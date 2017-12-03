Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Result
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton Woods 14
Friday’s Results
Division VII
Minster 32, Cuyahoga Heights 7
Division V
Wheelersburg 21, Eastwood 14, OT
Division I
Pickerington Central 56, Mentor 28
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
DivISION VI
Marion Local 34, Kirtland 11
Division IV
Steubenville 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36
Division III
Trotwood-Madison 27, Dresden Tri-Valley 19
PREP Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE RIVER
New Riegel 57, Lakota 36
Tiffin Calvert 52, New London 44
SANDUSKY BAY CONFERENCE BAY
Vermilion 29, Port Clinton 24
SANDUSKY BAY LAKE
Norwalk 50, Tiffin Columbian 34
Bellevue 74, Sandusky 35
OTHER NW OHIO
Arlington 85, Ridgeway Ridgemont 53
Bluffton 55, Ft. Jennings 33
Carey 39, Arcadia 38
Holgate 55, Miller City 46
Lima Bath 46, Columbus Grove 44
Riverdale 57, Wynford 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Kalida 34
Ottoville 47, Lincolnview 23
Mohawk 44, Cory-Rawson 23
Van Buren 54, Hawrdin Northern 27
Vanlue 52, Crestline 23
Bryan 59, Edon 20
Bucyrus 61, Ashland Crestview 43
Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 30
Clyde 62, Sandusky Perkins 53
Danville 72, Galion Northmor 31
Gibsonburg 66, Maumee Valley Country Day 44
Kenton 59, Benjamin Logan 52
Liberty Center 43, North Central 19
Lima Senior 56, Toledo Scott 36
Mansfield Christian 44, Village Academy 35
Marion Pleasant 58, Marion Elgin 51
Triad 58, Fairbanks 41
New Bremen 61, Celina 31
Olentangy Orange 56, Buckeye Valley 40
Reynoldsburg 80, Mansfield Sr. 16
St. Henry 63, Ansonia 51
Toledo Notre Dame 58, Rocky River Magnificat 43
Tol. Rogers 61, Hathaway Brown 53
Tol. Scott 66, Goshen 37
Tol. Whitmer 61, Tol. Start 30
Versailles 60, Covington 39
Wapakoneta 34, Ft. Recovery 32
Willard 52, Shelby 47
Wooster 73, New Philadelphia 69
AROUND OHIO
Akr. East 77, Cle. Max Hayes 19
Akr. SVSM 74, Copley 34
Anna 55, Houston 22
Apple Creek Waynedale 66, Louisville Aquinas 62
Ashville Teays Valley 30, Amanda-Clearcreek 29
Athens 57, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39
Aurora 42, Tallmadge 38
Avon 43, Amherst Steele 40, OT
Barberton 43, Richfield Revere 30
Bay Village Bay 45, Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, OT
Bedford 64, Willoughby S. 55
Bellaire 70, Hannibal River 59
Berea-Midpark 76, N. Olmsted 26
Berlin Hiland 73, Magnolia Sandy Valley 10
Bloom-Carroll 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43
Brunswick 59, Euclid 49
Burton Berkshire 51, Orwell Grand Valley 37
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Carlisle 48
Can. Glenoak 67, Ryle, Ky. 65
Can. McKinley 79, Akr. Firestone 8
Canfield S. Range 52, Newton Falls 49
Cardington-Lincoln 77, Howard E. Knox 23
Carrollton 68, Louisville 39
Cedarville 68, London Madison Plains 18
Chesapeake 44, Portsmouth Clay 41, 2OT
Cin. Anderson 30, Milford 26
Cin. Madeira 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 58, OT
Cin. McAuley 64, Hamilton Badin 42
Cin. Princeton 81, Cin. Colerain 6
Cin. Summit Country Day 59, Cin. Country Day 25
Cin. West Clermont 55, Simon Kenton, Ky. 52
Circleville 74, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 11
Logan Elm 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Cle. Hay 64, Eastlake N. 45
Cle. Hts. 57, Cle. St. Joseph 55
Cols. Bexley 56, Whitehall-Yearling 20
Cols. Briggs 53, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31
Cols. Eastmoor 54, Gahanna Lincoln 48
Cols. Grandview Hts. 40, Worthington Christian 34
Cols. Watterson 35, Hilliard Davidson 27
Cols. Wellington 47, Harvest Prep 31
Columbia Station Columbia 50, Brookside 44
Conner, Ky. 67, New Carlisle Tecumseh 65
Cortland Lakeview 51, Jefferson Area 44
Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Chagrin Falls 27
Day. Oakwood 42, Brookville 34
Delaware Hayes 64, Delaware Christian 36
Dover 51, Zanesville 42
E. Can. 59, Newcomerstown 16
E. Palestine 46, E. Liverpool 36
Elyria 51, Mentor 47
Elyria Open Door 46, Grove City Christian 45
Fairfield 66, Hamilton 42
Fairfield Christian 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 22
Ft. Loramie 59, Botkins 28
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Wellston 52
Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Akr. Buchtel 41
Geneva 71, Ashtabula Lakeside 25
Georgetown 29, Lewis-Huntington 26
Germantown Valley View 47, Bellbrook 42
Green 42, N. Can. Hoover 34
Hudson 52, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36
Jackson 40, Greenfield McClain 32
Jamestown Greeneview 82, S. Charleston SE 25
LaGrange Keystone 68, Oberlin 26
Lakewood 48, Grafton Midview 31
Lancaster 45, Cols. DeSales 41
Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 22
Leetonia 51, Sebring McKinley 25
Legacy Christian 85, St. Paris Graham 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Cin. Oak Hills 30
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Mantua Crestwood 41
London 51, Gahanna Cols. Academy 3
Lorain Clearview 60, Sullivan Black River 42
Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 47, Pickerington Cent. 44
Loveland 39, Cin. Turpin 27
Lowellville 51, Campbell Memorial 27
Malvern 60, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31
Mason 80, Middletown 38
Massillon Jackson 59, Uniontown Lake 26
Vinton County 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
McConnelsville Morgan 82, Crooksville 50
Medina Buckeye 48, Fairview 25
Medina Highland 32, Kent Roosevelt 29
Miami Valley Christian 59, Hamilton New Miami 24
Middlefield Cardinal 45, Newbury 33
Middletown Fenwick 49, Kettering Alter 40
Middletown Madison Senior 58, Milton-Union 52
Minerva 48, Alliance 20
Mogadore 44, Akr. Elms 33
Morrow Little Miami 53, Cin. Mt. Healthy 32
N. Ridgeville 55, Westlake 51
Navarre Fairless 61, Massillon Washington 52
Nelsonville-York 84, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20
New Hope Christian 55, Tree of Life 45
Northeastern, Ind. 40, New Paris National Trail 31
Notre Dame Acad. 58, Rocky River Magnificat 43
Olmsted Falls 54, Avon Lake 36
Orrville 77, Canal Fulton Northwest 30
Parkersburg, W.Va. 56, Waterford 52
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66, Parma Normandy 41
Peebles 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18
Perry 42, Mentor Lake Cath. 26
Philo 54, New Lexington 20
Piketon 51, Latham Western 40
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Troy Christian 39
Poland Seminary 60, Warren Harding 50
Richmond Hts. 45, Chesterland W. Geauga 43
Rocky River 49, Parma 32
Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Oberlin Firelands 22
Rootstown 49, Streetsboro 42
Russia 40, Jackson Center 24
Salem 59, Can. South 48
Seaman N. Adams 53, Southeastern 43
Seton 59, Cin. Western Hills 26
Shadyside 63, Caldwell 46
Shaker Hts. 65, Medina 54
Sparta Highland 39, Centerburg 31
Spring. NE 61, W. Jefferson 42
Springboro 47, Fairborn 31
Springfield 58, Riverside Stebbins 17
Stow-Munroe Falls 55, N. Royalton 22
Struthers 50, Austintown Fitch 47
Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Tuscarawas Valley 38
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Massillon Perry 46
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Kettering Fairmont 55
Trenton Edgewood 50, Cin. NW 47
Troy 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 17
Twinsburg 53, Cuyahoga Falls 40
Utica 53, Granville Christian 34
Vandalia Butler 41, Arcanum 38
W. Chester Lakota W. 69, Cin. Sycamore 24
Ridgewood 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14
W. Liberty-Salem 62, Casstown Miami E. 55
W. Union 49, Felicity-Franklin 42
Wadsworth 59, Macedonia Nordonia 49, OT
Warren Howland 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 65, Chillicothe 34
Waynesville 44, Beaver Eastern 40
Wellington 51, Brooklyn 21
Yellow Springs 48, W. Carrollton 47
Youngs. East 41, Hubbard 38
Youngs. Mooney 61, Ravenna SE 51
Zanesville Maysville 60, Thornville Sheridan 49
Monday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Oregon Clay at Toledo Notre Dame
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Ursula
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Delta
Edgerton at Wauseon
Fairview at Patrick Henry
Fayette at Swanton
Firelands at Ashland Mapleton
Kenton at Bellefontaine
Kidron Central Christian at Kingsway Christian School
Lima Perry at McComb
Lucas at Mansfield Temple Christian
Riverside at Triad
Tinora at Hilltop
Toledo Waite at Jones Leadership Academy
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne 59, Fremont Ross 51
Antwerp 54, Paulding 46
Cardinal Stritch 77, Fostoria Senior 31
Carey 53, Van Buren 52
Clear Fork 68, Northwestern 64
Defiance 44, Napoleon 34
Delphos Jefferson 64, Fairview 44
Delphos St. John’s 42, Lima Perry 34
Elida 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 42
Fort Loramie 57, New Knoxville 22
Fort Recovery 79, Greenville 72
Fremont St. Joseph 57, Arcadia 28
Galion Northmor 72, Bucyrus 33
Hicksville 71, Montpelier 52
Hopewell-Loudon 62, Ridgedale 34
Huron at Bellevue, postponed
Indian Lake 43, Wapakoneta 39
Kenton 74, Waynesfield-Goshen 36
Leipsic 44, Holgate 39
Lexington 80, Willard 39
Lima Shawnee 61, Lima Bath 35
Lima Temple Christian 59, Continental 55
Madison Plains 53, Ridgemont 46
Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Mansfield Senior 57
Mansfield Temple Christian 53, Hardin Northern 46
Marysville 64, Marion Harding 41
Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic, postponed
Milan Edison 41, Sandusky Perkins 32
Minster at Spencerville, postponed
Mount Gilead 87, River Valley 72
Mount Vernon 65, Watkins Memorial 53
North Baltimore 54, Elmwood 43
Old Fort 64, Vanlue 49
Olentangy 77, Mansfield Madison 67
Olentangy Orange 68, Buckeye Valley 59
Ontario 36, Norwalk Senior 35
Ottoville 78, Cory-Rawson 45
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East, postponed
Parkway 56, Botkins 37
Pettisville 34, Tinora 25
Riverside at Benjamin Logan
Sandusky St. Mary’s 60, Danbury 45
Seneca East 68, Plymouth 60
Shelby at Wynford, postponed
Sidney Lehman 62, Newton 59
South Central 63, Buckeye Central 39
St. Henry 56, Russia 46
Stryker 60, Edgerton 58, OT
Swanton at Otsego, postponed
Sylvania Northview 55, Toledo Scott 42
Toledo Christian 56, Lake 51
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 42, Hilltop 41
Toledo Whitmer 61, Toledo Start 30
Troy Christian 58, New Bremen 47
Upper Sandusky 67, Tiffin Columbian 35
Upper Scioto Valley 65, Riverdale 58
Van Wert 50, Lincolnview 42
Versailles 69, Celina 42
Wauseon 60, Archbold 54
Wellington 68, New London 41
West Holmes 74, Loudonville 58
Western Reserve 74, Firelands 45
Woodmore 65, Oak Harbor 42
Wooster Senior 72, Massillon Perry 51
HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Hopewell-Loudon 62, Ridgedale 34
CONSOLATION
Mans. Temple Christian 53, Hardin Northern 46
ELIDA TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Elida 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 42
CONSOLATION
Lima Shawnee 61, Lima Bath 35
VERMILION TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Vermilion 50, N. Ridgeville 36
CONSOLATION
Oberlin 61, Gates Mills Hawken 56
AROUND OHIO
Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cin. Woodward 68
Bloom-Carroll 71, Newark Licking Valley 46
Carrollton 63, Atwater Waterloo 41
Casstown Miami E. 46, W. Liberty-Salem 40
Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Cle. Rhodes 64
Chesterland W. Geauga 84, Chardon 76
Cin. Country Day 60, Reading 51
Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Seven Hills 61
Cin. Moeller 61, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Cin. Oak Hills 54, Cin. Western Hills 38
Cle. St. Ignatius 79, Cle. Hay 34
Cols. Briggs 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 55
Cols. East 57, Heath 46
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 67, Galloway Westland 64
Linden McKinley 52, Day. Chaminade Julienne 40
Cols. Ready 101, Cols. Horizon Science 73
Cols. Watterson 61, Athens 43
Dalton 48, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47, 4OT
Day. Belmont 45, Day. Carroll 41
Day. Stivers 58, Cin. Finneytown 54, OT
Dublin Coffman 87, Day. Thurgood Marshall 72
Elyria Open Door 59, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 51
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Ironton Rock Hill 49
Garfield Hts. Trinity 58, Independence 50
Georgetown 63, Lewis-Huntington 52
Grafton Midview 68, Elyria Cath. 59
Hamilton Badin 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 56
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Pickerington N. 60
Legacy Christian 66, Cedarville 36
Olentangy Orange 68, Delaware Buckeye Valley 59
Middletown Madison 66, Tri-County N. 56
Millersburg W. Holmes 74, Loudonville 58
Mt. Vernon 65, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53
New Madison Tri-Village 56, S. Charleston SE 39
National Trail 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48
Newark Cath. 77, Hebron Lakewood 50
Parma Hts. Holy Name 90, Cle. E. Tech 63
Portsmouth 97, Jones Leadership Academy 66
Racine Southern 76, Pomeroy Meigs 68
Sidney Fairlawn 61, Bradford 23
Sidney Lehman 62, Newton Local 59
Spring. NW 58, Jamestown Greeneview 55, OT
Thomas Worthington 43, Cols. Whetstone 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 78, Day. Oakwood 70
Twinsburg 67, Orange 39
Utica 47, Granville Christian 32
Vandalia Butler 40, Beavercreek 34
W. Union 56, Southeastern 44
Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Coshocton 53
Monday’s Game
NW Ohio Games
Toledo Bowsher at Springfield
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 3 0 .750 353 243
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 274 244
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Dallas 38, Washington 14
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9
San Francisco 15, Chicago 14
New England 23, Buffalo 3
Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT
Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10
Baltimore 44, Detroit 20
N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31
Miami 35, Denver 9
Tennessee 24, Houston 13
L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10
New Orleans 31, Carolina 21
Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17
L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16
Philadelphia at Seattle, late
Monday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
Thursday’s Game
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Saturday’s Results
Boston 116, Phoenix 111
Dallas 108, L.A. Clippers 82
Atlanta 114, Brooklyn 102
Cleveland 116, Memphis 111
Philadelphia 108, Detroit 103
Milwaukee 109, Sacramento 104
Denver 115, L.A. Lakers 100
New Orleans 123, Portland 116
Sunday’s Results
Orlando 105, New York 100
Golden State 123, Miami 95
Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106
Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 7
Orlando at Charlotte, 7
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30
Cleveland at Chicago, 8
Golden State at New Orleans, 8
Minnesota at Memphis, 8
Denver at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30
Washington at Utah, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Saturday’s Results
Boston 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1
Montreal 10, Detroit 1
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Vancouver 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5, San Jose 2
Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT
Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, SO
Arizona 5, New Jersey 0
Dallas 3, Chicago 2, SO
Edmonton 7, Calgary 5
Sunday’s Results
Los Angeles 3, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 0
Dallas 7, Colorado 2
Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT
Monday’s Games
San Jose at Washington, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30
Boston at Nashville, 8
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
Seattle at Toronto, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (43) 12-1 1506 1
2. Oklahoma (18) 12-1 1474 2
3. Georgia 12-1 1409 6
4. Alabama 11-1 1307 5
5. Ohio St. 11-2 1300 8
6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3
7. Auburn 10-3 1123 4
8. Southern Cal 11-2 1101 11
9. Penn St. 10-2 1008 9
10. UCF 12-0 983 12
11. Miami 10-2 948 7
12. Washington 10-2 820 13
13. TCU 10-3 816 10
14. Notre Dame 9-3 632 15
15. Stanford 9-4 629 14
16. LSU 9-3 599 17
17. Oklahoma St. 9-3 549 18
18. Michigan St. 9-3 487 19
19. Memphis 10-2 475 16
20. Northwestern 9-3 398 20
21. Washington St. 9-3 342 21
22. Virginia Tech 9-3 323 22
23. South Florida 9-2 115 23
24. Mississippi St. 8-4 103 24
25. Boise St. 10-3 59 NR
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (49) 12-1 1510 1
2. Oklahoma (10) 12-1 1462 2
3. Georgia (2) 12-1 1416 6
4. Alabama 11-1 1312 5
5. Ohio State 11-2 1298 t7
6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3
7. Southern California 11-2 1140 9
8. Auburn 10-3 1085 4
9. Penn State 10-2 1006 10
10. Central Florida 12-0 986 11
11. Miami (Fla.) 10-2 934 t7
12. Washington 10-2 855 13
13. TCU 10-3 807 12
14. LSU 9-3 638 16
15. Notre Dame 9-3 628 17
16. Stanford 9-4 607 15
17. Oklahoma State 9-3 522 18
18. Memphis 10-2 485 14
19. Michigan State 9-3 474 19
20. Northwestern 9-3 370 20
21. Washington State 9-3 310 22
22. Virginia Tech 9-3 302 21
23. Mississippi State 8-4 134 24
24. South Florida 9-2 126 23
25. Boise State 10-3 72 NR
Saturday’s Results
MAC championship
Toledo 45, Akron 28
AAC championship
UCF 62, Memphis 55, 2OT
CUSA championship
FAU 41, North Texas 17
Big 12 championship
Oklahoma 41, TCU 17
SEC championship
Georgia 28, Auburn 7
MWC championship
Boise St. 17, Fresno St. 14
ACC championship
Clemson 38, Miami 3
Big Ten championship
Ohio St. 27, Wisconsin 21
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Prep Boys Swimming
BRYAN 73, FOSTORIA 20
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Bryan (Durdel, Jackson, Stockman, Pester) 2:00.69. 200 FREE — Costello (Fos) 2:05.19. 50 FREE — Jackson (Bry) 24.43. 100 FLY –Roberts (Bry) 1:04.69. 100 FREE — King (Bry) 58.07. 500 FREE — Doty (Bry) 7:04.41. 200 FREE RELAY — Bryan (Dilworth, Downing, McAfee, Kimble) 1:56.66. 100 BACK — Stockman (Bry) 1:15.8. 100 BREAST — Jackson (Bry) 1:17.93. 400 FREE RELAY — Bryan (Pester, Mammon, Kimble, McAfee) 4:21.06.
Prep Girls Swimming
BRYAN 70, FOSTORIA 22
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Bryan (Rigg, Leitch, Voigt, Garber) 2:11.63. 200 FREE — Voigt (Bry) 2:14.29. 200 IM — Rigg (Bry) 2:34.29. 50 FREE — Zimmerman (Bry) 27.94. 100 FLY — Voigt (Bry) 1:05.64. 100 FREE — Rigg (Bry) 1:00.90. 500 FREE — Wynne (Bry) 6:26.54. 200 FREE RELAY — 1, Bryan (Peters, Oberlin, Garber, Voigt) 2:01.9. 100 BACK — Zimmerman (Bry) 1:15.34. 100 BREAST — Leitch (Bry) 1:27.4. 400 FREE RELAY — Bryan (Garber, Goodrich, Zimmerman, Peters) 4:42.61.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.