Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Finals

At Canton Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday’s Result

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton Woods 14

Friday’s Results

Division VII

Minster 32, Cuyahoga Heights 7

Division V

Wheelersburg 21, Eastwood 14, OT

Division I

Pickerington Central 56, Mentor 28

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

DivISION VI

Marion Local 34, Kirtland 11

Division IV

Steubenville 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36

Division III

Trotwood-Madison 27, Dresden Tri-Valley 19

PREP Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE RIVER

New Riegel 57, Lakota 36

Tiffin Calvert 52, New London 44

SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE BAY

Vermilion 29, Port Clinton 24

SANDUSKY BAY LAKE

Norwalk 50, Tiffin Columbian 34

Bellevue 74, Sandusky 35

OTHER NW OHIO

Arlington 85, Ridgeway Ridgemont 53

Bluffton 55, Ft. Jennings 33

Carey 39, Arcadia 38

Holgate 55, Miller City 46

Lima Bath 46, Columbus Grove 44

Riverdale 57, Wynford 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Kalida 34

Ottoville 47, Lincolnview 23

Mohawk 44, Cory-Rawson 23

Van Buren 54, Hawrdin Northern 27

Vanlue 52, Crestline 23

Bryan 59, Edon 20

Bucyrus 61, Ashland Crestview 43

Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 30

Clyde 62, Sandusky Perkins 53

Danville 72, Galion Northmor 31

Gibsonburg 66, Maumee Valley Country Day 44

Kenton 59, Benjamin Logan 52

Liberty Center 43, North Central 19

Lima Senior 56, Toledo Scott 36

Mansfield Christian 44, Village Academy 35

Marion Pleasant 58, Marion Elgin 51

Triad 58, Fairbanks 41

New Bremen 61, Celina 31

Olentangy Orange 56, Buckeye Valley 40

Reynoldsburg 80, Mansfield Sr. 16

St. Henry 63, Ansonia 51

Toledo Notre Dame 58, Rocky River Magnificat 43

Tol. Rogers 61, Hathaway Brown 53

Tol. Scott 66, Goshen 37

Tol. Whitmer 61, Tol. Start 30

Versailles 60, Covington 39

Wapakoneta 34, Ft. Recovery 32

Willard 52, Shelby 47

Wooster 73, New Philadelphia 69

AROUND OHIO

Akr. East 77, Cle. Max Hayes 19

Akr. SVSM 74, Copley 34

Anna 55, Houston 22

Apple Creek Waynedale 66, Louisville Aquinas 62

Ashville Teays Valley 30, Amanda-Clearcreek 29

Athens 57, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39

Aurora 42, Tallmadge 38

Avon 43, Amherst Steele 40, OT

Barberton 43, Richfield Revere 30

Bay Village Bay 45, Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, OT

Bedford 64, Willoughby S. 55

Bellaire 70, Hannibal River 59

Berea-Midpark 76, N. Olmsted 26

Berlin Hiland 73, Magnolia Sandy Valley 10

Bloom-Carroll 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43

Brunswick 59, Euclid 49

Burton Berkshire 51, Orwell Grand Valley 37

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Carlisle 48

Can. Glenoak 67, Ryle, Ky. 65

Can. McKinley 79, Akr. Firestone 8

Canfield S. Range 52, Newton Falls 49

Cardington-Lincoln 77, Howard E. Knox 23

Carrollton 68, Louisville 39

Cedarville 68, London Madison Plains 18

Chesapeake 44, Portsmouth Clay 41, 2OT

Cin. Anderson 30, Milford 26

Cin. Madeira 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 58, OT

Cin. McAuley 64, Hamilton Badin 42

Cin. Princeton 81, Cin. Colerain 6

Cin. Summit Country Day 59, Cin. Country Day 25

Cin. West Clermont 55, Simon Kenton, Ky. 52

Circleville 74, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 11

Logan Elm 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Cle. Hay 64, Eastlake N. 45

Cle. Hts. 57, Cle. St. Joseph 55

Cols. Bexley 56, Whitehall-Yearling 20

Cols. Briggs 53, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31

Cols. Eastmoor 54, Gahanna Lincoln 48

Cols. Grandview Hts. 40, Worthington Christian 34

Cols. Watterson 35, Hilliard Davidson 27

Cols. Wellington 47, Harvest Prep 31

Columbia Station Columbia 50, Brookside 44

Conner, Ky. 67, New Carlisle Tecumseh 65

Cortland Lakeview 51, Jefferson Area 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Chagrin Falls 27

Day. Oakwood 42, Brookville 34

Delaware Hayes 64, Delaware Christian 36

Dover 51, Zanesville 42

E. Can. 59, Newcomerstown 16

E. Palestine 46, E. Liverpool 36

Elyria 51, Mentor 47

Elyria Open Door 46, Grove City Christian 45

Fairfield 66, Hamilton 42

Fairfield Christian 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 22

Ft. Loramie 59, Botkins 28

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Wellston 52

Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Akr. Buchtel 41

Geneva 71, Ashtabula Lakeside 25

Georgetown 29, Lewis-Huntington 26

Germantown Valley View 47, Bellbrook 42

Green 42, N. Can. Hoover 34

Hudson 52, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36

Jackson 40, Greenfield McClain 32

Jamestown Greeneview 82, S. Charleston SE 25

LaGrange Keystone 68, Oberlin 26

Lakewood 48, Grafton Midview 31

Lancaster 45, Cols. DeSales 41

Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 22

Leetonia 51, Sebring McKinley 25

Legacy Christian 85, St. Paris Graham 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Cin. Oak Hills 30

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Mantua Crestwood 41

London 51, Gahanna Cols. Academy 3

Lorain Clearview 60, Sullivan Black River 42

Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 47, Pickerington Cent. 44

Loveland 39, Cin. Turpin 27

Lowellville 51, Campbell Memorial 27

Malvern 60, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31

Mason 80, Middletown 38

Massillon Jackson 59, Uniontown Lake 26

Vinton County 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

McConnelsville Morgan 82, Crooksville 50

Medina Buckeye 48, Fairview 25

Medina Highland 32, Kent Roosevelt 29

Miami Valley Christian 59, Hamilton New Miami 24

Middlefield Cardinal 45, Newbury 33

Middletown Fenwick 49, Kettering Alter 40

Middletown Madison Senior 58, Milton-Union 52

Minerva 48, Alliance 20

Mogadore 44, Akr. Elms 33

Morrow Little Miami 53, Cin. Mt. Healthy 32

N. Ridgeville 55, Westlake 51

Navarre Fairless 61, Massillon Washington 52

Nelsonville-York 84, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20

New Hope Christian 55, Tree of Life 45

Northeastern, Ind. 40, New Paris National Trail 31

Notre Dame Acad. 58, Rocky River Magnificat 43

Olmsted Falls 54, Avon Lake 36

Orrville 77, Canal Fulton Northwest 30

Parkersburg, W.Va. 56, Waterford 52

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66, Parma Normandy 41

Peebles 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18

Perry 42, Mentor Lake Cath. 26

Philo 54, New Lexington 20

Piketon 51, Latham Western 40

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Troy Christian 39

Poland Seminary 60, Warren Harding 50

Richmond Hts. 45, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

Rocky River 49, Parma 32

Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Oberlin Firelands 22

Rootstown 49, Streetsboro 42

Russia 40, Jackson Center 24

Salem 59, Can. South 48

Seaman N. Adams 53, Southeastern 43

Seton 59, Cin. Western Hills 26

Shadyside 63, Caldwell 46

Shaker Hts. 65, Medina 54

Sparta Highland 39, Centerburg 31

Spring. NE 61, W. Jefferson 42

Springboro 47, Fairborn 31

Springfield 58, Riverside Stebbins 17

Stow-Munroe Falls 55, N. Royalton 22

Struthers 50, Austintown Fitch 47

Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Tuscarawas Valley 38

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Massillon Perry 46

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Kettering Fairmont 55

Trenton Edgewood 50, Cin. NW 47

Troy 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 17

Twinsburg 53, Cuyahoga Falls 40

Utica 53, Granville Christian 34

Vandalia Butler 41, Arcanum 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 69, Cin. Sycamore 24

Ridgewood 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

W. Liberty-Salem 62, Casstown Miami E. 55

W. Union 49, Felicity-Franklin 42

Wadsworth 59, Macedonia Nordonia 49, OT

Warren Howland 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 65, Chillicothe 34

Waynesville 44, Beaver Eastern 40

Wellington 51, Brooklyn 21

Yellow Springs 48, W. Carrollton 47

Youngs. East 41, Hubbard 38

Youngs. Mooney 61, Ravenna SE 51

Zanesville Maysville 60, Thornville Sheridan 49

Monday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Oregon Clay at Toledo Notre Dame

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Ursula

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Delta

Edgerton at Wauseon

Fairview at Patrick Henry

Fayette at Swanton

Firelands at Ashland Mapleton

Kenton at Bellefontaine

Kidron Central Christian at Kingsway Christian School

Lima Perry at McComb

Lucas at Mansfield Temple Christian

Riverside at Triad

Tinora at Hilltop

Toledo Waite at Jones Leadership Academy

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne 59, Fremont Ross 51

Antwerp 54, Paulding 46

Cardinal Stritch 77, Fostoria Senior 31

Carey 53, Van Buren 52

Clear Fork 68, Northwestern 64

Defiance 44, Napoleon 34

Delphos Jefferson 64, Fairview 44

Delphos St. John’s 42, Lima Perry 34

Elida 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 42

Fort Loramie 57, New Knoxville 22

Fort Recovery 79, Greenville 72

Fremont St. Joseph 57, Arcadia 28

Galion Northmor 72, Bucyrus 33

Hicksville 71, Montpelier 52

Hopewell-Loudon 62, Ridgedale 34

Huron at Bellevue, postponed

Indian Lake 43, Wapakoneta 39

Kenton 74, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Leipsic 44, Holgate 39

Lexington 80, Willard 39

Lima Shawnee 61, Lima Bath 35

Lima Temple Christian 59, Continental 55

Madison Plains 53, Ridgemont 46

Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Mansfield Senior 57

Mansfield Temple Christian 53, Hardin Northern 46

Marysville 64, Marion Harding 41

Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic, postponed

Milan Edison 41, Sandusky Perkins 32

Minster at Spencerville, postponed

Mount Gilead 87, River Valley 72

Mount Vernon 65, Watkins Memorial 53

North Baltimore 54, Elmwood 43

Old Fort 64, Vanlue 49

Olentangy 77, Mansfield Madison 67

Olentangy Orange 68, Buckeye Valley 59

Ontario 36, Norwalk Senior 35

Ottoville 78, Cory-Rawson 45

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East, postponed

Parkway 56, Botkins 37

Pettisville 34, Tinora 25

Riverside at Benjamin Logan

Sandusky St. Mary’s 60, Danbury 45

Seneca East 68, Plymouth 60

Shelby at Wynford, postponed

Sidney Lehman 62, Newton 59

South Central 63, Buckeye Central 39

St. Henry 56, Russia 46

Stryker 60, Edgerton 58, OT

Swanton at Otsego, postponed

Sylvania Northview 55, Toledo Scott 42

Toledo Christian 56, Lake 51

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 42, Hilltop 41

Toledo Whitmer 61, Toledo Start 30

Troy Christian 58, New Bremen 47

Upper Sandusky 67, Tiffin Columbian 35

Upper Scioto Valley 65, Riverdale 58

Van Wert 50, Lincolnview 42

Versailles 69, Celina 42

Wauseon 60, Archbold 54

Wellington 68, New London 41

West Holmes 74, Loudonville 58

Western Reserve 74, Firelands 45

Woodmore 65, Oak Harbor 42

Wooster Senior 72, Massillon Perry 51

HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Hopewell-Loudon 62, Ridgedale 34

CONSOLATION

Mans. Temple Christian 53, Hardin Northern 46

ELIDA TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Elida 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 42

CONSOLATION

Lima Shawnee 61, Lima Bath 35

VERMILION TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Vermilion 50, N. Ridgeville 36

CONSOLATION

Oberlin 61, Gates Mills Hawken 56

AROUND OHIO

Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cin. Woodward 68

Bloom-Carroll 71, Newark Licking Valley 46

Carrollton 63, Atwater Waterloo 41

Casstown Miami E. 46, W. Liberty-Salem 40

Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Cle. Rhodes 64

Chesterland W. Geauga 84, Chardon 76

Cin. Country Day 60, Reading 51

Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Seven Hills 61

Cin. Moeller 61, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Cin. Oak Hills 54, Cin. Western Hills 38

Cle. St. Ignatius 79, Cle. Hay 34

Cols. Briggs 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 55

Cols. East 57, Heath 46

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 67, Galloway Westland 64

Linden McKinley 52, Day. Chaminade Julienne 40

Cols. Ready 101, Cols. Horizon Science 73

Cols. Watterson 61, Athens 43

Dalton 48, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47, 4OT

Day. Belmont 45, Day. Carroll 41

Day. Stivers 58, Cin. Finneytown 54, OT

Dublin Coffman 87, Day. Thurgood Marshall 72

Elyria Open Door 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 51

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Ironton Rock Hill 49

Garfield Hts. Trinity 58, Independence 50

Georgetown 63, Lewis-Huntington 52

Grafton Midview 68, Elyria Cath. 59

Hamilton Badin 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 56

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Pickerington N. 60

Legacy Christian 66, Cedarville 36

Olentangy Orange 68, Delaware Buckeye Valley 59

Middletown Madison 66, Tri-County N. 56

Millersburg W. Holmes 74, Loudonville 58

Mt. Vernon 65, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53

New Madison Tri-Village 56, S. Charleston SE 39

National Trail 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48

Newark Cath. 77, Hebron Lakewood 50

Parma Hts. Holy Name 90, Cle. E. Tech 63

Portsmouth 97, Jones Leadership Academy 66

Racine Southern 76, Pomeroy Meigs 68

Sidney Fairlawn 61, Bradford 23

Sidney Lehman 62, Newton Local 59

Spring. NW 58, Jamestown Greeneview 55, OT

Thomas Worthington 43, Cols. Whetstone 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 78, Day. Oakwood 70

Twinsburg 67, Orange 39

Utica 47, Granville Christian 32

Vandalia Butler 40, Beavercreek 34

W. Union 56, Southeastern 44

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Coshocton 53

Monday’s Game

NW Ohio Games

Toledo Bowsher at Springfield

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283

N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288

Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178

Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309

Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274

L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278

Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284

Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243

Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238

Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244

Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204

Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222

Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212

Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310

San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Dallas 38, Washington 14

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9

San Francisco 15, Chicago 14

New England 23, Buffalo 3

Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT

Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10

Baltimore 44, Detroit 20

N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31

Miami 35, Denver 9

Tennessee 24, Houston 13

L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10

New Orleans 31, Carolina 21

Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17

L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16

Philadelphia at Seattle, late

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30

Thursday’s Game

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Saturday’s Results

Boston 116, Phoenix 111

Dallas 108, L.A. Clippers 82

Atlanta 114, Brooklyn 102

Cleveland 116, Memphis 111

Philadelphia 108, Detroit 103

Milwaukee 109, Sacramento 104

Denver 115, L.A. Lakers 100

New Orleans 123, Portland 116

Sunday’s Results

Orlando 105, New York 100

Golden State 123, Miami 95

Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87

Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 7

Orlando at Charlotte, 7

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30

Cleveland at Chicago, 8

Golden State at New Orleans, 8

Minnesota at Memphis, 8

Denver at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30

Washington at Utah, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Saturday’s Results

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Montreal 10, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Vancouver 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, San Jose 2

Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 5, New Jersey 0

Dallas 3, Chicago 2, SO

Edmonton 7, Calgary 5

Sunday’s Results

Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 0

Dallas 7, Colorado 2

Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT

Monday’s Games

San Jose at Washington, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30

Boston at Nashville, 8

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

Seattle at Toronto, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (43) 12-1 1506 1

2. Oklahoma (18) 12-1 1474 2

3. Georgia 12-1 1409 6

4. Alabama 11-1 1307 5

5. Ohio St. 11-2 1300 8

6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3

7. Auburn 10-3 1123 4

8. Southern Cal 11-2 1101 11

9. Penn St. 10-2 1008 9

10. UCF 12-0 983 12

11. Miami 10-2 948 7

12. Washington 10-2 820 13

13. TCU 10-3 816 10

14. Notre Dame 9-3 632 15

15. Stanford 9-4 629 14

16. LSU 9-3 599 17

17. Oklahoma St. 9-3 549 18

18. Michigan St. 9-3 487 19

19. Memphis 10-2 475 16

20. Northwestern 9-3 398 20

21. Washington St. 9-3 342 21

22. Virginia Tech 9-3 323 22

23. South Florida 9-2 115 23

24. Mississippi St. 8-4 103 24

25. Boise St. 10-3 59 NR

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (49) 12-1 1510 1

2. Oklahoma (10) 12-1 1462 2

3. Georgia (2) 12-1 1416 6

4. Alabama 11-1 1312 5

5. Ohio State 11-2 1298 t7

6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3

7. Southern California 11-2 1140 9

8. Auburn 10-3 1085 4

9. Penn State 10-2 1006 10

10. Central Florida 12-0 986 11

11. Miami (Fla.) 10-2 934 t7

12. Washington 10-2 855 13

13. TCU 10-3 807 12

14. LSU 9-3 638 16

15. Notre Dame 9-3 628 17

16. Stanford 9-4 607 15

17. Oklahoma State 9-3 522 18

18. Memphis 10-2 485 14

19. Michigan State 9-3 474 19

20. Northwestern 9-3 370 20

21. Washington State 9-3 310 22

22. Virginia Tech 9-3 302 21

23. Mississippi State 8-4 134 24

24. South Florida 9-2 126 23

25. Boise State 10-3 72 NR

Saturday’s Results

MAC championship

Toledo 45, Akron 28

AAC championship

UCF 62, Memphis 55, 2OT

CUSA championship

FAU 41, North Texas 17

Big 12 championship

Oklahoma 41, TCU 17

SEC championship

Georgia 28, Auburn 7

MWC championship

Boise St. 17, Fresno St. 14

ACC championship

Clemson 38, Miami 3

Big Ten championship

Ohio St. 27, Wisconsin 21

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

New Orleans Bowl

North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Prep Boys Swimming

BRYAN 73, FOSTORIA 20

200 MEDLEY RELAY — Bryan (Durdel, Jackson, Stockman, Pester) 2:00.69. 200 FREE — Costello (Fos) 2:05.19. 50 FREE — Jackson (Bry) 24.43. 100 FLY –Roberts (Bry) 1:04.69. 100 FREE — King (Bry) 58.07. 500 FREE — Doty (Bry) 7:04.41. 200 FREE RELAY — Bryan (Dilworth, Downing, McAfee, Kimble) 1:56.66. 100 BACK — Stockman (Bry) 1:15.8. 100 BREAST — Jackson (Bry) 1:17.93. 400 FREE RELAY — Bryan (Pester, Mammon, Kimble, McAfee) 4:21.06.

Prep Girls Swimming

BRYAN 70, FOSTORIA 22

200 MEDLEY RELAY — Bryan (Rigg, Leitch, Voigt, Garber) 2:11.63. 200 FREE — Voigt (Bry) 2:14.29. 200 IM — Rigg (Bry) 2:34.29. 50 FREE — Zimmerman (Bry) 27.94. 100 FLY — Voigt (Bry) 1:05.64. 100 FREE — Rigg (Bry) 1:00.90. 500 FREE — Wynne (Bry) 6:26.54. 200 FREE RELAY — 1, Bryan (Peters, Oberlin, Garber, Voigt) 2:01.9. 100 BACK — Zimmerman (Bry) 1:15.34. 100 BREAST — Leitch (Bry) 1:27.4. 400 FREE RELAY — Bryan (Garber, Goodrich, Zimmerman, Peters) 4:42.61.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

