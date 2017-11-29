Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Finals

At Canton Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday’s Game

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Division VII

Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division I

Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DivISION VI

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division III

Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

PREP Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Tol. Rogers 71, Tol. Bowsher 26

Other NW Ohio Games

Danville 59, Sparta Highland 36

Vermilion 50, Fairview Park Fairview 35

Ashland 46, Ontario 26

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 24

Albany Alexander 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 31

Alliance Marlington 55, Canfield 36

Amherst Steele 69, N. Olmsted 54

Andrews Osborne Academy 56, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34

Ashville Teays Valley 45, Worthington Kilbourne 35

Austintown Fitch 66, Ravenna SE 42

Avon 38, N. Ridgeville 26

Barberton 57, Akr. Coventry 24

Beavercreek 95, Xenia 19

Berea-Midpark 51, Avon Lake 30

Berlin Hiland 63, N. Can. Hoover 46

Bristol 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27

Brookfield 38, Niles McKinley 34

Brunswick 48, Elyria 24

Burton Berkshire 44, Newbury 23

Can. South 63, Peninsula Woodridge 43

Cardington-Lincoln 65, Centerburg 39

Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Hudson 42

Chardon 74, Warrensville Hts. 29

Chillicothe 60, Cols. Marion-Franklin 15

Cin. McAuley 69, Kettering Alter 19

Cin. McNicholas 43, Cin. Mariemont 20

Cin. Princeton 44, Cin. Sycamore 38

Clayton Northmont 46, Greenville 31

Cle. Hts. 67, Willoughby S. 30

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52, Chagrin Falls 46

Cle. Lincoln W. 53, Brooklyn 42

Cols. Bexley 50, Bloom-Carroll 42

Cols. DeSales 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47

Columbia Station Columbia 31, Cuyahoga Hts. 21

Crooksville 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

Cuyahoga Falls 60, Akr. Ellet 28

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Cedarville 36

Dover 52, Marietta 37

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Philo 27

Eastlake N. 68, Maple Hts. 39

Fairfield 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52

Gahanna Lincoln 73, Logan 68

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. St. Joseph 51

Geneva 47, Madison 44

Grove City 53, Cols. South 29

Grove City Cent. Crossing 49, Cols. Mifflin 29

Hamilton Badin 54, Oxford Talawanda 32

Hubbard 56, Campbell Memorial 52

Hudson WRA 48, Hartville Lake Center Christian 40

Kings Mills Kings 60, Cin. Madeira 36

Kirtland 67, Chesterland W. Geauga 17

Lakewood 47, Westlake 38

Lebanon 68, Fairborn 23

London 64, Cols. Briggs 28

Lorain 80, Oberlin Firelands 39

Lorain Clearview 65, Cle. MLK 30

Loveland 72, Harrison 25

Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Akr. Springfield 34

Mason 70, Cin. Colerain 3

Massillon Jackson 58, Carrollton 43

Mayfield 72, Garfield Hts. 46

Milford 47, Hillsboro 32

Minford 50, Wheelersburg 43

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 38

New Carlisle Tecumseh 78, Vandalia Butler 49

New Lexington 57, New Concord John Glenn 24

Newark 51, Cols. Upper Arlington 29

Olmsted Falls 51, Grafton Midview 25

Orange 61, Gates Mills Hawken 52

Parma Padua 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26

Perry 64, Painesville Riverside 52

Poland Seminary 87, Youngs. Liberty 34

Seton 54, Cin. Gamble Montessori 42

Solon 76, Shaker Hts. 29

Stow-Munroe Falls 68, Rocky River Magnificat 33

Streetsboro 46, Mantua Crestwood 31

Strongsville 57, Medina 36

Struthers 69, Girard 18

Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39

Uniontown Lake 40, Louisville 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 75, Cin. Oak Hills 32

Warren Champion 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 14

Warren Howland 65, Youngs. East 15

Westerville N. 52, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46

Youngs. Boardman 40, Youngs. Mooney 34

Zanesville 44, New Philadelphia 29

Zanesville Maysville 81, McConnelsville Morgan 35

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at McComb

Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Clear Fork

Benjamin Logan at North Union

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Carey at Old Fort

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Continental at Hicksville

Defiance at Patrick Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.

Elgin at Hardin Northern

Evergreen at Ayersville

Fort Recovery at Convoy Crestview

Houston at New Bremen

Jones Leadership Academy at Sandusky Senior

Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) at Fairview

Lima Bath at St. Henry

Mansfield Madison at Plymouth

Minster at Celina

Parkway at Lima Perry

Paulding at Edgerton

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Milan Edison

South Central at Seneca East

Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Tiffin Calvert at New London

Toledo Scott at Oregon Clay

Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson

Village Academy at Ridgedale

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Friday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Rossford

Genoa at Elmwood

Lake at Otsego

Woodmore at Eastwood

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Gibsonburg

Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Ottawa Hills at Danbury

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

River Valley at Buckeye Valley

Other NW Ohio Games

Wauseon at Archbold

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Vermilion at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Carey

Arlington at Ridgemont

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Buckeye Valley at Olentangy Orange

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Cory-Rawson at Mohawk

Covington at Versailles

Crestline at Vanlue

Edon at Bryan

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Galion Northmor at Danville

Hathaway Brown at Toledo Rogers

Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lima Bath at Columbus Grove

Mansfield Madison at Plymouth

Mansfield Senior at Reynoldsburg

Marion Local at Lima Shawnee

Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta

Miller City at Holgate

New Bremen at Celina

New Philadelphia at Wooster Senior

North Canton Hoover at Liberty Center

North Central at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Riverdale at Wynford

Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame

Toledo Scott at Lima Senior

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Van Buren at Hardin Northern

Village Academy at Mansfield Christian

Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery

Willard at Shelby

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Calvary Christian at Monclova Christian

Danbury at Lakota

Lake at Northwood

Port Clinton at Eastwood

Sylvania Northview at Rossford

Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Bowsher at Perrysburg

Friday’s Games

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Hilltop

Fayette at Pettisville

Montpelier at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Vanlue

Anthony Wayne at Lima Senior

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Ayersville at McComb

Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf

Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut

Bucyrus at Galion Senior

Carey at Riverdale

Celina at Bellefontaine

Clear Fork at Lexington

Cleveland St. Martin de Porres at Kidron Central Christian

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Coldwater at Arcanum

Colonel Crawford at Mansfield Christian

Continental at Paulding

Convoy Crestview at Wynford

Crestline at Ashland Mapleton

Delphos St. John’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Delta at Ottawa Hills

Eastside, Ind. at Edgerton

Elgin at Delaware Christian

Evergreen at North Central

Findlay at Toledo Start

Fort Jennings at Arlington

Fredericktown at Lucas

Genoa at Oak Harbor

Hicksville at Fairview

Holgate at Liberty Center

Indian Lake at Kenton

Jackson Center at Sidney Lehman

Leipsic at Bluffton

Lima Temple Christian at Ottoville

Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Mansfield Madison at Shelby

Mansfield St. Peter’s at South Central

Marion Harding at Olentangy

Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor

Massillon Washington at Wooster Senior

Miller City at Tinora

Mohawk at New Riegel

Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Napoleon at Patrick Henry

New Bremen at Kalida

New London at Milan Edison

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Oregon Clay at Tiffin Columbian

Orrville at West Holmes

Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen

Plymouth at Buckeye Central

Ridgemont at Ada

Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior

Sparta Highland at Mount Vernon

Spencerville at St. Henry

St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery

Tiffin Calvert at Seneca East

Wapakoneta at Piqua

Wayne Trace at Columbus Grove

Wellington Holiday Tourney at Maumee Valley Country Day

Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Upper Sandusky

TOURNAMENTS

ELIDA TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Lima Bath vs. Lima Central Cath.

Lima Shawnee vs. Elida

HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Ridgedale vs. Mansfield Temple Christian

Hardin Northern at Hopewell-Loudon

BENJAMIN LOGAN TIP OFF

SEMIFINALS

Riverside vs. Triad

North Union vs. Benjamin Logan

VERMILLION TOURNAMENT

Gates Mills Hawken vs. Vermillion

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Paulding

Archbold at Wauseon

Buckeye Central at South Central

Carey at Van Buren

Celina at Versailles

Clear Fork at Northwestern

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

Cory-Rawson at Ottoville

Defiance at Napoleon

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry

Edgerton at Stryker

Elmwood at North Baltimore

Fairview at Delphos Jefferson

Fort Recovery at Greenville

Fostoria Senior at Cardinal Stritch

Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne

Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia

Galion Northmor at Bucyrus

Holgate at Leipsic

Huron at Bellevue

Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen

Lake at Toledo Christian

Lexington at Willard

Lincolnview at Van Wert

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Marysville at Marion Harding

Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Minster at Spencerville

Montpelier at Hicksville

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New Knoxville at Fort Loramie

Newton at Sidney Lehman

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Oak Harbor at Woodmore

Old Fort at Vanlue

Olentangy Orange at Buckeye Valley

Olentangy at Mansfield Madison

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East

Parkway at Botkins

Ridgemont at Madison Plains

River Valley at Mount Gilead

Russia at St. Henry

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury

Seneca East at Plymouth

Shelby at Wynford

Swanton at Otsego

Tinora at Pettisville

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Hilltop

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Northview

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Troy Christian at New Bremen

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale

Wapakoneta at Indian Lake

Wellington at New London

West Holmes at Loudonville

Western Reserve at Firelands

Wooster Senior at Massillon Perry

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257

Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269

Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168

Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285

Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236

L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202

Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261

Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191

Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270

Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222

Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207

Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195

Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264

Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206

Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212

Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278

San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27

Seattle 24, San Francisco 13

Oakland 21, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20

Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24

Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28

Monday’s Result

Baltimore 23, Houston 16

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1

San Francisco at Chicago, 1

Detroit at Baltimore, 1

Denver at Miami, 1

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1

New England at Buffalo, 1

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 18 4 .818 —

Toronto 13 7 .650 4

Philadelphia 12 8 .600 5

New York 11 10 .524 6½

Brooklyn 7 13 .350 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 11 10 .524 —

Miami 10 11 .476 1

Orlando 9 13 .409 2½

Charlotte 8 12 .400 2½

Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 14 6 .700 —

Cleveland 14 7 .667 ½

Indiana 12 10 .545 3

Milwaukee 10 9 .526 3½

Chicago 3 16 .158 10½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 17 4 .810 —

San Antonio 13 7 .650 3½

New Orleans 11 10 .524 6

Memphis 7 12 .368 9

Dallas 5 16 .238 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 13 8 .619 —

Minnesota 13 9 .591 ½

Denver 11 9 .550 1½

Utah 10 11 .476 3

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 15 6 .714 —

L.A. Clippers 8 11 .421 6

L.A. Lakers 8 12 .400 6½

Phoenix 8 15 .348 8

Sacramento 6 15 .286 9

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 108, Miami 97

Phoenix 104, Chicago 99

Washington 92, Minnesota 89

Milwaukee 112, Sacramento 87

Utah 106, Denver 77

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 131, Phoenix 107

Orlando 121, Oklahoma City 108

Philadelphia 118, Washington 113

New York 115, Miami 86

Toronto 126, Charlotte 113

Houston 118, Indiana 97

Minnesota 120, New Orleans 102

Brooklyn at Dallas, late

Memphis at San Antonio, late

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Chicago at Denver, 9

Milwaukee at Portland, 10

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 7

Golden State at Orlando, 7

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Charlotte at Miami, 8

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Utah, 9

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Boston, 1

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9

New Orleans at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65

Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78

Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68

Detroit 25 10 10 5 25 70 74

Montreal 26 11 12 3 25 62 82

Ottawa 23 8 9 6 22 68 76

Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83

Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60

N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76

New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74

Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75

Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90

N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77

Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70

Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63

Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64

Nashville 24 15 6 3 33 76 68

Dallas 24 13 10 1 27 70 69

Chicago 24 12 9 3 27 76 63

Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74

Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 23 15 7 1 31 81 69

Los Angeles 25 14 8 3 31 73 57

San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51

Calgary 24 13 10 1 27 70 76

Vancouver 25 11 10 4 26 68 73

Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73

Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81

Arizona 27 6 17 4 16 66 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO

Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Toronto 4, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Vegas 0

Wednesday’s Results

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim at St. Louis, late

Winnipeg at Colorado, late

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30

Vancouver at Nashville, 8

Vegas at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30

Toronto at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Friday’s Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Anaheim at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7

San Jose at Florida, 7:30

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8

New Jersey at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Montreal, 7

Columbus at Washington, 7

Toronto at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7

Florida at Carolina, 7

Anaheim at Nashville, 8

New Jersey at Arizona, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 9

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s Result

Toronto 0, Columbus 0

Wednesday’s match

Toronto 1, Columbus 0, Toronto advances on aggregate

Western Conference

tuesday’S RESULT

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Thursday’s MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 championship

Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MAC championship

Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5) at Detroit, Noon

AAC championship

Memphis (10-1) at UCF (11-0), Noon

CUSA championship

North Texas (9-3) at FAU (9-3), Noon

Big 12 championship

TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

SEC championship

Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC championship

Alcorn St. (7-4) vs. Grambling St. (10-1) at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

MWC championship

Boise St. (9-3) at Fresno St. (9-3), 7:45 p.m.

ACC championship

Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

Big Ten championship:

Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Other Games

UMass (4-7) at FIU (7-4), Noon

Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Florida St. (5-6), Noon

Georgia Southern (2-9) at Coastal Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.

Idaho (3-8) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Troy (9-2) at Arkansas St. (7-3), 3 p.m.

South Alabama (4-7) at New Mexico St. (5-6), 4 p.m.

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon

West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.

Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Semifinals

Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 75, Colgate 69

Binghamton 85, Delaware St. 64

Boston U. 70, New Hampshire 69

Buffalo 106, Niagara 87

Drexel 68, Lafayette 67

ETSU 82, Fordham 77

Farmingdale 89, Lehman 86, OT

George Washington 73, Morgan St. 66

Lehigh 85, Princeton 76

Medgar Evers 79, Old Westbury 77

Post (Conn.) 81, Dominican (NY) 63

Providence 88, Rider 84

Quinnipiac 68, UMass 66

Sacred Heart 87, Mass.-Lowell 80

Saint Joseph’s 83, Bucknell 70

St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 55

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, American U. 89

St. Peter’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

Stony Brook 101, Shawnee St. 58

UConn 77, Columbia 73, OT

Villanova 90, Penn 62

Yale 84, Bryant 67

SOUTH

Alabama 77, Louisiana Tech 74

Barton 78, Belmont Abbey 76

Carson-Newman 92, Mars Hill 64

Emory 91, Birmingham-Southern 86

FIU 79, Florida National 61

Florida Gulf Coast 115, Webber 61

George Mason 76, James Madison 72

Georgia St. 63, Alabama A&M 53

Hampton 117, Mid-Atlantic Christian 54

Kent St. 79, Norfolk St. 70

LSU 84, UT Martin 60

Lincoln Memorial 91, Tusculum 73

Longwood 84, Bluefield St. 59

N. Kentucky 112, Berea 33

NC State 85, Penn St. 78

North Carolina 86, Michigan 71

North Florida 84, E. Michigan 81, OT

Northwestern St. 67, Lyon 56

South Alabama 69, Southern Miss. 58

Southern U. 92, Wiley 69

St. Augustine’s 68, Chowan 64

Tennessee 84, Mercer 60

Tennessee Tech 86, Lipscomb 80

Thomas More 76, Thiel 53

Troy 87, UIC 66

Tulane 81, Alcorn St. 65

UNC Asheville 82, SC-Upstate 70

Vermont 71, Richmond 65

W. Kentucky 83, E. Kentucky 51

William & Mary 114, Marshall 104

Winthrop 93, Furman 74

Wofford 87, Coastal Carolina 81

MIDWEST

Adrian 55, Capital 52

Auburn 73, Dayton 60

Bethany Lutheran 63, Wis.-Stout 53

Bowling Green 85, San Jose St. 79

Carleton 70, Hamline 60

Clemson 79, Ohio St. 65

Cleveland St. 75, Arkansas St. 72

Cornerstone 77, Aquinas 63

Elmhurst 81, Olivet 71

Gustavus 85, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 65

Indiana St. 74, Air Force 64

Kalamazoo 73, Bluffton 67

Madonna 81, Lourdes 66

Miami (Ohio) 123, Midway 40

Michigan-Dearborn 80, Northwestern Ohio 72

Northland 75, Finlandia 63

Omaha 75, Drake 73

Robert Morris 81, Youngstown St. 74

S. Illinois 86, SIU-Edwardsville 59

St. John’s (Minn.) 110, Minn.-Morris 79

St. Olaf 59, Macalester 44

St. Thomas (Minn.) 80, Concordia (Moor.) 71

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 69, Rice 49

UALR 71, Cent. Arkansas 65

FAR WEST

Arizona 91, Long Beach St. 56

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 61, UMBC 48

Army 71, Dartmouth 56

Boston U. 78, Bryant 61

Brown 82, Holy Cross 78

Bucknell 64, Binghamton 59

Columbia 68, Boston College 60

Delaware 53, St. Bonaventure 52

Delaware St. 60, Longwood 56

Fairfield 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

Fordham 54, Manhattan 48

Georgetown 77, FIU 56

LIU Brooklyn 67, NJIT 49

La Salle 66, Penn 59

Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 71

Morgan St. 61, CCSU 41

New Hampshire 64, Colby-Sawyer 40

Oakland 83, Canisius 48

Providence 55, Yale 51

Robert Morris 84, Youngstown St. 52

Siena 73, Colgate 70

Temple 69, Saint Joseph’s 66

Villanova 62, Princeton 59

William Paterson 85, New Jersey City 41

Wisconsin 58, Pittsburgh 57

SOUTH

Auburn 67, Louisiana-Monroe 41

Austin Peay 98, Ark.-Pine Bluff 61

Belmont Abbey 77, Barton 62

Carson-Newman 118, Mars Hill 55

ETSU 96, Murray St. 68

George Mason 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 68

High Point 59, Norfolk St. 56

IUPUI 80, Memphis 57

Livingstone 79, Augusta 74

Maryland 60, Virginia 59

Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Lafayette 37

Mount Olive 86, Elizabeth City St. 83

Nicholls 83, Southern NO 45

North Carolina 88, Minnesota 83

Randolph-Macon 71, Roanoke 60

Savannah St. 71, Georgia Southern 67

Stetson 67, N. Kentucky 56

Thomas More 114, Thiel 51

Tulane 70, McNeese St. 66

Tusculum 76, Lincoln Memorial 72

UNC Wilmington 83, VCU 67

William & Mary 78, Richmond 64

MIDWEST

Adrian 75, Alma 70

Baker 68, Avila 61

Ball St. 87, Butler 75

Concordia (Wis.) 83, Wis.-Platteville 79

Culver-Stockton 62, Grand View 60

Florida St. 94, Iowa 93

Graceland 65, Evangel 63

Hope 81, Olivet 56

Kansas 63, UMKC 48

Lawrence Tech 76, Concordia (Mich.) 68

Madonna 68, Lourdes 61

N. Illinois 76, Bradley 52

Northwestern Ohio 65, Michigan-Dearborn 55

Notre Dame 83, Michigan 63

Siena Heights 72, Rochester (Mich.) 63

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 76, St. Scholastica 53

Vanderbilt 74, Saint Louis 69

W. Illinois 71, Chicago St. 54

Wichita St. 72, Missouri St. 58

William Penn 63, Mount Mercy 41

Wis. Lutheran 73, Elmhurst 63

Wis.-Eau Claire 48, St. Benedict 40

Xavier 62, Fort Wayne 50

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 79, Abilene Christian 65

Houston Baptist 78, Jarvis Christian 30

North Texas 47, SMU 40

Oral Roberts 53, Tulsa 41

Texas A&M 82, Rice 76

Texas A&M-CC 71, Rio Grande 41

Texas Southern 77, Sam Houston St. 58

UMass 64, Incarnate Word 45

FAR WEST

Montana St. 50, Wyoming 46

PRO GOLF

Champions Tour

Qualifying School

Second Round

Tim Petrovic 68-62 — 130 -12

Tommy Tolles 65-65 — 130 -12

Brian Henninger 61-69 — 130 -12

Lance Ten Broeck 70-62 — 132 -10

Mark Walker 63-69 — 132 -10

Keith Clearwater 67-66 — 133 -9

Ken Tanigawa 70-64 — 134 -8

Kent Jones 68-66 — 134 -8

Russ Cochran 68-66 — 134 -8

Guy Boros 68-66 — 134 -8

Greg Kraft 66-68 — 134 -8

Neal Lancaster 63-71 — 134 -8

David McKenzie 69-66 — 135 -7

Jim Carter 68-67 — 135 -7

Rafael Gomez 63-72 — 135 -7

Jeff Gallagher 70-66 — 136 -6

Greg Bruckner 68-68 — 136 -6

Geoffrey Sisk 66-70 — 136 -6

Gibby Gilbert III 67-69 — 136 -6

Fran Quinn 70-67 — 137 -5

Clay Devers 69-68 — 137 -5

Peter Baker 69-68 — 137 -5

Jeff Roth 68-69 — 137 -5

Ted Tryba 70-68 — 138 -4

Scott Pieri 70-68 — 138 -4

Tom Byrum 69-69 — 138 -4

James Kingston 72-66 — 138 -4

Jim Roy 69-69 — 138 -4

Kevin Stone 68-70 — 138 -4

Shaquill Mongol 74-64 — 138 -4

Paul Claxton 70-69 — 139 -3

Tom Werkmeister 72-67 — 139 -3

Clark Dennis 69-70 — 139 -3

Jim Rutledge 73-66 — 139 -3

Gary Hallberg 70-70 — 140 -2

Jeff Brehaut 70-70 — 140 -2

Jeff Hart 70-70 — 140 -2

Mark Mielke 72-68 — 140 -2

Roger Rowland 68-72 — 140 -2

Bob Sowards 74-66 — 140 -2

Craig Bowden 71-70 — 141 -1

Eduardo Herrera 70-71 — 141 -1

Phillip Price 71-70 — 141 -1

John Riegger 69-72 — 141 -1

Jay Don Blake 69-72 — 141 -1

Brian Cooper 72-69 — 141 -1

Jose Coceres 72-69 — 141 -1

Miguel Angel Martin 73-68 — 141 -1

Magnus P. Atlevi 73-68 — 141 -1

Peter Lonard 71-71 — 142 E

Doug Rohrbaugh 72-70 — 142 E

Jeff LeMaster 72-70 — 142 E

Jim Schuman 73-69 — 142 E

Marion Dantzler 72-71 — 143 +1

John Elliott 72-71 — 143 +1

Jay Williamson 69-74 — 143 +1

Skip Kendall 72-71 — 143 +1

Brian Wilson 69-74 — 143 +1

Tim Conley 73-70 — 143 +1

Danny King 73-70 — 143 +1

Steve Pate 74-69 — 143 +1

Steve Jurgensen 75-68 — 143 +1

Don Bell 71-73 — 144 +2

Timothy Bogue 72-72 — 144 +2

Keith Huber 72-72 — 144 +2

Chad Proehl 72-72 — 144 +2

Sonny Skinner 73-71 — 144 +2

Dan Olsen 73-71 — 144 +2

Len Mattiace 73-71 — 144 +2

Mark Brown 73-72 — 145 +3

Tim Hogarth 73-72 — 145 +3

Steve Schneiter 74-71 — 145 +3

Frank Bensel 73-73 — 146 +4

Cesar Monasterio 74-73 — 147 +5

Sang Soo Lee 75-72 — 147 +5

Stephen Mondshine 70-81 — 151 +9

David Carr 76-76 — 152 +10

Frank Apodaca 83-71 — 154 +12

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Jake Smolinski on a one-year contract.

American Association

TEXAS AIR HOGS — Released RHP TJ Bozeman, LHP Mario Mendoza, INFs Trevor Sealey and Beamer Weems and OF Charley Thurber.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Joyce to a contract extension. Traded OF David Harris to Sugarland (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Louis Mele.

Basketball

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Vitto Brown from the available player pool.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Bronson Hill from the practice squad and RB Darius Victor to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed LB Lamarr Houston off waivers from Houston.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Thurston Armbrister from the practice squad. Signed DE Jeremiah Valoaga to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Ahmad Thomas to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Chris Clark and LB Ben Heeney on injured reserve. Waived LB Lamarr Houston. LB Brian Cushing was granted a one-week roster exemption after reinstatement from the reserve/suspended list. Signed LBs LaTroy Lewis and Gimel President and G Chad Slade from the practice squad and QB Taylor Heinicke, TE Ryan Malleck and WR DeAndrew White to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DT Khyri Thornton.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Isaac Whitney. Signed WR Tevaun Smith to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Erik Magnuson and RB Raheem Mostert on injured reserve. Released DL Noble Nwachukwu from the practice squad. Signed OL Tim Barnes to a one-year contract. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad and LB Boseko Lokombo and CB Channing Stribling to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OT Demar Dotson and C Ali Marpet on injured reserve. Signed CB Deji Olatoye. Signed TE Alan Cross, DE Patrick O’Connor and WR Bobo Wilson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed RB/SB Timothy Flanders to a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Andrew Campbell from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Kris Versteeg on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled F Garnet Hathaway from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Tyler Ganly from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden McNabb to a four-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned D Gabriel Verpaelst to Colorado (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled D Matt Caito.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Tommy Kelley.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Nick Miglio.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released D Kevin Kirisits.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Greg Garza to a multi-year contract.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Anthony Hudson coach.

D.C. UNITED — Exercised contract options on M/F Luciano Acosta, M Nick DeLeon, D Taylor Kemp, D Kofi Opare, D Jalen Robinson and G Travis Worra. Declined contract options on F Deshorn Brown, M Julian Buescher, D Sean Franklin, G Eric Klenofsky, D Chris Korb, D Chris Odoi-Atsem, M Lloyd Sam and M/D Rob Vincent.

College

BROWN — Named Mandi Chaiyabhat assistant softball coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Jeff Lebo. Promoted assistant coach Michael Perry to head coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Joe Moorhead football coach.

PROVIDENCE — Announced men’s basketball F Emmitt Holt has taken leave from the team for the remainder of the semester.

Area Bowling

AMF Sportsman Lanes

PRIME TIMERS LEAGUE

High series: (men) Don Schiewer 736; (women) Patsy Woolley 516. High game: (men) Schiewer 279; (women) Woolley 183.

UNITED METHODIST LEAGUE

High series: (men) Steve Hilty 670; (women) Karen Wisner 517. High game: (men) Gary Waltermire 234; (women) Wisner 184.

SUNSETTERS LEAGUE

High series: Debby Schade, Pete’s Auto Service, 497. High game: Judy Ametrano, Streicher’s Quick Print, 174.

Seneca Lanes

Monday nite spares

Standings: Shoulda Beens 12-4; TWB Victory Riders 11-5; Royal Flush 11-5; Jack Green Hauling 9-7; Crystal Whipped 9-7; Offset Electric 8-8; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 8-8; Wells 8-8; Thibs’ Gang 7-9; MNH Truck Leasing 6-10; Dick’s Auto Supply 5-11; Last To Show 2-10.

High games, men: Ron Sander 217, Brad Wallace 207, John Petrlich 201, Mike Fox 198, Richard Campbell 188.

High series, men: Brad Wallace 546, Roger Frankforther 532, Ron Sander 531, John Petrlich 528, Richard Campbell 516.

High games, women: Jen Anez 196, Elaine Murray 193, Crystal Macias 191, Kathy Breidenbach 186, Lona Collet 175.

High series, women: Jen Anez 546, Elaine Murray 536, Lona Collet 506, Crystal Macias 487, Jen Thibodeau 463.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

L-B Basketball Schedule Changes

Liberty-Benton has pushed back two of its early-season basketball games because of its success in the football playoffs. Friday’s game at Rossford will be played Jan. 16 and next week’s home game against North Baltimore has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.

BU Soccer Coach Opening

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its women’s soccer program following the resignation of Rhonda Smith. Coach Smith, who recently married and relocated to Michigan, served for three seasons as Bluffton’s head coach.

