Girls basketball: Lakota beats Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Lakota doubled up Northwood 18-9 in the first quarter and used a balanced scoring attack to secure a 64-36 nonconference win in its season opener.

Kaitlyn Mogle and Madison King both scored 10 points to pace the Raiders (1-0) who scored at least 15 points in each quarter. Mackenzie Feathers, Brooke Shank and Alexa Gabel each chipped in eight points.

LAKOTA (1-0)

Biddle 2-0–4, Feathers 4-0–8, Klotz 1-0–2, Mogle 4-1–10, Shank 2-4–8, Wallace 3-0–7, Gabel 4-0–8, Palos 0-1–1, Dauterman 2-0–4, King 4-2–10, Kreilick 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27 8-25–64.

NORTHWOOD

Randall 5-1–15, Schmitz 0-1–1, Bowen 2-0–4, Fox 1-0–2, Rable 1-0–2, Fry 2-4–8, Dombrowski 1-2–4. TOTALS: 12 8-21–36.

Lakota 18 15 16 15 — 64

Northwood 9 10 7 10 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 2 (Mogle & Wallace); Northwood 4 (Randall 4).

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 67

FOSTORIA 45

TIFFIN — Fostoria’s Tyriana Settles had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Lady Red lost to Tiffin Columbian 67-45 in a nonleague girls basketball game Tuesday.

Evion Taylor added 11 points for Fostoria (0-3), which was outscored 32-15 in the middle quarters.

NEW RIEGEL 55

COLONEL CRAWFORD 34

NEW RIEGEL — Four New Riegel players scored in double figures and the Blue Jackets held Colonel Crawford to under 30 percent shooting in a 55-34 nonconference win over the Eagles.

Brianna Gillig led all players with 21 points and 10 rebounds for New Riegel (1-1). Brooklyn Gillig finished with 12 points, Kristin Coleman added 11 and Kaitlyn Kirian had 10 for the Blue Jackets, who connected on 42.8 percent (18 of 42) of their field goal attempts.

COLONEL CRAWFORD (0-4)

Miller 3-2–9, Horsley 1-1–4, Ritzhaupt 4-3–12, Maddy 2-0–5, Teglovic 1-0–2, Strouse 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-41 6-9–34.

new riegel (1-1)

Coleman 5-1–11, Bro. Gillig 5-2–12, Bri. Gillig 4-12–21, Kirian 4-2–10, Lininger 0-1–1. TOTALS: 18-42 18-28–55.

Colonel Crawford 9 5 10 10 — 34

New Riegel 13 9 18 15 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Colonel Crawford 4-10 (Miller, Horsely, Ritzhaupt, Maddy); New Riegel 1-2 (Bri. Gillig).

rebounds: Colonel Crawford 30 (Ritzhaupt 6); New Riegel 27 (Bri. Gillig 10).

turnovers: Colonel Crawford 24; New Riegel 11.

junior varsity: Colonel Crawford, 45-21.

NORTH BALTIMORE 65

OLD FORT 58

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore outscored Old Fort 21-14 in the fourth quarter and that was the difference as the Tigers earned a 65-58 nonleague victory.

Morgan Miller backed the Stockaders (0-1) with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

OLD FORT (0-1)

Magers 1-1–3, Clouse 5-0–10, Spencer 5-0″”10, W. Bilger 2-0–5, H. Bilger 1-0–3, Miller 5-6–16, Hossler 5-0–10. TOTALS: 24-59 7-11–58.

NORTH BALTIMORE (2-0)

Light 7-8–26, Lee 5-2–17, McCarthney 1-1–3, Weinandy 4-3–14, Watson 1-0–2, Thompson 1-0–2, Brooker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20 14-20–65.

Old Fort 12 14 18 14 — 58

North Baltimore 14 10 20 21 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 3-19 (Clouse, W. Bilger & H. Bilger); North Baltimore 11 (Lee 5, Light 4, Weinandy 2).

rebounds: Old Fort 45 (Miller 17).

