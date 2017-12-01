Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Finals

At Canton Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday’s Result

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton Woods 14

Friday’s Results

Division VII

Minster 32, Cuyahoga Heights 7

Division V

Wheelersburg 21, Eastwood 14, OT

Division I

Pickerington Central 56, Mentor 28

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DivISION VI

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division III

Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

PREP Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 70, Woodmore 51

Elmwood 58, Genoa 53

Lake 54, Otsego 52

Rossford 51, Fostoria Senior 41

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 40, Danbury 30

Toledo Christian 39, Cardinal Stritch 28

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 37, Northwood 25

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 46, Sylvania Northview 32

Perrysburg 43, Napoleon 39

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

River Valley 60, Buckeye Valley 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 79, Wauseon 29

Around Ohio

Beloit W. Branch 55, Canfield 36

Bristol 40, Warren Lordstown 37

Cols. Horizon Science 49, Gahanna Christian 28

Cols. Independence 71, Cols. East 23

Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, Cols. International 31

Cols. Northland 46, Westerville N. 35

Cols. Ready 50, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28

Cols. South 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Groveport Madison Christian 66, New Hope Christian 55

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 33

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 62, Heath 34

Pickerington N. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 30

Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Dublin Jerome 30

Westerville Cent. 61, Groveport-Madison 25

Independence 31, Mogadore Field 15

St. Patrick, Ky. 39, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Vermilion at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Carey

Arlington at Ridgemont

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Buckeye Valley at Olentangy Orange

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Cory-Rawson at Mohawk

Covington at Versailles

Crestline at Vanlue

Edon at Bryan

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Galion Northmor at Danville

Hathaway Brown at Toledo Rogers

Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lima Bath at Columbus Grove

Mansfield Madison at Plymouth

Mansfield Senior at Reynoldsburg

Marion Local at Lima Shawnee

Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta

Miller City at Holgate

New Bremen at Celina

New Philadelphia at Wooster Senior

North Canton Hoover at Liberty Center

North Central at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Riverdale at Wynford

Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame

Toledo Scott at Lima Senior

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Van Buren at Hardin Northern

Village Academy at Mansfield Christian

Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery

Willard at Shelby

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop 57, Edon 46

Pettisville 56, Fayette 38

Stryker 57, Montpelier 46

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 53, Ridgemont 35

Allen East 49, Vanlue 40

Arcanum 62, Coldwater 55

Arlington 53, Fort Jennings 38

Ayersville 71, McComb 37

Bellefontaine 53, Celina 50

Bluffton 41, Leipsic 37

Carey 83, Riverdale 58

Castalia Margaretta 61, Western Reserve 41

Colonel Crawford 63, Mansfield Christian 47

Delphos St. John’s 65, Fremont St. Joseph 33

Eastside, Ind. 43, Edgerton 40

Evergreen 60, North Central 51

Fort Recovery 55, St. Marys Memorial 45

Galion Northmor 38, Marion Pleasant 37

Galion Senior 67, Bucyrus 50

Hicksville 72, Fairview 31

Jackson Center 48, Sidney Lehman 39

Kalida 52, New Bremen 43

Kenton 66, Indian Lake 59

Lexington 73, Clear Fork 63

Liberty Center 32, Holgate 23

Lima Senior 64, Anthony Wayne 63, OT

Lucas 66, Fredericktown 57

Mansfield St. Peter’s 67, South Central 63

Milan Edison 55, New London 46

Miller City 55, Tinora 40

Mount Vernon 57, Sparta Highland 45

New Riegel 59, Mohawk 51

Oak Harbor 51, Genoa 50

Oregon Clay 56, Tiffin Columbian 38

Ottawa Hills 63, Delta 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Bryan 60

Ottoville 75, Lima Temple Christian 52

Parkway 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 49

Patrick Henry 61, Napoleon 32

Paulding 59, Continental 41

Plymouth 50, Buckeye Central 49

Sandusky Senior 65, Ashland Senior 54

Sandusky St. Mary’s 62, Monroeville 43

St. Henry 55, Spencerville 25

Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Buckeye Valley 52

Toledo Start 50, Findlay 42

Upper Sandusky 52, Willard 28

Vermilion 63, Gates Mills Hawken 50

Wapakoneta 62, Piqua 38

Wayne Trace 64, Columbus Grove 55

Wellington 64, Maumee Valley Country Day 53

West Holmes 57, Orrville 43

Wooster Senior 72, Massillon Washington 51

Wynford 56, Convoy Crestview 50

TOURNAMENTS

ELIDA TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Lima Bath 56

Elida 58, Lima Shawnee 45

HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Ridgedale 67, Mansfield Temple Christian 56

Hopewell-Loudon 71, Hardin Northern 29

BENJAMIN LOGAN TIP OFF

SEMIFINALS

Triad 68, Riverside 35

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 65, Creston Norwayne 41

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Lancaster 47

Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Portsmouth Clay 41

Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 25

Bradford 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 62

Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Coshocton 32

Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Dohn High School 36

Cin. Colerain 62, Cin. Mt. Healthy 60

Cin. Deer Park 111, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 47

Cin. St. Xavier 74, Cin. Anderson 51

Cin. Western Hills 72, Cin. Shroder 57

Cin. Woodward 71, Cin. Hughes 64

Cle. VASJ 98, Euclid 66

Cols. Bexley 53, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Cols. Wellington 64, Tol. Maumee Valley 53

Copley 96, Akr. Firestone 63

Cortland Lakeview 70, Warren Champion 56

Crooksville 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60

Day. Northridge 58, Milton-Union 41

Eastlake N. 71, Geneva 53

Elyria 63, Bay Village Bay 60

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Hunting Valley University 55

Gallipolis Gallia 55, Athens 32

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Burton Berkshire 42

Grove City Cent. Crossing 75, Cols. Franklin Hts. 49

Hamilton Badin 50, Cin. Christian 36

Hamilton Ross 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 52

Hanoverton United 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38

Hubbard 60, Campbell Memorial 38

Ironton St. Joseph 58, St. Patrick, Ky. 57, 0

Jackson 62, Pomeroy Meigs 56

Johnstown Northridge 57, Cardington-Lincoln 31

Leesburg Fairfield 73, Akr. Manchester 48

Legacy Christian 60, New Madison Tri-Village 49

Liberty Christian Academy 44, Genoa Christian 42

Lisbon Beaver 76, Columbiana Crestview 48

Lisbon David Anderson 72, Atwater Waterloo 38

Logan 71, Chillicothe Unioto 56

Lore City Buckeye Trail 74, Barnesville 46

Loveland 61, Harrison 56

Malvern 69, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64

Mantua Crestwood 69, Middlefield Cardinal 55

Massillon Jackson 93, Akr. East 53

McConnelsville Morgan 50, Vincent Warren 43

McDonald 91, Cortland Maplewood 52

Metamora Evergreen 60, Pioneer N. Central 52

Miamisburg 47, New Carlisle Tecumseh 27

Middletown 56, Kings Mills Kings 47

Middletown Fenwick 64, Oxford Talawanda 40

Minford 54, Seaman N. Adams 52

Monroe 43, Day. Oakwood 28

N. Lewisburg Triad 68, DeGraff Riverside 35

N. Royalton 63, N. Olmsted 59

New Paris National Trail 77, New Lebanon Dixie 53

Newport, Ky. 77, Day. Ponitz Tech. 70

Parma Padua 69, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 56

Peebles 65, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50

Piketon 65, Chesapeake 53

Poland Seminary 73, Youngs. Liberty 49

Reading 72, Lockland 48

Reedsville Eastern 56, Bidwell River Valley 41

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Shadyside 38

Solon 98, Beachwood 61

Southeastern 44, Albany Alexander 40

Spring. Kenton Ridge 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 67

Springboro 56, Riverside Stebbins 46

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 51, Cin. Madeira 40

Tallmadge 74, Mogadore Field 64

Thornville Sheridan 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 60

Tree of Life 42, Cols. International 34

Vandalia Butler 47, Spring. Shawnee 39

W. Jefferson 73, Patriot Preparatory Academy 38

Waverly 88, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 77

Wellston 53, Ironton Rock Hill 50

Westerville Cent. 78, Groveport-Madison 60

Westerville S. 61, Gahanna Lincoln 58

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Crown City S. Gallia 30

Youngs. East 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 59

Elyria Cath. 76, LaGrange Keystone 71

Grafton Midview 58, Columbia Station Columbia 56

Cols. Independence 68, Delaware Hayes 65

Cols. Mifflin 65, Grove City 47

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, Lynchburg-Clay 56

N. Ridgeville 72, Oberlin 69

Bloom-Carroll 62, McArthur Vinton County 51

Cols. Ready 76, New Hope Christian 58

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Paulding

Archbold at Wauseon

Buckeye Central at South Central

Carey at Van Buren

Celina at Versailles

Clear Fork at Northwestern

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

Cory-Rawson at Ottoville

Defiance at Napoleon

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry

Edgerton at Stryker

Elmwood at North Baltimore

Fairview at Delphos Jefferson

Fort Recovery at Greenville

Fostoria Senior at Cardinal Stritch

Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne

Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia

Galion Northmor at Bucyrus

Holgate at Leipsic

Huron at Bellevue

Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen

Lake at Toledo Christian

Lexington at Willard

Lincolnview at Van Wert

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Marysville at Marion Harding

Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Minster at Spencerville

Montpelier at Hicksville

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New Knoxville at Fort Loramie

Newton at Sidney Lehman

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Oak Harbor at Woodmore

Old Fort at Vanlue

Olentangy Orange at Buckeye Valley

Olentangy at Mansfield Madison

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East

Parkway at Botkins

Ridgemont at Madison Plains

River Valley at Mount Gilead

Russia at St. Henry

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury

Seneca East at Plymouth

Shelby at Wynford

Swanton at Otsego

Tinora at Pettisville

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Hilltop

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Northview

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Troy Christian at New Bremen

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale

Wapakoneta at Indian Lake

Wellington at New London

West Holmes at Loudonville

Western Reserve at Firelands

Wooster Senior at Massillon Perry

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257

Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269

Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168

Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285

Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236

L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202

Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261

Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284

Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222

Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207

Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195

Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264

Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206

Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212

Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278

San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284

Thursday’s Result

Dallas 38, Washington 14

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1

San Francisco at Chicago, 1

Detroit at Baltimore, 1

Denver at Miami, 1

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1

New England at Buffalo, 1

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30

Thursday, Dec. 7

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 10

Oakland at Kansas City, 1

San Francisco at Houston, 1

Minnesota at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 11

New England at Miami, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 19 4 .826 —

Toronto 14 7 .667 4

Philadelphia 12 9 .571 6

New York 11 10 .524 7

Brooklyn 8 13 .381 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 12 10 .545 —

Miami 11 11 .500 1

Orlando 9 14 .391 3½

Charlotte 8 13 .381 3½

Atlanta 4 17 .190 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 15 7 .682 —

Detroit 14 7 .667 ½

Milwaukee 11 9 .550 3

Indiana 12 11 .522 3½

Chicago 3 18 .143 11½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 17 4 .810 —

San Antonio 15 7 .682 2½

New Orleans 11 10 .524 6

Memphis 7 14 .333 10

Dallas 5 17 .227 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 13 9 .591 —

Denver 12 9 .571 ½

Minnesota 13 10 .565 ½

Utah 11 11 .500 2

Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 17 6 .739 —

L.A. Clippers 8 12 .400 7½

L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381 8

Phoenix 8 15 .348 9

Sacramento 7 15 .318 9½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Boston 108, Philadelphia 97

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114

Denver 111, Chicago 110

Milwaukee 103, Portland 91

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 107

Friday’s Results

Golden State 133, Orlando 112

Washington 109, Detroit 91

Toronto 120, Indiana 115

Miami 105, Charlotte 100

Oklahoma City 111, Minnesota 107

Sacramento 107, Chicago 106

San Antonio 95, Memphis 79

New Orleans at Utah, late

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Boston, 1

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9

New Orleans at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 3:30

Golden State at Miami, 7

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 7

Orlando at Charlotte, 7

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30

Cleveland at Chicago, 8

Golden State at New Orleans, 8

Minnesota at Memphis, 8

Denver at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30

Washington at Utah, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65

Toronto 27 17 9 1 35 98 82

Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85

Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68

Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80

Ottawa 24 9 9 6 24 74 81

Florida 25 10 13 2 22 73 85

Buffalo 26 6 16 4 16 55 89

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 26 17 8 1 35 76 62

New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74

N.Y. Islanders 25 15 8 2 32 94 82

Pittsburgh 27 14 10 3 31 78 90

N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78

Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80

Carolina 24 10 9 5 25 69 75

Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 25 17 7 1 35 86 66

Winnipeg 25 15 6 4 34 82 67

Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73

Dallas 25 14 10 1 29 74 72

Chicago 25 12 9 4 28 79 67

Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76

Colorado 23 12 9 2 26 76 73

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 26 15 8 3 33 78 59

Vegas 24 15 8 1 31 83 73

San Jose 24 14 8 2 30 63 52

Calgary 25 14 10 1 29 73 76

Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76

Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 70 79

Edmonton 26 10 14 2 22 71 87

Arizona 28 6 18 4 16 66 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Los Angeles 5, Washington 2

Montreal 6, Detroit 3

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Toronto 6, Edmonton 4

Calgary 3, Arizona 0

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 0

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Islanders 5

San Jose 2, Florida 1

Vegas at Winnipeg, late

Los Angeles at St. Louis, late

New Jersey at Colorado, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Montreal, 7

Columbus at Washington, 7

Toronto at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7

Florida at Carolina, 7

Anaheim at Nashville, 8

New Jersey at Arizona, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 9

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7

Arizona at Vegas, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 8

Monday’s Games

San Jose at Washington, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7:30

Boston at Nashville, 8

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s Result

Toronto 0, Columbus 0

Wednesday’s Result

Toronto 1, Columbus 0, Toronto advances on aggregate

Western Conference

tuesday’S RESULT

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Thursday’s Result

Seattle 3, Houston 0, Seattle advances on aggregate

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

Seattle at Toronto, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 championship

Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2) at Santa Clara, Calif., late

Saturday’s Games

MAC championship

Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5) at Detroit, Noon

AAC championship

Memphis (10-1) at UCF (11-0), Noon

CUSA championship

North Texas (9-3) at FAU (9-3), Noon

Big 12 championship

TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

SEC championship

Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC championship

Alcorn St. (7-4) vs. Grambling St. (10-1) at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

MWC championship

Boise St. (9-3) at Fresno St. (9-3), 7:45 p.m.

ACC championship

Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

Big Ten championship:

Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Other Games

UMass (4-7) at FIU (7-4), Noon

Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Florida St. (5-6), Noon

Georgia Southern (2-9) at Coastal Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.

Idaho (3-8) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Troy (9-2) at Arkansas St. (7-3), 3 p.m.

South Alabama (4-7) at New Mexico St. (5-6), 4 p.m.

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon

West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.

Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Army 81, UMBC 70

Baruch 77, York (NY) 74

Manhattan 70, Holy Cross 54

Navy 82, Delaware 76

Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64

Towson 67, La Salle 60

Wagner 78, Fairfield 76

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 89, Rust 50

Campbellsville 99, Voorhees 75

Grambling St. 64, Georgia Tech 63

High Point 90, Johnson and Wales 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 105, Nicholls 80

Marist 100, The Citadel 91

North Carolina 85, Davidson 73

Pikeville 122, Ohio-Chillicothe 74

Purdue 80, Maryland 75

Stetson 85, Edward Waters 52

MIDWEST

Bradley 67, E. Illinois 56

Calvin 106, Martin Luther 76

Cent. Michigan 70, Jackson St. 63

Grinnell 102, Beloit 84

Lawrence 76, Illinois College 72

Monmouth (Ill.) 58, Ripon 57

Ohio 79, Coppin St. 37

St. Norbert 81, Knox 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 80, Texas Lutheran 42

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 66, York (NY) 44

Cleveland St. 70, Niagara 61

Cornell 48, Stony Brook 40

Drexel 52, Lafayette 37

New Hampshire 65, Northeastern 50

Rider 64, Vermont 49

Union (NY) 49, William Smith 45

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 71, Murray St. 54

Belmont 90, Presbyterian 48

Grand Canyon 77, FAU 73

Jacksonville 88, Troy 87

North Carolina 90, Hartford 70

Quinnipiac 81, Richmond 65

Rhodes 68, Agnes Scott 26

UAB 70, Appalachian St. 59

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 72, Concordia (St.P) 50

Calvin 56, Martin Luther 36

Loyola of Chicago 87, Chicago St. 69

Milwaukee 74, N. Dakota St. 38

Minn. Duluth 52, Bemidji St. 44

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 64, Mary 54

Northern St. (SD) 77, Minot St. 58

Rio Grande 67, UMass 59

SW Minnesota St. 75, Upper Iowa 55

Saint Louis 48, UALR 45

Sioux Falls 61, Winona St. 60

St. Cloud St. 58, Minn.-Crookston 52

St. Thomas (Minn.) 78, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 54

W. Illinois 78, Wichita St. 65

Wayne (Neb.) 81, Minn. St. (Mankato) 69

Wright St. 82, Tennessee Tech 59

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 64, Long Beach St. 58

TCU 88, Alabama 67

UTSA 68, MVSU 55

PRO GOLF

Hero World Challenge

Second Round

Charley Hoffman 69-63 — 132 -12

Jordan Spieth 68-67 — 135 -9

Tommy Fleetwood 66-69 — 135 -9

Justin Rose 68-68 — 136 -8

Hideki Matsuyama 71-66 — 137 -7

Tiger Woods 69-68 — 137 -7

Francesco Molinari 69-68 — 137 -7

Matt Kuchar 67-70 — 137 -7

Rickie Fowler 67-70 — 137 -7

Patrick Reed 72-66 — 138 -6

Kevin Chappell 68-70 — 138 -6

Justin Thomas 69-70 — 139 -5

Dustin Johnson 68-72 — 140 -4

Henrik Stenson 70-71 — 141 -3

Alex Noren 73-69 — 142 -2

Kevin Kisner 70-72 — 142 -2

Daniel Berger 75-73 — 148 +4

Brooks Koepka 71-78 — 149 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Armando Araiza, RHP Ralston Cash, LHP Josh Edgin, RHP Jeff Ferrell, RHP Jhan Marinez, INF Angelo Mora, LHP Ryan O’Rourke, C Yojhan Quevedo, 1B Ryan Ripken, LHP Joely Rodriguez, INF Garabez Rosa, INF Erick Salcedo, INF Luis Sardinas and INF Ruben Tejada on minor league contracts.n

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C Welington Castillo on a two-year contract and RHP Danny Farquhar on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offers to RHP Al Alburquerque, SS Alen Hanson, RHP Jake Petricka and RHP Zach Putnam.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Abraham Almonte and RHP Danny Otero on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Bruce Rondon.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Mike Fiers.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Morin on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offer to OF Terrance Gore and agreed to terms on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Wood on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Andrew Romine on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offers to RHP Shae Simmons and LHP Drew Smyly.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Failed to tender contract offer to LHP Xavier Cedeno.

TEXAS RANGERS — Failed to tender contract offers to SS Hanser Alberto, RHP Alex Gonzalez, RHP A.J. Griffin and RHP Nick Martinez.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired INF Aledmys Diaz from the St. Louis Cardinals for OF J.B. Woodman. Failed to tender contract offers to 2B Ryan Goins and RHP Tom Koehler.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP J.J. Hoover and LHP T.J. McFarland.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed RHP Chase Whitley off waivers from Tampa Bay and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offer to 1B Matt Adams, INF/OF Jace Peterson and OF Danny Santana.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dario Alvarez on a one-year contract. Failed to tender contract offer to C Taylor Davis and RHP Hector Rondon.

CINCINNATI REDS — Failed to tender contract offer to LHP Kyle Crockett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Promoted Brandon Gomes to director, player development. Named Ron Porterfield director, player health. Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt and RHP Jeremy Jeffress on one-year contracts. Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Jared Hughes.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted Bryan Minniti to assistant general manager; Chris Cashman to manager, player procurement; Frank Coppenbarger to special assistant, ballpark projects; Greg Schilz to assistant director, amateur scouting; Brad Holland to southwest regional scouting supervisor; Jesus Mendez to international scouting coordinator and Carlos Salas to Latin American scouting coordinator. Named Chris Young assistant pitching coach; Mike Calitri manager, advance scouting; Dana Parks coordinator, player development; Corinne Landrey analyst, baseball research & development; Mike Koplove special assignment scout; Erick Dalton and Todd Donovan professional scouts; Buddy Hernandez southeast regional scouting supervisor; Stewart Smothers northeast regional scouting supervisor; Jeff Zona Jr., Connor Betbeze, Chris Duffy and Kellan McKeon area scouts; Oneri Fleita scouting supervisor, Mexico; Roberto Aquino Dominican Republic scouting crosschecker; Juan Feliciano de Castro, Franklin Felida, Bernardo Perez and Andres Hiraldo Dominican Republic area scouts; Ubaldo Heredia Latin American scouting crosschecker; Dargello Lodowica international scout, Antilles; Isao O’Jimi international scout, Japan and William Mota, Romulo Oliveros and Ebert Velasquez, Venezuela area scouts; Derrick Chung international pro scout and Keith Rudolf team chef. Announced the retirements of senior advisor, international operations Benny Looper and pro scourt Del Unser.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Williams director, pro scouting; Junior Vizcaino director, international scouting; Sean McNally and Greg Smith special assistants to the general manager; Justin Meccage assistant pitching coach; Joe Douglas and Justin Newman baseball informatics, quantitative analysts; Trey Rose baseball operations assistant and John Birkbeck and Matt Taylor scouting assistants.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Robbie Erlin on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Failed to tender contract offer to RHP Albert Suarez.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on INF Josh Allen, RHP Felix Baez, LHP Jason Broussard, RHP Brandon Cook, LHP Kyano Cummings, OF Jeff Gardner, INF Taylor Hillson, OF Ryan Long, LHP Trent Lunsford, INF Lance Montano, RHP Luc Rennie, INF Chris Riopedre, OF Brandon Soat, INF Nick Walker, RHP Shane Weedman, and OF Zach Welz. Declined the options on RHP Ryan Etsell, OF Chris Sweeney, and RHP Andrew Utterback.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Scott Sebald to a contract extension.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on OF Robby Enslen, LHP Hector Hernandez, OF Jimmy Kerrigan, RHP Tim Koons, OF/1B Paul Kronenfeld, INF Jason Merjano, OF Eudy Pena, RHP Rohn Pierce, RHP Zeb Sneed, and OF Brandon Thomas. Declined the option on RHP Tyler Hunt.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Kane Sweeney to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Austin Krajnak.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — New Orleans F Anthony Davis fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a Nov. 29 game against Minnesota.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Josh Magette to Erie (NBAGL).

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled Gs Kay Felder and Zach LaVine, and F Nikola Miroti from Windy City.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Carolina DE Charles Johnson four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Fined Oakland G Gabe Jackson $30,387 for making contact with an official during a Nov. 24 game against Denver. Fined Denver S Darian Stewart $24,309 for his hit on Oakland WR Amari Cooper. Fined Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess $24,309 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans TE Coby Fleener. Fined Cleveland S Jabrill Peppers $24,308 for his illegal hit on Cincinnati WR Josh Malone. Fined Kansas City S Daniel Sorenson (roughing the passer), Indianapolis LB Antonio Morrison (horse-collar tackle) and Arizona LB Chandler Jones (roughing the passer), $18,231 apiece. Fined Cleveland WR Bryce Treggs $12,154 for taunting after a play during a game against Cincinnati. Fined Miami CB Bobby McCain $9,115 for throwing a punch at New England WR Danny Amendola.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Corey Peters to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Thurston Armbrister to the practice squad. Released C Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Michael Clark from the practice squad. Placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Tre McBride to the practice squad. Placed DL Claude Pelon on practice squad/injured.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jean-Francois Berube from Rockford (AHL). Placed G Corey Crawford on injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Promoted Jeff Kealty to director of player personnel.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Marcus Johansson off injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced D Frank Hora was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Olympics

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE — Banned Russian biathlete Olga Zaitseva and Russian cross-country skiers Anastasia Dotsenko and Yulia Chekaleva for doping.

USADA — Announced the Court of Arbitration for Sport imposed a two-year period of ineligibility for bobsled athlete Ryan Bailey for an anti-doping violation. Bailey will receive credit for a provisional suspension served between Jan. 29 and July 9, 2017, toward his two-year sanction.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Mitch Hildebrandt.

COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised the 2018 options for Ds Lalas Abubakar, Harrison Afful, Connor Maloney and Josh Williams Ms Artur, Mohammed Abu, Niko Hansen and Cristian Martinez and F Ola Kamara.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Joel Qwiberg to a multiyear contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Named Meghan Cameron assistant director of player personnel.

United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Exercised the 2018 options for M Andrew Tinari and Ds Noah Powder, Ethan Kutler and Jordan Scarlett. Announced F Douglas Martinez will return to CD Vida (Honduras) at the end of his loan.

National Women’s Soccer League

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced the franchise will be named the Utah Royals.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Santino Quaranta technical director of Washington Spirit Academy – Baltimore Armour.

Wintersports

INTERNATIONAL BOBSLED AND SKELETON FEDERATION — Lifted the suspensions of Russian Bobsleigh Federation President Aleksandr Zubkov and skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina.

College

DAYTON — Named Kevin Gilhuly assistant coach (throws) for women’s track and field.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jimbo Fisher to take the same job at Texas A&M.

MONTANA — Named Bobby Hauck football coach and agreed to a three-year contract through the 2020 season.

OREGON STATE — Announced G JaQuori McLaughlin has asked for his release from the men’s basketball program.

PENN STATE — Promoted Ricky Rahne to offensive coordinator, Tyler Bowen to tight ends coach, Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator , James Franklin to wide receivers coach and Josh Gattis to passing game coordinator and Matt Limegrover to run game coordinator.

SYRACUSE — Announced G Geno Thorpe has left the men’s basketball program.

TENNESSEE — Placed athletic director John Currie on leave. Named Phillip Fulmer athletic director.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Lakota, Elmwood, Fostoria & Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Arcadia & Mohawk at Ridgedale Tournament, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Bryan at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

Comments

comments