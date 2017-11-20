Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals
Division I
AT SPRINGFIELD
Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. Mentor (12-1), 7:30
Division II
AT BRUNSWICK
Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. Avon (13-0), 7:30
AT COLUMBUS DESALES
Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1), 7:30
Division III
AT MASSILLON PERRY
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1), 7:30
AT PIQUA
Trotwood-Madison (13-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2), 7:30
Division IV
AT HILLIARD DARBY
New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1), 7:30
AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Shelby (13-0) vs. Steubenville (13-0), 7:30
Division V
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD
Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2), 7:30
AT STRONGSVILLE
Eastwood (13-0) vs. Canfield South Range (13-0), 7:30
Division VI
AT WAPAKONETA
Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-1), 7:30
AT NEW PHILADELPHIA
Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0), 7:30
Division VII
AT ORRVILLE
Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahiga Heights (11-1), 7:30
AT LIMA SENIOR
Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4), 7:30
PREP Girls Basketball
Friday’s Games
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna at New Bremen
Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian
Chillicothe at Ottawa-Glandorf
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Jefferson
Eastside, Ind. at Montpelier
Evergreen at Eastwood
Fort Jennings at St. Marys Memorial
Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Cardinal Stritch
Galion Northmor at Colonel Crawford
Galion Senior at Crestline
Genoa at Maumee
Holiday Classic at Arlington
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Elida, New Knoxville & Findlay at Lima Bath Kewpee Tip-Off
Lake at Gibsonburg
Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty Center at Toledo Christian
Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue
Lorain Brookside at Vermilion
Mansfield Senior at Bellevue
Cory-Rawson, Allen East & Arlington at Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament
Miller City at Tinora
Minster at Kalida
Mississinawa Valley at Parkway
Monroeville at Milan Edison
Napoleon at Defiance
New Riegel at Upper Sandusky
North Baltimore at Otsego
North Canton Hoover at West Holmes
Norwalk Senior at Westlake
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Port Clinton at Woodmore
Riverdale at Carey
Shelby at Mansfield Madison
South Central at Castalia Margaretta
Spencerville at Hardin Northern
Swanton at Delta
Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior
Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont
Tournament at Versailles
Van Buren at Elmwood
Van Wert at Ottoville
West Jefferson at North Union
Willard at Buckeye Central
Wynford at River Valley
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Fostoria Senior
Archbold at Hicksville
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Botkins at Parkway
Bucyrus at Galion Northmor
Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln
Continental at Lincolnview
Holgate at Stryker
Holiday Classic at Arlington
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Jackson Center at Minster
Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue
Jouirney to the Tourney at Toledo Rogers
Kewpee Tip-Off at Elida
Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Bath
Kewpee Tip-Off at New Knoxville
Lima Cent. Cath. at Kenton
Lucas at Danbury
Mansfield Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Mansfield Senior at Loudonville
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Tip-Off at Allen East
McDonald’s Tip-Off at Cory-Rawson
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
Northwood at Lake
Oak Harbor at Rossford
Opponent at South Central
Ottoville at Convoy Crestview
Plymouth at Seneca East
Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney at Sidney Lehman
Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior
Tip-Off Classic at Findlay
Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont
Toledo Bowsher at Dayton Meadowdale
Toledo Woodward at Edgerton
Tournament at Versailles
Upper Sandusky at Riverdale
Wauseon at Tinora
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203
Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250
Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141
Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199
Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 221 196
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 320 188
Dallas 5 5 0 .500 242 242
Washington 4 6 0 .400 238 266
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 162 247
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 241 172
Detroit 6 4 0 .600 271 234
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0
Detroit 27, Chicago 24
Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7
Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7
Houston 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20
N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9, OT
New Orleans 34, Washington 31, OT
L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24
Cincinnati 20, Denver 17
New England 33, Oakland 8
Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Seattle, late
Thursday’s GameS
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30
L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30
Sunday’s GameS
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1
Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Buffalo at Kansas City, 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05
Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25
Denver at Oakland, 4:25
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday, Nov. 27 Game
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52
Toronto 22 14 8 0 28 80 67
Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58
Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62
Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57
Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74
Florida 20 7 11 2 16 61 72
Buffalo 21 5 12 4 14 48 74
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 20 12 5 3 27 67 63
Columbus 21 13 7 1 27 62 53
Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75
N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66
Washington 22 11 10 1 23 62 70
Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53
N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67
Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 56 56
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55
Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56
Nashville 20 12 6 2 26 65 60
Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53
Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65
Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61
Minnesota 20 9 8 3 21 59 55
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50
Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58
Calgary 20 12 8 0 24 62 63
Anaheim 19 9 7 3 21 55 54
Vancouver 20 9 8 3 21 51 57
San Jose 18 10 8 0 20 45 41
Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64
Arizona 23 5 15 3 13 58 86
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Colorado 4, Detroit 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 0
Anaheim 3, Florida 2
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2
Monday’s Results
Arizona 4, Toronto 1
Calgary 4, Washington 1
Columbus 3, Buffalo 2
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 3
New Jersey 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Florida, 7
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7
Calgary at Columbus, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at Washington, 7
Boston at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Montreal at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 9
San Jose at Arizona, 9
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30
Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 2 .882 —
Toronto 11 5 .688 3½
New York 9 7 .563 5½
Philadelphia 9 7 .563 5½
Brooklyn 6 10 .375 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 7 .588 —
Orlando 8 9 .471 2
Charlotte 7 9 .438 2½
Miami 7 9 .438 2½
Atlanta 3 14 .176 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 11 6 .647 —
Cleveland 10 7 .588 1
Indiana 10 8 .556 1½
Milwaukee 8 8 .500 2½
Chicago 3 11 .214 6½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 13 4 .765 —
San Antonio 11 6 .647 2
New Orleans 9 8 .529 4
Memphis 7 9 .438 5½
Dallas 3 14 .176 10
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 7 .588 —
Portland 10 7 .588 —
Denver 9 7 .563 ½
Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 2½
Utah 7 11 .389 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 13 4 .765 —
L.A. Lakers 7 10 .412 6
Phoenix 7 11 .389 6½
L.A. Clippers 5 11 .313 7½
Sacramento 4 12 .250 8½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 100, Washington 91
Indiana 120, Miami 95
Golden State 118, Brooklyn 111
Detroit 100, Minnesota 97
Phoenix 113, Chicago 105
L.A. Lakers 127, Denver 109
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 118, Minnesota 102
Cleveland 116, Detroit 88
Indiana 105, Orlando 97
Philadelphia 107, Utah 86
New York 107, L.A. Clippers 85
New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 107
Portland 100, Memphis 92
Washington 99, Milwaukee 88
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
San Antonio 96, Atlanta 85
Denver at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7
Portland at Philadelphia, 7
Washington at Charlotte, 7
Boston at Miami, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30
Toronto at New York, 7:30
Dallas at Memphis, 8
Denver at Houston, 8
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8
Orlando at Minnesota, 8
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8
Chicago at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Portland at Brooklyn, 12
New York at Atlanta, 7:30
Orlando at Boston, 7:30
Charlotte at Cleveland, 8
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Indiana, 8
Memphis at Denver, 9
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s NOV. 28 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Coaches
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (26) 11-0 650 1
2. Jacksonville State 10-1 612 2
3. Central Arkansas 10-1 588 3
4. North Dakota State 10-1 547 6
5. Sam Houston State 10-1 538 4
6. South Dakota State 9-2 537 5
7. North Carolina A&T 11-0 481 T7
8. Weber State 9-2 438 9
9. Wofford 9-2 430 T7
10. Western Illinois 8-3 410 10
11. Stony Brook 9-2 364 12
12. Grambling State 9-1 357 11
13. Southern Utah 9-2 326 18
14. Samford 8-3 317 13
15. McNeese 9-2 242 19
16. Kennesaw State 10-1 224 21
17. Elon 8-3 209 15
18. South Dakota 7-4 201 16
19. Eastern Washington 7-4 189 20
20. New Hampshire 7-4 142 14
21. Northern Iowa 7-4 138 NR
22. Nicholls 8-3 115 17
23. Monmouth 9-2 65 22
24. Yale 9-1 58 NR
25. Furman 7-4 57 24
Others receiving votes: Northern Arizona 51, Austin Peay 49, Richmond 38, Illinois State 34, Delaware 12, San Diego 11, Central Connecticut State 10, Sacramento State 6, Montana 2, Southeastern Louisiana 1, Western Carolina 1.
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (153) 11-0 3825 1
2. Jacksonville State 10-1 3591 2
3. Central Arkansas 10-1 3456 3
4. North Dakota State 10-1 3359 4
5. Sam Houston State 10-1 3186 5
6. South Dakota State 9-2 3110 6
7. North Carolina A&T 11-0 2706 8
8. Wofford 9-2 2684 7
9. Western Illinois 8-3 2443 9
10. Stony Brook 9-2 2287 10
11. Weber State 9-2 2218 12
12. Southern Utah 9-2 2046 14
13. Grambling State 9-1 1843 13
14. Samford 8-3 1781 17
15. Elon 8-3 1719 11
16. South Dakota 7-4 1332 15
17. Eastern Washington 7-4 1316 18
18. Kennesaw State 10-1 1223 22
19. McNeese 9-2 1203 19
20. UNI 7-4 931 24
21. New Hampshire 7-4 656 16
22. Furman 7-4 613 20
23. Illinois State 6-5 416 21
24. Yale 9-1 364 NR
25. Northern Arizona 7-4 354 23
Others: Austin Peay 290, Nicholls 221, Monmouth 157, Delaware 80, Richmond 71, Sacramento State 69, Columbia 48, Montana 32, Western Carolina 26, Central Connecticut State 21, San Diego 18, Youngstown State 13, North Carolina Central 8, Southern University 4, Howard 2, Colgate 2, Bethune-Cookman 1.
Tuesday’s Games
Kent St. (2-9) at Akron (6-5), 7
Miami (Ohio) (4-7) at Ball St. (2-9), 7
Bowling Green (2-9) at E. Michigan (4-7), 7
Thursday’s Games
Edward Waters (1-9) at Alabama St. (4-7), 3
Mississippi (5-6) at Mississippi St. (8-3), 7:30
Friday’s Games
W. Michigan (6-5) at Toledo (9-2), 11:30 a.m.
Miami (10-0) at Pittsburgh (4-7), Noon
N. Illinois (8-3) at Cent. Michigan (6-5), Noon
Navy (6-4) at Houston (6-4), Noon
Baylor (1-10) at TCU (9-2), Noon
Ohio (8-3) at Buffalo (5-6), 1
Missouri (6-5) at Arkansas (4-7), 2:30
South Florida (9-1) at UCF (10-0), 3:30
New Mexico (3-8) at San Diego St. (9-2), 3:30
Texas St. (2-9) at Troy (8-2), 4
Iowa (6-5) at Nebraska (4-7), 4
W. Kentucky (6-5) at FIU (6-4), 7
Virginia Tech (8-3) at Virginia (6-5), 8
Texas Tech (5-6) at Texas (6-5), 8
California (5-6) at UCLA (5-6), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Boston College (6-5) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:20
Michigan St. (8-3) at Rutgers (4-7), 4
South
Florida St. (4-6) at Florida (4-6), Noon
Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Noon
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4), Noon
East Carolina (3-8) at Memphis (9-1), Noon
Duke (5-6) at Wake Forest (7-4), 12:30
UTEP (0-11) at UAB (7-4), 1
FAU (8-3) at Charlotte (1-10), 2
Appalachian St. (6-4) at Georgia St. (6-3), 2
Southern Miss. (7-4) at Marshall (7-4), 2:30
Arkansas St. (6-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-6), 3
Old Dominion (5-6) at Middle Tennessee (5-6), 3
Alabama (11-0) at Auburn (9-2), 3:30
Penn St. (9-2) at Maryland (4-7), 3:30
North Carolina (3-8) at NC State (7-4), 3:30
Vanderbilt (4-7) at Tennessee (4-7), 4
Georgia Southern (1-9) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5), 5
Grambling St. (9-1) vs. Southern U. (7-3) at New Orleans, 5
Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (8-3), 7:30
UTSA (6-4) at Louisiana Tech (5-6), 7:30
Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3), 7:30
Midwest
UConn (3-8) at Cincinnati (3-8), Noon
Ohio St. (9-2) at Michigan (8-3), Noon
Indiana (5-6) at Purdue (5-6), Noon
Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (6-5), 3:30
Wisconsin (11-0) at Minnesota (5-6), 3:30
Northwestern (8-3) at Illinois (2-9), 4
Southwest
Kansas (1-10) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), Noon
Tulane (5-6) at SMU (6-5), Noon
North Texas (8-3) at Rice (1-10), 1
West Virginia (7-4) at Oklahoma (10-1), 3:45
Temple (5-6) at Tulsa (2-9), 4
Prairie View (5-5) at Texas Southern (2-8), 7
Far West
UNLV (5-6) at Nevada (2-9), 3
Boise St. (9-2) at Fresno St. (8-3), 3:30
Idaho (3-7) at New Mexico St. (4-6), 4
Arizona (7-4) at Arizona St. (6-5), 4:30
Wyoming (7-4) at San Jose St. (1-11), 5
Oregon St. (1-10) at Oregon (6-5), 7
Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (8-3), 8
Washington (9-2) at Washington St. (9-2), 8
BYU (3-9) at Hawaii (3-8), 9
Colorado (5-6) at Utah (5-6), 10
Utah St. (6-5) at Air Force (4-7), 10:15
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Furman at Elon, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Samford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
San Diego at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
West Chester (8-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-0), Noon
West Florida (8-3) at West Georgia (9-3), Noon
Findlay (10-2) at Assumption (10-1), 1 p.m.
Delta St. (9-3) at West Alabama (9-2), 1 p.m.
Midwestern State (10-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.
Ferris State (10-1) at Fort Hays State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M (10-1) at Central Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.
Harding (9-3) at Ashland (11-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s Second Round
North Central (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-0), Noon
Trine (11-0) at Wartburg (11-0), Noon
Case Western (11-0) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon
Frostburg State (10-1) at Washington & Jefferson (11-0), Noon
Husson (10-1) at Delaware Valley (11-0), Noon
Wesley (10-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon
Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Berry (11-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0), Noon
Saint Xavier (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (10-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (11-0), 1 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (54) 4-0 1613 1
2. Arizona (11) 3-0 1527 3
3. Kansas 3-0 1504 4
4. Michigan St. 2-1 1390 2
5. Villanova 3-0 1345 5
6. Wichita St. 2-0 1321 6
7. Florida 3-0 1117 8
8. Kentucky 3-1 1104 7
9. North Carolina 2-0 1079 9
10. Southern Cal 3-0 1055 10
11. Miami 3-0 918 11
12. Cincinnati 3-0 893 12
13. Notre Dame 3-0 857 13
14. Minnesota 4-0 754 14
15. Xavier 3-0 750 15
16. Texas A&M 2-0 618 16
17. Gonzaga 3-0 540 17
18. Purdue 4-0 527 19
19. Louisville 2-0 466 18
20. Seton Hall 4-0 370 22
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-0 344 21
22. Baylor 3-0 206 25
23. UCLA 3-0 191 23
23. West Virginia 2-1 191 24
25. Alabama 3-0 133 —
Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (29) 4-0 793 1
2. Kansas (2) 3-0 746 3
3. Villanova (1) 3-0 678 6
4. Arizona 3-0 677 5
5. Michigan State 2-1 670 2
6. Wichita State 2-0 616 8
7. Florida 3-0 583 7
8. Kentucky 3-1 559 4
9. North Carolina 2-0 532 9
10. Southern Cal 3-0 428 11
11. Miami 3-0 420 12
12. Notre Dame 3-0 406 14
13. Cincinnati 3-0 403 13
14. Xavier 3-0 363 17
15. Minnesota 4-0 343 15
16. Purdue 4-0 305 21
17. Gonzaga 3-0 280 19
18. Louisville 2-0 224 16
19. Texas A&M 2-0 193 —
20. West Virginia 2-1 190 10
21. Saint Mary’s 4-0 185 22
22. Seton Hall 4-0 137 23
23. UCLA 3-0 136 18
24. Baylor 3-0 113 24
25. Virginia 4-0 77 —
Others receiving votes: Alabama 56, Texas Tech 56, Creighton 35, Oregon 26, SMU 19, Missouri 17, TCU 16, Arkansas 13, Maryland 13, Northwestern 12, Oklahoma 8, South Carolina 8, Wisconsin 8, Michigan 7, Providence 7, Temple 7, Texas 7, Georgia 5, Oakland 5, Virginia Tech 5, Butler 4, Rhode Island 3, Texas-Arlington 3, Utah 2, Nevada 1.
The Women’s AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 3-0 800 1
2. Texas 3-0 740 2
3. South Carolina 4-0 712 4
4. Louisville 5-0 696 5
5. UCLA 3-0 672 8
6. Notre Dame 3-0 647 6
7. Mississippi St. 3-0 617 7
8. Baylor 3-1 580 3
9. Ohio St. 4-1 571 9
10. Oregon 3-1 478 10
11. West Virginia 3-0 439 12
12. Tennessee 2-0 416 13
13. Florida St. 4-0 375 17
14. Stanford 2-2 361 14
15. Maryland 2-2 314 15
16. Duke 2-1 310 11
17. South Florida 3-0 265 22
18. Oregon St. 2-1 255 18
19. Texas A&M 2-1 183 19
20. Marquette 1-1 155 16
21. California 2-1 151 20
22. Kentucky 4-0 144 25
23. Missouri 3-1 135 23
24. Arizona St. 4-0 106 —
25. Michigan 2-1 93 24
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 64, Villanova 26, Michigan St. 22, DePaul 15, Green Bay 14, New Mexico 8, Iowa 5, Oklahoma St. 4, Southern Cal 4, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, N. Colorado 3, Purdue 3, Rutgers 3, Western Kentucky 2, Georgia Tech 2, Princeton 2, Dayton 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 102, Oneonta 77
Bucknell 115, Siena 92
Rider 67, George Washington 65
St. Bonaventure 96, Md.-Eastern Shore 48
St. John’s 71, Molloy 43
Syracuse 74, Oakland 50
Texas A&M 72, Oklahoma St. 55
UMKC 74, Manhattan 63
West Virginia 91, Long Beach St. 62
SOUTH
Campbell 98, Johnson & Wales (NC) 53
Charleston Southern 107, Toccoa Falls 36
Charlotte 83, Presbyterian 74
Chattanooga 67, Alabama St. 50
Duke 92, Furman 63
ETSU 81, Delaware St. 57
East Carolina 72, Cleveland St. 69
Florida A&M 77, Albany (Ga.) 59
Jacksonville 88, Webber 70
Jacksonville St. 86, Savannah St. 71
Kentucky 70, Troy 62
Lindsey Wilson 99, Simmons 75
Marquette 95, VCU 83
Maryland 76, Jackson St. 45
Mississippi St. 77, Green Bay 68
Prairie View 80, E. Kentucky 70
Richmond 63, UAB 50
SC-Upstate 79, Paine 59
Southern Miss. 90, Blue Mountain 46
Stetson 87, Ave Maria 53
Towson 76, FAU 52
Transylvania 89, Centre 83
UNC Greensboro 79, Delaware 66
William Peace 89, Hampden-Sydney 70
MIDWEST
Bemidji St. 115, Oak Hills 50
Bowling Green 109, Lake Erie 106, OT
Cincinnati 73, Buffalo 67
Creighton 100, UCLA 89
Davenport 80, Grace Bible 78
Georgia Southern 74, Missouri St. 73
Kansas St. 80, N. Arizona 58
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Iowa 71
Minot St. 84, Valley City St. 71
Mount Mercy 96, Faith Baptist 33
Northern St. (SD) 68, Black Hills St. 46
Penn 93, N. Illinois 80
South Dakota 93, Mount Marty 54
Wis.-La Crosse 73, Viterbo 69
Wright St. 73, Tiffin 49
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 92, Howard 78
Lipscomb 71, Abilene Christian 67
Montana 69, Oral Roberts 64
Rio Grande 73, North Texas 49
FAR WEST
Georgia St. 68, E. Washington 50
Utah Valley 97, E. Oregon 52
Wyoming 77, S. Dakota St. 65
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of LHP Jalen Beeks and RHP Chandler Shepherd from Pawtucket (IL) and RHP pitcher Ty Buttrey from Portland (EL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contracts of INF Casey Gillaspie from Charlotte (IL), OF Eloy Jimenez from Birmingham (SL), OF Luis Alexander Basabe and LHP Ian Clarkin from Winston-Salem (Carolina), and OF Micker Adolfo from Kannapolis (SAL). Assigned RHPs Chris Beck and Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of LHPs Tim Hill and Eric Stout and C Meibrys Viloria.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Jaime Barria, Jesus Castillo, Jake Jewell and OF Michael Hermosillo.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Added RHP Zack Littell and LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and Lewis Thorpe to the 40-man roster.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired OF Ramon Laureano from Houston for RHP Brandon Bailey. Assigned RHP Bobby Wahl outright to Nashville (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ronald Herrera from the New York Yankees for LHP Reiver Sanmartin. Purchased the contracts of RHP Ariel Jurado, C Jose Trevino and INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Frisco (Texas) and RHP Jonathan Hernandez and LHPs Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from Down East (Carolina).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Tyler Barnes senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations Teddy Werner senior vice president of marketing and fan experience and Marti Wronski general counsel and senior vice president of administration. Promoted Jill Aronoff to vice president of retail. Named Tai Pauls vice president of hospitality.
NEW YORK METS — Added RHPs Tyler Bashlor, Corey Oswalt and Gerson Bautista and INF Luis Guillorme to the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed INF Engelb Vielma off waivers from San Francisco Giants. Selected the contracts of RHP Seranthony Dominguez and LHP Ranger Suarez from Clearwater (FSL), and RHPs Franklyn Kilome and Jose Taveras from Reading (EL). Designated RHPs Mark Appel and Alberto Tirado for assignment. Assigned LHP Elniery Garcia outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Purchased the contracts of LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Derian Gonzalez and OFs Oscar Mercado and Tyler O’Neill.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Potomac (Carolina).
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Kuery DeLaCruz.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHPs Troy Marks, Nicco Blank and Bryce Morrow.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Mike Anthony, RHP Steve Hagen, LHP Patrick McGrath and C Ryan Rinsky to contract extensions. Signed OF Connor Crane.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed OF Roberto Gonzalez.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Matt Chavarria and LHP Anthony Paesano to contract extensions. Signed OF/1B Justin Chigbogu and C Jake Henson.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Mike Hill and RHP Zach Strecker to contract extensions.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Denver coach Michael Malone one game for entering the court, halting play and making contact with a game official during a Nov. 19 game at the Los Angeles Lakers.
BOXING
AIBA — Announced the resignation of president C. K. Wu.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Pittsburgh OT Marcus Gilbert four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancers policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Andre Ellington. Signed RB Bronson Hill to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Cairo Santos. Waived K Connor Barth.
DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator. Promoted Klint Kubiak to quarterbacks coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed DL Sheldon Day off waivers from Jacksonville.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed S Derek Jones to a two-year contract.
HARNESS RACING
YONKERS RACEWAY — Named Robert Haughton director of racing.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Julius Honka from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Matej Machovsky, D Vili Saarijarvi and F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros and Fs Frederick Gaudreau and Pontus Aberg from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee. Recalled D Joonas Lyytinen from Norfolk (ECHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Cleveland D Cameron Gaunce three games for a boarding incident in a Nov. 18 game against Milwaukee.
GRAND RAPIDS — Assigned F Luke Esposito to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Shawn St. Amant to Colorado (ECHL).
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced G Philippe Desrosiers was recalled by Texas (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised contract options on G Alec Kann, D Mikey Ambrose, Ms Julian Gressel and Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu and F Romario Williams.
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Announced it has reacquired FC Kansas City’s membership interest and assigned the contract rights of the players to Salt Lake City.
College
DELAWARE — Named John Lynch diving coach.
FLORIDA A&M — Announced the resignation of football coach Alex Wood. Named Edwin Pata interim football coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sherri Heard women’s volleyball coach.
SOUTH ALABAMA — Announced the resignation of football coach Joey Jones, effective after the season.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 51, Van Buren 18
Van Buren (7th) 31, Hopewell-Loudon 25
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio Midwestern at Bluffton, 8
women’s basketball
Ohio Northern at Defiance, 5:30
Heidelberg at Bluffton, 6
Prep Bowling
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph, 4
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Morning Glories League
High series: Susan Stemen, LaRiche Chevrolet, 513. High game: Barb Galbraith, Mt. Blanchard Gun Club, 191.
Blanchard Valley Special Olympics
High series: (men) Rusty Thomas 428; (women) Rachel Bormuth 282. High game: (men) Thomas 169; (women) Michelle Boyles 113.
LOCAL & AREA
L-B Football Tickets
Liberty-Benton will have a presale of tickets for Friday’s state semifinal football game against Marion Local at Wapakoneta. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office at the following times: Wednesday noon-1 p.m., Wednesday 6-7 p.m., Friday 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $8; all tickets at the gate are $10. Liberty-Benton receives a portion of the presale.
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If interested, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.