Cody Gray to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Joe Hauser to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Exercised 2018 contract options on RHPs Clay Chapman, Will Landsheft and John Jaeger, C Scott Morton, INFs Ryan Budnick, Andrew Dundon, Ransom LaLonde and INF Kyle Wood and OFs Coco Johnson and Will Krug.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

F Matt Barnes announced his retirement.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Carlton Agudosi and LS Justin Drescher. Signed OL Vinston Painter from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Taurean Nixon from the practice squad. Signed WR Matt Hazel to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DT Khyri Thornton. Announced Denver signed TE Matt LaCosse off their practice squad. Terminated the practice squad contract of LB Trevor Bates. Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded QB James Franklin and a 2018 third-round draft pick to Toronto for OL Mason Woods. Announced the resignation of scout Torey Hunter, who accepted the position of director of player personnel and player development with the B.C. Lions. Signed QB Eli Jenkins.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Cody Speller, DB Abu Conteh and WR Brendon Thera-Plamondon.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Assigned RW Jared Boll, LW Kevin Roy and D Jaycob Megna to San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Assigned F Jack Walker to Rapid City (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned D Frank Hora on loan to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski on loan from Reading.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nicolas Meloche to Colorado (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Kayle Doetzel from Kansas City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Fs Jean Dupuy and Martins Dzierkals from Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Artur Tyanulin from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired F Noah Gregor and a 2018 eighth-round draft pick from Moose Jaw for F Ryan Peckford and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Kevin St. Pierre as emergency backup.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Stephen Pierog.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Signed F Gergo Nagy.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Griffin Foulk and F Tom Maxwell.

College

DELAWARE — Named Kelly Anderson assistant women’s tennis coach.

FLORIDA — Announced DT Taven Bryan will enter the NFL draft. Named Nick Savage director of strength and conditioning.

FLORIDA A&M — Named Willie Simmons football coach.

LOUISVILLE — Announced senior RB Jeremy Smith will transfer.

MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator and running backs coach Darrell Dickey to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

MISSISSIPPI — QB Shea Patterson announced he will transfer to Michigan.

TCU — Named Jeremiah Donati athletic director.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Girls Basketball

(7th grade) New Riegel 21, Old Fort 18

(8th grade) New Riegel 29, Old Fort 28

Junior High Boys Basketball

(7th grade) Hopewell-Loudon 50, Arcadia 6

(8th grade) Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 11

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood, Otsego & Genoa at Eastwood, 5:30

Fostoria, Woodmore & Rossford at Lake, 5:30

Prep Bowling

Lakota at Huron, 4

LOCAL & AREA

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills soccer clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. Sessions will be from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Interested perons can sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.

