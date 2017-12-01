Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Result
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton Woods 14
Friday’s Games
Division VII
Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division I
Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DivISION VI
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division III
Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.
PREP Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 59, McComb 33
Arlington 51, Hopewell-Loudon 43
Cory-Rawson 47, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Liberty-Benton 64, Leipsic 21
Riverdale 56, Van Buren 36
Vanlue 61, North Baltimore 44
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 76, Toledo St. Ursula 44
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 41
Upper Scioto Valley 47, Riverside 41
Elgin 89, Hardin Northern 27
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 94, Huron 10
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles 58, Coldwater 41
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview 60, Maumee 46
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite 36, Toledo Woodward 34
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 73, Kidron Central Christian 44
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 71, Galion Senior 30
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 53, Hilltop 30
Pettisville 58, Fayette 27
Stryker 44, Montpelier 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue 59, Castalia Margaretta 49
Buckeye Central 60, Ashland Crestview 38
Carey 47, Old Fort 43
Clear Fork 56, Ashland Mapleton 23
Defiance 47, Patrick Henry 35
Delphos Jefferson 61, Van Wert 50
Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Delta 56, Tinora 37
Evergreen 38, Ayersville 29
Fairview 49, Lakewood Park Christuan (Ind.) 40
Fort Recovery 56, Convoy Crestview 44
Hicksville 53, Continental 22
Lima Bath 44, St. Henry 29
Mansfield Madison 51, Plymouth 40
Milan Edison 41, Sandusky St. Mary’s 34
Minster 67, Celina 31
New Bremen 55, Houston 17
North Union 54, Benjamin Logan 33
Oregon Clay 50, Toledo Scott 40
Parkway 66, Lima Perry 62
Paulding 44, Edgerton 42
Ridgedale 58, Village Academy 28
Sandusky Senior 79, Jones Leadership Academy 7
St. Marys Memorial 53, New Knoxville 51
Around Ohio
Alliance 50, Sebring McKinley 25
Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Piketon 58
Bellaire 90, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64
Bellaire St. John 110, Hedgesville, W.Va. 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Caldwell 35
Chillicothe Huntington 47, Williamsport Westfall 45
Chillicothe Unioto 85, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12
Cin. College Prep. 51, Cin. Finneytown 41
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cin. Indian Hill 29
Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
E. Central, Ind. 89, Harrison 26
Gallipolis Gallia 66, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 34
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Corning Miller 35
Massillon Washington 76, Wooster 71
New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42
Newton Local 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 27
Pomeroy Meigs 57, Racine Southern 24
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Latham Western 25
Portsmouth W. 51, McDermott Scioto NW 48, 0
Richwood N. Union 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33
S. Webster 69, Waverly 43
Salem 64, Hanoverton United 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 71, W. Union 22
Sidney Fairlawn 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 33
Southeastern 54, Frankfort Adena 10
Vincent Warren 61, Reedsville Eastern 42
Washington C.H. 49, Circleville 42
West Carter, Ky. 60, Chesapeake 38
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Rossford
Genoa at Elmwood
Lake at Otsego
Woodmore at Eastwood
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Gibsonburg
Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Danbury
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
River Valley at Buckeye Valley
Other NW Ohio Games
Wauseon at Archbold
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Vermilion at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Carey
Arlington at Ridgemont
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Buckeye Valley at Olentangy Orange
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Cory-Rawson at Mohawk
Covington at Versailles
Crestline at Vanlue
Edon at Bryan
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Galion Northmor at Danville
Hathaway Brown at Toledo Rogers
Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lima Bath at Columbus Grove
Mansfield Madison at Plymouth
Mansfield Senior at Reynoldsburg
Marion Local at Lima Shawnee
Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta
Miller City at Holgate
New Bremen at Celina
New Philadelphia at Wooster Senior
North Canton Hoover at Liberty Center
North Central at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Riverdale at Wynford
Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame
Toledo Scott at Lima Senior
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Van Buren at Hardin Northern
Village Academy at Mansfield Christian
Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery
Willard at Shelby
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Danbury 48, Lakota 44
Lake 79, Northwood 55
Perrysburg 67, Toledo Bowsher 60
Sylvania Northview 46, Rossford 42
Sylvania Southview 49, Toledo St. Francis 42
Friday’s Games
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Hilltop
Fayette at Pettisville
Montpelier at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Vanlue
Anthony Wayne at Lima Senior
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Ayersville at McComb
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut
Bucyrus at Galion Senior
Carey at Riverdale
Celina at Bellefontaine
Clear Fork at Lexington
Cleveland St. Martin de Porres at Kidron Central Christian
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Coldwater at Arcanum
Colonel Crawford at Mansfield Christian
Continental at Paulding
Convoy Crestview at Wynford
Crestline at Ashland Mapleton
Delphos St. John’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Delta at Ottawa Hills
Eastside, Ind. at Edgerton
Elgin at Delaware Christian
Evergreen at North Central
Findlay at Toledo Start
Fort Jennings at Arlington
Fredericktown at Lucas
Genoa at Oak Harbor
Hicksville at Fairview
Holgate at Liberty Center
Indian Lake at Kenton
Jackson Center at Sidney Lehman
Leipsic at Bluffton
Lima Temple Christian at Ottoville
Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Mansfield Madison at Shelby
Mansfield St. Peter’s at South Central
Marion Harding at Olentangy
Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor
Massillon Washington at Wooster Senior
Miller City at Tinora
Mohawk at New Riegel
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Napoleon at Patrick Henry
New Bremen at Kalida
New London at Milan Edison
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Oregon Clay at Tiffin Columbian
Orrville at West Holmes
Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen
Plymouth at Buckeye Central
Ridgemont at Ada
Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior
Sparta Highland at Mount Vernon
Spencerville at St. Henry
St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery
Tiffin Calvert at Seneca East
Wapakoneta at Piqua
Wayne Trace at Columbus Grove
Wellington Holiday Tourney at Maumee Valley Country Day
Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Upper Sandusky
TOURNAMENTS
ELIDA TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Lima Bath vs. Lima Central Cath.
Lima Shawnee vs. Elida
HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Ridgedale vs. Mansfield Temple Christian
Hardin Northern at Hopewell-Loudon
BENJAMIN LOGAN TIP OFF
SEMIFINALS
Riverside vs. Triad
North Union vs. Benjamin Logan
VERMILLION TOURNAMENT
Gates Mills Hawken vs. Vermillion
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Paulding
Archbold at Wauseon
Buckeye Central at South Central
Carey at Van Buren
Celina at Versailles
Clear Fork at Northwestern
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
Cory-Rawson at Ottoville
Defiance at Napoleon
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry
Edgerton at Stryker
Elmwood at North Baltimore
Fairview at Delphos Jefferson
Fort Recovery at Greenville
Fostoria Senior at Cardinal Stritch
Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne
Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia
Galion Northmor at Bucyrus
Holgate at Leipsic
Huron at Bellevue
Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen
Lake at Toledo Christian
Lexington at Willard
Lincolnview at Van Wert
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Marysville at Marion Harding
Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Minster at Spencerville
Montpelier at Hicksville
Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial
New Knoxville at Fort Loramie
Newton at Sidney Lehman
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Oak Harbor at Woodmore
Old Fort at Vanlue
Olentangy Orange at Buckeye Valley
Olentangy at Mansfield Madison
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East
Parkway at Botkins
Ridgemont at Madison Plains
River Valley at Mount Gilead
Russia at St. Henry
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury
Seneca East at Plymouth
Shelby at Wynford
Swanton at Otsego
Tinora at Pettisville
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Hilltop
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Northview
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Troy Christian at New Bremen
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale
Wapakoneta at Indian Lake
Wellington at New London
West Holmes at Loudonville
Western Reserve at Firelands
Wooster Senior at Massillon Perry
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Dallas, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1
San Francisco at Chicago, 1
Detroit at Baltimore, 1
Denver at Miami, 1
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1
New England at Buffalo, 1
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
Thursday, Dec. 7
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 10
Oakland at Kansas City, 1
San Francisco at Houston, 1
Minnesota at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 11
New England at Miami, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 4 .826 —
Toronto 13 7 .650 4½
Philadelphia 12 9 .571 6
New York 11 10 .524 7
Brooklyn 8 13 .381 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 10 .524 —
Miami 10 11 .476 1
Orlando 9 13 .409 2½
Charlotte 8 12 .400 2½
Atlanta 4 17 .190 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 14 6 .700 —
Cleveland 15 7 .682 —
Indiana 12 10 .545 3
Milwaukee 10 9 .526 3½
Chicago 3 16 .158 10½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 4 .810 —
San Antonio 14 7 .667 3
New Orleans 11 10 .524 6
Memphis 7 13 .350 9½
Dallas 5 17 .227 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 8 .619 —
Minnesota 13 9 .591 ½
Denver 11 9 .550 1½
Utah 10 11 .476 3
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 16 6 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 8 11 .421 6½
L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381 7½
Phoenix 8 15 .348 8½
Sacramento 6 15 .286 9½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 131, Phoenix 107
Orlando 121, Oklahoma City 108
Philadelphia 118, Washington 113
New York 115, Miami 86
Toronto 126, Charlotte 113
Houston 118, Indiana 97
Minnesota 120, New Orleans 102
Brooklyn 109, Dallas 104
San Antonio 104, Memphis 95
Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 123, OT
Thursday’s Results
Boston 108, Philadelphia 97
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114
Chicago at Denver, late
Milwaukee at Portland, late
Utah at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7
Golden State at Orlando, 7
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Charlotte at Miami, 8
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Utah, 9
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Boston, 1
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9
New Orleans at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 3:30
Golden State at Miami, 7
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65
Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78
Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85
Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68
Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80
Ottawa 23 8 9 6 22 68 76
Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60
N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76
New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74
Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80
Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90
N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77
Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70
Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 25 17 7 1 35 86 66
Winnipeg 25 15 6 4 34 82 67
Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73
Dallas 24 13 10 1 27 70 69
Chicago 24 12 9 3 27 76 63
Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76
Colorado 23 12 9 2 26 76 73
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 26 15 8 3 33 78 59
Vegas 24 15 8 1 31 83 73
San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51
Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76
Calgary 24 13 10 1 27 70 76
Anaheim 25 11 10 4 26 68 75
Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81
Arizona 27 6 17 4 16 66 98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2
Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Thursday’s Results
Los Angeles 5, Washington 2
Montreal 6, Detroit 3
Vancouver 5, Nashville 3
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30
Toronto at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Friday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Anaheim at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7
San Jose at Florida, 7:30
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8
New Jersey at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Montreal, 7
Columbus at Washington, 7
Toronto at Vancouver, 7
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7
Florida at Carolina, 7
Anaheim at Nashville, 8
New Jersey at Arizona, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 9
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7
Arizona at Vegas, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 8
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s Result
Toronto 0, Columbus 0
Wednesday’s match
Toronto 1, Columbus 0, Toronto advances on aggregate
Western Conference
tuesday’S RESULT
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Thursday’s MATCH
Houston at Seattle, late
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 championship
Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MAC championship
Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5) at Detroit, Noon
AAC championship
Memphis (10-1) at UCF (11-0), Noon
CUSA championship
North Texas (9-3) at FAU (9-3), Noon
Big 12 championship
TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.
SEC championship
Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SWAC championship
Alcorn St. (7-4) vs. Grambling St. (10-1) at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
MWC championship
Boise St. (9-3) at Fresno St. (9-3), 7:45 p.m.
ACC championship
Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
Big Ten championship:
Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Other Games
UMass (4-7) at FIU (7-4), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Florida St. (5-6), Noon
Georgia Southern (2-9) at Coastal Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.
Idaho (3-8) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.
Troy (9-2) at Arkansas St. (7-3), 3 p.m.
South Alabama (4-7) at New Mexico St. (5-6), 4 p.m.
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon
West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.
Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
CCSU 72, NC A&T 59
Haverford 67, Washington (Md.) 50
Hofstra 107, Molloy 72
LIU Brooklyn 79, Hartford 78
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Yeshiva 69
Northeastern 77, Harvard 61
Seton Hall 89, Texas Tech 79
St. Francis Brooklyn 104, New Rochelle 79
West Virginia 102, NJIT 69
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 77, Jacksonville 66
Campbell 85, Stetson 78
Coll. of Charleston 69, W. Carolina 60
East Carolina 93, UNC Wilmington 88, OT
Elon 79, South Florida 78, OT
Findlay 94, Kentucky Wesleyan 71
Grace Bible 92, Kentucky Christian 90
Howard 81, Central Penn 64
Jacksonville St. 77, Alabama St. 69
Kentucky St. 100, LeMoyne-Owen 90
Lee 82, Auburn-Montgomery 63
Mississippi St. 83, N. Dakota St. 59
Morehead St. 103, Alice Lloyd 56
NC Central 116, Christendom 38
Oakwood 86, Martin Methodist 84
Tenn. Wesleyan 89, Milligan 68
UAB 71, Memphis 56
Union (Ky.) 70, Reinhardt 68
Walsh 67, Davis & Elkins 57
MIDWEST
Davenport 98, Purdue-Northwest 58
Ferris St. 99, Tiffin 83
Fort Wayne 99, Indiana-Kokomo 63
Lake Superior St. 82, Ashland 73
Michigan St. 81, Notre Dame 63
Michigan Tech 75, Saginaw Valley St. 67
Oakland 97, Texas Southern 87
South Dakota 82, UMKC 63
Wayne (Mich.) 76, Grand Valley St. 73
Wis.-Eau Claire 75, St. Scholastica 74
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 82, North Texas 72
Sam Houston St. 77, St. Thomas (Texas) 54
Texas A&M 78, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Duquesne 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
Hofstra 86, Sacred Heart 81
Navy 73, Monmouth (NJ) 49
Old Westbury 94, Farmingdale 71
Rutgers 57, NC State 53
Seton Hall 85, Marist 60
St. Francis Brooklyn 64, St. Peter’s 49
St. John’s 71, Albany (NY) 66
Syracuse 81, Northwestern 74
Towson 64, Wagner 42
Yeshiva 67, St. Lawrence 49
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 76, Tougaloo 64
Coll. of Charleston 72, Coastal Carolina 70
Drake 83, Iowa St. 80
Duke 69, Ohio St. 60
East Carolina 58, Charlotte 55
Findlay 73, Kentucky Wesleyan 51
Georgia 79, Furman 44
Georgia Tech 68, Purdue 55
Grambling St. 65, SE Louisiana 52
Kennesaw St. 71, Georgia St. 61
Kentucky St. 63, LeMoyne-Owen 61
Lee 63, Auburn-Montgomery 25
Louisville 72, Indiana 59
Marshall 70, Winthrop 40
Mercer 58, Campbell 57
Miami 67, Michigan St. 57
North Florida 70, Bethune-Cookman 63
Old Dominion 75, Coppin St. 67
Omaha 96, Graceland 69
Penn St. 68, Wake Forest 58
Piedmont 54, Emory 48
Reinhardt 76, Union (Ky.) 54
SC-Upstate 79, Bob Jones 45
Samford 58, UCF 51
South Alabama 78, Southern Miss. 57
South Carolina 101, W. Carolina 43
Tenn. Wesleyan 81, Milligan 75
Tennessee 77, Cent. Arkansas 34
Trevecca Nazarene 68, Hillsdale 57
UT Martin 76, NC A&T 63
Virginia Tech 96, Illinois 49
W. Kentucky 92, Evansville 54
Wofford 70, UNC Asheville 68
MIDWEST
Ashland 95, Lake Superior St. 49
Cent. Michigan 96, Aquinas 47
Cincinnati 65, SE Missouri 52
Ferris St. 82, Tiffin 62
Grand Valley St. 73, Wayne (Mich.) 67
Kent St. 82, Detroit 74
Maine 58, Toledo 57
Michigan Tech 59, Saginaw Valley St. 37
Northwood (Mich.) 64, N. Michigan 56
Park 73, Central Baptist 52
Purdue-Northwest 63, Davenport 59
W. Michigan 86, Olivet 37
Wis.-Parkside 76, Indianapolis 71
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 90, Kentucky 63
LSU 48, Texas Tech 40
New Mexico 59, UTEP 35
Texas 88, Louisiana Tech 54
FAR WEST
California 87, Seattle 67
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Barnes and RHPs Evan Marshall and Neil Ramirez on minor league contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded LHP Justin Kelly to Atlanta for RHP Jim Johnson and international pool space.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Sam Moll off waivers from Pittsburgh.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Curtis Taylor to Tampa Bay for RHP Brad Boxberger.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Rex Brothers on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Herron.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded RHP Andrew Woeck to Fargo-Moorhead for OF Chris Grayson.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Enrique Zamora to a contract extension.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Anthony Herrera to a contract extension. Signed OF Zach Rapacz.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Dan Ludwig to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Patrick Ledet to a contract extension. Signed RHP Andrew Cohen and LHP Tom Constand.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned G Zach LaVine and F Nikola Mirotic to Windy City (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Cleveland S Jabrill Peppers $24,000 for an illegal hit on Bengals WR Josh Malone during Sunday’s game.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Anthony Denham Jr. on practice squad injured reserve. Released QB Mike Bercovici and OT Storm Norton from the practice squad. Signed TE Gabe Holmes, S Harlan Miller and OL Vinston Painter to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Howard Jones and signed him to the practice squad. Signed DB Chris Prosinski.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Raysean Pringle to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with PK Justin Medlock on a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Cedric Paquette one game, without pay, for boarding Boston D Torey Krug during their game on Wednesday.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Jordin Tootoo to Rockford (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Shane Starrett from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Claimed D Nate Prosser off waivers from St. Louis.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned G Zachary Fucale from Laval (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded Fs Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round draft pick to Anaheim for D Sami Vatanen and a conditional 2019 or 2020 third-round draft pick.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Adam Cracknell to Montreal for F Peter Holland. Reassigned F Dawson Leedahl from Greenville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau from San Jose (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Announced the retirement of F Derek Dorsett.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed Fs David Perron and William Carrier on injured reserve. Activated D Luca Sbisa from injured reserve.
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Returned D Jamie Doornbusch on loan to Wichita (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Alex Krushelnyski on loan to Reading (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Michael Joly to Colorado (ECHL). Recalled Fs Shawn St. Amant and Julien Nantel from Colorado.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Michael Garteig from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Vytal Cote.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Pontarelli.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Marcus Basara.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Anibal Godoy to a multiyear contract.
United Soccer League
NASHVILLE SC — Signed G Matt Pickens.
College
FLORIDA — Named Todd Grantham defensive coordinator.
MINNESOTA — Announced sophomore LB Jaylen Waters left the football team and will transfer.
N.C. STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Dave Doeren on a five-year contract.
OREGON STATE — Named Jonathan Smith football coach.
SAN FRANCISCO — Named Bill Cartwright men’s basketball special assistant and Mike Legarza human development coach.
TEXAS — Junior S DeShon Elliott announced he will enter the NFL draft.
PRO GOLF
Hero World Challenge
First Round
Tommy Fleetwood 32-34 — 66 -6
Rickie Fowler 32-35 — 67 -5
Matt Kuchar 33-34 — 67 -5
Kevin Chappell 34-34 — 68 -4
Justin Rose 33-35 — 68 -4
Dustin Johnson 32-36 — 68 -4
Jordan Spieth 32-36 — 68 -4
Francesco Molinari 36-33 — 69 -3
Charley Hoffman 36-33 — 69 -3
Justin Thomas 36-33 — 69 -3
Tiger Woods 35-34 — 69 -3
Henrik Stenson 37-33 — 70 -2
Kevin Kisner 37-33 — 70 -2
Hideki Matsuyama 38-33 — 71 -1
Brooks Koepka 35-36 — 71 -1
Patrick Reed 35-37 — 72 E
Alex Noren 35-38 — 73 +1
Daniel Berger 34-41 — 75 +3
Champions Tour
Q-School
Third Round
a-amateur
Tim Petrovic 68-62-65 — 195 -18
a-Ken Tanigawa 70-64-63 — 197 -16
Brian Henninger 61-69-67 — 197 -16
Tom Byrum 69-69-61 — 199 -14
Guy Boros 68-66-65 — 199 -14
Tommy Tolles 65-65-69 — 199 -14
Rafael Gomez 63-72-65 — 200 -13
David McKenzie 69-66-66 — 201 -12
Gibby Gilbert III 67-69-66 — 202 -11
Kent Jones 68-66-68 — 202 -11
Keith Clearwater 67-66-69 — 202 -11
James Kingston 72-66-65 — 203 -10
Neal Lancaster 63-71-69 — 203 -10
Lance Ten Broeck 70-62-71 — 203 -10
Paul Claxton 70-69-65 — 204 -9
Mark Walker 63-69-72 — 204 -9
Peter Lonard 71-71-63 — 205 -8
Geoffrey Sisk 66-70-69 — 205 -8
Jim Carter 68-67-70 — 205 -8
Greg Kraft 66-68-71 — 205 -8
Shaquill Mongol 74-64-68 — 206 -7
Magnus P. Atlevi 73-68-65 — 206 -7
Peter Baker 69-68-69 — 206 -7
Fran Quinn 70-67-69 — 206 -7
Greg Bruckner 68-68-70 — 206 -7
Roger Rowland 68-72-67 — 207 -6
Bob Sowards 74-66-67 — 207 -6
Ted Tryba 70-68-69 — 207 -6
Jeff Gallagher 70-66-71 — 207 -6
Russ Cochran 68-66-73 — 207 -6
Jim Rutledge 73-66-69 — 208 -5
Jay Don Blake 69-72-67 — 208 -5
Jim Roy 69-69-70 — 208 -5
Jeff Roth 68-69-71 — 208 -5
Miguel Angel Martin 73-68-68 — 209 -4
Scott Pieri 70-68-71 — 209 -4
Clay Devers 69-68-72 — 209 -4
Danny King 73-70-66 — 209 -4
Jeff Hart 70-70-70 — 210 -3
Phillip Price 71-70-69 — 210 -3
Tom Werkmeister 72-67-71 — 210 -3
Clark Dennis 69-70-71 — 210 -3
Steve Jurgensen 75-68-67 — 210 -3
John Riegger 69-72-70 — 211 -2
Brian Cooper 72-69-70 — 211 -2
Mark Mielke 72-68-72 — 212 -1
Jim Schuman 73-69-70 — 212 -1
Mark Brown 73-72-67 — 212 -1
Eduardo Herrera 70-71-72 — 213 E
Gary Hallberg 70-70-73 — 213 E
Marion Dantzler 72-71-70 — 213 E
Don Bell 71-73-69 — 213 E
Sonny Skinner 73-71-69 — 213 E
Jose Coceres 72-69-73 — 214 +1
Kevin Stone 68-70-76 — 214 +1
Doug Rohrbaugh 72-70-72 — 214 +1
John Elliott 72-71-71 — 214 +1
Jay Williamson 69-74-71 — 214 +1
Brian Wilson 69-74-71 — 214 +1
Steve Pate 74-69-71 — 214 +1
Len Mattiace 73-71-70 — 214 +1
Steve Schneiter 74-71-69 — 214 +1
Craig Bowden 71-70-74 — 215 +2
Jeff Brehaut 70-70-76 — 216 +3
Skip Kendall 72-71-73 — 216 +3
Keith Huber 72-72-72 — 216 +3
Chad Proehl 72-72-72 — 216 +3
Frank Bensel 73-73-70 — 216 +3
Jeff LeMaster 72-70-75 — 217 +4
Timothy Bogue 72-72-73 — 217 +4
Dan Olsen 73-71-73 — 217 +4
Sang Soo Lee 75-72-72 — 219 +6
Cesar Monasterio 74-73-74 — 221 +8
Stephen Mondshine 70-81-70 — 221 +8
Tim Conley 73-70-79 — 222 +9
Frank Apodaca 83-71-73 — 227 +14
David Carr 76-76-78 — 230 +17
Tim Hogarth 73-72-WD
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
College Athletics
Freshmen Boys Basketball
Hopewell-Loudon 46, Arlington 26
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
swimming and diving
Findlay at Calvin Winter Invitational, 6
Ohio Northern at Wooster Invitational
Prep Wrestling
Riverdale at Northwood Jim Derr Invitational, 4
Defiance at Findlay, 6
Prep Bowling
Patrick Henry at Tinora, 4
Fostoria at Rossford Tournament, 5
Prep Hockey
Hudson Western Reserve at Findlay, 7
Freshmen Boys Basketball
Findlay at Toledo Start, 4:30
Bowling
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Classie Lassies League
High series: Kim Combs, Bellacino’s Pizza, 562. High game: Bobbi Sepelak, Jac & Do’s, 216.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.