Boys basketball: Redmen fall to 0-2 with loss to Genoa

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

A harsh reality for Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team is the old expression that’s there’s no substitution for experience.

Genoa, which also happens to have quite a bit of talent to go with a load of experience, drove that point home to the Redmen to the tune of 60-42 on Friday night in the Northern Buckeye Conference opener for both teams.

The Comets got 13 points apiece from their top players, juniors Jacob Plantz and Andrew Bench, and improved to 1-2 after losing to Oak Harbor and Wauseon last weekend.

Maalik Tucker and Devin Mauricio, both of whom are virtual newcomers to varsity play, scored 10 points apiece for FHS, which slipped to 0-2.

“We’re a work in progress,” first-year Redmen coach Thom Loomis said. “The big difference is a real major lack of experience between us and them. Plantz and Bench are two of the best players in the league and they had a full year of varsity experience last year. And I’ve got one guy that had a full year of varsity experience last year, and that’s Aneas (Cousin). That really shows.

“I mean, it’s two games now that we have played two really experienced teams with some really good athletes,” Loomis said, referring to opening-game opponent Cardinal Stritch, as well as Genoa. “I take nothing away from Genoa’s effort. They played hard. … It’s tough to make that jump from JV to varsity because everything happens quicker and when we’re practicing against ourselves, we can’t simulate that quickness. That’s hard to do to get better. I mean, we got better in each scrimmage and we’ve gotten better in each game. But we’re a work in progress.”

Genoa coach Zach Alt was happy to see his team appear to begin hitting its stride.

“It’s nice to break the ice, if you will,” he said. “We played a pretty good opponent (Wauseon) Tuesday, so we weren’t really sure if what we had practiced was sinking in yet, but I think some of that showed through tonight.”

The Comets led by just four points with 6:05 left in the second quarter, but they took control with a 9-0 run that put the score at 24-11 with 3:10 remaining until halftime.

A Jacob Bradfield basket, a conventional 3-point play by Bench and a Nate Lewis 3-pointer finished the first-half scoring, putting Genoa up 32-15.

The Comets then more or less finished off the Redmen with a 12-0 burst to open the second half. Bench and Plantz scored four points apiece in the run, with one of Plantz’s baskets coming on a thunderous dunk with his right hand.

The Redmen, after trailing by as many as 29, did manage to outscore Genoa 16-12 in the fourth quarter

The Redmen hurt their own cause with 20 turnovers for the night — several of which Loomis said were his team’s own fault.

“Many of those turnovers were unforced — just simple bad passes where we threw the ball out of bounds. Just trying to dribble and pick it up and throw it to a teammate and we throw it out of bounds,” he said. “I told them we have to get better at recognizing situations.”

Lewis and Josiah Bradfield scored 12 points apiece for the Comets.

Cousin, Eli Ward and Trae Anderson snared four rebounds apiece for FHS.

Genoa (1-2, 1-0 NBC)

Edwards 0-0–0, Plantz 6-1–13, Jo. Bradfield 6-0–12, Lewis 5-1–12, Bench 6-1–13, McGeorge 0-0–0, Dominique 1-0–2, Goodman 1-0–2, Rightnowar 0-0–0, Stoner 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-59 3-4 — 60.

fostoria (0-2, 0-1 NBC)

Anderson 1-2–5, Cousin 4-0–9, Ward 1-4–6, Bemis 0-0–0, Tucker 1-8–10, Boff 0-0–0, Sierra 0-0–0, Sheets 0-0–0, Kirby 0-0–0. TOTALS: 12-49 14-17 — 42.

Genoa 15 17 16 12 — 60

Fostoria 5 10 11 16 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 1-6 (Lewis 1); Fostoria 4-17 (Mauricio 2, Anderson & Cousin 1).

rebounds: Genoa 22; Fostoria 24 (Anderson, Cousin & Ward 4).

turnovers: Genoa 11; Fostoria 20.

junior varsity: Genoa, 43-35.

FRESHMEN: Genoa, 39-31.

