Girls basketball: Hopewell-Loudon whips Elmwood

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s girls basketball team turned in as strong of a performance as coach Bob Gase could have wanted in Tuesday night’s nonleague contest against Elmwood.

The second half wasn’t quite as good, but Gase was more than happy to finish the contest with a 50-33 nonconference victory, which boosted the Chieftains to 2-0.

“That was a great first half we played,” Gase said of the two quarters that resulted in a 26-10 halftime lead. “It was fun coaching that first half. I mean, it was fun coaching all the way through, but that first half was just like I couldn’t have asked them to do anything better than what they did.

“They just got after it. And we used all eight (regular varsity players) to do it. I told them we have to get better, so hopefully on Thursday we can do better than we did tonight.”

Thursday night will bring the Chieftains a visit from Arlington (2-0) in a Blanchard Valley Conference opener.

MaKayla Elmore, an athletic 6-foot-4 freshman post player, led H-L with a showing that included 16 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Jacque Burns tossed in 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed for three assists.

Zoe Shank, a 5-foot-11 senior who shared last season’s Northern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year honor, scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Royals (1-1), who were beaten 45-23 on the boards. Mattison Hillard made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

“We came over here and they gave us a whipping,” said Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds, who guided Hopewell-Loudon to two state tournaments in the 1990s with Gase as an unofficial assistant coach. “That’s what I told the girls: They just whipped us. But you go back and take a look at all the shots we missed and we’d have been right there in the game.”

The Royals converted on just 10 of 40 (25 percent) from the field, while the Chieftains made 20 of 50 (40 percent).

Four players scored, with Hailey Coppus dropping in a 3-pointer, as H-L raced to a 9-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes. After finishing the first quarter ahead 15-6, the Chieftains got short-range buckets from Elmore and Bailey Jameson to start the second period for a 19-6 advantage.

In the last two minutes of the half, Olivia Zender, H-L’s 5-1 freshman point guard, popped in a 12-footer and added a driving basket and Coppus added a free throw to send their team into halftime up 16.

“We played good defense,” Gase said. “This was Elmwood and we held them to 10 points in the first half. That’s unheard of with a Doug Reynolds team. And it was because of all eight of them.”

The Chieftains lead by 19 points three times before the final buzzer.

“They were more physical than us,” Reynolds said. “They took it to us in the beginning. We couldn’t hit any shots. I mean, when you have 10 points at halftime — What was it, only six in the first quarter and four in the second? — you’re not going to beat anybody like that.

“I was impressed with their freshmen. Bobby’s got a really nice group. They hustle and they just work well together.”

Coppus added four assists and four steals to her eight points and Zender also came away with four steals.

Maddie Schramko snared nine rebounds and blocked two shots for Elmwood. Shank and Jill Hannah each had a pair of assists, with Shank and Hillard making two steals apiece.

Elmwood (33)

Troike 0-0–0, Hannah 0-3–3, Schramko 1-0–2, Hillard 3-2–11, Shank 5-2–12, Zimmerman 0-0–0, Hall 1-0–3, Sidle 0-0–0, Meyer 0-2–2, Pennington 0-0–0. TOTALS: 10-40 9-16 — 33.

Hopewell-loudon (50)

Zender 2-0–4, Elmore 8-0–16, 3-5–11, Burns 3-5–11, Coppus 2-2–8, Siebenaller 1-3–5, Pace 1-0–2, Krupp 1-0–2, Jameson 1-0–2, Searles 0-0–0, Coleman 0-0. TOTALS: 20-50 8-15 — 50.

Elmwood 6 4 11 12 — 33

Hopewell-Loudon 17 9 14 10 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 4-14 (Hillard 3, Hall 1); Hopewell-Loudon 2-10 (Coppus 2).

rebounds: Elmwood 23 (Shank 10); Hopewell-Loudon 45 (Elmore 13).

turnovers: Elmwood 9; Hopewell-Loudon 11.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 20-17.

Comments

comments