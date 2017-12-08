Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 71, Cory-Rawson 20
Arlington 62, Vanlue 36
Hopewell-Loudon 54, Van Buren 29
Leipsic 62, McComb 32
Liberty-Benton 69, Riverdale 30
North Baltimore 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 49, Findlay 36
Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Toledo St. Ursula 26
Toledo Notre Dame 53, Lima Senior 16
Toledo Whitmer 62, Oregon Clay 23
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 88, Fostoria Senior 45
Elmwood 50, Lake 44
Otsego 57, Woodmore 47
Rossford 52, Genoa 33
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 61, Ada 26
Convoy Crestview 48, Columbus Grove 40
Delphos Jefferson 55, Allen East 35
Spencerville 56, Paulding 38
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 55, Van Wert 43
Lima Bath 49, Kenton 44
Lima Shawnee 60, Celina 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Elida 31
St. Marys Memorial 38, Wapakoneta 30
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry, postponed
Riverside 42, Hardin Northern 26
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local 61, Coldwater 59
Minster 60, Parkway 22
New Bremen 48, St. Henry 36
Versailles 82, Delphos St. John’s 23
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 35, Springfield 34
Napoleon 64, Bowling Green 31
Perrysburg 57, Maumee 32
Sylvania Southview 52, Sylvania Northview 33
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 60, Wooster Senior 33
Lexington 41, Mansfield Senior 31
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott 73, Toledo Woodward 19
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 49, Marion Pleasant 42
Ontario 43, North Union 39
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 58, Plymouth 41
Western Reserve 61, New London 19
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview 60, Ashland Mapleton 33
Ayersville 30, Miller City 28
Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Dresden Tri-Valley 61, West Holmes 22
Fort Recovery 29, New Knoxville 23
Fremont St. Joseph 73, Huron 17
Hicksville 40, Fairview 28
Kalida 37, Antwerp 28
Lincolnview 33, Lima Cent. Cath. 19
Mount Vernon 56, Mansfield Madison 54, OT
Port Clinton 51, Sandusky St. Mary’s 28
Sandusky Perkins 54, Vermilion 39
Tinora 45, Continental 40
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 59, Akr. Firestone 31
Akr. Elms 45, Kingsway Christian 42
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 57, Akr. East 38
Andover Pymatuning Valley 53, Orwell Grand Valley 43
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Creston Norwayne 48
Barnesville 69, Caldwell 53
Belmont Union Local 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43
Belpre 58, Bidwell River Valley 24
Bethel-Tate 59, Felicity-Franklin 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 27
Canfield S. Range 73, Columbiana Crestview 44
Carlisle 55, Cin. Christian 43
Cedarville 48, Spring. Greenon 35
Chesapeake 54, Ironton Rock Hill 32
Cin. Deer Park 47, Cin. College Prep. 24
Cin. McAuley 75, Seton 38
Cin. Winton Woods 54, Cin. Hughes 11
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46, New Richmond 33
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 41
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 62, Elyria First Baptist Christian 32
Columbiana 66, Salineville Southern 33
Corning Miller 41, Crown City S. Gallia 21
Fayetteville-Perry 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 18
Findlay Liberty-Benton 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30
Franklin Furnace Green 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32
Hannibal River 62, Linsly, W.Va. 47
Hanoverton United 62, Toronto 39
Hillsboro 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 44
Jamestown Greeneview 83, London Madison Plains 15
Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 55
Legacy Christian 54, Day. Christian 18
McArthur Vinton County 39, Albany Alexander 32
McDonald 56, New Middletown Spring. 38
Monroe 43, Hamilton Ross 29
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 70, Sebring McKinley 9
New Boston Glenwood 56, Portsmouth Clay 49, 0
Newton Falls 52, Warren Champion 49
Newton Local 52, Milton-Union 26
Peebles 54, Manchester 44
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Athens 26
Port Clinton 51, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31
Proctorville Fairland 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Proctorville Fairland 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Reedsville Eastern 69, Glouster Trimble 33
S. Charleston SE 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30
S. Webster 53, Portsmouth W. 36
Sarahsville Shenandoah 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33
Sardinia Eastern Brown 59, Leesburg Fairfield 47
Seaman N. Adams 63, Lynchburg-Clay 46
Spring. NE 45, Mechanicsburg 31
St. Clairsville 44, Martins Ferry 30
Steubenville 58, Weir, W.Va. 36
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Bridgeport 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Wahama, W.Va. 26
W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 28
W. Union 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 26
Warren Harding 71, Youngs. Boardman 42
Waterford 65, Racine Southern 21
Wheelersburg 64, McDermott Scioto NW 41
Williamsburg 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Wilmington 73, Mt. Orab Western Brown 38
Wintersville Indian Creek 65, E. Liverpool 9
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Maumee Valley Country Day
Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Stryker
North Central at Edon
Pettisville at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Edgerton
Holgate at Patrick Henry
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at North Union
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
South Central at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Marion Elgin
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior
Danville at Fredericktown
Delta at Genoa
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Lima Shawnee
Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.
Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior
Mansfield Senior at Crestline
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue
Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa
Monclova Christian at Toledo Bowsher
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian
Ottoville at Bluffton
Russia at Marion Local
St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley
Toledo Woodward at Ridgedale
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb
Vermilion at Milan Edison
Versailles at Miami East
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 66, Toledo Christian 44
Maumee Valley Country Day 65, Gibsonburg 47
Northwood 56, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 52
Ottawa Hills 63, Danbury 41
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 62, North Central 15
Montpelier 52, Hilltop 44
Pettisville 72, Edon 32
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 58, Edgerton 33
Old Fort 80, Monclova Christian 42
Upper Sandusky 87, Galion Senior 46
Around Ohio
Cin. College Prep. 71, Cin. SCPA 52
Cle. Hts. 94, Cle. VASJ 81
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 70, Elyria First Baptist Christian 55
Gahanna Cols. Academy 78, Cols. West 46
Groveport Madison Christian 57, Delaware Christian 44
Portsmouth 79, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 48
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Hebron Lakewood 50
Indpls International, Ind. 102, Delaware Christian 44
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
Leipsic at Arlington
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
Riverdale at Hopewell-Loudon
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Whitmer at Findlay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Otsego
Rossford at Elmwood
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Vermilion at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at North Union
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Marion Harding
River Valley at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Western Reserve at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kalida
Antwerp at Fort Jennings
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Bryan at Wayne Trace
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Columbus Grove at Ottoville
Continental at Hicksville
Delta at Tinora
Elgin at Ridgemont
Evergreen at Swanton
Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson
Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at Bluffton
Loudonville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
Miller City at Ayersville
Minster at Van Wert
Paulding at Defiance
Spencerville at Elida
St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial
Upper Scioto Valley at Lincolnview
Van Wert at Convoy Crestview
Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville
Willard at Shelby
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Bucyrus at Wynford
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Northwood at Danbury
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Ottoville
Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville
Bellevue at Willard
Botkins at Minster
Bryan at Holgate
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Coldwater at Kenton
Columbus Grove at Lima Bath
Delta at Swanton
Elida at Delphos St. John’s
Evergreen at Otsego
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Spencerville
Highland at Buckeye Valley
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian
Kalida at Archbold
Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott
Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Senior at Middletown
Lima Temple Christian at Arlington
Lincolnview at Continental
Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Miller City at Van Buren
Napoleon at Tinora
New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial
New Knoxville at Anna
North Baltimore at Toledo Christian
Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph
Oak Harbor at Old Fort
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Perrysburg at Toledo Rogers
Riverdale at New Riegel
Rossford at Defiance
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Sidney at Wapakoneta
St. Henry at Lima Shawnee
Toledo Bowsher at Celina
Upper Sandusky at Shelby
Vanlue at Monclova Christian
Versailles at Covington
Wauseon at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Waynesfield-Goshen at Benjamin Logan
Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone
Westerville North at Mount Vernon
Woodmore at Gibsonburg
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 1
San Francisco at Houston, 1
Minnesota at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday’s Games
New England at Miami, 8:30
Thursday, Dec. 14
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25
Saturday, Dec. 16
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 17
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1
Houston at Jacksonville, 1
Arizona at Washington, 1
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Carolina, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 4 .846 —
Toronto 15 7 .682 5
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 8
New York 12 12 .500 9
Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 11 .542 —
Miami 11 13 .458 2
Orlando 11 15 .423 3
Charlotte 9 14 .391 3½
Atlanta 5 19 .208 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 7 .720 —
Detroit 14 10 .583 3½
Milwaukee 13 10 .565 4
Indiana 14 11 .560 4
Chicago 3 20 .130 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818 —
San Antonio 17 8 .680 2½
New Orleans 13 12 .520 6½
Memphis 8 16 .333 11
Dallas 7 18 .280 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577 —
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Denver 13 11 .542 1
Utah 13 12 .520 1½
Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 20 6 .769 —
L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10
L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 10½
Phoenix 9 17 .346 11
Sacramento 7 17 .292 12
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 101, Sacramento 95
Indiana 98, Chicago 96
Orlando 110, Atlanta 106, OT
Boston 97, Dallas 90
New York 99, Memphis 88
Golden State 101, Charlotte 87
Milwaukee 104, Detroit 100
New Orleans 123, Denver 114
San Antonio 117, Miami 105
Minnesota 113, L.A. Clippers 107
Thursday’s Results
L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104
Washington at Phoenix, late
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, late
Houston at Utah, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7
Cleveland at Indiana, 7
Denver at Orlando, 7
Golden State at Detroit, 7
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8
Toronto at Memphis, 8
Boston at San Antonio, 9:30
Saturday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30
New York at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9
Houston at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30
Boston at Detroit, 4
Denver at Indiana, 5
Dallas at Minnesota, 7
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7
Atlanta at New York, 7:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71
Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85
Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74
Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93
Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91
Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97
Ottawa 26 9 11 6 24 74 89
Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81
Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70
N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96
Washington 29 17 11 1 35 90 86
Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98
N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81
Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80
Philadelphia 28 10 11 7 27 79 85
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 29 19 8 2 40 95 75
Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80
Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82
Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84
Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82
Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79
Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 29 18 8 3 39 90 63
Vegas 27 17 9 1 35 94 85
Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77
Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92
San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61
Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86
Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96
Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 4, Edmonton 2
Anaheim 3, Ottawa 0
Thursday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Boston 6, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2
Florida 6, Winnipeg 4
Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT
St. Louis 3, Dallas 0
Philadelphia at Vancouver, late
Ottawa at Los Angeles, late
Carolina at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7
Columbus at New Jersey, 7
Vegas at Nashville, 8
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1
Edmonton at Montreal, 7
Colorado at Florida, 7
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7
Arizona at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Vegas at Dallas, 8
Ottawa at San Jose, 10
Vancouver at Calgary, 10
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago, 7
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7
Edmonton at Toronto, 7
Minnesota at San Jose, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Cup
Saturday’s GAME
Seattle at Toronto, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (8-3) vs. Navy (6-5) at Philadephia, 3 p.m.
FCS Playoffs
Friday’s Quarterfinal
Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon
New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.
Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon
Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.
Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Drexel 72, La Salle 70
Georgetown 81, Howard 67
Hartford 77, Quinnipiac 75
NYU 100, New Rochelle 87
Old Westbury 76, NY Maritime 66
Rutgers 73, NJIT 64
Stony Brook 76, Columbia 66
SOUTH
Bellarmine 76, Wis.-Parkside 40
Campbellsville 84, Freed-Hardeman 76
Kentucky Christian 91, Berea 89, OT
Lees-McRae 102, Johnson 89
Maryland 87, Ohio 62
SC State 93, Brevard 65
UNC Greensboro 75, Elon 44
MIDWEST
Ferris St. 76, Northwood (Mich.) 65
Hillsdale 77, Malone 51
Iowa St. 84, Iowa 78
Lake Superior St. 89, Saginaw Valley St. 60
Michigan Tech 78, Grand Valley St. 68
N. Iowa 62, Texas-Arlington 58
North Central (Minn.) 119, Oak Hills 116, OT
Purdue 80, Valparaiso 50
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Binghamton 55, Bryant 47
Buffalo 73, Canisius 47
Denver 70, UMBC 48
Drexel 66, Niagara 65
Hofstra 68, Iona 43
Mass.-Lowell 66, St. Peter’s 60
Minnesota 73, Georgetown 63
Temple 65, Hampton 56
UMass 121, Fisher 38
West Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 52
SOUTH
Alabama 73, Lipscomb 51
Bellarmine 93, Wis.-Parkside 79
Bethel (Tenn.) 82, Wilberforce 64
Duke 85, UNC-Greensboro 54
Florida A&M 74, Lynn 37
Florida St. 84, Stetson 39
George Mason 73, LIU Brooklyn 70
Louisville 79, Vanderbilt 57
Tennessee Tech 83, Cumberland (Tenn.) 52
UAB 77, Samford 53
UT Martin 90, Rhodes 49
W. Carolina 39, Radford 27
Wake Forest 78, Appalachian St. 49
MIDWEST
Ball St. 69, SE Missouri 56
Cent. Michigan 94, SIU-Edwardsville 56
Hillsdale 77, Malone 51
Illinois 81, Indiana St. 52
Michigan 82, Marquette 76
Missouri St. 94, Wichita St. 71
Mount Vernon Nazarene 74, Spring Arbor 60
Northwood (Mich.) 80, Ferris St. 76
S. Illinois 60, Martin Methodist 50
Saginaw Valley St. 64, Lake Superior St. 52
Wright St. 72, Kent St. 60
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 73, Charlotte 72
Cent. Arkansas 75, Central Baptist 34
Louisiana Tech 58, UALR 49
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Barlow on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired 2B Dee Gordon and international signing bonus pool money from Miami for RHPs Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert and INF Christopher Torres.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Spike Owen manager at Down East (Carolina), Matt Hagen manager at Hickory (SAL), Kenny Holmberg manager at Spokane (NWL), Brian Shouse pitching coach and Howard Johnson hitting coach at Round Rock (PCL); Kenny Hook hitting coach at Down East, Chase Lambin hitting coach at Hickory, Jared Goedert hitting coach at Spokane, Jeremy Moore hitting coach for the Rangers (Arizona), Greg Hibbard pitching coach at Frisco (Texas), Jono Armold pitching coach at (Spokane) and Chris Egelston pitching coach for the Rangers (Arizona).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Chatwood on a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Todd Cunningham and RHP Richard Rodriguez on minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Luis Morales to director of international operations and administration; Matt Slater special assistant to the general manager, player procurement; Matt Bayer to manager of scouting analytics; Emily Wiebe to baseball operations analyst; Sean Moran to national cross checker; Zach Mortimer to Northeast regional cross checker; and Joe Almaraz to international cross checker. Named Tyler Hadzinsky amateur scouting coordinator/analyst; Stacey Pettis area scout of Northern California; Jim Negrych Northeast area scout; Chris Rodriguez Pacific Northwest area scout; Jose Leger Latin American field and academy development coordinator; Alix Martinez Dominican Republic area scout; Damaso Espino Latin American cross checker and Jose Gonzalez Maestre Venezuela scouting supervisor.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Mike Morris to a contract extension.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF R.J. Thompson.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of 3B Braxton Martinez to Pericos de Puebla (Mexican).
Basketball
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Traded C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for F Trevor Booker.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Harlan Miller from the practice squad. Placed S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed S K.J. Dillon to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown. Named John Dorsey general manager.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Jonathan Casillas on injured reserve. Signed WR Darius Powe from the practice squad. Signed LB Derrick Matthews to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Announced the retirement of senior vice president-football Glen Johnson. Named Kevin McDonald vice-president, football operations and player safety; Ryan Janzen senior director, football operations; Darren Hackwood senior director, officiating; Greg Dick chief operations officer and chief finance officer; Christina Litz chief marketing, digital and strategy officer; Vanessa Morbi vice-president, marketing and digital; Kelly Shouldice vice president, content; Sully Syed senior director, technology; Celine Seguin senior director events and general manager Grey Cup; Matt Maychak chief communications officer; Tyler Mazereeuw chief revenue officer and ticketing sales manager; and Owen Welsh senior director, corporate partnerships.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Calgary F Matthew Tkachuk one game for a spearing incident in a Dec. 6 game against Toronto.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced Tom Dundon has signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the team.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Mike McKenna from Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Andy Andreoff from injured reserve,
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed D Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Recalled D Frank Corrado from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Ville Husso from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Samuel Blais to San Antonio.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Yanick Turcotte from Worcester (ECHL). Loaned D Patrick Cullity to Worcester.
Soccer
United Soccer League
NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Kosuke Kimura, G C.J. Cochran, D Taylor Washington and F Michael Cox.
College
ALABAMA STATE — Named Donald Hill-Eley football coach.
BAKER — Announced the addition of women’s wrestling and men’s bowling programs starting in the fall of 2018.
EAST CAROLINA — Named David Blackwell defensive coordinator.
OREGON STATE — Named Mike Riley assistant football coach.
ST. ROSE — Named Ray Putnam men’s and women’s cross country and track & field coach.
SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Steve Campbell football coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Jeremy Pruitt football coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
ARCADIA 54, lUCAS 16
113 — Ulery (L) dec. Marczak 9-1
126 — Harrison (A) pinned Darling
132 — Lucas (A) won by forfeit
138 — McGowan (A) pinned Holbrook
145 — Adkins (L) pinned Distel
152 — Boyd (A) pinned Krupa
160 — Snarr (A) pinned Cadle
170 — Husted (A) won by forfeit
182 — Knipd (L) pinned M.Hill
195 — Fenimore (A) won by forfeit
220 — George (A) won by forfeit
285 — J.Hill (A) pinned Coffman
ARCADIA 66, DANVILLE 4
113 — Marczak (A) won by forfeit
126 — Harrison (A) won by forfeit
132 — Lucas (A) won by forfeit
138 — McGowan (A) won by forfeit
145 — Distel (A) pinned Butts
152 — Grine (D) pinned Howell
160 — Snarr (A) won by forfeit
170 — Husted (A) won by forfeit
182 — M.Hill (A) pinned Vernon
195 — Berger (D) dec. Snow 14-2
220 — George (A) won by forfeit
285 — J.Hill (A) won by forfeit
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 47, ELIDA 18
106 — Double forfeit
113 — Grimm (E) pinned Barnes
120 — Double forfeit
126 — Hernandez (O-G) won by forfeit
132 — Gibson (E) pinned Schroeder
138 — Ellerbrock (O-G) pinned Purtee
145 — Siefker (O-G) dec. Brown 10-9 OT
152 — Scarberry (O-G) pinned Swickrath
160 — Goecke (O-G) dec. Arbogast 7-2
170 — Benroth (O-G) won by forfeit
182 — Beemer (O-G) tech. fall Slygh 21-6
195 — Rosales (O-G) won by forfeit
220 — Schmersal (O-G) won by default
285 — Williamson (E) won by forfeit
SCORES ONLY
Gibsonburg 40, Elmwood 28
Freshmen Boys Basketball
Hopewell-Loudon 43, Van Buren 19
Junior High Boys Basketball
Donnell (8th) 48, Van Buren 10
Donnell (7th) 46, Van Buren 34
BOWLING
Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares
Standings: TWB Victory Riders 15-5; Royal Flush 15-8; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 12-8; Shoulda Beens 12-8; Wells 12-8; Thibs’ Gang 10-10; Crystal Whipped 10-10; Jack Green Hauling 9-11; Dick’s Auto Supply 9-11; Offset Electric 8-12; MNH Truck Leasing 6-14; Last To Show 5-11.
High games, men: Ron Sander 224, Rodney Ridgway 214, Cas Anez 207, Mike Foss 197, Mitchell Mendoza 196.
High series, men: Ron Sander 637, Rodney Ridgway 589, Mitchell Mendoza 547, Cas Anez 528, Josh McCarley 525.
High games, women: Jen Anez 183, Elaine Murray 173, Carol Myers 171, Jan Thibodeau 168, Megan Davies 166.
High series, women: Jen Anez 502, Carol Meyers 483, Jan Thibodeau 479, Megan Davies 457, Kathy Breidenbach 432.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.