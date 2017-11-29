Prep sports: Fostoria swim team on the rise

By SCOTT COTTOS

Courtney Fleming enters her third season as Fostoria High School’s swimming coach liking the development her program is showing.

“One thing I have noticed is parents and students are saying this year, ‘How long have we had a swim team?’ I say, ‘We’ve had a swim team for as long as I can remember.’ They say, ‘Well, I just heard about it last year.’

“I’m kind of surprised about that. It seems like there are more students swimming. More students are just hearing about it because they hear other people talking about it. We’ve got 20 on our roster, which is the largest team we’ve had since I’ve been there.”

Fleming, a Spanish teacher, said she tries to recruit students to come out for the sport while both in the halls and in the classroom, and she’s gaining some help along the way.

“Kim Cousin, our cross country coach, is really pushing the cross-country runners to be swimmers,” Fleming said. “So, we’re kind of working together and hoping that, just like you have a football-basketball-baseball route, we’re thinking about getting a cross country-swimming-track route — to get these students involved in three sports instead of just one sport. That would be awesome for them to stay in shape and just to keep them doing something.”

A standout among the eight boys is senior Tony Costello, who qualified for the Division II district meet in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle last year after reaching the district 100 the year before.

“He’s been swimming since about third grade,” Fleming said. “He’s been coming in knowing what to do, versus everybody else has started maybe in ninth grade as their first time competing. He’s very talented.”

Fleming not only looks for Costello to enjoy individual success, but she would like to see him team with three others and reach the district competition in the 200 free relay. She said Costello’s likely teammates in the race will be senior Calob Keller, sophomore Justin Jordan and Tuna Candir, a junior foreign exchange student from Turkey.

Keller could also swim the 200 individual medley, 50 and 100 freestyles and 100 butterfly, while Jordan is slated for the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle. Candir is set for the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Senior Dante Hampton, a first-year swimmer, is starting out with the 50 freestyle with Fleming seeing potential in him to shine in the 100 butterfly.

Juniors in their first year of swimming are Trey Groves and Da’Shon Johnson, both of whom are slated for the 50 and 100 freestyle. The team’s lone freshman is Timothy Seagro, who comes in with experience in the FOS-Y Gators club and will compete in the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle.

A standout among the girls is freshman Jordan Haver, a transfer from Fremont with seven years of swimming experience who will compete in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM. Fleming believes she has district-qualifying potential.

“I don’t know her previous times, but I see her in the water and she looks really good,” Fleming said.

Fostoria’s lone returning letterwinner among the girls is junior Alice James, a third-year swimmer who can handle all of the freestyle races.

Oriana Settles returns for her second year of swimming as a senior and will compete in the 50 and 100 freestyle races and the 100 backstroke. First-year senior Lishay Perkins will swim the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Hope Nowicki, a junior, is back for her third year and is slated for the 50 and 100 free races. Alyssa McCalahan (200, 500 free) is a second-year junior, while first-year juniors are Dakota Thomas (50, 100, 200 free) and Briana Hickle (50, 100 free). The junior class also includes German foreign exchange students Marie Braun (100 free, 100 breaststroke) and Jona Rusi (50 free, 100 breaststroke).

A first-year sophomore for the Lady Red is Elisia Ledesma, who is starting with the freestyle with Fleming expecting her to add the breaststroke and butterfly. The other sophomore is Kana Kagitani, a Japanese foreign-exchange student who will swim the 100 free and 200 IM.

With smaller numbers, the FHS teams concentrated mainly on individual performances. Fleming said this years squads will look to be more competitive against other teams.

“Honestly, we didn’t look a lot at scores before,” she said. “I guess on the other teams, it was more personal growth than team growth. Now, we’re competitive enough that we are caring about, ‘OK, how are we going to beat this team?’ — the scores and being a lot more competitive. I think that part brings the kids together and gets them more excited about it.”

Fostoria will open its season with a dual meet against Bryan at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Geary Family YMCA.

