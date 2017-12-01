Prep basketball: Vanlue girls jump on North Baltimore

VANLUE — Vanlue jumped all over North Baltimore early on, building a 17-6 lead after one quarter, as the Wildcats won Thursday’s Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game 61-44.

Amanda Clymer led Vanlue (3-1, 1-1 BVC) with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Emma Biller scored 18 points, and Audrey Phillips chipped in five points and seven steals.

Alivia Light led North Baltimore (2-1, 0-1 BVC) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Leah Lee scored nine points, with Katelyn Weinandy and Hailey Watson adding eight points each.

North Baltimore (2-1, 0-1 BVC))

Light 3-10–16, Lee 4-0–9, Weinandy 2-3–8, Waton 3-2–8, Thompson 0-1–1, Brooker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-46 15-23 — 44.

Vanlue (3-1, 1-1 BVC)

Yeater 1-2–4, Czarnecki 2-0″”4, Phillips 2-1–5, Clymer 6-10–22, Smith 1-1–4, Biller 8-0-18, Snook 2-0–4. TOTALS: 22-51 14-22 — 61.

North Baltimore 6 9 9 20 — 44

Vanlue 17 14 8 22 — 61

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 2-13 (Lee, Weinandy); Vanlue 3-9 (Biller 2, Smith).

rebounds: North Baltimore 29 (Light 7); Vanlue 36 (Clymer 12).

turnovers: North Baltimore 9, Vanlue 13.

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 35-19.

CAREY 47

OLD FORT 43

OLD FORT — Sydney Kin scored 16 points Thursday and Amber Nash added 11 points as Carey defeated Old Fort in a nonleague girls basketball game between a pair of former Midland Athletic League rivals.

Bry Curlis scored eight points for Carey (2-0), which staved off a fourth-quarter Stockaders’ rally that saw Old Fort cut into a 41-30 Carey lead after three quarters.

Madisyn Spencer had a game-high 17 points for Old Fort (0-2). Hanna Bilger scored 10 points.

Carey (2-0)

Ferguson 1-2–4, Curlis 2-3–8, DeFeo3-0–6, Nash 4-2–11, Kin 5-6–16, Worst 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15 15-22 — 47.

Old fort (0-2)

Magers 1-0–2, Clouse 0-1–1, Spencer 6-1-17, W. Bilger 1-2–5, H. Bilger 4-1–10, Miller 2-0–4, Hossler 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16 5-12 — 43.

Carey 14 13 14 6 — 47

Old Fort 6 15 9 13 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Carey 2 (Curlis, Nash); Old Fort 6 (Spencer 4, W. Bilger, H. Bilger).

rebounds: Old Fort 34 (Miller 10); Carey 37.

turnovers: Old Fort 22, Carey 25.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 26-21.

RIVERDALE 56

VAN BUREN 36

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s Lexie Wright recorded her second-straight double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Falcons topped Van Buren 56-36 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball contest.

Reygan Frey led all scorers with 20 points and also dished out five assists for the Falcons (2-2, 1-0 BVC). Wright also made five steals.

Mady Parker scored nine points to lead the Black Knights (1-2, 1-1).

VAN BUREN (1-2, 1-1 BVC)

Reinhart 2-0–5, Saltzman 1-2–4, Stacy 0-1–1, Parker 2-5–9, Dewalt 1-1–3, Rosenberger 1-4–6, Nessler 2-0–4. TOTALS: 11-41 12-18–36.

RIVERDALE (2-2, 1-0 BVC)

Kuenzli 4-0–11, Wright 9-1–19, Frey 7-4–20, Rothlisberger 1-0″”2, Vanden Bosch 2-0–4. TOTALS: 22-50 5-16–56.

Van Buren 6 14 9 7 — 36

Riverdale 11 21 9 15 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-15 (Saltzman); Riverdale 6-17 (Kuenzli 3, Frey 2).

rebounds: Van Buren 25; Riverdale 35 (Wright 14).

turnovers: Van Buren 25; Riverdale 18.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 31-22.

ARCADIA 59

McCOMB 33

McCOMB — Arcadia had the hot hand early and the Redskins parlayed it into a 59-33 Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball win over McComb on Tuesday.

The Redskins (2-0 overall, 1-0 BVC blitzed the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) 27-11 during the first quarter, hitting seven of its eight 3-point goals.

Caity Cramer tossed in 14 points and Kennedy Pratt chipped in 11 to lead Arcadia.

Malorie Schroeder scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for McComb.

ARCADIA (2-0, 1-0 BVC)

Brubaker 1-2–4, R. Pratt 4-2–12, Noel 1-2–4, Mock 2-0–4, Burnett 2-0–6, Cramer 5-0–14, K. Pratt 4-3–11, Watkins 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21-44 9-11–59.

McCOMB (0-1, 0-1 BVC)

Hemminger 0-2–2, Schroeder 2-2–7, Herr 2-1–5, Duran 1-1–3, Shoop 0-1–1, Miehls 1-4–6, M. Schroeder 3-2–9. TOTALS: 9 13-20–59.

Arcadia 27 6 14 10 —

McComb 11 3 8 11 —

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 8-16 (Cramer 4, R. Pratt & Burnett 2); McComb 2 (H. Schroeder & Herr)

rebounds: Arcadia 24 (Saltzman, Brubaker & Peters 4); McComb 27 (M. Schroeder 10, Herr 6).

turnovers: Arcadia 12, McComb 16.

Boys basketball

DANBURY 48

LAKOTA 44

KANSAS — Braden Schaser and Josh Kagy both scored 10 points but it wasn’t enough for Lakota Thursday night as the Raiders opened the boys basketball season with a 48-44 nonconference loss to Danbury.

Tyler Wehrle netted nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tyler Gabel chipped in seven points for Lakota.

A complete boxscore on the game was unavailable.

