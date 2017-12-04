Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 51, Lima Senior 47
Tol. Cent. Catholic 61, Fremont Ross 44
Toledo Notre Dame 50, Oregon Clay 17
Toledo Whitmer 57, Toledo St. Ursula 34
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton 39, Firelands 31
Kenton 71, Bellefontaine 31
Mansfield Temple Christian 40, Lucas 37
McComb 62, Lima Perry 20
Patrick Henry 51, Fairview 40
Triad 56, Riverside 41
Swanton 61, Fayette 22
Tinora 50, Hilltop 22
Wauseon 46, Edgerton 41
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 58, Akr. East 29
Akr. Ellet 45, Akr. North 34
Akr. SVSM 60, Brunswick 40
Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Cortland Maplewood 26
Ashtabula Edgewood 39, Ashtabula St. John 35
Atwater Waterloo 37, McDonald 32
Bay Village Bay 26, Avon Lake 25
Beloit W. Branch 65, Alliance Marlington 50
Belpre 54, Glouster Trimble 22
Bethel-Tate 48, Georgetown 30
Blanchester 66, Felicity-Franklin 44
Brooklyn 45, Fuchs Mizrachi 6
Chagrin Falls Kenston 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 30
Corning Miller 54, Racine Southern 43
Covington 50, Bradford 21
Day. Carroll 40, Miamisburg 36
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, New Concord John Glenn 30
Geneva 51, Chardon 47
Green 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 33
Hagerstown, Ind. 53, Ansonia 28
Jackson 52, Bidwell River Valley 13
Latham Western 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50
Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 18
Leesburg Fairfield 80, Mowrystown Whiteoak 7
Lorain Clearview 58, Elyria Open Door 38
Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Barnesville 37
Lynchburg-Clay 45, Goshen 38
Manchester 48, Fayetteville-Perry 46, OT
Middlefield Cardinal 55, Orwell Grand Valley 48
Morrow Little Miami 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Cin. Indian Hill 38
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 59, Cin. Hughes 37
N. Olmsted 49, Lorain 47
New Boston Glenwood 97, Portsmouth Sciotoville 7
New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Fairborn 28
Newark 54, Canal Winchester 35
Newark Cath. 55, Johnstown Northridge 15
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 39
Parma Padua 33, LaGrange Keystone 29
Piqua 54, Urbana 20
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, New Lebanon Dixie 23
Powell Village Academy 51, Millersport 28
Proctorville Fairland 56, Ironton 26
Rayland Buckeye 49, Steubenville 38
Reedsville Eastern 60, Crown City S. Gallia 24
Russia 38, Newton Local 35, OT
Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Peebles 39
Shadyside 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35
Sidney Fairlawn 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 40
Southington Chalker 45, Windham 26
Spring. Shawnee 52, Xenia 29
St. Clairsville 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41
Thomas Worthington 41, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Vincent Warren 44, Pomeroy Meigs 40
Waterford 64, Stewart Federal Hocking 31
Waverly 60, McDermott Scioto NW 38
Westerville Cent. 47, Cols. Watterson 45
Wheelersburg 55, Oak Hill 31
Wickliffe 52, Cle. Glenville 39
Youngs. Liberty 40, Columbiana Crestview 36
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Ridgedale
Wynford at Bucyrus
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
Danbury at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Maumee Valley Country Day
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Hardin Northern
Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson
Ashland Senior at Orrville
Castalia Margaretta at Clyde
Continental at Columbus Grove
Cory-Rawson at Miller City
Elida at Spencerville
Fairview at Archbold
Fort Loramie at Minster
Hicksville at Paulding
Houston at New Knoxville
Kalida at Coldwater
Lexington at Clear Fork
Liberty Center at Holgate
Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial
New London at Northwestern
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
Norwalk Senior at Willard
Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert
Oak Harbor at Eastwood
Old Fort at Genoa
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Tiffin Columbian at Upper Sandusky
Tinora at Evergreen
Tinora at Stryker
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian
Triad at Ridgemont
Upper Scioto Valley at Liberty-Benton
Vermilion at Sandusky Senior
Versailles at Arcanum
Wayne Trace at Bryan
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Bowsher 67, Springfield 63
Around Ohio
Cols. Beechcroft 105, Cols. Marion-Franklin 32
Cols. DeSales 94, Patriot Preparatory Academy 34
Groveport Madison Christian 65, Liberty Christian East 35
Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Hilliard Davidson 49
Shekinah Christian 73, Cols. International 41
Worthington Christian 84, Gahanna Christian 32
Tuesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna at New Bremen
Anna at Parkway
Arcadia at Lakota
Ayersville at Patrick Henry
Brooklyn at Monroeville
Cardinal Stritch at Erie-Mason, Mich.
Cory-Rawson at Lima Perry
Elgin at Mount Gilead
Findlay at Toledo Woodward
Genoa at Wauseon
Gibsonburg at Elmwood
Lorain Admiral King at Vermilion
Lucas at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Maple Heights at Wooster Senior
Milan Edison at Firelands
Oregon Clay at Maumee
Rittman at Kidron Central Christian
Riverside at Bradford
Sandusky Perkins at Bowling Green
Swanton at Lake
Toledo Waite at Sylvania Southview
Washtenaw, Mich. at Monclova Christian
Woodmore at Port Clinton
Wooster Triway at West Holmes
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
Dallas 38, Washington 14
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9
San Francisco 15, Chicago 14
New England 23, Buffalo 3
Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT
Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10
Baltimore 44, Detroit 20
N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31
Miami 35, Denver 9
Tennessee 24, Houston 13
L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10
New Orleans 31, Carolina 21
Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17
L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16
Seattle 24, Philadelphia 10
Monday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, late
Thursday’s Game
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25
Sunday’s GameS
Oakland at Kansas City, 1
San Francisco at Houston, 1
Minnesota at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 11 Game
New England at Miami, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 4 .840 —
Toronto 14 7 .667 5
Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7
New York 11 12 .478 9
Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 10 .545 —
Miami 11 12 .478 1½
Charlotte 9 13 .409 3
Orlando 10 15 .400 3½
Atlanta 5 18 .217 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 7 .708 —
Detroit 14 9 .609 2½
Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4
Indiana 13 11 .542 4
Chicago 3 19 .136 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818 —
San Antonio 16 8 .667 3
New Orleans 12 12 .500 7
Memphis 8 15 .348 10½
Dallas 7 17 .292 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 10 .565 —
Denver 13 10 .565 —
Minnesota 14 11 .560 —
Utah 12 11 .522 1
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 19 6 .760 —
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 9½
Phoenix 9 16 .360 10
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10
Sacramento 7 16 .304 11
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Orlando 105, New York 100
Golden State 123, Miami 95
Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106
Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87
Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 104, Orlando 94
Indiana 115, New York 97
Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101
Boston 111, Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90
Cleveland 113, Chicago 91
Golden State 125, New Orleans 115
Memphis 95, Minnesota 92
Dallas 122, Denver 105
San Antonio 96, Detroit 93
Washington at Utah, late
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Portland, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7
Chicago at Indiana, 7
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7
Dallas at Boston, 7:30
Memphis at New York, 7:30
Denver at New Orleans, 8
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8
Golden State at Charlotte, 8
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8
Washington at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10
Houston at Utah, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 26 18 6 2 38 95 67
Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84
Montreal 28 13 12 3 29 78 86
Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73
Detroit 27 10 12 5 25 74 90
Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86
Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93
Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 27 17 9 1 35 79 66
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 8 2 34 99 86
New Jersey 26 15 7 4 34 80 80
Washington 28 16 11 1 33 84 84
Pittsburgh 28 15 10 3 33 83 91
N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78
Carolina 25 11 9 5 27 72 77
Philadelphia 26 8 11 7 23 70 81
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 27 17 6 4 38 94 71
Nashville 27 17 7 3 37 87 78
St. Louis 27 17 8 2 36 88 72
Dallas 27 16 10 1 33 84 76
Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77
Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73
Colorado 25 12 11 2 26 79 82
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61
Vegas 26 16 9 1 33 90 82
San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61
Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77
Calgary 26 14 11 1 29 78 83
Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82
Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92
Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 0
Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT
Dallas 7, Colorado 2
Monday’s Results
Washington 4, San Jose 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 4, SO
Nashville 5, Boston 3
Philadelphia at Calgary, late
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30
St. Louis at Montreal, 7:30
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30
Buffalo at Colorado, 9
Anaheim at Vegas, 10
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10
Carolina at Vancouver, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at Washington, 8
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7
Arizona at Boston, 7
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
Seattle at Toronto, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs
Friday’s Quarterfinal
Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon
New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.
Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon
Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.
Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (65) 10-0 1625 1
2. Kansas 7-0 1525 2
3. Michigan St. 7-1 1500 3
4. Villanova 8-0 1434 4
5. Florida 5-1 1301 6
6. Wichita St. 6-1 1197 8
7. Texas A&M 7-0 1192 9
8. Kentucky 7-1 1174 7
9. Notre Dame 7-1 1156 5
10. Miami 7-0 1122 10
11. North Carolina 8-1 999 13
12. Gonzaga 7-1 856 15
13. Xavier 7-1 768 21
14. Minnesota 8-1 758 12
15. Virginia 8-0 728 18
16. Arizona St. 7-0 609 20
17. Cincinnati 7-1 583 11
18. West Virginia 7-1 557 19
19. Seton Hall 7-1 405 —
20. TCU 8-0 311 23
21. Purdue 8-2 266 —
22. Nevada 8-0 199 —
23. Baylor 5-2 182 16
24. Tennessee 6-1 96 —
25. Southern Cal 4-2 90 14
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (30) 10-0 798 1
2. Kansas (1) 7-0 756 2
3. Michigan State (1) 7-1 730 3
4. Villanova 8-0 710 4
5. Florida 5-1 629 6
6. Wichita State 6-1 565 8
7. Kentucky 7-1 560 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 552 5
9. Texas A&M 7-0 537 10
10. North Carolina 8-1 516 11
11. Miami 7-0 483 13
12. Virginia 8-0 438 15
13. Gonzaga 7-1 435 14
14. Xavier 7-1 381 20
15. Minnesota 8-1 335 12
16. West Virginia 7-1 285 19
17. Cincinnati 7-1 251 9
17. Arizona State 7-0 251 21
19. Seton Hall 7-1 213 24
20. TCU 8-0 153 —
21. Purdue 8-2 143 —
22. Baylor 5-2 123 16
23. UCLA 7-1 80 25
24. Nevada 8-0 65 —
25. Southern Cal 4-2 62 18
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 61, Louisville 40, Creighton 36, Tennessee 24, Arizona 23, Oklahoma 19, Virginia Tech 19, Rhode Island 18, Texas 18, Texas-Arlington 15, Florida State 13, Syracuse 13, Saint Mary’s 10, Butler 8, Michigan 7, Alabama 6, Georgia 4, Kansas State 4, Vermont 3, Missouri 2, Providence 2, Boise State 1, San Diego State 1, SMU 1, Washington State 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 7-0 800 1
2. Texas 7-0 749 2
3. Notre Dame 7-1 717 3
4. Louisville 8-0 710 4
5. South Carolina 8-1 660 5
6. Mississippi St. 8-0 632 6
7. UCLA 7-1 622 7
8. Baylor 7-1 606 9
9. Oregon 7-1 506 10
10. West Virginia 7-0 482 11
11. Tennessee 8-0 461 12
12. Ohio St. 8-2 447 8
13. Florida St. 8-0 418 13
14. Duke 6-2 390 14
15. Maryland 7-2 353 15
16. South Florida 7-1 284 17
17. Missouri 7-1 247 19
18. Stanford 5-4 220 16
19. Oregon St. 5-2 198 21
20. Kentucky 7-1 170 20
21. Texas A&M 6-2 168 18
22. Villanova 7-0 131 25
23. Green Bay 6-1 96 —
24. Michigan 5-2 93 22
25. California 5-2 90 24
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Iowa 26, New Mexico 26, Marquette 13, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 7, Southern Cal 7, Oklahoma 6, South Dakota St. 4.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Duquesne 86, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
LIU Brooklyn 75, Stony Brook 71
Neumann 83, Scranton 70
Quinnipiac 89, Columbia 87
Washington (Md.) 63, Shenandoah 57
Wisconsin 64, Penn St. 63
SOUTH
Charleston (WV) 70, High Point 58
East Carolina 69, Campbell 66
Georgetown (Ky.) 114, Simmons 52
Georgia St. 77, Liberty 74, OT
Grambling St. 111, Tougaloo 95
Lipscomb 69, Belmont 54
Penn 81, Howard 68
W. Carolina 72, Appalachian St. 71
MIDWEST
Indiana 77, Iowa 64
Missouri St. 71, N. Dakota St. 58
Northern St. (SD) at Presentation, ppd.
Ohio St. 71, Michigan 62
St. Olaf 92, Bethany Lutheran 81
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 84, Sam Houston St. 56
Oklahoma 97, UTSA 85
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Rutgers 52, Virginia 43
Siena 70, Hofstra 60
Toledo 58, St. Bonaventure 39
SOUTH
Asbury 82, Berea 78
Belmont 91, Lipscomb 59
Campbell 58, W. Carolina 51
Clemson 55, Louisiana Tech 47
Coastal Carolina 67, Fort Wayne 58
East Carolina 66, Kennesaw St. 56
Georgetown (Ky.) 95, Simmons 21
Morgan St. 62, FIU 51
Shenandoah 62, Randoph 60
UNC Asheville 100, Warren Wilson 53
MIDWEST
Ball St. 66, Purdue 60
DePaul 88, Loyola of Chicago 47
Lawrence 49, Marantha Baptist 45
Marquette 88, Wisconsin 65
Michigan 86, Detroit 50
Northern St. (SD) at Presentation, ppd.
Wake Forest 62, Xavier 57
Wis.-Stout 75, Martin Luther 64
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 77, Williams Baptist 31
Lamar 116, Schreiner 37
South Dakota 81, Incarnate Word 51
Texas Southern 74, Wiley 36
UALR 63, Missouri St. 51
FAR WEST
Idaho 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Omar Vizquel manager for Winston-Salem (Carolina).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Aaron Boone manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Signed pitching coach Larry Rothschild to a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Al Pedrique first base coach. Moved Mike Aldrete to assistant hitting coach and Marcus Jensen to bullpen coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brian DeLunas bullpen coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Barnette to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, OF Anthony Gose, LHP David Hurlbut and INF Christian Lopes on minor league contracts.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Matt Stairs hitting coach, Skip Schumaker first base coach and Josh Johnson infielders coach. Reassigned first base coach Johnny Washington to assistant hitting coach.
Frontier League
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Danry Vasquez.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Casey Scoggins.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released RHP Brian Bayliss.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Garrett Alvarez.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Removed official Courtney Kirkland from the league’s officiating rotation for one week and suspended Golden State G Shaun Livingston one game for their roles in an on-court altercation during a Dec. 3 game at Miami.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New England TE Rob Gronkowski one game for a violation of unnecessary roughness rules in a Dec. 3 game against Buffalo.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Terrence Magee. Signed CB Leon McFadden.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Matt Jones. Placed CB Pierre Desir on injured reserve. Signed CB Taurean Nixon to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. Named Steve Spagnuolo interim coach and Kevin Abrams interim general manager.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced WR Michael Crabtree was reinstated from reserve/suspended list. Waived DT Darius Latham.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Robert Davis from practice squad. Claimed OL Kyle Kalis off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived LB Pete Robertson and DL Caraun Reid.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Kalle Kossila to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Matt Moulson on waivers. Recalled F Evan Rodrigues from Rochester (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio (AHL). Reassigned F Dominic Toninato to San Antonio.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Buffalo for LW Scott Wilson.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee.
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled Derek Army from Wheeling (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Jon Puskar one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 2 game at Colorado. Suspended Rapid City’s Michael Sdao three games and fined him an undisclosed for his actions in a Dec. 2 game at Allen. Suspended Wheeling’s Jeff Taylor four additional games for leaving the bench during an altercation during a Dec. 2 game against Reading. Suspended Reading’s Loic Leduc three games for his game misconduct for physical abuse of an official and suspended Wheeling’s Garrett Meurs one additional game for his tripping infraction in the Dec. 2 game.
Olympic Sports
USA SWIMMING — Named Isabelle McLemore senior director of communications.
College
NEBRASKA — Named Greg Austin offensive line coach, Erik Chinander defensive coordinator, Mike Dawson defensive line coach, Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers-special teams coach, Travis Fisher defensive backs coach, Ryan Held running backs coach and Mario Verduzco quarterbacks coach.
TEXAS — Announced junior cornerback Holton Hill will enter the NFL draft.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Alfred Castillo athletic trainer.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Fostoria, Genoa & Woodmore at Otsego, 5:30
Elmwood, Eastwood & Lake at Rossford, 5:30
Prep Bowling
Lakota at Vermilion, 4
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.