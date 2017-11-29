Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Game
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Division VII
Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division I
Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DivISION VI
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division III
Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.
PREP Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Van Buren 51, Vanlue 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 37, Paulding 33
Bellefontaine 40, Riverside 39
Bluffton 71, Upper Scioto Valley 49
Buckeye Central 89, Plymouth 36
Buckeye Valley 74, Columbus Linden-McKinley 40
Clear Fork 61, Highland 34
Coldwater 61, Van Wert 52
Cory-Rawson 53, Ada 47
Defiance 51, Wayne Trace 47
Delphos Jefferson 75, Fairview 57
Delta 63, Pettisville 49
Eastwood 66, Port Clinton 33
Findlay 87, Toledo Waite 24
Fort Jennings 35, Lima Cent. Cath. 27
Fremont Ross 53, Sandusky Perkins 40
Fremont St. Joseph 69, Clyde 59
Holgate 57, Bryan 54
Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmwood 33
Johnstown-Monroe 40, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36
Kalida 39, St. Marys Memorial 36
Lakota 64, Northwood 36
Legacy Christian Academy 55, Sidney Lehman 32
Lexington 43, Shelby 31
Liberty Center 53, Hilltop 8
Liberty-Benton 66, Miller City 31
Lima Shawnee 62, Columbus Grove 60
Loudonville 93, Jeromesville Hillsdale 34
Mansfield Madison 76, Sandusky Senior 36
Marion Local 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 25
Marion Pleasant 78, Fairbanks 17
Maumee 84, Toledo Woodward 9
Monroeville 63, Danbury 35
Montpelier 28, Ayersville 27
New Riegel 55, Colonel Crawford 34
North Baltimore 65, Old Fort 58
North Central 48, Morenci, Mich. 45
Oak Harbor 50, Genoa 38
Olentangy 49, River Valley 32
Otsego 40, Evergreen 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Tinora 43
Perrysburg 60, Norwalk Senior 31
Riverdale 53, Hardin Northern 27
Rossford 54, Ottawa Hills 41
Sandusky St. Mary’s 59, South Central 48
Smithville 36, Crestline 11
St. Henry 49, Wapakoneta 41
Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Marion Harding 33
Swanton 47, Lake 40
Tiffin Columbian 67, Fostoria Senior 45
Toledo Christian 38, Fayette 36
Upper Sandusky 72, Willard 50
Wauseon 58, Springfield 28
Western Reserve 73, Lagrange Keystone 38
Westerville Central 43, Mount Vernon 40
Woodmore 36, Gibsonburg 21
Wooster Triway 47, West Holmes 38
Around Ohio
Akr. Elms 49, Strasburg-Franklin 23
Beallsville 61, New Matamoras Frontier 36
Bethel-Tate 31, New Richmond 27
Camden Preble Shawnee 63, Middletown Madison Senior 54
Chillicothe Huntington 57, W. Union 55
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Greenfield McClain 19
Cin. Aiken 38, Cin. Taft 34
Cin. St. Ursula 35, Cin. Wyoming 27
Circleville Logan Elm 62, Chillicothe Zane Trace 24
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 36, Powell Village Academy 29
Cols. International 32, Gahanna Christian 22
Cols. South 50, Cols. East 17
Cols. Watterson 60, Dublin Scioto 22
Day. Carroll 61, Day. Miami Valley 9
Day. Oakwood 55, Monroe 50
Delaware Buckeye Valley 74, Cols. Linden McKinley 40
Delaware Christian 64, Cols. Horizon Science 37
Ft. Loramie 48, Anna 34
Galloway Westland 60, Cols. Marion-Franklin 29
Granville 53, Cols. Centennial 24
Groveport Madison Christian 57, Cols. School for Girls 35
Groveport-Madison 40, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20
Hilliard Darby 93, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31
Johnstown-Monroe 40, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36
Lancaster 57, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, Tree of Life 41
Massillon Tuslaw 51, Louisville Aquinas 41
McConnelsville Morgan 64, Pomeroy Meigs 38
Newark Cath. 49, Cols. Wellington 28
Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Cols. Ready 49
Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Hilliard Bradley 43
S. Adams, Ind. 70, Ansonia 34
S. Point 58, Greenup Co., Ky. 35
Shekinah Christian 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 52
Southeastern 57, Leesburg Fairfield 49
Sugar Grove Berne Union 60, Cols. Grandview Hts. 54
Thomas Worthington 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41
Vincent Warren 46, Nelsonville-York 40, 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Wauseon 58, Holland Springfield 28
Westerville Cent. 43, Mt. Vernon 40
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Crown City S. Gallia 51
Youngs. Valley Christian 61, Lisbon David Anderson 44
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Danville at Sparta Highland
Fairview Park Fairview at Vermilion
Ontario at Ashland Senior
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Clear Fork
Benjamin Logan at North Union
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Carey at Old Fort
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Continental at Hicksville
Defiance at Patrick Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Elgin at Hardin Northern
Evergreen at Ayersville
Fort Recovery at Convoy Crestview
Houston at New Bremen
Jones Leadership Academy at Sandusky Senior
Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) at Fairview
Lima Bath at St. Henry
Mansfield Madison at Plymouth
Minster at Celina
Parkway at Lima Perry
Paulding at Edgerton
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Milan Edison
South Central at Seneca East
Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Tiffin Calvert at New London
Toledo Scott at Oregon Clay
Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson
Village Academy at Ridgedale
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Calvary Christian at Monclova Christian
Danbury at Lakota
Lake at Northwood
Port Clinton at Eastwood
Sylvania Northview at Rossford
Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Bowsher at Perrysburg
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20
Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16
Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10
Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3
New England 35, Miami 17
Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27
Seattle 24, San Francisco 13
Oakland 21, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20
Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24
Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28
Monday’s Result
Baltimore 23, Houston 16
Thursday, Nov. 30
Washington at Dallas, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1
San Francisco at Chicago, 1
Detroit at Baltimore, 1
Denver at Miami, 1
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1
New England at Buffalo, 1
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 4 .818 —
Toronto 12 7 .632 4½
Philadelphia 11 8 .579 5½
New York 10 10 .500 7
Brooklyn 7 13 .350 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526 —
Miami 10 10 .500 ½
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 13 .381 3
Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 13 6 .684 —
Cleveland 14 7 .667 —
Indiana 12 9 .571 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3½
Chicago 3 16 .158 10
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 4 .800 —
San Antonio 13 7 .650 3
New Orleans 11 9 .550 5
Memphis 7 12 .368 8½
Dallas 5 16 .238 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 8 .619 —
Minnesota 12 8 .600 ½
Denver 11 8 .579 1
Utah 9 11 .450 3½
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 6 .714 —
L.A. Clippers 8 11 .421 6
L.A. Lakers 8 12 .400 6½
Phoenix 8 14 .364 7½
Sacramento 6 14 .300 8½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91
Indiana 121, Orlando 109
Detroit 118, Boston 108
Portland 103, New York 91
Houston 117, Brooklyn 103
San Antonio 115, Dallas 108
L.A. Clippers 120, L.A. Lakers 115
Sacramento 110, Golden State 106
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 108, Miami 97
Phoenix 104, Chicago 99
Washington 92, Minnesota 89
Denver at Utah, late
Milwaukee at Sacramento, late
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7
Phoenix at Detroit, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Miami at New York, 7:30
Indiana at Houston, 8
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Chicago at Denver, 9
Milwaukee at Portland, 10
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7
Golden State at Orlando, 7
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Charlotte at Miami, 8
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Utah, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 24 17 5 2 36 88 62
Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77
Detroit 25 10 10 5 25 70 74
Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66
Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81
Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74
Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60
N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76
New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74
Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75
Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90
N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77
Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70
Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63
Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64
Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66
Chicago 23 12 8 3 27 74 60
Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69
Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74
Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66
Los Angeles 25 14 8 3 31 73 57
San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51
Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72
Vancouver 25 11 10 4 26 68 73
Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73
Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79
Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Florida 3, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Montreal 3, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 7, Minnesota 2
Chicago 7, Anaheim 3
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO
Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1
Chicago at Nashville, late
Arizona at Edmonton, late
Toronto at Calgary, late
Dallas at Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30
Anaheim at St. Louis, 9
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30
Vancouver at Nashville, 8
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30
Toronto at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Friday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Anaheim at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7
San Jose at Florida, 7:30
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8
New Jersey at Colorado, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s Result
Toronto 0, Columbus 0
Wednesday’s match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S RESULT
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Thursday’s MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Furman 28, Elon 27
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19
Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10
Saturday, Dec. 2 Second Round
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Indiana (Pa.) 44, West Chester 10
Harding 34, Ashland 24
West Florida 17, West Georgia 14
Assumption 45, Findlay 26
West Alabama 27, Delta St. 20
Minn. St.-Mankato 63, Midwestern State 21
Ferris State 31, Fort Hays State 21
Texas A&M-Commerce 34, Central Washington 31, 2OT
Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals
Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon
West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.
Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Mount Union 45, Case Western 16
Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23
Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15
Brockport 49, Wesley 28
Wartburg 49, Trine 7
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13
Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Saint Francis (Ind.) 30, Northwestern (Iowa) 3
Morningside (Iowa) 52, Saint Xavier 7
Reinhardt 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 10
Southern Oregon 34, Lindsey Wilson 29
Saturday, Dec. 2 Semifinals
Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Brockport 89, Hobart 83
Dartmouth 64, Loyola (Md.) 63
Florida St. 78, Rutgers 73
Georgetown 76, Maine 55
Johnson St. 82, Castleton 70
NJIT 73, LIU Brooklyn 69
Pittsburgh 71, High Point 63
Rhode Island 86, Brown 62
Shippensburg 80, Chestnut Hill 67
Washington (Md.) 78, Cairn 75
Yeshiva 79, St. Joseph’s (NY) 67
SOUTH
Asbury 88, Indiana-Kokomo 75
Berea 86, Boyce 66
Davidson 85, Charlotte 70
FAU 91, Ave Maria 54
Georgia Tech 52, Northwestern 51
Kentucky Christian 93, Welch 74
Lees-McRae 93, Southern Wesleyan 80
Lindsey Wilson 67, Martin Methodist 48
Louisiana-Lafayette 89, McNeese St. 78
Midway 66, Indiana-Southeast 63
Presbyterian 74, UNC Greensboro 72
S. Dakota St. 99, Mississippi 97, OT
SC State 100, Morris 91
SE Louisiana 80, Loyola NO 53
Truett McConnell 76, Tenn. Wesleyan 63
Union (Ky.) 75, Montreat 56
VCU 85, Appalachian St. 72
VMI 76, Charleston Southern 68
Vanderbilt 74, Radford 62
MIDWEST
Akron 75, Chattanooga 70
Aurora 90, Concordia (Wis.) 82
Ball St. 81, Oakland City 57
Crown (Minn.) 81, Trinity Bible 59
Fort Wayne 91, Detroit 82
Iona 93, Ohio 88
Lawrence 83, Silver Lake 65
Marian (Wis.) 64, Milwaukee Engineering 57
Mayville St. 82, Minn.-Morris 72
Missouri St. 77, Colorado St. 67
North Dakota 82, Presentation 75
Purdue 66, Louisville 57
SE Missouri 83, Hannibal-LaGrange 59
Valparaiso 72, Utah St. 65
W. Illinois 90, IUPUI 77
W. Michigan 65, Saint Louis 51
Wichita St. 112, Savannah St. 66
Wis. Lutheran 106, Concordia (Ill.) 98
Wis.-Eau Claire 69, Wis.-Superior 60
Wis.-River Falls 77, Carthage 71
Xavier 76, Baylor 63
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 81, Schreiner 55
Stephen F. Austin 54, N. Dakota St. 50
Tulsa 100, UTSA 96
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bloomsburg 58, Chestnut Hill 53
Castleton 68, Johnson St. 14
Lafayette 59, Cornell 58
Lincoln (Pa.) 93, Wilmington (Del.) 80
Quinnipiac 72, Dayton 66
William Smith 69, St. John Fisher 66
SOUTH
Belmont 97, Trevecca Nazarene 39
Bethel (Tenn.) 91, Brescia 53
Bryan 69, Bluefield 57
Campbellsville 125, Simmons 39
Centre 59, Mount St. Joseph 58
Chowan 80, Francis Marion 75
Cumberland (Tenn.) 69, Hiwassee 34
Emory 84, Sewanee 80
Florida 69, Jacksonville 59
Gardner-Webb 60, SC-Upstate 39
Howard 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Indiana-Kokomo 71, Asbury 70
Indiana-Southeast 51, Midway 48
Jackson St. 77, Spring Hill 50
King (Tenn.) 67, North Greenville 56
Liberty 68, Limestone 38
Milligan 104, Columbia (SC) 55
Morehead St. 115, Kentucky Christian 39
NC Central 68, Johnson and Wales, NC 51
Ohio 69, E. Kentucky 57
Radford 56, UNC-Greensboro 53
Randoph 59, E. Mennonite 57
South Alabama 59, Alabama St. 44
Southern Miss. 71, Northwestern St. 59
Tenn. Wesleyan 64, Truett-McConnell 53
Union (Ky.) 48, Montreat 44
Wofford 96, Bob Jones 54
MIDWEST
Akron 69, Winthrop 43
Alverno 52, Mount Mary 29
Aquinas 75, Cornerstone 62
Bowling Green 90, Valparaiso 77
Carroll (Wis.) 70, Edgewood 57
Cleveland St. 77, E. Illinois 69
Crown (Minn.) 83, Trinity Bible 66
Indiana St. 84, Missouri St. 51
Lakeland 65, Lawrence 53
Marquette 92, Loyola of Chicago 30
Mary 53, Yellowstone Christian 30
Mayville St. 82, Minn.-Morris 72
Wis.-Stout 81, St. Olaf 55
Wis.-Superior 78, Hamline 58
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 106, Crowley’s Ridge 23
Houston 72, Texas St. 67
Stephen F. Austin 97, Central Baptist 34
Texas A&M 98, Prairie View 70
UALR 68, Oklahoma 56
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 77, CS Monterey Bay 44
Loyola Marymount 84, CS Dominguez Hills 52
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (32) 5-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 6-0 730 6
3. Mississippi State 6-0 713 3
4. Texas 5-0 704 4
5. Louisville 6-0 674 7
6. South Carolina 6-1 659 2
7. UCLA 5-1 612 4
8. Ohio State 7-1 580 8
9. Baylor 5-1 544 9
10. Oregon 5-1 493 10
11. Florida State 6-0 471 11
12. West Virginia 6-0 426 13
13. Tennessee 6-0 406 14
14. Stanford 4-3 364 12
15. Maryland 5-2 335 15
16. Duke 5-1 303 17
17. South Florida 6-1 282 16
18. Missouri 5-1 220 19
19. Oregon State 3-2 190 18
20. Michigan 4-1 162 22
21. Texas A&M 4-1 161 25
22. Kentucky 6-0 101 —
23. Marquette 2-2 82 20
24. Villanova 5-0 74 —
25. Syracuse 6-0 60 —
Others receiving votes: DePaul 44, N.C. State 33, Iowa 31, Green Bay 31, Oklahoma 27, California 24, Michigan State 14, Georgia Tech 13, Middle Tennessee 12, Miami 8, Kansas State 3, Texas-Arlington 3, Arizona State 2, Georgia 2, New Mexico 2, Southern Cal 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Indiana 1, South Dakota State 1.
PRO GOLF
Champions Tour
Q-School
First Round
Brian Henninger 30-31 — 61 -10
Neal Lancaster 29-34 — 63 -8
Rafael Gomez 32-31 — 63 -8
Mark Walker 34-29 — 63 -8
Tommy Tolles 34-31 — 65 -6
Greg Kraft 32-34 — 66 -5
Geoffrey Sisk 32-34 — 66 -5
Keith Clearwater 35-32 — 67 -4
Gibby Gilbert III 33-34 — 67 -4
Guy Boros 33-35 — 68 -3
Roger Rowland 35-33 — 68 -3
Jeff Roth 33-35 — 68 -3
Kevin Stone 33-35 — 68 -3
Greg Bruckner 33-35 — 68 -3
Russ Cochran 33-35 — 68 -3
Jim Carter 33-35 — 68 -3
Tim Petrovic 35-33 — 68 -3
Kent Jones 35-33 — 68 -3
Clay Devers 34-35 — 69 -2
Brian Wilson 35-34 — 69 -2
Peter Baker 35-34 — 69 -2
Jim Roy 34-35 — 69 -2
Jay Williamson 35-34 — 69 -2
Clark Dennis 34-35 — 69 -2
David McKenzie 36-33 — 69 -2
John Riegger 36-33 — 69 -2
Jay Don Blake 35-34 — 69 -2
Tom Byrum 36-33 — 69 -2
Jeff Brehaut 35-35 — 70 -1
Jeff Hart 33-37 — 70 -1
Stephen Mondshine 36-34 — 70 -1
Lance Ten Broeck 35-35 — 70 -1
Jeff Gallagher 34-36 — 70 -1
Paul Claxton 34-36 — 70 -1
Eduardo Herrera 34-36 — 70 -1
Scott Pieri 34-36 — 70 -1
Ken Tanigawa 36-34 — 70 -1
Ted Tryba 34-36 — 70 -1
Gary Hallberg 33-37 — 70 -1
Fran Quinn 35-35 — 70 -1
Don Bell 34-37 — 71 E
Craig Bowden 35-36 — 71 E
Peter Lonard 36-35 — 71 E
Phillip Price 36-35 — 71 E
Timothy Bogue 36-36 — 72 +1
Marion Dantzler 36-36 — 72 +1
John Elliott 36-36 — 72 +1
Tom Werkmeister 36-36 — 72 +1
Keith Huber 36-36 — 72 +1
Chad Proehl 36-36 — 72 +1
Doug Rohrbaugh 34-38 — 72 +1
Jeff LeMaster 38-34 — 72 +1
Brian Cooper 36-36 — 72 +1
James Kingston 38-34 — 72 +1
Mark Mielke 37-35 — 72 +1
Skip Kendall 35-37 — 72 +1
Jose Coceres 36-36 — 72 +1
Tim Conley 35-38 — 73 +2
Sonny Skinner 35-38 — 73 +2
Mark Brown 34-39 — 73 +2
Tim Hogarth 36-37 — 73 +2
Frank Bensel 37-36 — 73 +2
Dan Olsen 37-36 — 73 +2
Miguel Angel Martin 37-36 — 73 +2
Magnus P. Atlevi 34-39 — 73 +2
Danny King 34-39 — 73 +2
Jim Rutledge 35-38 — 73 +2
Len Mattiace 37-36 — 73 +2
Jim Schuman 37-36 — 73 +2
Shaquill Mongol 37-37 — 74 +3
Cesar Monasterio 39-35 — 74 +3
Bob Sowards 36-38 — 74 +3
Steve Pate 38-36 — 74 +3
Steve Schneiter 36-38 — 74 +3
Sang Soo Lee 35-40 — 75 +4
Steve Jurgensen 37-38 — 75 +4
David Carr 40-36 — 76 +5
Frank Apodaca 45-38 — 83 +12
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Doug Fister on a one-year contract.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager of Hartford (EL).
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Leonardo Rojas.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Tim Brown, INF Wesley Phillips and OFs Jacob Morris and Brennen Salgado.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Reduced the two-game suspensions of Oakland WR Michael Crabtree and Denver CB Aqib Talib to one game on appeal.
NFL — RB Darren McFadden announced his retirement.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Harlan Miller and OL Vinston Painter. Signed LB Gabe Martin from New Orleans practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Tre McBride.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Derrick Mathews and OT Francis Kallon from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DE William Hayes on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jason King. Signed LB Nicholas Grigsby from Baltimore’s practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Darryl Morris. Signed DB Brandon Dixon from the practice squad and DB Jeremiah McKinnon to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR C.J. Beard from the practice squad. Signed WR Darius Jennings to the practice squad.
Arena Football League
AFL — Announced the Cleveland Gladiators will suspend play for the 2018 and 2019 season due to a construction project on Quicken Loans Arena.
ALBANY AFL — Named Les Moss assistant head coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Chicago RW Patrick Kane $5,000 for slashing and Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Jakob Chychrun to Tucson (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Chris Bigras and Andrei Mironov to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled D Duncan Siemens from San Antonio.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Andy Andreoff on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed G Matt Murray on injured reserve. Recalled G Sean Maguire from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled F Stefan Matteau from Chicago (AHL).
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned G Matt O’Connor to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled D Rick Pinkston from Norfolk (ECHL) and assigned him to Atlanta.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Ben Marshall from Atlanta (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Gabriel Verpaelst to Colorado (ECHL).
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Returned D Joe Faust from loan to Utica (AHL).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Alex Sakellaropoulos and D Chris Joseph.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D John Rey and F Max Cook.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Loaned G Branden Komm to Iowa (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned G Colin Stevens to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Signed G Will King.
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Named Vera Pauw coach.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Kelsey Wys.
SOFTBALL
USA SOFTBALL — Named Don Cooper coach of the women’s slow pitch national team.
College
ADRIAN — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Charlie Edwards. Promoted associate head men’s soccer coach Ryan McDonald to head coach.
IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Matt Campbell on a six-year contract.
ST. ANDREWS — Announced the resignation of men’s and women’s golf coach William Carter.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.
L-B Basketball Schedule Changes
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton has pushed back two of its early-season basketball games because of its success in the football playoffs. Friday’s game at Rossford will be played Jan. 16 and next week’s home game against North Baltimore has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.