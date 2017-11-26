Girls basketball: Redskins cruise past Fostoria

By SHANNON DOVE

Staff writer

This early in the season, every coach sees areas where his team could use dramatic improvement, even a coach whose team wins by 18 points.

Danielle Burnett hit consecutive 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game to put Arcadia up 8-0 and the Redskins rolled to a 49-31 nonleague girls basketball win over host Fostoria High School on Saturday.

Kennedy Pratt led Arcadia with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Burnett finished with 11 points.

“We got out of the gate pretty good, we had a couple of threes early,” Arcadia coach Randy Baker said. “When we come out and did what we needed to do defensively we did OK, but they hit some shots (when) we were slow coming up and we still have a lot of work to do.”

Arcadia dominated two aspects of the game — rebounding and turnovers.

The Redskins outrebounded Fostoria 34-21 and forced 22 miscues while turning the ball over 13 times.

“We’re still doing some dumb things,” Baker said. “The first game’s always tough. We’ve got some kids who played a lot of JV last year that stepped in to play. We’ve got a couple of kids that were actually playing eighth grade last year that came in and played a little bit.

“It’s a process. We take this one home, we look at the film, and know what we have to work on a little bit harder in practice.”

Despite the lopsided score, Fostoria coach Gabe Sierra was pleased overall with what he saw but concedes that there’s room for improvement.

“We’re playing two great teams back-to-back. Both made their appearances in districts and are probably going to go a little bit farther,” Sierra said. “You can’t give them the ball — our turnover rate is horrendous.

“If we ever find the basket, put the ball in the basket, it will be a little bit different. We could have challenged them a little bit more tonight if we had a couple of baskets. We had very good looks at the basket, we didn’t force a whole lot up and we moved the ball decent, but if you can’t make shots it’s going to be like this all the time.”

Three players “” Meredith Grine, Naija Miller and Tyriana Settles “” scored five points apiece to lead the Redmen. Evion Taylor chipped in four points while J’Breonn Jones, Kyah Talley, Jennifer Chasco and Rubi Dessausure each put up three points. Talley and Chasco scored 3-pointers off the bench late in the fourth quarter while Dessausure grabbed a team high five boards.

Arcadia won the junior varsity game 44-28, fueled by Reagan Pratt’s 11-point effort.

ARCADIA (1-0)

Pratt 8-4–20, Burnett 4-0–11, Watkins 2-4–8, Saltzman 4-0–8, Brubaker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-60 8-12 –49.

FOSTORIA (0-2)

Grine 0-5–5, Miller 2-0–5, Settles 2-1–5, Taylor 1-2–4, Jones 1-1–3, Dessausure 1-1–3, Chasco 1-0–3, Talley 1-0–3. TOTALS: 9 10-15 — 31.

Arcadia 16 13 9 11 — 49

Fostoria 7 9 8 7 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 3-12 (Burnett 3); Fostoria 3 (Talley, Chasco & Miller 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 34 (Pratt 9); Fostoria 21 (Dessausure 5).

turnovers: Arcadia 13, Fostoria 22.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 44-28.

