Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Finals

At Canton Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday’s Game

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Division VII

Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division I

Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DivISION VI

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division III

Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

PREP Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 52, Edon 37

Galion Senior 55, Mount Gilead 40

Indian Lake 51, Lima Perry 24

Medina 50, Ashland Senior 30

Milan Edison 56, New London 24

Patrick Henry 44, Ayersville 30

Toledo Whitmer 71, Sylvania Northview 31

Vermilion 46, Oberlin 21

Wooster Senior 54, Elyria Senior 37

Around Ohio

Albany Alexander 60, Marietta 43

Andover Pymatuning Valley 70, Kinsman Badger 41

Atwater Waterloo 43, Alliance 33

Avon Lake 42, Rocky River 35

Bellaire 60, Bridgeport 40

Bethel-Tate 32, New Richmond 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, Belpre 27

Blanchester 40, Batavia 27

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 44

Canfield S. Range 58, Salem 47

Carrollton 45, Can. Cent. Cath. 27

Cin. Clark Montessori 51, Cin. Colerain 24

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 58, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 33

Cin. Madeira 53, Cin. Anderson 28

Cin. McAuley 53, Beavercreek 45

Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Cin. Country Day 34

Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Cin. McNicholas 39

Cin. Turpin 45, Morrow Little Miami 42

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 57, Day. Dunbar 39

Circleville 56, New Lexington 11

Clayton Northmont 56, Vandalia Butler 26

Cols. Hartley 80, Cols. School for Girls 17

Corning Miller 46, Athens 34

Creston Norwayne 51, Akr. Coventry 40

Day. Stivers 41, Cols. Mifflin 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 48, Massillon Perry 44

Gahanna Cols. Academy 27, Genoa Christian 22

Gallipolis Gallia 75, Bidwell River Valley 44

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Coshocton 12

Grove City Cent. Crossing 56, Lakewood 55, OT

Hanoverton United 41, Lowellville 27

Hillsboro 58, Fayetteville-Perry 50

Jamestown Greeneview 71, Xenia 29

Kent Roosevelt 50, Streetsboro 39

Lebanon 65, Hamilton 50

Leesburg Fairfield 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 52

Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Medina Buckeye 46

Lore City Buckeye Trail 60, Belmont Union Local 45

Manchester 51, Frankfort Adena 22

Middlefield Cardinal 39, Ashtabula Lakeside 26

Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Batavia Clermont NE 31

New Boston Glenwood 72, Latham Western 23

Newbury 32, Windham 29

Newport, Ky. 50, Cin. Taft 33

Niles McKinley 44, Girard 27

Norton 55, Akr. Springfield 23

Oak Hill 49, Waverly 45

Painesville Riverside 46, Painesville Harvey 32

Portsmouth Clay 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19

Portsmouth W. 47, Lucasville Valley 42

Rayland Buckeye 56, Martins Ferry 43

Richmond Edison 46, Toronto 33

S. Webster 51, Wheelersburg 44

Shaker Hts. 64, Eastlake N. 63, OT

Southington Chalker 41, Cortland Maplewood 17

Spring. Cath. Cent. 68, Franklin Middletown Christian 19

Springfield 88, Yellow Springs 19

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59, Lockland 17

St. Clairsville 54, Barnesville 33

Troy 36, Spring. Shawnee 33

Williamsburg 65, Goshen 34

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Beaver Eastern 48

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Vanlue at Van Buren

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Paulding

Bellefontaine at Riverside

Bluffton at Upper Scioto Valley

Buckeye Central at Plymouth

Buckeye Valley at Columbus Linden-McKinley

Clear Fork at Highland

Colonel Crawford at New Riegel

Columbus Grove at Lima Shawnee

Cory-Rawson at Ada

Danbury at Monroeville

Delphos Jefferson at Fairview

Delta at Pettisville

Eastwood at Port Clinton

Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon

Fairbanks at Marion Pleasant

Fayette at Toledo Christian

Fostoria Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Fremont Ross at Sandusky Perkins

Fremont St. Joseph at Clyde

Genoa at Oak Harbor

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hardin Northern at Riverdale

Hilltop at Liberty Center

Holgate at Bryan

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Loudonville

Lakota at Northwood

Legacy Christian Academy at Sidney Lehman

Liberty-Benton at Miller City

Lima Cent. Cath. at Fort Jennings

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Johnstown-Monroe

Marion Harding at Sunbury Big Walnut

Maumee at Toledo Woodward

Monclova Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Montpelier at Ayersville

Morenci, Mich. at North Central

Mount Vernon at Westerville Central

Old Fort at North Baltimore

Otsego at Evergreen

Ottawa Hills at Rossford

Ottawa-Glandorf at Tinora

Perrysburg at Norwalk Senior

River Valley at Olentangy

Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Madison

Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central

Shelby at Lexington

Smithville at Crestline

St. Marys Memorial at Kalida

Swanton at Lake

Toledo Waite at Findlay

Van Wert at Coldwater

Wapakoneta at St. Henry

Wauseon at Springfield

Wayne Trace at Defiance

Waynesfield-Goshen at Marion Local

West Holmes at Wooster Triway

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

Willard at Upper Sandusky

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257

Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269

Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168

Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262

Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193

Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236

L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202

Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261

Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191

Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270

Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222

Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207

Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195

Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264

Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206

Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212

Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278

San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27

Seattle 24, San Francisco 13

Oakland 21, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20

Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24

Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28

Monday’s Game

Houston at Baltimore, late

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1

San Francisco at Chicago, 1

Detroit at Baltimore, 1

Denver at Miami, 1

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1

New England at Buffalo, 1

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 18 4 .818 —

Toronto 12 7 .632 4½

Philadelphia 11 8 .579 5½

New York 10 10 .500 7

Brooklyn 7 13 .350 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 10 9 .526 —

Miami 10 9 .526 —

Charlotte 8 11 .421 2

Orlando 8 13 .381 3

Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 13 6 .684 —

Cleveland 13 7 .650 ½

Indiana 12 9 .571 2

Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3½

Chicago 3 15 .167 9½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 16 4 .800 —

San Antonio 12 7 .632 3½

New Orleans 11 9 .550 5

Memphis 7 12 .368 8½

Dallas 5 15 .250 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 13 8 .619 —

Minnesota 12 8 .600 ½

Denver 11 8 .579 1

Utah 9 11 .450 3½

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 15 5 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421 6½

L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7

Phoenix 7 14 .333 8½

Sacramento 5 14 .263 9½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Miami 100, Chicago 93

Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 109

Detroit 118, Boston 108

Portland 103, New York 91

Houston 117, Brooklyn 103

Dallas at San Antonio, late

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late

Sacramento at Golden State, late

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Washington at Minnesota, 8

Denver at Utah, 10

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7

Phoenix at Detroit, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30

Miami at New York, 7:30

Indiana at Houston, 8

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Chicago at Denver, 9

Milwaukee at Portland, 10

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62

Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77

Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70

Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66

Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81

Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74

Florida 23 9 12 2 20 67 79

Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74

Columbus 24 15 8 1 31 69 58

N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74

Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75

Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90

N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72

Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67

Philadelphia 24 8 9 7 23 69 75

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63

Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66

Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62

Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57

Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69

Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67

Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66

Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56

Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72

San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50

Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68

Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66

Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79

Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Edmonton 4, Boston 2

Monday’s Results

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Minnesota at Winnipeg, late

Anaheim at Chicago, late

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30

Chicago at Nashville, 8

Arizona at Edmonton, 9

Toronto at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30

Vancouver at Nashville, 8

Vegas at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30

Toronto at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Calgary, 9

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s Result

Toronto 0, Columbus 0

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday’S Nov. 28 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Saturday, Dec. 2 Second Round

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Indiana (Pa.) 44, West Chester 10

Harding 34, Ashland 24

West Florida 17, West Georgia 14

Assumption 45, Findlay 26

West Alabama 27, Delta St. 20

Minn. St.-Mankato 63, Midwestern State 21

Ferris State 31, Fort Hays State 21

Texas A&M-Commerce 34, Central Washington 31, 2OT

Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals

Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon

West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.

Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Mount Union 45, Case Western 16

Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23

Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15

Brockport 49, Wesley 28

Wartburg 49, Trine 7

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13

Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals

Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Saint Francis (Ind.) 30, Northwestern (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 52, Saint Xavier 7

Reinhardt 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 10

Southern Oregon 34, Lindsey Wilson 29

Saturday, Dec. 2 Semifinals

Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Ohio vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Cornell 78, Duquesne 71

Monmouth (NJ) 81, Albany (NY) 73

Morgan St. 69, Mount St. Mary’s 63

Niagara 77, Army 71

Syracuse 72, Maryland 70

Towson 90, St. Mary’s (Md.) 57

Yale 76, Delaware 66

SOUTH

Hampton 72, St. Leo 56

Liberty 75, Howard 55

Lipscomb 63, Belmont 58

Nicholls 104, Blue Mountain 68

Old Dominion 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

South Carolina 78, FIU 61

Troy 95, Delaware St. 64

UMBC 88, Shenandoah 59

UNC Pembroke 90, Mount Olive 72

MIDWEST

Marquette 86, E. Illinois 83, OT

Stetson 83, Green Bay 71

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 82, Morehead St. 78

North Texas 82, Grambling St. 77

Oakland 93, Oral Roberts 86, OT

Texas-Arlington 73, Texas-Dallas 49

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 72, CCSU 60

Hunter 78, NJ City 43

Mass.-Lowell 102, Fisher 47

Scranton 76, Neumann 44

Toledo 74, Iona 57

SOUTH

Albany (Ga.) 74, Kentucky St. 55

Elon 106, Coker 54

Georgia 56, Tennessee Tech 48

Georgia Southern 79, Thomas (Ga.) 51

High Point 69, Stetson 64

Murray St. 81, Bethel (Tenn.) 76

Troy 95, Tennessee St. 66

William & Mary 73, Davidson 55

MIDWEST

Concordia (Wis.) 67, Wis.-Whitewater 36

Northwestern (Minn.) 70, Macalester 46

SIU-Edwardsville 57, S. Illinois 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Cincinnati 73

FAR WEST

Utah 71, Texas-Arlington 41

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (65) 8-0 1,625 1

2. Kansas 5-0 1,531 3

3. Michigan St. 5-1 1,481 4

4. Villanova 6-0 1,435 5

5. Notre Dame 6-0 1,297 13

6. Florida 5-1 1,272 7

7. Kentucky 6-1 1,179 8

8. Wichita St. 4-1 1,134 6

9. Texas A&M 6-0 1,130 16

10. Miami 5-0 1,001 11

11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12

12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14

13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9

14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10

15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17

16. Baylor 5-0 576 22

17. Louisville 4-0 568 19

18. Virginia 6-0 510 –

19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23

20. Arizona St 6-0 396 –

21. Xavier 5-1 370 15

22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 –

23. TCU 6-0 133 –

24. Alabama 5-1 128 25

25. Creighton 5-1 124 –

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arizona 21, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (30) 8-0 773 1

2. Kansas (1) 5-0 736 2

3. Michigan State 5-1 692 5

4. Villanova 6-0 691 3

5. Notre Dame 6-0 617 12

6. Florida 5-1 605 7

7. Kentucky 6-1 543 8

8. Wichita State 4-1 487 6

9. Cincinnati 6-0 467 13

10. Texas A&M 6-0 447 19

11. North Carolina 5-1 443 9

12. Minnesota 7-0 420 15

13. Miami 5-0 416 11

14. Gonzaga 5-1 332 17

15. Virginia 6-0 290 25

16. Baylor 5-0 265 24

17. Louisville 4-0 250 18

18. Southern Cal 4-1 245 10

19. West Virginia 6-1 213 20

20. Xavier 5-1 209 14

21. Arizona State 6-0 152 —

22. Texas Tech 6-0 123 —

23. Creighton 5-1 96 —

24. Seton Hall 5-1 83 22

25. UCLA 5-1 72 23

Others receiving votes: Purdue 62, TCU 59, Alabama 48, Arizona 44, Arkansas 25, Saint Mary’s 25, Oklahoma 20, Texas 17, Nevada 16, Providence 13, Washington State 13, Michigan 11, Butler 8, SMU 8, Florida State 7, Texas-Arlington 7, Syracuse 6, Louisiana Tech 5, Missouri 5, Virginia Tech 4, Tennessee 3, Loyola of Chicago 1, Rhode Island 1.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (31) 5-0 775 1

2. Texas 5-0 723 2

3. Notre Dame 6-0 698 6

4. Louisville 6-0 695 4

5. South Carolina 6-1 611 3

6. Mississippi St. 6-0 610 7

7. UCLA 5-1 609 5

8. Ohio St. 7-1 569 9

9. Baylor 5-1 557 8

10. Oregon 5-1 470 10

11. West Virginia 6-0 446 11

12. Tennessee 6-0 428 12

13. Florida St. 6-0 380 13

14. Duke 5-1 351 16

15. Maryland 5-2 324 15

16. Stanford 4-3 310 14

17. South Florida 6-1 259 17

18. Texas A&M 4-1 215 19

19. Missouri 5-1 207 23

20. Kentucky 6-0 174 22

21. Oregon St. 3-2 166 18

22. Michigan 4-1 107 25

23. Marquette 2-2 101 20

24. California 3-2 66 21

25. Villanova 5-0 56 –

Others receiving votes: Green Bay 31, Arizona St. 26, Oklahoma 25, New Mexico 19, Iowa 17, Michigan St. 16, DePaul 8, Syracuse 6, Minnesota 5, Oklahoma St. 5, Kansas St 4, Georgia 3, Southern Cal 3.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced LHP Sam Moll was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Hisashi Iwakuma to a minor-league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed C Juan Centeno off waivers from Houston. National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Kyle Lloyd cleared waivers and was sent outright to El Paso (PCL).

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Fired coach David Fizdale. Named J.B. Bickerstaff interim coach.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Connor Harris from the practice squad. Signed LB Kevin Snyder to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Mario Alford from the practice squad. Signed DB Alex Carter to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. Signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and WR Jace Billingsley and S Stefan McClure to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL D.J. Fluker, CB Donte Deayon and LBs Curtis Grant and Deontae Skinner on injured reserve. Signed LB Jeremy Cash. Claimed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong off waivers from San Francisco.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised 2018 contract options on M Kwame Awuah, D Ronald Matarrita, G Andre Rawls, F Khiry Shelton and D Ben Sweat. Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised a contract option to transfer D Michael Amir Murillo from San Francisco FC (Liga Panamena-Panama). Exercised 2018 contract options on Sacha Kljestan, Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Danny Royer, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne, Jr. and Evan Louro.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2018 contract options on Gs Matt Bersano and Andrew Tarbell, and MFs Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren and Anibal Godoy.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised 2018 contract options Saad Abdul-Salaam, Kharlton Belmar, Amer Didic, Andrew Dykstra, Roger Espinoza, Tim Melia, James Musa, Ike Opara, Daniel Salloi, Colton Storm and Adrian Zendejas.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced the club and coach Logan Pause mutually agreed to part ways. Named Frans Hoek technical director and senior advisor.

National Women’s Soccer League

REAL SALT LAKE — Named Laura Harvey coach.

College

BYU — Announced Ty Detmer was relieved of his role as the team’s offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Chad Lunsford football coach.

MARQUETTE — Announced junior G Haanif Cheatham has left the men’s basketball team for personal reasons.

RICE — Fired football coach David Bailiff.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nathan Burk associate athletic director for compliance.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Basketball

Eighth Grade

Hopewell-Loudon 54, Riverdale 34

Seventh Grade

Riverdale 46, Hopewell-Loudon 39

LOCAL & AREA

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

