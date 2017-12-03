Girls basketball: Clymer, Wildcats continue hot start

VANLUE — Amanda Clymer led in points and rebounds as Vanlue survived the combined poor shooting effort by snagging 41 rebounds in a 52-23 romp over Crestline in Saturday’s nonconference girls basketball game.

Clymer scored 15 points with 17 rebounds as Vanlue outscored Crestline 14-1 in the third quarter to improve to 4-1 overall.

Maliah Snook added 11 points and four steals for Vanlue, while Audrey Phillips (4 assists), Bethany Smith and Emma Biller each scored eight points.

Brianna Briggs paced Crestline (0-3) with nine points and seven rebounds.

crestline (0-3)

Briggs 2-5–9, Ly. Tadda 2-4–8, La. Tadda 1-1–3, Sewell 1-1–3. TOTALS: 6-38 10-18–23.

vanlue (4-1)

Clymer 4-7–15, Snook 4-3–11, Phillips 4-0–8, Smith 4-0–8, Biller 2-4–8, Yeater 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-51 14-26–52.

Crestline 11 5 1 6 — 23

Vanlue 17 13 14 8 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Crestline 0-9, Vanlue 0-7.

rebounds: Crestline 22 (Briggs 7); Vanlue 41 (Clymer 17).

turnovers: Crestline 20, Vanlue 19.

junior varsity: Crestline, 20-15.

VAN BUREN 54

HARDIN NORTHERN 27

DOLA — Van Buren blitzed Hardin Northern in the first half and had 11 players score as the Black Knights shellacked the Polar Bears 54-27 in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday.

The Black Knights (2-2) were led by Mady Parker’s 13 points, while Carrigan Stacy chipped in eight.

Van Buren’s defense held Hardin Northern, which was led by Maddie Grappy’s 10 points and seven rebounds, to just 9 of 38 shooting.

The Polar Bears fell to 0-4 with the loss.

van buren (2-2)

Parker 5-3–13, Stacy 3-0–8, Rinehart 2-0–5, Leeper 2-1–5, Saltzman 2-0–4, H. Dewalt 2-0–4, F. Dewalt 2-0–4, Rosenberger 1-2–4, Nessler 1-1–3, E. Reineke 1-0–2, Durliat 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-43 7-17–54.

hardin northern (0-4)

Grappy 3-3–10, Stewart-Evans 3-1–9, Pees 2-0–5, Curtis 1-0–2, McCoy 0-1–1. TOTALS: 9-38 5-16–27.

Van Buren 14 21 11 8 — 54

Hardin Northern 2 5 10 10 — 27

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3-8 (Stacy 2, Rinehart 1); Hardin Northern 4-6 (Stewart-Evans 2, Pees & Grappy 1) .

rebounds: Van Buren 32; Hardin Northern 25 (Grappy 7).

turnovers: Van Buren 19, Hardin Northern 27.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 42-5.

NEW RIEGEL 57

LAKOTA 36

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Gillig sisters teamed up for 46 points to power the Blue Jackets to a 57-36 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball win against Lakota Saturday.

Brianna Gillig led all scorers with 29 points while also adding 11 rebounds. Brooklyn Gillig chipped in 17 points to help the Blue Jackets improve to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the SBC River.

Madison King netted eight points and Brooke Shank seven for the Raiders (1-1, 0-1).

LAKOTA (1-1, 0-1 SBC River)

Biddle 0-0–0, Feathers 2-1–5, Klotz 1-0–2, Mogel 0-0-0, Bear 0-0–0, McDole 0-0-0, Shank 3-1–7, Wallace 0-0–0, Yonikus 0-0–0, Gabel 2-1–5, Palos 2-0–5, Dauterman 2-0–4, King 4-0–8, Kreilick 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16 3-8–36.

NEW RIEGEL (2-1, 1-0 SBC RIVER)

Depinet 0-0–0, Coleman 0-0–0, Bro. Gillig 4-9–17, Bri. Gillig 10-5–29, Tiell 0-0–0, Bouillon 1-0-2, Kirian 1-4–6, Elchert 0-0–0, Theis 1-1–3, Lininger 0-0–0. TOTALS: 17 19-26–57.

Lakota 11 3 13 9 — 36

New Riegel 24 19 5 9 — 57

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 4 (Bri. Gillig 4); Lakota 1 (Palos 1).

ROSSFORD 52

FOSTORIA 41

ROSSFORD — Rossford outscored Fostoria 28-19 in the second half to pull away for a 52-41 win over the Redmen in the Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball opener for both schools Friday night.

Rossford (2-1, 1-0 NBC) led just 24-22 at halftime before breaking the game open.

The Bulldogs’ Sammi Mikonowicz led all scorers with 17 points as Megan Dunne chipped in 16.

Evion Tayor popped in 14 points and Tyriana Settles added 10 to lead Fostoria (0-4, 0-1).

Fostoria (0-4, 0-1 NBC)

Jones 1-2–4, Weimerskirch 0-0–0, Talley 0-0–0, Cheryco 0-0–0, Grine 2-2–7, Miller 1-0–2, Settles 5-0–10, Taylor 4-6–14, Williams 2-0–4, Cade 0-0–0, Overton 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15 10-18–41.

Rossford (2-1, 1-0 NBC)

Dunne 6-1–16, De. Utley 0-6–6, Seman 1-0–2, Linkous 0-1–1, Pierce 0-1–1, Peters 2-5–9, Mikonowicz 6-4–17. TOTALS: 13 18-35–52.

Fostoria 12 10 13 6 — 41

Rossford 8 16 16 12 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 4 (Dunne 3, Mikonowicz); Fostoria 1 (Grine 1).

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 64

TIFFIN CALVERT 31

FREMONT — Miranda Wammes popped in 17 points as Fremont St. Joseph had little trouble beating Tiffin Calvert 64-31 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game Saturday.

Shelby Hemminger led Tiffin Calvert (1-1, 0-1 SBC) with 12 points. Hannah Burns and Emma Prince added seven and six points, respectively.

TIFFIN CALVERT (1-1, 0-1 SBC RIver)

Coleman 0-0–0, Brown 1-0–2, Prince 2-2–6, Hemminger 5-0–12, Ball 0-0–0, Smith 0-0–0, Thompson 0-0–0, Burns 3-1–7, Welter 0-0–0, Jones 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-49 3-10–31.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (3-0, 1-0 SBC RIver)

Michael 1-0–2, Wehring 6-2–14, Caspering 3-2–8, Kelbley 4-0–8, Reineck 2-0–4, Wammes 5-7–17, Millitello 3-2–8, Riehl 0-3–3. TOTALS: 24-56 16-22–64.

Tiffin Calvert 9 6 14 2 — 31

Fremont St. Joseph 18 11 18 19 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 2-8 (Hemminger 2); Fremont St. Joseph 0-3.

rebounds: Fremont St. Joseph 36; Tiffin Calvert 26 (Burns 9).

turnovers: Fremont St. Joseph 15, Tiffin Calvert 11.

Comments

comments