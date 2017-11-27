Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Game
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Division VII
Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division I
Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DivISION VI
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division III
Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.
PREP Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 52, Edon 37
Galion Senior 55, Mount Gilead 40
Indian Lake 51, Lima Perry 24
Medina 50, Ashland Senior 30
Milan Edison 56, New London 24
Patrick Henry 44, Ayersville 30
Toledo Whitmer 71, Sylvania Northview 31
Vermilion 46, Oberlin 21
Wooster Senior 54, Elyria Senior 37
Around Ohio
Albany Alexander 60, Marietta 43
Andover Pymatuning Valley 70, Kinsman Badger 41
Atwater Waterloo 43, Alliance 33
Avon Lake 42, Rocky River 35
Bellaire 60, Bridgeport 40
Bethel-Tate 32, New Richmond 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 38, Belpre 27
Blanchester 40, Batavia 27
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 44
Canfield S. Range 58, Salem 47
Carrollton 45, Can. Cent. Cath. 27
Cin. Clark Montessori 51, Cin. Colerain 24
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 58, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 33
Cin. Madeira 53, Cin. Anderson 28
Cin. McAuley 53, Beavercreek 45
Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Cin. Country Day 34
Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Cin. McNicholas 39
Cin. Turpin 45, Morrow Little Miami 42
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 57, Day. Dunbar 39
Circleville 56, New Lexington 11
Clayton Northmont 56, Vandalia Butler 26
Cols. Hartley 80, Cols. School for Girls 17
Corning Miller 46, Athens 34
Creston Norwayne 51, Akr. Coventry 40
Day. Stivers 41, Cols. Mifflin 34
Dresden Tri-Valley 48, Massillon Perry 44
Gahanna Cols. Academy 27, Genoa Christian 22
Gallipolis Gallia 75, Bidwell River Valley 44
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Coshocton 12
Grove City Cent. Crossing 56, Lakewood 55, OT
Hanoverton United 41, Lowellville 27
Hillsboro 58, Fayetteville-Perry 50
Jamestown Greeneview 71, Xenia 29
Kent Roosevelt 50, Streetsboro 39
Lebanon 65, Hamilton 50
Leesburg Fairfield 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 52
Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Medina Buckeye 46
Lore City Buckeye Trail 60, Belmont Union Local 45
Manchester 51, Frankfort Adena 22
Middlefield Cardinal 39, Ashtabula Lakeside 26
Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Batavia Clermont NE 31
New Boston Glenwood 72, Latham Western 23
Newbury 32, Windham 29
Newport, Ky. 50, Cin. Taft 33
Niles McKinley 44, Girard 27
Norton 55, Akr. Springfield 23
Oak Hill 49, Waverly 45
Painesville Riverside 46, Painesville Harvey 32
Portsmouth Clay 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19
Portsmouth W. 47, Lucasville Valley 42
Rayland Buckeye 56, Martins Ferry 43
Richmond Edison 46, Toronto 33
S. Webster 51, Wheelersburg 44
Shaker Hts. 64, Eastlake N. 63, OT
Southington Chalker 41, Cortland Maplewood 17
Spring. Cath. Cent. 68, Franklin Middletown Christian 19
Springfield 88, Yellow Springs 19
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59, Lockland 17
St. Clairsville 54, Barnesville 33
Troy 36, Spring. Shawnee 33
Williamsburg 65, Goshen 34
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Beaver Eastern 48
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Vanlue at Van Buren
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Paulding
Bellefontaine at Riverside
Bluffton at Upper Scioto Valley
Buckeye Central at Plymouth
Buckeye Valley at Columbus Linden-McKinley
Clear Fork at Highland
Colonel Crawford at New Riegel
Columbus Grove at Lima Shawnee
Cory-Rawson at Ada
Danbury at Monroeville
Delphos Jefferson at Fairview
Delta at Pettisville
Eastwood at Port Clinton
Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon
Fairbanks at Marion Pleasant
Fayette at Toledo Christian
Fostoria Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Fremont Ross at Sandusky Perkins
Fremont St. Joseph at Clyde
Genoa at Oak Harbor
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hardin Northern at Riverdale
Hilltop at Liberty Center
Holgate at Bryan
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Loudonville
Lakota at Northwood
Legacy Christian Academy at Sidney Lehman
Liberty-Benton at Miller City
Lima Cent. Cath. at Fort Jennings
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Johnstown-Monroe
Marion Harding at Sunbury Big Walnut
Maumee at Toledo Woodward
Monclova Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Montpelier at Ayersville
Morenci, Mich. at North Central
Mount Vernon at Westerville Central
Old Fort at North Baltimore
Otsego at Evergreen
Ottawa Hills at Rossford
Ottawa-Glandorf at Tinora
Perrysburg at Norwalk Senior
River Valley at Olentangy
Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Madison
Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central
Shelby at Lexington
Smithville at Crestline
St. Marys Memorial at Kalida
Swanton at Lake
Toledo Waite at Findlay
Van Wert at Coldwater
Wapakoneta at St. Henry
Wauseon at Springfield
Wayne Trace at Defiance
Waynesfield-Goshen at Marion Local
West Holmes at Wooster Triway
Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone
Willard at Upper Sandusky
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20
Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16
Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10
Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3
New England 35, Miami 17
Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27
Seattle 24, San Francisco 13
Oakland 21, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20
Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24
Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28
Monday’s Game
Houston at Baltimore, late
Thursday, Nov. 30
Washington at Dallas, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1
San Francisco at Chicago, 1
Detroit at Baltimore, 1
Denver at Miami, 1
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1
New England at Buffalo, 1
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 4 .818 —
Toronto 12 7 .632 4½
Philadelphia 11 8 .579 5½
New York 10 10 .500 7
Brooklyn 7 13 .350 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526 —
Miami 10 9 .526 —
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 13 .381 3
Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 13 6 .684 —
Cleveland 13 7 .650 ½
Indiana 12 9 .571 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3½
Chicago 3 15 .167 9½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 4 .800 —
San Antonio 12 7 .632 3½
New Orleans 11 9 .550 5
Memphis 7 12 .368 8½
Dallas 5 15 .250 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 8 .619 —
Minnesota 12 8 .600 ½
Denver 11 8 .579 1
Utah 9 11 .450 3½
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 5 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421 6½
L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7
Phoenix 7 14 .333 8½
Sacramento 5 14 .263 9½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Miami 100, Chicago 93
Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91
Indiana 121, Orlando 109
Detroit 118, Boston 108
Portland 103, New York 91
Houston 117, Brooklyn 103
Dallas at San Antonio, late
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late
Sacramento at Golden State, late
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Washington at Minnesota, 8
Denver at Utah, 10
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7
Phoenix at Detroit, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Miami at New York, 7:30
Indiana at Houston, 8
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Chicago at Denver, 9
Milwaukee at Portland, 10
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62
Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77
Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70
Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66
Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81
Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74
Florida 23 9 12 2 20 67 79
Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74
Columbus 24 15 8 1 31 69 58
N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74
Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75
Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90
N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72
Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67
Philadelphia 24 8 9 7 23 69 75
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63
Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66
Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62
Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57
Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69
Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67
Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66
Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56
Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72
San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50
Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68
Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66
Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79
Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Edmonton 4, Boston 2
Monday’s Results
Florida 3, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Montreal 3, Columbus 1
Minnesota at Winnipeg, late
Anaheim at Chicago, late
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Carolina at Columbus, 7
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30
Chicago at Nashville, 8
Arizona at Edmonton, 9
Toronto at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30
Anaheim at St. Louis, 9
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30
Vancouver at Nashville, 8
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30
Toronto at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Calgary, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s Result
Toronto 0, Columbus 0
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S Nov. 28 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Furman 28, Elon 27
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19
Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10
Saturday, Dec. 2 Second Round
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Indiana (Pa.) 44, West Chester 10
Harding 34, Ashland 24
West Florida 17, West Georgia 14
Assumption 45, Findlay 26
West Alabama 27, Delta St. 20
Minn. St.-Mankato 63, Midwestern State 21
Ferris State 31, Fort Hays State 21
Texas A&M-Commerce 34, Central Washington 31, 2OT
Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals
Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon
West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.
Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Mount Union 45, Case Western 16
Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23
Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15
Brockport 49, Wesley 28
Wartburg 49, Trine 7
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13
Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Saint Francis (Ind.) 30, Northwestern (Iowa) 3
Morningside (Iowa) 52, Saint Xavier 7
Reinhardt 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 10
Southern Oregon 34, Lindsey Wilson 29
Saturday, Dec. 2 Semifinals
Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Ohio vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Cornell 78, Duquesne 71
Monmouth (NJ) 81, Albany (NY) 73
Morgan St. 69, Mount St. Mary’s 63
Niagara 77, Army 71
Syracuse 72, Maryland 70
Towson 90, St. Mary’s (Md.) 57
Yale 76, Delaware 66
SOUTH
Hampton 72, St. Leo 56
Liberty 75, Howard 55
Lipscomb 63, Belmont 58
Nicholls 104, Blue Mountain 68
Old Dominion 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
South Carolina 78, FIU 61
Troy 95, Delaware St. 64
UMBC 88, Shenandoah 59
UNC Pembroke 90, Mount Olive 72
MIDWEST
Marquette 86, E. Illinois 83, OT
Stetson 83, Green Bay 71
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 82, Morehead St. 78
North Texas 82, Grambling St. 77
Oakland 93, Oral Roberts 86, OT
Texas-Arlington 73, Texas-Dallas 49
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 72, CCSU 60
Hunter 78, NJ City 43
Mass.-Lowell 102, Fisher 47
Scranton 76, Neumann 44
Toledo 74, Iona 57
SOUTH
Albany (Ga.) 74, Kentucky St. 55
Elon 106, Coker 54
Georgia 56, Tennessee Tech 48
Georgia Southern 79, Thomas (Ga.) 51
High Point 69, Stetson 64
Murray St. 81, Bethel (Tenn.) 76
Troy 95, Tennessee St. 66
William & Mary 73, Davidson 55
MIDWEST
Concordia (Wis.) 67, Wis.-Whitewater 36
Northwestern (Minn.) 70, Macalester 46
SIU-Edwardsville 57, S. Illinois 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Cincinnati 73
FAR WEST
Utah 71, Texas-Arlington 41
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (65) 8-0 1,625 1
2. Kansas 5-0 1,531 3
3. Michigan St. 5-1 1,481 4
4. Villanova 6-0 1,435 5
5. Notre Dame 6-0 1,297 13
6. Florida 5-1 1,272 7
7. Kentucky 6-1 1,179 8
8. Wichita St. 4-1 1,134 6
9. Texas A&M 6-0 1,130 16
10. Miami 5-0 1,001 11
11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12
12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14
13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9
14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10
15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17
16. Baylor 5-0 576 22
17. Louisville 4-0 568 19
18. Virginia 6-0 510 –
19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23
20. Arizona St 6-0 396 –
21. Xavier 5-1 370 15
22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 –
23. TCU 6-0 133 –
24. Alabama 5-1 128 25
25. Creighton 5-1 124 –
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arizona 21, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (30) 8-0 773 1
2. Kansas (1) 5-0 736 2
3. Michigan State 5-1 692 5
4. Villanova 6-0 691 3
5. Notre Dame 6-0 617 12
6. Florida 5-1 605 7
7. Kentucky 6-1 543 8
8. Wichita State 4-1 487 6
9. Cincinnati 6-0 467 13
10. Texas A&M 6-0 447 19
11. North Carolina 5-1 443 9
12. Minnesota 7-0 420 15
13. Miami 5-0 416 11
14. Gonzaga 5-1 332 17
15. Virginia 6-0 290 25
16. Baylor 5-0 265 24
17. Louisville 4-0 250 18
18. Southern Cal 4-1 245 10
19. West Virginia 6-1 213 20
20. Xavier 5-1 209 14
21. Arizona State 6-0 152 —
22. Texas Tech 6-0 123 —
23. Creighton 5-1 96 —
24. Seton Hall 5-1 83 22
25. UCLA 5-1 72 23
Others receiving votes: Purdue 62, TCU 59, Alabama 48, Arizona 44, Arkansas 25, Saint Mary’s 25, Oklahoma 20, Texas 17, Nevada 16, Providence 13, Washington State 13, Michigan 11, Butler 8, SMU 8, Florida State 7, Texas-Arlington 7, Syracuse 6, Louisiana Tech 5, Missouri 5, Virginia Tech 4, Tennessee 3, Loyola of Chicago 1, Rhode Island 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (31) 5-0 775 1
2. Texas 5-0 723 2
3. Notre Dame 6-0 698 6
4. Louisville 6-0 695 4
5. South Carolina 6-1 611 3
6. Mississippi St. 6-0 610 7
7. UCLA 5-1 609 5
8. Ohio St. 7-1 569 9
9. Baylor 5-1 557 8
10. Oregon 5-1 470 10
11. West Virginia 6-0 446 11
12. Tennessee 6-0 428 12
13. Florida St. 6-0 380 13
14. Duke 5-1 351 16
15. Maryland 5-2 324 15
16. Stanford 4-3 310 14
17. South Florida 6-1 259 17
18. Texas A&M 4-1 215 19
19. Missouri 5-1 207 23
20. Kentucky 6-0 174 22
21. Oregon St. 3-2 166 18
22. Michigan 4-1 107 25
23. Marquette 2-2 101 20
24. California 3-2 66 21
25. Villanova 5-0 56 –
Others receiving votes: Green Bay 31, Arizona St. 26, Oklahoma 25, New Mexico 19, Iowa 17, Michigan St. 16, DePaul 8, Syracuse 6, Minnesota 5, Oklahoma St. 5, Kansas St 4, Georgia 3, Southern Cal 3.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced LHP Sam Moll was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Hisashi Iwakuma to a minor-league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed C Juan Centeno off waivers from Houston. National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Kyle Lloyd cleared waivers and was sent outright to El Paso (PCL).
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Fired coach David Fizdale. Named J.B. Bickerstaff interim coach.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Connor Harris from the practice squad. Signed LB Kevin Snyder to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Mario Alford from the practice squad. Signed DB Alex Carter to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. Signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and WR Jace Billingsley and S Stefan McClure to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL D.J. Fluker, CB Donte Deayon and LBs Curtis Grant and Deontae Skinner on injured reserve. Signed LB Jeremy Cash. Claimed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong off waivers from San Francisco.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised 2018 contract options on M Kwame Awuah, D Ronald Matarrita, G Andre Rawls, F Khiry Shelton and D Ben Sweat. Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised a contract option to transfer D Michael Amir Murillo from San Francisco FC (Liga Panamena-Panama). Exercised 2018 contract options on Sacha Kljestan, Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Danny Royer, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne, Jr. and Evan Louro.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2018 contract options on Gs Matt Bersano and Andrew Tarbell, and MFs Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren and Anibal Godoy.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised 2018 contract options Saad Abdul-Salaam, Kharlton Belmar, Amer Didic, Andrew Dykstra, Roger Espinoza, Tim Melia, James Musa, Ike Opara, Daniel Salloi, Colton Storm and Adrian Zendejas.
United Soccer League
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced the club and coach Logan Pause mutually agreed to part ways. Named Frans Hoek technical director and senior advisor.
National Women’s Soccer League
REAL SALT LAKE — Named Laura Harvey coach.
College
BYU — Announced Ty Detmer was relieved of his role as the team’s offensive coordinator.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Chad Lunsford football coach.
MARQUETTE — Announced junior G Haanif Cheatham has left the men’s basketball team for personal reasons.
RICE — Fired football coach David Bailiff.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nathan Burk associate athletic director for compliance.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Basketball
Eighth Grade
Hopewell-Loudon 54, Riverdale 34
Seventh Grade
Riverdale 46, Hopewell-Loudon 39
LOCAL & AREA
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.