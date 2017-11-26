Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Finals

At Canton Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday’s Game

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Division VII

Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division I

Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DivISION VI

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division IV

Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division III

Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

PREP Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Arcadia 49, Fostoria Senior 31

Archbold 61, Hicksville 40

Ashland Crestview 66, Wynford 61

Botkins 60, Parkway 44

Bucyrus 51, Galion Northmor 29

Cardington Lincoln 87, Colonel Crawford 18

Danbury 55, Lucas 45

Edgerton 63, Toledo Woodward 12

Kenton 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 37

Lake 58, Northwood 22

Lincolnview 54, Continental 26

Loudonville 77, Mansfield Senior 45

Mansfield Christian 40, Lima Temple Christian 28

Marion Harding 46, Mount Vernon 35

Minster 53, Jackson Center 27

Norwalk St. Paul 42, Sandusky St. Mary’s 38

Oak Harbor 57, Rossford 28

West Salem Northwestern 59, South Central 56

Ottoville 52, Convoy Crestview 39

Sandusky Perkins 49, Western Reserve 44

Seneca East 55, Plymouth 36

Sidney Lehman 47, Sidney 34

Stryker 41, Holgate 32

Tinora 49, Wauseon 35

Tol. Bowsher 85, Day. Meadowdale 9

Upper Sandusky 66, Riverdale 54

Vanlue 65, Jones Leadership Academy 18

TOURNAMENTS

LIMA BATH KEWPEE TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lima Bath 49, Elida 42

CONSOLATION

New Knoxville 47, Findlay 32

BLUFFTON McDONALD’S TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Arlington 60, Bluffton 42

CONSOLATION

Allen East 45, Cory-Rawson 27

RIDGEMONT TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60, Ridgemont 53

CONSOLATION

Marion Elgin 80, Ridgedale 26

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 47, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 43

Batavia Clermont NE 39, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36

Beloit W. Branch 59, Ravenna 26

Brunswick 56, N. Ridgeville 49

Burton Berkshire 38, Southington Chalker 35

Caldwell 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38

Cambridge 34, New Concord John Glenn 30

Can. South 61, Mantua Crestwood 25

Canfield S. Range 55, Warren Howland 51

Chardon NDCL 31, Chagrin Falls 23

Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. N. College Hill 28

Cin. McAuley 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Cin. McNicholas 58, Milford 38

Cin. Mercy 57, Kettering Alter 35

Circleville Logan Elm 74, Waverly 48

Cle. Hts. 58, Lyndhurst Brush 42

Columbia Station Columbia 40, Independence 37

Cortland Lakeview 50, Madison 47

E. Can. 61, Mogadore 46

Ft. Loramie 50, W. Liberty-Salem 31

Goshen 51, Hamilton Ross 29

Grafton Midview 62, Cle. John Marshall 32

Green 77, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 25

Hamilton Badin 50, Camden Preble Shawnee 39

Hudson 51, Mayfield 47, 0

Kirtland 60, Painesville Riverside 26

Macedonia Nordonia 67, Chardon 47

McArthur Vinton County 87, Williamsport Westfall 47

Morrow Little Miami 60, Cin. Winton Woods 39

Newark Licking Valley 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

Orwell Grand Valley 52, Vienna Mathews 38

Parma 37, Fairview 23

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 68, Worthington Kilbourne 60

Philo 31, Baltimore Liberty Union 24

Piketon 58, Beaver Eastern 29

Proctorville Fairland 46, Dublin Scioto 27

Shekinah Christian 61, London Madison Plains 27

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 63, Day. Northridge 28

Wadsworth 58, Lakewood 44

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Seaman N. Adams 39

Zanesville Maysville 81, Cols. Centennial 24

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Dover 31

Spring. Greenon 77, Day. Miami Valley 16

TOURNAMENTS

Tri-Village Bill Burkett Tournament

Spring. Greenon 77, Day. Miami Valley 16

Versailles 62, New Madison Tri-Village 44

Bulldog Battle

Akr. Ellet 45, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37

Reynoldsburg Gary West Tipoff Classic

Franklin 52, Thornville Sheridan 49

Proctorville Fairland 46, Dublin Scioto 27

Reynoldsburg 74, Cle. E. Tech 21

Journey to Tourney Classic

Cin. Summit Country Day 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 53

Cols. Africentric 42, Mason 40

Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 42

Kettering Fairmont 44, Berlin Hiland 37

Mt. Notre Dame 75, Westerville S. 37

Solon 65, Cin. West Clermont 62

Lady Chipps Thanksgiving Classic

Akr. SVSM 59, Navarre Fairless 44

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Cornerstone Christian 39

Massillon Washington 59, Parma Padua 41

Lady Trojan Tip Off

Consolation

Spring. NW 40, Brookville 30

Championship

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 32, Arcanum 25

Urbana Skeeter Classic

Casstown Miami E. 78, Mechanicsburg 53

Walnut Hills Tournament

Consolation

Seton 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

Championship

Cin. Walnut Hills 68, Fairfield 38

Waynesville Tip-Off Tournament

Waynesville 54, Legacy Christian 48

Monday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Edon

Ayersville at Patrick Henry

Elyria Senior at Wooster Senior

Lima Perry at Indian Lake

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield Temple Christian

Medina at Ashland Senior

Milan Edison at New London

Mount Gilead at Galion Senior

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Whitmer

Vermilion at Oberlin

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257

Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269

Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168

Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262

Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165

Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171

Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215

Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236

L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202

Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261

Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191

Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270

Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222

Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207

Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195

Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264

Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206

Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212

Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278

San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27

Seattle 24, San Francisco 13

Oakland 21, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20

Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, late

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1

San Francisco at Chicago, 1

Detroit at Baltimore, 1

Denver at Miami, 1

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1

New England at Buffalo, 1

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 18 3 .857 —

Toronto 12 7 .632 5

Philadelphia 11 7 .611 5½

New York 10 9 .526 7

Brooklyn 7 12 .368 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 10 9 .526 —

Miami 10 9 .526 —

Charlotte 8 11 .421 2

Orlando 8 12 .400 2½

Atlanta 4 16 .200 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 12 6 .667 —

Cleveland 12 7 .632 ½

Indiana 11 9 .550 2

Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3

Chicago 3 15 .167 9

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 15 4 .789 —

San Antonio 12 7 .632 3

New Orleans 11 9 .550 4½

Memphis 7 12 .368 8

Dallas 5 15 .250 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 12 8 .600 —

Portland 12 8 .600 —

Denver 11 8 .579 ½

Utah 9 11 .450 3

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 15 5 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421 6½

L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7

Phoenix 7 14 .333 8½

Sacramento 5 14 .263 9½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Philadelphia 130, Orlando 111

Portland 108, Washington 105

San Antonio 106, Charlotte 86

Toronto 112, Atlanta 78

Boston 108, Indiana 98

Houston 117, New York 102

Dallas 97, Oklahoma City 81

Golden State 110, New Orleans 95

Utah 121, Milwaukee 108

L.A. Clippers 97, Sacramento 95

Sunday’s Results

Miami 100, Chicago 93

Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7

Orlando at Indiana, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7:30

Portland at New York, 7:30

Brooklyn at Houston, 8

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Washington at Minnesota, 8

Denver at Utah, 10

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7

Phoenix at Detroit, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30

Miami at New York, 7:30

Indiana at Houston, 8

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62

Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77

Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70

Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66

Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74

Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80

Florida 22 8 12 2 18 64 77

Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 23 14 5 4 32 76 71

Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55

N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74

Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75

N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72

Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86

Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67

Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63

Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66

Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62

Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57

Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69

Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67

Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66

Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56

Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72

San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50

Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68

Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66

Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79

Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

Chicago 4, Florida 1

Washington 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3

Calgary 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 4, Winnipeg 0

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Sunday’s Results

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Edmonton 4, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30

Chicago at Nashville, 8

Arizona at Edmonton, 9

Toronto at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s Result

Toronto 0, Columbus 0

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday’S Nov. 28 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (27) 11-1 1478 4

2. Oklahoma (24) 11-1 1461 3

3. Wisconsin (10) 12-0 1405 5

4. Auburn 10-2 1374 6

5. Alabama 11-1 1254 1

6. Georgia 11-1 1246 7

7. Miami 10-1 1119 2

8. Ohio St. 10-2 1112 8

9. Penn St. 10-2 960 12

10. TCU 10-2 956 10

11. Southern Cal 10-2 936 11

12. UCF 11-0 906 13

13. Washington 10-2 764 15

14. Stanford 9-3 693 20

15. Notre Dame 9-3 592 9

16. Memphis 10-1 582 17

17. LSU 9-3 566 19

18. Oklahoma St. 9-3 532 18

19. Michigan St. 9-3 457 21

20. Northwestern 9-3 378 23

21. Washington St. 9-3 328 14

22. Virginia Tech 9-3 298 24

23. South Florida 9-2 114 22

24. Mississippi St. 8-4 88 16

25. Fresno St. 9-3 57 NR

Others receiving votes: NC State 56, San Diego St. 46, Louisville 16, Boise St. 14, Toledo 13, Michigan 12, Virginia 4, Missouri 3, FAU 2, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (25) 11-1 1485 3

2. Oklahoma (12) 11-1 1462 5

3. Wisconsin (21) 12-0 1454 4

4. Auburn (4) 10-2 1402 6

5. Alabama 11-1 1272 1

6. Georgia 11-1 1269 7

7. Miami (Fla.) 10-1 1123 2

7. Ohio State 10-2 1123 8

9. Southern California 10-2 990 10

10. Penn State 10-2 970 11

11. Central Florida 11-0 957 12

12. TCU 10-2 934 13

13. Washington 10-2 822 14

14. Memphis 10-1 656 16

15. Stanford 9-3 640 20

16. LSU 9-3 596 18

17. Notre Dame 9-3 541 9

18. Oklahoma State 9-3 506 21

19. Michigan State 9-3 476 22

20. Northwestern 9-3 387 23

21. Virginia Tech 9-3 297 25

22. Washington State 9-3 266 15

23. South Florida 9-2 128 19

24. Mississippi State 8-4 124 17

25. San Diego State 10-2 86 NR

Others receiving votes: Fresno State 70, North Carolina State 65, Boise State 15, Troy 12, Florida Atlantic 7, Toledo 7, South Carolina 6, Army 1, Louisville 1.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Boston College 42, Syracuse 14

Michigan St. 40, Rutgers 7

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 31, Georgia St. 10

Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Monroe 50

Auburn 26, Alabama 14

Clemson 34, South Carolina 10

Duke 31, Wake Forest 23

FAU 31, Charlotte 12

Florida St. 38, Florida 22

Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia Southern 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

Grambling St. 30, Southern U. 21

LSU 45, Texas A&M 21

Louisiana Tech 20, UTSA 6

Louisville 44, Kentucky 17

Memphis 70, East Carolina 13

Middle Tennessee 41, Old Dominion 10

NC State 33, North Carolina 21

Penn St. 66, Maryland 33

Southern Miss. 28, Marshall 27

UAB 28, UTEP 7

Vanderbilt 42, Tennessee 24

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 22, UConn 21

Kansas St. 20, Iowa St. 19

N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

Northwestern 42, Illinois 7

Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20

Purdue 31, Indiana 24

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 30, Rice 14

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31

Oklahoma St. 58, Kansas 17

Prairie View 30, Texas Southern 16

SMU 41, Tulane 38

Temple 43, Tulsa 22

FAR WEST

Air Force 38, Utah St. 35

Arizona St. 42, Arizona 30

BYU 30, Hawaii 20

Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 17

Nevada 23, UNLV 16

New Mexico St. 17, Idaho 10

Oregon 69, Oregon St. 10

San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10

San Jose St. 20, Wyoming 17

Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20

Utah 34, Colorado 13

Washington 41, Washington St. 14

Ohio State Summay

No. 8 Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20

Ohio St. 0 14 7 10 — 31

Michigan 7 7 6 0 — 20

First Quarter

MICH–Kh.Hill 2 run (Nordin kick), 6:02

Second Quarter

MICH–McKeon 3 pass from O’Korn (Nordin kick), 14:57

OSU–Barrett 21 run (Nuernberger kick), 9:50

OSU–Baugh 25 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 5:54

Third Quarter

MICH–Higdon 2 run (kick failed), 7:07

OSU–Dobbins 1 run (Nuernberger kick), 1:34

Fourth Quarter

OSU–FG Nuernberger 44, 10:21

OSU–Weber 25 run (Nuernberger kick), 1:44

OSU MICH

First downs 17 16

Rushes-yards 48-211 36-100

Passing 124 195

Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 17-32-1

Return Yards 54 110

Punts-Avg. 6-36.0 7-34.42

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 9-75 6-50

Time of Possession 31:17 28:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Ohio St., Dobbins 15-86, Barrett 15-67, Weber 12-57, Haskins 3-24, Campbell 1-(minus 5), (Team) 2-(minus 18). Michigan, Evans 11-67, Higdon 11-55, Kh.Hill 5-11, Mason 1-2, O’Korn 8-(minus 35).

PASSING — Ohio St., Barrett 3-8-0-30, Haskins 6-7-0-94. Michigan, O’Korn 17-32-1-195.

RECEIVING — Ohio St., Campbell 3-12, K..Hill 2-53, Dobbins 2-7, Mack 1-27, Baugh 1-25. Michigan, Evans 5-34, Crawford 2-57, Gentry 2-32, McDoom 2-28, McKeon 2-6, Kh.Hill 1-10, D.Harris 1-10, Perry 1-9, Higdon 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Ohio St., Nuernberger 43.

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Saturday, Dec. 2 Second Round

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Indiana (Pa.) 44, West Chester 10

Harding 34, Ashland 24

West Florida 17, West Georgia 14

Assumption 45, Findlay 26

West Alabama 27, Delta St. 20

Minn. St.-Mankato 63, Midwestern State 21

Ferris State 31, Fort Hays State 21

Texas A&M-Commerce 34, Central Washington 31, 2OT

Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals

Assumption (11-1) at Indiana (Pa.) (11-0), Noon

West Florida (9-3) vs. West Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 1 p.m.

Harding (10-3) at Ferris State (11-1), 1

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

Mount Union 45, Case Western 16

Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23

Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15

Brockport 49, Wesley 28

Wartburg 49, Trine 7

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13

Saturday, Dec. 2 Quarterfinals

Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Saint Francis (Ind.) 30, Northwestern (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 52, Saint Xavier 7

Reinhardt 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 10

Southern Oregon 34, Lindsey Wilson 29

Saturday, Dec. 2 Semifinals

Morningside (Iowa) (13-0) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (12-0) at Reinhardt (11-0), TBA

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Ohio vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Adrian 71, Spalding 52

Binghamton 97, Hartwick 65

Boston U. 83, Wheaton (Mass.) 48

Brown 81, Bryant 67

Bucknell 85, Stony Brook 76

Fordham 70, Manhattan 57

La Salle 87, Temple 83

Maine 78, Quinnipiac 72

Marywood 87, King’s (Pa.) 80

Mass.-Lowell 83, Loyola (Md.) 75

Pace 87, Post (Conn.) 74

Princeton 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 76

St. Peter’s 86, Lafayette 82

Wagner 72, Hartford 50

Wilkes 52, Scranton 45

Williams 78, Yeshiva 65

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 88, Bowling Green 83

Austin Peay 86, Miami (Ohio) 61

Campbell 93, SC-Upstate 74

E. Michigan 65, South Florida 47

Emory 102, Maryville (Tenn.) 92

Florida Gulf Coast 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 51

Frostburg St. 85, Washington (Md.) 84

Georgetown (Ky.) 96, Central Penn 75

Georgia St. 70, Tulane 59

Kentucky 107, UIC 73

Longwood 107, NC Wesleyan 78

Louisiana-Monroe 104, Rust 46

Marshall 106, Concord 70

Mercer 90, Hiwassee 53

Mississippi St. 59, Jacksonville St. 56

NC A&T 87, East Carolina 81

Navy 79, Denver 71

Nebraska 85, Long Beach St. 80

Oregon St. 62, Marist 46

Randolph-Macon 69, Ferrum 56

Samford 83, MVSU 70

South Alabama 55, New Orleans 52

St. Augustine’s 58, Elizabeth City St. 52

St. John’s 46, UCF 43

UAB 90, Mississippi College 53

UMKC 65, UT Martin 55

UNC Asheville 85, Wofford 65

Washington & Lee 92, Hampden-Sydney 67

Winthrop 86, SC State 61

MIDWEST

Drake 79, Chicago St. 67

Grand View 78, Simpson (Iowa) 69

Hillsdale 79, Saginaw Valley St. 55

Indiana-East 74, Warner 65

Jacksonville 106, Gardner-Webb 99, 3OT

John Carroll 103, Kalamazoo 65

Michigan 87, UC Riverside 42

N. Colorado 77, Southern Miss. 63

N. Illinois 105, Rockford 53

NC Central 77, SE Missouri 70

Olivet 94, Illinois Tech 79

S. Dakota St. 92, Dakota St. 60

South Dakota 81, Youngstown St. 53

Wayne (Neb.) 74, Colo.-Colo. Springs 51

Wright St. 57, Fairfield 56

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 101, Houston Baptist 74

Stephen F. Austin 79, Florida A&M 63

UALR 70, Norfolk St. 55

FAR WEST

Arkansas 102, UConn 67

Butler 67, Ohio St. 66, OT

Colorado 81, Air Force 69

DePaul 82, Portland 69

Fresno St. 80, Montana St. 67

Georgia 83, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, OT

Gonzaga 76, Texas 71, OT

Oklahoma 90, Oregon 80

Pacific 80, Canisius 58

Saint Joseph’s 74, Sacramento St. 69

UCLA 87, UC Irvine 63

Wyoming 83, NM Highlands 70

Saturday Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Holy Cross 62

American U. 69, VMI 64

BYU 68, UMass 66

Colgate 77, Columbia 71

Delaware St. 68, Georgian Court 55

Marywood 74, Wilkes 64

Minnesota 89, Alabama 84

NJ City 77, Farmingdale 71

NJIT 65, Drexel 53

Penn 101, Monmouth (NJ) 96, 4OT

Pittsburgh 80, Lehigh 68

Providence 86, Boston College 66

S. Vermont 101, Castleton 84

Scranton 85, King’s (Pa.) 79

Siena 85, Hofstra 76

Vermont 79, Yale 73

W. Carolina 82, Alabama A&M 72

Wilmington (Del.) 78, Wes Chestert 61

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 103, Concordia-Selma 56

Appalachian St. 78, Davidson 62

Bethel (Tenn.) 105, Wayland Baptist 71

Bethune-Cookman 95, Florida College 67

Bowie St. 91, Augusta 80

Bowling Green 78, Campbell 72

Campbellsville 101, Brescia 70

Carson-Newman 79, Lee 56

Central Penn 70, Cumberlands 68

Chattanooga 95, Tenn. Wesleyan 60

Clayton St. 83, King (Tenn.) 68

Denver 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 50

E. Kentucky 99, Asbury 71

ETSU 83, Fort Wayne 73

Emory & Henry 98, William Peace 83

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Navy 54

Fort Valley St. 92, Kentucky St. 75

Furman 78, Northeastern 67

Georgetown 82, Richmond 76

Jackson St. 75, Omaha 73

Johnson C. Smith 81, West Georgia 68

LSU-Alexandria 84, Benedictine 66

Lees-McRae 92, Bluefield St. 87

Liberty 96, Toccoa Falls 50

Lindsey Wilson 65, Warren Wilson 44

Loyola of Chicago 75, Kent St. 60

Maryland 80, New Mexico 65

McNeese St. 103, Southern NO 79

Memphis 76, N. Kentucky 74

Miami 86, North Florida 65

Murray St. 81, S. Illinois 73

Radford 69, James Madison 68

Rhodes 141, Howard Payne 107

SC-Aiken 91, Chowan 76

SC-Upstate 88, Abilene Christian 78

SE Louisiana 73, MVSU 59

TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79

Tennessee St. 77, Kennesaw St. 74, OT

Tennessee Tech 90, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Union (Ky.) 74, WVU Tech 67

Utah St. 77, New Hampshire 63

Valdosta St. 94, Fayetteville St. 88

Valparaiso 79, UNC Wilmington 70

Virginia Tech 96, Morehead St. 63

Virginia Union 58, St. Augustine’s 56

Virginia-Wise 106, Lincoln Memorial 75

William & Mary 79, Old Dominion 77

MIDWEST

Augsburg 80, Concordia (Moor.) 63

Ball St. 93, Indiana St. 85

Bethel (Minn.) 73, Wis.-La Crosse 63

Bradley 62, Georgia Southern 57

Charleston Southern 64, Illinois St. 62, OT

Columbia (Mo.) 92, Peru St. 73

Creighton 103, SIU-Edwardsville 66

Crown (Minn.) 95, Cornell (Iowa) 50

Dayton 73, Akron 60

Detroit 131, Siena Heights 69

Edgewood 66, Aurora 65

Fairfield 75, Gardner-Webb 64

Ferris St. 69, Findlay 68

Graceland 98, Governors St. 58

Grambling St. 82, Rio Grande 76

Hope 89, Aquinas 83

Illinois Tech 67, Kalamazoo 58

Indiana-East 103, Robert Morris-Chicago 74

Iowa St. 70, W. Illinois 45

John Carroll 126, Olivet 105

Kentucky Wesleyan 74, Delta St. 44

Lakeland 91, Concordia (Wis.) 88

Michigan Tech 68, Concordia (St.P.) 57

Milwaukee Engineering 80, Dominican (Ill.) 70

Minn.-Crookston 83, Bemidji St. 57

Minot St. 91, Mary 61

Mount Union 86, Albion 62

N. Colorado 63, South Dakota 62

N. Dakota St. 94, Stetson 58

Rockford 91, Wis. Lutheran 78

Sioux Falls 91, SW Minnesota St. 85, OT

Southern Miss. 71, Youngstown St. 64

Spring Arbor 120, Mid-Atlantic Christian 54

St. Cloud St. 72, Minn. St.-Mankato 64

St. Norbert 58, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 54

St. Scholastica 84, Wis.-Stout 63

Utah Valley 83, North Dakota 75

W. Michigan 88, Northwood (Mich.) 59

Winona St. 90, Upper Iowa 80

Wis.-Eau Claire 85, Minn.-Morris 83

Wis.-River Falls 68, Hamline 60

Wis.-Superior 82, Luther 73

Wis.-Whitewater 79, Anderson (Ind.) 70

Wright St. 68, Jacksonville 44

SOUTHWEST

Houston 97, Incarnate Word 58

Rice 70, St. Thomas (Texas) 59

Robert Morris 78, UALR 64

Texas Tech 103, Savannah St. 69

Texas-Arlington 95, Niagara 90

Tulsa 92, Cent. Arkansas 72

FAR WEST

Boise St. 68, Loyola Marymount 48

Canisius 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Coll. of Charleston 55, Alaska-Anchorage 46

Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 63

Oregon Tech 94, Cal Maritime 73

Sam Houston St. 73, Santa Clara 59

San Diego 72, Grand Canyon 62

Texas St. 85, Pacific 78

UNLV 101, S. Utah 82

Weber St. 105, Black Hills St. 52

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Adrian 69, Penn St. Behrend 64

Army 82, Yale 65

Boston U. 61, Boston College 57

Bucknell 76, Canisius 57

Colgate 65, Towson 61

Dartmouth 81, NJIT 50

Delaware 66, E. Illinois 37

East Carolina 66, Rider 63

Holy Cross 59, Bryant 57

La Salle 69, Lehigh 61

N. Dakota St. 67, UMBC 53

Navy 86, St. Bonaventure 48

New Hampshire 71, Fairfield 61

S. Connecticut 65, Dominican (NY) 43

Saint Joseph’s 87, St. Peter’s 58

Seton Hall 73, Jacksonville St. 54

Stony Brook 69, Wagner 50

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 76, Coll. of Charleston 70

Austin Peay 71, Lipscomb 63

Carson-Newman 119, Columbus St. 91

Chattanooga 50, Auburn 41

Duke 79, Presbyterian 45

Duquesne 74, Virginia 63

Emory & Henry 58, Ferrum 43

FIU 77, Charleston Southern 70

Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Longwood 52

Florida St. 87, Samford 62

Furman 76, UNC Wilmington 71

Georgetown 55, Northwestern 54

Grand Valley St. 77, Bellarmine 63

Hartford 56, Alabama A&M 47

IUPUI 65, Wyoming 59

Kentucky 69, Marshall 39

Maine 75, Kennesaw St. 39

Maryland 79, Miami 71

McNeese St. 65, Louisiana-Monroe 61

Mercer 70, VCU 54

Middle Tennessee 72, UNC Asheville 57

Morgan St. 75, Mount St. Mary’s 67

Omaha 64, Wofford 60

Richmond 54, Old Dominion 45

SE Louisiana 60, Bethune-Cookman 58

South Florida 68, St. John’s 59

UCF 53, N. Iowa 43

UT Martin 62, W. Carolina 54

W. Kentucky 74, Georgia St. 63

W. Michigan 87, ETSU 79

Washington St. 63, Rutgers 60

MIDWEST

Albion 98, Lourdes 66

Illinois St. 64, UMKC 53

Kansas 73, Rice 65

Lewis 81, Ferris St. 77

Milwaukee 77, W. Illinois 67

Morehead St. 79, Chicago St. 40

Southeastern (Fla.) 101, Indiana-East 72

St. Norbert 78, Carroll (Wis.) 46

Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, Prairie View 62

Wayne (Mich.) 90, Michigan-Dearborn 30

Wis.-Eau Claire 71, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 57

Wis.-Oshkosh 72, Luther 65

Wis.-Stout 67, Saint Catherine 56

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 90, Texas Tech 56

Texas A&M-CC 58, Florida A&M 55

FAR WEST

Boise St. 94, Corban 50

Cal Poly 88, San Francisco 83

Cleveland St. 54, Louisiana-Lafayette 45

Hofstra 69, Wake Forest 66

Minnesota 79, UNLV 72

Nevada 80, SMU 72

New Mexico 97, Illinois 68

Niagara 73, Louisiana Tech 67

Sacramento St. 99, UC Riverside 72

UC Davis 79, Seattle 53

Wichita St. 76, UC Irvine 53

Saturday Women’s Scores

EAST

Houston 72, Northeastern 64

Jacksonville St. 82, East Carolina 73

James Madison 68, Vermont 56

La Salle 59, New Hampshire 51

Lafayette 69, LIU Brooklyn 53

Lehigh 56, Fairfield 53

Mississippi 64, Temple 48

N. Kentucky 103, Oakland City 25

Navy 67, N. Dakota St. 54

Old Westbury 95, New Rochelle 69

Pittsburgh 87, Arkansas St. 47

Princeton 63, Davidson 57

Saint Joseph’s 80, E. Illinois 62

Seton Hall 85, Rider 49

Siena 72, Howard 61

St. Bonaventure 63, UMBC 54

St. Peter’s 90, Delaware 87

Syracuse 74, George Washington 62

UMass 64, Liberty 61

Villanova 65, American U. 60

Wisconsin 73, Vanderbilt 71

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 58, FIU 51

Baylor 80, Georgia Tech 57

Bowling Green 66, FAU 55

Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 61

Cent. Michigan 81, Iowa St. 60

Chattanooga 54, Georgetown 41

Chowan 73, Fayetteville St. 55

Claflin 59, Lane 38

Clayton St. 99, Paine 58

Cumberlands 62, Brescia 54

Drexel 76, Butler 62

Duke 72, Oregon St. 65

Duquesne 73, NC AandT 60

Eckerd 69, Mount Olive 65

Gardner-Webb 83, Montreat 27

Hartford 62, Charleston Southern 43

Hendrix 77, Centenary 62

Indiana-East 70, Georgetown (Ky.) 67

Kentucky St. 79, Fort Valley St. 52

Kentucky Wesleyan 71, Cincinnati Christian 53

Lenoir-Rhyne 98, Lees-McRae 80

Lincoln Memorial 106, Virginia-Wise 75

Mississippi St. 67, Green Bay 46

Monmouth (NJ) 67, North Florida 58

Mount St. Joseph 72, Spalding 60

N. Iowa 55, Wyoming 40

N. Michigan 63, Bellarmine 55

Norfolk St. 52, St. Francis Brooklyn 51

North Alabama 85, Trevecca Nazarene 54

Northwestern 49, Auburn 48

Rutgers 75, W. Michigan 64

S. Dakota St. 71, Charlotte 70

South Carolina 76, St. John’s 58

Southern Miss. 72, Alabama St. 35

Stephen F. Austin 83, Alcorn St. 79

UCF 63, IUPUI 59

Virginia 50, Harvard 48

Washington St. 80, ETSU 76

West Virginia 79, Virginia Tech 61

William & Mary 70, Loyola (Md.) 49

MIDWEST

Arizona St. 72, Columbia 48

Augustana (SD) 100, Lake Superior St. 61

Aurora 69, Edgewood 58

Bethany Lutheran 82, Central 74

Bethel (Minn.) 68, George Fox 64

Calvin 73, Carleton 61

Cincinnati 64, E. Kentucky 53

Concordia (Mich.) 66, Michigan-Dearborn 49

Concordia (Wis.) 64, Lakeland 49

Dayton 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43

Drake 96, MVSU 60

Fort Wayne 73, Quincy 72

Iowa 74, Elon 61

Michigan 74, Ohio 61

Michigan Tech 83, Concordia (St.P) 76

Midland 78, Mount Mercy 57

Milwaukee Engineering 60, Dominican (Ill.) 50

Minot St. 72, Mary 62

Nicholls 72, Evangel 55

Notre Dame 76, South Florida 66

Rio Grande 51, Florida A&M 38

SE Missouri 57, Bradley 53

Santa Clara 45, UIC 36

Sioux Falls 76, SW Minnesota St. 58

St. Olaf 58, Crown (Minn.) 50

Tennessee 69, South Dakota 49

Valparaiso 80, Grand Canyon 75

Winona St. 90, Upper Iowa 80

Wis. Lutheran 70, Rockford 48

Wis.-Eau Claire 76, Minn.-Morris 50

Wis.-Oshkosh 83, Viterbo 41

Wis.-Parkside 70, Trinity International 65

Wis.-Platteville 81, Ripon 73

FAR WEST

Belmont 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65

Brown 74, Pacific 57

CS Northridge 66, Arizona 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 66, Portland 61

Colorado 76, George Mason 61

Colorado St. 85, NC Central 48

DePaul 88, Gonzaga 71

E. Washington 61, Utah Valley 41

Georgia 79, BYU 63

Hampton 81, San Jose St. 73

Illinois 68, Wichita St. 67

Kansas St. 70, Penn St. 65

Kent St. 70, Memphis 55

LSU 71, Saint Louis 59

Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Niagara 52

Loyola Marymount 73, E. Michigan 64

Manhattan 74, Coppin St. 36

Miami (Ohio) 69, Denver 52

Minnesota 93, Wake Forest 81

Missouri 55, California 52

Montana St. 67, Montana St.-Billings 47

New Mexico 83, UC Irvine 61

Ohio St. 94, Stanford 92

Oregon 92, Oklahoma 74

Portland St. 95, Multnomah Bible 32

Purdue 79, Hawaii 67

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 88, Indiana 82

San Francisco 57, Robert Morris 45

Southern Cal 78, Marist 57

TCU 86, Idaho 76

Texas 90, Washington 68

Tulane 80, San Diego St. 46

UAB 67, UC Santa Barbara 54

UCLA 72, Creighton 63

UConn 96, Michigan St. 62

UNLV 68, Hofstra 52

Weber St. 79, Incarnate Word 55

AUTO RACING

Formula One

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 55 laps, 1:34:14.062.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 55, +3.899 seconds behind.

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 55, +19.330.

4. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 55, +45.386.

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 55, +46.269.

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 55, +85.713.

7. Sergio Perez, Force India, 55, +92.062.

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 55, +98.911.

9. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 54, +1 lap.

10. Felipe Massa, Williams, 54, +1 lap.

11. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 54, +1 lap.

12. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 54, +1 lap.

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 54, +1 lap.

14. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 54, +1 lap.

15. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 54, +1 lap.

16. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 54, +1 lap.

17. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 54, +1 lap.

18. Lance Stroll, Williams, 54, +1 lap.

Not Classified

Carlos Sainz, Renault, 31 laps.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 20.

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Tyler Dorsey to Erie (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Darren McFadden and PK Mike Nugent. Signed DE Datone Jones. Signed RB Trey Williams from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Macoy Erkamps from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Frank Hora to Reading (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled F Spencer Asuchak from Allen (ECHL).

ECHL

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Don Olivieri and F Alex Pompeo.

College

ARIZONA STATE — Fired football coach Todd Graham.

NEBRASKA — Fired football coach Mike Riley.

TEXAS A&M — Fired football coach Kevin Sumlin.

UCLA — Named Chip Kelly football coach and agreed to a five-year contract.

LOCAL & AREA

Blevins Meet & Greet

FINDLAY — There will be a meet and greet with New York Mets’ pitcher and Findlay resident Jerry Blevins hosted by the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar in downtown Findlay. The cost for the steak dinner is $10. Tickets are available at Legends and from Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Committee members.

