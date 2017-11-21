Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals

Division I

AT SPRINGFIELD

Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. Mentor (12-1), 7:30

Division II

AT BRUNSWICK

Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. Avon (13-0), 7:30

AT COLUMBUS DESALES

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1), 7:30

Division III

AT MASSILLON PERRY

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1), 7:30

AT PIQUA

Trotwood-Madison (13-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2), 7:30

Division IV

AT HILLIARD DARBY

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1), 7:30

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Shelby (13-0) vs. Steubenville (13-0), 7:30

Division V

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD

Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2), 7:30

AT STRONGSVILLE

Eastwood (13-0) vs. Canfield South Range (13-0), 7:30

Division VI

AT WAPAKONETA

Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-1), 7:30

AT NEW PHILADELPHIA

Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0), 7:30

Division VII

AT ORRVILLE

Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahiga Heights (11-1), 7:30

AT LIMA SENIOR

Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4), 7:30

PREP Girls Basketball

Friday’s Games

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna at New Bremen

Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian

Chillicothe at Ottawa-Glandorf

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Jefferson

Eastside, Ind. at Montpelier

Evergreen at Eastwood

Fort Jennings at St. Marys Memorial

Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Cardinal Stritch

Galion Northmor at Colonel Crawford

Galion Senior at Crestline

Genoa at Maumee

Holiday Classic at Arlington

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Elida, New Knoxville & Findlay at Lima Bath Kewpee Tip-Off

Lake at Gibsonburg

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty Center at Toledo Christian

Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue

Lorain Brookside at Vermilion

Mansfield Senior at Bellevue

Cory-Rawson, Allen East & Arlington at Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament

Miller City at Tinora

Minster at Kalida

Mississinawa Valley at Parkway

Monroeville at Milan Edison

Napoleon at Defiance

New Riegel at Upper Sandusky

North Baltimore at Otsego

North Canton Hoover at West Holmes

Norwalk Senior at Westlake

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Port Clinton at Woodmore

Riverdale at Carey

Shelby at Mansfield Madison

South Central at Castalia Margaretta

Spencerville at Hardin Northern

Swanton at Delta

Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior

Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont

Tournament at Versailles

Van Buren at Elmwood

Van Wert at Ottoville

West Jefferson at North Union

Willard at Buckeye Central

Wynford at River Valley

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Fostoria Senior

Archbold at Hicksville

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Botkins at Parkway

Bucyrus at Galion Northmor

Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln

Continental at Lincolnview

Holgate at Stryker

Holiday Classic at Arlington

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Jackson Center at Minster

Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue

Jouirney to the Tourney at Toledo Rogers

Kewpee Tip-Off at Elida

Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Bath

Kewpee Tip-Off at New Knoxville

Lima Cent. Cath. at Kenton

Lucas at Danbury

Mansfield Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Mansfield Senior at Loudonville

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Tip-Off at Allen East

McDonald’s Tip-Off at Cory-Rawson

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Northwood at Lake

Oak Harbor at Rossford

Opponent at South Central

Ottoville at Convoy Crestview

Plymouth at Seneca East

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney at Sidney Lehman

Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior

Tip-Off Classic at Findlay

Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont

Toledo Bowsher at Dayton Meadowdale

Toledo Woodward at Edgerton

Tournament at Versailles

Upper Sandusky at Riverdale

Wauseon at Tinora

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203

Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250

Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141

Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253

Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165

Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171

Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199

Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 221 196

Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247

Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 320 188

Dallas 5 5 0 .500 242 242

Washington 4 6 0 .400 238 266

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 162 247

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196

Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180

Atlanta 6 4 0 .600 231 210

Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 241 172

Detroit 6 4 0 .600 271 234

Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 242 199

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0

Detroit 27, Chicago 24

Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7

Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7

Houston 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20

N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9, OT

New Orleans 34, Washington 31, OT

L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24

Cincinnati 20, Denver 17

New England 33, Oakland 8

Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 34, Seattle 31

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Buffalo at Kansas City, 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25

Denver at Oakland, 4:25

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday’s Game

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52

Toronto 22 14 8 0 28 80 67

Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58

Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62

Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57

Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74

Florida 20 7 11 2 16 61 72

Buffalo 21 5 12 4 14 48 74

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 20 12 5 3 27 67 63

Columbus 21 13 7 1 27 62 53

Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75

N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66

Washington 22 11 10 1 23 62 70

Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53

N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67

Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 56 56

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55

Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56

Nashville 20 12 6 2 26 65 60

Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53

Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65

Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61

Minnesota 20 9 8 3 21 59 55

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50

Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58

Calgary 20 12 8 0 24 62 63

Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 58 56

San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 47 44

Vancouver 20 9 8 3 21 51 57

Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64

Arizona 23 5 15 3 13 58 86

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Arizona 4, Toronto 1

Calgary 4, Washington 1

Columbus 3, Buffalo 2

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 3

New Jersey 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Philadelphia, late

Edmonton at St. Louis, late

Montreal at Dallas, late

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Florida, 7

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7

Calgary at Columbus, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at Washington, 7

Boston at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Montreal at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 9

San Jose at Arizona, 9

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30

Thursday’s GAMES

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4

Colorado at Minnesota, 4

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5

San Jose at Vegas, 6

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7

Ottawa at Columbus, 7

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30

Nashville at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Dallas, 9

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 16 2 .889 —

Toronto 11 5 .688 4

New York 9 7 .563 6

Philadelphia 9 7 .563 6

Brooklyn 6 10 .375 9

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 10 7 .588 —

Orlando 8 9 .471 2

Charlotte 7 9 .438 2½

Miami 7 9 .438 2½

Atlanta 3 14 .176 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 11 6 .647 —

Cleveland 10 7 .588 1

Indiana 10 8 .556 1½

Milwaukee 8 8 .500 2½

Chicago 3 11 .214 6½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 13 4 .765 —

San Antonio 11 6 .647 2

New Orleans 9 8 .529 4

Memphis 7 9 .438 5½

Dallas 3 15 .167 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 7 .588 —

Portland 10 7 .588 —

Denver 10 7 .588 —

Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 2½

Utah 7 11 .389 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 13 4 .765 —

L.A. Lakers 7 10 .412 6

Phoenix 7 11 .389 6½

L.A. Clippers 5 11 .313 7½

Sacramento 4 13 .235 9

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 118, Minnesota 102

Cleveland 116, Detroit 88

Indiana 105, Orlando 97

Philadelphia 107, Utah 86

New York 107, L.A. Clippers 85

New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 107

Portland 100, Memphis 92

Washington 99, Milwaukee 88

Boston 110, Dallas 102, OT

San Antonio 96, Atlanta 85

Denver 114, Sacramento 98

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7

Portland at Philadelphia, 7

Washington at Charlotte, 7

Boston at Miami, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30

Toronto at New York, 7:30

Dallas at Memphis, 8

Denver at Houston, 8

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8

Orlando at Minnesota, 8

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8

Chicago at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Brooklyn, 12

New York at Atlanta, 7:30

Orlando at Boston, 7:30

Charlotte at Cleveland, 8

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Indiana, 8

Memphis at Denver, 9

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7

Portland at Washington, 7

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30

Boston at Indiana, 8

New York at Houston, 8

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30

Milwaukee at Utah, 9

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s NOV. 28 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday’S match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. (2-9) at Akron (6-5), 7

Miami (Ohio) (4-7) at Ball St. (2-9), 7

Bowling Green (2-9) at E. Michigan (4-7), 7

Thursday’s Games

Edward Waters (1-9) at Alabama St. (4-7), 3

Mississippi (5-6) at Mississippi St. (8-3), 7:30

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan (6-5) at Toledo (9-2), 11:30 a.m.

Miami (10-0) at Pittsburgh (4-7), Noon

N. Illinois (8-3) at Cent. Michigan (6-5), Noon

Navy (6-4) at Houston (6-4), Noon

Baylor (1-10) at TCU (9-2), Noon

Ohio (8-3) at Buffalo (5-6), 1

Missouri (6-5) at Arkansas (4-7), 2:30

South Florida (9-1) at UCF (10-0), 3:30

New Mexico (3-8) at San Diego St. (9-2), 3:30

Texas St. (2-9) at Troy (8-2), 4

Iowa (6-5) at Nebraska (4-7), 4

W. Kentucky (6-5) at FIU (6-4), 7

Virginia Tech (8-3) at Virginia (6-5), 8

Texas Tech (5-6) at Texas (6-5), 8

California (5-6) at UCLA (5-6), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Boston College (6-5) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:20

Michigan St. (8-3) at Rutgers (4-7), 4

South

Florida St. (4-6) at Florida (4-6), Noon

Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Noon

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4), Noon

East Carolina (3-8) at Memphis (9-1), Noon

Duke (5-6) at Wake Forest (7-4), 12:30

UTEP (0-11) at UAB (7-4), 1

FAU (8-3) at Charlotte (1-10), 2

Appalachian St. (6-4) at Georgia St. (6-3), 2

Southern Miss. (7-4) at Marshall (7-4), 2:30

Arkansas St. (6-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-6), 3

Old Dominion (5-6) at Middle Tennessee (5-6), 3

Alabama (11-0) at Auburn (9-2), 3:30

Penn St. (9-2) at Maryland (4-7), 3:30

North Carolina (3-8) at NC State (7-4), 3:30

Vanderbilt (4-7) at Tennessee (4-7), 4

Georgia Southern (1-9) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5), 5

Grambling St. (9-1) vs. Southern U. (7-3) at New Orleans, 5

Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (8-3), 7:30

UTSA (6-4) at Louisiana Tech (5-6), 7:30

Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3), 7:30

Midwest

UConn (3-8) at Cincinnati (3-8), Noon

Ohio St. (9-2) at Michigan (8-3), Noon

Indiana (5-6) at Purdue (5-6), Noon

Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (6-5), 3:30

Wisconsin (11-0) at Minnesota (5-6), 3:30

Northwestern (8-3) at Illinois (2-9), 4

Southwest

Kansas (1-10) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), Noon

Tulane (5-6) at SMU (6-5), Noon

North Texas (8-3) at Rice (1-10), 1

West Virginia (7-4) at Oklahoma (10-1), 3:45

Temple (5-6) at Tulsa (2-9), 4

Prairie View (5-5) at Texas Southern (2-8), 7

Far West

UNLV (5-6) at Nevada (2-9), 3

Boise St. (9-2) at Fresno St. (8-3), 3:30

Idaho (3-7) at New Mexico St. (4-6), 4

Arizona (7-4) at Arizona St. (6-5), 4:30

Wyoming (7-4) at San Jose St. (1-11), 5

Oregon St. (1-10) at Oregon (6-5), 7

Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (8-3), 8

Washington (9-2) at Washington St. (9-2), 8

BYU (3-9) at Hawaii (3-8), 9

Colorado (5-6) at Utah (5-6), 10

Utah St. (6-5) at Air Force (4-7), 10:15

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Furman at Elon, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

San Diego at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

West Chester (8-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-0), Noon

West Florida (8-3) at West Georgia (9-3), Noon

Findlay (10-2) at Assumption (10-1), 1 p.m.

Delta St. (9-3) at West Alabama (9-2), 1 p.m.

Midwestern State (10-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.

Ferris State (10-1) at Fort Hays State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M (10-1) at Central Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.

Harding (9-3) at Ashland (11-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

North Central (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-0), Noon

Trine (11-0) at Wartburg (11-0), Noon

Case Western (11-0) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Frostburg State (10-1) at Washington & Jefferson (11-0), Noon

Husson (10-1) at Delaware Valley (11-0), Noon

Wesley (10-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon

Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Berry (11-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0), Noon

Saint Xavier (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (10-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (11-0), 1 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended free agent LHP Kevin Duchene 100 games, Toronto RHP Juan Jimenez and LHP Naswell Paulino (DSL Blue Jays) 72 games, Toronto RHP Jol Concepcion (GCL Blue Jays) 60 games and Kansas City RHP Travis Eckert (Lexington-SAL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Alec Zumwalt to director of baseball operations. Named Albert Gonzalez assistant general manager of international operations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jim Hickey pitching coach, Will Venable first base coach and Jim Benedict special assistant to baseball operations. Promoted first base coach Brandon Hyde to bench coach.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Named Dan Sabreen vice president of public relations.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DL Jamie Meder and Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve. Signed DB Justin Currie. Signed DL Tyrone Holmes from the practice squad and DB Jacob Hagen to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Datone Jones.

Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina LW Trevor Gillies three games.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American track and field athlete Royce Dates accepted a four-year sanction for his anti-doping rule violations.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (32) 3-0 800 1

2. South Carolina 4-0 758 2

3. Mississippi State 3-0 678 4

4. Texas 3-0 668 6

4. UCLA 3-0 668 7

6. Notre Dame 3-0 665 5

7. Louisville 5-0 652 10

8. Ohio State 4-1 561 8

9. Baylor 3-1 560 3

10. Oregon 3-1 464 11

11. Florida State 4-0 440 14

12. Stanford 2-2 412 9

13. West Virginia 3-0 405 15

14. Tennessee 3-0 358 18

15. Maryland 2-2 355 13

16. South Florida 4-0 280 22

17. Duke 2-1 261 12

18. Oregon State 2-1 252 17

19. Missouri 3-1 142 16

20. Marquette 1-1 115 19

21. DePaul 3-1 100 20

22. Michigan 2-1 90 23

23. N.C. State 5-0 81 —

23. California 2-1 81 25

25. Texas A&M 2-1 78 —

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 76, Kentucky 75, Arizona State 61, Villanova 31, Syracuse 28, Michigan State 26, Virginia Tech 26, Northern Colorado 25, Green Bay 22, Dayton 21, Georgia Tech 21, Miami 18, Florida Gulf Coast 16, Iowa 9, Middle Tennessee 5, Texas-Arlington 5, Kansas State 3, Elon 2, Indiana 2, Rutgers 2, Washington 2.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

