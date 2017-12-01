Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Result
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton Woods 14
Friday’s Results
Division VII
Minster 32, Cuyahoga Heights 7
Division V
Wheelersburg 21, Eastwood 14, OT
Division I
Pickerington Central 56, Mentor 28
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DivISION VI
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division III
Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.
PREP Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 70, Woodmore 51
Elmwood 58, Genoa 53
Lake 54, Otsego 52
Rossford 51, Fostoria Senior 41
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 40, Danbury 30
Toledo Christian 39, Cardinal Stritch 28
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 37, Northwood 25
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 46, Sylvania Northview 32
Perrysburg 43, Napoleon 39
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
River Valley 60, Buckeye Valley 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 79, Wauseon 29
Around Ohio
Beloit W. Branch 55, Canfield 36
Bristol 40, Warren Lordstown 37
Cols. Horizon Science 49, Gahanna Christian 28
Cols. Independence 71, Cols. East 23
Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, Cols. International 31
Cols. Northland 46, Westerville N. 35
Cols. Ready 50, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28
Cols. South 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 28
Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Worthington Kilbourne 30
Groveport Madison Christian 66, New Hope Christian 55
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 33
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 62, Heath 34
Pickerington N. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 30
Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Dublin Jerome 30
Westerville Cent. 61, Groveport-Madison 25
Independence 31, Mogadore Field 15
St. Patrick, Ky. 39, Ironton St. Joseph 26
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Vermilion at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Carey
Arlington at Ridgemont
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Buckeye Valley at Olentangy Orange
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Cory-Rawson at Mohawk
Covington at Versailles
Crestline at Vanlue
Edon at Bryan
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Galion Northmor at Danville
Hathaway Brown at Toledo Rogers
Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lima Bath at Columbus Grove
Mansfield Madison at Plymouth
Mansfield Senior at Reynoldsburg
Marion Local at Lima Shawnee
Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta
Miller City at Holgate
New Bremen at Celina
New Philadelphia at Wooster Senior
North Canton Hoover at Liberty Center
North Central at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Riverdale at Wynford
Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame
Toledo Scott at Lima Senior
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Van Buren at Hardin Northern
Village Academy at Mansfield Christian
Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery
Willard at Shelby
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop 57, Edon 46
Pettisville 56, Fayette 38
Stryker 57, Montpelier 46
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 53, Ridgemont 35
Allen East 49, Vanlue 40
Arcanum 62, Coldwater 55
Arlington 53, Fort Jennings 38
Ayersville 71, McComb 37
Bellefontaine 53, Celina 50
Bluffton 41, Leipsic 37
Carey 83, Riverdale 58
Castalia Margaretta 61, Western Reserve 41
Colonel Crawford 63, Mansfield Christian 47
Delphos St. John’s 65, Fremont St. Joseph 33
Eastside, Ind. 43, Edgerton 40
Evergreen 60, North Central 51
Fort Recovery 55, St. Marys Memorial 45
Galion Northmor 38, Marion Pleasant 37
Galion Senior 67, Bucyrus 50
Hicksville 72, Fairview 31
Jackson Center 48, Sidney Lehman 39
Kalida 52, New Bremen 43
Kenton 66, Indian Lake 59
Lexington 73, Clear Fork 63
Liberty Center 32, Holgate 23
Lima Senior 64, Anthony Wayne 63, OT
Lucas 66, Fredericktown 57
Mansfield St. Peter’s 67, South Central 63
Milan Edison 55, New London 46
Miller City 55, Tinora 40
Mount Vernon 57, Sparta Highland 45
New Riegel 59, Mohawk 51
Oak Harbor 51, Genoa 50
Oregon Clay 56, Tiffin Columbian 38
Ottawa Hills 63, Delta 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Bryan 60
Ottoville 75, Lima Temple Christian 52
Parkway 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 49
Patrick Henry 61, Napoleon 32
Paulding 59, Continental 41
Plymouth 50, Buckeye Central 49
Sandusky Senior 65, Ashland Senior 54
Sandusky St. Mary’s 62, Monroeville 43
St. Henry 55, Spencerville 25
Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Buckeye Valley 52
Toledo Start 50, Findlay 42
Upper Sandusky 52, Willard 28
Vermilion 63, Gates Mills Hawken 50
Wapakoneta 62, Piqua 38
Wayne Trace 64, Columbus Grove 55
Wellington 64, Maumee Valley Country Day 53
West Holmes 57, Orrville 43
Wooster Senior 72, Massillon Washington 51
Wynford 56, Convoy Crestview 50
TOURNAMENTS
ELIDA TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Lima Bath 56
Elida 58, Lima Shawnee 45
HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Ridgedale 67, Mansfield Temple Christian 56
Hopewell-Loudon 71, Hardin Northern 29
BENJAMIN LOGAN TIP OFF
SEMIFINALS
Triad 68, Riverside 35
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 65, Creston Norwayne 41
Ashville Teays Valley 64, Lancaster 47
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Portsmouth Clay 41
Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 25
Bradford 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 62
Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Coshocton 32
Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Dohn High School 36
Cin. Colerain 62, Cin. Mt. Healthy 60
Cin. Deer Park 111, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 47
Cin. St. Xavier 74, Cin. Anderson 51
Cin. Western Hills 72, Cin. Shroder 57
Cin. Woodward 71, Cin. Hughes 64
Cle. VASJ 98, Euclid 66
Cols. Bexley 53, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Cols. Wellington 64, Tol. Maumee Valley 53
Copley 96, Akr. Firestone 63
Cortland Lakeview 70, Warren Champion 56
Crooksville 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60
Day. Northridge 58, Milton-Union 41
Eastlake N. 71, Geneva 53
Elyria 63, Bay Village Bay 60
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Hunting Valley University 55
Gallipolis Gallia 55, Athens 32
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Burton Berkshire 42
Grove City Cent. Crossing 75, Cols. Franklin Hts. 49
Hamilton Badin 50, Cin. Christian 36
Hamilton Ross 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 52
Hanoverton United 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38
Hubbard 60, Campbell Memorial 38
Ironton St. Joseph 58, St. Patrick, Ky. 57, 0
Jackson 62, Pomeroy Meigs 56
Johnstown Northridge 57, Cardington-Lincoln 31
Leesburg Fairfield 73, Akr. Manchester 48
Legacy Christian 60, New Madison Tri-Village 49
Liberty Christian Academy 44, Genoa Christian 42
Lisbon Beaver 76, Columbiana Crestview 48
Lisbon David Anderson 72, Atwater Waterloo 38
Logan 71, Chillicothe Unioto 56
Lore City Buckeye Trail 74, Barnesville 46
Loveland 61, Harrison 56
Malvern 69, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64
Mantua Crestwood 69, Middlefield Cardinal 55
Massillon Jackson 93, Akr. East 53
McConnelsville Morgan 50, Vincent Warren 43
McDonald 91, Cortland Maplewood 52
Metamora Evergreen 60, Pioneer N. Central 52
Miamisburg 47, New Carlisle Tecumseh 27
Middletown 56, Kings Mills Kings 47
Middletown Fenwick 64, Oxford Talawanda 40
Minford 54, Seaman N. Adams 52
Monroe 43, Day. Oakwood 28
N. Lewisburg Triad 68, DeGraff Riverside 35
N. Royalton 63, N. Olmsted 59
New Paris National Trail 77, New Lebanon Dixie 53
Newport, Ky. 77, Day. Ponitz Tech. 70
Parma Padua 69, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 56
Peebles 65, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
Piketon 65, Chesapeake 53
Poland Seminary 73, Youngs. Liberty 49
Reading 72, Lockland 48
Reedsville Eastern 56, Bidwell River Valley 41
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Shadyside 38
Solon 98, Beachwood 61
Southeastern 44, Albany Alexander 40
Spring. Kenton Ridge 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 67
Springboro 56, Riverside Stebbins 46
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 51, Cin. Madeira 40
Tallmadge 74, Mogadore Field 64
Thornville Sheridan 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 60
Tree of Life 42, Cols. International 34
Vandalia Butler 47, Spring. Shawnee 39
W. Jefferson 73, Patriot Preparatory Academy 38
Waverly 88, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 77
Wellston 53, Ironton Rock Hill 50
Westerville Cent. 78, Groveport-Madison 60
Westerville S. 61, Gahanna Lincoln 58
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Crown City S. Gallia 30
Youngs. East 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 59
Elyria Cath. 76, LaGrange Keystone 71
Grafton Midview 58, Columbia Station Columbia 56
Cols. Independence 68, Delaware Hayes 65
Cols. Mifflin 65, Grove City 47
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, Lynchburg-Clay 56
N. Ridgeville 72, Oberlin 69
Bloom-Carroll 62, McArthur Vinton County 51
Cols. Ready 76, New Hope Christian 58
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Paulding
Archbold at Wauseon
Buckeye Central at South Central
Carey at Van Buren
Celina at Versailles
Clear Fork at Northwestern
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
Cory-Rawson at Ottoville
Defiance at Napoleon
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry
Edgerton at Stryker
Elmwood at North Baltimore
Fairview at Delphos Jefferson
Fort Recovery at Greenville
Fostoria Senior at Cardinal Stritch
Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne
Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia
Galion Northmor at Bucyrus
Holgate at Leipsic
Huron at Bellevue
Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen
Lake at Toledo Christian
Lexington at Willard
Lincolnview at Van Wert
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Marysville at Marion Harding
Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Minster at Spencerville
Montpelier at Hicksville
Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial
New Knoxville at Fort Loramie
Newton at Sidney Lehman
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Oak Harbor at Woodmore
Old Fort at Vanlue
Olentangy Orange at Buckeye Valley
Olentangy at Mansfield Madison
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East
Parkway at Botkins
Ridgemont at Madison Plains
River Valley at Mount Gilead
Russia at St. Henry
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury
Seneca East at Plymouth
Shelby at Wynford
Swanton at Otsego
Tinora at Pettisville
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Hilltop
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Northview
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Troy Christian at New Bremen
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale
Wapakoneta at Indian Lake
Wellington at New London
West Holmes at Loudonville
Western Reserve at Firelands
Wooster Senior at Massillon Perry
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284
Thursday’s Result
Dallas 38, Washington 14
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1
San Francisco at Chicago, 1
Detroit at Baltimore, 1
Denver at Miami, 1
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1
New England at Buffalo, 1
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
Thursday, Dec. 7
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 10
Oakland at Kansas City, 1
San Francisco at Houston, 1
Minnesota at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 11
New England at Miami, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 4 .826 —
Toronto 14 7 .667 4
Philadelphia 12 9 .571 6
New York 11 10 .524 7
Brooklyn 8 13 .381 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 10 .545 —
Miami 11 11 .500 1
Orlando 9 14 .391 3½
Charlotte 8 13 .381 3½
Atlanta 4 17 .190 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 15 7 .682 —
Detroit 14 7 .667 ½
Milwaukee 11 9 .550 3
Indiana 12 11 .522 3½
Chicago 3 18 .143 11½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 4 .810 —
San Antonio 15 7 .682 2½
New Orleans 11 10 .524 6
Memphis 7 14 .333 10
Dallas 5 17 .227 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 9 .591 —
Denver 12 9 .571 ½
Minnesota 13 10 .565 ½
Utah 11 11 .500 2
Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 17 6 .739 —
L.A. Clippers 8 12 .400 7½
L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381 8
Phoenix 8 15 .348 9
Sacramento 7 15 .318 9½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Boston 108, Philadelphia 97
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114
Denver 111, Chicago 110
Milwaukee 103, Portland 91
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 107
Friday’s Results
Golden State 133, Orlando 112
Washington 109, Detroit 91
Toronto 120, Indiana 115
Miami 105, Charlotte 100
Oklahoma City 111, Minnesota 107
Sacramento 107, Chicago 106
San Antonio 95, Memphis 79
New Orleans at Utah, late
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Boston, 1
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9
New Orleans at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 3:30
Golden State at Miami, 7
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 7
Orlando at Charlotte, 7
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30
Cleveland at Chicago, 8
Golden State at New Orleans, 8
Minnesota at Memphis, 8
Denver at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30
Washington at Utah, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65
Toronto 27 17 9 1 35 98 82
Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85
Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68
Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80
Ottawa 24 9 9 6 24 74 81
Florida 25 10 13 2 22 73 85
Buffalo 26 6 16 4 16 55 89
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 26 17 8 1 35 76 62
New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74
N.Y. Islanders 25 15 8 2 32 94 82
Pittsburgh 27 14 10 3 31 78 90
N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78
Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80
Carolina 24 10 9 5 25 69 75
Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 25 17 7 1 35 86 66
Winnipeg 25 15 6 4 34 82 67
Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73
Dallas 25 14 10 1 29 74 72
Chicago 25 12 9 4 28 79 67
Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76
Colorado 23 12 9 2 26 76 73
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 26 15 8 3 33 78 59
Vegas 24 15 8 1 31 83 73
San Jose 24 14 8 2 30 63 52
Calgary 25 14 10 1 29 73 76
Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76
Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 70 79
Edmonton 26 10 14 2 22 71 87
Arizona 28 6 18 4 16 66 101
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Los Angeles 5, Washington 2
Montreal 6, Detroit 3
Vancouver 5, Nashville 3
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Toronto 6, Edmonton 4
Calgary 3, Arizona 0
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 1
Columbus 4, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Islanders 5
San Jose 2, Florida 1
Vegas at Winnipeg, late
Los Angeles at St. Louis, late
New Jersey at Colorado, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Montreal, 7
Columbus at Washington, 7
Toronto at Vancouver, 7
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7
Florida at Carolina, 7
Anaheim at Nashville, 8
New Jersey at Arizona, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 9
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7
Arizona at Vegas, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 8
Monday’s Games
San Jose at Washington, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30
Boston at Nashville, 8
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s Result
Toronto 0, Columbus 0
Wednesday’s Result
Toronto 1, Columbus 0, Toronto advances on aggregate
Western Conference
tuesday’S RESULT
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Thursday’s Result
Seattle 3, Houston 0, Seattle advances on aggregate
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
Seattle at Toronto, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 championship
Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2) at Santa Clara, Calif., late
Saturday’s Games
MAC championship
Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5) at Detroit, Noon
AAC championship
Memphis (10-1) at UCF (11-0), Noon
CUSA championship
North Texas (9-3) at FAU (9-3), Noon
Big 12 championship
TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.
SEC championship
Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SWAC championship
Alcorn St. (7-4) vs. Grambling St. (10-1) at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
MWC championship
Boise St. (9-3) at Fresno St. (9-3), 7:45 p.m.
ACC championship
Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
Big Ten championship:
Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Other Games
UMass (4-7) at FIU (7-4), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Florida St. (5-6), Noon
Georgia Southern (2-9) at Coastal Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.
Idaho (3-8) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.
Troy (9-2) at Arkansas St. (7-3), 3 p.m.
South Alabama (4-7) at New Mexico St. (5-6), 4 p.m.
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon
West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.
Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Army 81, UMBC 70
Baruch 77, York (NY) 74
Manhattan 70, Holy Cross 54
Navy 82, Delaware 76
Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64
Towson 67, La Salle 60
Wagner 78, Fairfield 76
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 89, Rust 50
Campbellsville 99, Voorhees 75
Grambling St. 64, Georgia Tech 63
High Point 90, Johnson and Wales 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 105, Nicholls 80
Marist 100, The Citadel 91
North Carolina 85, Davidson 73
Pikeville 122, Ohio-Chillicothe 74
Purdue 80, Maryland 75
Stetson 85, Edward Waters 52
MIDWEST
Bradley 67, E. Illinois 56
Calvin 106, Martin Luther 76
Cent. Michigan 70, Jackson St. 63
Grinnell 102, Beloit 84
Lawrence 76, Illinois College 72
Monmouth (Ill.) 58, Ripon 57
Ohio 79, Coppin St. 37
St. Norbert 81, Knox 69
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 80, Texas Lutheran 42
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 66, York (NY) 44
Cleveland St. 70, Niagara 61
Cornell 48, Stony Brook 40
Drexel 52, Lafayette 37
New Hampshire 65, Northeastern 50
Rider 64, Vermont 49
Union (NY) 49, William Smith 45
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 71, Murray St. 54
Belmont 90, Presbyterian 48
Grand Canyon 77, FAU 73
Jacksonville 88, Troy 87
North Carolina 90, Hartford 70
Quinnipiac 81, Richmond 65
Rhodes 68, Agnes Scott 26
UAB 70, Appalachian St. 59
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 72, Concordia (St.P) 50
Calvin 56, Martin Luther 36
Loyola of Chicago 87, Chicago St. 69
Milwaukee 74, N. Dakota St. 38
Minn. Duluth 52, Bemidji St. 44
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 64, Mary 54
Northern St. (SD) 77, Minot St. 58
Rio Grande 67, UMass 59
SW Minnesota St. 75, Upper Iowa 55
Saint Louis 48, UALR 45
Sioux Falls 61, Winona St. 60
St. Cloud St. 58, Minn.-Crookston 52
St. Thomas (Minn.) 78, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 54
W. Illinois 78, Wichita St. 65
Wayne (Neb.) 81, Minn. St. (Mankato) 69
Wright St. 82, Tennessee Tech 59
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 64, Long Beach St. 58
TCU 88, Alabama 67
UTSA 68, MVSU 55
PRO GOLF
Hero World Challenge
Second Round
Charley Hoffman 69-63 — 132 -12
Jordan Spieth 68-67 — 135 -9
Tommy Fleetwood 66-69 — 135 -9
Justin Rose 68-68 — 136 -8
Hideki Matsuyama 71-66 — 137 -7
Tiger Woods 69-68 — 137 -7
Francesco Molinari 69-68 — 137 -7
Matt Kuchar 67-70 — 137 -7
Rickie Fowler 67-70 — 137 -7
Patrick Reed 72-66 — 138 -6
Kevin Chappell 68-70 — 138 -6
Justin Thomas 69-70 — 139 -5
Dustin Johnson 68-72 — 140 -4
Henrik Stenson 70-71 — 141 -3
Alex Noren 73-69 — 142 -2
Kevin Kisner 70-72 — 142 -2
Daniel Berger 75-73 — 148 +4
Brooks Koepka 71-78 — 149 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Armando Araiza, RHP Ralston Cash, LHP Josh Edgin, RHP Jeff Ferrell, RHP Jhan Marinez, INF Angelo Mora, LHP Ryan O’Rourke, C Yojhan Quevedo, 1B Ryan Ripken, LHP Joely Rodriguez, INF Garabez Rosa, INF Erick Salcedo, INF Luis Sardinas and INF Ruben Tejada on minor league contracts.n
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C Welington Castillo on a two-year contract and RHP Danny Farquhar on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offers to RHP Al Alburquerque, SS Alen Hanson, RHP Jake Petricka and RHP Zach Putnam.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Abraham Almonte and RHP Danny Otero on one-year contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Bruce Rondon.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Mike Fiers.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Morin on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offer to OF Terrance Gore and agreed to terms on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Wood on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Andrew Romine on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offers to RHP Shae Simmons and LHP Drew Smyly.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Failed to tender contract offer to LHP Xavier Cedeno.
TEXAS RANGERS — Failed to tender contract offers to SS Hanser Alberto, RHP Alex Gonzalez, RHP A.J. Griffin and RHP Nick Martinez.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired INF Aledmys Diaz from the St. Louis Cardinals for OF J.B. Woodman. Failed to tender contract offers to 2B Ryan Goins and RHP Tom Koehler.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP J.J. Hoover and LHP T.J. McFarland.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed RHP Chase Whitley off waivers from Tampa Bay and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offer to 1B Matt Adams, INF/OF Jace Peterson and OF Danny Santana.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dario Alvarez on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offer to C Taylor Davis and RHP Hector Rondon.
CINCINNATI REDS — Failed to tender contract offer to LHP Kyle Crockett.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Promoted Brandon Gomes to director, player development. Named Ron Porterfield director, player health. Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt and RHP Jeremy Jeffress on one-year contracts. Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Jared Hughes.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted Bryan Minniti to assistant general manager; Chris Cashman to manager, player procurement; Frank Coppenbarger to special assistant, ballpark projects; Greg Schilz to assistant director, amateur scouting; Brad Holland to southwest regional scouting supervisor; Jesus Mendez to international scouting coordinator and Carlos Salas to Latin American scouting coordinator. Named Chris Young assistant pitching coach; Mike Calitri manager, advance scouting; Dana Parks coordinator, player development; Corinne Landrey analyst, baseball research & development; Mike Koplove special assignment scout; Erick Dalton and Todd Donovan professional scouts; Buddy Hernandez southeast regional scouting supervisor; Stewart Smothers northeast regional scouting supervisor; Jeff Zona Jr., Connor Betbeze, Chris Duffy and Kellan McKeon area scouts; Oneri Fleita scouting supervisor, Mexico; Roberto Aquino Dominican Republic scouting crosschecker; Juan Feliciano de Castro, Franklin Felida, Bernardo Perez and Andres Hiraldo Dominican Republic area scouts; Ubaldo Heredia Latin American scouting crosschecker; Dargello Lodowica international scout, Antilles; Isao O’Jimi international scout, Japan and William Mota, Romulo Oliveros and Ebert Velasquez, Venezuela area scouts; Derrick Chung international pro scout and Keith Rudolf team chef. Announced the retirements of senior advisor, international operations Benny Looper and pro scourt Del Unser.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Williams director, pro scouting; Junior Vizcaino director, international scouting; Sean McNally and Greg Smith special assistants to the general manager; Justin Meccage assistant pitching coach; Joe Douglas and Justin Newman baseball informatics, quantitative analysts; Trey Rose baseball operations assistant and John Birkbeck and Matt Taylor scouting assistants.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Robbie Erlin on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Albert Suarez.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on INF Josh Allen, RHP Felix Baez, LHP Jason Broussard, RHP Brandon Cook, LHP Kyano Cummings, OF Jeff Gardner, INF Taylor Hillson, OF Ryan Long, LHP Trent Lunsford, INF Lance Montano, RHP Luc Rennie, INF Chris Riopedre, OF Brandon Soat, INF Nick Walker, RHP Shane Weedman, and OF Zach Welz. Declined the options on RHP Ryan Etsell, OF Chris Sweeney, and RHP Andrew Utterback.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Scott Sebald to a contract extension.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on OF Robby Enslen, LHP Hector Hernandez, OF Jimmy Kerrigan, RHP Tim Koons, OF/1B Paul Kronenfeld, INF Jason Merjano, OF Eudy Pena, RHP Rohn Pierce, RHP Zeb Sneed, and OF Brandon Thomas. Declined the option on RHP Tyler Hunt.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Kane Sweeney to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Austin Krajnak.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — New Orleans F Anthony Davis fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a Nov. 29 game against Minnesota.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Josh Magette to Erie (NBAGL).
CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled Gs Kay Felder and Zach LaVine, and F Nikola Miroti from Windy City.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Carolina DE Charles Johnson four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Fined Oakland G Gabe Jackson $30,387 for making contact with an official during a Nov. 24 game against Denver. Fined Denver S Darian Stewart $24,309 for his hit on Oakland WR Amari Cooper. Fined Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess $24,309 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans TE Coby Fleener. Fined Cleveland S Jabrill Peppers $24,308 for his illegal hit on Cincinnati WR Josh Malone. Fined Kansas City S Daniel Sorenson (roughing the passer), Indianapolis LB Antonio Morrison (horse-collar tackle) and Arizona LB Chandler Jones (roughing the passer), $18,231 apiece. Fined Cleveland WR Bryce Treggs $12,154 for taunting after a play during a game against Cincinnati. Fined Miami CB Bobby McCain $9,115 for throwing a punch at New England WR Danny Amendola.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Corey Peters to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Thurston Armbrister to the practice squad. Released C Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Michael Clark from the practice squad. Placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Tre McBride to the practice squad. Placed DL Claude Pelon on practice squad/injured.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jean-Francois Berube from Rockford (AHL). Placed G Corey Crawford on injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Promoted Jeff Kealty to director of player personnel.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Marcus Johansson off injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Announced D Frank Hora was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Olympics
INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE — Banned Russian biathlete Olga Zaitseva and Russian cross-country skiers Anastasia Dotsenko and Yulia Chekaleva for doping.
USADA — Announced the Court of Arbitration for Sport imposed a two-year period of ineligibility for bobsled athlete Ryan Bailey for an anti-doping violation. Bailey will receive credit for a provisional suspension served between Jan. 29 and July 9, 2017, toward his two-year sanction.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Mitch Hildebrandt.
COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised the 2018 options for Ds Lalas Abubakar, Harrison Afful, Connor Maloney and Josh Williams Ms Artur, Mohammed Abu, Niko Hansen and Cristian Martinez and F Ola Kamara.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Joel Qwiberg to a multiyear contract.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Named Meghan Cameron assistant director of player personnel.
United Soccer League
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Exercised the 2018 options for M Andrew Tinari and Ds Noah Powder, Ethan Kutler and Jordan Scarlett. Announced F Douglas Martinez will return to CD Vida (Honduras) at the end of his loan.
National Women’s Soccer League
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced the franchise will be named the Utah Royals.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Santino Quaranta technical director of Washington Spirit Academy – Baltimore Armour.
Wintersports
INTERNATIONAL BOBSLED AND SKELETON FEDERATION — Lifted the suspensions of Russian Bobsleigh Federation President Aleksandr Zubkov and skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina.
College
DAYTON — Named Kevin Gilhuly assistant coach (throws) for women’s track and field.
FLORIDA STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jimbo Fisher to take the same job at Texas A&M.
MONTANA — Named Bobby Hauck football coach and agreed to a three-year contract through the 2020 season.
OREGON STATE — Announced G JaQuori McLaughlin has asked for his release from the men’s basketball program.
PENN STATE — Promoted Ricky Rahne to offensive coordinator, Tyler Bowen to tight ends coach, Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator , James Franklin to wide receivers coach and Josh Gattis to passing game coordinator and Matt Limegrover to run game coordinator.
SYRACUSE — Announced G Geno Thorpe has left the men’s basketball program.
TENNESSEE — Placed athletic director John Currie on leave. Named Phillip Fulmer athletic director.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Lakota, Elmwood, Fostoria & Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Arcadia & Mohawk at Ridgedale Tournament, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Bryan at Fostoria, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.