Girls basketball: Eastwood blitzes Fostoria

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

After a 58-38 loss to Oak Harbor two days ago, Eastwood’s girls basketball team was looking for a better performance on Thursday night.

And the Eagles got just that as they hammered Fostoria High School 88-45 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Jamie Schmeltz, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, scored 15 points in the first quarter en route to a game-high 27 while playing only the first three periods for Eastwood. Three others scored in double figures as the Eagles made 10 3-pointers and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the NBC.

“We took a tough loss Tuesday and I was interested to see how we would bounce back,” said Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz, Jamie’s brother. “I kind of challenged the girls. I said in practice the other day that we want to come out to a quick start and get on them, and to their credit they did that. I couldn’t have scripted a better start. We played hard, our press was effective, we knocked down shots. Overall, I’m very pleased with tonight.”

Lady Red coach Gabe Sierra had a bigger concern than the outcome after the game, as sophomore Kyah Talley required a postgame trip to the hospital for attention to a medical condition.

But he knows that his team has to take care of the basketball better if it’s going to get a win after starting the season at 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the NBC. A total of 27 turnovers, with several coming in the first quarter, doomed Fostoria against the Eagles.

“You can’t expect to win games when you’re giving up the ball 27 times,” Sierra said. “And that’s what we’re averaging, right at 27. We had 30 turnovers (in a loss) at Rossford last week.”

Meredith Grine scored 17 points for the Lady Red, and Tyriana Settles finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Senior Evion Taylor, who would normally help with both ballhandling and scoring, missed the game due to illness.

“It makes a difference, but there are four others out there,” Sierra said. “We couldn’t start a couple of them for disciplinary reasons. We’ve got to give our other kids a chance, our kids who are working hard. We can’t use that as an excuse. There was some time in that first quarter that we had our regular players out there and we’re still turning the ball over.”

Jamie Schmeltz, who can bring the ball up the court, play on the block and do anything else asked of her, scored all of Eastwood’s points as it jumped out to a 9-2 lead, prompting Sierra to call time out with 5:48 left in the first quarter. Schmeltz, Sydnie Abke, Hannah Limes and Hannah Owens each hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles before they finished the period with a 29-11 lead.

Sierra knew Eastwood would be bringing full-court defensive pressure, but the Lady Red still struggled. The outcome was all but wrapped up as the visitors took a 53-16 lead into halftime.

“They’re in great athletic shape,” Sierra said of the Eagles. “They rotate eight or nine kids. He has the luxury of rotating them and having fresh legs every single time. So, we knew it was coming.

“But our girls just are not mentally prepared, period. We have a problem in working hard in practice, and they just assume they’re going to turn it on at game time. That’s our biggest issue. It’s all mental. the kids do have some talent. They do have that ability to become a great team. It showed in the second half when a couple of leaders stepped up, finally. But as a team, we’ve got a long way to go. We had some great scrimmages. I’m still looking back and wondering where that team went.”

Kelley Turek, one of just two Eastwood seniors, followed Schmeltz with 14 points. Hannah Limes and Hannah Owens scored 12 points apiece, with all of Limes’ points coming on 3-point shots.

EASTWOOD (4-1, 2-0 NBC)

Rost 3-2–8, Limes 4-0–8, Schmeltz 11-3–27, Turek 5-2–14, Abke 3-1–8, Farmer 0-0–0, Bienko 3-0–7, Owens 4-3–12, O’Brien 0-0–0. TOTALS: 30 11-18 — 88.

FOSTORIA (0-5, 0-2 NBC)

Weimerskirch 2-2–6, Grine 6-3–17, Miller 0-0–0, Settles 6-0–12, Cook 0-3–3, Jones 0-0–0, Talley 1-0–2, Dessausure 1-1–3, Overton 0-0–0, Chasco 0-0–0. TOTALS: 17 9-13 — 45.

Eastwood 29 24 32 3 — 88

Fostoria 11 5 11 18 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 10 (Limes 4, Turek 2, Bienko & Abke 1); Fostoria 2 (Grine 2).

rebounds: Fostoria 27 (Settles 12).

turnovers: Fostoria 27.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 46-27.

