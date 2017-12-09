Prep roundup: Elmwood bumps Rossford

BLOOMDALE — Matthew Cline dropped a game-high 22 points to fuel Elmwood past Rossford 62-55 in Northern Buckeyes Conference boys basketball action Friday night.

Zach Weiss chipped in14 points and six rebounds for the Royals (2-1, 1-0 NBC).

Shamond Smith-Guice and Peyton Sloan each scored 14 points to co-lead the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1).

rOSSFORD (0-2, 0-1 NBC)

Gaston 2-2–8, Jagodinski 1-5–7, Perry 3-1–7, Smith-Guice 3-8–14, Sloan 4-3–14, Warner 0-1–1, Reynold 1-2–4. TOTALS: 14 22–55.

ELMWOOD (2-1, 1-0 NBC)

Duvall 1-2–4, Lentz 0-7–7, Taft 1-0–2, Childress 1-0–2, Cline 9-1–22, Stearns 2-1–5, Weiss 3-8–14, Reinhard 0-4–4. TOTALS: 17 25–62.

Rossford 10 7 12 26 — 55

Elmwood 12 14 15 21 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 5 (Sloan 3, Gaston 2); Elmwood 3 (Cline 3).

rebounds: Elmwood (Weiss & Stearns 6).

CORY-RAWSON 52

VANLUE 48

VANLUE — Cory-Rawson lived by the 3-pointer Friday night, making eight in 23 attempts from beyond the arc to defeat Vanlue 52-48 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball matchup.

Eric Ritter led the Hornets (1-2, 1-0 BVC) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Schultz hit three triples in scoring 11 points and Nathan Zuercher also added 11 points and five assists.

Caleb Bonham recorded a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Vanlue (0-3, 0-1).

CORY-RAWSON (1-2, 1-0 BVC)

Roth 1-0–2, Ritter 7-0–15, N. Zuercher 3-3–11, Schultz 4-0–11, Houck 2-0–6, Stouffer 3-1–7. TOTALS: 20-46 4-7–52.

VANLUE (0-3, 0-1)

Price 1-2–4, C. Bonham 6-5–17, Sunderhaus 4-0–11, Ward 1-0–3, Kloepfer 3-4–10, J. Bonham 1-1–3. TOTALS: 16-37 12-14–48.

Cory-Rawson 12 11 14 15 — 52

Vanlue 7 22 6 13 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 8-23 (Schultz 3, N. Zuercher & Houck 2, Ritter 1); Vanlue 4-11 (Sunderhaus 3, Ward 1).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 14 (Ritter 10); Vanlue 32 (Bonham 11, Ward 9).

turnovers: Cory-Rawson 4; Vanlue 18.

junior varsity: Cory-Rawson, 36-25.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 48

RIVERDALE 43

BASCOM — Tied after three quarters, Hopewell-Loudon outscored Riverdale 17-12 in the fourth quarter to knock off Riverdale 48-43 in the Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball opener for both schools Friday night.

With the win, Hopewell-Loudon improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the BVC while Riverdale fell to 0-3 and 0-1.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordyn Jury led all scorers with 21 points. Luke Bolte notched 12 points with six rebounds and Ethan Grieser also grabbed six rebounds for the Chieftains.

Brock Davis tossed in 15 points and Alex Loveridge had six rebounds for the Falcons.

RIVERDALE (0-3, 0-1 BVC)

Miller 4-0–12, Murphy 2-0–4, Morris 3-0–6, Loveridge 1-1–3, Frey 1-1–3, Vent 0-0–0, Walter 0-0–0, Davis 6-1–15. TOTALS: 17-56 3-9–43.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (3-0, 1-0 BVC)

Grieser 2-0–4, Milligan 2-2–7, Bolte 6-0–12, Coffman 0-0-0, Jury 8-4–21, Rumschlag 1-2–4, A. Hoover 0-0–0, Simonis 0-0–0. TOTALS: 25-63 8-16–48.

Riverdale 10 6 15 12 — 43

Hopewell-Loudon 7 15 9 17 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 6-24; Hopewell-Loudon 2-10.

rebounds: Riverdale 21 (Loveridge 6); Hopewell-Loudon 21 (Bolte & Grieser 6).

turnovers: Riverdale 20, Hopewell-Loudon 14.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 51-24.

NEW RIEGEL 49

LAKOTA 44

KANSAS — New Riegel’s Ben Dryfuse scored a game-high 19 points and blocked nine shots Friday as the Blue Jackets defeated Lakota 49-44 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Bryan Hohman added 10 points and Austin Lescallett scored nine as New Riegel improved to 2-0, 1-0 SBC River. Cole Notfz had seven steals and Lescallett grabbed six rebounds.

Tyler Gabel led Lakota (1-2, 0-1 SBC River) with 14 points. Tyler Wehrle scored 13 points with eight rebounds, and Levi Myers had four assists.

VAN BUREN 65

ARCADIA 41

VAN BUREN — Van Buren got off to a hot start in defeating Arcadia 65-41 for a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball win Friday.

The Black Knights (1-1, 1-0) doubled up the Redskins (0-3, 0-1) in the first quarter (18-9) and then tripled them in the second quarter (15-5) to lead 33-14 at halftime.

Matthew Ayers scored a game-high 20 points for Van Buren while Matthew Illiff chipped in 14 points.

Levi Squire (10 points) was the only Arcadia player to reach double figures.

ARCADIA (0-3, 0-1 BVC)

Squire 3-1–10, Palmer 3-1–7, Rader 0-2–2, Stoner 0-2–2, Brubaker 2-2–6, Metzger 3-0–6, Johnson 0-2–2, Simon 3-0–6. TOTALS: 14-34 10-18–65.

VAN BUREN (1-1, 1-0 BVC)

Beitzel 3-2–9, Ayers 8-2–20, Goble 2-0–4, Ohlrich 3-0–8, Kramer 2-0–4, Warren 1-0–2, Iliff 5-4–14, Schlaeppi 1-0–2, McCracken 1-0″”2. TOTALS: 26-54 8-17–41.

Arcadia 9 5 16 11 — 41

Van Buren 18 15 21 11 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 3-9 (Squire 3); Van Buren 5-18 (Ohlrich & Ayers 2, Beitzel 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 24; Van Buren 30.

turnovers: Arcadia 18; Van Buren 6.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 53-15.

Comments

comments