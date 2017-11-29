Reinhard shoots first buck

Photo provided to the Review Times

Big Buck

Elmwood freshman Morgan Reinhard bagged her first deer, and it was a big one during her first youth hunt earlier this month in Wood County. Reinhard, 14, shot the 12-point buck with a 45-70 rifle from a tree stand blind. Her hunting partner was her grandfather, Nolan Reinhard, who was also the hunting partner for two of his other grandchildren that harvested their first bucks.

