Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Game
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Division VII
Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division I
Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DivISION VI
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division III
Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.
PREP Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Tol. Rogers 71, Tol. Bowsher 26
Other NW Ohio Games
Danville 59, Sparta Highland 36
Vermilion 50, Fairview Park Fairview 35
Ashland 46, Ontario 26
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 24
Albany Alexander 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 31
Alliance Marlington 55, Canfield 36
Amherst Steele 69, N. Olmsted 54
Andrews Osborne Academy 56, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34
Ashville Teays Valley 45, Worthington Kilbourne 35
Austintown Fitch 66, Ravenna SE 42
Avon 38, N. Ridgeville 26
Barberton 57, Akr. Coventry 24
Beavercreek 95, Xenia 19
Berea-Midpark 51, Avon Lake 30
Berlin Hiland 63, N. Can. Hoover 46
Bristol 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27
Brookfield 38, Niles McKinley 34
Brunswick 48, Elyria 24
Burton Berkshire 44, Newbury 23
Can. South 63, Peninsula Woodridge 43
Cardington-Lincoln 65, Centerburg 39
Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Hudson 42
Chardon 74, Warrensville Hts. 29
Chillicothe 60, Cols. Marion-Franklin 15
Cin. McAuley 69, Kettering Alter 19
Cin. McNicholas 43, Cin. Mariemont 20
Cin. Princeton 44, Cin. Sycamore 38
Clayton Northmont 46, Greenville 31
Cle. Hts. 67, Willoughby S. 30
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52, Chagrin Falls 46
Cle. Lincoln W. 53, Brooklyn 42
Cols. Bexley 50, Bloom-Carroll 42
Cols. DeSales 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47
Columbia Station Columbia 31, Cuyahoga Hts. 21
Crooksville 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40
Cuyahoga Falls 60, Akr. Ellet 28
Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Cedarville 36
Dover 52, Marietta 37
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Philo 27
Eastlake N. 68, Maple Hts. 39
Fairfield 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52
Gahanna Lincoln 73, Logan 68
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. St. Joseph 51
Geneva 47, Madison 44
Grove City 53, Cols. South 29
Grove City Cent. Crossing 49, Cols. Mifflin 29
Hamilton Badin 54, Oxford Talawanda 32
Hubbard 56, Campbell Memorial 52
Hudson WRA 48, Hartville Lake Center Christian 40
Kings Mills Kings 60, Cin. Madeira 36
Kirtland 67, Chesterland W. Geauga 17
Lakewood 47, Westlake 38
Lebanon 68, Fairborn 23
London 64, Cols. Briggs 28
Lorain 80, Oberlin Firelands 39
Lorain Clearview 65, Cle. MLK 30
Loveland 72, Harrison 25
Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Akr. Springfield 34
Mason 70, Cin. Colerain 3
Massillon Jackson 58, Carrollton 43
Mayfield 72, Garfield Hts. 46
Milford 47, Hillsboro 32
Minford 50, Wheelersburg 43
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 38
New Carlisle Tecumseh 78, Vandalia Butler 49
New Lexington 57, New Concord John Glenn 24
Newark 51, Cols. Upper Arlington 29
Olmsted Falls 51, Grafton Midview 25
Orange 61, Gates Mills Hawken 52
Parma Padua 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26
Perry 64, Painesville Riverside 52
Poland Seminary 87, Youngs. Liberty 34
Seton 54, Cin. Gamble Montessori 42
Solon 76, Shaker Hts. 29
Stow-Munroe Falls 68, Rocky River Magnificat 33
Streetsboro 46, Mantua Crestwood 31
Strongsville 57, Medina 36
Struthers 69, Girard 18
Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39
Uniontown Lake 40, Louisville 38
W. Chester Lakota W. 75, Cin. Oak Hills 32
Warren Champion 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 14
Warren Howland 65, Youngs. East 15
Westerville N. 52, Spring. Kenton Ridge 46
Youngs. Boardman 40, Youngs. Mooney 34
Zanesville 44, New Philadelphia 29
Zanesville Maysville 81, McConnelsville Morgan 35
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty-Benton at Leipsic
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Clear Fork
Benjamin Logan at North Union
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Carey at Old Fort
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Continental at Hicksville
Defiance at Patrick Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Elgin at Hardin Northern
Evergreen at Ayersville
Fort Recovery at Convoy Crestview
Houston at New Bremen
Jones Leadership Academy at Sandusky Senior
Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) at Fairview
Lima Bath at St. Henry
Mansfield Madison at Plymouth
Minster at Celina
Parkway at Lima Perry
Paulding at Edgerton
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Milan Edison
South Central at Seneca East
Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Tiffin Calvert at New London
Toledo Scott at Oregon Clay
Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson
Village Academy at Ridgedale
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Rossford
Genoa at Elmwood
Lake at Otsego
Woodmore at Eastwood
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Gibsonburg
Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Danbury
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Springfield at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
River Valley at Buckeye Valley
Other NW Ohio Games
Wauseon at Archbold
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Vermilion at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Carey
Arlington at Ridgemont
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Buckeye Valley at Olentangy Orange
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Cory-Rawson at Mohawk
Covington at Versailles
Crestline at Vanlue
Edon at Bryan
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Galion Northmor at Danville
Hathaway Brown at Toledo Rogers
Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lima Bath at Columbus Grove
Mansfield Madison at Plymouth
Mansfield Senior at Reynoldsburg
Marion Local at Lima Shawnee
Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta
Miller City at Holgate
New Bremen at Celina
New Philadelphia at Wooster Senior
North Canton Hoover at Liberty Center
North Central at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Riverdale at Wynford
Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame
Toledo Scott at Lima Senior
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Van Buren at Hardin Northern
Village Academy at Mansfield Christian
Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery
Willard at Shelby
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Calvary Christian at Monclova Christian
Danbury at Lakota
Lake at Northwood
Port Clinton at Eastwood
Sylvania Northview at Rossford
Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Bowsher at Perrysburg
Friday’s Games
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Hilltop
Fayette at Pettisville
Montpelier at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Vanlue
Anthony Wayne at Lima Senior
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Ayersville at McComb
Bryan at Ottawa-Glandorf
Buckeye Valley at Sunbury Big Walnut
Bucyrus at Galion Senior
Carey at Riverdale
Celina at Bellefontaine
Clear Fork at Lexington
Cleveland St. Martin de Porres at Kidron Central Christian
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Coldwater at Arcanum
Colonel Crawford at Mansfield Christian
Continental at Paulding
Convoy Crestview at Wynford
Crestline at Ashland Mapleton
Delphos St. John’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Delta at Ottawa Hills
Eastside, Ind. at Edgerton
Elgin at Delaware Christian
Evergreen at North Central
Findlay at Toledo Start
Fort Jennings at Arlington
Fredericktown at Lucas
Genoa at Oak Harbor
Hicksville at Fairview
Holgate at Liberty Center
Indian Lake at Kenton
Jackson Center at Sidney Lehman
Leipsic at Bluffton
Lima Temple Christian at Ottoville
Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Mansfield Madison at Shelby
Mansfield St. Peter’s at South Central
Marion Harding at Olentangy
Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor
Massillon Washington at Wooster Senior
Miller City at Tinora
Mohawk at New Riegel
Monroeville at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Napoleon at Patrick Henry
New Bremen at Kalida
New London at Milan Edison
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Oregon Clay at Tiffin Columbian
Orrville at West Holmes
Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen
Plymouth at Buckeye Central
Ridgemont at Ada
Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior
Sparta Highland at Mount Vernon
Spencerville at St. Henry
St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery
Tiffin Calvert at Seneca East
Wapakoneta at Piqua
Wayne Trace at Columbus Grove
Wellington Holiday Tourney at Maumee Valley Country Day
Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Upper Sandusky
TOURNAMENTS
ELIDA TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Lima Bath vs. Lima Central Cath.
Lima Shawnee vs. Elida
HOPEWELL-LOUDON TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Ridgedale vs. Mansfield Temple Christian
Hardin Northern at Hopewell-Loudon
BENJAMIN LOGAN TIP OFF
SEMIFINALS
Riverside vs. Triad
North Union vs. Benjamin Logan
VERMILLION TOURNAMENT
Gates Mills Hawken vs. Vermillion
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Paulding
Archbold at Wauseon
Buckeye Central at South Central
Carey at Van Buren
Celina at Versailles
Clear Fork at Northwestern
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
Cory-Rawson at Ottoville
Defiance at Napoleon
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry
Edgerton at Stryker
Elmwood at North Baltimore
Fairview at Delphos Jefferson
Fort Recovery at Greenville
Fostoria Senior at Cardinal Stritch
Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne
Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia
Galion Northmor at Bucyrus
Holgate at Leipsic
Huron at Bellevue
Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen
Lake at Toledo Christian
Lexington at Willard
Lincolnview at Van Wert
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Marysville at Marion Harding
Maumee at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Minster at Spencerville
Montpelier at Hicksville
Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial
New Knoxville at Fort Loramie
Newton at Sidney Lehman
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Oak Harbor at Woodmore
Old Fort at Vanlue
Olentangy Orange at Buckeye Valley
Olentangy at Mansfield Madison
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East
Parkway at Botkins
Ridgemont at Madison Plains
River Valley at Mount Gilead
Russia at St. Henry
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury
Seneca East at Plymouth
Shelby at Wynford
Swanton at Otsego
Tinora at Pettisville
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Hilltop
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Northview
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Troy Christian at New Bremen
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale
Wapakoneta at Indian Lake
Wellington at New London
West Holmes at Loudonville
Western Reserve at Firelands
Wooster Senior at Massillon Perry
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20
Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16
Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10
Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3
New England 35, Miami 17
Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27
Seattle 24, San Francisco 13
Oakland 21, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20
Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24
Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28
Monday’s Result
Baltimore 23, Houston 16
Thursday, Nov. 30
Washington at Dallas, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1
San Francisco at Chicago, 1
Detroit at Baltimore, 1
Denver at Miami, 1
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1
New England at Buffalo, 1
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 4 .818 —
Toronto 13 7 .650 4
Philadelphia 12 8 .600 5
New York 11 10 .524 6½
Brooklyn 7 13 .350 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 10 .524 —
Miami 10 11 .476 1
Orlando 9 13 .409 2½
Charlotte 8 12 .400 2½
Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 14 6 .700 —
Cleveland 14 7 .667 ½
Indiana 12 10 .545 3
Milwaukee 10 9 .526 3½
Chicago 3 16 .158 10½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 4 .810 —
San Antonio 13 7 .650 3½
New Orleans 11 10 .524 6
Memphis 7 12 .368 9
Dallas 5 16 .238 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 8 .619 —
Minnesota 13 9 .591 ½
Denver 11 9 .550 1½
Utah 10 11 .476 3
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 6 .714 —
L.A. Clippers 8 11 .421 6
L.A. Lakers 8 12 .400 6½
Phoenix 8 15 .348 8
Sacramento 6 15 .286 9
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 108, Miami 97
Phoenix 104, Chicago 99
Washington 92, Minnesota 89
Milwaukee 112, Sacramento 87
Utah 106, Denver 77
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 131, Phoenix 107
Orlando 121, Oklahoma City 108
Philadelphia 118, Washington 113
New York 115, Miami 86
Toronto 126, Charlotte 113
Houston 118, Indiana 97
Minnesota 120, New Orleans 102
Brooklyn at Dallas, late
Memphis at San Antonio, late
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Chicago at Denver, 9
Milwaukee at Portland, 10
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7
Golden State at Orlando, 7
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Charlotte at Miami, 8
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Utah, 9
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Boston, 1
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9
New Orleans at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65
Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78
Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68
Detroit 25 10 10 5 25 70 74
Montreal 26 11 12 3 25 62 82
Ottawa 23 8 9 6 22 68 76
Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60
N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76
New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74
Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75
Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90
N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77
Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70
Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63
Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64
Nashville 24 15 6 3 33 76 68
Dallas 24 13 10 1 27 70 69
Chicago 24 12 9 3 27 76 63
Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74
Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 23 15 7 1 31 81 69
Los Angeles 25 14 8 3 31 73 57
San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51
Calgary 24 13 10 1 27 70 76
Vancouver 25 11 10 4 26 68 73
Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73
Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81
Arizona 27 6 17 4 16 66 98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO
Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 2
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT
Toronto 4, Calgary 1
Dallas 3, Vegas 0
Wednesday’s Results
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim at St. Louis, late
Winnipeg at Colorado, late
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30
Vancouver at Nashville, 8
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30
Toronto at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Friday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Anaheim at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7
San Jose at Florida, 7:30
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8
New Jersey at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Montreal, 7
Columbus at Washington, 7
Toronto at Vancouver, 7
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7
Florida at Carolina, 7
Anaheim at Nashville, 8
New Jersey at Arizona, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 9
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s Result
Toronto 0, Columbus 0
Wednesday’s match
Toronto 1, Columbus 0, Toronto advances on aggregate
Western Conference
tuesday’S RESULT
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Thursday’s MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 championship
Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MAC championship
Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5) at Detroit, Noon
AAC championship
Memphis (10-1) at UCF (11-0), Noon
CUSA championship
North Texas (9-3) at FAU (9-3), Noon
Big 12 championship
TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.
SEC championship
Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SWAC championship
Alcorn St. (7-4) vs. Grambling St. (10-1) at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
MWC championship
Boise St. (9-3) at Fresno St. (9-3), 7:45 p.m.
ACC championship
Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
Big Ten championship:
Ohio St. (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Other Games
UMass (4-7) at FIU (7-4), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Florida St. (5-6), Noon
Georgia Southern (2-9) at Coastal Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.
Idaho (3-8) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.
Troy (9-2) at Arkansas St. (7-3), 3 p.m.
South Alabama (4-7) at New Mexico St. (5-6), 4 p.m.
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon
West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.
Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Semifinals
Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. SWAC, Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
AAC vs. Sun Belt, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
C-USA vs. MWC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
MAC vs. MWC, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (8-3) vs. C-USA, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
AAC vs. MWC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
ACC vs. SEC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
ACC vs. Big Ten, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Big 12 vs. SEC, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
ACC vs. AAC, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
ACC vs. Big 12, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Big 12 vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
ACC vs. SEC, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
ACC vs. Pac-12, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Sun Belt vs. MWC, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
At-large vs. At-large, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Big 12 vs. SEC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
At-large vs. At-large, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Big Ten vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
At-large vs. At-Large, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
SEC vs. ACC, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
TBA vs. TBA, 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
TBA vs. TBA, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 75, Colgate 69
Binghamton 85, Delaware St. 64
Boston U. 70, New Hampshire 69
Buffalo 106, Niagara 87
Drexel 68, Lafayette 67
ETSU 82, Fordham 77
Farmingdale 89, Lehman 86, OT
George Washington 73, Morgan St. 66
Lehigh 85, Princeton 76
Medgar Evers 79, Old Westbury 77
Post (Conn.) 81, Dominican (NY) 63
Providence 88, Rider 84
Quinnipiac 68, UMass 66
Sacred Heart 87, Mass.-Lowell 80
Saint Joseph’s 83, Bucknell 70
St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 55
St. Francis (Pa.) 100, American U. 89
St. Peter’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 53
Stony Brook 101, Shawnee St. 58
UConn 77, Columbia 73, OT
Villanova 90, Penn 62
Yale 84, Bryant 67
SOUTH
Alabama 77, Louisiana Tech 74
Barton 78, Belmont Abbey 76
Carson-Newman 92, Mars Hill 64
Emory 91, Birmingham-Southern 86
FIU 79, Florida National 61
Florida Gulf Coast 115, Webber 61
George Mason 76, James Madison 72
Georgia St. 63, Alabama A&M 53
Hampton 117, Mid-Atlantic Christian 54
Kent St. 79, Norfolk St. 70
LSU 84, UT Martin 60
Lincoln Memorial 91, Tusculum 73
Longwood 84, Bluefield St. 59
N. Kentucky 112, Berea 33
NC State 85, Penn St. 78
North Carolina 86, Michigan 71
North Florida 84, E. Michigan 81, OT
Northwestern St. 67, Lyon 56
South Alabama 69, Southern Miss. 58
Southern U. 92, Wiley 69
St. Augustine’s 68, Chowan 64
Tennessee 84, Mercer 60
Tennessee Tech 86, Lipscomb 80
Thomas More 76, Thiel 53
Troy 87, UIC 66
Tulane 81, Alcorn St. 65
UNC Asheville 82, SC-Upstate 70
Vermont 71, Richmond 65
W. Kentucky 83, E. Kentucky 51
William & Mary 114, Marshall 104
Winthrop 93, Furman 74
Wofford 87, Coastal Carolina 81
MIDWEST
Adrian 55, Capital 52
Auburn 73, Dayton 60
Bethany Lutheran 63, Wis.-Stout 53
Bowling Green 85, San Jose St. 79
Carleton 70, Hamline 60
Clemson 79, Ohio St. 65
Cleveland St. 75, Arkansas St. 72
Cornerstone 77, Aquinas 63
Elmhurst 81, Olivet 71
Gustavus 85, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 65
Indiana St. 74, Air Force 64
Kalamazoo 73, Bluffton 67
Madonna 81, Lourdes 66
Miami (Ohio) 123, Midway 40
Michigan-Dearborn 80, Northwestern Ohio 72
Northland 75, Finlandia 63
Omaha 75, Drake 73
Robert Morris 81, Youngstown St. 74
S. Illinois 86, SIU-Edwardsville 59
St. John’s (Minn.) 110, Minn.-Morris 79
St. Olaf 59, Macalester 44
St. Thomas (Minn.) 80, Concordia (Moor.) 71
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 69, Rice 49
UALR 71, Cent. Arkansas 65
FAR WEST
Arizona 91, Long Beach St. 56
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 61, UMBC 48
Army 71, Dartmouth 56
Boston U. 78, Bryant 61
Brown 82, Holy Cross 78
Bucknell 64, Binghamton 59
Columbia 68, Boston College 60
Delaware 53, St. Bonaventure 52
Delaware St. 60, Longwood 56
Fairfield 78, Mass.-Lowell 67
Fordham 54, Manhattan 48
Georgetown 77, FIU 56
LIU Brooklyn 67, NJIT 49
La Salle 66, Penn 59
Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 71
Morgan St. 61, CCSU 41
New Hampshire 64, Colby-Sawyer 40
Oakland 83, Canisius 48
Providence 55, Yale 51
Robert Morris 84, Youngstown St. 52
Siena 73, Colgate 70
Temple 69, Saint Joseph’s 66
Villanova 62, Princeton 59
William Paterson 85, New Jersey City 41
Wisconsin 58, Pittsburgh 57
SOUTH
Auburn 67, Louisiana-Monroe 41
Austin Peay 98, Ark.-Pine Bluff 61
Belmont Abbey 77, Barton 62
Carson-Newman 118, Mars Hill 55
ETSU 96, Murray St. 68
George Mason 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 68
High Point 59, Norfolk St. 56
IUPUI 80, Memphis 57
Livingstone 79, Augusta 74
Maryland 60, Virginia 59
Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Lafayette 37
Mount Olive 86, Elizabeth City St. 83
Nicholls 83, Southern NO 45
North Carolina 88, Minnesota 83
Randolph-Macon 71, Roanoke 60
Savannah St. 71, Georgia Southern 67
Stetson 67, N. Kentucky 56
Thomas More 114, Thiel 51
Tulane 70, McNeese St. 66
Tusculum 76, Lincoln Memorial 72
UNC Wilmington 83, VCU 67
William & Mary 78, Richmond 64
MIDWEST
Adrian 75, Alma 70
Baker 68, Avila 61
Ball St. 87, Butler 75
Concordia (Wis.) 83, Wis.-Platteville 79
Culver-Stockton 62, Grand View 60
Florida St. 94, Iowa 93
Graceland 65, Evangel 63
Hope 81, Olivet 56
Kansas 63, UMKC 48
Lawrence Tech 76, Concordia (Mich.) 68
Madonna 68, Lourdes 61
N. Illinois 76, Bradley 52
Northwestern Ohio 65, Michigan-Dearborn 55
Notre Dame 83, Michigan 63
Siena Heights 72, Rochester (Mich.) 63
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 76, St. Scholastica 53
Vanderbilt 74, Saint Louis 69
W. Illinois 71, Chicago St. 54
Wichita St. 72, Missouri St. 58
William Penn 63, Mount Mercy 41
Wis. Lutheran 73, Elmhurst 63
Wis.-Eau Claire 48, St. Benedict 40
Xavier 62, Fort Wayne 50
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 79, Abilene Christian 65
Houston Baptist 78, Jarvis Christian 30
North Texas 47, SMU 40
Oral Roberts 53, Tulsa 41
Texas A&M 82, Rice 76
Texas A&M-CC 71, Rio Grande 41
Texas Southern 77, Sam Houston St. 58
UMass 64, Incarnate Word 45
FAR WEST
Montana St. 50, Wyoming 46
PRO GOLF
Champions Tour
Qualifying School
Second Round
Tim Petrovic 68-62 — 130 -12
Tommy Tolles 65-65 — 130 -12
Brian Henninger 61-69 — 130 -12
Lance Ten Broeck 70-62 — 132 -10
Mark Walker 63-69 — 132 -10
Keith Clearwater 67-66 — 133 -9
Ken Tanigawa 70-64 — 134 -8
Kent Jones 68-66 — 134 -8
Russ Cochran 68-66 — 134 -8
Guy Boros 68-66 — 134 -8
Greg Kraft 66-68 — 134 -8
Neal Lancaster 63-71 — 134 -8
David McKenzie 69-66 — 135 -7
Jim Carter 68-67 — 135 -7
Rafael Gomez 63-72 — 135 -7
Jeff Gallagher 70-66 — 136 -6
Greg Bruckner 68-68 — 136 -6
Geoffrey Sisk 66-70 — 136 -6
Gibby Gilbert III 67-69 — 136 -6
Fran Quinn 70-67 — 137 -5
Clay Devers 69-68 — 137 -5
Peter Baker 69-68 — 137 -5
Jeff Roth 68-69 — 137 -5
Ted Tryba 70-68 — 138 -4
Scott Pieri 70-68 — 138 -4
Tom Byrum 69-69 — 138 -4
James Kingston 72-66 — 138 -4
Jim Roy 69-69 — 138 -4
Kevin Stone 68-70 — 138 -4
Shaquill Mongol 74-64 — 138 -4
Paul Claxton 70-69 — 139 -3
Tom Werkmeister 72-67 — 139 -3
Clark Dennis 69-70 — 139 -3
Jim Rutledge 73-66 — 139 -3
Gary Hallberg 70-70 — 140 -2
Jeff Brehaut 70-70 — 140 -2
Jeff Hart 70-70 — 140 -2
Mark Mielke 72-68 — 140 -2
Roger Rowland 68-72 — 140 -2
Bob Sowards 74-66 — 140 -2
Craig Bowden 71-70 — 141 -1
Eduardo Herrera 70-71 — 141 -1
Phillip Price 71-70 — 141 -1
John Riegger 69-72 — 141 -1
Jay Don Blake 69-72 — 141 -1
Brian Cooper 72-69 — 141 -1
Jose Coceres 72-69 — 141 -1
Miguel Angel Martin 73-68 — 141 -1
Magnus P. Atlevi 73-68 — 141 -1
Peter Lonard 71-71 — 142 E
Doug Rohrbaugh 72-70 — 142 E
Jeff LeMaster 72-70 — 142 E
Jim Schuman 73-69 — 142 E
Marion Dantzler 72-71 — 143 +1
John Elliott 72-71 — 143 +1
Jay Williamson 69-74 — 143 +1
Skip Kendall 72-71 — 143 +1
Brian Wilson 69-74 — 143 +1
Tim Conley 73-70 — 143 +1
Danny King 73-70 — 143 +1
Steve Pate 74-69 — 143 +1
Steve Jurgensen 75-68 — 143 +1
Don Bell 71-73 — 144 +2
Timothy Bogue 72-72 — 144 +2
Keith Huber 72-72 — 144 +2
Chad Proehl 72-72 — 144 +2
Sonny Skinner 73-71 — 144 +2
Dan Olsen 73-71 — 144 +2
Len Mattiace 73-71 — 144 +2
Mark Brown 73-72 — 145 +3
Tim Hogarth 73-72 — 145 +3
Steve Schneiter 74-71 — 145 +3
Frank Bensel 73-73 — 146 +4
Cesar Monasterio 74-73 — 147 +5
Sang Soo Lee 75-72 — 147 +5
Stephen Mondshine 70-81 — 151 +9
David Carr 76-76 — 152 +10
Frank Apodaca 83-71 — 154 +12
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Jake Smolinski on a one-year contract.
American Association
TEXAS AIR HOGS — Released RHP TJ Bozeman, LHP Mario Mendoza, INFs Trevor Sealey and Beamer Weems and OF Charley Thurber.
Frontier League
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Joyce to a contract extension. Traded OF David Harris to Sugarland (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Louis Mele.
Basketball
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Vitto Brown from the available player pool.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Bronson Hill from the practice squad and RB Darius Victor to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed LB Lamarr Houston off waivers from Houston.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Thurston Armbrister from the practice squad. Signed DE Jeremiah Valoaga to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Ahmad Thomas to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Chris Clark and LB Ben Heeney on injured reserve. Waived LB Lamarr Houston. LB Brian Cushing was granted a one-week roster exemption after reinstatement from the reserve/suspended list. Signed LBs LaTroy Lewis and Gimel President and G Chad Slade from the practice squad and QB Taylor Heinicke, TE Ryan Malleck and WR DeAndrew White to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DT Khyri Thornton.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Isaac Whitney. Signed WR Tevaun Smith to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Erik Magnuson and RB Raheem Mostert on injured reserve. Released DL Noble Nwachukwu from the practice squad. Signed OL Tim Barnes to a one-year contract. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad and LB Boseko Lokombo and CB Channing Stribling to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OT Demar Dotson and C Ali Marpet on injured reserve. Signed CB Deji Olatoye. Signed TE Alan Cross, DE Patrick O’Connor and WR Bobo Wilson from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed RB/SB Timothy Flanders to a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Andrew Campbell from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Kris Versteeg on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled F Garnet Hathaway from Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Tyler Ganly from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden McNabb to a four-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned D Gabriel Verpaelst to Colorado (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Recalled D Matt Caito.
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Tommy Kelley.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Nick Miglio.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released D Kevin Kirisits.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Greg Garza to a multi-year contract.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Anthony Hudson coach.
D.C. UNITED — Exercised contract options on M/F Luciano Acosta, M Nick DeLeon, D Taylor Kemp, D Kofi Opare, D Jalen Robinson and G Travis Worra. Declined contract options on F Deshorn Brown, M Julian Buescher, D Sean Franklin, G Eric Klenofsky, D Chris Korb, D Chris Odoi-Atsem, M Lloyd Sam and M/D Rob Vincent.
College
BROWN — Named Mandi Chaiyabhat assistant softball coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Jeff Lebo. Promoted assistant coach Michael Perry to head coach.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Joe Moorhead football coach.
PROVIDENCE — Announced men’s basketball F Emmitt Holt has taken leave from the team for the remainder of the semester.
Area Bowling
AMF Sportsman Lanes
PRIME TIMERS LEAGUE
High series: (men) Don Schiewer 736; (women) Patsy Woolley 516. High game: (men) Schiewer 279; (women) Woolley 183.
UNITED METHODIST LEAGUE
High series: (men) Steve Hilty 670; (women) Karen Wisner 517. High game: (men) Gary Waltermire 234; (women) Wisner 184.
SUNSETTERS LEAGUE
High series: Debby Schade, Pete’s Auto Service, 497. High game: Judy Ametrano, Streicher’s Quick Print, 174.
Seneca Lanes
Monday nite spares
Standings: Shoulda Beens 12-4; TWB Victory Riders 11-5; Royal Flush 11-5; Jack Green Hauling 9-7; Crystal Whipped 9-7; Offset Electric 8-8; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 8-8; Wells 8-8; Thibs’ Gang 7-9; MNH Truck Leasing 6-10; Dick’s Auto Supply 5-11; Last To Show 2-10.
High games, men: Ron Sander 217, Brad Wallace 207, John Petrlich 201, Mike Fox 198, Richard Campbell 188.
High series, men: Brad Wallace 546, Roger Frankforther 532, Ron Sander 531, John Petrlich 528, Richard Campbell 516.
High games, women: Jen Anez 196, Elaine Murray 193, Crystal Macias 191, Kathy Breidenbach 186, Lona Collet 175.
High series, women: Jen Anez 546, Elaine Murray 536, Lona Collet 506, Crystal Macias 487, Jen Thibodeau 463.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Football Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head varsity football coach for the 2018-19 school year. Available teaching positions are not known at this time. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 or by email to brad_e@usevs.org. The position will remain open until filled.
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.
L-B Basketball Schedule Changes
Liberty-Benton has pushed back two of its early-season basketball games because of its success in the football playoffs. Friday’s game at Rossford will be played Jan. 16 and next week’s home game against North Baltimore has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.
BU Soccer Coach Opening
BLUFFTON — Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its women’s soccer program following the resignation of Rhonda Smith. Coach Smith, who recently married and relocated to Michigan, served for three seasons as Bluffton’s head coach.