Prep roundup: Elmwood girls swamp Lake

Posted On Fri. Dec 8th, 2017
MILLBURY — Zoe Shank scored a game-high 19 points and added seven rebounds as Elmwood outlasted Lake 50-44 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game Thursday.
Jill Hannah added 15 points, including going 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, for Elmwood (3-1, 2-0 NBC). Maddie Schramko had seven points and 12 boards.
Mya Staczek led Lake (3-2, 1-1 NBC) with 14 points.

ELMWOOD (3-1, 2-0 NBC)
Shank 9-0–18, Hannah 3-9–15, Schramko 3-1–7, Troike 2-0–4, Hillard 2-0–4, Pennington 0-2–2. TOTALS: 19 12-15 — 50.
LAKE (3-2, 1-1 NBC)
Staczek 5-0–14, Hodgson 6-1–13, Bekier 5-0–10, Askins 2-0–4, Robinson 0-3–3. TOTALS: 18 4-6 — 44.
Elmwood 6 8 12 24 — 50
Lake 6 7 10 21 — 44
3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 0, Lake 4 (Staczek 4).
rebounds: Elmwood 34 (Schramko 12).
turnovers: Elmwood 27.
ARCADIA 71
CORY-RAWSON 20
RAWSON — Reagan and Kennedy Pratt led 11 players in scoring with 14 points apiece as Arcadia stung Cory-Rawson 71-20 in Blanchard Valley Conference play.
Samantha Watkins added 10 points for Arcadia (3-1, 2-0 BVC), which led 17-5 after the first quarter and 44-7 at halftime. The Redskins held Cory-Rawson (2-5, 1-1) to 17 percent shooting (6 of 36).
Zoe Chisholm led the Hornets with eight points.

ARCADIA (3-1. 2-0)
R. Pratt 5-2–14, Noel 1-2–4, Saltzman 2-0–4, Mock 1-0–2, Burnett 3-0–7, Cramer 3-2–8, Ward 2-0–4, Keefe 0-2–2, Peters 1-0–2, K. Pratt 5-4–14, Watkins 3-3–10. TOTALS: 26 15-27–71.
CORY-RAWSON (2-5, 1-1)
Waltz 3-0–6, Green 0-1–1, Chisholm 2-2–8, Vekaryasz 1-1–4, Cascaden 0-1–1. TOTALS:6 5-12–20.
Arcadia 17 27 14 13 — 71
Cory-Rawson 5 2 0 13 — 20
3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 4 (R. Pratt 2, Burnett & Watkins); Cory-Rawson 3 (Chisolm 2, Vekaryasz).
junior varsity: Arcadia, 37-14.
HOPEWELL-LOUDON 54
VAN BUREN 29
VAN BUREN — Freshman MaKayla Elmore had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds Thursday to pace Hopewell-Loudon to a 54-29 win over Van Buren in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.
Kenadee Siebenaller backed Elmore with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Chieftains improved to 4-1, 1-1 BVC. Hailey Coppus added nine points.
Hope Dewalt led Van Buren (3-3, 1-2 BVC) with seven points and four steals. Audrey Nessler had six points and Sydney Leeper a team-best seven rebounds.

Hopewell-Loudon (4-1, 1-1 BVC)
Elmore 6-9–21, Siebenaller 5-0–12, Coppus 4-0–9, Zender 1-2–5, Breidenbach 2-0–4, Krupp 1-0–2, Pace 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-60 12-15 — 54.
Van Buren (3-3, 1-2 BVC)
H. Dewalt 2-3–7, Nessler 3-0–6, Saltzman 2-0–4, Horne 2-0–4, Durliat 1-1–3, F. Dewalt 0-2–2, Stacy 1-0–2, Parker 0-1–1. TOTALS: 10-41 9-16 — 29.
Hopewell-Loudon 13 14 20 7 — 54
Van Buren 0 9 4 16 — 29
3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-14 (Siebenaller 2, Coppus, Zender); Van Buren 0-6.
rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 37 (Elmore 14); Van Buren 17 (Leeper 7).
turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 21, Van Buren 25.

ARLINGTON 62
VANLUE 36
ARLINGTON — Vanlue hung tough through three quarters Thursday before Arlington pulled away with a 24-5 edge in the fourth for a 62-36 victory in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.
Lindsay Dodds scored a game-high 22 points with five rebounds and six assists for Arlington (5-0, 2-0 BVC). Sarah Solt scored 12 points, and Hannah Willow had 11 points and seven rebounds. Kylie Sheets also grabbed seven rebounds.
Amanda Clymer led the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 BVC) with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Maliah Snook scored nine points with seven rebounds, while Emma Biller had six points and a game-best nine rebounds.

vanlue (4-2, 1-2 BVC)
Clymer 4-7–15, Snook 4-1–9, Biller 2-2–6, Phillips 2-1–5, Yeater 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12-28 12-25 — 36.
Arlington (5-0, 2-0 BVC)
Dodds 7-7–22, Solt 2-7–12, Willow 5-0–11, Sheets 2-2–7, Crawford 2-0–5, Pepple -0–3, Bormuth 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-60 19-28 — 62.
Vanlue 10 8 13 5 — 36
Arlington 12 14 12 24 — 62
3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 0-4; Arlington 5-22 (Dodds, Solt, Willow, Sheets, Crawford).
rebounds: Vanlue 30 (Biller 9); Arlington 29 (Willow 7, Sheets 7).
turnovers: Vanlue 27, Arlington 7.
junior varsity: Arlington, 41-9.
Boys basketball
OLD FORT 80
MONCLOVA CHRISTIAN 42
OLD FORT — Jacob Webb popped in 20 points, handed out four assists and grabbed four steals and Old Fort cruised to an easy 80-42 nonconference win Thursday over Monclova Christian Academy.
Carson Steyer had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Smith and A.J. Steyer added 10 points each for Old Fort (2-0).
Luke Metzger had a game-high 21 points for Monclova Christian (0-2), which connected on just 18 of 60 (30 percent) of its shots from the field.

MONCLOVA CHRISTIAN (0-2)
Meyer 5-1–11, Kaufman 3-0–6, Metzger 8-1–21. TOTALS: 18-60 2-5–42.
old fort (2-0)
Wagner 4-0–8, Smith 4-2–10, A. Steyer 4-0–10, Miller 4-0–9, Kohlenberg 1-0–2, G. Steyer 1-0–2, Webb 9-0–20, Salas 3-0–6, C. Steyer 5-1–13. TOTALS: 35-69 3-4–80.
Monclova Christian 5 17 13 7 — 42
Old Fort 28 26 20 6 — 80
3-Point GOALS: Monclova Christian 4-16 (Metzger 4); Old Fort 7-19 (C. Steyer, Webb, A. Steyer 2, Miller 1.
rebounds: Monclova Christian 35; Old Fort 43 (Salas & C. Steyer 10).
turnovers: Monclova Christian 22; Old Fort 18.

