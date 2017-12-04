Prep Swimming Preview

The swimming and diving season is underway for area schools. Each team has high hopes entering the 2017-18 campaign.

Coach Courtney Fleming has her largest team ever at Fostoria with eight boys and 12 girls out for the sport.

Senior Antontio Costello is the top returnee for the Redmen. He qualified for districts in the 100 and 200 freestyle events.

Tiffin Calvert got an influx of swimmers after St. Wendelin closed its doors last spring. State qualifier Taylor Harris (100 butterfly, 100 breastroke) is the top returnee for the Senecas.

Fostoria Boys

HEAD COACH: Courtney Fleming (3rd year).

CONFERENCE FINISH: No conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Antonio Costello, sr., 100, 200 freestyle, free relays; Calob Keller, sr., 200 IM, 100 free, free relays; Justin Jordan, soph., 50, 100 free, free relays.

TOP PROSPECTS: Tuna Candir, jr., 100 free, 500 free; Dante Hampton, sr., 50 free; Trey Groves, jr., 50 free, 100 free; Da’Shon Johnson, jr., 50 free, 100 free; Timothy Seagro, 100 breast, 500 free.

NOTABLE: Costello is the top returning swimmer for the Redmen. He qualified for the district meet in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle last season.

Fostoria Girls

HEAD COACH: Courtney Fleming (3rd year).

CONFERENCE FINISH: No conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Alice James, jr., 100, 500 free, free relays.

TOP PROSPECTS: Jordan Haver, fr., 200 IM, 100 back; Marie Braun, jr., 100 breast; Oriana Settles, sr., 50 free, 100 free; Lishay Perkins, sr., 50 free, 100 free; Hope Nowicki, jr., 50 free, 100 free; Alyssa McCalahan, jr., 200 free, 500 free; Dakota Thomas, jr., 100 free, 200 free; Briana Hickle, jr., 50 free, 100 free; Jona Rusi, jr., 50 free, 100 breast; Elisia Ledesma, soph., 100 free, 100 breast; Kana Kagitani, soph., 100 free, 200 IM.

NOTABLE: James is the lone returning swimmer for Fostoria’s girls. Haver is a transfer from Fremont with youth swimming experience.

Tiffin Calvert Boys

HEAD COACH: Tori Harris.

CONFERENCE FINISH: Not available.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Christian Staib, sr., freestyle, breaststroke, district qualifier.

TOP PROSPECTS: David Stosio, sr., freestyle; Sam Krout, jr.; Sam Seibert, jr.; Auggie Frohnen, jr.; Tristan Fanning, fr.

NOTABLE: Staib is a returning district qualifier. Stosio, Krout, Seibert and Frohnen are experienced swimmers who transferred to Calvert after St. Wendelin closed.

Tiffin Calvert Girls

HEAD COACH: Tori Harris.

CONFERENCE FINISH: Not available.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Taylor Harris, jr., individual medley, butterfly, breaststroke state qualifier; Meghan Miller, jr., IM, backstroke, butterfly; Erin Wagner, soph., freestyle; Alana Kennedy, soph., freestyle.

TOP PROSPECTS: None.

NOTABLE: Taylor Harris is a returning state qualifier. She advanced to Canton in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke a year ago.

