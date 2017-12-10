Boys basketball: New Riegel edges Riverdale

NEW RIEGEL — Behind Austin Lescallett’s 22 points, New Riegel edged Riverdale 53-52 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday night.

Ben Dryfuse (12 points) and Cole Noftz (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Blue Jackets who remained unbeaten at 3-0 overall.

The Falcons (0-4) drained 10 3-pointers, getting four from Alec Loveridge and three from Coby Miller. Both finished with 17 points.

RIVERDALE (0-4)

Miller 7-0–17, Murphy 1-0–3, Morris 4-1–10, Loveridge 6-3–17, Davis 2-0–5. TOTALS: 20 4-9–52.

NEW RIEGEL (3-0)

Dryfuse 6-0–12, Noftz 4-0–10, Lescallett 7-2–22, Hohman 1-1–3, Theis 1-0–2, Smith 1-0–2, Acree 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21 3-9–53.

Riverdale 10 16 15 11 — 52

New Riegel 13 19 11 10 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 10 (Loveridge 4, Miller 3, Murphy, Morris & Davis 1); New Riegel 6 (Lescallett 4, Noftz 2).

VANLUE 65

MONCLOVA CHRISTIAN 59

MONCLOVA — Vanlue conceded 49 points to two Monclova Christian players on Saturday.

But the Wildcats allowed just 10 points to the rest of the roster and Troy Ward proved to be a force inside and out in scoring 24 points and leading Vanlue to its first win of the season 65-59 in nonleague boys basketball action.

Ward hit seven twos, three threes and added a free throw to lead the Wildcats. Jacob Kloepfer scored 17 and Treg Price narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Luke Metzger did not go quietly, though, scoring a game-high 32 points for Monclova Christian (2-2). Nick Kaufman chipped in 17 points in the loss.

vanlue (1-3)

Ward 10-1–24, Kloepfer 8-1–17, Price 3-2–9, Bonham 2-2–6, Sunderhaus 2-0–6, Davis 1-0–3. TOTALS: 26-53 6-13 — 65.

monclova christian (2-2)

Metzger 11-5–32, Kaufman 8-1–17, Meyer 2-0–4, Mitchell 1-0–3, Baker 0-1–1. TOTALS: 22-58 7-9 — 59.

Vanlue 18 16 16 15 — 65

Monclova Christian 11 11 14 23 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 7-24 (Ward 3, Sunderhaus 2, Davis & Price 1); Monclova Christian 6-24 (Metzger 5, Mitchell 1).

rebounds: Vanlue 31 (Price 9); Monclova Christian 23.

turnovers: Vanlue 16, Monclova Christian 10.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 29-26.

OAK HARBOR 64

OLD FORT 34

OLD FORT — Old Fort fell behind by 14 points early and opted for the long-ball approach.

That did not work, though, as the Stockaders missed all 30 3-point attempts in Saturday’s 64-34 nonleague boys basketball loss to Oak Harbor.

Old Fort, which fell to 2-1 overall, was led by Mason Salas and Carson Steyer who scored 10 points apiece.

Tate Smith sparked the Rockets (3-1) with a game-high 18 points and Jac Alexander scored 16.

oak harbor (3-1)

Smith 7-4–18, Alexander 7-0–16, Gezo 4-0–10, McAtee 4-0–8, Wilkins 0-3–3, Lacer 1-1–3, Schulte 1-0–2, Lewis 0-2–2, Rutledge 0-2–2. TOTALS: 24-52 12-27 — 64.

old fort (2-1)

Salas 5-0–10, C. Steyer 4-2–10, Smith 2-1–5, Wagner 2-0–4, Miller 1-1–3, Webb 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15-67 4-12 — 34.

Oak Harbor 20 14 18 12 — 64

Old Fort 4 14 6 10 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Oak Harbor 4-10 (Alexander & Gezo 2); Old Fort 0-30.

rebounds: Oak Harbor 40, Old Fort 22.

turnovers: Oak Harbor 19, Old Fort 18.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 50-40.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 57

TIFFIN CALVERT 43

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph built a 33-13 halftime lead and Tiffin Calvert never recovered as the Crimson Streaks stopped the Senecas 57-43 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game Friday night.

Chris Morrisette led four Fremont St. Joseph players in double figures with 15 points. Spencer Harrison and Zach Wonderly added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Crimson Streaks (2-1, 1-0 SBC). Tad Foster chipped in 10.

Park Hemminger scored 12 points with six assists and two steals for the Senecas (0-1, 0-1).

TIFFIN CALVERT (0-1, 0-1 SBC RIVER)

Dull 2-0–4, Hemminger 4-2–12, Conn 3-0–6, Schetter 1-0–3, Recker 2-1–5, Somodi 3-0–8, Taylor 2-0–4, Seifert 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17 4-5–43.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (2-1, 1-0 SBC RIVER)

Wonderly 4-0–11, Filliater 1-0–2, Foster 4-0–10, Moore 3-0–7, Harrison 6-0–12, Morrissette 5-3–15. TOTALS: 23-51 3-9–57.

Tiffin Calvert 6 7 19 11 — 43

Fremont St. Joseph 17 16 15 9 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Fremont St. Joseph 8-12 (Wonderly 3, Foster & Morrissette 2, Moore 1); Tiffin Calvert 5 (Somodi & Hemminger 2, Schetter 1).

rebounds: Fremont St. Joseph 21; Tiffin Calvert 15 (Recker 4).

turnovers: Fremont St. Joseph 17, Tiffin Calvert 16.

junior varsity: Fremont St. Joseph, 36-34.

