Prep swimming: Costello leads Fostoria at A-Behr Invite

SANDUSKY — Tony Costello turned in second- and fourth-place finishes to lead Fostoria High School’s efforts at Saturday’s A-Behr Invitational.

Costello took second in the 100 freestyle in 54.65 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.62 as the Redmen placed 11th among 13 in the boys team standings.

Sandusky won the boys meet 250-168 over Upper Sandusky.

Freshman Jordan Haver placed fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.74) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.99) and she teamed with Alice James, Dakota Thomas and Oriana Settles to finish fifth in the 200 free relay (2:06.38) to lead Fostoria’s girls.

Fostoria’s 43 points put it ninth in the 13-team standings. Norwalk edged Sandusky 205-202 to win the girls team championship.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sandusky 250. 2, Upper Sandusky 168. 3, Huron 164. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s 161. 5, Margaretta 139. 6, Willard 86. 7, Mansfield Madison 58. 8, Norwalk 48. 9, Vermilion & Ashland Crestview 29. 11, Fostoria 24. 12, Lima Senior 9. 13, Bucyrus 5.

AREA BOYS TOP 16 FINISHES

100 FREE — 2, Costello (Fos) 54.65. 500 FREE — 15, Jordan (Fos) 7:13.72. 200 FREE RELAY — 7, Fostoria (Keller, Candir, Jordan, Costello) 1:52.26. 100 BACK — 4, Costello (Fos) 1:06.62. 400 FREE RELAY — 11, Fostoria (Keller, Candir, Jordan, Costello) 4:22.66.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Norwalk 205. 2, Sandusky 202. 3, Upper Sandusky & Margaretta 186. 5, Huron 101. 6, Bucyrus 81. 7, Mansfield Madison 47. 8, Lima Senior 45. 9, Fostoria 43. 10, Sandusky St. Mary’s 37. 11, Willard 19. 12, Ashland Crestview & Crestline 9.

AREA GIRLS TOP 16 FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 11, Fostoria (Haver, Braun, James, Settles) 2:26.77. 50 FREE — 4, Haver (Fos) 28.74. 16, Settles (Fos) 32.67. 500 FREE — 11, James (Fos) 7:16.42. 200 FREE RELAY — 5, Fostoria (James, Thomas, Settles, Haver) 2:06.38. 14, Fostoria (Kagitani, Nowicki, Rusi, Hickle) 2:27.53. 100 BACK — 5, Haver (Fos) 1:11.99. 100 BREAST — 14, Braun (Fos) 1:30.94.

