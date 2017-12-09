Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 69, Seneca East 48
Mohawk 39, Colonel Crawford 37
Ridgedale 45, Wynford 43
Upper Sandusky 51, Carey 50
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day 46, Northwood 15
Ottawa Hills 48, Gibsonburg 30
Toledo Christian 53, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 27
Buckeye Border Conference
Montpelier 51, Pettisville 45
Stryker 66, Hilltop 15
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 57, Edgerton 26
Evergreen 51, Swanton 48
Holgate 47, Patrick Henry 40
Around Ohio
Cle. Hay 95, Cle. Rhodes 15
Westerville N. 51, Westerville Cent. 48
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 38, Ohio Valley Christian 20
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at North Union
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
South Central at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Marion Elgin
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior
Danville at Fredericktown
Delta at Genoa
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Lima Shawnee
Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.
Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior
Mansfield Senior at Crestline
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue
Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa
Monclova Christian at Toledo Bowsher
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian
Ottoville at Bluffton
Russia at Marion Local
St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley
Toledo Woodward at Ridgedale
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb
Vermilion at Milan Edison
Versailles at Miami East
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 43, Leipsic 26
Cory-Rawson 52, Vanlue 48
Hopewell-Loudon 48, Riverdale 43
Pandora-Gilboa 61, McComb 42
Van Buren 65, Arcadia 41
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 75, Oregon Clay 53
Toledo St. Francis 73, Fremont Ross 34
Toledo Whitmer 38, Findlay 33
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 62, Rossford 55
Genoa 60, Fostoria Senior 42
Lake 59, Otsego 41
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Temple Christian 60, Lima Perry 58, OT
Riverside 58, Hardin Northern 24
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 57, Tiffin Calvert 43
New Riegel 49, Lakota 44
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 67, Huron 61
Vermilion 67, Port Clinton 38
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 77, Sandusky Senior 60
Norwalk Senior 51, Tiffin Columbian 50
Sandusky Perkins 72, Clyde 71, 2-OT
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 30
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 53, Napoleon 38
Springfield 74, Maumee 45
Sylvania Northview 62, Perrysburg 53
Sylvania Southview 66, Bowling Green 56
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 53
Mount Vernon 55, Mansfield Madison 51
Wooster Senior 54, Ashland Senior 48
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 44
Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Kidron Central Christian 36
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley 66, River Valley 62
Clear Fork 62, North Union 59
Marion Pleasant 65, Galion Senior 44
Ontario 37, Marion Harding 34
Firelands Conference
South Central 71, Monroeville 42
Western Reserve 54, New London 51
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview 68, Ashland Mapleton 41
Ayersville 60, Miller City 55
Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 47, OT
Defiance 74, Paulding 48
Elgin 62, Ridgemont 35
Elida 56, Spencerville 23
Fort Jennings 62, Antwerp 42
Fort Recovery 56, Delphos Jefferson 45
Hicksville 72, Continental 23
Kalida 64, Ada 18
Lima Bath 60, Bluffton 46
Lincolnview 61, Upper Scioto Valley 39
Minster at Van Wert
New Knoxville 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Liberty Center 62
Ottoville 65, Columbus Grove 45
Shelby 82, Willard 41
St. Henry 43, St. Marys Memorial 32
Swanton 40, Evergreen 39
Tinora 50, Delta 47
Van Wert 48, Convoy Crestview 44
Wayne Trace 57, Bryan 54
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 75, Lodi Cloverleaf 50
Akr. East 85, Akr. Buchtel 83
Akr. SVSM 75, Cle. VASJ 63
Ansonia 81, Newton Local 60
Athens 79, Bidwell River Valley 51
Avon Lake 68, N. Olmsted 33
Belmont Union Local 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Hudson 39
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Cambridge 55
Casstown Miami E. 60, Bradford 33
Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 47, 0
Centerburg 57, Cardington-Lincoln 49
Chagrin Falls Kenston 91, Madison 61
Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Burton Berkshire 60
Chillicothe 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Cin. N. College Hill 58
Cin. Hughes 91, Cin. Western Hills 61
Cin. Indian Hill 60, Cin. Madeira 52
Cin. McNicholas 60, Day. Carroll 53
Cin. NW 62, Trenton Edgewood 57
Cin. Oak Hills 48, W. Chester Lakota W. 46
Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Sycamore 45
Cin. Shroder 72, Cin. Aiken 68
Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 38
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. West Clermont 57
Cin. Withrow 53, Kings Mills Kings 42
Cle. Collinwood 70, Cle. MLK 52
Cle. John Marshall 55, Cle. Glenville 45
Cols. Bexley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Cols. Centennial 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 65
Cols. Hartley 51, Cols. Watterson 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 47
Cooper, Ky. 58, Cin. Elder 26
Corning Miller 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 50
Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Caledonia River Valley 62
Euclid 68, Medina 57
Fairport Harbor Harding 58, Ashtabula St. John 45
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Manchester 48, 0
Franklin Furnace Green 76, Portsmouth Clay 48
Ft. Loramie 62, Botkins 27
Ft. Recovery 56, Day. Jefferson 45, 0
Garfield Hts. 89, Cle. Benedictine 83
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Mantua Crestwood 49
Gates Mills Hawken 77, Hunting Valley University 65
Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 59
Groveport-Madison 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 57
Hanoverton United 57, Toronto 54
Hillsboro 71, Washington C.H. 66
Hubbard 70, Struthers 55
Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Kettering Fairmont 56
Jamestown Greeneview 58, S. Charleston SE 45
Lakewood 77, Amherst Steele 35
Lakewood St. Edward 78, Beachwood 58
Latham Western 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Powell Olentangy Liberty 65
Lorain Clearview 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42
Loveland 52, Cin. Turpin 28
Mason 70, Cin. Colerain 33
Mayfield 69, Eastlake N. 62
McConnelsville Morgan 78, Philo 58
Milford 49, Cin. Anderson 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 63, W. Jefferson 44
N. Ridgeville 58, Grafton Midview 55
Nelsonville-York 84, McArthur Vinton County 81, 0
New Boston Glenwood 65, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56
New Carlisle Tecumseh 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, 0
New Richmond 48, Batavia 38
Norton 56, Mogadore Field 46
Parma 55, Rocky River 43
Parma Hts. Holy Name 91, Bay Village Bay 77
Peebles 70, Lynchburg-Clay 55
Peninsula Woodridge 68, Ravenna 38
Pickerington N. 59, Pickerington Cent. 41
Piketon 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42
Plain City Jonathan Alder 75, Lewistown Indian Lake 44
Portsmouth W. 54, McDermott Scioto NW 43
Racine Southern 88, Crown City S. Gallia 41
Richfield Revere 36, Barberton 31
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, W. Union 55
Rittman 52, Creston Norwayne 35
Rootstown 57, Ravenna SE 34
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Caldwell 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Seaman N. Adams 47
Solon 95, Elyria 70
Southeastern 38, Frankfort Adena 36
Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 39
Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, St. Paris Graham 56
Spring. NE 59, Mechanicsburg 47, 0
St. Clairsville 84, Bellaire 67
Streetsboro 77, Akr. Springfield 57
Thornville Sheridan 50, New Lexington 45
Warrensville Hts. 77, Orange 62
Waterford 62, Belpre 36
Waverly 56, S. Webster 53
Westerville N. 51, Westerville Cent. 48
Westerville S. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 60
Williamsburg 65, Bethel-Tate 51
Williamsport Westfall 48, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Willoughby S. 81, Painesville Riverside 48
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 81, Ohio Valley Christian 47
Youngs. East 103, Austintown Fitch 101
Youngs. Liberty 70, Brookfield 60
Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 126, Delaware Christian 55
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Bucyrus at Wynford
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Northwood at Danbury
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Ottoville
Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville
Bellevue at Willard
Botkins at Minster
Bryan at Holgate
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Coldwater at Kenton
Columbus Grove at Lima Bath
Delta at Swanton
Elida at Delphos St. John’s
Evergreen at Otsego
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Spencerville
Highland at Buckeye Valley
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian
Kalida at Archbold
Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott
Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Senior at Middletown
Lima Temple Christian at Arlington
Lincolnview at Continental
Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Miller City at Van Buren
Napoleon at Tinora
New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial
New Knoxville at Anna
North Baltimore at Toledo Christian
Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph
Oak Harbor at Old Fort
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Perrysburg at Toledo Rogers
Riverdale at New Riegel
Rossford at Defiance
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Sidney at Wapakoneta
St. Henry at Lima Shawnee
Toledo Bowsher at Celina
Upper Sandusky at Shelby
Vanlue at Monclova Christian
Versailles at Covington
Wauseon at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Waynesfield-Goshen at Benjamin Logan
Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone
Westerville North at Mount Vernon
Woodmore at Gibsonburg
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298
Thursday’s Result
Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 1
San Francisco at Houston, 1
Minnesota at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday’s Games
New England at Miami, 8:30
Thursday, Dec. 14
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25
Saturday, Dec. 16
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 17
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1
Houston at Jacksonville, 1
Arizona at Washington, 1
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Carolina, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30
NFL Injury Report
Sunday’s Games
CHICAGO BEARS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BEARS: DOUBTFUL: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle). DNP: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder). LIMITED: S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle). FULL: WR Josh Bellamy (illness). BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Geno Atkins (toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (ankle). DNP: DT Geno Atkins (toe), LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring).
DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brice Butler (foot), T La’el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back), T Tyron Smith (back). DNP: La’el Collins (back), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back). LIMITED: WR Brice Butler (foot), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), T Tyron Smith (back). FULL: LB Sean Lee (hamstring), QB Dak Prescott (right hand). GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), T Chad Wheeler (concussion). DNP: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), RB Wayne Gallman (hip), DT Damon Harrison (elbow), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring). FULL: T Chad Wheeler (concussion).
DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — LIONS: OUT: T Rick Wagner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), P Sam Martin (right foot), T Corey Robinson (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand), C Travis Swanson (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder). DNP: T Rick Wagner (ankle). LIMITED: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), T Corey Robinson (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand), C Travis Swanson (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder). FULL: DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related), P Sam Martin (right foot). BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ryan Russell (knee). DNP: CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion). FULL: DE Robert Ayers (concussion), C Joe Hawley (illness), RB Doug Martin (concussion), DE Ryan Russell (knee), QB Jameis Winston (ankle).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PACKERS: (Green Bay did not conduct a practice on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.) OUT: CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Davon House (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee), G Lucas Patrick (hand), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder). DNP: CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring), CB Davon House (shoulder), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder). LIMITED: DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee). FULL: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), G Lucas Patrick (hand), LB Jake Ryan (neck, illness). BROWNS: (Cleveland conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.) DOUBTFUL: S Jabrill Peppers (knee). QUESTIONABLE : CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs). DNP: S Jabrill Peppers (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs). LIMITED: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Kenny Britt (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip). FULL: T Shon Coleman (thumb), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), TE David Njoku (wrist).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BUFFALO BILLS — COLTS: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle). QUESTIONABLE : T Denzelle Good (illness), CB Chris Milton (neck), C Mike Person (ankle). DNP: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), CB Chris Milton (neck), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle). LIMITED: T Denzelle Good (illness), C Mike Person (ankle). FULL: RB Frank Gore (not injury related), DT Johnathan Hankins (chest), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder). BILLS: OUT: G John Miller (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), T Seantrel Henderson (back), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), DT Kyle Williams (groin). DNP: T Seantrel Henderson (back), G John Miller (ankle). LIMITED: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), DT Kyle Williams (groin). FULL: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), RB Travaris Cadet (concussion), TE Charles Clay (knee), DT Deandre Coleman (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (knee), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), CB Tre’Davious White (concussion), DE Eddie Yarbrough (chest).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — VIKINGS: OUT: TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back). QUESTIONABLE: C Pat Elflein (shoulder). DNP: TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back). LIMITED: C Pat Elflein (shoulder). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (chest), RB C.J. Ham (neck), DT Linval Joseph (knee), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), S Andrew Sendejo (shoulder), DT Shamar Stephen (shoulder). PANTHERS: OUT: LB Shaq Thompson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder), WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Ryan Kalil (neck), C Tyler Larsen (foot), TE Greg Olsen (foot). DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Tyler Larsen (foot), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). LIMITED: WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder), C Ryan Kalil (neck). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), LB Thomas Davis (hamstring), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot).
NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS — JETS: OUT: LB Bruce Carter (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Forte (knee), G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle). DNP: LB Bruce Carter (groin), LB Demario Davis (not injury related), RB Matt Forte (knee). LIMITED: G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), S Terrence Brooks (not injury related), CB Juston Burris (concussion), G James Carpenter (knee), DT Xavier Cooper (knee), WR Jermaine Kearse (shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (hamstring). BRONCOS: OUT: G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Adam Gotsis (illness), DT Domata Peko (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). DNP: DE Adam Gotsis (illness), G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). LIMITED: DT Domata Peko (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). FULL: RB Jamaal Charles (not injury related), LB Todd Davis (ankle), RB De’Angelo Henderson (not injury related), LB Joseph Jones (achilles), DE Zach Kerr (toe, not injury related), LB Shane Ray (wrist).
OAKLAND RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAIDERS: OUT: G Jon Feliciano (concussion). DOUBTFUL: LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip). DNP: G Jon Feliciano (concussion), LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot). LIMITED: CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip). CHIEFS: OUT: C Mitch Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee). DNP: LB Tamba Hali (knee), C Mitch Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle). LIMITED: DE Allen Bailey (knee). FULL: DT Bennie Logan (knee), S Steven Terrell (finger).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES RAMS — EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: TE Zach Ertz (concussion), LB Joe Walker (neck). LIMITED: TE Zach Ertz (concussion). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (groin), C Jason Kelce (ankle), DT Destiny Vaeao (shoulder), LB Joe Walker (neck). RAMS: DOUBTFUL: CB Dominique Hatfield (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Connor Barwin (forearm), LB Alec Ogletree (elbow), WR Robert Woods (shoulder). DNP: CB Dominique Hatfield (hip). LIMITED: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Connor Barwin (forearm), LB Alec Ogletree (elbow), WR Robert Woods (shoulder). FULL: RB Malcolm Brown (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (shoulder), C John Sullivan (not injury related), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — 49ERS: QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (shoulder). LIMITED: T Trenton Brown (shoulder), S Adrian Colbert (thumb). FULL: DT DeForest Buckner (not injury related), DE Elvis Dumervil (not injury related), DT Earl Mitchell (not injury related), S Eric Reid (knee), T Joe Staley (not injury related). TEXANS: (Houston conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.) OUT: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). DNP: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion). LIMITED: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). FULL: G Jeff Allen (hand), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Will Fuller (ribs), CB Kareem Jackson (ribs), CB Johnathan Joseph (shoulder), G Greg Mancz (shoulder), WR Chris Thompson (neck), RB Jordan Todman (hand).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DT Nazair Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dion Jordan (neck). DNP: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DT Nazair Jones (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dion Jordan (neck). FULL: LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder), DE Michael Bennett (knee), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), G Luke Joeckel (knee), C Ethan Pocic (ankle), DE Marcus Smith (ankle), S Earl Thomas (not injury related), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring). JAGUARS: OUT: WR Allen Hurns (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), LB Telvin Smith (concussion). DNP: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), LB Telvin Smith (concussion). LIMITED: CB Aaron Colvin (elbow), WR Marqise Lee (foot), CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist), DE Calais Campbell (wrist), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep), LB Paul Posluszny (groin), G Chris Reed (knee), T Josh Wells (concussion).
TENNESSEE TITANS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — TITANS: OUT: LB Derrick Morgan (knee). DNP: LB Derrick Morgan (knee). FULL: WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring), CB Logan Ryan (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). CARDINALS: OUT: WR John Brown (toe), RB Adrian Peterson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring), T Jared Veldheer (elbow). DNP: WR John Brown (toe), RB Adrian Peterson (neck). LIMITED: DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring), T Jared Veldheer (elbow). FULL: WR Jaron Brown (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), LB Karlos Dansby (not injury related), LS Justin Drescher (shoulder), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), TE Troy Niklas (hip, knee), DT Frostee Rucker (not injury related), C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder), RB Kerwynn Williams (ribs).
WASHINGTON REDSKINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — REDSKINS: OUT: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle), T Trent Williams (knee). DNP: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle), T Trent Williams (knee). FULL: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), G Brandon Scherff (knee). CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Corey Liuget (toe), WR Mike Williams (knee). LIMITED: DT Corey Liuget (toe). FULL: TE Antonio Gates (not injury related), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (hamstring), C Spencer Pulley (knee), WR Mike Williams (knee).
BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back), LB C.J. Mosley (neck). DNP: LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related). FULL: G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back), LB C.J. Mosley (neck). STEELERS: OUT: CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), LB Ryan Shazier (back). QUESTIONABLE: S Michael Mitchell (ankle). DNP: CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), LB Ryan Shazier (back). LIMITED: S Michael Mitchell (ankle). FULL: WR Antonio Brown (toe), TE Vance McDonald (ankle), LB T.J. Watt (knee).
Monday’s Game
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PATRIOTS: DNP: T Marcus Cannon (ankle), RB Dion Lewis (illness), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), DE Deatrich Wise (foot). LIMITED: QB Tom Brady (achilles), CB Malcolm Butler (ankle), LB Marquis Flowers (knee), DE Trey Flowers (rib), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), S Brandon King (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle). FULL: LB Trevor Reilly (concussion). DOLPHINS: DNP: G Jermon Bushrod (foot), QB Matt Moore (foot), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle, shoulder), S Michael Thomas (knee), RB Damien Williams (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Davon Godchaux (knee), C Mike Pouncey (hip). FULL: DT Ndamukong Suh (knee), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 4 .846 —
Toronto 16 7 .696 4½
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 8
New York 12 12 .500 9
Brooklyn 10 14 .417 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 11 .560 —
Miami 11 13 .458 2½
Orlando 11 16 .407 4
Charlotte 9 15 .375 4½
Atlanta 5 19 .208 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 8 .692 —
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 3
Indiana 15 11 .577 3
Detroit 14 11 .560 3½
Chicago 4 20 .167 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 4 .826 —
San Antonio 17 8 .680 3
New Orleans 13 12 .520 7
Memphis 8 17 .320 12
Dallas 7 19 .269 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577 —
Denver 14 11 .560 ½
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Utah 13 13 .500 2
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 6 .778 —
L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10½
L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 11
Phoenix 9 18 .333 12
Sacramento 7 17 .292 12½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104
Washington 109, Phoenix 99
Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95
Houston 112, Utah 101
Friday’s Results
Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT
Denver 103, Orlando 89
Golden State 102, Detroit 98
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102
Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT
Toronto 116, Memphis 107
Boston at San Antonio, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30
New York at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9
Houston at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30
Boston at Detroit, 4
Denver at Indiana, 5
Dallas at Minnesota, 7
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7
Atlanta at New York, 7:30
Monday’s Games
Boston at Chicago, 8
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Houston, 8
Portland at Golden State, 10:30
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71
Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85
Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74
Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93
Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91
Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97
Ottawa 27 9 11 7 25 77 93
Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 29 18 10 1 37 85 73
Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88
New Jersey 28 16 8 4 36 87 86
N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96
Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98
N.Y. Rangers 28 15 11 2 32 93 85
Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86
Carolina 27 11 10 6 28 76 85
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 29 19 8 2 40 95 75
Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84
Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82
Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84
Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82
Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79
Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 30 19 8 3 41 94 66
Vegas 28 18 9 1 37 98 88
San Jose 27 15 10 2 32 71 65
Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92
Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 79 81
Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86
Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96
Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Boston 6, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2
Florida 6, Winnipeg 4
Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT
St. Louis 3, Dallas 0
Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 3, OT
San Jose 5, Carolina 4, OT
Friday’s Results
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO
Buffalo at Chicago, late
Minnesota at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1
Edmonton at Montreal, 7
Colorado at Florida, 7
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7
Arizona at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Vegas at Dallas, 8
Ottawa at San Jose, 10
Vancouver at Calgary, 10
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago, 7
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7
Edmonton at Toronto, 7
Minnesota at San Jose, 9
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Florida at Detroit, 7:30
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8
Carolina at Anaheim, 10
PRO SOCCER
MLS Cup
Saturday’s GAME
Seattle at Toronto, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (8-3) vs. Navy (6-5) at Philadephia, 3 p.m.
FCS Playoffs
Friday’s Quarterfinal
Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon
New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.
Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon
Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.
Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Dartmouth 73, Maine 66
Randolph-Macon 67, Misericordia 56
SOUTH
Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87
E. Mennonite 112, Apprentice 84
Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
W. Carolina at Southern Wesleyan, ppd.
Wake Forest 109, Army 80
MIDWEST
Adrian 66, Wis.-Whitewater 53
Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75
S. Dakota St. 103, Concordia (Neb.) 67
Wis.-Platteville 85, Hope 60
SOUTHWEST
S. Nazarene 68, Oral Roberts 60
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70
CS Bakersfield 100, Life Pacific 71
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Rutgers 70, Seton Hall 45
SOUTH
Auburn 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 60
Berea 76, Kentucky Christian 45
Clemson 64, Prairie View 58
Coastal Carolina 68, NC Central 65
Cumberlands 62, Carver Bible 24
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kentucky 64
Maryland 80, George Washington 54
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 83, Minot St. 52
Butler 69, Wisconsin 62
Fort Wayne 93, E. Illinois 77
Missouri 70, Saint Louis 58
Purdue 95, Valparaiso 49
UConn 103, DePaul 69
UIC 73, E. Michigan 70
W. Michigan 74, Detroit 62
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 87, UCLA 72
FAR WEST
E. Washington 88, Multnomah Bible 42
UC Irvine 67, San Diego St. 65
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league SS Keith Grieshaber (Inland Empire-Cal) 100 games after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. Suspended San Francisco minor league LHP Drew Bostic (Salem-Keizer NWL) 50 games after testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, a stimulant. Suspended Miami minor league LHP Scott Squier (New Orleans-PCL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Mike Morin was claimed off outright waivers by Seattle.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced RHP/OF Shohei Ohtani has agreed to join the team.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract through 2019. Designated INF Joey Wendle for assignment.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C Chris Iannetta on a two-year contract.
International League
GWINNETT — Announced its new nickname is Stripers.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Cameron Griffin.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Alex Blackford for Somerset in exchange for future considerations.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Justin Vernia and RHP Eric Karch.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Martin Figueroa.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Greg Stagani.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Andrew Godbold to the Normal for C Craig LePre.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Placed G-F Nicolas Brussino on waivers.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Justin Currie from the practice squad. Waived WR Kenny Britt.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk to the Grand Rapids from Toledo (ECHL).
NEW YORK GIANTS — RB Rashad Jennings announced his retirement.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Jeremy Clark from reserve/NFI injury list. Waived CB Robert Nelson. Signed RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad. Placed WR Tre McBride on practice squad/injured list.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announce the resignation of defensive line coach Casey Creehan, who will become football coach and associate athletic director at Lyon College.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford (AHL). Assigned F Tanner Kero to Rockford. Activated G Corey Crawford from injured reserve. Reassigned G J.F. Berube to Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Mike McKenna and LW Curtis McKenzie to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee. Placed F Ryan Johansen on injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Samuel Blais from San Antonio (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F David Perron from the injured reserve list.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Tyler Graovac to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
ONTARIO REIGN — Announced D Jordan Subban was loaned to the team by Los Angeles (NHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Travis Howe indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 6 game against Idaho.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Austin Fyten was recalled by Texas (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Mikkel Aagaard was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Signed G Tyler Parks.
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired F Vaughn Harris from Calgary for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Franco Escobar from Newell (Argentina Primera).
Track & Field
USADA — Suspended Moroccan marathon runner Abdelmounaim Harroufi four years for his anti-doping rule violations.
College
CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of volleyball coach Nicole Kondziela.
ETSU — Announced the retirement of football coach Carl Torbush.
NEBRASKA — Named Troy Walters offensive coordinator and receivers coach, and Sean Beckton tight ends coach.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of Jason Munoz volleyball coach.
OREGON — Promoted offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to football coach.
PITTSBURGH — Signed football coach Pat Narduzzi to a contract extension through 2024.
ST. NORBERT — Suspended its women’s basketball team 10 games because of an alcohol-related incident involving some players.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
North Baltimore, Findlay, Cory-Rawson, Van Buren, Elmwood & Liberty-Benton at Arcadia Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Fostoria & Upper Sandusky at Sandusky A-Behr Invitational, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.