Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 69, Seneca East 48

Mohawk 39, Colonel Crawford 37

Ridgedale 45, Wynford 43

Upper Sandusky 51, Carey 50

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day 46, Northwood 15

Ottawa Hills 48, Gibsonburg 30

Toledo Christian 53, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 27

Buckeye Border Conference

Montpelier 51, Pettisville 45

Stryker 66, Hilltop 15

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 57, Edgerton 26

Evergreen 51, Swanton 48

Holgate 47, Patrick Henry 40

Around Ohio

Cle. Hay 95, Cle. Rhodes 15

Westerville N. 51, Westerville Cent. 48

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 38, Ohio Valley Christian 20

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Norwalk Senior

Shelby at Sandusky Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

South Central at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Marion Elgin

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior

Danville at Fredericktown

Delta at Genoa

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Lima Shawnee

Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.

Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior

Mansfield Senior at Crestline

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue

Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa

Monclova Christian at Toledo Bowsher

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian

Ottoville at Bluffton

Russia at Marion Local

St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley

Toledo Woodward at Ridgedale

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb

Vermilion at Milan Edison

Versailles at Miami East

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 43, Leipsic 26

Cory-Rawson 52, Vanlue 48

Hopewell-Loudon 48, Riverdale 43

Pandora-Gilboa 61, McComb 42

Van Buren 65, Arcadia 41

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 75, Oregon Clay 53

Toledo St. Francis 73, Fremont Ross 34

Toledo Whitmer 38, Findlay 33

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 62, Rossford 55

Genoa 60, Fostoria Senior 42

Lake 59, Otsego 41

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Temple Christian 60, Lima Perry 58, OT

Riverside 58, Hardin Northern 24

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 57, Tiffin Calvert 43

New Riegel 49, Lakota 44

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 67, Huron 61

Vermilion 67, Port Clinton 38

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 77, Sandusky Senior 60

Norwalk Senior 51, Tiffin Columbian 50

Sandusky Perkins 72, Clyde 71, 2-OT

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 30

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 53, Napoleon 38

Springfield 74, Maumee 45

Sylvania Northview 62, Perrysburg 53

Sylvania Southview 66, Bowling Green 56

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 53

Mount Vernon 55, Mansfield Madison 51

Wooster Senior 54, Ashland Senior 48

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 44

Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Kidron Central Christian 36

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 66, River Valley 62

Clear Fork 62, North Union 59

Marion Pleasant 65, Galion Senior 44

Ontario 37, Marion Harding 34

Firelands Conference

South Central 71, Monroeville 42

Western Reserve 54, New London 51

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview 68, Ashland Mapleton 41

Ayersville 60, Miller City 55

Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 47, OT

Defiance 74, Paulding 48

Elgin 62, Ridgemont 35

Elida 56, Spencerville 23

Fort Jennings 62, Antwerp 42

Fort Recovery 56, Delphos Jefferson 45

Hicksville 72, Continental 23

Kalida 64, Ada 18

Lima Bath 60, Bluffton 46

Lincolnview 61, Upper Scioto Valley 39

Minster at Van Wert

New Knoxville 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Liberty Center 62

Ottoville 65, Columbus Grove 45

Shelby 82, Willard 41

St. Henry 43, St. Marys Memorial 32

Swanton 40, Evergreen 39

Tinora 50, Delta 47

Van Wert 48, Convoy Crestview 44

Wayne Trace 57, Bryan 54

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 75, Lodi Cloverleaf 50

Akr. East 85, Akr. Buchtel 83

Akr. SVSM 75, Cle. VASJ 63

Ansonia 81, Newton Local 60

Athens 79, Bidwell River Valley 51

Avon Lake 68, N. Olmsted 33

Belmont Union Local 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Hudson 39

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Cambridge 55

Casstown Miami E. 60, Bradford 33

Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 47, 0

Centerburg 57, Cardington-Lincoln 49

Chagrin Falls Kenston 91, Madison 61

Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Burton Berkshire 60

Chillicothe 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Cin. N. College Hill 58

Cin. Hughes 91, Cin. Western Hills 61

Cin. Indian Hill 60, Cin. Madeira 52

Cin. McNicholas 60, Day. Carroll 53

Cin. NW 62, Trenton Edgewood 57

Cin. Oak Hills 48, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Sycamore 45

Cin. Shroder 72, Cin. Aiken 68

Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 38

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. West Clermont 57

Cin. Withrow 53, Kings Mills Kings 42

Cle. Collinwood 70, Cle. MLK 52

Cle. John Marshall 55, Cle. Glenville 45

Cols. Bexley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Cols. Centennial 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 65

Cols. Hartley 51, Cols. Watterson 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 47

Cooper, Ky. 58, Cin. Elder 26

Corning Miller 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 50

Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Caledonia River Valley 62

Euclid 68, Medina 57

Fairport Harbor Harding 58, Ashtabula St. John 45

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Manchester 48, 0

Franklin Furnace Green 76, Portsmouth Clay 48

Ft. Loramie 62, Botkins 27

Ft. Recovery 56, Day. Jefferson 45, 0

Garfield Hts. 89, Cle. Benedictine 83

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Mantua Crestwood 49

Gates Mills Hawken 77, Hunting Valley University 65

Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 59

Groveport-Madison 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 57

Hanoverton United 57, Toronto 54

Hillsboro 71, Washington C.H. 66

Hubbard 70, Struthers 55

Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Kettering Fairmont 56

Jamestown Greeneview 58, S. Charleston SE 45

Lakewood 77, Amherst Steele 35

Lakewood St. Edward 78, Beachwood 58

Latham Western 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Powell Olentangy Liberty 65

Lorain Clearview 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42

Loveland 52, Cin. Turpin 28

Mason 70, Cin. Colerain 33

Mayfield 69, Eastlake N. 62

McConnelsville Morgan 78, Philo 58

Milford 49, Cin. Anderson 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 63, W. Jefferson 44

N. Ridgeville 58, Grafton Midview 55

Nelsonville-York 84, McArthur Vinton County 81, 0

New Boston Glenwood 65, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56

New Carlisle Tecumseh 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, 0

New Richmond 48, Batavia 38

Norton 56, Mogadore Field 46

Parma 55, Rocky River 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 91, Bay Village Bay 77

Peebles 70, Lynchburg-Clay 55

Peninsula Woodridge 68, Ravenna 38

Pickerington N. 59, Pickerington Cent. 41

Piketon 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Plain City Jonathan Alder 75, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

Portsmouth W. 54, McDermott Scioto NW 43

Racine Southern 88, Crown City S. Gallia 41

Richfield Revere 36, Barberton 31

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, W. Union 55

Rittman 52, Creston Norwayne 35

Rootstown 57, Ravenna SE 34

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Caldwell 43

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Seaman N. Adams 47

Solon 95, Elyria 70

Southeastern 38, Frankfort Adena 36

Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 39

Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, St. Paris Graham 56

Spring. NE 59, Mechanicsburg 47, 0

St. Clairsville 84, Bellaire 67

Streetsboro 77, Akr. Springfield 57

Thornville Sheridan 50, New Lexington 45

Warrensville Hts. 77, Orange 62

Waterford 62, Belpre 36

Waverly 56, S. Webster 53

Westerville N. 51, Westerville Cent. 48

Westerville S. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 60

Williamsburg 65, Bethel-Tate 51

Williamsport Westfall 48, Chillicothe Huntington 32

Willoughby S. 81, Painesville Riverside 48

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 81, Ohio Valley Christian 47

Youngs. East 103, Austintown Fitch 101

Youngs. Liberty 70, Brookfield 60

Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 126, Delaware Christian 55

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Bucyrus at Wynford

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Northwood at Danbury

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Ottoville

Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville

Bellevue at Willard

Botkins at Minster

Bryan at Holgate

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Coldwater at Kenton

Columbus Grove at Lima Bath

Delta at Swanton

Elida at Delphos St. John’s

Evergreen at Otsego

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Spencerville

Highland at Buckeye Valley

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian

Kalida at Archbold

Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott

Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Senior at Middletown

Lima Temple Christian at Arlington

Lincolnview at Continental

Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Miller City at Van Buren

Napoleon at Tinora

New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial

New Knoxville at Anna

North Baltimore at Toledo Christian

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph

Oak Harbor at Old Fort

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Perrysburg at Toledo Rogers

Riverdale at New Riegel

Rossford at Defiance

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Sidney at Wapakoneta

St. Henry at Lima Shawnee

Toledo Bowsher at Celina

Upper Sandusky at Shelby

Vanlue at Monclova Christian

Versailles at Covington

Wauseon at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Waynesfield-Goshen at Benjamin Logan

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

Westerville North at Mount Vernon

Woodmore at Gibsonburg

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283

N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178

Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309

Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207

Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238

Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274

L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278

Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284

Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263

Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238

Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261

Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204

Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222

Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310

San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

Thursday’s Result

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 1

San Francisco at Houston, 1

Minnesota at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday’s Games

New England at Miami, 8:30

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1

Houston at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Washington, 1

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Carolina, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30

NFL Injury Report

Sunday’s Games

CHICAGO BEARS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BEARS: DOUBTFUL: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle). DNP: S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder). LIMITED: S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle). FULL: WR Josh Bellamy (illness). BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Geno Atkins (toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (ankle). DNP: DT Geno Atkins (toe), LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brice Butler (foot), T La’el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back), T Tyron Smith (back). DNP: La’el Collins (back), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back). LIMITED: WR Brice Butler (foot), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), T Tyron Smith (back). FULL: LB Sean Lee (hamstring), QB Dak Prescott (right hand). GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), T Chad Wheeler (concussion). DNP: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), RB Wayne Gallman (hip), DT Damon Harrison (elbow), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring). FULL: T Chad Wheeler (concussion).

DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — LIONS: OUT: T Rick Wagner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), P Sam Martin (right foot), T Corey Robinson (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand), C Travis Swanson (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder). DNP: T Rick Wagner (ankle). LIMITED: RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), T Corey Robinson (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (right hand), C Travis Swanson (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder). FULL: DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related), P Sam Martin (right foot). BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ryan Russell (knee). DNP: CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion). FULL: DE Robert Ayers (concussion), C Joe Hawley (illness), RB Doug Martin (concussion), DE Ryan Russell (knee), QB Jameis Winston (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PACKERS: (Green Bay did not conduct a practice on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.) OUT: CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Davon House (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee), G Lucas Patrick (hand), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder). DNP: CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring), CB Davon House (shoulder), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder). LIMITED: DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee). FULL: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), G Lucas Patrick (hand), LB Jake Ryan (neck, illness). BROWNS: (Cleveland conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.) DOUBTFUL: S Jabrill Peppers (knee). QUESTIONABLE : CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs). DNP: S Jabrill Peppers (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs). LIMITED: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Kenny Britt (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip). FULL: T Shon Coleman (thumb), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), TE David Njoku (wrist).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BUFFALO BILLS — COLTS: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle). QUESTIONABLE : T Denzelle Good (illness), CB Chris Milton (neck), C Mike Person (ankle). DNP: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), CB Chris Milton (neck), WR Donte Moncrief (ankle). LIMITED: T Denzelle Good (illness), C Mike Person (ankle). FULL: RB Frank Gore (not injury related), DT Johnathan Hankins (chest), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder). BILLS: OUT: G John Miller (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), T Seantrel Henderson (back), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), DT Kyle Williams (groin). DNP: T Seantrel Henderson (back), G John Miller (ankle). LIMITED: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), DT Kyle Williams (groin). FULL: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), RB Travaris Cadet (concussion), TE Charles Clay (knee), DT Deandre Coleman (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (knee), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), CB Tre’Davious White (concussion), DE Eddie Yarbrough (chest).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — VIKINGS: OUT: TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back). QUESTIONABLE: C Pat Elflein (shoulder). DNP: TE David Morgan (concussion), T Mike Remmers (back). LIMITED: C Pat Elflein (shoulder). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (chest), RB C.J. Ham (neck), DT Linval Joseph (knee), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), S Andrew Sendejo (shoulder), DT Shamar Stephen (shoulder). PANTHERS: OUT: LB Shaq Thompson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder), WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Ryan Kalil (neck), C Tyler Larsen (foot), TE Greg Olsen (foot). DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Tyler Larsen (foot), LB Shaq Thompson (foot). LIMITED: WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder), C Ryan Kalil (neck). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), LB Thomas Davis (hamstring), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot).

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS — JETS: OUT: LB Bruce Carter (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Forte (knee), G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle). DNP: LB Bruce Carter (groin), LB Demario Davis (not injury related), RB Matt Forte (knee). LIMITED: G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), S Terrence Brooks (not injury related), CB Juston Burris (concussion), G James Carpenter (knee), DT Xavier Cooper (knee), WR Jermaine Kearse (shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (hamstring). BRONCOS: OUT: G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Adam Gotsis (illness), DT Domata Peko (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). DNP: DE Adam Gotsis (illness), G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle). LIMITED: DT Domata Peko (knee), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). FULL: RB Jamaal Charles (not injury related), LB Todd Davis (ankle), RB De’Angelo Henderson (not injury related), LB Joseph Jones (achilles), DE Zach Kerr (toe, not injury related), LB Shane Ray (wrist).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAIDERS: OUT: G Jon Feliciano (concussion). DOUBTFUL: LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip). DNP: G Jon Feliciano (concussion), LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot). LIMITED: CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip). CHIEFS: OUT: C Mitch Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee). DNP: LB Tamba Hali (knee), C Mitch Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle). LIMITED: DE Allen Bailey (knee). FULL: DT Bennie Logan (knee), S Steven Terrell (finger).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES RAMS — EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: TE Zach Ertz (concussion), LB Joe Walker (neck). LIMITED: TE Zach Ertz (concussion). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (groin), C Jason Kelce (ankle), DT Destiny Vaeao (shoulder), LB Joe Walker (neck). RAMS: DOUBTFUL: CB Dominique Hatfield (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Connor Barwin (forearm), LB Alec Ogletree (elbow), WR Robert Woods (shoulder). DNP: CB Dominique Hatfield (hip). LIMITED: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Connor Barwin (forearm), LB Alec Ogletree (elbow), WR Robert Woods (shoulder). FULL: RB Malcolm Brown (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (shoulder), C John Sullivan (not injury related), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — 49ERS: QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (shoulder). LIMITED: T Trenton Brown (shoulder), S Adrian Colbert (thumb). FULL: DT DeForest Buckner (not injury related), DE Elvis Dumervil (not injury related), DT Earl Mitchell (not injury related), S Eric Reid (knee), T Joe Staley (not injury related). TEXANS: (Houston conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.) OUT: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). DNP: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion). LIMITED: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin). FULL: G Jeff Allen (hand), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Will Fuller (ribs), CB Kareem Jackson (ribs), CB Johnathan Joseph (shoulder), G Greg Mancz (shoulder), WR Chris Thompson (neck), RB Jordan Todman (hand).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DT Nazair Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dion Jordan (neck). DNP: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DT Nazair Jones (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dion Jordan (neck). FULL: LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder), DE Michael Bennett (knee), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), G Luke Joeckel (knee), C Ethan Pocic (ankle), DE Marcus Smith (ankle), S Earl Thomas (not injury related), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring). JAGUARS: OUT: WR Allen Hurns (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), LB Telvin Smith (concussion). DNP: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), LB Telvin Smith (concussion). LIMITED: CB Aaron Colvin (elbow), WR Marqise Lee (foot), CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist), DE Calais Campbell (wrist), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep), LB Paul Posluszny (groin), G Chris Reed (knee), T Josh Wells (concussion).

TENNESSEE TITANS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — TITANS: OUT: LB Derrick Morgan (knee). DNP: LB Derrick Morgan (knee). FULL: WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring), CB Logan Ryan (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). CARDINALS: OUT: WR John Brown (toe), RB Adrian Peterson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring), T Jared Veldheer (elbow). DNP: WR John Brown (toe), RB Adrian Peterson (neck). LIMITED: DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring), T Jared Veldheer (elbow). FULL: WR Jaron Brown (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), LB Karlos Dansby (not injury related), LS Justin Drescher (shoulder), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), TE Troy Niklas (hip, knee), DT Frostee Rucker (not injury related), C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder), RB Kerwynn Williams (ribs).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — REDSKINS: OUT: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle), T Trent Williams (knee). DNP: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle), T Trent Williams (knee). FULL: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), G Brandon Scherff (knee). CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Corey Liuget (toe), WR Mike Williams (knee). LIMITED: DT Corey Liuget (toe). FULL: TE Antonio Gates (not injury related), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (hamstring), C Spencer Pulley (knee), WR Mike Williams (knee).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back), LB C.J. Mosley (neck). DNP: LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related). FULL: G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back), LB C.J. Mosley (neck). STEELERS: OUT: CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), LB Ryan Shazier (back). QUESTIONABLE: S Michael Mitchell (ankle). DNP: CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), LB Ryan Shazier (back). LIMITED: S Michael Mitchell (ankle). FULL: WR Antonio Brown (toe), TE Vance McDonald (ankle), LB T.J. Watt (knee).

Monday’s Game

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PATRIOTS: DNP: T Marcus Cannon (ankle), RB Dion Lewis (illness), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), DE Deatrich Wise (foot). LIMITED: QB Tom Brady (achilles), CB Malcolm Butler (ankle), LB Marquis Flowers (knee), DE Trey Flowers (rib), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), S Brandon King (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle). FULL: LB Trevor Reilly (concussion). DOLPHINS: DNP: G Jermon Bushrod (foot), QB Matt Moore (foot), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle, shoulder), S Michael Thomas (knee), RB Damien Williams (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Davon Godchaux (knee), C Mike Pouncey (hip). FULL: DT Ndamukong Suh (knee), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 4 .846 —

Toronto 16 7 .696 4½

Philadelphia 13 11 .542 8

New York 12 12 .500 9

Brooklyn 10 14 .417 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 14 11 .560 —

Miami 11 13 .458 2½

Orlando 11 16 .407 4

Charlotte 9 15 .375 4½

Atlanta 5 19 .208 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 8 .692 —

Milwaukee 14 10 .583 3

Indiana 15 11 .577 3

Detroit 14 11 .560 3½

Chicago 4 20 .167 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 19 4 .826 —

San Antonio 17 8 .680 3

New Orleans 13 12 .520 7

Memphis 8 17 .320 12

Dallas 7 19 .269 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 15 11 .577 —

Denver 14 11 .560 ½

Portland 13 11 .542 1

Utah 13 13 .500 2

Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 21 6 .778 —

L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10½

L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 11

Phoenix 9 18 .333 12

Sacramento 7 17 .292 12½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104

Washington 109, Phoenix 99

Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 112, Utah 101

Friday’s Results

Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT

Denver 103, Orlando 89

Golden State 102, Detroit 98

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102

Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT

Toronto 116, Memphis 107

Boston at San Antonio, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30

New York at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9

Houston at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30

Boston at Detroit, 4

Denver at Indiana, 5

Dallas at Minnesota, 7

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7

Atlanta at New York, 7:30

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Houston, 8

Portland at Golden State, 10:30

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71

Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85

Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74

Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93

Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91

Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97

Ottawa 27 9 11 7 25 77 93

Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 29 18 10 1 37 85 73

Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88

New Jersey 28 16 8 4 36 87 86

N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96

Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98

N.Y. Rangers 28 15 11 2 32 93 85

Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86

Carolina 27 11 10 6 28 76 85

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 29 19 8 2 40 95 75

Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84

Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82

Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84

Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82

Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79

Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 30 19 8 3 41 94 66

Vegas 28 18 9 1 37 98 88

San Jose 27 15 10 2 32 71 65

Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92

Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 79 81

Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86

Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96

Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Boston 6, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2

Florida 6, Winnipeg 4

Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT

St. Louis 3, Dallas 0

Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 5, Carolina 4, OT

Friday’s Results

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO

Buffalo at Chicago, late

Minnesota at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1

Edmonton at Montreal, 7

Colorado at Florida, 7

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7

Arizona at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Vegas at Dallas, 8

Ottawa at San Jose, 10

Vancouver at Calgary, 10

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7

Edmonton at Toronto, 7

Minnesota at San Jose, 9

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7:30

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8

Carolina at Anaheim, 10

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

Saturday’s GAME

Seattle at Toronto, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (8-3) vs. Navy (6-5) at Philadephia, 3 p.m.

FCS Playoffs

Friday’s Quarterfinal

Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon

New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon

Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.

Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Dartmouth 73, Maine 66

Randolph-Macon 67, Misericordia 56

SOUTH

Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87

E. Mennonite 112, Apprentice 84

Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

W. Carolina at Southern Wesleyan, ppd.

Wake Forest 109, Army 80

MIDWEST

Adrian 66, Wis.-Whitewater 53

Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75

S. Dakota St. 103, Concordia (Neb.) 67

Wis.-Platteville 85, Hope 60

SOUTHWEST

S. Nazarene 68, Oral Roberts 60

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70

CS Bakersfield 100, Life Pacific 71

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Rutgers 70, Seton Hall 45

SOUTH

Auburn 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Berea 76, Kentucky Christian 45

Clemson 64, Prairie View 58

Coastal Carolina 68, NC Central 65

Cumberlands 62, Carver Bible 24

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kentucky 64

Maryland 80, George Washington 54

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 83, Minot St. 52

Butler 69, Wisconsin 62

Fort Wayne 93, E. Illinois 77

Missouri 70, Saint Louis 58

Purdue 95, Valparaiso 49

UConn 103, DePaul 69

UIC 73, E. Michigan 70

W. Michigan 74, Detroit 62

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 87, UCLA 72

FAR WEST

E. Washington 88, Multnomah Bible 42

UC Irvine 67, San Diego St. 65

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league SS Keith Grieshaber (Inland Empire-Cal) 100 games after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. Suspended San Francisco minor league LHP Drew Bostic (Salem-Keizer NWL) 50 games after testing positive for Ritalinic Acid, a stimulant. Suspended Miami minor league LHP Scott Squier (New Orleans-PCL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Mike Morin was claimed off outright waivers by Seattle.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced RHP/OF Shohei Ohtani has agreed to join the team.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract through 2019. Designated INF Joey Wendle for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C Chris Iannetta on a two-year contract.

International League

GWINNETT — Announced its new nickname is Stripers.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Cameron Griffin.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Alex Blackford for Somerset in exchange for future considerations.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Justin Vernia and RHP Eric Karch.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Martin Figueroa.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Greg Stagani.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Andrew Godbold to the Normal for C Craig LePre.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Placed G-F Nicolas Brussino on waivers.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Justin Currie from the practice squad. Waived WR Kenny Britt.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk to the Grand Rapids from Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK GIANTS — RB Rashad Jennings announced his retirement.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Jeremy Clark from reserve/NFI injury list. Waived CB Robert Nelson. Signed RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad. Placed WR Tre McBride on practice squad/injured list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announce the resignation of defensive line coach Casey Creehan, who will become football coach and associate athletic director at Lyon College.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford (AHL). Assigned F Tanner Kero to Rockford. Activated G Corey Crawford from injured reserve. Reassigned G J.F. Berube to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Mike McKenna and LW Curtis McKenzie to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee. Placed F Ryan Johansen on injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Samuel Blais from San Antonio (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F David Perron from the injured reserve list.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Tyler Graovac to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Announced D Jordan Subban was loaned to the team by Los Angeles (NHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Travis Howe indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 6 game against Idaho.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Austin Fyten was recalled by Texas (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Mikkel Aagaard was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Signed G Tyler Parks.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired F Vaughn Harris from Calgary for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Franco Escobar from Newell (Argentina Primera).

Track & Field

USADA — Suspended Moroccan marathon runner Abdelmounaim Harroufi four years for his anti-doping rule violations.

College

CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of volleyball coach Nicole Kondziela.

ETSU — Announced the retirement of football coach Carl Torbush.

NEBRASKA — Named Troy Walters offensive coordinator and receivers coach, and Sean Beckton tight ends coach.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of Jason Munoz volleyball coach.

OREGON — Promoted offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to football coach.

PITTSBURGH — Signed football coach Pat Narduzzi to a contract extension through 2024.

ST. NORBERT — Suspended its women’s basketball team 10 games because of an alcohol-related incident involving some players.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

North Baltimore, Findlay, Cory-Rawson, Van Buren, Elmwood & Liberty-Benton at Arcadia Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Fostoria & Upper Sandusky at Sandusky A-Behr Invitational, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

