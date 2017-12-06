Girls basketball: Genoa tops Old Fort

GENOA 49

OLD FORT 46

GENOA — Genoa outscored Old Fort 18-13 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 49-46 nonconference girls basketball win over the Stockaders on Tuesday.

Tatum Neumann had 19 points and Rylee Fredericksen 12 for Genoa (1-3).

Madisyn Spencer had 14 points and Ashlyn Magers 10 to lead the Stockaders (0-3). Morgan Miller grabbed seven rebounds and Spencer added five assists and four steals.

OLD FORT (0-3)

Guth 2-0–4, Magers 3-4–10, Clouse 3-0–8, Wilkinson 0-0–0, Mo. Spencer 0-0″”0, Ma. Spencer 4-4–14, W. Bilger 0-0-0, Gillett 0-0–0, Reineck 0-0–0, Miller 3-3–9, Hossler 0-1–1. TOTALS: 15-50 12-19–46.

GENOA (1-3)

Neumann 7-4–19, Roberts 3-2–8, Chruickshank 0-7–7, Neumann 1-0–2, Fredericksen 5-2–12, Wicirk 0-1–1, Henneman 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-36 16-28–49.

Old Fort 19 5 9 13 — 46

Genoa 6 19 6 18 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 4-18 (Clouse & Ma. Spencer 2); Genoa 1-5 (Neumann).

rebounds: Old Fort 23 (Miller 7); Genoa 18.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 39-24.

