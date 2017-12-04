Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 51, Lima Senior 47

Tol. Cent. Catholic 61, Fremont Ross 44

Toledo Notre Dame 50, Oregon Clay 17

Toledo Whitmer 57, Toledo St. Ursula 34

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton 39, Firelands 31

Kenton 71, Bellefontaine 31

Mansfield Temple Christian 40, Lucas 37

McComb 62, Lima Perry 20

Patrick Henry 51, Fairview 40

Triad 56, Riverside 41

Swanton 61, Fayette 22

Tinora 50, Hilltop 22

Wauseon 46, Edgerton 41

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 58, Akr. East 29

Akr. Ellet 45, Akr. North 34

Akr. SVSM 60, Brunswick 40

Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Cortland Maplewood 26

Ashtabula Edgewood 39, Ashtabula St. John 35

Atwater Waterloo 37, McDonald 32

Bay Village Bay 26, Avon Lake 25

Beloit W. Branch 65, Alliance Marlington 50

Belpre 54, Glouster Trimble 22

Bethel-Tate 48, Georgetown 30

Blanchester 66, Felicity-Franklin 44

Brooklyn 45, Fuchs Mizrachi 6

Chagrin Falls Kenston 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Corning Miller 54, Racine Southern 43

Covington 50, Bradford 21

Day. Carroll 40, Miamisburg 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, New Concord John Glenn 30

Geneva 51, Chardon 47

Green 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 33

Hagerstown, Ind. 53, Ansonia 28

Jackson 52, Bidwell River Valley 13

Latham Western 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 18

Leesburg Fairfield 80, Mowrystown Whiteoak 7

Lorain Clearview 58, Elyria Open Door 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Barnesville 37

Lynchburg-Clay 45, Goshen 38

Manchester 48, Fayetteville-Perry 46, OT

Middlefield Cardinal 55, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Morrow Little Miami 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Cin. Indian Hill 38

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 59, Cin. Hughes 37

N. Olmsted 49, Lorain 47

New Boston Glenwood 97, Portsmouth Sciotoville 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Fairborn 28

Newark 54, Canal Winchester 35

Newark Cath. 55, Johnstown Northridge 15

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Parma Padua 33, LaGrange Keystone 29

Piqua 54, Urbana 20

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, New Lebanon Dixie 23

Powell Village Academy 51, Millersport 28

Proctorville Fairland 56, Ironton 26

Rayland Buckeye 49, Steubenville 38

Reedsville Eastern 60, Crown City S. Gallia 24

Russia 38, Newton Local 35, OT

Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Peebles 39

Shadyside 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35

Sidney Fairlawn 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 40

Southington Chalker 45, Windham 26

Spring. Shawnee 52, Xenia 29

St. Clairsville 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41

Thomas Worthington 41, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Vincent Warren 44, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Waterford 64, Stewart Federal Hocking 31

Waverly 60, McDermott Scioto NW 38

Westerville Cent. 47, Cols. Watterson 45

Wheelersburg 55, Oak Hill 31

Wickliffe 52, Cle. Glenville 39

Youngs. Liberty 40, Columbiana Crestview 36

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Ridgedale

Wynford at Bucyrus

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Danbury at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Maumee Valley Country Day

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Hardin Northern

Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson

Ashland Senior at Orrville

Castalia Margaretta at Clyde

Continental at Columbus Grove

Cory-Rawson at Miller City

Elida at Spencerville

Fairview at Archbold

Fort Loramie at Minster

Hicksville at Paulding

Houston at New Knoxville

Kalida at Coldwater

Lexington at Clear Fork

Liberty Center at Holgate

Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial

New London at Northwestern

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

Norwalk Senior at Willard

Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert

Oak Harbor at Eastwood

Old Fort at Genoa

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Tiffin Columbian at Upper Sandusky

Tinora at Evergreen

Tinora at Stryker

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian

Triad at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Liberty-Benton

Vermilion at Sandusky Senior

Versailles at Arcanum

Wayne Trace at Bryan

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Bowsher 67, Springfield 63

Around Ohio

Cols. Beechcroft 105, Cols. Marion-Franklin 32

Cols. DeSales 94, Patriot Preparatory Academy 34

Groveport Madison Christian 65, Liberty Christian East 35

Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Hilliard Davidson 49

Shekinah Christian 73, Cols. International 41

Worthington Christian 84, Gahanna Christian 32

Tuesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna at New Bremen

Anna at Parkway

Arcadia at Lakota

Ayersville at Patrick Henry

Brooklyn at Monroeville

Cardinal Stritch at Erie-Mason, Mich.

Cory-Rawson at Lima Perry

Elgin at Mount Gilead

Findlay at Toledo Woodward

Genoa at Wauseon

Gibsonburg at Elmwood

Lorain Admiral King at Vermilion

Lucas at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Maple Heights at Wooster Senior

Milan Edison at Firelands

Oregon Clay at Maumee

Rittman at Kidron Central Christian

Riverside at Bradford

Sandusky Perkins at Bowling Green

Swanton at Lake

Toledo Waite at Sylvania Southview

Washtenaw, Mich. at Monclova Christian

Woodmore at Port Clinton

Wooster Triway at West Holmes

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283

N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178

Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309

Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274

L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278

Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284

Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243

Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238

Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244

Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204

Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222

Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310

San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Dallas 38, Washington 14

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9

San Francisco 15, Chicago 14

New England 23, Buffalo 3

Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT

Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10

Baltimore 44, Detroit 20

N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31

Miami 35, Denver 9

Tennessee 24, Houston 13

L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10

New Orleans 31, Carolina 21

Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17

L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16

Seattle 24, Philadelphia 10

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, late

Thursday’s Game

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25

Sunday’s GameS

Oakland at Kansas City, 1

San Francisco at Houston, 1

Minnesota at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 11 Game

New England at Miami, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 21 4 .840 —

Toronto 14 7 .667 5

Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7

New York 11 12 .478 9

Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 12 10 .545 —

Miami 11 12 .478 1½

Charlotte 9 13 .409 3

Orlando 10 15 .400 3½

Atlanta 5 18 .217 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 17 7 .708 —

Detroit 14 9 .609 2½

Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4

Indiana 13 11 .542 4

Chicago 3 19 .136 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 18 4 .818 —

San Antonio 16 8 .667 3

New Orleans 12 12 .500 7

Memphis 8 15 .348 10½

Dallas 7 17 .292 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 13 10 .565 —

Denver 13 10 .565 —

Minnesota 14 11 .560 —

Utah 12 11 .522 1

Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 2½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 19 6 .760 —

L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 9½

Phoenix 9 16 .360 10

L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10

Sacramento 7 16 .304 11

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Orlando 105, New York 100

Golden State 123, Miami 95

Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87

Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 104, Orlando 94

Indiana 115, New York 97

Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101

Boston 111, Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90

Cleveland 113, Chicago 91

Golden State 125, New Orleans 115

Memphis 95, Minnesota 92

Dallas 122, Denver 105

San Antonio 96, Detroit 93

Washington at Utah, late

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Portland, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7

Chicago at Indiana, 7

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7

Dallas at Boston, 7:30

Memphis at New York, 7:30

Denver at New Orleans, 8

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8

Golden State at Charlotte, 8

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8

Washington at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10

Houston at Utah, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 26 18 6 2 38 95 67

Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84

Montreal 28 13 12 3 29 78 86

Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73

Detroit 27 10 12 5 25 74 90

Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86

Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93

Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 27 17 9 1 35 79 66

N.Y. Islanders 26 16 8 2 34 99 86

New Jersey 26 15 7 4 34 80 80

Washington 28 16 11 1 33 84 84

Pittsburgh 28 15 10 3 33 83 91

N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78

Carolina 25 11 9 5 27 72 77

Philadelphia 26 8 11 7 23 70 81

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 27 17 6 4 38 94 71

Nashville 27 17 7 3 37 87 78

St. Louis 27 17 8 2 36 88 72

Dallas 27 16 10 1 33 84 76

Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77

Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73

Colorado 25 12 11 2 26 79 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61

Vegas 26 16 9 1 33 90 82

San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61

Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77

Calgary 26 14 11 1 29 78 83

Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82

Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92

Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 0

Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT

Dallas 7, Colorado 2

Monday’s Results

Washington 4, San Jose 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 4, SO

Nashville 5, Boston 3

Philadelphia at Calgary, late

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30

St. Louis at Montreal, 7:30

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30

Buffalo at Colorado, 9

Anaheim at Vegas, 10

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10

Carolina at Vancouver, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at Washington, 8

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7

Arizona at Boston, 7

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

Seattle at Toronto, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs

Friday’s Quarterfinal

Weber State (11-2) at James Madison (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Wofford (10-2) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon

New Hampshire (9-4) at South Dakota State (10-2), 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State (12-1) at Sam Houston State (11-1), 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

West Florida (10-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (12-0), Noon

Harding (11-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce (12-1), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Mount Union (13-0) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-0), 1:05 p.m.

Brockport (13-0) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 3:30 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (65) 10-0 1625 1

2. Kansas 7-0 1525 2

3. Michigan St. 7-1 1500 3

4. Villanova 8-0 1434 4

5. Florida 5-1 1301 6

6. Wichita St. 6-1 1197 8

7. Texas A&M 7-0 1192 9

8. Kentucky 7-1 1174 7

9. Notre Dame 7-1 1156 5

10. Miami 7-0 1122 10

11. North Carolina 8-1 999 13

12. Gonzaga 7-1 856 15

13. Xavier 7-1 768 21

14. Minnesota 8-1 758 12

15. Virginia 8-0 728 18

16. Arizona St. 7-0 609 20

17. Cincinnati 7-1 583 11

18. West Virginia 7-1 557 19

19. Seton Hall 7-1 405 —

20. TCU 8-0 311 23

21. Purdue 8-2 266 —

22. Nevada 8-0 199 —

23. Baylor 5-2 182 16

24. Tennessee 6-1 96 —

25. Southern Cal 4-2 90 14

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (30) 10-0 798 1

2. Kansas (1) 7-0 756 2

3. Michigan State (1) 7-1 730 3

4. Villanova 8-0 710 4

5. Florida 5-1 629 6

6. Wichita State 6-1 565 8

7. Kentucky 7-1 560 7

8. Notre Dame 7-1 552 5

9. Texas A&M 7-0 537 10

10. North Carolina 8-1 516 11

11. Miami 7-0 483 13

12. Virginia 8-0 438 15

13. Gonzaga 7-1 435 14

14. Xavier 7-1 381 20

15. Minnesota 8-1 335 12

16. West Virginia 7-1 285 19

17. Cincinnati 7-1 251 9

17. Arizona State 7-0 251 21

19. Seton Hall 7-1 213 24

20. TCU 8-0 153 —

21. Purdue 8-2 143 —

22. Baylor 5-2 123 16

23. UCLA 7-1 80 25

24. Nevada 8-0 65 —

25. Southern Cal 4-2 62 18

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 61, Louisville 40, Creighton 36, Tennessee 24, Arizona 23, Oklahoma 19, Virginia Tech 19, Rhode Island 18, Texas 18, Texas-Arlington 15, Florida State 13, Syracuse 13, Saint Mary’s 10, Butler 8, Michigan 7, Alabama 6, Georgia 4, Kansas State 4, Vermont 3, Missouri 2, Providence 2, Boise State 1, San Diego State 1, SMU 1, Washington State 1.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 7-0 800 1

2. Texas 7-0 749 2

3. Notre Dame 7-1 717 3

4. Louisville 8-0 710 4

5. South Carolina 8-1 660 5

6. Mississippi St. 8-0 632 6

7. UCLA 7-1 622 7

8. Baylor 7-1 606 9

9. Oregon 7-1 506 10

10. West Virginia 7-0 482 11

11. Tennessee 8-0 461 12

12. Ohio St. 8-2 447 8

13. Florida St. 8-0 418 13

14. Duke 6-2 390 14

15. Maryland 7-2 353 15

16. South Florida 7-1 284 17

17. Missouri 7-1 247 19

18. Stanford 5-4 220 16

19. Oregon St. 5-2 198 21

20. Kentucky 7-1 170 20

21. Texas A&M 6-2 168 18

22. Villanova 7-0 131 25

23. Green Bay 6-1 96 —

24. Michigan 5-2 93 22

25. California 5-2 90 24

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Iowa 26, New Mexico 26, Marquette 13, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 7, Southern Cal 7, Oklahoma 6, South Dakota St. 4.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Duquesne 86, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

LIU Brooklyn 75, Stony Brook 71

Neumann 83, Scranton 70

Quinnipiac 89, Columbia 87

Washington (Md.) 63, Shenandoah 57

Wisconsin 64, Penn St. 63

SOUTH

Charleston (WV) 70, High Point 58

East Carolina 69, Campbell 66

Georgetown (Ky.) 114, Simmons 52

Georgia St. 77, Liberty 74, OT

Grambling St. 111, Tougaloo 95

Lipscomb 69, Belmont 54

Penn 81, Howard 68

W. Carolina 72, Appalachian St. 71

MIDWEST

Indiana 77, Iowa 64

Missouri St. 71, N. Dakota St. 58

Northern St. (SD) at Presentation, ppd.

Ohio St. 71, Michigan 62

St. Olaf 92, Bethany Lutheran 81

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 84, Sam Houston St. 56

Oklahoma 97, UTSA 85

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Rutgers 52, Virginia 43

Siena 70, Hofstra 60

Toledo 58, St. Bonaventure 39

SOUTH

Asbury 82, Berea 78

Belmont 91, Lipscomb 59

Campbell 58, W. Carolina 51

Clemson 55, Louisiana Tech 47

Coastal Carolina 67, Fort Wayne 58

East Carolina 66, Kennesaw St. 56

Georgetown (Ky.) 95, Simmons 21

Morgan St. 62, FIU 51

Shenandoah 62, Randoph 60

UNC Asheville 100, Warren Wilson 53

MIDWEST

Ball St. 66, Purdue 60

DePaul 88, Loyola of Chicago 47

Lawrence 49, Marantha Baptist 45

Marquette 88, Wisconsin 65

Michigan 86, Detroit 50

Northern St. (SD) at Presentation, ppd.

Wake Forest 62, Xavier 57

Wis.-Stout 75, Martin Luther 64

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 77, Williams Baptist 31

Lamar 116, Schreiner 37

South Dakota 81, Incarnate Word 51

Texas Southern 74, Wiley 36

UALR 63, Missouri St. 51

FAR WEST

Idaho 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Omar Vizquel manager for Winston-Salem (Carolina).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Aaron Boone manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Signed pitching coach Larry Rothschild to a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Al Pedrique first base coach. Moved Mike Aldrete to assistant hitting coach and Marcus Jensen to bullpen coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brian DeLunas bullpen coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Barnette to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, OF Anthony Gose, LHP David Hurlbut and INF Christian Lopes on minor league contracts.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Matt Stairs hitting coach, Skip Schumaker first base coach and Josh Johnson infielders coach. Reassigned first base coach Johnny Washington to assistant hitting coach.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Danry Vasquez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Casey Scoggins.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released RHP Brian Bayliss.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Garrett Alvarez.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Removed official Courtney Kirkland from the league’s officiating rotation for one week and suspended Golden State G Shaun Livingston one game for their roles in an on-court altercation during a Dec. 3 game at Miami.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New England TE Rob Gronkowski one game for a violation of unnecessary roughness rules in a Dec. 3 game against Buffalo.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Terrence Magee. Signed CB Leon McFadden.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Matt Jones. Placed CB Pierre Desir on injured reserve. Signed CB Taurean Nixon to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. Named Steve Spagnuolo interim coach and Kevin Abrams interim general manager.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced WR Michael Crabtree was reinstated from reserve/suspended list. Waived DT Darius Latham.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Robert Davis from practice squad. Claimed OL Kyle Kalis off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived LB Pete Robertson and DL Caraun Reid.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Kalle Kossila to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Matt Moulson on waivers. Recalled F Evan Rodrigues from Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio (AHL). Reassigned F Dominic Toninato to San Antonio.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Buffalo for LW Scott Wilson.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled Derek Army from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Jon Puskar one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 2 game at Colorado. Suspended Rapid City’s Michael Sdao three games and fined him an undisclosed for his actions in a Dec. 2 game at Allen. Suspended Wheeling’s Jeff Taylor four additional games for leaving the bench during an altercation during a Dec. 2 game against Reading. Suspended Reading’s Loic Leduc three games for his game misconduct for physical abuse of an official and suspended Wheeling’s Garrett Meurs one additional game for his tripping infraction in the Dec. 2 game.

Olympic Sports

USA SWIMMING — Named Isabelle McLemore senior director of communications.

College

NEBRASKA — Named Greg Austin offensive line coach, Erik Chinander defensive coordinator, Mike Dawson defensive line coach, Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers-special teams coach, Travis Fisher defensive backs coach, Ryan Held running backs coach and Mario Verduzco quarterbacks coach.

TEXAS — Announced junior cornerback Holton Hill will enter the NFL draft.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Alfred Castillo athletic trainer.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Fostoria, Genoa & Woodmore at Otsego, 5:30

Elmwood, Eastwood & Lake at Rossford, 5:30

Prep Bowling

Lakota at Vermilion, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

