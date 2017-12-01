Girls basketball: Arlington rallies to beat H-L

By SCOTT COTTOS

Staff writer

BASCOM — Most of the faces have changed on Arlington’s girls basketball team since last season.

The attitude has not.

Winning has been the norm for the Red Devils in recent years, and they showed on Thursday night that they intend to keep it that way by rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat previously unbeaten Hopewell-Loudon 51-43 in both teams’ Blanchard Valley Conference opener.

Junior Jenna Pepple scored a team-high 17 points, including a pair of key second-half 3-pointers as Arlington held the Chieftains to 10 second-half points and improved to 3-0 overall.

With no seniors on the Red Devils’ roster, their top returning player, Morgan Smith, sidelined for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and very little varsity experience to fall back on, coach Seth Newlove said his club is using learned behavior to complement its play.

“I don’t think they come in not expecting to win,” he said.

“We just kind of woke up,” Pepple said of her team coming back for the victory after going into halftime down 33-23. “We knew we could do it if we put it all together.”

A strong defensive effort combined with some sharpshooting from the perimeter keyed the Arlington rally.

“He has a good program over there,” H-L coach Bob Gase said. “Those girls can shoot, and they play hard for him. Our girls played hard. We just didn’t put the ball in the hole. It’s simple arithmetic.”

MaKayla Elmore, a standout 6-foot-4 freshman, paced the Chieftains with 20 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals.

“I knew she was good coming in, and she exceeded my expectations,” Newlove said.

But only four of Elmore’s points came after halftime, and Jacque Burns, who finished with 10 points, had just two in the second half.

Clamping down defensively was the second-half plan for Arlington, which used full-court, man-to-man pressure to speed up the Chieftains and force more turnovers.

“They played every possession defensively in the second half like it was their last one,” Newlove said of his players. “They showed me tonight that they’ve got some guts.”

Pepple showed her mettle when she nailed a 3-pointer with 1:31 left in the third quarter to give the Red Devils a 38-37 advantage — their first time on top since 10-8 in the first period.

After Arlington took a 40-39 advantage into the fourth quarter, Pepple squeezed off a trey with 6:05 remaining for a 43-39 lead.

“As soon as I shot it, I knew it was going in,” she said.

Back-to-back scores by Burns and Kenadee Siebenaller had the Chieftains within 45-43 with 3:23 remaining. But that would be the end of H-L’s scoring.

The Chieftains, who opened the second half with four straight turnovers, finished the game with five consecutive empty possessions.

“We weren’t focused coming out of the locker room (for the second half),” Gase said. “I don’t think we were too comfortable. I don’t know if it was fatigue or what. I’ve got to watch the film. I told the girls if we learn from this, we will be better.”

Lindsay Dodds backed Pepple with 11 points and nine assists. Hannah Willow’s 12 rebounds helped the Red Devils to a 35-33 edge on the boards.

Burns had eight rebounds for H-L, which also got four assists from Siebenaller. The Chieftains made 15 of 16 free throws, with Elmore going 8 for 8.

ARLINGTON (3-0)

Dodds 5-0–11, Willow 3-0–6, Solt 1-2–5, Sheets 3-3–9, Pepple 6-2–17, Crawford 1-0–3, Bormuth 0-0–0, Essinger 0-0–0. TOTALS: 19-60 7-12 — 51.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (2-1)

Zender 0-1–1, Elmore 6-8–20, Burns 2-6–10, Coppus 2-0–4, Siebenaller 2-0–4, Pace 0-0–0, Krupp 1-0–2, Jameson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-49 15-16 — 43.

Arlington 15 8 17 11 — 51

Hopewell-Loudon 19 4 6 4 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 6-21 (Pepple 3, Dodds & Solt 1); Hopewell-Loudon 0-4.

rebounds: Arlington 35 (Willow 12); Hopewell-Loudon 33 (Elmore 9).

turnovers: Arlington 24; Hopewell-Loudon 23.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 35-26.

