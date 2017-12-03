Prep wrestling: Redskins win Ridgedale Invite

MORRAL — Four Arcadia wrestlers won championships and three others finished second as the Redskins wrestling team captured the Ridgedale Invitational title Saturday.

Jordan Marczak (113 pounds), Wyatt Lucas (132), John Snow (195) and John Hill (285) won their respective weight classes as Arcadia outscored the host Rockets 190-140 for the team crown. Mohawk, which was without its starters, was fifth with 73 points.

Bryan Harrison (126), Eric Musson (138) and Andrew Husted (170) finished second for the Redskins. Jesse Leeth was second at 138 pounds to lead Mohawk.

Cardington’s Ryan Drury, who has Down syndrome, was voted by the tournament’s head coaches as the event’s outstanding wrestler.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Arcadia 190. 2, Ridgedale 140. 3, Kenton 124. 4, Marion Elgin 91. 5, Mohawk 73. 6, Marion Harding 45. 7, Cardington 22.

Lakota finishes third

GIBSONBURG — Bryce Anderson, Trevor Franks and Dakota Klotz won championships to lead Lakota to a third-place showing at Saturday’s Gibsonburg Golden Bear Invitational.

Gibsonburg scored 268½ to win the team title. Eastwood edged Lakota 216½-212½ for second place. Hopewell-Loudon (118), Elmwood (99) and Fostoria (73) finished in seventh through ninth place.

Anderson captured the 152-pound crown by pinning Gibsonburg’s Avery Teeple in 1:16. Franks denied Gibsonburg’s Brady Jaso an individual crown at 160 with a 5-1 win.

Klotz stopped Elmwood’s Will Bechstein 6-5 in the 285-pound final. Derry Endicott (145) added a second-place showing for the Raiders.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Kole Freeman pinned Trey Tuttamore to win the 113-pound championship. Levi Kuhn was second at 195 pounds and Blake Hoover (106) and Caden Crawford (132) placed third for the Chieftains.

Elmwood had no championships but Zane Hagemyer (220) joined Bechstein to finish second.

Bryce Durst placed third at 220 pounds and Shawn Vilaisack finished fourth at 285 to lead Fostoria.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Gibsonburg 268½. 2, Eastwood 216½. 3, Lakota 212½. 4, Paulding 136. 5, Bellevue 132. 6, Sandusky Perkins 119½. 7, Hopewell-Loudon 118. 8, Elmwood 99. 9, Fostoria 73. 10, Tiffin Calvert 70. 11, Danbury 49. 12, Buckeye Central 46.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Maynard (East) def. Alda (Bell) 9-4

113 — Freeman (H-L) pinned Tuttamore (East) 3:22

120 — Hahn (East) def. Holt (SP) 7-3

126 — Woodring (Paul) dec. Garcia (Gib) 6-1

132 — Mudel (Paul) dec. Fruth (East) 6-3

138 — Weatherly (SP) pinned Jankowski (East) 1:51

145 — Villareal (Gib) maj. dec. Endicott (Lak) 15-3

152 — Anderson (Lak) pinned Teeple (Gib) 1:16

160 — Franks (Lak) dec. Jaso (Gib) 5-1

170 — Mendoza (Gib) pinned Vannest (Bel) 1:00

182 — Kwiat (TC) pinned Grosswiller (Dan) 1:45

195 — Lilley (Gib) pinned Kuhn (H-L) 4:49

220 — Salazar (Gib) dec. Hagemyer (Elm) 8-2

285 — Klotz (Lak) dec. Bechstein (Elm) 6-5

THIRD PLACE

106 — Hoover (H-L) pinned Camp 4:55

113 — Griggs (Bel) won by forfeit

120 — Florio (Gib) pinned Novotny (Gib) 4:07

126 — Collins (East) pinned Kaufman (SP) 4:05

132 — Crawford (H-L) pinned Paul (Lak) 2:33

138 — Semprich (SP) dec. Bremeyer (TC) 5-4

145 — Sherry (Dan) pinned Bingham (Elm) 2:30

152 — Recknagel (East) pinned Walker (Bel) 2:12

160 — Arriaga (Gib) pinned Wilhelm (Elm) 5:41

170 — Beaverson (East) pinned Jacquot (Lak) 5:52

182 — Simonin (Paul) dec. Spoores (Gib) 3-0

195 — Maxhimer (BC) pinned Estle (Paul) 1:08

220 — Durst (Fos) pinned Runner (SP) 3:14

285 — Halbisen (Gib) pinned Vilaisack (Fos) 1:30

