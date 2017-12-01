INSIDE || Cover Story: Under Construction – Thom Loomis returns to Fostoria to build the Redmen back up

+ PLUS + Previews of area High School Boys and Girls basketball squads and all schedules!

Pages Index || Fostoria T4-5 | Arcadia T6 | Elmwood T7 | Hopewell-Loudon T8 | Lakota T14

New Riegel T15 | North Baltimore T16 | Old Fort T17 | Tiffin Calvert T18 | Van Buren T19 | Vanlue T20

RT Basketball Prep Preview 2017 Edition links (5 mb .pdf files )

Prep Preview 2017 (pages 1-1) Fostoria Redmen Schedules Poster Prep Preview 2017 (pages 14-24)

Comments

comments