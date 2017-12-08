Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 71, Cory-Rawson 20

Arlington 62, Vanlue 36

Hopewell-Loudon 54, Van Buren 29

Leipsic 62, McComb 32

Liberty-Benton 69, Riverdale 30

North Baltimore 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 49, Findlay 36

Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Toledo St. Ursula 26

Toledo Notre Dame 53, Lima Senior 16

Toledo Whitmer 62, Oregon Clay 23

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 88, Fostoria Senior 45

Elmwood 50, Lake 44

Otsego 57, Woodmore 47

Rossford 52, Genoa 33

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 61, Ada 26

Convoy Crestview 48, Columbus Grove 40

Delphos Jefferson 55, Allen East 35

Spencerville 56, Paulding 38

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 55, Van Wert 43

Lima Bath 49, Kenton 44

Lima Shawnee 60, Celina 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Elida 31

St. Marys Memorial 38, Wapakoneta 30

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry, postponed

Riverside 42, Hardin Northern 26

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 61, Coldwater 59

Minster 60, Parkway 22

New Bremen 48, St. Henry 36

Versailles 82, Delphos St. John’s 23

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 35, Springfield 34

Napoleon 64, Bowling Green 31

Perrysburg 57, Maumee 32

Sylvania Southview 52, Sylvania Northview 33

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 60, Wooster Senior 33

Lexington 41, Mansfield Senior 31

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott 73, Toledo Woodward 19

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 49, Marion Pleasant 42

Ontario 43, North Union 39

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 58, Plymouth 41

Western Reserve 61, New London 19

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview 60, Ashland Mapleton 33

Ayersville 30, Miller City 28

Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Dresden Tri-Valley 61, West Holmes 22

Fort Recovery 29, New Knoxville 23

Fremont St. Joseph 73, Huron 17

Hicksville 40, Fairview 28

Kalida 37, Antwerp 28

Lincolnview 33, Lima Cent. Cath. 19

Mount Vernon 56, Mansfield Madison 54, OT

Port Clinton 51, Sandusky St. Mary’s 28

Sandusky Perkins 54, Vermilion 39

Tinora 45, Continental 40

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 59, Akr. Firestone 31

Akr. Elms 45, Kingsway Christian 42

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 57, Akr. East 38

Andover Pymatuning Valley 53, Orwell Grand Valley 43

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Creston Norwayne 48

Barnesville 69, Caldwell 53

Belmont Union Local 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43

Belpre 58, Bidwell River Valley 24

Bethel-Tate 59, Felicity-Franklin 23

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 27

Canfield S. Range 73, Columbiana Crestview 44

Carlisle 55, Cin. Christian 43

Cedarville 48, Spring. Greenon 35

Chesapeake 54, Ironton Rock Hill 32

Cin. Deer Park 47, Cin. College Prep. 24

Cin. McAuley 75, Seton 38

Cin. Winton Woods 54, Cin. Hughes 11

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46, New Richmond 33

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 41

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 62, Elyria First Baptist Christian 32

Columbiana 66, Salineville Southern 33

Corning Miller 41, Crown City S. Gallia 21

Fayetteville-Perry 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 18

Findlay Liberty-Benton 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32

Hannibal River 62, Linsly, W.Va. 47

Hanoverton United 62, Toronto 39

Hillsboro 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 44

Jamestown Greeneview 83, London Madison Plains 15

Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 55

Legacy Christian 54, Day. Christian 18

McArthur Vinton County 39, Albany Alexander 32

McDonald 56, New Middletown Spring. 38

Monroe 43, Hamilton Ross 29

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 70, Sebring McKinley 9

New Boston Glenwood 56, Portsmouth Clay 49, 0

Newton Falls 52, Warren Champion 49

Newton Local 52, Milton-Union 26

Peebles 54, Manchester 44

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Athens 26

Port Clinton 51, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31

Proctorville Fairland 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

Proctorville Fairland 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

Reedsville Eastern 69, Glouster Trimble 33

S. Charleston SE 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30

S. Webster 53, Portsmouth W. 36

Sarahsville Shenandoah 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Sardinia Eastern Brown 59, Leesburg Fairfield 47

Seaman N. Adams 63, Lynchburg-Clay 46

Spring. NE 45, Mechanicsburg 31

St. Clairsville 44, Martins Ferry 30

Steubenville 58, Weir, W.Va. 36

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Bridgeport 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Wahama, W.Va. 26

W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 28

W. Union 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 26

Warren Harding 71, Youngs. Boardman 42

Waterford 65, Racine Southern 21

Wheelersburg 64, McDermott Scioto NW 41

Williamsburg 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Wilmington 73, Mt. Orab Western Brown 38

Wintersville Indian Creek 65, E. Liverpool 9

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Maumee Valley Country Day

Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Stryker

North Central at Edon

Pettisville at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Edgerton

Holgate at Patrick Henry

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Norwalk Senior

Shelby at Sandusky Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

South Central at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Marion Elgin

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior

Danville at Fredericktown

Delta at Genoa

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Lima Shawnee

Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.

Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior

Mansfield Senior at Crestline

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue

Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa

Monclova Christian at Toledo Bowsher

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian

Ottoville at Bluffton

Russia at Marion Local

St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley

Toledo Woodward at Ridgedale

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb

Vermilion at Milan Edison

Versailles at Miami East

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 66, Toledo Christian 44

Maumee Valley Country Day 65, Gibsonburg 47

Northwood 56, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 52

Ottawa Hills 63, Danbury 41

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 62, North Central 15

Montpelier 52, Hilltop 44

Pettisville 72, Edon 32

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 58, Edgerton 33

Old Fort 80, Monclova Christian 42

Upper Sandusky 87, Galion Senior 46

Around Ohio

Cin. College Prep. 71, Cin. SCPA 52

Cle. Hts. 94, Cle. VASJ 81

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 70, Elyria First Baptist Christian 55

Gahanna Cols. Academy 78, Cols. West 46

Groveport Madison Christian 57, Delaware Christian 44

Portsmouth 79, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 48

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Hebron Lakewood 50

Indpls International, Ind. 102, Delaware Christian 44

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

Leipsic at Arlington

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

Riverdale at Hopewell-Loudon

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Whitmer at Findlay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Otsego

Rossford at Elmwood

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Vermilion at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at North Union

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Marion Harding

River Valley at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Western Reserve at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kalida

Antwerp at Fort Jennings

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Bryan at Wayne Trace

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Columbus Grove at Ottoville

Continental at Hicksville

Delta at Tinora

Elgin at Ridgemont

Evergreen at Swanton

Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson

Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at Bluffton

Loudonville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Miller City at Ayersville

Minster at Van Wert

Paulding at Defiance

Spencerville at Elida

St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial

Upper Scioto Valley at Lincolnview

Van Wert at Convoy Crestview

Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville

Willard at Shelby

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Bucyrus at Wynford

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Northwood at Danbury

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Ottoville

Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville

Bellevue at Willard

Botkins at Minster

Bryan at Holgate

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Coldwater at Kenton

Columbus Grove at Lima Bath

Delta at Swanton

Elida at Delphos St. John’s

Evergreen at Otsego

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Spencerville

Highland at Buckeye Valley

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian

Kalida at Archbold

Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott

Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Senior at Middletown

Lima Temple Christian at Arlington

Lincolnview at Continental

Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Miller City at Van Buren

Napoleon at Tinora

New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial

New Knoxville at Anna

North Baltimore at Toledo Christian

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph

Oak Harbor at Old Fort

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Perrysburg at Toledo Rogers

Riverdale at New Riegel

Rossford at Defiance

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Sidney at Wapakoneta

St. Henry at Lima Shawnee

Toledo Bowsher at Celina

Upper Sandusky at Shelby

Vanlue at Monclova Christian

Versailles at Covington

Wauseon at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Waynesfield-Goshen at Benjamin Logan

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

Westerville North at Mount Vernon

Woodmore at Gibsonburg

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283

N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178

Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309

Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207

Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238

Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274

L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278

Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284

Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263

Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238

Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261

Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204

Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222

Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310

San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 1

San Francisco at Houston, 1

Minnesota at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday’s Games

New England at Miami, 8:30

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1

Houston at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Washington, 1

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Carolina, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 4 .846 —

Toronto 15 7 .682 5

Philadelphia 13 11 .542 8

New York 12 12 .500 9

Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 13 11 .542 —

Miami 11 13 .458 2

Orlando 11 15 .423 3

Charlotte 9 14 .391 3½

Atlanta 5 19 .208 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 7 .720 —

Detroit 14 10 .583 3½

Milwaukee 13 10 .565 4

Indiana 14 11 .560 4

Chicago 3 20 .130 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 18 4 .818 —

San Antonio 17 8 .680 2½

New Orleans 13 12 .520 6½

Memphis 8 16 .333 11

Dallas 7 18 .280 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 15 11 .577 —

Portland 13 11 .542 1

Denver 13 11 .542 1

Utah 13 12 .520 1½

Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 2½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 20 6 .769 —

L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10

L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 10½

Phoenix 9 17 .346 11

Sacramento 7 17 .292 12

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 101, Sacramento 95

Indiana 98, Chicago 96

Orlando 110, Atlanta 106, OT

Boston 97, Dallas 90

New York 99, Memphis 88

Golden State 101, Charlotte 87

Milwaukee 104, Detroit 100

New Orleans 123, Denver 114

San Antonio 117, Miami 105

Minnesota 113, L.A. Clippers 107

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104

Washington at Phoenix, late

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, late

Houston at Utah, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7

Cleveland at Indiana, 7

Denver at Orlando, 7

Golden State at Detroit, 7

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8

Toronto at Memphis, 8

Boston at San Antonio, 9:30

Saturday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30

New York at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9

Houston at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30

Boston at Detroit, 4

Denver at Indiana, 5

Dallas at Minnesota, 7

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7

Atlanta at New York, 7:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71

Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85

Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74

Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93

Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91

Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97

Ottawa 26 9 11 6 24 74 89

Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81

Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70

N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96

Washington 29 17 11 1 35 90 86

Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98

N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81

Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80

Philadelphia 28 10 11 7 27 79 85

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 29 19 8 2 40 95 75

Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80

Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82

Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84

Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82

Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79

Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 29 18 8 3 39 90 63

Vegas 27 17 9 1 35 94 85

Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77

Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92

San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61

Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86

Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96

Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 4, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 0

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Boston 6, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2

Florida 6, Winnipeg 4

Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT

St. Louis 3, Dallas 0

Philadelphia at Vancouver, late

Ottawa at Los Angeles, late

Carolina at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7

Columbus at New Jersey, 7

Vegas at Nashville, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1

Edmonton at Montreal, 7

Colorado at Florida, 7

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7

Arizona at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Vegas at Dallas, 8

Ottawa at San Jose, 10

Vancouver at Calgary, 10

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7

Edmonton at Toronto, 7

Minnesota at San Jose, 9

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

Saturday’s GAME

Seattle at Toronto, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (8-3) vs. Navy (6-5) at Philadephia, 3 p.m.

FCS Playoffs

Friday’s Quarterfinal

Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon

New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon

Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.

Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Drexel 72, La Salle 70

Georgetown 81, Howard 67

Hartford 77, Quinnipiac 75

NYU 100, New Rochelle 87

Old Westbury 76, NY Maritime 66

Rutgers 73, NJIT 64

Stony Brook 76, Columbia 66

SOUTH

Bellarmine 76, Wis.-Parkside 40

Campbellsville 84, Freed-Hardeman 76

Kentucky Christian 91, Berea 89, OT

Lees-McRae 102, Johnson 89

Maryland 87, Ohio 62

SC State 93, Brevard 65

UNC Greensboro 75, Elon 44

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 76, Northwood (Mich.) 65

Hillsdale 77, Malone 51

Iowa St. 84, Iowa 78

Lake Superior St. 89, Saginaw Valley St. 60

Michigan Tech 78, Grand Valley St. 68

N. Iowa 62, Texas-Arlington 58

North Central (Minn.) 119, Oak Hills 116, OT

Purdue 80, Valparaiso 50

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Binghamton 55, Bryant 47

Buffalo 73, Canisius 47

Denver 70, UMBC 48

Drexel 66, Niagara 65

Hofstra 68, Iona 43

Mass.-Lowell 66, St. Peter’s 60

Minnesota 73, Georgetown 63

Temple 65, Hampton 56

UMass 121, Fisher 38

West Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 52

SOUTH

Alabama 73, Lipscomb 51

Bellarmine 93, Wis.-Parkside 79

Bethel (Tenn.) 82, Wilberforce 64

Duke 85, UNC-Greensboro 54

Florida A&M 74, Lynn 37

Florida St. 84, Stetson 39

George Mason 73, LIU Brooklyn 70

Louisville 79, Vanderbilt 57

Tennessee Tech 83, Cumberland (Tenn.) 52

UAB 77, Samford 53

UT Martin 90, Rhodes 49

W. Carolina 39, Radford 27

Wake Forest 78, Appalachian St. 49

MIDWEST

Ball St. 69, SE Missouri 56

Cent. Michigan 94, SIU-Edwardsville 56

Hillsdale 77, Malone 51

Illinois 81, Indiana St. 52

Michigan 82, Marquette 76

Missouri St. 94, Wichita St. 71

Mount Vernon Nazarene 74, Spring Arbor 60

Northwood (Mich.) 80, Ferris St. 76

S. Illinois 60, Martin Methodist 50

Saginaw Valley St. 64, Lake Superior St. 52

Wright St. 72, Kent St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 73, Charlotte 72

Cent. Arkansas 75, Central Baptist 34

Louisiana Tech 58, UALR 49

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Barlow on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a two-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired 2B Dee Gordon and international signing bonus pool money from Miami for RHPs Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert and INF Christopher Torres.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Spike Owen manager at Down East (Carolina), Matt Hagen manager at Hickory (SAL), Kenny Holmberg manager at Spokane (NWL), Brian Shouse pitching coach and Howard Johnson hitting coach at Round Rock (PCL); Kenny Hook hitting coach at Down East, Chase Lambin hitting coach at Hickory, Jared Goedert hitting coach at Spokane, Jeremy Moore hitting coach for the Rangers (Arizona), Greg Hibbard pitching coach at Frisco (Texas), Jono Armold pitching coach at (Spokane) and Chris Egelston pitching coach for the Rangers (Arizona).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Chatwood on a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Todd Cunningham and RHP Richard Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Luis Morales to director of international operations and administration; Matt Slater special assistant to the general manager, player procurement; Matt Bayer to manager of scouting analytics; Emily Wiebe to baseball operations analyst; Sean Moran to national cross checker; Zach Mortimer to Northeast regional cross checker; and Joe Almaraz to international cross checker. Named Tyler Hadzinsky amateur scouting coordinator/analyst; Stacey Pettis area scout of Northern California; Jim Negrych Northeast area scout; Chris Rodriguez Pacific Northwest area scout; Jose Leger Latin American field and academy development coordinator; Alix Martinez Dominican Republic area scout; Damaso Espino Latin American cross checker and Jose Gonzalez Maestre Venezuela scouting supervisor.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Mike Morris to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF R.J. Thompson.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of 3B Braxton Martinez to Pericos de Puebla (Mexican).

Basketball

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Traded C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for F Trevor Booker.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Harlan Miller from the practice squad. Placed S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed S K.J. Dillon to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown. Named John Dorsey general manager.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Jonathan Casillas on injured reserve. Signed WR Darius Powe from the practice squad. Signed LB Derrick Matthews to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the retirement of senior vice president-football Glen Johnson. Named Kevin McDonald vice-president, football operations and player safety; Ryan Janzen senior director, football operations; Darren Hackwood senior director, officiating; Greg Dick chief operations officer and chief finance officer; Christina Litz chief marketing, digital and strategy officer; Vanessa Morbi vice-president, marketing and digital; Kelly Shouldice vice president, content; Sully Syed senior director, technology; Celine Seguin senior director events and general manager Grey Cup; Matt Maychak chief communications officer; Tyler Mazereeuw chief revenue officer and ticketing sales manager; and Owen Welsh senior director, corporate partnerships.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary F Matthew Tkachuk one game for a spearing incident in a Dec. 6 game against Toronto.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced Tom Dundon has signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the team.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Mike McKenna from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Andy Andreoff from injured reserve,

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed D Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Recalled D Frank Corrado from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Ville Husso from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Samuel Blais to San Antonio.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Yanick Turcotte from Worcester (ECHL). Loaned D Patrick Cullity to Worcester.

Soccer

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Kosuke Kimura, G C.J. Cochran, D Taylor Washington and F Michael Cox.

College

ALABAMA STATE — Named Donald Hill-Eley football coach.

BAKER — Announced the addition of women’s wrestling and men’s bowling programs starting in the fall of 2018.

EAST CAROLINA — Named David Blackwell defensive coordinator.

OREGON STATE — Named Mike Riley assistant football coach.

ST. ROSE — Named Ray Putnam men’s and women’s cross country and track & field coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Steve Campbell football coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Jeremy Pruitt football coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

ARCADIA 54, lUCAS 16

113 — Ulery (L) dec. Marczak 9-1

126 — Harrison (A) pinned Darling

132 — Lucas (A) won by forfeit

138 — McGowan (A) pinned Holbrook

145 — Adkins (L) pinned Distel

152 — Boyd (A) pinned Krupa

160 — Snarr (A) pinned Cadle

170 — Husted (A) won by forfeit

182 — Knipd (L) pinned M.Hill

195 — Fenimore (A) won by forfeit

220 — George (A) won by forfeit

285 — J.Hill (A) pinned Coffman

ARCADIA 66, DANVILLE 4

113 — Marczak (A) won by forfeit

126 — Harrison (A) won by forfeit

132 — Lucas (A) won by forfeit

138 — McGowan (A) won by forfeit

145 — Distel (A) pinned Butts

152 — Grine (D) pinned Howell

160 — Snarr (A) won by forfeit

170 — Husted (A) won by forfeit

182 — M.Hill (A) pinned Vernon

195 — Berger (D) dec. Snow 14-2

220 — George (A) won by forfeit

285 — J.Hill (A) won by forfeit

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 47, ELIDA 18

106 — Double forfeit

113 — Grimm (E) pinned Barnes

120 — Double forfeit

126 — Hernandez (O-G) won by forfeit

132 — Gibson (E) pinned Schroeder

138 — Ellerbrock (O-G) pinned Purtee

145 — Siefker (O-G) dec. Brown 10-9 OT

152 — Scarberry (O-G) pinned Swickrath

160 — Goecke (O-G) dec. Arbogast 7-2

170 — Benroth (O-G) won by forfeit

182 — Beemer (O-G) tech. fall Slygh 21-6

195 — Rosales (O-G) won by forfeit

220 — Schmersal (O-G) won by default

285 — Williamson (E) won by forfeit

SCORES ONLY

Gibsonburg 40, Elmwood 28

Freshmen Boys Basketball

Hopewell-Loudon 43, Van Buren 19

Junior High Boys Basketball

Donnell (8th) 48, Van Buren 10

Donnell (7th) 46, Van Buren 34

BOWLING

Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares

Standings: TWB Victory Riders 15-5; Royal Flush 15-8; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 12-8; Shoulda Beens 12-8; Wells 12-8; Thibs’ Gang 10-10; Crystal Whipped 10-10; Jack Green Hauling 9-11; Dick’s Auto Supply 9-11; Offset Electric 8-12; MNH Truck Leasing 6-14; Last To Show 5-11.

High games, men: Ron Sander 224, Rodney Ridgway 214, Cas Anez 207, Mike Foss 197, Mitchell Mendoza 196.

High series, men: Ron Sander 637, Rodney Ridgway 589, Mitchell Mendoza 547, Cas Anez 528, Josh McCarley 525.

High games, women: Jen Anez 183, Elaine Murray 173, Carol Myers 171, Jan Thibodeau 168, Megan Davies 166.

High series, women: Jen Anez 502, Carol Meyers 483, Jan Thibodeau 479, Megan Davies 457, Kathy Breidenbach 432.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

