Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Tol. Rogers 89, Tol. Waite 19

Other NW Ohio Games

Buckeye Valley 55, Highland 42

Loudonville 51, Danville 41

Van Buren 55, Lakota 49

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46

Alliance Marlington 65, Akr. Manchester 57

Austintown Fitch 73, Youngs. East 19

Barberton 46, Copley 32

Bellefontaine 51, Spring. NW 35

Beloit W. Branch 53, Can. South 34

Berea-Midpark 67, Avon 35

Berlin Hiland 82, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20

Cambridge 100, Coshocton 22

Canfield 68, Warren Howland 65, 2OT

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Utica 31

Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Madison 32

Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. N. College Hill 25

Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Indian Hill 18

Cin. Sycamore 77, Cin. Colerain 17

Cin. Walnut Hills 77, Cin. Withrow 31

Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 33

Cin. Wyoming 66, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32

Circleville 41, Logan 36

Cle. St. Joseph 62, Rocky River Magnificat 39

Cols. Hartley 78, Cols. Centennial 26

Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Sparta Highland 42

E. Can. 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23

Eastlake N. 47, Mayfield 39

Girard 51, Campbell Memorial 35

Green 47, Louisville 33

Greenville 44, Troy 37

Hamilton 59, Cin. Oak Hills 49

Hilliard Darby 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 42

Hillsboro 69, Jackson 47

Independence 58, Richmond Hts. 29

Kirtland 45, Burton Berkshire 36

Lebanon 48, Clayton Northmont 46

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Akr. Coventry 35

Loveland 67, Milford 34

Lyndhurst Brush 43, Chardon 41

Macedonia Nordonia 60, Hudson 37

Mason 52, Fairfield 29

McConnelsville Morgan 53, Philo 25

Miami Valley Christian Academy 32, Lockland 17

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Gates Mills Hawken 45

Mt. Gilead 54, Cols. Marion-Franklin 40

Navarre Fairless 52, Massillon Tuslaw 41

New Carlisle Tecumseh 94, Lewistown Indian Lake 16

New Concord John Glenn 61, Crooksville 49

Niles McKinley 72, Ashtabula Lakeside 19

Olmsted Falls 57, N. Olmsted 32

Orange 39, Chagrin Falls 12

Patriot Preparatory Academy 44, Cols. West 19

Poland Seminary 74, Cortland Lakeview 13

Rocky River 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 21

Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Lorain Clearview 48

Sarahsville Shenandoah 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

Solon 71, Brunswick 42

Spring. Kenton Ridge 74, Urbana 44

Springboro 52, Centerville 29

Stow-Munroe Falls 37, Wadsworth 36

Struthers 77, Hubbard 18

Sugarcreek Garaway 67, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29

Thornville Sheridan 75, New Lexington 15

Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Sidney 25

Trenton Edgewood 48, Harrison 24

W. Chester Lakota W. 69, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24

Washington C.H. 42, Chillicothe 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Greenfield McClain 39

Youngs. Liberty 65, Brookfield 44

Zanesville Maysville 81, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson

Hopewell-Loudon at Van Buren

McComb at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at North Baltimore

Riverdale at Liberty-Benton

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Ada

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Paulding

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Riverside

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Coldwater

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Maumee at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

North Union at Ontario

River Valley at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Western Reserve at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Continental at Tinora

Crestline at Bucyrus

Dresden Tri-Valley at West Holmes

Fairview at Hicksville

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville

Fremont St. Joseph at Huron

Kalida at Antwerp

Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Miller City at Ayersville

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Swanton at Evergreen

Vermilion at Delphos St. John’s

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Maumee Valley Country Day

Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Stryker

North Central at Edon

Pettisville at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Edgerton

Holgate at Patrick Henry

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Norwalk Senior

Shelby at Sandusky Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

South Central at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Marion Elgin

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior

Danville at Fredericktown

Delta at Genoa

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Lima Shawnee

Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.

Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior

Mansfield Senior at Crestline

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue

Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa

Monclova Christian at Toledo Bowsher

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian

Ottoville at Bluffton

Russia at Marion Local

St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley

Toledo Woodward at Ridgedale

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb

Vermilion at Milan Edison

Versailles at Miami East

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Galion Northmor 66, Colonel Crawford 63, OT

Pandora-Gilboa 68, Allen East 31

Around Ohio

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Newark Cath. 58

Cols. South 84, Johnstown-Monroe 49

Granville 52, Cols. Whetstone 40

Hilliard Bradley 66, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Sebring McKinley 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 43

Thursday’s Games

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Danbury at Ottawa Hills

Gibsonburg at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Northwood

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Montpelier

North Central at Fayette

Pettisville at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Edgerton at Archbold

Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky

Monclova Christian at Old Fort

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

Leipsic at Arlington

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

Riverdale at Hopewell-Loudon

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Whitmer at Findlay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Otsego

Rossford at Elmwood

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Vermilion at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at North Union

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Marion Harding

River Valley at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Western Reserve at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kalida

Antwerp at Fort Jennings

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Bryan at Wayne Trace

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Columbus Grove at Ottoville

Continental at Hicksville

Delta at Tinora

Elgin at Ridgemont

Evergreen at Swanton

Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson

Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at Bluffton

Loudonville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Miller City at Ayersville

Minster at Van Wert

Paulding at Defiance

Spencerville at Elida

St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial

Upper Scioto Valley at Lincolnview

Van Wert at Convoy Crestview

Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville

Willard at Shelby

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Bucyrus at Wynford

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Northwood at Danbury

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Ottoville

Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville

Bellevue at Willard

Botkins at Minster

Bryan at Holgate

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Coldwater at Kenton

Columbus Grove at Lima Bath

Delta at Swanton

Elida at Delphos St. John’s

Evergreen at Otsego

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Spencerville

Highland at Buckeye Valley

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian

Kalida at Archbold

Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott

Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Senior at Middletown

Lima Temple Christian at Arlington

Lincolnview at Continental

Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Miller City at Van Buren

Napoleon at Tinora

New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial

New Knoxville at Anna

North Baltimore at Toledo Christian

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph

Oak Harbor at Old Fort

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Perrysburg at Toledo Rogers

Riverdale at New Riegel

Rossford at Defiance

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Sidney at Wapakoneta

St. Henry at Lima Shawnee

Toledo Bowsher at Celina

Upper Sandusky at Shelby

Vanlue at Monclova Christian

Versailles at Covington

Wauseon at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Waynesfield-Goshen at Benjamin Logan

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

Westerville North at Mount Vernon

Woodmore at Gibsonburg

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283

N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178

Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309

Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207

Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238

Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274

L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278

Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284

Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243

Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238

Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244

Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204

Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222

Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310

San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 1

San Francisco at Houston, 1

Minnesota at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday’s Games

New England at Miami, 8:30

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1

Houston at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Washington, 1

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Carolina, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 4 .846 —

Toronto 15 7 .682 5

Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7½

New York 12 12 .500 9

Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 13 11 .542 —

Miami 11 12 .478 1½

Orlando 11 15 .423 3

Charlotte 9 14 .391 3½

Atlanta 5 19 .208 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 7 .720 —

Detroit 14 9 .609 3

Indiana 14 11 .560 4

Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4½

Chicago 3 20 .130 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 18 4 .818 —

San Antonio 16 8 .667 3

New Orleans 13 12 .520 6½

Memphis 8 16 .333 11

Dallas 7 18 .280 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 14 11 .560 —

Portland 13 11 .542 ½

Denver 13 11 .542 ½

Utah 13 12 .520 1

Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 20 6 .769 —

L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 10

L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10½

Phoenix 9 17 .346 11

Sacramento 7 17 .292 12

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 126, Phoenix 113

Oklahoma City 100, Utah 94

Washington 106, Portland 92

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 101, Sacramento 95

Indiana 98, Chicago 96

Orlando 110, Atlanta 106, OT

Boston 97, Dallas 90

New York 99, Memphis 88

Golden State 101, Charlotte 87

Milwaukee 104, Detroit 100

New Orleans 123, Denver 114

Miami at San Antonio, late

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8

Washington at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10

Houston at Utah, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7

Cleveland at Indiana, 7

Denver at Orlando, 7

Golden State at Detroit, 7

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8

Toronto at Memphis, 8

Boston at San Antonio, 9:30

Saturday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30

New York at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9

Houston at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 101 69

Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85

Montreal 29 13 13 3 29 81 90

Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73

Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91

Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86

Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93

Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81

Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70

Washington 29 17 11 1 35 90 86

N.Y. Islanders 27 16 9 2 34 101 92

Pittsburgh 29 15 11 3 33 86 95

N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81

Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80

Philadelphia 27 9 11 7 25 75 83

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80

St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75

Winnipeg 28 17 7 4 38 95 76

Dallas 28 16 11 1 33 86 81

Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82

Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79

Colorado 26 12 12 2 26 81 86

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 29 18 8 3 39 90 63

Vegas 27 17 9 1 35 94 85

Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77

San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61

Calgary 28 14 12 2 30 81 90

Anaheim 28 11 11 6 28 75 86

Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92

Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

New Jersey 4, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 5, Dallas 2

Buffalo 4, Colorado 2

Vegas 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Los Angeles 5, Minnesota 2

Vancouver 3, Carolina 0

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 2

Philadelphia at Edmonton, late

Ottawa at Anaheim, late

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7

Arizona at Boston, 7

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7

Columbus at New Jersey, 7

Vegas at Nashville, 8

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1

Edmonton at Montreal, 7

Colorado at Florida, 7

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7

Arizona at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Vegas at Dallas, 8

Ottawa at San Jose, 10

Vancouver at Calgary, 10

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

Saturday’s GAME

Seattle at Toronto, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (8-3) vs. Navy (6-5) at Philadephia, 3 p.m.

FCS Playoffs

Friday’s Quarterfinal

Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon

New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon

Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.

Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 84, Bryant 68

Binghamton 71, Army 66

Buffalo 75, Delaware 72

Duquesne 73, Stetson 59

George Washington 71, Princeton 60

Harvard 47, Fordham 45

Hofstra 85, Monmouth (NJ) 84

Marist 78, Colgate 76

Penn 73, Lafayette 68

Providence 77, Brown 72

Robert Morris 78, Rider 75

St. Bonaventure 73, Canisius 65

St. Peter’s 76, Houston Baptist 74

Temple 59, Wisconsin 55

Towson 82, Morgan St. 78

UMBC 81, Delaware St. 60

UMass 64, Holy Cross 50

Yale 86, Lehigh 77

SOUTH

Alabama 68, Rhode Island 64

Auburn 80, Gardner-Webb 55

Bryan 107, Reinhardt 86

Coastal Carolina 85, Hampton 81

ETSU 84, N. Kentucky 71

Florida St. 96, Loyola (Md.) 71

Guilford 79, Methodist 62

Kentucky St. 98, Salem International 89

Lincoln Memorial 108, Bluefield St. 61

Louisiana-Lafayette 98, Loyola NO 56

Louisville 86, Siena 60

Loyola of Chicago 65, Florida 59

Mount Olive 65, Chowan 64

Navy 70, Coppin St. 53

North Carolina 104, W. Carolina 61

Old Dominion 79, Richmond 60

Roanoke 72, Randolph 42

South Carolina 80, Wyoming 64

Stephen F. Austin 85, Louisiana Tech 83

Transylvania 95, Hanover 81

Tulane 95, Southern U. 76

Union (Ky.) 88, Tenn. Wesleyan 72

Vanderbilt 66, Middle Tennessee 63

Virginia Tech 95, Radford 68

William & Mary 77, George Mason 70

Wofford 63, Georgia Tech 60

Xavier 96, Kent St. 70

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Fort Wayne 79

Bethany Lutheran 97, Northwestern (Minn.) 72

Carleton 78, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 38

Carthage 88, North Park 53

Clarke 93, Cardinal Stritch 86

Dayton 79, Tennessee Tech 66

E. Michigan 95, Oakland 89

Green Bay 59, E. Illinois 57

Gustavus 64, Augsburg 62

Illinois 64, Austin Peay 57

Indiana Tech 86, Aquinas 56

Kalamazoo 81, St. Francis (Ill.) 60

Lakeland 95, Wis. Lutheran 79

Marian (Wis.) 90, Concordia (Wis.) 72

Michigan-Dearborn 73, Lawrence Tech 58

Milwaukee Engineering 84, Edgewood 80, OT

Minn.-Morris 94, Crown (Minn.) 86

North Central (Minn.) 89, Martin Luther 75

Rio Grande 82, Texas A&M-CC 78

Ripon 73, Beloit 60

Rochester (Mich.) 77, Concordia (Mich.) 67

SE Missouri 91, UMKC 87

SIU-Edwardsville 82, IUPUI 81

Saint Louis 74, S. Illinois 69

South Dakota 93, Drake 65

Spring Arbor 84, Mount Vernon Nazarene 77

St. John’s (Minn.) 114, Macalester 96

St. Norbert 73, Lawrence 59

St. Olaf 63, Hamline 56

St. Scholastica 75, Wis.-Superior 56

Toledo 89, Detroit 86

UIC 76, Wis.-Parkside 48

W. Illinois 69, American U. 56

W. Michigan 78, Cleveland St. 67

SOUTHWEST

Houston 88, Fairfield 66

North Texas 79, Indiana St. 76, OT

Texas St. 100, McMurry 50

FAR WEST

UCLA at Montana, ccd.

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 62, Manhattan 56

Boston College 70, Holy Cross 61

Brown 102, Sacred Heart 77

Columbia 94, St. Francis (Pa.) 81

Delaware 70, Army 59

Duquesne 73, Toledo 54

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Monmouth (NJ) 61

Hartford 68, CCSU 52

Harvard 79, Northeastern 69

Lehigh 64, NJIT 50

Marist 64, Rhode Island 42

Quinnipiac 62, Providence 36

Rider 76, La Salle 55

Robert Morris 65, Delaware St. 42

St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Loyola (Md.) 47

Syracuse 79, Colgate 39

Villanova 73, Fairfield 44

Yale 77, Stony Brook 71

SOUTH

Chowan 80, Mount Olive 77

Eckerd 67, Christian Brothers 50

Elon 75, Davidson 58

James Madison 58, Liberty 47

Maryland 97, Mount St. Mary’s 57

Mercer 61, George Washington 44

Navy 76, Richmond 56

Ohio St. 103, Florida 75

Tenn. Wesleyan 76, Union (Ky.) 74

Tennessee 131, Troy 69

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 63, Xavier 53

Cleveland St. 71, Ohio 64

Green Bay 75, Dayton 64

Indiana Tech 68, Aquinas 63

Iowa 61, Iowa St. 55

Kansas St. 70, Texas-Arlington 56

Lawrence Tech 51, Michigan-Dearborn 35

Miami (Ohio) 96, IUPUI 83

N. Illinois 80, Loyola of Chicago 71

Nebraska 66, Kansas 49

Notre Dame 90, Michigan St. 59

Omaha 78, N. Iowa 74

Oral Roberts 76, UMKC 73

Rochester (Mich.) 81, Concordia (Mich.) 74

S. Dakota St. 67, Oklahoma 61

UIC 74, Indiana-Northwest 56

Wisconsin 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 74, Paul Quinn 54

Texas A&M 71, TCU 58

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. 95, Antelope Valley 62

UC Davis 72, San Francisco 55

UC Riverside 68, CS Bakersfield 65

Utah St. 76, BYU 69

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired OF Jacob Pearson from the Los Angeles Angels for $1,000,000 in international bonus pool cap space money.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired international slot money from Minnesota for C David Banuelos.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Mike Minor to a three-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Josh McClain.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Andrew Godbold and OF Andre Mercurio to contract extensions.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis C Marc Gasol $15,000 for using a profanity during a live television interview after a Dec. 4 game. Fined Brooklyn G-F Allen Crabbe $15,000 for violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Signed commissioner Roger Goodell to a five-year contract extension through 2024. Cincinnati S George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal, leaving him with a $36,464.50 fine for his hit on Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR John Ross on injured reserve. Signed DT Josh Tupou from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Demetri Goodson from the PUP list. Placed CB Kevin King on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Suspended CB Marcus Peters for his actions during a Dec. 3 game against Oakland.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Jonathan Freeny.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — OL Cameron Jefferson to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Vili Saarijarvi to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed G Marek Mazanec and assigned him to Hartford (AHL). Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford (AHL). American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Mike Borkowski from Toledo (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Joe Cannata to Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed G Brian Matesevac. Announced G John Muse was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Motosports

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL — Named Andrew Smith vice president of sales and marketing, Tina Simpson director of ticketing, Chris Banker director of public relations, Robert Murphy director of sales, Tyler Hokes senior manager of marketing and community relations, Robert Roessel business development manager, Mike Eckert director of business development overseeing a partnership management team, and Cindy Lewis-Black senior manager of partnership development.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Artur on a permanent transfer from Sao Paulo FC (Brazil). National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Briana Scurry first assistant coach and technical advisor for the Spirit Academy programs in Maryland and Virginia.

College

ARKANSAS — Named Chad Morris football coach and agreed to terms on a six-year contract.

MARY — Named Craig Bagnell football coach.

PITTSBURGH — Signed football coach Pat Narduzzi to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

RICE — Named Mike Bloomgren football coach and agreed to terms on a five-year contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Fired co-offensive coordinator Kurt Roper.

TEXAS-EL PASO — Named Dana Dimel football coach.

WEBER STATE — Signed football coach Jay Hill to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia at Lucas Triangular, 6

Elmwood at Gibsonburg, 6

Prep Bowling

Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota, 4

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Classie Lassies League

High series: Tamm Powell, Jac & Do’s, 588. High game: Powell 223.

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Don Schiewer 594; (women) Deb Schade 501. High game: (men) Schiewer 247; (women) Schade 176.

LOCAL & AREA

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. It will take place from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

Comments

comments