Monday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Sandusky St. Mary’s 63, OT

Lakota 48, Tiffin Calvert 30

New Riegel 61, Old Fort 52

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 73, Huron 21

Willard 54, Port Clinton 26

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior 63, Clyde 36

Shelby 57, Sandusky Senior 42

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 41, West Holmes 29

Wooster Senior 67, Mansfield Madison 38

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 61, Mansfield Christian 21

Loudonville 82, Lucas 49

Mansfield St. Peter’s 51, Crestline 39

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 53, Ontario 42

Marion Harding 81, Galion Senior 33

North Union 40, Marion Pleasant 39

River Valley 55, Clear Fork 37

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 71, Plymouth 39

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Monroeville 32

South Central 50, New London 30

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 49, Fayette 34

Bellevue 78, Sandusky Perkins 37

Danville 63, Fredericktown 38

Delta 59, Genoa 40

Fort Jennings 43, Lima Shawnee 41

Fostoria Senior 67, Bowling Green 44

Jay County, Ind. 66, Fort Recovery 56

Liberty-Benton 64, Lima Senior 42

Marion Elgin 52, Allen East 34

Milan Edison 39, Vermilion 31

Miller City 47, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Mount Vernon 44, Mansfield Senior 37

Ottoville 69, Bluffton 36

Ridgedale 34, Toledo Woodward 27

Russia 39, Marion Local 25

St. Henry 60, Mississinawa Valley 40

Tiffin Columbian 49, Oak Harbor 45

Toledo Bowsher 75, Monclova Christian 6

Upper Scioto Valley 46, McComb 35

Vanlue 43, Maumee Valley Country Day 24

Versailles 61, Miami East 37

Waynesfield-Goshen 50, Cory-Rawson 42

Western Reserve 63, Ashland Mapleton 20

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 55, Mogadore Field 42

Akr. SVSM 55, Youngs. Ursuline 46

Osborne Academy 46, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Can. Cent. Cath. 24

Arcanum 52, Milton-Union 45

Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Boardman 49

Avon Lake 128, N. Olmsted 28

Beavercreek 47, Huber Hts. Wayne 33

Bedford 58, Lorain 39

Beloit W. Branch 60, Minerva 25

Berlin Hiland 77, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

Brooke, W.Va. 52, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Brooklyn 51, Cle. Rhodes 16

Brookville 31, New Lebanon Dixie 23

Brunswick 59, Shaker Hts. 38

Cambridge 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Can. Glenoak 56, N. Can. Hoover 51, 0

Can. McKinley 85, Massillon Perry 37

Can. South 63, Louisville 57

Canal Winchester 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 49

Canfield S. Range 55, Brookfield 44

Cardington-Lincoln 74, Galion Northmor 35

Carrollton 52, Alliance Marlington 34

Centerburg 37, Howard E. Knox 29

Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Painesville Riverside 33

Chardon 53, Willoughby S. 25

Chesterland W. Geauga 42, Wickliffe 35

Chillicothe Huntington 56, Beaver Eastern 31

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Chillicothe 46

Christian Community 38, Oberlin Firelands 37

Cin. Clark Montessori 51, Lockland 16

Cin. Country Day 60, Norwood 47

Cin. Deer Park 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 34

Cin. Hills Christian 65, Cin. N. College Hill 58

Cin. Indian Hill 42, Reading 34

Cin. Mariemont 30, Cin. Madeira 29

Cin. McNicholas 60, Middletown Fenwick 52

Cin. Princeton 42, Fairfield 35

Cin. Seven Hills 45, Miami Valley Academy 18

Cin. Sycamore 45, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35

Cin. Walnut Hills 67, Milford 23

Cin. West Clermont 74, Cin. Withrow 35

Cin. Wyoming 58, Cin. Finneytown 18

Cle. St. Joseph 54, Massillon Washington 36

Cols. Beechcroft 61, Day. Meadowdale 28

Cols. DeSales 46, Dublin Jerome 32

Cols. Northland 46, Cols. Upper Arlington 35

Cols. Watterson 67, Cols. School for Girls 24

Columbiana Crestview 56, Wellsville 40

Copley 59, Richfield Revere 52

Cornerstone Christian 56, Youngs. Mooney 51

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Burton Berkshire 20

Day. Carroll 39, Hamilton Badin 35

Day. Chaminade Julienne 74, Cin. Purcell Marian 56

Day. Oakwood 57, Eaton 37

Day. Thurgood Marshall 40, Cin. Woodward 39

Dresden Tri-Valley 81, New Lexington 12

E. Can. 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47

E. Cle. Shaw 97, Warrensville Hts. 37

Elyria Cath. 62, Parma 23

Fairborn 47, Riverside Stebbins 44

Fairview 62, Cle. Max Hayes 24

Fairview, Ky. 36, Franklin Furnace Green 27

Ft. Loramie 67, Sidney Fairlawn 18

Garrettsville Garfield 68, Lake Center Christian 46

Gates Mills Hawken 52, Richmond Hts. 36

Geneva 59, Orange 15

Germantown Valley View 46, Monroe 31

Groveport Christian 33, Patriot Prep Academy 28

Hillsboro 45, Batavia 27

Hudson WRA 52, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 48

Jamestown Greeneview 95, Spring. Cath. Cent. 36

Lakewood 61, Amherst Steele 54

Lebanon 69, Xenia 35

Leesburg Fairfield 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68

Legacy Christian 73, Day. Miami Valley 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 48, Bellefontaine 25

Lore City Buckeye Trail 76, Newcomerstown 14

Loveland 50, Cin. Anderson 37

Sandy Valley 47, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36

Mason 60, Cin. Oak Hills 23

Mayfield 49, Madison 43

Mechanicsburg 36, W. Jefferson 22

Medina 56, Euclid 47

Middletown 71, Cin. Colerain 19

Middletown Madison Senior 64, Carlisle 63

Milford Center Fairbanks 61, Spring. NE 60, 2

Morrow Little Miami 55, Oxford Talawanda 46

Mt. Notre Dame 59, Dublin Coffman 53

N. Ridgeville 61, Grafton Midview 39

N. Royalton 42, Hudson 37

New Albany 55, Ashville Teays Valley 52

New Boston Glenwood 63, Lucasville Valley 49

New Concord John Glenn 68, W. Muskingum 40

New Hope Christian 57, Millersport 27

Newton Local 49, Bradford 26

Orrville 78, Akr. Manchester 65

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, Oberlin 43

Peebles 83, Portsmouth Sciotoville 13

Perry 65, Beachwood 29

Pickerington Cent. 86, Westerville N. 14

Proctorville Fairland 77, Mingo Central, W.Va. 37

Ravenna 45, Akr. Springfield 32

Ravenna SE 68, Youngs. Valley Christian 62

Reynoldsburg 53, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Rittman 49, Columbia Station Columbia 35

Rocky River 57, Bay Village Bay 54

Lutheran W.est34, Parma Hts. Holy Name 25

Rootstown 55, Akr. Elms 44

Hathaway Brown 47, Rocky River Magnificat 36

Shaker Hts. Laurel 58, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Solon 72, Elyria 49

Sparta Highland 53, Mt. Gilead 42

Spring. Greenon 66, London Madison Plains 5

Kenton Ridge 61, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 60, New Miami 3

Stow-Munroe Falls 43, Macedonia Nordonia 40

Streetsboro 54, Peninsula Woodridge 47

Thornville Sheridan 72, McConnelsville Morgan 59

Trotwood-Madison 84, W. Carrollton 11

Twinsburg 73, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21

Ursuline Academy 48, Cin. Winton Woods 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 63, Hamilton 31

Warren Harding 70, Cortland Lakeview 53

Washington C.H. 63, Cols. Hartley 61

Waverly 70, Chillicothe Zane Trace 29

Waynesville 109, Day. Northridge 22

Williamsburg 64, Cin. Taft 36

Wooster Triway 48, Creston Norwayne 47, 0

Zanesville Maysville 72, Newark Licking Valley 44

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 72, Malvern 40

Warren Harding 57, S. Webster 41

Minford 49, East Carter, Ky. 48

Conner, Ky. 56, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40

Ohio Deaf 32, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 20

Pennsylvania School of the Deaf 32, Ohio Deaf 22

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 71, Carey 56

Mohawk 61, Buckeye Central 43

Seneca East 77, Ridgedale 44

Wynford 61, Bucyrus 45

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 68, Ottawa Hills 43

Danbury 82, Northwood 50

Maumee Valley Country Day 57, Tol. Emmanuel 46

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central 61, Edon 60

Pettisville 49, Montpelier 34

Stryker 51, Hilltop 43

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 72, New Knoxville 40

Antwerp 49, Fayette 34

Archbold 69, Kalida 41

Arlington 57, Lima Temple Christian 48

Bellevue 47, Willard 45

Benjamin Logan 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

Botkins at Minster, postponed

Bryan 62, Holgate 28

Clyde 65, Castalia Margaretta 59

Coldwater 69, Kenton 52

Convoy Crestview 86, Parkway 54

Defiance 78, Rossford 59

Delphos Jefferson 57, Lima Perry 50

Delta 46, Swanton 29

Elida 50, Delphos St. John’s 44

Fort Jennings 74, Spencerville 52

Highland 68, Buckeye Valley 63

Lagrange Keystone 45, Western Reserve 44

Lima Bath 67, Columbus Grove 66

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Toledo Scott 43

Lima Senior 75, Middletown 32

Lincolnview 46, Continental 36

Loudonville 68, Ashland Mapleton 37

Mansfield Christian 61, Jeromesville Hillsdale 56

Mansfield Madison 75, Norwalk Senior 51

Mansfield St. Peter’s 91, Sandusky St. Mary’s 51

New Bremen 60, St. Marys Memorial 55

New Riegel 53, Riverdale 52

North Baltimore 58, Toledo Christian 53

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph, postponed

Oak Harbor 64, Old Fort 34

Otsego 56, Evergreen 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 98, Liberty-Benton 37

Ottoville 83, Ada 51

Perrysburg 59, Toledo Rogers 55

Sandusky Perkins 54, Huron 47

Shelby 68, Upper Sandusky 59

St. Henry 62, Lima Shawnee 48

Tinora 34, Napoleon 25

Toledo Bowsher 72, Celina 58

Van Buren 64, Miller City 60

Vanlue 65, Monclova Christian 59

Versailles 60, Covington 44

Wapakoneta 54, Sidney 40

Wauseon 60, Fairview 40

Wayne Trace 62, Paulding 42

Westerville North 60, Mount Vernon 46

Woodmore 63, Gibsonburg 37

Around Ohio

Akr. SVSM 81, Trotwood-Madison 71

Ash. Teays Valley 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Batavia 61, Hillsboro 56

Beloit W. Branch 68, Hubbard 48

Brookville 45, New Lebanon Dixie 41

Camden Preble Shawnee 52, National Trail 42

Can. Heritage Christian 69, Salineville Southern 40

Canal Winchester 73, Cols. Independence 69

Canal Win.r Harvest Prep 69, Cols. Wellington 56

Canfield S. Range 58, Malvern 52

Carlisle 70, Franklin Middletown Christian 52

Casstown Miami E. 36, St. Paris Graham 30

Chil. Unioto 79, Chillicothe Huntington 55

Chil. Zane Trace 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43

Cin. Elder 65, Springboro 62

Cin. Hughes 70, Cin. St. Xavier 56

Cin. La Salle 78, Cin. Shroder 49

Cin. Moeller 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 51

Cin. Seven Hills 61, Cin. College Prep. 51

Cin. Winton Woods 46, W. Chester Lakota W. 45

Cin. Wyoming 54, Harrison 40

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Balt. Liberty Union 55

Cle. St. Ignatius 51, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40

Cols. Beechcroft 83, Day. Meadowdale 68

Cols. East 62, Cols. St. Charles 57

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Worthington Christian 26

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Circleville 42

Cols. Hartley 65, New Hope Christian 58

Doylestown Chippewa 46, Atwater Waterloo 24

Dublin Coffman 79, Cols. Walnut Ridge 70

East Clinton 56, Jamestown Greeneview 54

Franklin 67, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56

Gahanna Cols. Academy 67, London 65

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Cols. Mifflin 56

Gallipolis Gallia 61, Jackson 48

Geneva 64, Painesville Riverside 63

Hartville Lake Center Chr. 72, Elyria Open Door 51

Hunting Valley University 72, Chardon NDCL 64

Ironton 40, Pomeroy Meigs 31

Ironton St. Joseph 72, Franklin Furnace Green 58

Kettering Alter 55, Day. Thurgood Marshall 49

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Bloom-Carroll 36

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 58, Fairfield Christian 41

Lebanon 44, Cin. Turpin 29

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 80, Ham. New Miami 52

Logan 76, McArthur Vinton County 40

Lynchburg-Clay 66, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace 56

Manchester 71, Portsmouth Clay 27

Mantua Crestwood 65, Orwell Grand Valley 46

Maple Hts. 72, Cle. Glenville 61

Massillon Jackson 87, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51

Massillon Tuslaw 59, Alliance Marlington 53

Mentor 92, Youngs. Boardman 75

Monroe 51, Oxford Talawanda 33

N. Lewisburg Triad 57, Sidney Fairlawn 45

Northeastern, Ind. 54, New Madison Tri-Village 47

Northside Christian 70, Cols. Horizon Science 62

Oak Hill 78, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39

Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown Northridge 40

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Heath 47

Perry 69, Eastlake N. 61

Piketon 79, Frankfort Adena 60

Piqua 61, Milton-Union 41

Portsmouth 80, Portsmouth W. 56

Racine Southern 73, Bidwell River Valley 71, 2

Reading 53, Hamilton Ross 46

Rittman 58, Mogadore Field 45

S. Bend Riley, Ind. 81, Pickerington N. 75, 0

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 59, Chesapeake 53

Sebring McKinley 74, Warren Lordstown 21

Shekinah Christian 76, Gahanna Christian 62

Southeastern 67, Williamsport Westfall 45

Sparta Highland 68, Delaware Buckeye Valley 63

Spring. Cath. Cent. 69, Yellow Springs 59

Spring. Shawnee 44, S. Charleston SE 40

St. Clairsville 65, Wintersville Indian Creek 58

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 84, Bellaire 67

Sugar Grove Berne Union 74, Millersport 51

Trenton Edgewood 47, Middletown Madison 37

Westerville N. 60, Mt. Vernon 46

Whitehall-Yearling 68, Cols. Bexley 53

Akr. Ellet 68, Bedford 40

Akr. Firestone 71, Cle. John Marshall 64

Akr. Hoban 63, Wadsworth 57, 0

Barberton 93, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 64

Cuyahoga Hts. 36, Louisville Aquinas 34

Peninsula Woodridge 64, West Salem NW 57

Proctorville Fairland 81, Waterford 30

Cols. Africentric 59, Beaver Eastern 49

E. Liverpool 88, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 27

S. Point 61, S. Webster 51

Sharon, Pa. 92, Warren JFK 74

Penn. School of the Deaf, Pa. 44, Ohio Deaf 28

Monday’s Games

Johnstown Northridge at Elgin

Mansfield Temple Christian at Crestline

Patrick Henry at Miller City

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294

Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335

Indianapolis 3 10 0 .231 212 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207

Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271

Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289

L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304

Denver 4 9 0 .308 229 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250

Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294

Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263

Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262

Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261

Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235

Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329

Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302

Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265

Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252

Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317

San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Results

Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Carolina 31, Minnesota 24

Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 26, Oakland 15

Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21

Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT

Green Bay 27, Cleveland 21, OT

San Francisco 26, Houston 16

Denver 23, N.Y. Jets 0

Arizona 12, Tennessee 7

L.A. Chargers 30, Washington 13

Jacksonville 30, Seattle 24

Philadelphia 43, L.A. Rams 35

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, late

Monday’s Game

New England at Miami, 8:30

Thursday’s Game

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25

Saturday’s GameS

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1

Houston at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Washington, 1

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Carolina, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 18 Game

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 110 74

Toronto 31 20 10 1 41 106 88

Boston 27 14 9 4 32 78 75

Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99

Detroit 29 11 13 5 27 80 97

Florida 29 11 14 4 26 88 104

Ottawa 28 9 12 7 25 77 98

Buffalo 30 7 17 6 20 64 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 30 19 10 1 39 86 73

Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88

New Jersey 29 16 9 4 36 89 91

N.Y. Islanders 29 16 10 3 35 105 99

Pittsburgh 31 16 12 3 35 93 102

N.Y. Rangers 29 16 11 2 34 98 87

Carolina 28 11 10 7 29 78 88

Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 31 21 8 2 44 104 78

Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84

Winnipeg 30 17 8 5 39 102 86

Dallas 30 16 13 1 33 89 89

Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 90 82

Minnesota 28 14 11 3 31 83 84

Colorado 28 13 13 2 28 90 94

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 31 20 8 3 43 97 68

Vegas 29 19 9 1 39 103 91

San Jose 28 16 10 2 34 76 65

Calgary 30 16 12 2 34 88 94

Vancouver 30 14 12 4 32 81 85

Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89

Edmonton 30 12 16 2 26 86 99

Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

St. Louis 6, Detroit 1

Edmonton 6, Montreal 2

Colorado 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Columbus 1, Arizona 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 5, Dallas 3

San Jose 5, Ottawa 0

Calgary 4, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Carolina 2, OT

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 3, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Toronto 1, Edmonton 0

Minnesota at San Jose, late

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7:30

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8

Carolina at Anaheim, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 7

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at Washington, 7

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7

Calgary at Minnesota, 8

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8

Florida at Chicago, 8:30

Carolina at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7

Boston at Detroit, 8

Nashville at Vancouver, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 5 .821 —

Toronto 17 7 .708 4

New York 13 13 .500 9

Philadelphia 13 13 .500 9

Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 14 12 .538 —

Miami 12 13 .480 1½

Orlando 11 17 .393 4

Charlotte 9 16 .360 4½

Atlanta 6 20 .231 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 19 8 .704 —

Milwaukee 15 10 .600 3

Indiana 16 11 .593 3

Detroit 14 12 .538 4½

Chicago 5 20 .200 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 20 4 .833 —

San Antonio 19 8 .704 2½

New Orleans 14 13 .519 7½

Memphis 8 18 .308 13

Dallas 7 20 .259 14½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 16 11 .593 —

Denver 14 12 .538 1½

Portland 13 12 .520 2

Utah 13 14 .481 3

Oklahoma City 12 13 .480 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 21 6 .778 —

L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10

L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½

Phoenix 9 19 .321 12½

Sacramento 8 18 .308 12½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112

Miami 101, Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117, Orlando 110

Chicago 104, New York 102

Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98

Milwaukee 117, Utah 100

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 101, OT

San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101

Houston 124, Portland 117

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston 91, Detroit 81

Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT

Minnesota 97, Dallas 92

New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124

New York 111, Atlanta 107

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Houston, 8

Portland at Golden State, 10:30

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7

Denver at Detroit, 7

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7

Memphis at Washington, 7

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7

Denver at Boston, 7:30

Portland at Miami, 7:30

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8

Utah at Chicago, 8

Toronto at Phoenix, 9

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

Saturday’s RESULT

Toronto 2, Seattle 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Army 14, Navy 13

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

James Madison 31, Weber State 28

North Dakota State 42, Wofford 10

South Dakota State 56, New Hampshire 14

Sam Houston State 34, Kennesaw State 27

FCS Semifinals

FRIDAY’S GAME

Sam Houston State (12-1) at North Dakota State (12-1), 8

SATURDAY’S GAME

South Dakota Strate (11-2) at James Madison (13-0), 4:30

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

West Florida 27, Indiana (Pa.) 17

Texas A&M-Commerce 31, Harding 17

Saturday’s Championship

At Kansas City, Kan.

West Florida (11-3) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (13-1), 6 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Mount Union 43, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 40

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Brockport 0

Friday’s Championship

At Salem, Va.

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 7 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Elizabethtown 66, Washington (Md.) 54

Fairfield 76, LIU Brooklyn 72

Maine 104, Maine-Machias 51

Mount St. Mary (NY) 81, Old Westbury 63

NYU 100, Elmira 93

Navy 73, Columbia 68

Robert Morris 74, Drexel 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Niagara 87, OT

Villanova 77, La Salle 68

Wagner 75, Mercy 41

SOUTH

Chattanooga 64, Charlotte 50

Coll. of Charleston 92, North Greenville 60

Cumberlands 92, Voorhees 23

ETSU 94, Hiwassee 48

FAU 108, Webber 46

Florida St. 72, Tulane 53

High Point 110, Toccoa Falls 39

LSU 97, UNC Wilmington 84

N. Kentucky 91, E. Kentucky 63

Piedmont 71, Berea 60

Richmond 74, James Madison 71

Southern Miss. 89, Troy 71

UNC Asheville 97, Milligan 60

UT Martin 127, Cincinnati-Clermont 92

Virginia Tech 93, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

MIDWEST

Arizona St. 95, Kansas 85

Cleveland St. 89, Notre Dame (Ohio) 56

Iowa 91, Southern U. 60

Iowa St. 78, Alcorn St. 58

N. Iowa 80, Dubuque 47

Ohio 89, W. Kentucky 84

SIU-Edwardsville 76, South Alabama 75

South Dakota 75, E. Washington 73

Wis.-Stout 84, Finlandia 57

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 73, Missouri St. 66

Saturday Men’s Scores

MIDWEST

Adrian 86, Wis. Lutheran 73

Akron 94, Appalachian St. 89

Ashland 86, Davenport 65

Augsburg 79, Loras 78

Augustana (Ill.) 70, Carthage 61

Augustana (SD) 77, Mary 62

Aurora 90, Lakeland 76

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70

Bemidji St. 82, Minn. St.-Moorhead 81

Bethany Lutheran 65, St. Scholastica 62

Bethel (Minn.) 81, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 60

Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67

Carleton 101, Macalester 76

Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69

Concordia (Wis.) 72, Dominican (Ill.) 61

Cornerstone 74, Madonna 67

Creighton 75, Nebraska 65

DePaul 65, UIC 55

Drake 93, Omaha 74

E. Michigan 80, Central St. (Ohio) 65

Edgewood 83, Marian (Wis.) 60

Evansville 65, Canisius 58

Ferris St. 81, Saginaw Valley St. 45

Gustavus 65, Hamline 59

Houston 77, Saint Louis 58

Indiana St. 79, Indianapolis 75

Kalamazoo 66, Case Western 64

Lake Superior St. 92, Northwood (Mich.) 76

Luther 99, Crown (Minn.) 96

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63

Martin Luther 72, Northland 67

Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73

Michigan 78, UCLA 69, OT

Michigan St. 88, S. Utah 63

Michigan-Dearborn 80, Concordia (Mich.) 77, OT

Milwaukee Engineering 64, Rockford 60

Missouri 100, Green Bay 77

Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72

N. Dakota St. 88, North Dakota 79

N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55

N. Michigan 71, Grand Valley St. 68

Northern St. (SD) 76, Minn.-Crookston 64

Northwestern (Minn.) 70, North Central (Minn.) 58

Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62

Penn 78, Dayton 70

Siena Heights 78, Lawrence Tech 58

Sioux Falls 91, Minn. Duluth 66

South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50

Spring Arbor 71, Albion 56

St. Norbert 61, Cornell (Iowa) 51

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56

Tulsa 61, Kansas St. 54

W. Illinois 90, Milwaukee 69

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79

Wayne (Mich.) 58, Tiffin 56

Winona St. 77, Concordia (St.P.) 59

Wis.-Oshkosh 79, Calvin 74

Wis.-Parkside 103, Robert Morris-Peoria 57

Wis.-River Falls 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 57

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 91, Hope 77

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54

Xavier 96, Colorado 69

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Binghamton 67, NJIT 36

Brown 83, Colgate 73

Delaware 84, Delaware St. 49

Hartford 59, Bryant 47

LIU Brooklyn 72, Lehigh 69

Rutgers 101, Fairleigh Dickinson 35

Seton Hall 73, Boston College 53

UMass 81, St. Peter’s 65

Villanova 69, Temple 65

Wagner 60, Longwood 43

West Virginia 101, Coppin St. 43

SOUTH

Alabama 73, Grambling St. 49

Bethune-Cookman 61, Palm Beach Atlantic 48

Duke 101, Winthrop 30

Florida 72, Marshall 69

Florida Gulf Coast 99, Ave Maria 35

Florida St. 77, Arizona St. 66

Georgia St. 91, North Greenville 89

Georgia Tech 80, Texas-Arlington 52

IUPUI 68, Tennessee Tech 54

Jacksonville 79, Flagler 52

King (Tenn.) 92, Converse 83

LSU 73, Tulane 41

Maryville (Tenn.) 77, Huntingdon 53

Mercer 67, UNC Asheville 56

Miami 65, Kentucky 54

Mississippi St. 86, UALR 48

NC State 63, Georgetown 49

North Carolina 84, Furman 56

North Florida 77, Florida A&M 68

Radford 79, VCU 62

Tennessee 82, Texas 75

UCF 62, Georgia Southern 38

Virginia Tech 64, Chattanooga 44

MIDWEST

Adrian 81, Finlandia 62

Ball St. 126, Oakland City 55

Creighton 72, Omaha 51

Green Bay 76, Loyola of Chicago 39

Illinois 73, Detroit 65

Illinois St. 65, E. Michigan 56

Iowa St. 99, NC Central 58

Marquette 83, Army 53

Michigan 54, Kent St. 41

Milwaukee 60, Fort Wayne 48

Missouri 78, SIU-Edwardsville 48

Missouri St. 76, Oral Roberts 66

Morehead St. 82, Evansville 75

N. Iowa 92, Wis.-Parkside 62

Northwestern 68, Stony Brook 36

Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 44

Ohio 77, Purdue 71

Valparaiso 71, Chicago St. 60

W. Kentucky 75, S. Illinois 49

Wis.-River Falls 70, Concordia (Moor.) 60

Wisconsin 82, Savannah St. 24

Xavier 53, Cincinnati 50

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 67, Tulsa 41

Houston 88, ETSU 70

Houston Baptist 76, Huston-Tillotson 72

TCU 112, SE Louisiana 62

FAR WEST

Boise St. 73, Portland 47

California 92, Pacific 85

Colorado St. 55, N. Colorado 44

Fresno St. 61, Montana 58

New Mexico 94, Navy 87

New Mexico St. 76, UTEP 68

Oregon St. 110, San Jose St. 62

San Diego 72, Minnesota 69

San Diego St. 92, Hope International 68

Santa Clara 104, Menlo 61

Washington 79, Grand Canyon 65

Saturday Women’s Scores

MIDWEST

Adrian 76, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 67

Augustana (SD) 77, Mary 62

Baker 77, Mount Mercy 63

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70

Bethany Lutheran 56, St. Scholastica 51

Bethel (Minn.) 70, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 67

Carleton 71, Macalester 68

Carthage 74, Augustana (Ill.) 67

Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67

Concordia (Mich.) 64, Michigan-Dearborn 59

Concordia (Moor.) 51, Augsburg 43

Concordia (Wis.) 65, Dominican (Ill.) 45

Culver-Stockton 75, Graceland (Iowa) 66

Edgewood 56, Marian (Wis.) 50

Evansville 65, Canisius 58

Grand Valley St. 66, N. Michigan 59

Grand View 77, Clarke 60

Gustavus 82, Hamline 50

Hillsdale 87, Walsh 74

Hope 62, Albion 59

Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

Lakeland 61, Aurora 54

Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52

Madonna 75, Cornerstone 66

Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63

Martin Luther 54, Northland 47

Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 55

Michigan 78, UCLA 69

Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38

Milwaukee Engineering 68, Rockford 51

Minn. Duluth 69, Sioux Falls 51

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 70, Bemidji St. 47

Nebraska 89, Drake 84

North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68

Northern St. (SD) 75, Minn.-Crookston 50

Northwestern (Minn.) 59, North Central (Minn.) 51

Northwood (Mich.) 78, Lake Superior St. 61

Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62

S. Dakota St. 76, Bowling Green 44

Saginaw Valley St. 77, Ferris St. 72

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79

Wartburg 85, Beloit 22

Wayne (Mich.) 65, Tiffin 56

Wayne (Neb.) 72, Minot St. 52

Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63

William Penn 72, Evangel 45

Winona St. 62, Concordia (St.P) 43

Wis. Lutheran 87, Alverno 45

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Dubuque 47

Wis.-River Falls 68, Luther 47

Wis.-Superior 67, Minn.-Morris 57

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54

TRANSACTIONS

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Jason Dickinson from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Sent F Shane Prince to Bridgeport (AHL) for a conditioning assignment.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Ethan Prow from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve. Recalled F Ivan Barbashev from Chicago (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated G Marc-Andre Fleury from injured reserve. Assigned G Maxime Legace to Chicago (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Harrison Heath to Minnesota for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Traded F Kenwyne Jones, G Alexander Tambakis and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to Sporting Kansas City for M Kevin Oliveira, D Tyler Pasher and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed G Steve Clark to a one-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money, targeted allocation money and the No. 1 position in the allocation ranking.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded D Frederic Brilliant to D.C. United for general allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Darren Mattocks to D.C. United for a 2018 international slot.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded MF Kevin Oliveira, D Tyler Pasher and a 2018 second-round draft pick to Atlanta for F Kenwyne Jones, G Alexander Tambakis and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

LOCAL SPORTS

Youth Swimming

Perrysburg Invitational

GEARY FAMILY YMCA GATORS RESULTS

8-UNDER BOYS: Dominic Allen — 1st, 25 freestyle; 2nd 25 butterfly, 5th 25 breaststroke.

9-10 GIRLS: Breanna Barchus — 6th 100 individual medley, 7th 50 freestyle, 7th 50 backstroke, 10th 50 breaststroke.

91-0 BOYS: Benett Evert — 2nd 100 individual medley, 3rd 50 freestyle; 3rd 50 breaststroke; Brayden Miller — 4th 50 freestyle; 4th 100 freestyle; 4th 50 backstroke.

11-12 GIRLS: Carlie Instone — 5th 100 individual medley; 4th 50 freestyle; 5th 100 freestyle; 2nd 50 breaststroke.

11-12 BOYS: Vince Allen — 9th 50 freestyle; 7th 100 freestyle; 7th 50 backstroke; Vince Allen, Brayden Miller, Dominic Allen, Benett Ebert 3rd 200 freestyle relay.

13-14 GIRLS: Liza Ebert — 2nd 200 freestyle; 3rd 50 breestyle; 4th 100 freestyle; 5th 100 breaststroke.

13-14 BOYS: Aidan Frankfather — 4th 50 freestyle; 3rd 100 freestyle.

15-OVER GIRLS: Reagan Zuelzke — 1st 200 freestyle; 1st 50 freestyle; 1st, 100 freestyle; 4th 100 breaststroke.

NOTE: Gators placed second in team standings.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Swimming

Fostoria, River Valley & Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

