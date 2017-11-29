Girls basketball: Passionate Knights top Vanlue

By MICHAEL BURWELL

Staff Writer

VAN BUREN — Playing with passion and energy is something Van Buren girls basketball coach Shawn Ginnan wants to see more of from his team.

In Tuesday’s game against Vanlue, that passion and energy showed up for the Black Knights.

Van Buren used a pair of double-digit runs in the second and third quarters and forced 30 Vanlue turnovers as the Black Knights topped the Wildcats 51-33 in the Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both teams.

“We have a tendency not to play with a passion and energy, and we’re really trying to work on that,” Ginnan said. “Although maybe we didn’t finish plays, I liked where we stood in the first quarter. We hit a couple shots … I liked how we used our hands more on defense, we got into passing lanes, we anticipated and then we took off a little bit.”

Van Buren (1-1, 1-0 BVC) used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take an 18-10 lead, but the Black Knights trailed 20-19 at halftime.

A 14-0 run in the third quarter helped Van Buren take control of the game.

Five different players scored during the run. Mady Parker hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 22-22, and her 3-point play off a Vanlue turnover capped the run to give the Black Knights a 33-22 lead with 1:46 left. Parker also had a steal that led to Faith Dewalt’s bucket during that stretch.

“The first half, we played decent. Second half, we came out flat and we can’t do that,” Vanlue coach Renee Schlumbohm said after the Wildcats dropped to 2-1. “Van Buren’s a good team and I told them all we beat them last year (56-49 on Jan. 19), so I told them all week they’re going to come back out and they’re going to come and get us, and sure enough, that’s what they did.”

Parker, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, had 11 points and a team-high five rebounds for the Black Knights while classmate Zoe Horne (5-6) had a team-high 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

“The two sophomores, Horne and Parker, they started as freshmen and they did a lot of growing up,” Ginnan said. “I thought tonight, as sophomores, they made the right choices. They knew when to take the ball to the basket and when to pull it out, and when to shoot and when not to shoot it.”

Vanlue trailed 35-26 after three quarters, but pulled to within 36-31 with 4:37 left after Emma Biller drained a jumper and Maliah Snook hit a free throw on back-to-back possessions.

But the Black Knights used its defense and free-throw shooting to extend their lead. Van Buren forced 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter (20 in the second half) and shot 12 of 19 from the free-throw line in the frame (19 of 30 for the game).

“I think the bottom line is they wanted it more,” Schlumbohm said of the Black Knights. “They were more aggressive, they wanted to win more than we did and it clearly showed. We didn’t have the right people step up that we needed to, and we can’t have that in close games like this.”

Amanda Clymer, a 5-11 senior who averaged a double-double per game a year ago for Vanlue, led the Wildcats with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She had the first five points for Vanlue, including a pair of buckets in the paint off passes from Bethany Smith, as the Wildcats took an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.

Snook added eight points and four rebounds off the bench. The Wildcats were 13 of 22 (59 percent) from the free-throw line and 9 of 26 (35 percent) from the floor.

Van Buren shot just 14 of 43 (33 percent) from the floor, but had just 13 turnovers. Lydia Reineke added 10 points and four rebounds.

“For us to continue to be successful and do the right things, it’s got to be a team effort,” Ginnan said. “We do not have a superstar on this basketball team. We are a bunch of people that need to play like we did tonight.”

VANLUE (2-1, 0-1 BVC)

Clymer 3-7–13, Snook 1-6–8, Smith 2-0–6, Biller 3-0–6. TOTALS: 9-26 13-22 — 33.

VAN BUREN (1-1, 1-0 BVC)

Horne 4-6–16, Parker 2-7–11, Reineke 3-2–10, F. Dewalt 2-3–7, Leeper 1-1–3, Rosenberger 1-0–2, Nessler 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-43 19-30 — 51.

Vanlue 8 12 6 7 — 33

Van Buren 5 14 16 16 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-7 (Smith 2); Van Buren 4-13 (Horne & Reineke 2).

rebounds: Vanlue 32 (Clymer 10); Van Buren 25 (Parker 5).

turnovers: Vanlue 30, Van Buren 13.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 38-9.

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell

Comments

comments