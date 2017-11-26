Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Finals
At Canton Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday’s Game
Division II
Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Division VII
Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division I
Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DivISION VI
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.
Division IV
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Division III
Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.
PREP Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Arcadia 49, Fostoria Senior 31
Archbold 61, Hicksville 40
Ashland Crestview 66, Wynford 61
Botkins 60, Parkway 44
Bucyrus 51, Galion Northmor 29
Cardington Lincoln 87, Colonel Crawford 18
Danbury 55, Lucas 45
Edgerton 63, Toledo Woodward 12
Kenton 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 37
Lake 58, Northwood 22
Lincolnview 54, Continental 26
Loudonville 77, Mansfield Senior 45
Mansfield Christian 40, Lima Temple Christian 28
Marion Harding 46, Mount Vernon 35
Minster 53, Jackson Center 27
Norwalk St. Paul 42, Sandusky St. Mary’s 38
Oak Harbor 57, Rossford 28
West Salem Northwestern 59, South Central 56
Ottoville 52, Convoy Crestview 39
Sandusky Perkins 49, Western Reserve 44
Seneca East 55, Plymouth 36
Sidney Lehman 47, Sidney 34
Stryker 41, Holgate 32
Tinora 49, Wauseon 35
Tol. Bowsher 85, Day. Meadowdale 9
Upper Sandusky 66, Riverdale 54
Vanlue 65, Jones Leadership Academy 18
TOURNAMENTS
LIMA BATH KEWPEE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lima Bath 49, Elida 42
CONSOLATION
New Knoxville 47, Findlay 32
BLUFFTON McDONALD’S TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Arlington 60, Bluffton 42
CONSOLATION
Allen East 45, Cory-Rawson 27
RIDGEMONT TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60, Ridgemont 53
CONSOLATION
Marion Elgin 80, Ridgedale 26
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 47, Uhrichsville Claymont 29
Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 43
Batavia Clermont NE 39, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36
Beloit W. Branch 59, Ravenna 26
Brunswick 56, N. Ridgeville 49
Burton Berkshire 38, Southington Chalker 35
Caldwell 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38
Cambridge 34, New Concord John Glenn 30
Can. South 61, Mantua Crestwood 25
Canfield S. Range 55, Warren Howland 51
Chardon NDCL 31, Chagrin Falls 23
Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. N. College Hill 28
Cin. McAuley 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42
Cin. McNicholas 58, Milford 38
Cin. Mercy 57, Kettering Alter 35
Circleville Logan Elm 74, Waverly 48
Cle. Hts. 58, Lyndhurst Brush 42
Columbia Station Columbia 40, Independence 37
Cortland Lakeview 50, Madison 47
E. Can. 61, Mogadore 46
Ft. Loramie 50, W. Liberty-Salem 31
Goshen 51, Hamilton Ross 29
Grafton Midview 62, Cle. John Marshall 32
Green 77, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 25
Hamilton Badin 50, Camden Preble Shawnee 39
Hudson 51, Mayfield 47, 0
Kirtland 60, Painesville Riverside 26
Macedonia Nordonia 67, Chardon 47
McArthur Vinton County 87, Williamsport Westfall 47
Morrow Little Miami 60, Cin. Winton Woods 39
Newark Licking Valley 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Orwell Grand Valley 52, Vienna Mathews 38
Parma 37, Fairview 23
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 68, Worthington Kilbourne 60
Philo 31, Baltimore Liberty Union 24
Piketon 58, Beaver Eastern 29
Proctorville Fairland 46, Dublin Scioto 27
Shekinah Christian 61, London Madison Plains 27
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 63, Day. Northridge 28
Wadsworth 58, Lakewood 44
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Seaman N. Adams 39
Zanesville Maysville 81, Cols. Centennial 24
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Dover 31
Spring. Greenon 77, Day. Miami Valley 16
TOURNAMENTS
Tri-Village Bill Burkett Tournament
Spring. Greenon 77, Day. Miami Valley 16
Versailles 62, New Madison Tri-Village 44
Bulldog Battle
Akr. Ellet 45, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37
Reynoldsburg Gary West Tipoff Classic
Franklin 52, Thornville Sheridan 49
Proctorville Fairland 46, Dublin Scioto 27
Reynoldsburg 74, Cle. E. Tech 21
Journey to Tourney Classic
Cin. Summit Country Day 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 53
Cols. Africentric 42, Mason 40
Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 40
Huber Hts. Wayne 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 42
Kettering Fairmont 44, Berlin Hiland 37
Mt. Notre Dame 75, Westerville S. 37
Solon 65, Cin. West Clermont 62
Lady Chipps Thanksgiving Classic
Akr. SVSM 59, Navarre Fairless 44
Doylestown Chippewa 69, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37
Garrettsville Garfield 62, Cornerstone Christian 39
Massillon Washington 59, Parma Padua 41
Lady Trojan Tip Off
Consolation
Spring. NW 40, Brookville 30
Championship
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 32, Arcanum 25
Urbana Skeeter Classic
Casstown Miami E. 78, Mechanicsburg 53
Walnut Hills Tournament
Consolation
Seton 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
Championship
Cin. Walnut Hills 68, Fairfield 38
Waynesville Tip-Off Tournament
Waynesville 54, Legacy Christian 48
Monday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Edon
Ayersville at Patrick Henry
Elyria Senior at Wooster Senior
Lima Perry at Indian Lake
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield Temple Christian
Medina at Ashland Senior
Milan Edison at New London
Mount Gilead at Galion Senior
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Whitmer
Vermilion at Oberlin
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20
Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16
Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10
Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3
New England 35, Miami 17
Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27
Seattle 24, San Francisco 13
Oakland 21, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20
Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, late
Monday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 30
Washington at Dallas, 8:25
Sunday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1
San Francisco at Chicago, 1
Detroit at Baltimore, 1
Denver at Miami, 1
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1
New England at Buffalo, 1
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 3 .857 —
Toronto 12 7 .632 5
Philadelphia 11 7 .611 5½
New York 10 9 .526 7
Brooklyn 7 12 .368 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526 —
Miami 10 9 .526 —
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 12 .400 2½
Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 12 6 .667 —
Cleveland 12 7 .632 ½
Indiana 11 9 .550 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3
Chicago 3 15 .167 9
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 15 4 .789 —
San Antonio 12 7 .632 3
New Orleans 11 9 .550 4½
Memphis 7 12 .368 8
Dallas 5 15 .250 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 8 .600 —
Portland 12 8 .600 —
Denver 11 8 .579 ½
Utah 9 11 .450 3
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 5 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421 6½
L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7
Phoenix 7 14 .333 8½
Sacramento 5 14 .263 9½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Philadelphia 130, Orlando 111
Portland 108, Washington 105
San Antonio 106, Charlotte 86
Toronto 112, Atlanta 78
Boston 108, Indiana 98
Houston 117, New York 102
Dallas 97, Oklahoma City 81
Golden State 110, New Orleans 95
Utah 121, Milwaukee 108
L.A. Clippers 97, Sacramento 95
Sunday’s Results
Miami 100, Chicago 93
Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7
Orlando at Indiana, 7
Detroit at Boston, 7:30
Portland at New York, 7:30
Brooklyn at Houston, 8
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Washington at Minnesota, 8
Denver at Utah, 10
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7
Phoenix at Detroit, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Miami at New York, 7:30
Indiana at Houston, 8
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62
Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77
Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70
Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66
Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74
Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80
Florida 22 8 12 2 18 64 77
Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 23 14 5 4 32 76 71
Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55
N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74
Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75
N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72
Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86
Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67
Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63
Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66
Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62
Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57
Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69
Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67
Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66
Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56
Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72
San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50
Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68
Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66
Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79
Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2
Montreal 3, Buffalo 0
Chicago 4, Florida 1
Washington 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1
New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT
Vegas 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3
Calgary 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 4, Winnipeg 0
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Sunday’s Results
Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Edmonton 4, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Florida at New Jersey, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Carolina at Columbus, 7
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30
Chicago at Nashville, 8
Arizona at Edmonton, 9
Toronto at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30
Anaheim at St. Louis, 9
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s Result
Toronto 0, Columbus 0
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S Nov. 28 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (27) 11-1 1478 4
2. Oklahoma (24) 11-1 1461 3
3. Wisconsin (10) 12-0 1405 5
4. Auburn 10-2 1374 6
5. Alabama 11-1 1254 1
6. Georgia 11-1 1246 7
7. Miami 10-1 1119 2
8. Ohio St. 10-2 1112 8
9. Penn St. 10-2 960 12
10. TCU 10-2 956 10
11. Southern Cal 10-2 936 11
12. UCF 11-0 906 13
13. Washington 10-2 764 15
14. Stanford 9-3 693 20
15. Notre Dame 9-3 592 9
16. Memphis 10-1 582 17
17. LSU 9-3 566 19
18. Oklahoma St. 9-3 532 18
19. Michigan St. 9-3 457 21
20. Northwestern 9-3 378 23
21. Washington St. 9-3 328 14
22. Virginia Tech 9-3 298 24
23. South Florida 9-2 114 22
24. Mississippi St. 8-4 88 16
25. Fresno St. 9-3 57 NR
Others receiving votes: NC State 56, San Diego St. 46, Louisville 16, Boise St. 14, Toledo 13, Michigan 12, Virginia 4, Missouri 3, FAU 2, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (25) 11-1 1485 3
2. Oklahoma (12) 11-1 1462 5
3. Wisconsin (21) 12-0 1454 4
4. Auburn (4) 10-2 1402 6
5. Alabama 11-1 1272 1
6. Georgia 11-1 1269 7
7. Miami (Fla.) 10-1 1123 2
7. Ohio State 10-2 1123 8
9. Southern California 10-2 990 10
10. Penn State 10-2 970 11
11. Central Florida 11-0 957 12
12. TCU 10-2 934 13
13. Washington 10-2 822 14
14. Memphis 10-1 656 16
15. Stanford 9-3 640 20
16. LSU 9-3 596 18
17. Notre Dame 9-3 541 9
18. Oklahoma State 9-3 506 21
19. Michigan State 9-3 476 22
20. Northwestern 9-3 387 23
21. Virginia Tech 9-3 297 25
22. Washington State 9-3 266 15
23. South Florida 9-2 128 19
24. Mississippi State 8-4 124 17
25. San Diego State 10-2 86 NR
Others receiving votes: Fresno State 70, North Carolina State 65, Boise State 15, Troy 12, Florida Atlantic 7, Toledo 7, South Carolina 6, Army 1, Louisville 1.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Boston College 42, Syracuse 14
Michigan St. 40, Rutgers 7
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 31, Georgia St. 10
Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Monroe 50
Auburn 26, Alabama 14
Clemson 34, South Carolina 10
Duke 31, Wake Forest 23
FAU 31, Charlotte 12
Florida St. 38, Florida 22
Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7
Georgia Southern 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 24
Grambling St. 30, Southern U. 21
LSU 45, Texas A&M 21
Louisiana Tech 20, UTSA 6
Louisville 44, Kentucky 17
Memphis 70, East Carolina 13
Middle Tennessee 41, Old Dominion 10
NC State 33, North Carolina 21
Penn St. 66, Maryland 33
Southern Miss. 28, Marshall 27
UAB 28, UTEP 7
Vanderbilt 42, Tennessee 24
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 22, UConn 21
Kansas St. 20, Iowa St. 19
N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
Northwestern 42, Illinois 7
Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20
Purdue 31, Indiana 24
Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 30, Rice 14
Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31
Oklahoma St. 58, Kansas 17
Prairie View 30, Texas Southern 16
SMU 41, Tulane 38
Temple 43, Tulsa 22
FAR WEST
Air Force 38, Utah St. 35
Arizona St. 42, Arizona 30
BYU 30, Hawaii 20
Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 17
Nevada 23, UNLV 16
New Mexico St. 17, Idaho 10
Oregon 69, Oregon St. 10
San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10
San Jose St. 20, Wyoming 17
Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20
Utah 34, Colorado 13
Washington 41, Washington St. 14
Ohio State Summay
No. 8 Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20
Ohio St. 0 14 7 10 — 31
Michigan 7 7 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
MICH–Kh.Hill 2 run (Nordin kick), 6:02
Second Quarter
MICH–McKeon 3 pass from O’Korn (Nordin kick), 14:57
OSU–Barrett 21 run (Nuernberger kick), 9:50
OSU–Baugh 25 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 5:54
Third Quarter
MICH–Higdon 2 run (kick failed), 7:07
OSU–Dobbins 1 run (Nuernberger kick), 1:34
Fourth Quarter
OSU–FG Nuernberger 44, 10:21
OSU–Weber 25 run (Nuernberger kick), 1:44
OSU MICH
First downs 17 16
Rushes-yards 48-211 36-100
Passing 124 195
Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 17-32-1
Return Yards 54 110
Punts-Avg. 6-36.0 7-34.42
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-75 6-50
Time of Possession 31:17 28:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ohio St., Dobbins 15-86, Barrett 15-67, Weber 12-57, Haskins 3-24, Campbell 1-(minus 5), (Team) 2-(minus 18). Michigan, Evans 11-67, Higdon 11-55, Kh.Hill 5-11, Mason 1-2, O’Korn 8-(minus 35).
PASSING — Ohio St., Barrett 3-8-0-30, Haskins 6-7-0-94. Michigan, O’Korn 17-32-1-195.
RECEIVING — Ohio St., Campbell 3-12, K..Hill 2-53, Dobbins 2-7, Mack 1-27, Baugh 1-25. Michigan, Evans 5-34, Crawford 2-57, Gentry 2-32, McDoom 2-28, McKeon 2-6, Kh.Hill 1-10, D.Harris 1-10, Perry 1-9, Higdon 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Ohio St., Nuernberger 43.
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Furman 28, Elon 27
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19
Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10
Saturday, Dec. 2 Second Round
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Indiana (Pa.) 44, West Chester 10
Harding 34, Ashland 24
West Florida 17, West Georgia 14
Assumption 45, Findlay 26
West Alabama 27, Delta St. 20
Minn. St.-Mankato 63, Midwestern State 21
Ferris State 31, Fort Hays State 21
Texas A&M-Commerce 34, Central Washington 31, 2OT
Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals
Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon
West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.
Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
Mount Union 45, Case Western 16
Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23
Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15
Brockport 49, Wesley 28
Wartburg 49, Trine 7
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13
Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Saint Francis (Ind.) 30, Northwestern (Iowa) 3
Morningside (Iowa) 52, Saint Xavier 7
Reinhardt 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 10
Southern Oregon 34, Lindsey Wilson 29
Saturday, Dec. 2 Semifinals
Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Ohio vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Adrian 71, Spalding 52
Binghamton 97, Hartwick 65
Boston U. 83, Wheaton (Mass.) 48
Brown 81, Bryant 67
Bucknell 85, Stony Brook 76
Fordham 70, Manhattan 57
La Salle 87, Temple 83
Maine 78, Quinnipiac 72
Marywood 87, King’s (Pa.) 80
Mass.-Lowell 83, Loyola (Md.) 75
Pace 87, Post (Conn.) 74
Princeton 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 76
St. Peter’s 86, Lafayette 82
Wagner 72, Hartford 50
Wilkes 52, Scranton 45
Williams 78, Yeshiva 65
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 88, Bowling Green 83
Austin Peay 86, Miami (Ohio) 61
Campbell 93, SC-Upstate 74
E. Michigan 65, South Florida 47
Emory 102, Maryville (Tenn.) 92
Florida Gulf Coast 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 51
Frostburg St. 85, Washington (Md.) 84
Georgetown (Ky.) 96, Central Penn 75
Georgia St. 70, Tulane 59
Kentucky 107, UIC 73
Longwood 107, NC Wesleyan 78
Louisiana-Monroe 104, Rust 46
Marshall 106, Concord 70
Mercer 90, Hiwassee 53
Mississippi St. 59, Jacksonville St. 56
NC A&T 87, East Carolina 81
Navy 79, Denver 71
Nebraska 85, Long Beach St. 80
Oregon St. 62, Marist 46
Randolph-Macon 69, Ferrum 56
Samford 83, MVSU 70
South Alabama 55, New Orleans 52
St. Augustine’s 58, Elizabeth City St. 52
St. John’s 46, UCF 43
UAB 90, Mississippi College 53
UMKC 65, UT Martin 55
UNC Asheville 85, Wofford 65
Washington & Lee 92, Hampden-Sydney 67
Winthrop 86, SC State 61
MIDWEST
Drake 79, Chicago St. 67
Grand View 78, Simpson (Iowa) 69
Hillsdale 79, Saginaw Valley St. 55
Indiana-East 74, Warner 65
Jacksonville 106, Gardner-Webb 99, 3OT
John Carroll 103, Kalamazoo 65
Michigan 87, UC Riverside 42
N. Colorado 77, Southern Miss. 63
N. Illinois 105, Rockford 53
NC Central 77, SE Missouri 70
Olivet 94, Illinois Tech 79
S. Dakota St. 92, Dakota St. 60
South Dakota 81, Youngstown St. 53
Wayne (Neb.) 74, Colo.-Colo. Springs 51
Wright St. 57, Fairfield 56
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 101, Houston Baptist 74
Stephen F. Austin 79, Florida A&M 63
UALR 70, Norfolk St. 55
FAR WEST
Arkansas 102, UConn 67
Butler 67, Ohio St. 66, OT
Colorado 81, Air Force 69
DePaul 82, Portland 69
Fresno St. 80, Montana St. 67
Georgia 83, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, OT
Gonzaga 76, Texas 71, OT
Oklahoma 90, Oregon 80
Pacific 80, Canisius 58
Saint Joseph’s 74, Sacramento St. 69
UCLA 87, UC Irvine 63
Wyoming 83, NM Highlands 70
Saturday Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, Holy Cross 62
American U. 69, VMI 64
BYU 68, UMass 66
Colgate 77, Columbia 71
Delaware St. 68, Georgian Court 55
Marywood 74, Wilkes 64
Minnesota 89, Alabama 84
NJ City 77, Farmingdale 71
NJIT 65, Drexel 53
Penn 101, Monmouth (NJ) 96, 4OT
Pittsburgh 80, Lehigh 68
Providence 86, Boston College 66
S. Vermont 101, Castleton 84
Scranton 85, King’s (Pa.) 79
Siena 85, Hofstra 76
Vermont 79, Yale 73
W. Carolina 82, Alabama A&M 72
Wilmington (Del.) 78, Wes Chestert 61
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 103, Concordia-Selma 56
Appalachian St. 78, Davidson 62
Bethel (Tenn.) 105, Wayland Baptist 71
Bethune-Cookman 95, Florida College 67
Bowie St. 91, Augusta 80
Bowling Green 78, Campbell 72
Campbellsville 101, Brescia 70
Carson-Newman 79, Lee 56
Central Penn 70, Cumberlands 68
Chattanooga 95, Tenn. Wesleyan 60
Clayton St. 83, King (Tenn.) 68
Denver 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 50
E. Kentucky 99, Asbury 71
ETSU 83, Fort Wayne 73
Emory & Henry 98, William Peace 83
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Navy 54
Fort Valley St. 92, Kentucky St. 75
Furman 78, Northeastern 67
Georgetown 82, Richmond 76
Jackson St. 75, Omaha 73
Johnson C. Smith 81, West Georgia 68
LSU-Alexandria 84, Benedictine 66
Lees-McRae 92, Bluefield St. 87
Liberty 96, Toccoa Falls 50
Lindsey Wilson 65, Warren Wilson 44
Loyola of Chicago 75, Kent St. 60
Maryland 80, New Mexico 65
McNeese St. 103, Southern NO 79
Memphis 76, N. Kentucky 74
Miami 86, North Florida 65
Murray St. 81, S. Illinois 73
Radford 69, James Madison 68
Rhodes 141, Howard Payne 107
SC-Aiken 91, Chowan 76
SC-Upstate 88, Abilene Christian 78
SE Louisiana 73, MVSU 59
TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79
Tennessee St. 77, Kennesaw St. 74, OT
Tennessee Tech 90, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Union (Ky.) 74, WVU Tech 67
Utah St. 77, New Hampshire 63
Valdosta St. 94, Fayetteville St. 88
Valparaiso 79, UNC Wilmington 70
Virginia Tech 96, Morehead St. 63
Virginia Union 58, St. Augustine’s 56
Virginia-Wise 106, Lincoln Memorial 75
William & Mary 79, Old Dominion 77
MIDWEST
Augsburg 80, Concordia (Moor.) 63
Ball St. 93, Indiana St. 85
Bethel (Minn.) 73, Wis.-La Crosse 63
Bradley 62, Georgia Southern 57
Charleston Southern 64, Illinois St. 62, OT
Columbia (Mo.) 92, Peru St. 73
Creighton 103, SIU-Edwardsville 66
Crown (Minn.) 95, Cornell (Iowa) 50
Dayton 73, Akron 60
Detroit 131, Siena Heights 69
Edgewood 66, Aurora 65
Fairfield 75, Gardner-Webb 64
Ferris St. 69, Findlay 68
Graceland 98, Governors St. 58
Grambling St. 82, Rio Grande 76
Hope 89, Aquinas 83
Illinois Tech 67, Kalamazoo 58
Indiana-East 103, Robert Morris-Chicago 74
Iowa St. 70, W. Illinois 45
John Carroll 126, Olivet 105
Kentucky Wesleyan 74, Delta St. 44
Lakeland 91, Concordia (Wis.) 88
Michigan Tech 68, Concordia (St.P.) 57
Milwaukee Engineering 80, Dominican (Ill.) 70
Minn.-Crookston 83, Bemidji St. 57
Minot St. 91, Mary 61
Mount Union 86, Albion 62
N. Colorado 63, South Dakota 62
N. Dakota St. 94, Stetson 58
Rockford 91, Wis. Lutheran 78
Sioux Falls 91, SW Minnesota St. 85, OT
Southern Miss. 71, Youngstown St. 64
Spring Arbor 120, Mid-Atlantic Christian 54
St. Cloud St. 72, Minn. St.-Mankato 64
St. Norbert 58, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 54
St. Scholastica 84, Wis.-Stout 63
Utah Valley 83, North Dakota 75
W. Michigan 88, Northwood (Mich.) 59
Winona St. 90, Upper Iowa 80
Wis.-Eau Claire 85, Minn.-Morris 83
Wis.-River Falls 68, Hamline 60
Wis.-Superior 82, Luther 73
Wis.-Whitewater 79, Anderson (Ind.) 70
Wright St. 68, Jacksonville 44
SOUTHWEST
Houston 97, Incarnate Word 58
Rice 70, St. Thomas (Texas) 59
Robert Morris 78, UALR 64
Texas Tech 103, Savannah St. 69
Texas-Arlington 95, Niagara 90
Tulsa 92, Cent. Arkansas 72
FAR WEST
Boise St. 68, Loyola Marymount 48
Canisius 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Coll. of Charleston 55, Alaska-Anchorage 46
Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66
New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 63
Oregon Tech 94, Cal Maritime 73
Sam Houston St. 73, Santa Clara 59
San Diego 72, Grand Canyon 62
Texas St. 85, Pacific 78
UNLV 101, S. Utah 82
Weber St. 105, Black Hills St. 52
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Adrian 69, Penn St. Behrend 64
Army 82, Yale 65
Boston U. 61, Boston College 57
Bucknell 76, Canisius 57
Colgate 65, Towson 61
Dartmouth 81, NJIT 50
Delaware 66, E. Illinois 37
East Carolina 66, Rider 63
Holy Cross 59, Bryant 57
La Salle 69, Lehigh 61
N. Dakota St. 67, UMBC 53
Navy 86, St. Bonaventure 48
New Hampshire 71, Fairfield 61
S. Connecticut 65, Dominican (NY) 43
Saint Joseph’s 87, St. Peter’s 58
Seton Hall 73, Jacksonville St. 54
Stony Brook 69, Wagner 50
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 76, Coll. of Charleston 70
Austin Peay 71, Lipscomb 63
Carson-Newman 119, Columbus St. 91
Chattanooga 50, Auburn 41
Duke 79, Presbyterian 45
Duquesne 74, Virginia 63
Emory & Henry 58, Ferrum 43
FIU 77, Charleston Southern 70
Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Longwood 52
Florida St. 87, Samford 62
Furman 76, UNC Wilmington 71
Georgetown 55, Northwestern 54
Grand Valley St. 77, Bellarmine 63
Hartford 56, Alabama A&M 47
IUPUI 65, Wyoming 59
Kentucky 69, Marshall 39
Maine 75, Kennesaw St. 39
Maryland 79, Miami 71
McNeese St. 65, Louisiana-Monroe 61
Mercer 70, VCU 54
Middle Tennessee 72, UNC Asheville 57
Morgan St. 75, Mount St. Mary’s 67
Omaha 64, Wofford 60
Richmond 54, Old Dominion 45
SE Louisiana 60, Bethune-Cookman 58
South Florida 68, St. John’s 59
UCF 53, N. Iowa 43
UT Martin 62, W. Carolina 54
W. Kentucky 74, Georgia St. 63
W. Michigan 87, ETSU 79
Washington St. 63, Rutgers 60
MIDWEST
Albion 98, Lourdes 66
Illinois St. 64, UMKC 53
Kansas 73, Rice 65
Lewis 81, Ferris St. 77
Milwaukee 77, W. Illinois 67
Morehead St. 79, Chicago St. 40
Southeastern (Fla.) 101, Indiana-East 72
St. Norbert 78, Carroll (Wis.) 46
Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, Prairie View 62
Wayne (Mich.) 90, Michigan-Dearborn 30
Wis.-Eau Claire 71, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 57
Wis.-Oshkosh 72, Luther 65
Wis.-Stout 67, Saint Catherine 56
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 90, Texas Tech 56
Texas A&M-CC 58, Florida A&M 55
FAR WEST
Boise St. 94, Corban 50
Cal Poly 88, San Francisco 83
Cleveland St. 54, Louisiana-Lafayette 45
Hofstra 69, Wake Forest 66
Minnesota 79, UNLV 72
Nevada 80, SMU 72
New Mexico 97, Illinois 68
Niagara 73, Louisiana Tech 67
Sacramento St. 99, UC Riverside 72
UC Davis 79, Seattle 53
Wichita St. 76, UC Irvine 53
Saturday Women’s Scores
EAST
Houston 72, Northeastern 64
Jacksonville St. 82, East Carolina 73
James Madison 68, Vermont 56
La Salle 59, New Hampshire 51
Lafayette 69, LIU Brooklyn 53
Lehigh 56, Fairfield 53
Mississippi 64, Temple 48
N. Kentucky 103, Oakland City 25
Navy 67, N. Dakota St. 54
Old Westbury 95, New Rochelle 69
Pittsburgh 87, Arkansas St. 47
Princeton 63, Davidson 57
Saint Joseph’s 80, E. Illinois 62
Seton Hall 85, Rider 49
Siena 72, Howard 61
St. Bonaventure 63, UMBC 54
St. Peter’s 90, Delaware 87
Syracuse 74, George Washington 62
UMass 64, Liberty 61
Villanova 65, American U. 60
Wisconsin 73, Vanderbilt 71
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 58, FIU 51
Baylor 80, Georgia Tech 57
Bowling Green 66, FAU 55
Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 61
Cent. Michigan 81, Iowa St. 60
Chattanooga 54, Georgetown 41
Chowan 73, Fayetteville St. 55
Claflin 59, Lane 38
Clayton St. 99, Paine 58
Cumberlands 62, Brescia 54
Drexel 76, Butler 62
Duke 72, Oregon St. 65
Duquesne 73, NC AandT 60
Eckerd 69, Mount Olive 65
Gardner-Webb 83, Montreat 27
Hartford 62, Charleston Southern 43
Hendrix 77, Centenary 62
Indiana-East 70, Georgetown (Ky.) 67
Kentucky St. 79, Fort Valley St. 52
Kentucky Wesleyan 71, Cincinnati Christian 53
Lenoir-Rhyne 98, Lees-McRae 80
Lincoln Memorial 106, Virginia-Wise 75
Mississippi St. 67, Green Bay 46
Monmouth (NJ) 67, North Florida 58
Mount St. Joseph 72, Spalding 60
N. Iowa 55, Wyoming 40
N. Michigan 63, Bellarmine 55
Norfolk St. 52, St. Francis Brooklyn 51
North Alabama 85, Trevecca Nazarene 54
Northwestern 49, Auburn 48
Rutgers 75, W. Michigan 64
S. Dakota St. 71, Charlotte 70
South Carolina 76, St. John’s 58
Southern Miss. 72, Alabama St. 35
Stephen F. Austin 83, Alcorn St. 79
UCF 63, IUPUI 59
Virginia 50, Harvard 48
Washington St. 80, ETSU 76
West Virginia 79, Virginia Tech 61
William & Mary 70, Loyola (Md.) 49
MIDWEST
Arizona St. 72, Columbia 48
Augustana (SD) 100, Lake Superior St. 61
Aurora 69, Edgewood 58
Bethany Lutheran 82, Central 74
Bethel (Minn.) 68, George Fox 64
Calvin 73, Carleton 61
Cincinnati 64, E. Kentucky 53
Concordia (Mich.) 66, Michigan-Dearborn 49
Concordia (Wis.) 64, Lakeland 49
Dayton 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43
Drake 96, MVSU 60
Fort Wayne 73, Quincy 72
Iowa 74, Elon 61
Michigan 74, Ohio 61
Michigan Tech 83, Concordia (St.P) 76
Midland 78, Mount Mercy 57
Milwaukee Engineering 60, Dominican (Ill.) 50
Minot St. 72, Mary 62
Nicholls 72, Evangel 55
Notre Dame 76, South Florida 66
Rio Grande 51, Florida A&M 38
SE Missouri 57, Bradley 53
Santa Clara 45, UIC 36
Sioux Falls 76, SW Minnesota St. 58
St. Olaf 58, Crown (Minn.) 50
Tennessee 69, South Dakota 49
Valparaiso 80, Grand Canyon 75
Winona St. 90, Upper Iowa 80
Wis. Lutheran 70, Rockford 48
Wis.-Eau Claire 76, Minn.-Morris 50
Wis.-Oshkosh 83, Viterbo 41
Wis.-Parkside 70, Trinity International 65
Wis.-Platteville 81, Ripon 73
FAR WEST
Belmont 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65
Brown 74, Pacific 57
CS Northridge 66, Arizona 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 66, Portland 61
Colorado 76, George Mason 61
Colorado St. 85, NC Central 48
DePaul 88, Gonzaga 71
E. Washington 61, Utah Valley 41
Georgia 79, BYU 63
Hampton 81, San Jose St. 73
Illinois 68, Wichita St. 67
Kansas St. 70, Penn St. 65
Kent St. 70, Memphis 55
LSU 71, Saint Louis 59
Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Niagara 52
Loyola Marymount 73, E. Michigan 64
Manhattan 74, Coppin St. 36
Miami (Ohio) 69, Denver 52
Minnesota 93, Wake Forest 81
Missouri 55, California 52
Montana St. 67, Montana St.-Billings 47
New Mexico 83, UC Irvine 61
Ohio St. 94, Stanford 92
Oregon 92, Oklahoma 74
Portland St. 95, Multnomah Bible 32
Purdue 79, Hawaii 67
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 88, Indiana 82
San Francisco 57, Robert Morris 45
Southern Cal 78, Marist 57
TCU 86, Idaho 76
Texas 90, Washington 68
Tulane 80, San Diego St. 46
UAB 67, UC Santa Barbara 54
UCLA 72, Creighton 63
UConn 96, Michigan St. 62
UNLV 68, Hofstra 52
Weber St. 79, Incarnate Word 55
AUTO RACING
Formula One
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 55 laps, 1:34:14.062.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 55, +3.899 seconds behind.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 55, +19.330.
4. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 55, +45.386.
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 55, +46.269.
6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 55, +85.713.
7. Sergio Perez, Force India, 55, +92.062.
8. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 55, +98.911.
9. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 54, +1 lap.
10. Felipe Massa, Williams, 54, +1 lap.
11. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 54, +1 lap.
12. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 54, +1 lap.
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 54, +1 lap.
14. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 54, +1 lap.
15. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 54, +1 lap.
16. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 54, +1 lap.
17. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 54, +1 lap.
18. Lance Stroll, Williams, 54, +1 lap.
Not Classified
Carlos Sainz, Renault, 31 laps.
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 20.
TRANSACTIONS
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Tyler Dorsey to Erie (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Darren McFadden and PK Mike Nugent. Signed DE Datone Jones. Signed RB Trey Williams from the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Macoy Erkamps from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Frank Hora to Reading (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled F Spencer Asuchak from Allen (ECHL).
ECHL
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Don Olivieri and F Alex Pompeo.
College
ARIZONA STATE — Fired football coach Todd Graham.
NEBRASKA — Fired football coach Mike Riley.
TEXAS A&M — Fired football coach Kevin Sumlin.
UCLA — Named Chip Kelly football coach and agreed to a five-year contract.
LOCAL & AREA
Blevins Meet & Greet
FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.