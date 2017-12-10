Girls basketball: Fostoria gets first win of year

Meredith Grine pumped in a career-high 26 points and added four steals as the Fostoria High School girls basketball team broke into the victory column for the first time this season with a 67-44 nonconference whipping of Bowling Green.

The Redmen (1-5) took control of the game by outscoring the Bobcats 22-7 in the second quarter and taking a 39-22 advantage into halftime.

Tyriana Settles added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for Fostoria, which also got eight points apiece from J’Breonn Jones and Rubi Dessausure.

Jessica Johnson made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Bowling Green (1-4).

Bowling Green 15 7 8 14 — 44

Fostoria 17 22 14 14 — 67

NEW RIEGEL 61

OLD FORT 52

NEW RIEGEL — Brianna Gillig scored 22 of her game-high 32 points in the first two quarters and New iegel went on to bounce Old Fort 61-52 on Saturday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game.

The Blue Jackets took a 34-21 lead into halftime on their way to shooting 57.5 percent (23 of 40) from the floor and raising their record to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in River Division play.

Gillig added nine rebounds and Kaitlyn Kirian added 12 points for New Riegel. Brooklyn Gillig collected nine points, five assists and four steals.

Ashlyn Magers tallied 10 points and three assists and Whitney Bilger tossed in nine points for the Stockaders, who fell to 0-4 overall in their division opener. Jenna Clouse matched Magers with three assists and Maddi Spencer pulled down six rebounds for Old Fort.

old fort (52)

Guth 1-0–3, Magers 5-0–10, Clouse 2-1–7, Spencer 3-1–7, W. Bilger 2-3–9, H. Bilger 1-1–4, Miller 2-0–4, Hossler 3-2–8. TOTALS: 20-48 7-11 — 52.

new riegel (61)

Coleman 3-0–6, Bro. Gillig 4-1–9, Bri. Gillig 13-4–32, Bouillon 0-2–2, Kirian 3-6–12, Lininger 0-0–0. TOTALS: 23-40 13-23 — 61.

Old Fort 8 13 14 17 — 61

New Riegel 21 13 16 11 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 5-16 (W. Bilger 2, Guth, Clouse & H. Bilger 1); New Riegel 2-5 (Bri. Gillig 2).

rebounds: Old Fort 16 (Spencer 6); New Riegel 18.

turnovers: Old Fort 12, New Riegel 12..

junior varsity: Old Fort, 40-13.

VANLUE 43

MAUMEE VALLEY CD 24

VANLUE — Vanlue’s girls held Maumee Valley Country Day to just five field goals and doubled its rebounding total in a 43-24 rout in nonleague girls basketball action on Saturday.

Amanda Clymer paced the Wildcats with a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double and led Vanlue (5-2) with three assists.

Bethany Smith canned three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, while Audrey Phillips scored four with nine rebounds and two steals.

Maumee Valley Country Day hit just 5 of 45 shots from the field, including 0 of 10 from 3-point territory but added 14 free throws on 24 attempts. Emma Daugherty led the Hawks with 14 points and six rebounds.

maumee valley country day (3-1)

Daugherty 3-8–14, Peek 2-4–8, Francisco 0-2–2. TOTALS: 5-45 14-24 — 24.

vanlue (5-2)

Clymer 9-2–20, Smith 3-2–11, Biller 2-2–6, Phillips 1-2–4, Yeater 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-49 8-13 — 43.

Maumee Valley CD 3 6 9 6 — 24

Vanlue 15 10 12 6 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Maumee Valley Country Day 0-10; Vanlue 3-11 (Smith 3).

rebounds: Maumee Valley Country Day 17 (Daugherty 6); Vanlue 40 (Clymer 15).

turnovers: Maumee Valley Country Day 15, Vanlue 15.

junior varsity: Maumee Valley Country Day, 14-11.

LAKOTA 48

TIFFIN CALVERT 30

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert’s Hannah Burns was the game’s lone double-figure scorer, but Lakota used a balanced approach and strong defense in a 48-30 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball win on Saturday.

Burns had 14 points for Calvert (1-3, 0-2 SBC River), but only four others scored, and only one of those scored more than four — Shelby Hemminger with seven points.

Ten players scored for the Raiders (2-2, 1-1), led by Aliza Dauterman’s eight points. Mackenzie Feathers and Kaitlyn Mogle each scored seven, while Brooke Shank and Samantha Wallace each chipped in five points.

LAKOTA (2-2, 1-1 sbc rIVER)

Dauterman 3-2–8, Feathers 3-1–7, Mogle 2-2–7, Shank 2-1–5, Wallace 2-0–5, Gabel 2-0–4, King 2-0–4, Klotz 1-0–3, Palos 1-0–3, Biddle 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19 6-9 — 48.

TIFFIN CALVERT (1-3, 0-2 SBC RIVER)

Burns 6-2–14, Hemminger 2-2–7, Johnson 1-1–4, Coleman 1-0–3, Prince 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11 5-16 — 30.

Lakota 17 14 11 6 — 48

Tiffin Calvert 7 9 5 9 — 30

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 4 (Klotz, Mogle, Wallace & Palos 1); Tiffin Calvert 3 (Coleman, Johnson & Hemminger 1).

Comments

comments