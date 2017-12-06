Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Tol. Rogers 89, Tol. Waite 19
Other NW Ohio Games
Buckeye Valley 55, Highland 42
Loudonville 51, Danville 41
Van Buren 55, Lakota 49
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46
Alliance Marlington 65, Akr. Manchester 57
Austintown Fitch 73, Youngs. East 19
Barberton 46, Copley 32
Bellefontaine 51, Spring. NW 35
Beloit W. Branch 53, Can. South 34
Berea-Midpark 67, Avon 35
Berlin Hiland 82, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20
Cambridge 100, Coshocton 22
Canfield 68, Warren Howland 65, 2OT
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Utica 31
Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Madison 32
Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. N. College Hill 25
Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Indian Hill 18
Cin. Sycamore 77, Cin. Colerain 17
Cin. Walnut Hills 77, Cin. Withrow 31
Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 33
Cin. Wyoming 66, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32
Circleville 41, Logan 36
Cle. St. Joseph 62, Rocky River Magnificat 39
Cols. Hartley 78, Cols. Centennial 26
Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Fairport Harbor Harding 12
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Sparta Highland 42
E. Can. 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23
Eastlake N. 47, Mayfield 39
Girard 51, Campbell Memorial 35
Green 47, Louisville 33
Greenville 44, Troy 37
Hamilton 59, Cin. Oak Hills 49
Hilliard Darby 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 42
Hillsboro 69, Jackson 47
Independence 58, Richmond Hts. 29
Kirtland 45, Burton Berkshire 36
Lebanon 48, Clayton Northmont 46
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Akr. Coventry 35
Loveland 67, Milford 34
Lyndhurst Brush 43, Chardon 41
Macedonia Nordonia 60, Hudson 37
Mason 52, Fairfield 29
McConnelsville Morgan 53, Philo 25
Miami Valley Christian Academy 32, Lockland 17
Middlefield Cardinal 48, Gates Mills Hawken 45
Mt. Gilead 54, Cols. Marion-Franklin 40
Navarre Fairless 52, Massillon Tuslaw 41
New Carlisle Tecumseh 94, Lewistown Indian Lake 16
New Concord John Glenn 61, Crooksville 49
Niles McKinley 72, Ashtabula Lakeside 19
Olmsted Falls 57, N. Olmsted 32
Orange 39, Chagrin Falls 12
Patriot Preparatory Academy 44, Cols. West 19
Poland Seminary 74, Cortland Lakeview 13
Rocky River 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 21
Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Lorain Clearview 48
Sarahsville Shenandoah 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 28
Solon 71, Brunswick 42
Spring. Kenton Ridge 74, Urbana 44
Springboro 52, Centerville 29
Stow-Munroe Falls 37, Wadsworth 36
Struthers 77, Hubbard 18
Sugarcreek Garaway 67, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29
Thornville Sheridan 75, New Lexington 15
Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Sidney 25
Trenton Edgewood 48, Harrison 24
W. Chester Lakota W. 69, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24
Washington C.H. 42, Chillicothe 37
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Greenfield McClain 39
Youngs. Liberty 65, Brookfield 44
Zanesville Maysville 81, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Cory-Rawson
Hopewell-Loudon at Van Buren
McComb at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at North Baltimore
Riverdale at Liberty-Benton
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Ada
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Paulding
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Riverside
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Coldwater
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Versailles at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Maumee at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
North Union at Ontario
River Valley at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Western Reserve at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Continental at Tinora
Crestline at Bucyrus
Dresden Tri-Valley at West Holmes
Fairview at Hicksville
Fort Recovery at New Knoxville
Fremont St. Joseph at Huron
Kalida at Antwerp
Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Miller City at Ayersville
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Swanton at Evergreen
Vermilion at Delphos St. John’s
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Maumee Valley Country Day
Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Stryker
North Central at Edon
Pettisville at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Edgerton
Holgate at Patrick Henry
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at North Union
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
South Central at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Marion Elgin
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior
Danville at Fredericktown
Delta at Genoa
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Lima Shawnee
Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.
Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior
Mansfield Senior at Crestline
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue
Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa
Monclova Christian at Toledo Bowsher
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Oak Harbor at Tiffin Columbian
Ottoville at Bluffton
Russia at Marion Local
St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley
Toledo Woodward at Ridgedale
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb
Vermilion at Milan Edison
Versailles at Miami East
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Galion Northmor 66, Colonel Crawford 63, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 68, Allen East 31
Around Ohio
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Newark Cath. 58
Cols. South 84, Johnstown-Monroe 49
Granville 52, Cols. Whetstone 40
Hilliard Bradley 66, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Sebring McKinley 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 43
Thursday’s Games
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Danbury at Ottawa Hills
Gibsonburg at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Northwood
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Montpelier
North Central at Fayette
Pettisville at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Edgerton at Archbold
Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky
Monclova Christian at Old Fort
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
Leipsic at Arlington
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
Riverdale at Hopewell-Loudon
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Whitmer at Findlay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Otsego
Rossford at Elmwood
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Temple Christian at Lima Perry
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Vermilion at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at North Union
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Marion Harding
River Valley at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Western Reserve at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kalida
Antwerp at Fort Jennings
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Bryan at Wayne Trace
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Columbus Grove at Ottoville
Continental at Hicksville
Delta at Tinora
Elgin at Ridgemont
Evergreen at Swanton
Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson
Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at Bluffton
Loudonville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
Miller City at Ayersville
Minster at Van Wert
Paulding at Defiance
Spencerville at Elida
St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial
Upper Scioto Valley at Lincolnview
Van Wert at Convoy Crestview
Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville
Willard at Shelby
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Bucyrus at Wynford
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Northwood at Danbury
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Ottoville
Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville
Bellevue at Willard
Botkins at Minster
Bryan at Holgate
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Coldwater at Kenton
Columbus Grove at Lima Bath
Delta at Swanton
Elida at Delphos St. John’s
Evergreen at Otsego
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Spencerville
Highland at Buckeye Valley
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian
Kalida at Archbold
Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott
Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Senior at Middletown
Lima Temple Christian at Arlington
Lincolnview at Continental
Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Miller City at Van Buren
Napoleon at Tinora
New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial
New Knoxville at Anna
North Baltimore at Toledo Christian
Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph
Oak Harbor at Old Fort
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Perrysburg at Toledo Rogers
Riverdale at New Riegel
Rossford at Defiance
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Sidney at Wapakoneta
St. Henry at Lima Shawnee
Toledo Bowsher at Celina
Upper Sandusky at Shelby
Vanlue at Monclova Christian
Versailles at Covington
Wauseon at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Waynesfield-Goshen at Benjamin Logan
Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone
Westerville North at Mount Vernon
Woodmore at Gibsonburg
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 1
San Francisco at Houston, 1
Minnesota at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday’s Games
New England at Miami, 8:30
Thursday, Dec. 14
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25
Saturday, Dec. 16
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 17
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1
Houston at Jacksonville, 1
Arizona at Washington, 1
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Carolina, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 4 .846 —
Toronto 15 7 .682 5
Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7½
New York 12 12 .500 9
Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 11 .542 —
Miami 11 12 .478 1½
Orlando 11 15 .423 3
Charlotte 9 14 .391 3½
Atlanta 5 19 .208 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 7 .720 —
Detroit 14 9 .609 3
Indiana 14 11 .560 4
Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4½
Chicago 3 20 .130 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818 —
San Antonio 16 8 .667 3
New Orleans 13 12 .520 6½
Memphis 8 16 .333 11
Dallas 7 18 .280 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 11 .560 —
Portland 13 11 .542 ½
Denver 13 11 .542 ½
Utah 13 12 .520 1
Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 20 6 .769 —
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 10
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10½
Phoenix 9 17 .346 11
Sacramento 7 17 .292 12
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Toronto 126, Phoenix 113
Oklahoma City 100, Utah 94
Washington 106, Portland 92
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 101, Sacramento 95
Indiana 98, Chicago 96
Orlando 110, Atlanta 106, OT
Boston 97, Dallas 90
New York 99, Memphis 88
Golden State 101, Charlotte 87
Milwaukee 104, Detroit 100
New Orleans 123, Denver 114
Miami at San Antonio, late
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8
Washington at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10
Houston at Utah, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7
Cleveland at Indiana, 7
Denver at Orlando, 7
Golden State at Detroit, 7
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8
Toronto at Memphis, 8
Boston at San Antonio, 9:30
Saturday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30
New York at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9
Houston at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 101 69
Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85
Montreal 29 13 13 3 29 81 90
Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73
Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91
Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86
Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93
Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81
Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70
Washington 29 17 11 1 35 90 86
N.Y. Islanders 27 16 9 2 34 101 92
Pittsburgh 29 15 11 3 33 86 95
N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81
Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80
Philadelphia 27 9 11 7 25 75 83
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80
St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75
Winnipeg 28 17 7 4 38 95 76
Dallas 28 16 11 1 33 86 81
Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82
Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79
Colorado 26 12 12 2 26 81 86
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 29 18 8 3 39 90 63
Vegas 27 17 9 1 35 94 85
Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77
San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61
Calgary 28 14 12 2 30 81 90
Anaheim 28 11 11 6 28 75 86
Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92
Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
New Jersey 4, Columbus 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 1
St. Louis 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 5, Dallas 2
Buffalo 4, Colorado 2
Vegas 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Los Angeles 5, Minnesota 2
Vancouver 3, Carolina 0
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 2
Philadelphia at Edmonton, late
Ottawa at Anaheim, late
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7
Arizona at Boston, 7
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7
Columbus at New Jersey, 7
Vegas at Nashville, 8
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1
Edmonton at Montreal, 7
Colorado at Florida, 7
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7
Arizona at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Vegas at Dallas, 8
Ottawa at San Jose, 10
Vancouver at Calgary, 10
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Cup
Saturday’s GAME
Seattle at Toronto, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (8-3) vs. Navy (6-5) at Philadephia, 3 p.m.
FCS Playoffs
Friday’s Quarterfinal
Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon
New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.
Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon
Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.
Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 84, Bryant 68
Binghamton 71, Army 66
Buffalo 75, Delaware 72
Duquesne 73, Stetson 59
George Washington 71, Princeton 60
Harvard 47, Fordham 45
Hofstra 85, Monmouth (NJ) 84
Marist 78, Colgate 76
Penn 73, Lafayette 68
Providence 77, Brown 72
Robert Morris 78, Rider 75
St. Bonaventure 73, Canisius 65
St. Peter’s 76, Houston Baptist 74
Temple 59, Wisconsin 55
Towson 82, Morgan St. 78
UMBC 81, Delaware St. 60
UMass 64, Holy Cross 50
Yale 86, Lehigh 77
SOUTH
Alabama 68, Rhode Island 64
Auburn 80, Gardner-Webb 55
Bryan 107, Reinhardt 86
Coastal Carolina 85, Hampton 81
ETSU 84, N. Kentucky 71
Florida St. 96, Loyola (Md.) 71
Guilford 79, Methodist 62
Kentucky St. 98, Salem International 89
Lincoln Memorial 108, Bluefield St. 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 98, Loyola NO 56
Louisville 86, Siena 60
Loyola of Chicago 65, Florida 59
Mount Olive 65, Chowan 64
Navy 70, Coppin St. 53
North Carolina 104, W. Carolina 61
Old Dominion 79, Richmond 60
Roanoke 72, Randolph 42
South Carolina 80, Wyoming 64
Stephen F. Austin 85, Louisiana Tech 83
Transylvania 95, Hanover 81
Tulane 95, Southern U. 76
Union (Ky.) 88, Tenn. Wesleyan 72
Vanderbilt 66, Middle Tennessee 63
Virginia Tech 95, Radford 68
William & Mary 77, George Mason 70
Wofford 63, Georgia Tech 60
Xavier 96, Kent St. 70
MIDWEST
Akron 83, Fort Wayne 79
Bethany Lutheran 97, Northwestern (Minn.) 72
Carleton 78, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 38
Carthage 88, North Park 53
Clarke 93, Cardinal Stritch 86
Dayton 79, Tennessee Tech 66
E. Michigan 95, Oakland 89
Green Bay 59, E. Illinois 57
Gustavus 64, Augsburg 62
Illinois 64, Austin Peay 57
Indiana Tech 86, Aquinas 56
Kalamazoo 81, St. Francis (Ill.) 60
Lakeland 95, Wis. Lutheran 79
Marian (Wis.) 90, Concordia (Wis.) 72
Michigan-Dearborn 73, Lawrence Tech 58
Milwaukee Engineering 84, Edgewood 80, OT
Minn.-Morris 94, Crown (Minn.) 86
North Central (Minn.) 89, Martin Luther 75
Rio Grande 82, Texas A&M-CC 78
Ripon 73, Beloit 60
Rochester (Mich.) 77, Concordia (Mich.) 67
SE Missouri 91, UMKC 87
SIU-Edwardsville 82, IUPUI 81
Saint Louis 74, S. Illinois 69
South Dakota 93, Drake 65
Spring Arbor 84, Mount Vernon Nazarene 77
St. John’s (Minn.) 114, Macalester 96
St. Norbert 73, Lawrence 59
St. Olaf 63, Hamline 56
St. Scholastica 75, Wis.-Superior 56
Toledo 89, Detroit 86
UIC 76, Wis.-Parkside 48
W. Illinois 69, American U. 56
W. Michigan 78, Cleveland St. 67
SOUTHWEST
Houston 88, Fairfield 66
North Texas 79, Indiana St. 76, OT
Texas St. 100, McMurry 50
FAR WEST
UCLA at Montana, ccd.
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 62, Manhattan 56
Boston College 70, Holy Cross 61
Brown 102, Sacred Heart 77
Columbia 94, St. Francis (Pa.) 81
Delaware 70, Army 59
Duquesne 73, Toledo 54
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Monmouth (NJ) 61
Hartford 68, CCSU 52
Harvard 79, Northeastern 69
Lehigh 64, NJIT 50
Marist 64, Rhode Island 42
Quinnipiac 62, Providence 36
Rider 76, La Salle 55
Robert Morris 65, Delaware St. 42
St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Loyola (Md.) 47
Syracuse 79, Colgate 39
Villanova 73, Fairfield 44
Yale 77, Stony Brook 71
SOUTH
Chowan 80, Mount Olive 77
Eckerd 67, Christian Brothers 50
Elon 75, Davidson 58
James Madison 58, Liberty 47
Maryland 97, Mount St. Mary’s 57
Mercer 61, George Washington 44
Navy 76, Richmond 56
Ohio St. 103, Florida 75
Tenn. Wesleyan 76, Union (Ky.) 74
Tennessee 131, Troy 69
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 63, Xavier 53
Cleveland St. 71, Ohio 64
Green Bay 75, Dayton 64
Indiana Tech 68, Aquinas 63
Iowa 61, Iowa St. 55
Kansas St. 70, Texas-Arlington 56
Lawrence Tech 51, Michigan-Dearborn 35
Miami (Ohio) 96, IUPUI 83
N. Illinois 80, Loyola of Chicago 71
Nebraska 66, Kansas 49
Notre Dame 90, Michigan St. 59
Omaha 78, N. Iowa 74
Oral Roberts 76, UMKC 73
Rochester (Mich.) 81, Concordia (Mich.) 74
S. Dakota St. 67, Oklahoma 61
UIC 74, Indiana-Northwest 56
Wisconsin 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 74, Paul Quinn 54
Texas A&M 71, TCU 58
FAR WEST
Sacramento St. 95, Antelope Valley 62
UC Davis 72, San Francisco 55
UC Riverside 68, CS Bakersfield 65
Utah St. 76, BYU 69
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired OF Jacob Pearson from the Los Angeles Angels for $1,000,000 in international bonus pool cap space money.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired international slot money from Minnesota for C David Banuelos.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Mike Minor to a three-year contract.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Josh McClain.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Andrew Godbold and OF Andre Mercurio to contract extensions.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis C Marc Gasol $15,000 for using a profanity during a live television interview after a Dec. 4 game. Fined Brooklyn G-F Allen Crabbe $15,000 for violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Signed commissioner Roger Goodell to a five-year contract extension through 2024. Cincinnati S George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal, leaving him with a $36,464.50 fine for his hit on Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR John Ross on injured reserve. Signed DT Josh Tupou from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Demetri Goodson from the PUP list. Placed CB Kevin King on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Suspended CB Marcus Peters for his actions during a Dec. 3 game against Oakland.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Jonathan Freeny.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — OL Cameron Jefferson to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Vili Saarijarvi to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed G Marek Mazanec and assigned him to Hartford (AHL). Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford (AHL). American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Mike Borkowski from Toledo (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Joe Cannata to Colorado (ECHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed G Brian Matesevac. Announced G John Muse was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Motosports
WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL — Named Andrew Smith vice president of sales and marketing, Tina Simpson director of ticketing, Chris Banker director of public relations, Robert Murphy director of sales, Tyler Hokes senior manager of marketing and community relations, Robert Roessel business development manager, Mike Eckert director of business development overseeing a partnership management team, and Cindy Lewis-Black senior manager of partnership development.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Artur on a permanent transfer from Sao Paulo FC (Brazil). National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Briana Scurry first assistant coach and technical advisor for the Spirit Academy programs in Maryland and Virginia.
College
ARKANSAS — Named Chad Morris football coach and agreed to terms on a six-year contract.
MARY — Named Craig Bagnell football coach.
PITTSBURGH — Signed football coach Pat Narduzzi to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
RICE — Named Mike Bloomgren football coach and agreed to terms on a five-year contract.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Fired co-offensive coordinator Kurt Roper.
TEXAS-EL PASO — Named Dana Dimel football coach.
WEBER STATE — Signed football coach Jay Hill to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia at Lucas Triangular, 6
Elmwood at Gibsonburg, 6
Prep Bowling
Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota, 4
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Classie Lassies League
High series: Tamm Powell, Jac & Do’s, 588. High game: Powell 223.
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Don Schiewer 594; (women) Deb Schade 501. High game: (men) Schiewer 247; (women) Schade 176.
LOCAL & AREA
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. It will take place from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.