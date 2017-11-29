MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Reinhard shoots first buck

Posted On Wed. Nov 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Photo provided to the Review Times
Big Buck
Elmwood freshman Morgan Reinhard bagged her first deer, and it was a big one during her first youth hunt earlier this month in Wood County. Reinhard, 14, shot the 12-point buck with a 45-70 rifle from a tree stand blind. Her hunting partner was her grandfather, Nolan Reinhard, who was also the hunting partner for two of his other grandchildren that harvested their first bucks.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

NY Giants QB Eli Manning benched

Benching Eli Manning just the tip of New York Giants' iceberg

Posted On29 Nov 2017
LeBron James ejected

LeBron ejected, Love scores 38 as Cavs beat Heat 108-97

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Browns WR Gordon is back!

WR 'Flash' Josh Gordon returns to practice for Browns

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Micah Hyde's Buffalo Bills vs KC Chiefs week No. 12

Bills vs. Chiefs preview | 'Move the Sticks' NFL video

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Browns vs. Bengals rivalry game

Bengals vs. Browns | NFL Now division game preview video

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company