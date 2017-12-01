Prep Roundup: Shank nets 28 in Elmwood victory

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood, sparked by Zoe Shank’s 28 points, broke open a tight game with a 24-point fourth quarter and rallied past Genoa 58-53 in the Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball play Friday night.

The Royals (2-1), who got nine field goals and went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final period, trailed 25-23 at the half and 36-34 after three periods before outscoring the Comets (0-3) 24-17 to win.

Shank had eight points in the final period, and Peighton Troike, Claire Meyer and Maddie Schramko each had eight points.

Genoa got 18 points from Sasha Roberts with Caitlin Cruickshank adding 10 and Tess Neumann and Rylee Frederickson nine points each.

While Elmwood sank 10 of 18 free throws on the night, Genoa was 14 of 21.

genoa (0-3, 0-1 nbc)

Ta. Neumann 2-2–7, Roberts 5-7–18, Cruickschank 3-3–10, Te. Neumann 4-1–9, Frederickson 4-1–9. TOTALS: 18 14-21–53.

elmwood (2-1, 1-0 nbc)

Troike 2-3–8, Hannah 0-0–0, Meyer 3-1–8, Schramko 4-0–8, Hillard 2-2–6, Shank 12-4–28. TOTALS: 23 10-18–58.

Genoa 8 17 11 17 — 53

Elmwood 12 11 11 24 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 3 (Ta. Neumann, Roberts, Cruickshank 1); Elmwood 2 (Troike & Meyer 1).

Boys basketball

ALLEN EAST 49

VANLUE 40

VANLUE — Grant Whitley score a game-high 19 points Friday to lead Allen East to a 49-40 win over Vanlue in the nonconference boys basketball season opener for both schools.

Treg Price had 15 points to lead Vanlue. Troy Ward had nine points and 10 rebounds, while Lake Sunderhaus led the Wildcats with four steals and three assists. Jacob Kloepfer scored seven points.

Allen East (1-0)

Whitley 6-7–19, Reed 1-0–2, D. Clum 4-2–12, Harris 2-0–4, Crumrime 2-1–8, T. Clum 1-1–4. TOTALS: 17-39 11-24–49.

Vanlue (0-1)

Price 3-8–15, Bonham 2-0–4, Sunderhaus 1-0–2, Davis 1-0–3, Ward 4-0–9, Kloepfer 3-1–7. TOTALS: 14-43 9-19–40.

Allen East 18 9 5 17 — 49

Vanlue 6 11 13 10 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Allen East 4-11 (D. Clum 2, Crumrine, T. Clum); Vanlue 3-16 (Price, Davis, Ward).

rebounds: Allen East 21; Vanlue 28 (Ward 10).

turnovers: Allen East 14, Vanlue 16.

junior varsity: Allen East, 38-26.

