Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Finals

At Canton Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday’s Result

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton Woods 14

Friday’s Games

Division VII

Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division I

Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DivISION VI

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division III

Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

PREP Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 59, McComb 33

Arlington 51, Hopewell-Loudon 43

Cory-Rawson 47, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Liberty-Benton 64, Leipsic 21

Riverdale 56, Van Buren 36

Vanlue 61, North Baltimore 44

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 76, Toledo St. Ursula 44

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Upper Scioto Valley 47, Riverside 41

Elgin 89, Hardin Northern 27

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 94, Huron 10

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles 58, Coldwater 41

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview 60, Maumee 46

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite 36, Toledo Woodward 34

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 73, Kidron Central Christian 44

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 71, Galion Senior 30

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 53, Hilltop 30

Pettisville 58, Fayette 27

Stryker 44, Montpelier 33

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue 59, Castalia Margaretta 49

Buckeye Central 60, Ashland Crestview 38

Carey 47, Old Fort 43

Clear Fork 56, Ashland Mapleton 23

Defiance 47, Patrick Henry 35

Delphos Jefferson 61, Van Wert 50

Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Delta 56, Tinora 37

Evergreen 38, Ayersville 29

Fairview 49, Lakewood Park Christuan (Ind.) 40

Fort Recovery 56, Convoy Crestview 44

Hicksville 53, Continental 22

Lima Bath 44, St. Henry 29

Mansfield Madison 51, Plymouth 40

Milan Edison 41, Sandusky St. Mary’s 34

Minster 67, Celina 31

New Bremen 55, Houston 17

North Union 54, Benjamin Logan 33

Oregon Clay 50, Toledo Scott 40

Parkway 66, Lima Perry 62

Paulding 44, Edgerton 42

Ridgedale 58, Village Academy 28

Sandusky Senior 79, Jones Leadership Academy 7

St. Marys Memorial 53, New Knoxville 51

Around Ohio

Alliance 50, Sebring McKinley 25

Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Piketon 58

Bellaire 90, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64

Bellaire St. John 110, Hedgesville, W.Va. 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Caldwell 35

Chillicothe Huntington 47, Williamsport Westfall 45

Chillicothe Unioto 85, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12

Cin. College Prep. 51, Cin. Finneytown 41

Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cin. Indian Hill 29

Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

E. Central, Ind. 89, Harrison 26

Gallipolis Gallia 66, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 34

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Corning Miller 35

Massillon Washington 76, Wooster 71

New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42

Newton Local 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 27

Pomeroy Meigs 57, Racine Southern 24

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Latham Western 25

Portsmouth W. 51, McDermott Scioto NW 48, 0

Richwood N. Union 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33

S. Webster 69, Waverly 43

Salem 64, Hanoverton United 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 71, W. Union 22

Sidney Fairlawn 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 33

Southeastern 54, Frankfort Adena 10

Vincent Warren 61, Reedsville Eastern 42

Washington C.H. 49, Circleville 42

West Carter, Ky. 60, Chesapeake 38

Friday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Rossford

Genoa at Elmwood

Lake at Otsego

Woodmore at Eastwood

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Gibsonburg

Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Ottawa Hills at Danbury

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

River Valley at Buckeye Valley

Other NW Ohio Games

Wauseon at Archbold

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Vermilion at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Carey

Arlington at Ridgemont

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Buckeye Valley at Olentangy Orange

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Cory-Rawson at Mohawk

Covington at Versailles

Crestline at Vanlue

Edon at Bryan

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Galion Northmor at Danville

Hathaway Brown at Toledo Rogers

Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lima Bath at Columbus Grove

Mansfield Madison at Plymouth

Mansfield Senior at Reynoldsburg

Marion Local at Lima Shawnee

Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta

Miller City at Holgate

New Bremen at Celina

New Philadelphia at Wooster Senior

North Canton Hoover at Liberty Center

North Central at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Riverdale at Wynford

Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame

Toledo Scott at Lima Senior

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Van Buren at Hardin Northern

Village Academy at Mansfield Christian

Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery

Willard at Shelby

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Danbury 48, Lakota 44

Lake 79, Northwood 55

Perrysburg 67, Toledo Bowsher 60

Sylvania Northview 46, Rossford 42

Sylvania Southview 49, Toledo St. Francis 42

Friday’s Games

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Hilltop

Fayette at Pettisville

Montpelier at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Vanlue

Anthony Wayne at Lima Senior

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Ayersville at McComb

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut

Bucyrus at Galion Senior

Carey at Riverdale

Celina at Bellefontaine

Clear Fork at Lexington

Cleveland St. Martin de Porres at Kidron Central Christian

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Coldwater at Arcanum

Colonel Crawford at Mansfield Christian

Continental at Paulding

Convoy Crestview at Wynford

Crestline at Ashland Mapleton

Delphos St. John’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Delta at Ottawa Hills

Eastside, Ind. at Edgerton

Elgin at Delaware Christian

Evergreen at North Central

Findlay at Toledo Start

Fort Jennings at Arlington

Fredericktown at Lucas

Genoa at Oak Harbor

Hicksville at Fairview

Holgate at Liberty Center

Indian Lake at Kenton

Jackson Center at Sidney Lehman

Leipsic at Bluffton

Lima Temple Christian at Ottoville

Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Mansfield Madison at Shelby

Mansfield St. Peter’s at South Central

Marion Harding at Olentangy

Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor

Massillon Washington at Wooster Senior

Miller City at Tinora

Mohawk at New Riegel

Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Napoleon at Patrick Henry

New Bremen at Kalida

New London at Milan Edison

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Oregon Clay at Tiffin Columbian

Orrville at West Holmes

Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen

Plymouth at Buckeye Central

Ridgemont at Ada

Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior

Sparta Highland at Mount Vernon

Spencerville at St. Henry

St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery

Tiffin Calvert at Seneca East

Wapakoneta at Piqua

Wayne Trace at Columbus Grove

Wellington Holiday Tourney at Maumee Valley Country Day

Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Upper Sandusky

TOURNAMENTS

ELIDA TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Lima Bath vs. Lima Central Cath.

Lima Shawnee vs. Elida

HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Ridgedale vs. Mansfield Temple Christian

Hardin Northern at Hopewell-Loudon

BENJAMIN LOGAN TIP OFF

SEMIFINALS

Riverside vs. Triad

North Union vs. Benjamin Logan

VERMILLION TOURNAMENT

Gates Mills Hawken vs. Vermillion

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Paulding

Archbold at Wauseon

Buckeye Central at South Central

Carey at Van Buren

Celina at Versailles

Clear Fork at Northwestern

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

Cory-Rawson at Ottoville

Defiance at Napoleon

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry

Edgerton at Stryker

Elmwood at North Baltimore

Fairview at Delphos Jefferson

Fort Recovery at Greenville

Fostoria Senior at Cardinal Stritch

Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne

Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia

Galion Northmor at Bucyrus

Holgate at Leipsic

Huron at Bellevue

Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen

Lake at Toledo Christian

Lexington at Willard

Lincolnview at Van Wert

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Marysville at Marion Harding

Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Minster at Spencerville

Montpelier at Hicksville

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New Knoxville at Fort Loramie

Newton at Sidney Lehman

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Oak Harbor at Woodmore

Old Fort at Vanlue

Olentangy Orange at Buckeye Valley

Olentangy at Mansfield Madison

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East

Parkway at Botkins

Ridgemont at Madison Plains

River Valley at Mount Gilead

Russia at St. Henry

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury

Seneca East at Plymouth

Shelby at Wynford

Swanton at Otsego

Tinora at Pettisville

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Hilltop

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Northview

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Troy Christian at New Bremen

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale

Wapakoneta at Indian Lake

Wellington at New London

West Holmes at Loudonville

Western Reserve at Firelands

Wooster Senior at Massillon Perry

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257

Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269

Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168

Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285

Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236

L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202

Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261

Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191

Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270

Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222

Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207

Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195

Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264

Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206

Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212

Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278

San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Dallas, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1

San Francisco at Chicago, 1

Detroit at Baltimore, 1

Denver at Miami, 1

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1

New England at Buffalo, 1

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30

Thursday, Dec. 7

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 10

Oakland at Kansas City, 1

San Francisco at Houston, 1

Minnesota at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 11

New England at Miami, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 19 4 .826 —

Toronto 13 7 .650 4½

Philadelphia 12 9 .571 6

New York 11 10 .524 7

Brooklyn 8 13 .381 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 11 10 .524 —

Miami 10 11 .476 1

Orlando 9 13 .409 2½

Charlotte 8 12 .400 2½

Atlanta 4 17 .190 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 14 6 .700 —

Cleveland 15 7 .682 —

Indiana 12 10 .545 3

Milwaukee 10 9 .526 3½

Chicago 3 16 .158 10½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 17 4 .810 —

San Antonio 14 7 .667 3

New Orleans 11 10 .524 6

Memphis 7 13 .350 9½

Dallas 5 17 .227 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 13 8 .619 —

Minnesota 13 9 .591 ½

Denver 11 9 .550 1½

Utah 10 11 .476 3

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 16 6 .727 —

L.A. Clippers 8 11 .421 6½

L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381 7½

Phoenix 8 15 .348 8½

Sacramento 6 15 .286 9½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 131, Phoenix 107

Orlando 121, Oklahoma City 108

Philadelphia 118, Washington 113

New York 115, Miami 86

Toronto 126, Charlotte 113

Houston 118, Indiana 97

Minnesota 120, New Orleans 102

Brooklyn 109, Dallas 104

San Antonio 104, Memphis 95

Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 123, OT

Thursday’s Results

Boston 108, Philadelphia 97

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114

Chicago at Denver, late

Milwaukee at Portland, late

Utah at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 7

Golden State at Orlando, 7

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Charlotte at Miami, 8

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Utah, 9

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Boston, 1

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9

New Orleans at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 3:30

Golden State at Miami, 7

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65

Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78

Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85

Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68

Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80

Ottawa 23 8 9 6 22 68 76

Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83

Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60

N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76

New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74

Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80

Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90

N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77

Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70

Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 25 17 7 1 35 86 66

Winnipeg 25 15 6 4 34 82 67

Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73

Dallas 24 13 10 1 27 70 69

Chicago 24 12 9 3 27 76 63

Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76

Colorado 23 12 9 2 26 76 73

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 26 15 8 3 33 78 59

Vegas 24 15 8 1 31 83 73

San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51

Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76

Calgary 24 13 10 1 27 70 76

Anaheim 25 11 10 4 26 68 75

Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81

Arizona 27 6 17 4 16 66 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2

Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Thursday’s Results

Los Angeles 5, Washington 2

Montreal 6, Detroit 3

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30

Toronto at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Friday’s Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Anaheim at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7

San Jose at Florida, 7:30

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8

New Jersey at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Montreal, 7

Columbus at Washington, 7

Toronto at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7

Florida at Carolina, 7

Anaheim at Nashville, 8

New Jersey at Arizona, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 9

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7

Arizona at Vegas, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 8

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s Result

Toronto 0, Columbus 0

Wednesday’s match

Toronto 1, Columbus 0, Toronto advances on aggregate

Western Conference

tuesday’S RESULT

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Thursday’s MATCH

Houston at Seattle, late

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 championship

Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MAC championship

Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5) at Detroit, Noon

AAC championship

Memphis (10-1) at UCF (11-0), Noon

CUSA championship

North Texas (9-3) at FAU (9-3), Noon

Big 12 championship

TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

SEC championship

Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC championship

Alcorn St. (7-4) vs. Grambling St. (10-1) at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

MWC championship

Boise St. (9-3) at Fresno St. (9-3), 7:45 p.m.

ACC championship

Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

Big Ten championship:

Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Other Games

UMass (4-7) at FIU (7-4), Noon

Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Florida St. (5-6), Noon

Georgia Southern (2-9) at Coastal Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.

Idaho (3-8) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Troy (9-2) at Arkansas St. (7-3), 3 p.m.

South Alabama (4-7) at New Mexico St. (5-6), 4 p.m.

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon

West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.

Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

CCSU 72, NC A&T 59

Haverford 67, Washington (Md.) 50

Hofstra 107, Molloy 72

LIU Brooklyn 79, Hartford 78

Mount St. Mary’s 74, Yeshiva 69

Northeastern 77, Harvard 61

Seton Hall 89, Texas Tech 79

St. Francis Brooklyn 104, New Rochelle 79

West Virginia 102, NJIT 69

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 77, Jacksonville 66

Campbell 85, Stetson 78

Coll. of Charleston 69, W. Carolina 60

East Carolina 93, UNC Wilmington 88, OT

Elon 79, South Florida 78, OT

Findlay 94, Kentucky Wesleyan 71

Grace Bible 92, Kentucky Christian 90

Howard 81, Central Penn 64

Jacksonville St. 77, Alabama St. 69

Kentucky St. 100, LeMoyne-Owen 90

Lee 82, Auburn-Montgomery 63

Mississippi St. 83, N. Dakota St. 59

Morehead St. 103, Alice Lloyd 56

NC Central 116, Christendom 38

Oakwood 86, Martin Methodist 84

Tenn. Wesleyan 89, Milligan 68

UAB 71, Memphis 56

Union (Ky.) 70, Reinhardt 68

Walsh 67, Davis & Elkins 57

MIDWEST

Davenport 98, Purdue-Northwest 58

Ferris St. 99, Tiffin 83

Fort Wayne 99, Indiana-Kokomo 63

Lake Superior St. 82, Ashland 73

Michigan St. 81, Notre Dame 63

Michigan Tech 75, Saginaw Valley St. 67

Oakland 97, Texas Southern 87

South Dakota 82, UMKC 63

Wayne (Mich.) 76, Grand Valley St. 73

Wis.-Eau Claire 75, St. Scholastica 74

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 82, North Texas 72

Sam Houston St. 77, St. Thomas (Texas) 54

Texas A&M 78, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Duquesne 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

Hofstra 86, Sacred Heart 81

Navy 73, Monmouth (NJ) 49

Old Westbury 94, Farmingdale 71

Rutgers 57, NC State 53

Seton Hall 85, Marist 60

St. Francis Brooklyn 64, St. Peter’s 49

St. John’s 71, Albany (NY) 66

Syracuse 81, Northwestern 74

Towson 64, Wagner 42

Yeshiva 67, St. Lawrence 49

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 76, Tougaloo 64

Coll. of Charleston 72, Coastal Carolina 70

Drake 83, Iowa St. 80

Duke 69, Ohio St. 60

East Carolina 58, Charlotte 55

Findlay 73, Kentucky Wesleyan 51

Georgia 79, Furman 44

Georgia Tech 68, Purdue 55

Grambling St. 65, SE Louisiana 52

Kennesaw St. 71, Georgia St. 61

Kentucky St. 63, LeMoyne-Owen 61

Lee 63, Auburn-Montgomery 25

Louisville 72, Indiana 59

Marshall 70, Winthrop 40

Mercer 58, Campbell 57

Miami 67, Michigan St. 57

North Florida 70, Bethune-Cookman 63

Old Dominion 75, Coppin St. 67

Omaha 96, Graceland 69

Penn St. 68, Wake Forest 58

Piedmont 54, Emory 48

Reinhardt 76, Union (Ky.) 54

SC-Upstate 79, Bob Jones 45

Samford 58, UCF 51

South Alabama 78, Southern Miss. 57

South Carolina 101, W. Carolina 43

Tenn. Wesleyan 81, Milligan 75

Tennessee 77, Cent. Arkansas 34

Trevecca Nazarene 68, Hillsdale 57

UT Martin 76, NC A&T 63

Virginia Tech 96, Illinois 49

W. Kentucky 92, Evansville 54

Wofford 70, UNC Asheville 68

MIDWEST

Ashland 95, Lake Superior St. 49

Cent. Michigan 96, Aquinas 47

Cincinnati 65, SE Missouri 52

Ferris St. 82, Tiffin 62

Grand Valley St. 73, Wayne (Mich.) 67

Kent St. 82, Detroit 74

Maine 58, Toledo 57

Michigan Tech 59, Saginaw Valley St. 37

Northwood (Mich.) 64, N. Michigan 56

Park 73, Central Baptist 52

Purdue-Northwest 63, Davenport 59

W. Michigan 86, Olivet 37

Wis.-Parkside 76, Indianapolis 71

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 90, Kentucky 63

LSU 48, Texas Tech 40

New Mexico 59, UTEP 35

Texas 88, Louisiana Tech 54

FAR WEST

California 87, Seattle 67

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Barnes and RHPs Evan Marshall and Neil Ramirez on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded LHP Justin Kelly to Atlanta for RHP Jim Johnson and international pool space.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Sam Moll off waivers from Pittsburgh.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Curtis Taylor to Tampa Bay for RHP Brad Boxberger.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Rex Brothers on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Herron.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded RHP Andrew Woeck to Fargo-Moorhead for OF Chris Grayson.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Enrique Zamora to a contract extension.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Anthony Herrera to a contract extension. Signed OF Zach Rapacz.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Dan Ludwig to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Patrick Ledet to a contract extension. Signed RHP Andrew Cohen and LHP Tom Constand.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned G Zach LaVine and F Nikola Mirotic to Windy City (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Cleveland S Jabrill Peppers $24,000 for an illegal hit on Bengals WR Josh Malone during Sunday’s game.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Anthony Denham Jr. on practice squad injured reserve. Released QB Mike Bercovici and OT Storm Norton from the practice squad. Signed TE Gabe Holmes, S Harlan Miller and OL Vinston Painter to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Howard Jones and signed him to the practice squad. Signed DB Chris Prosinski.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Raysean Pringle to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with PK Justin Medlock on a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Cedric Paquette one game, without pay, for boarding Boston D Torey Krug during their game on Wednesday.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Jordin Tootoo to Rockford (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Shane Starrett from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Claimed D Nate Prosser off waivers from St. Louis.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned G Zachary Fucale from Laval (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded Fs Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round draft pick to Anaheim for D Sami Vatanen and a conditional 2019 or 2020 third-round draft pick.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Adam Cracknell to Montreal for F Peter Holland. Reassigned F Dawson Leedahl from Greenville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau from San Jose (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Announced the retirement of F Derek Dorsett.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed Fs David Perron and William Carrier on injured reserve. Activated D Luca Sbisa from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Returned D Jamie Doornbusch on loan to Wichita (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Alex Krushelnyski on loan to Reading (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Michael Joly to Colorado (ECHL). Recalled Fs Shawn St. Amant and Julien Nantel from Colorado.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Michael Garteig from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Vytal Cote.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Pontarelli.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Marcus Basara.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Anibal Godoy to a multiyear contract.

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Signed G Matt Pickens.

College

FLORIDA — Named Todd Grantham defensive coordinator.

MINNESOTA — Announced sophomore LB Jaylen Waters left the football team and will transfer.

N.C. STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Dave Doeren on a five-year contract.

OREGON STATE — Named Jonathan Smith football coach.

SAN FRANCISCO — Named Bill Cartwright men’s basketball special assistant and Mike Legarza human development coach.

TEXAS — Junior S DeShon Elliott announced he will enter the NFL draft.

PRO GOLF

Hero World Challenge

First Round

Tommy Fleetwood 32-34 — 66 -6

Rickie Fowler 32-35 — 67 -5

Matt Kuchar 33-34 — 67 -5

Kevin Chappell 34-34 — 68 -4

Justin Rose 33-35 — 68 -4

Dustin Johnson 32-36 — 68 -4

Jordan Spieth 32-36 — 68 -4

Francesco Molinari 36-33 — 69 -3

Charley Hoffman 36-33 — 69 -3

Justin Thomas 36-33 — 69 -3

Tiger Woods 35-34 — 69 -3

Henrik Stenson 37-33 — 70 -2

Kevin Kisner 37-33 — 70 -2

Hideki Matsuyama 38-33 — 71 -1

Brooks Koepka 35-36 — 71 -1

Patrick Reed 35-37 — 72 E

Alex Noren 35-38 — 73 +1

Daniel Berger 34-41 — 75 +3

Champions Tour

Q-School

Third Round

a-amateur

Tim Petrovic 68-62-65 — 195 -18

a-Ken Tanigawa 70-64-63 — 197 -16

Brian Henninger 61-69-67 — 197 -16

Tom Byrum 69-69-61 — 199 -14

Guy Boros 68-66-65 — 199 -14

Tommy Tolles 65-65-69 — 199 -14

Rafael Gomez 63-72-65 — 200 -13

David McKenzie 69-66-66 — 201 -12

Gibby Gilbert III 67-69-66 — 202 -11

Kent Jones 68-66-68 — 202 -11

Keith Clearwater 67-66-69 — 202 -11

James Kingston 72-66-65 — 203 -10

Neal Lancaster 63-71-69 — 203 -10

Lance Ten Broeck 70-62-71 — 203 -10

Paul Claxton 70-69-65 — 204 -9

Mark Walker 63-69-72 — 204 -9

Peter Lonard 71-71-63 — 205 -8

Geoffrey Sisk 66-70-69 — 205 -8

Jim Carter 68-67-70 — 205 -8

Greg Kraft 66-68-71 — 205 -8

Shaquill Mongol 74-64-68 — 206 -7

Magnus P. Atlevi 73-68-65 — 206 -7

Peter Baker 69-68-69 — 206 -7

Fran Quinn 70-67-69 — 206 -7

Greg Bruckner 68-68-70 — 206 -7

Roger Rowland 68-72-67 — 207 -6

Bob Sowards 74-66-67 — 207 -6

Ted Tryba 70-68-69 — 207 -6

Jeff Gallagher 70-66-71 — 207 -6

Russ Cochran 68-66-73 — 207 -6

Jim Rutledge 73-66-69 — 208 -5

Jay Don Blake 69-72-67 — 208 -5

Jim Roy 69-69-70 — 208 -5

Jeff Roth 68-69-71 — 208 -5

Miguel Angel Martin 73-68-68 — 209 -4

Scott Pieri 70-68-71 — 209 -4

Clay Devers 69-68-72 — 209 -4

Danny King 73-70-66 — 209 -4

Jeff Hart 70-70-70 — 210 -3

Phillip Price 71-70-69 — 210 -3

Tom Werkmeister 72-67-71 — 210 -3

Clark Dennis 69-70-71 — 210 -3

Steve Jurgensen 75-68-67 — 210 -3

John Riegger 69-72-70 — 211 -2

Brian Cooper 72-69-70 — 211 -2

Mark Mielke 72-68-72 — 212 -1

Jim Schuman 73-69-70 — 212 -1

Mark Brown 73-72-67 — 212 -1

Eduardo Herrera 70-71-72 — 213 E

Gary Hallberg 70-70-73 — 213 E

Marion Dantzler 72-71-70 — 213 E

Don Bell 71-73-69 — 213 E

Sonny Skinner 73-71-69 — 213 E

Jose Coceres 72-69-73 — 214 +1

Kevin Stone 68-70-76 — 214 +1

Doug Rohrbaugh 72-70-72 — 214 +1

John Elliott 72-71-71 — 214 +1

Jay Williamson 69-74-71 — 214 +1

Brian Wilson 69-74-71 — 214 +1

Steve Pate 74-69-71 — 214 +1

Len Mattiace 73-71-70 — 214 +1

Steve Schneiter 74-71-69 — 214 +1

Craig Bowden 71-70-74 — 215 +2

Jeff Brehaut 70-70-76 — 216 +3

Skip Kendall 72-71-73 — 216 +3

Keith Huber 72-72-72 — 216 +3

Chad Proehl 72-72-72 — 216 +3

Frank Bensel 73-73-70 — 216 +3

Jeff LeMaster 72-70-75 — 217 +4

Timothy Bogue 72-72-73 — 217 +4

Dan Olsen 73-71-73 — 217 +4

Sang Soo Lee 75-72-72 — 219 +6

Cesar Monasterio 74-73-74 — 221 +8

Stephen Mondshine 70-81-70 — 221 +8

Tim Conley 73-70-79 — 222 +9

Frank Apodaca 83-71-73 — 227 +14

David Carr 76-76-78 — 230 +17

Tim Hogarth 73-72-WD

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

College Athletics

Freshmen Boys Basketball

Hopewell-Loudon 46, Arlington 26

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

swimming and diving

Findlay at Calvin Winter Invitational, 6

Ohio Northern at Wooster Invitational

Prep Wrestling

Riverdale at Northwood Jim Derr Invitational, 4

Defiance at Findlay, 6

Prep Bowling

Patrick Henry at Tinora, 4

Fostoria at Rossford Tournament, 5

Prep Hockey

Hudson Western Reserve at Findlay, 7

Freshmen Boys Basketball

Findlay at Toledo Start, 4:30

Bowling

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Classie Lassies League

High series: Kim Combs, Bellacino’s Pizza, 562. High game: Bobbi Sepelak, Jac & Do’s, 216.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

