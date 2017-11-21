Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals
Division I
AT SPRINGFIELD
Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. Mentor (12-1), 7:30
Division II
AT BRUNSWICK
Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. Avon (13-0), 7:30
AT COLUMBUS DESALES
Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1), 7:30
Division III
AT MASSILLON PERRY
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1), 7:30
AT PIQUA
Trotwood-Madison (13-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2), 7:30
Division IV
AT HILLIARD DARBY
New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1), 7:30
AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Shelby (13-0) vs. Steubenville (13-0), 7:30
Division V
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD
Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2), 7:30
AT STRONGSVILLE
Eastwood (13-0) vs. Canfield South Range (13-0), 7:30
Division VI
AT WAPAKONETA
Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-1), 7:30
AT NEW PHILADELPHIA
Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0), 7:30
Division VII
AT ORRVILLE
Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahiga Heights (11-1), 7:30
AT LIMA SENIOR
Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4), 7:30
PREP Girls Basketball
Friday’s Games
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna at New Bremen
Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian
Chillicothe at Ottawa-Glandorf
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Jefferson
Eastside, Ind. at Montpelier
Evergreen at Eastwood
Fort Jennings at St. Marys Memorial
Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Cardinal Stritch
Galion Northmor at Colonel Crawford
Galion Senior at Crestline
Genoa at Maumee
Holiday Classic at Arlington
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Elida, New Knoxville & Findlay at Lima Bath Kewpee Tip-Off
Lake at Gibsonburg
Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty Center at Toledo Christian
Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Mansfield Senior at Bellevue
Cory-Rawson, Allen East & Arlington at Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament
Miller City at Tinora
Minster at Kalida
Mississinawa Valley at Parkway
Monroeville at Milan Edison
Napoleon at Defiance
New Riegel at Upper Sandusky
North Baltimore at Otsego
North Canton Hoover at West Holmes
Norwalk Senior at Westlake
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Port Clinton at Woodmore
Riverdale at Carey
Shelby at Mansfield Madison
South Central at Castalia Margaretta
Spencerville at Hardin Northern
Swanton at Delta
Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior
Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont
Tournament at Versailles
Van Buren at Elmwood
Van Wert at Ottoville
West Jefferson at North Union
Willard at Buckeye Central
Wynford at River Valley
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Fostoria Senior
Archbold at Hicksville
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Botkins at Parkway
Bucyrus at Galion Northmor
Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln
Continental at Lincolnview
Holgate at Stryker
Holiday Classic at Arlington
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Jackson Center at Minster
Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue
Jouirney to the Tourney at Toledo Rogers
Kewpee Tip-Off at Elida
Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Bath
Kewpee Tip-Off at New Knoxville
Lima Cent. Cath. at Kenton
Lucas at Danbury
Mansfield Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Mansfield Senior at Loudonville
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Tip-Off at Allen East
McDonald’s Tip-Off at Cory-Rawson
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Northwood at Lake
Oak Harbor at Rossford
Opponent at South Central
Ottoville at Convoy Crestview
Plymouth at Seneca East
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney at Sidney Lehman
Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior
Tip-Off Classic at Findlay
Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont
Toledo Bowsher at Dayton Meadowdale
Toledo Woodward at Edgerton
Tournament at Versailles
Upper Sandusky at Riverdale
Wauseon at Tinora
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203
Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250
Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141
Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199
Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 221 196
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 320 188
Dallas 5 5 0 .500 242 242
Washington 4 6 0 .400 238 266
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 162 247
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 6 4 0 .600 231 210
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 241 172
Detroit 6 4 0 .600 271 234
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 242 199
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0
Detroit 27, Chicago 24
Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7
Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7
Houston 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20
N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9, OT
New Orleans 34, Washington 31, OT
L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24
Cincinnati 20, Denver 17
New England 33, Oakland 8
Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 34, Seattle 31
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30
L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1
Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Buffalo at Kansas City, 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05
Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25
Denver at Oakland, 4:25
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday’s Game
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52
Toronto 22 14 8 0 28 80 67
Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58
Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62
Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57
Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74
Florida 20 7 11 2 16 61 72
Buffalo 21 5 12 4 14 48 74
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 20 12 5 3 27 67 63
Columbus 21 13 7 1 27 62 53
Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75
N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66
Washington 22 11 10 1 23 62 70
Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53
N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67
Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 56 56
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55
Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56
Nashville 20 12 6 2 26 65 60
Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53
Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65
Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61
Minnesota 20 9 8 3 21 59 55
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50
Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58
Calgary 20 12 8 0 24 62 63
Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 58 56
San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 47 44
Vancouver 20 9 8 3 21 51 57
Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64
Arizona 23 5 15 3 13 58 86
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Arizona 4, Toronto 1
Calgary 4, Washington 1
Columbus 3, Buffalo 2
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 3
New Jersey 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Philadelphia, late
Edmonton at St. Louis, late
Montreal at Dallas, late
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Florida, 7
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7
Calgary at Columbus, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at Washington, 7
Boston at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Montreal at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 9
San Jose at Arizona, 9
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30
Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30
Thursday’s GAMES
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4
Colorado at Minnesota, 4
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5
San Jose at Vegas, 6
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7
Ottawa at Columbus, 7
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Carolina, 7:30
Nashville at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Dallas, 9
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 2 .889 —
Toronto 11 5 .688 4
New York 9 7 .563 6
Philadelphia 9 7 .563 6
Brooklyn 6 10 .375 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 7 .588 —
Orlando 8 9 .471 2
Charlotte 7 9 .438 2½
Miami 7 9 .438 2½
Atlanta 3 14 .176 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 11 6 .647 —
Cleveland 10 7 .588 1
Indiana 10 8 .556 1½
Milwaukee 8 8 .500 2½
Chicago 3 11 .214 6½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 13 4 .765 —
San Antonio 11 6 .647 2
New Orleans 9 8 .529 4
Memphis 7 9 .438 5½
Dallas 3 15 .167 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 7 .588 —
Portland 10 7 .588 —
Denver 10 7 .588 —
Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 2½
Utah 7 11 .389 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 13 4 .765 —
L.A. Lakers 7 10 .412 6
Phoenix 7 11 .389 6½
L.A. Clippers 5 11 .313 7½
Sacramento 4 13 .235 9
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 118, Minnesota 102
Cleveland 116, Detroit 88
Indiana 105, Orlando 97
Philadelphia 107, Utah 86
New York 107, L.A. Clippers 85
New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 107
Portland 100, Memphis 92
Washington 99, Milwaukee 88
Boston 110, Dallas 102, OT
San Antonio 96, Atlanta 85
Denver 114, Sacramento 98
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7
Portland at Philadelphia, 7
Washington at Charlotte, 7
Boston at Miami, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30
Toronto at New York, 7:30
Dallas at Memphis, 8
Denver at Houston, 8
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8
Orlando at Minnesota, 8
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8
Chicago at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Portland at Brooklyn, 12
New York at Atlanta, 7:30
Orlando at Boston, 7:30
Charlotte at Cleveland, 8
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Indiana, 8
Memphis at Denver, 9
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7
Portland at Washington, 7
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30
Boston at Indiana, 8
New York at Houston, 8
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30
Milwaukee at Utah, 9
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s NOV. 28 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Kent St. (2-9) at Akron (6-5), 7
Miami (Ohio) (4-7) at Ball St. (2-9), 7
Bowling Green (2-9) at E. Michigan (4-7), 7
Thursday’s Games
Edward Waters (1-9) at Alabama St. (4-7), 3
Mississippi (5-6) at Mississippi St. (8-3), 7:30
Friday’s Games
W. Michigan (6-5) at Toledo (9-2), 11:30 a.m.
Miami (10-0) at Pittsburgh (4-7), Noon
N. Illinois (8-3) at Cent. Michigan (6-5), Noon
Navy (6-4) at Houston (6-4), Noon
Baylor (1-10) at TCU (9-2), Noon
Ohio (8-3) at Buffalo (5-6), 1
Missouri (6-5) at Arkansas (4-7), 2:30
South Florida (9-1) at UCF (10-0), 3:30
New Mexico (3-8) at San Diego St. (9-2), 3:30
Texas St. (2-9) at Troy (8-2), 4
Iowa (6-5) at Nebraska (4-7), 4
W. Kentucky (6-5) at FIU (6-4), 7
Virginia Tech (8-3) at Virginia (6-5), 8
Texas Tech (5-6) at Texas (6-5), 8
California (5-6) at UCLA (5-6), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Boston College (6-5) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:20
Michigan St. (8-3) at Rutgers (4-7), 4
South
Florida St. (4-6) at Florida (4-6), Noon
Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Noon
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4), Noon
East Carolina (3-8) at Memphis (9-1), Noon
Duke (5-6) at Wake Forest (7-4), 12:30
UTEP (0-11) at UAB (7-4), 1
FAU (8-3) at Charlotte (1-10), 2
Appalachian St. (6-4) at Georgia St. (6-3), 2
Southern Miss. (7-4) at Marshall (7-4), 2:30
Arkansas St. (6-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-6), 3
Old Dominion (5-6) at Middle Tennessee (5-6), 3
Alabama (11-0) at Auburn (9-2), 3:30
Penn St. (9-2) at Maryland (4-7), 3:30
North Carolina (3-8) at NC State (7-4), 3:30
Vanderbilt (4-7) at Tennessee (4-7), 4
Georgia Southern (1-9) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5), 5
Grambling St. (9-1) vs. Southern U. (7-3) at New Orleans, 5
Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (8-3), 7:30
UTSA (6-4) at Louisiana Tech (5-6), 7:30
Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3), 7:30
Midwest
UConn (3-8) at Cincinnati (3-8), Noon
Ohio St. (9-2) at Michigan (8-3), Noon
Indiana (5-6) at Purdue (5-6), Noon
Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (6-5), 3:30
Wisconsin (11-0) at Minnesota (5-6), 3:30
Northwestern (8-3) at Illinois (2-9), 4
Southwest
Kansas (1-10) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), Noon
Tulane (5-6) at SMU (6-5), Noon
North Texas (8-3) at Rice (1-10), 1
West Virginia (7-4) at Oklahoma (10-1), 3:45
Temple (5-6) at Tulsa (2-9), 4
Prairie View (5-5) at Texas Southern (2-8), 7
Far West
UNLV (5-6) at Nevada (2-9), 3
Boise St. (9-2) at Fresno St. (8-3), 3:30
Idaho (3-7) at New Mexico St. (4-6), 4
Arizona (7-4) at Arizona St. (6-5), 4:30
Wyoming (7-4) at San Jose St. (1-11), 5
Oregon St. (1-10) at Oregon (6-5), 7
Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (8-3), 8
Washington (9-2) at Washington St. (9-2), 8
BYU (3-9) at Hawaii (3-8), 9
Colorado (5-6) at Utah (5-6), 10
Utah St. (6-5) at Air Force (4-7), 10:15
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Furman at Elon, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Samford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
San Diego at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
West Chester (8-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-0), Noon
West Florida (8-3) at West Georgia (9-3), Noon
Findlay (10-2) at Assumption (10-1), 1 p.m.
Delta St. (9-3) at West Alabama (9-2), 1 p.m.
Midwestern State (10-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.
Ferris State (10-1) at Fort Hays State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M (10-1) at Central Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.
Harding (9-3) at Ashland (11-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
North Central (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-0), Noon
Trine (11-0) at Wartburg (11-0), Noon
Case Western (11-0) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon
Frostburg State (10-1) at Washington & Jefferson (11-0), Noon
Husson (10-1) at Delaware Valley (11-0), Noon
Wesley (10-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon
Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Berry (11-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0), Noon
Saint Xavier (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (10-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (11-0), 1 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended free agent LHP Kevin Duchene 100 games, Toronto RHP Juan Jimenez and LHP Naswell Paulino (DSL Blue Jays) 72 games, Toronto RHP Jol Concepcion (GCL Blue Jays) 60 games and Kansas City RHP Travis Eckert (Lexington-SAL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Alec Zumwalt to director of baseball operations. Named Albert Gonzalez assistant general manager of international operations.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jim Hickey pitching coach, Will Venable first base coach and Jim Benedict special assistant to baseball operations. Promoted first base coach Brandon Hyde to bench coach.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Named Dan Sabreen vice president of public relations.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DL Jamie Meder and Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve. Signed DB Justin Currie. Signed DL Tyrone Holmes from the practice squad and DB Jacob Hagen to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Datone Jones.
Hockey
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina LW Trevor Gillies three games.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced American track and field athlete Royce Dates accepted a four-year sanction for his anti-doping rule violations.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (32) 3-0 800 1
2. South Carolina 4-0 758 2
3. Mississippi State 3-0 678 4
4. Texas 3-0 668 6
4. UCLA 3-0 668 7
6. Notre Dame 3-0 665 5
7. Louisville 5-0 652 10
8. Ohio State 4-1 561 8
9. Baylor 3-1 560 3
10. Oregon 3-1 464 11
11. Florida State 4-0 440 14
12. Stanford 2-2 412 9
13. West Virginia 3-0 405 15
14. Tennessee 3-0 358 18
15. Maryland 2-2 355 13
16. South Florida 4-0 280 22
17. Duke 2-1 261 12
18. Oregon State 2-1 252 17
19. Missouri 3-1 142 16
20. Marquette 1-1 115 19
21. DePaul 3-1 100 20
22. Michigan 2-1 90 23
23. N.C. State 5-0 81 —
23. California 2-1 81 25
25. Texas A&M 2-1 78 —
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 76, Kentucky 75, Arizona State 61, Villanova 31, Syracuse 28, Michigan State 26, Virginia Tech 26, Northern Colorado 25, Green Bay 22, Dayton 21, Georgia Tech 21, Miami 18, Florida Gulf Coast 16, Iowa 9, Middle Tennessee 5, Texas-Arlington 5, Kansas State 3, Elon 2, Indiana 2, Rutgers 2, Washington 2.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.