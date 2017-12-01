Prep Basketball: NR holds off Mohawk

By ANDY WOLF

NEW RIEGEL — Normally, having more missed free throws than made isn’t a recipe for closing out a win.

New Riegel did just that, going 6 of 14 at the foul line in the final 52.3 seconds Friday night.

But the Blue Jackets stuck with it and hustled for four clutch offense rebounds after a missed foul shot to put away a relentless Mohawk team 59-51 in the boys basketball opener for both teams in a nonleague contest.

“I’m glad to get the victory,” New Riegel coach David Losey said. “I’m proud of the guys’ effort. They played hard.

“We flew around on the defensive end and at the end we obviously didn’t make our free throws. We made enough plays getting offense rebounds, securing a steal there at the end.”

New Riegel (1-0) has now won its last 10 regular season matchups against Mohawk (0-1) dating back to their Midland Athletic League days.

Six-foot-five senior forward Ben Dryfuse led all players with 19 points and nine rebounds and played the role of closer for the Blue Jackets down the stretch.

He scored 10 straight for his team with the last eight breaking open a 45-45 tie.

His first two buckets in the stretch both came via jumpers, with Mohawk’s Chris Klopp putting two hands in his face.

Dryfuse followed up by draining 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give New Riegel a 53-45 lead with 2:27 remaining.

“My guys were able to get me shots and I was able to make them,” Dryfuse said. “It’s just a good confidence boost. Towards the end then, we kind of got a little out of control.”

Out of control was an understatement.

New Riegel snowballed into another flurried stretch of turnovers on three straight possessions and Mohawk capitalized with a 6-0 run to pull within 53-51 entering the final minute.

Dryfuse missed two front ends of a 1-and-1, sandwiched around his offensive rebound, but Austin Lescallett collected the second of the two misses and dished back to Dryfuse, who got back to the line for a third 1-and-1 situation.

He finally drained both.

“I knew my teammates were counting on me,” Dryfuse said. “So when I saw them get those rebounds I knew that I had to make those free throws for them because they were working for me.”

His teammate Dylan Smith got fouled before Dryfuse’s first make went in the air, putting New Riegel in the double bonus.

Though Smith missed both free throws, a Dryfuse rebound kept possession alive. Yet the Blue Jackets came away empty as Lescallett missed another pair at the line.

Mohawk got two good looks from 3-point range with Ryan Lacey, who couldn’t connect.

The Warriors finished 6 of 26 from downtown, 2 of 12 in the second half.

Mohawk coach Paul Dunn noted his team “was not ready to play as a team” and admitted own fault for it.

“Really what killed us was our lack of preparation through the week,” Dunn said. “… If we’re going to beat teams that are good, we’ve got to play as a team. Down the stretch, that’s an effort thing.

“We preach and we work on boxing out every day but we didn’t box out and that’s just a lack of effort and lack of mental toughness to make sure we know what we’re doing.”

The Warriors did display some defensive toughness by capitalizing on a slew of New Riegel turnovers — 21 in all.

Keith Jenkins (15 points) made four steals while Lacey (16 points) and Zach Hayman each had three more.

Jenkins scored 11 of his total over a five-minute span in the second quarter where New Riegel committed seven turnovers. The Blue Jackets also started the frame with four in a row.

The Warriors used that spurt to take a 26-23 halftime edge after trailing 13-8 through one quarter.

“Zach Hayman came off the bench tonight and did an unbelievable job in terms of creating energy,” Dunn said. “The three guards are the juniors right now; they do a good job of getting their hands, tipping passes and we did a better job in the second quarter of finishing.”

New Riegel’s Cole Noftz drained four 3-pointers, three in the third quarter, for 12 points while Bryce Hohman sank three treys en route to 11 points

MOHAWK (0-1)

Jenkins 7-0–15, Hammer 2-0–5, A. Tusing 1-0–2, Hayman 1-3–5, Leeth 2-1–5, Lacey 5-2–16, Klopp 1-1–3. TOTALS: 19-52 7-9–51.

NEW RIEGEL (1-0)

Dryfuse 7-3–19, Noftz 4-0–12, A. Acree 1-0–2, Lescallett 2-0–4, Hohman 3-2–11, Reinhart 1-0–3, Smith 3-2–8. TOTALS: 21-39 7-19.

Mohawk 8 18 9 16 — 51

New Riegel 13 10 14 22 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 6-26 (Lacey 4, Jenkins & Hammer); New Riegel 10-18 (Noftz 4, Hohman 3, Dryfuse 2, Reinhart 1).

rebounds: Mohawk 19 (Leeth 5); New Riegel 32 (Dryfuse 9).

turnovers: Mohawk 10; New Riegel 21.

