Prep Basketball: H-L whips Hardin Northern

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s boys basketball team rolled past Hardin Northern last season in the final of the Chieftains’ inaugural Tip-Off Classic.

The teams met again Friday night in the semifinals of the same tournament, and H-L again won convincingly — only to a greater degree.

The Chieftains built a 17-point lead in the game’s first 4½ minutes and did not allow the Polar Bears to challenge them in a 74-29 romp in both squads’ season opener.

Hopewell-Loudon will take on Ridgedale in today’s championship game after the conclusion of the 12:15 p.m. consolation contest between Hardin Northern and Mansfield Temple Christian. Ridgedale defeated Temple Christian 67-56 in Friday night’s first semifinal.

Luke Bolte, a senior post player who stands 6 foot 4 and weighs in the neighborhood of 240 pounds, muscled his way to team-highs of 17 points and eight rebounds for the Chieftains (1-0). Sophomore point guard Jordyn Jury collected 16 points, seven assists and three steals.

Hardin Northern senior Logan Lease, one of just two returning lettermen from last season’s 2-21 squad, maneuvered his 5-6 frame to score a game-high 20 points and lead the Polar Bears (0-1) in rebounding with five.

“I think our ball movement was great,” H-L coach Roger Jury said. “This is a very unselfish group of kids. … They’ve all worked hard in the weightroom. We really challenged Luke. …We said — and I don’t know if people thought we were serious or not — that we were going to go through him a lot. He really opened things up for us at the beginning of the game by posting up. You guys might tell by looking at him — he’s the same height as last year, but he’s quite a bit bigger. He’s a great kid and he’s worked really hard inside.

“We can still always work on things. That’s what I told the kids afterward. … At halftime we talked about trying to either score in transition or score off assist, and throughout a lot of the game, we really did score off a lot of assists or off defense. Those are going to be two main attacks to our offense because we want to play fast.”

The Polar Bears have just one senior in Lease, and second-year coach Jared Thomas had two freshmen in his starting lineup. Altogether, Hardin Northern’s roster includes five juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.

“We’re really young,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperience at the varsity level. We have one senior and one other returning letterman (junior Brady Cramer) coming back. I put a ninth-grader (6-3 Lance Good) up against a senior post player (Bolte). Someday, I know a ninth-grader will play against my senior post player. You need that experience.

“We had a lot to gain from a lot of what happened for us. (The Chieftains) shot the ball really well. Initially, I thought our other ninth-grader (Owen Wetherill) did a fantastic job against Jury. (Jury) clearly wasn’t the guy making the shots, but he just had more guys who can.”

Bolte scored four of his points in Hopewell-Loudon’s initial burst and finished the first half with 12 as the Chieftains took a 39-12 advantage into the break.

Bolte tossed in four more points in the third period as the Chieftains extended their lead to 55-25. Jury dropped in a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter.

Adam Milligan and Carter Coffman ended up with nine points apiece for H-L. Hunter Jolliff followed Lease with five points for Hardin Northern.

Hardin northern (0-1)

Wilmoth 0-0–0, Wetherill 0-0–0, Lease 9-2–20, Pees 0-0–0, Good 1-0–2, Cole 0-0–0, Cramer 0-0–0, Adams 0-0–0, Wilson 1-0–2, Flowers 0-0–0, Jolliff 2-0–5, Cooper 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13-42 2-4 — 29.

hopewell-loudon (1-0)

Milligan 3-1–9, Bolte 8-1–17, Jury 6-2–16, A. Hoover 2-2–7, Simonis 2-2–7, C. Hoover 0-0–0, Grieser 3-0–7, Coffman 3-3–9, Rumschlag 2-0–4, Oswalt 0-0–0. TOTALS: 29-68 9-19 — 74.

Hardin Northern 6 6 13 4 — 29

Hopewell-Loudon 24 15 16 19 — 74

3-Point GOALS: Hardin Northern 1-9 (Jolliff 1); Hopewell-Loudon 7-23 (Jury & Milligan 2, Grieser, A. Hoover & Simonis 1).

rebounds: Hardin Northern 23 (Lease 5); Hopewell-Loudon 41 (Bolte 8).

turnovers: Hardin Northern 20; Hopewell-Loudon 8.

