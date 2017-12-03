Prep swimming: Fostoria’s Costello wins 200-yard freestyle

Tony Costello won his specialty on Saturday as Fostoria’s boys and girls swim teams dropped a dual meet to Bryan at the Geary Family YMCA.

Costello, a senior, cruised to victory in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:05.19 as the Redmen dropped a 73-20 decision to Bryan in the boys meet.

Fostoria also had a second-place finish as Calob Keller, Tuna Candir and Justin Jordan were runners-up in the 400 free relay (4:25.12).

The Lady Red dropped a 70-22 decision to the Golden Bears and had several second-place finishes — freshman Jordan Haver in the 200 individual medley (2:49.13), Alice James in the 100 (1:11.69) and 500 free (7:31.34). Dakota Thomas in the 100 backstroke (1:35.17) and Jona Rusi in the 100 breaststroke (1:41.07).

James, Thomas, Haver and Oriana Settles teamed up for second in the 200 free relay (2:07.93).

Boys Swimming

BRYAN 73, FOSTORIA 20

WINNERS & FOSTORIA SCORING

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Bryan (Durdel, Jackson, Stockman, Pester) 2:00.69. 3, Fostoria (Jordan, Costello, Keller, Candir) 2:11.75. 200 FREE — 1, Costello (Fos) 2:05.19. 200 IM — 3, Keller (Fos) 3:22.4. 50 FREE — 1, Jackson (Bry) 24.43. 100 FLY –1, Roberts (Bry) 1:04.69. 3, Costello (Fos) 1:12.14. 100 FREE — 1, King (Bry) 58.07. 3, Jordan (Fos) 1:04.03. 500 FREE — 1, Doty (Blu) 7:04.41. 200 FREE RELAY — 1, Bryan (Dilworth, Downing, McAfee, Kimble) 1:56.66. 3, Fostoria (Johnson, Seagro, Groves, Hampton) 2:22.07. 100 BACK — 1, Stockman (Bry) 1:15.8. 3, Jordan (Fos) 1:23.72. 100 BREAST — 1, Jackson (Bry) 1:17.93. 400 FREE RELAY — 1, Bryan (Pester, Mammon, Kimble, McAfee) 4:21.06. 2, Fostoria (Keller, Candir, Jordan, Costello) 4:25.12.

Girls Swimming

BRYAN 70, FOSTORIA 22

WINNERS & FOSTORIA SCORING

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1, Bryan (Rigg, Leitch, Voigt, Garber) 2:11.63. 3, Fostoria (Haver, Rusi, James, Settles) 2:00.69. 200 FREE — 1, Voigt (Bry) 2:14.29. 3, Thomas (Fos) 3:02.97. 200 IM — 1, Rigg (Bry) 2:34.29. 2, Haver (Fos) 2:49.13. 50 FREE — 1, Zimmerman (Bry) 27.94. 100 FLY — 1, Voigt (Bry) 1:05.64. 100 FREE — 1, Rigg (Bry) 1:00.90. 2, James (Fos) 1:11.69. 500 FREE — 1, Wynne (Bry) 6:26.54. 2, James (Fos) 7:31.34. 200 FREE RELAY — 1, Bryan (Peters, Oberlin, Garber, Voigt) 2:01.9. 2, Fostoria (James, Settles, Thomas, Haver) 2:07.93. 100 BACK — 1, Zimmerman (Bry) 1:15.34. 2, Thomas (Fos) 1:35.17. 3. Orians (Fos) 1:41.24. 100 BREAST — 1, Leitch (Bry) 1:27.4. 2, Rusi (Fos) 1:41.07. 400 FREE RELAY — 1, Bryan (Garber, Goodrich, Zimmerman, Peters) 4:42.61. 3, Fostoria (Kagitani, Rusi, Hickle, Thomas) 6:18.97.

Comments

comments