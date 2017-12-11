Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 60, Toledo St. Ursula 29
Toledo Notre Dame 58, Toledo Whitmer 35
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 70, Tinora 31
Ashland Senior 54, Buckeye Local 43
Bryan 53, Edgerton 38
Defiance 57, Ayersville 34
Fairview 46, Wauseon 42
Fremont Ross 47, Mansfield Madison 45
Hicksville 64, Hilltop 28
Lexington 52, Centerburg 30
New Bremen 49, Lincolnview 41
Spencerville 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 24
Swanton 33, Ottawa Hills 26
Sylvania Southview 70, Toledo Waite 25
Toledo Start 44, Oregon Clay 36
Vermilion 49, Black River 28
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30
Akr. Coventry 41, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 39
Akr. Ellet 41, Akr. East 25
Albany Alexander 86, Bidwell River Valley 26
Alliance Marlington 61, Canal Fulton Northwest 35
Andrews Osborne Academy 53, Lawrence School 21
Barnesville 45, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 34
Bellaire 74, St. Clairsville 39
Belmont Union Local 64, Martins Ferry 51
Belpre 43, Corning Miller 39
Bethel-Tate 58, Batavia Clermont NE 29
Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38
Brooklyn 50, Richmond Hts. 44
Cols. Ready 37, Patriot Preparatory Academy 14
E. Cle. Shaw 59, Maple Hts. 48
Eastlake N. 54, Lyndhurst Brush 39
Elyria 72, Lorain Clearview 55
Fayetteville-Perry 62, Batavia 53
Gates Mills Hawken 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 33
Girard 39, Hubbard 23
Glouster Trimble 40, Racine Southern 37
Goshen 45, Middletown Madison Senior 43
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13
Groveport Madison Christian 33, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Huber Hts. Wayne 57, Wilmington 37
Kingsway Christian 49, Elyria Open Door 33
Lees Creek E. Clinton 57, Blanchester 47
Lynchburg-Clay 64, Peebles 55
McArthur Vinton County 44, Athens 26
Middletown 58, Morrow Little Miami 56
Middletown Fenwick 56, Hamilton Ross 33
New Boston Glenwood 60, Franklin Furnace Green 17
Oak Glen, W.Va. 48, Richmond Edison 44
Oak Hill 54, Portsmouth W. 45
Oxford Talawanda 37, Cin. Indian Hill 35
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 57, Hannibal River 41
Perry 48, Chardon NDCL 43
Pomeroy Meigs 62, Wellston 37
Proctorville Fairland 67, S. Point 31
Rayland Buckeye 79, E. Liverpool 21
Reedsville Eastern 56, Jackson 27
S. Webster 57, McDermott Scioto NW 19
Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Seaman N. Adams 46
Sheffield Brookside 74, Warrensville Hts. 30
Springboro 70, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Cin. NW 40
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Madonna, W.Va. 45
Stewart Federal Hocking 46, Crown City S. Gallia 29
Tipp City Tippecanoe 59, Ft. Loramie 41
W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 31
Warren Harding 77, Orange 66
Williamsburg 66, Georgetown 43
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 39
Worthington Christian 62, Cols. Briggs 28
Youngs. Liberty 66, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Seneca East
Carey at Mohawk
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Elmwood
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Lake at Rossford
Otsego at Genoa
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Toledo Christian
Gibsonburg at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley
North Union at Galion Senior
Ontario at Clear Fork
River Valley at Marion Pleasant
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at North Central
Stryker at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Buckeye Central at New Riegel
Bucyrus at Crestline
Coldwater at Celina
Continental at Fairview
Crestline at Bucyrus
Defiance Classic at Ayersville
Defiance Classic at Defiance
Defiance Classic at Tinora
Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson
Delta at Hilltop
Evergreen at Cardinal Stritch
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort
Leipsic at Fort Jennings
Liberty-Benton at Lima Shawnee
Lincolnview at Elida
Loudonville at Akron Garfield
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
Milan Edison at Fremont St. Joseph
New Knoxville at Russia
North Baltimore at Holgate
Oak Harbor at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Port Clinton at Norwalk Senior
Ridgemont at Botkins
Riverdale at Ada
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
St. Marys Memorial at Delphos St. John’s
Tiffin Columbian at Mansfield Madison
Van Buren at Maumee Valley Country Day
Van Wert at Spencerville
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Willard at Bellevue
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Elgin 39, Johnstown Northridge 36
Miller City 68, Patrick Henry 36
Around Ohio
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 67, Cin. Oyler 59
Cols. Hartley 71, Cols. Wellington 64
Community Christian (Independence), Ky. 72, Cin. SCPA 41
Westerville Cent. 53, Worthington Kilbourne 45
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross
Other NW Ohio Games
Bowling Green Christian Academy at Monclova Christian
Copley at Wooster Senior
Hicksville at Bryan
Kalida at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lakota at Hopewell-Loudon
Lima Temple Christian at Parkway
Massillon Tuslaw at West Holmes
Monroeville at Elyria Open Door Christian
New Bremen at Mississinawa Valley
Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta
Ridgemont at Allen East
Versailles at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294
Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335
Indianapolis 3 10 0 .231 212 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 320 251
Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 318 246
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271
Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289
L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304
Denver 4 9 0 .308 229 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250
Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294
Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235
Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329
Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252
Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314
Thursday’s Result
Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17
Sunday’s Results
Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10
Carolina 31, Minnesota 24
Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7
Kansas City 26, Oakland 15
Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21
Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT
Green Bay 27, Cleveland 21, OT
San Francisco 26, Houston 16
Denver 23, N.Y. Jets 0
Arizona 12, Tennessee 7
L.A. Chargers 30, Washington 13
Jacksonville 30, Seattle 24
Philadelphia 43, L.A. Rams 35
Pittsburgh 39, Baltimore 38
Monday’s Game
New England at Miami, late
Thursday’s Game
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25
Saturday’s GameS
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1
Houston at Jacksonville, 1
Arizona at Washington, 1
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Carolina, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 18 Game
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 110 74
Toronto 31 20 10 1 41 106 88
Boston 27 14 9 4 32 78 75
Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99
Florida 30 12 14 4 28 90 105
Detroit 30 11 13 6 28 81 99
Ottawa 28 9 12 7 25 77 98
Buffalo 30 7 17 6 20 64 102
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 30 19 10 1 39 86 73
N.Y. Islanders 30 17 10 3 37 108 100
Washington 31 18 12 1 37 95 91
New Jersey 29 16 9 4 36 89 91
N.Y. Rangers 30 16 11 3 35 99 89
Pittsburgh 32 16 13 3 35 94 104
Carolina 28 11 10 7 29 78 88
Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 31 21 8 2 44 104 78
Winnipeg 31 18 8 5 41 107 87
Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84
Dallas 31 17 13 1 35 91 90
Minnesota 29 15 11 3 33 87 87
Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 90 82
Colorado 29 14 13 2 30 92 95
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 31 20 8 3 43 97 68
Vegas 29 19 9 1 39 103 91
San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69
Calgary 30 16 12 2 34 88 94
Vancouver 31 14 13 4 32 82 90
Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89
Edmonton 30 12 16 2 26 86 99
Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 3, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Toronto 1, Edmonton 0
Minnesota 4, San Jose 3, OT
Monday’s Results
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 1
Florida 2, Detroit 1, OT
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1
Carolina at Anaheim, late
Tuesday’s Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 7
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7
Colorado at Washington, 7
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7
Calgary at Minnesota, 8
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8
Florida at Chicago, 8:30
Carolina at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7
Boston at Detroit, 8
Nashville at Vancouver, 10
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7
Washington at Boston, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8
Toronto at Minnesota, 8
Florida at Colorado, 9
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9
Nashville at Edmonton, 9
San Jose at Calgary, 9
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 6 .793 —
Toronto 17 7 .708 3½
New York 13 13 .500 8½
Philadelphia 13 13 .500 8½
Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 12 .538 —
Miami 13 13 .500 1
Orlando 11 17 .393 4
Charlotte 10 16 .385 4
Atlanta 6 20 .231 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 19 8 .704 —
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 3
Indiana 16 11 .593 3
Detroit 14 12 .538 4½
Chicago 6 20 .231 12½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 4 .840 —
San Antonio 19 8 .704 3
New Orleans 14 14 .500 8½
Memphis 8 19 .296 14
Dallas 7 20 .259 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 11 .593 —
Denver 14 12 .538 1½
Portland 13 12 .520 2
Utah 13 14 .481 3
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 6 .778 —
L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10
L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½
Phoenix 9 19 .321 12½
Sacramento 8 18 .308 12½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 102, Sacramento 87
Boston 91, Detroit 81
Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT
Minnesota 97, Dallas 92
New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124
New York 111, Atlanta 107
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 116, Oklahoma City 103
Chicago 108, Boston 85
Houston 130, New Orleans 123
Miami 107, Memphis 82
Portland at Golden State, late
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7
Denver at Detroit, 7
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7
Memphis at Washington, 7
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7
Denver at Boston, 7:30
Portland at Miami, 7:30
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8
Utah at Chicago, 8
Toronto at Phoenix, 9
Charlotte at Houston, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Semifinals
FRIDAY’S GAME
Sam Houston State (12-1) at North Dakota State (12-1), 8
SATURDAY’S GAME
South Dakota Strate (11-2) at James Madison (13-0), 4:30
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Kansas City, Kan.
West Florida (11-3) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (13-1), 6 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Friday’s Championship
At Salem, Va.
Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 7 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Villanova (41) 10-0 1598 4
2. Michigan St. (19) 9-1 1561 3
3. Wichita St. 8-1 1402 6
4. Duke 11-1 1362 1
5. Arizona St (5) 9-0 1316 16
6. Miami 8-0 1272 10
7. North Carolina 9-1 1237 11
8. Kentucky 8-1 1227 8
9. Texas A&M 8-1 1072 7
10. Xavier 9-1 1044 13
11. West Virginia 9-1 972 18
12. Gonzaga 8-2 805 12
13. Kansas 7-2 760 2
14. TCU 10-0 718 20
15. Seton Hall 8-1 704 19
16. Virginia 8-1 690 15
17. Purdue 10-2 568 21
18. Notre Dame 8-2 564 9
19. Florida St. 9-0 452 —
20. Tennessee 7-1 342 24
21. Baylor 7-2 281 23
22. Florida 6-3 261 5
23. Arizona 7-3 252 —
24. Texas Tech 7-1 191 —
25. Cincinnati 7-2 145 17
Others receiving votes: Creighton 79, Oklahoma 72, Texas 52, Louisville 19, Arkansas 17, Virginia Tech 15, Minnesota 15, Nevada 13, Mississippi St. 8, UCLA 6, SMU 6, Loyola of Chicago 5, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, Houston 3, N Iowa 3, Towson 3, Syracuse 2, Boise St. 2, Middle Tennessee 1, Rhode Island 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (22) 10-0 790 4
2. Michigan State (10) 9-1 768 3
3. Wichita State 8-1 675 6
4. Duke 11-1 667 1
5. Kentucky 8-1 609 7
6. Arizona State 9-0 604 17
7. North Carolina 9-1 593 10
8. Miami 8-0 569 11
9. Xavier 9-1 529 14
10. Texas A&M 8-1 495 9
11. West Virginia 9-1 477 16
12. Kansas 7-2 378 2
13. Gonzaga 8-2 374 13
14. TCU 10-0 373 20
15. Seton Hall 8-1 360 19
16. Virginia 8-1 355 12
17. Purdue 10-2 303 21
18. Notre Dame 8-2 247 8
19. Florida State 9-0 209 —
20. Tennessee 7-1 153 —
21. Baylor 7-2 150 22
22. Florida 6-3 111 5
23. Arizona 7-3 106 —
24. Oklahoma 7-1 86 —
25. Creighton 7-2 75 —
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Texas Tech 58, Virginia Tech 41, Texas 26, Louisville 25, Arkansas 21, Rhode Island 14, Minnesota 10, Mississippi State 10, Syracuse 10, Loyola of Chicago 9, Boise State 8, Houston 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Alabama 6, Saint Mary’s 4, UCLA 4, Georgia 3, Georgetown 2, Missouri 2, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 8-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 9-1 749 3
3. Louisville 11-0 736 4
4. South Carolina 9-1 685 5
5. Mississippi St. 9-0 664 6
6. Baylor 8-1 625 8
7. Tennessee 10-0 620 11
8. Texas 7-1 593 2
9. Oregon 8-1 519 9
10. West Virginia 9-0 504 10
11. UCLA 7-2 459 7
12. Florida St. 10-0 443 13
13. Ohio St. 9-2 439 12
14. Duke 8-2 390 14
15. Maryland 9-2 354 15
16. Missouri 9-1 293 17
17. Oregon St. 6-2 226 19
18. Stanford 5-4 221 18
19. Texas A&M 8-2 180 21
20. Villanova 9-0 177 22
21. Green Bay 8-1 147 23
22. South Florida 7-2 141 16
23. Michigan 8-2 116 24
24. California 7-2 98 25
25. Iowa 10-1 55 —
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 54, New Mexico 39, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 12, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 8, Southern Cal 8, Kentucky 7, South Dakota St. 3, Rutgers 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Ball St. 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Hartford 86, Sacred Heart 72
Vermont 81, Siena 57
SOUTH
FIU 65, South Florida 53
Jackson St. 60, Fisk 53
Lincoln Memorial 156, Mars Hill 69
Louisville 102, Bryant 59
Minnesota 68, Drake 67
North Florida 101, Florida A&M 89
Northwestern 96, Chicago St. 31
MIDWEST
Wayne (Neb.) 92, Mount Marty 69
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Columbia 75, Hofstra 53
NJIT 106, St. Joseph’s (NY) 42
Penn 57, Saint Joseph’s 50
Rhode Island 62, Fairfield 47
SOUTH
Cumberland (Tenn.) 61, Talladega 50
George Mason 58, UMBC 38
Johnson C. Smith 52, Catawba 51
Lincoln Memorial 107, Mars Hill 62
Louisiana Tech 71, Louisiana-Monroe 49
Maryland 114, Loyola (Md.) 45
McNeese St. 84, Louisiana College 46
Murray St. 63, UNC-Greensboro 52
NC A&T 94, St. Augustine’s 42
SC State 60, Charleston Southern 58
South Alabama 69, Southern U. 65
MIDWEST
UMKC 114, Harris-Stowe 59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Named Dan Halem deputy commissioner in addition to his duties as chief legal officer, Chris Park executive vice president/product and marketing, Noah Garden executive vice president/commerce and Chris Marinak executive vice president/strategy, technology and innovation. Promoted chief operating officer Tony Petitti to deputy commissioner/business and media.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Victor Alcantara outright to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Ramsey and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Josh Bard bench coach, Phil Nevin third base coach and Reggie Willits first base coach. Announced their Florida State League farm team will change its name from the Tampa Yankees to the Tampa Tarpons.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Joey Wendle to Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Cameron Perkins off waives from Philadelphia.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Alex Tamin director of major league operations and Jason Pare assistant general manager/research and development.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Giancarlo Stanton and cash to the N.Y. Yankees for 2B Starlin Castro, RHP Jorge Guzman and SS Jose Devers.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Alex Hall and SS Jesse Williams on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed SS Engelb Vielma off waivers from Philadelphia.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Cody Gray to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Joe Hauser to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Exercised 2018 contract options on RHPs Clay Chapman, Will Landsheft and John Jaeger, C Scott Morton, INFs Ryan Budnick, Andrew Dundon, Ransom LaLonde and INF Kyle Wood and OFs Coco Johnson and Will Krug.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
F Matt Barnes announced his retirement.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Carlton Agudosi and LS Justin Drescher. Signed OL Vinston Painter from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Taurean Nixon from the practice squad. Signed WR Matt Hazel to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DT Khyri Thornton. Announced Denver signed TE Matt LaCosse off their practice squad. Terminated the practice squad contract of LB Trevor Bates. Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded QB James Franklin and a 2018 third-round draft pick to Toronto for OL Mason Woods. Announced the resignation of scout Torey Hunter, who accepted the position of director of player personnel and player development with the B.C. Lions. Signed QB Eli Jenkins.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Cody Speller, DB Abu Conteh and WR Brendon Thera-Plamondon.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Assigned RW Jared Boll, LW Kevin Roy and D Jaycob Megna to San Diego.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).
American Hockey League
IOWA WILD — Assigned F Jack Walker to Rapid City (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned D Frank Hora on loan to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski on loan from Reading.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nicolas Meloche to Colorado (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Kayle Doetzel from Kansas City (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Fs Jean Dupuy and Martins Dzierkals from Orlando (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Artur Tyanulin from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
Western Hockey League
VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired F Noah Gregor and a 2018 eighth-round draft pick from Moose Jaw for F Ryan Peckford and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.
ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Kevin St. Pierre as emergency backup.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Stephen Pierog.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Signed F Gergo Nagy.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Griffin Foulk and F Tom Maxwell.
College
DELAWARE — Named Kelly Anderson assistant women’s tennis coach.
FLORIDA — Announced DT Taven Bryan will enter the NFL draft. Named Nick Savage director of strength and conditioning.
FLORIDA A&M — Named Willie Simmons football coach.
LOUISVILLE — Announced senior RB Jeremy Smith will transfer.
MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator and running backs coach Darrell Dickey to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.
MISSISSIPPI — QB Shea Patterson announced he will transfer to Michigan.
TCU — Named Jeremiah Donati athletic director.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Girls Basketball
(7th grade) New Riegel 21, Old Fort 18
(8th grade) New Riegel 29, Old Fort 28
Junior High Boys Basketball
(7th grade) Hopewell-Loudon 50, Arcadia 6
(8th grade) Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 11
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood, Otsego & Genoa at Eastwood, 5:30
Fostoria, Woodmore & Rossford at Lake, 5:30
Prep Bowling
Lakota at Huron, 4
LOCAL & AREA
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills soccer clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. Sessions will be from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Interested perons can sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.