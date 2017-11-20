Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals

Division I

AT SPRINGFIELD

Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. Mentor (12-1), 7:30

Division II

AT BRUNSWICK

Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. Avon (13-0), 7:30

AT COLUMBUS DESALES

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1), 7:30

Division III

AT MASSILLON PERRY

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1), 7:30

AT PIQUA

Trotwood-Madison (13-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2), 7:30

Division IV

AT HILLIARD DARBY

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1), 7:30

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Shelby (13-0) vs. Steubenville (13-0), 7:30

Division V

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD

Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2), 7:30

AT STRONGSVILLE

Eastwood (13-0) vs. Canfield South Range (13-0), 7:30

Division VI

AT WAPAKONETA

Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-1), 7:30

AT NEW PHILADELPHIA

Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0), 7:30

Division VII

AT ORRVILLE

Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahiga Heights (11-1), 7:30

AT LIMA SENIOR

Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4), 7:30

PREP Girls Basketball

Friday’s Games

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna at New Bremen

Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian

Chillicothe at Ottawa-Glandorf

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Delphos St. John’s at Delphos Jefferson

Eastside, Ind. at Montpelier

Evergreen at Eastwood

Fort Jennings at St. Marys Memorial

Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Cardinal Stritch

Galion Northmor at Colonel Crawford

Galion Senior at Crestline

Genoa at Maumee

Holiday Classic at Arlington

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Elida, New Knoxville & Findlay at Lima Bath Kewpee Tip-Off

Lake at Gibsonburg

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

Liberty Center at Toledo Christian

Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue

Lorain Brookside at Vermilion

Mansfield Senior at Bellevue

Cory-Rawson, Allen East & Arlington at Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament

Miller City at Tinora

Minster at Kalida

Mississinawa Valley at Parkway

Monroeville at Milan Edison

Napoleon at Defiance

New Riegel at Upper Sandusky

North Baltimore at Otsego

North Canton Hoover at West Holmes

Norwalk Senior at Westlake

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Port Clinton at Woodmore

Riverdale at Carey

Shelby at Mansfield Madison

South Central at Castalia Margaretta

Spencerville at Hardin Northern

Swanton at Delta

Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior

Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont

Tournament at Versailles

Van Buren at Elmwood

Van Wert at Ottoville

West Jefferson at North Union

Willard at Buckeye Central

Wynford at River Valley

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Fostoria Senior

Archbold at Hicksville

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Botkins at Parkway

Bucyrus at Galion Northmor

Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln

Continental at Lincolnview

Holgate at Stryker

Holiday Classic at Arlington

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Jackson Center at Minster

Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue

Jouirney to the Tourney at Toledo Rogers

Kewpee Tip-Off at Elida

Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Bath

Kewpee Tip-Off at New Knoxville

Lima Cent. Cath. at Kenton

Lucas at Danbury

Mansfield Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Mansfield Senior at Loudonville

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Tip-Off at Allen East

McDonald’s Tip-Off at Cory-Rawson

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

Northwood at Lake

Oak Harbor at Rossford

Opponent at South Central

Ottoville at Convoy Crestview

Plymouth at Seneca East

Sandusky Perkins at Western Reserve

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney at Sidney Lehman

Tip-Off Classic at Ashland Senior

Tip-Off Classic at Findlay

Tip-Off Classic at Ridgemont

Toledo Bowsher at Dayton Meadowdale

Toledo Woodward at Edgerton

Tournament at Versailles

Upper Sandusky at Riverdale

Wauseon at Tinora

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203

Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250

Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141

Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253

Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165

Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171

Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199

Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 221 196

Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247

Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 320 188

Dallas 5 5 0 .500 242 242

Washington 4 6 0 .400 238 266

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 162 247

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196

Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180

Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179

Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 241 172

Detroit 6 4 0 .600 271 234

Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0

Detroit 27, Chicago 24

Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7

Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7

Houston 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20

N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9, OT

New Orleans 34, Washington 31, OT

L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24

Cincinnati 20, Denver 17

New England 33, Oakland 8

Philadelphia 37, Dallas 9

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Game

Atlanta at Seattle, late

Thursday’s GameS

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30

Sunday’s GameS

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Buffalo at Kansas City, 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25

Denver at Oakland, 4:25

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday, Nov. 27 Game

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52

Toronto 22 14 8 0 28 80 67

Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58

Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62

Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57

Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74

Florida 20 7 11 2 16 61 72

Buffalo 21 5 12 4 14 48 74

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 20 12 5 3 27 67 63

Columbus 21 13 7 1 27 62 53

Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75

N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66

Washington 22 11 10 1 23 62 70

Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53

N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67

Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 56 56

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55

Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56

Nashville 20 12 6 2 26 65 60

Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53

Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65

Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61

Minnesota 20 9 8 3 21 59 55

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50

Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58

Calgary 20 12 8 0 24 62 63

Anaheim 19 9 7 3 21 55 54

Vancouver 20 9 8 3 21 51 57

San Jose 18 10 8 0 20 45 41

Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64

Arizona 23 5 15 3 13 58 86

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado 4, Detroit 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 0

Anaheim 3, Florida 2

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2

Monday’s Results

Arizona 4, Toronto 1

Calgary 4, Washington 1

Columbus 3, Buffalo 2

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 3

New Jersey 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Florida, 7

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7

Calgary at Columbus, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at Washington, 7

Boston at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Montreal at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 9

San Jose at Arizona, 9

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 2 .882 —

Toronto 11 5 .688 3½

New York 9 7 .563 5½

Philadelphia 9 7 .563 5½

Brooklyn 6 10 .375 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 10 7 .588 —

Orlando 8 9 .471 2

Charlotte 7 9 .438 2½

Miami 7 9 .438 2½

Atlanta 3 14 .176 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 11 6 .647 —

Cleveland 10 7 .588 1

Indiana 10 8 .556 1½

Milwaukee 8 8 .500 2½

Chicago 3 11 .214 6½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 13 4 .765 —

San Antonio 11 6 .647 2

New Orleans 9 8 .529 4

Memphis 7 9 .438 5½

Dallas 3 14 .176 10

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 7 .588 —

Portland 10 7 .588 —

Denver 9 7 .563 ½

Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 2½

Utah 7 11 .389 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 13 4 .765 —

L.A. Lakers 7 10 .412 6

Phoenix 7 11 .389 6½

L.A. Clippers 5 11 .313 7½

Sacramento 4 12 .250 8½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 100, Washington 91

Indiana 120, Miami 95

Golden State 118, Brooklyn 111

Detroit 100, Minnesota 97

Phoenix 113, Chicago 105

L.A. Lakers 127, Denver 109

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 118, Minnesota 102

Cleveland 116, Detroit 88

Indiana 105, Orlando 97

Philadelphia 107, Utah 86

New York 107, L.A. Clippers 85

New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 107

Portland 100, Memphis 92

Washington 99, Milwaukee 88

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

San Antonio 96, Atlanta 85

Denver at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7

Portland at Philadelphia, 7

Washington at Charlotte, 7

Boston at Miami, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30

Toronto at New York, 7:30

Dallas at Memphis, 8

Denver at Houston, 8

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8

Orlando at Minnesota, 8

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8

Chicago at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Brooklyn, 12

New York at Atlanta, 7:30

Orlando at Boston, 7:30

Charlotte at Cleveland, 8

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Indiana, 8

Memphis at Denver, 9

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s NOV. 28 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday’S match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Coaches

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (26) 11-0 650 1

2. Jacksonville State 10-1 612 2

3. Central Arkansas 10-1 588 3

4. North Dakota State 10-1 547 6

5. Sam Houston State 10-1 538 4

6. South Dakota State 9-2 537 5

7. North Carolina A&T 11-0 481 T7

8. Weber State 9-2 438 9

9. Wofford 9-2 430 T7

10. Western Illinois 8-3 410 10

11. Stony Brook 9-2 364 12

12. Grambling State 9-1 357 11

13. Southern Utah 9-2 326 18

14. Samford 8-3 317 13

15. McNeese 9-2 242 19

16. Kennesaw State 10-1 224 21

17. Elon 8-3 209 15

18. South Dakota 7-4 201 16

19. Eastern Washington 7-4 189 20

20. New Hampshire 7-4 142 14

21. Northern Iowa 7-4 138 NR

22. Nicholls 8-3 115 17

23. Monmouth 9-2 65 22

24. Yale 9-1 58 NR

25. Furman 7-4 57 24

Others receiving votes: Northern Arizona 51, Austin Peay 49, Richmond 38, Illinois State 34, Delaware 12, San Diego 11, Central Connecticut State 10, Sacramento State 6, Montana 2, Southeastern Louisiana 1, Western Carolina 1.

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (153) 11-0 3825 1

2. Jacksonville State 10-1 3591 2

3. Central Arkansas 10-1 3456 3

4. North Dakota State 10-1 3359 4

5. Sam Houston State 10-1 3186 5

6. South Dakota State 9-2 3110 6

7. North Carolina A&T 11-0 2706 8

8. Wofford 9-2 2684 7

9. Western Illinois 8-3 2443 9

10. Stony Brook 9-2 2287 10

11. Weber State 9-2 2218 12

12. Southern Utah 9-2 2046 14

13. Grambling State 9-1 1843 13

14. Samford 8-3 1781 17

15. Elon 8-3 1719 11

16. South Dakota 7-4 1332 15

17. Eastern Washington 7-4 1316 18

18. Kennesaw State 10-1 1223 22

19. McNeese 9-2 1203 19

20. UNI 7-4 931 24

21. New Hampshire 7-4 656 16

22. Furman 7-4 613 20

23. Illinois State 6-5 416 21

24. Yale 9-1 364 NR

25. Northern Arizona 7-4 354 23

Others: Austin Peay 290, Nicholls 221, Monmouth 157, Delaware 80, Richmond 71, Sacramento State 69, Columbia 48, Montana 32, Western Carolina 26, Central Connecticut State 21, San Diego 18, Youngstown State 13, North Carolina Central 8, Southern University 4, Howard 2, Colgate 2, Bethune-Cookman 1.

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. (2-9) at Akron (6-5), 7

Miami (Ohio) (4-7) at Ball St. (2-9), 7

Bowling Green (2-9) at E. Michigan (4-7), 7

Thursday’s Games

Edward Waters (1-9) at Alabama St. (4-7), 3

Mississippi (5-6) at Mississippi St. (8-3), 7:30

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan (6-5) at Toledo (9-2), 11:30 a.m.

Miami (10-0) at Pittsburgh (4-7), Noon

N. Illinois (8-3) at Cent. Michigan (6-5), Noon

Navy (6-4) at Houston (6-4), Noon

Baylor (1-10) at TCU (9-2), Noon

Ohio (8-3) at Buffalo (5-6), 1

Missouri (6-5) at Arkansas (4-7), 2:30

South Florida (9-1) at UCF (10-0), 3:30

New Mexico (3-8) at San Diego St. (9-2), 3:30

Texas St. (2-9) at Troy (8-2), 4

Iowa (6-5) at Nebraska (4-7), 4

W. Kentucky (6-5) at FIU (6-4), 7

Virginia Tech (8-3) at Virginia (6-5), 8

Texas Tech (5-6) at Texas (6-5), 8

California (5-6) at UCLA (5-6), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Boston College (6-5) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:20

Michigan St. (8-3) at Rutgers (4-7), 4

South

Florida St. (4-6) at Florida (4-6), Noon

Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Noon

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4), Noon

East Carolina (3-8) at Memphis (9-1), Noon

Duke (5-6) at Wake Forest (7-4), 12:30

UTEP (0-11) at UAB (7-4), 1

FAU (8-3) at Charlotte (1-10), 2

Appalachian St. (6-4) at Georgia St. (6-3), 2

Southern Miss. (7-4) at Marshall (7-4), 2:30

Arkansas St. (6-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-6), 3

Old Dominion (5-6) at Middle Tennessee (5-6), 3

Alabama (11-0) at Auburn (9-2), 3:30

Penn St. (9-2) at Maryland (4-7), 3:30

North Carolina (3-8) at NC State (7-4), 3:30

Vanderbilt (4-7) at Tennessee (4-7), 4

Georgia Southern (1-9) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5), 5

Grambling St. (9-1) vs. Southern U. (7-3) at New Orleans, 5

Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (8-3), 7:30

UTSA (6-4) at Louisiana Tech (5-6), 7:30

Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3), 7:30

Midwest

UConn (3-8) at Cincinnati (3-8), Noon

Ohio St. (9-2) at Michigan (8-3), Noon

Indiana (5-6) at Purdue (5-6), Noon

Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (6-5), 3:30

Wisconsin (11-0) at Minnesota (5-6), 3:30

Northwestern (8-3) at Illinois (2-9), 4

Southwest

Kansas (1-10) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), Noon

Tulane (5-6) at SMU (6-5), Noon

North Texas (8-3) at Rice (1-10), 1

West Virginia (7-4) at Oklahoma (10-1), 3:45

Temple (5-6) at Tulsa (2-9), 4

Prairie View (5-5) at Texas Southern (2-8), 7

Far West

UNLV (5-6) at Nevada (2-9), 3

Boise St. (9-2) at Fresno St. (8-3), 3:30

Idaho (3-7) at New Mexico St. (4-6), 4

Arizona (7-4) at Arizona St. (6-5), 4:30

Wyoming (7-4) at San Jose St. (1-11), 5

Oregon St. (1-10) at Oregon (6-5), 7

Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (8-3), 8

Washington (9-2) at Washington St. (9-2), 8

BYU (3-9) at Hawaii (3-8), 9

Colorado (5-6) at Utah (5-6), 10

Utah St. (6-5) at Air Force (4-7), 10:15

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Furman at Elon, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

San Diego at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

West Chester (8-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-0), Noon

West Florida (8-3) at West Georgia (9-3), Noon

Findlay (10-2) at Assumption (10-1), 1 p.m.

Delta St. (9-3) at West Alabama (9-2), 1 p.m.

Midwestern State (10-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.

Ferris State (10-1) at Fort Hays State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M (10-1) at Central Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.

Harding (9-3) at Ashland (11-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s Second Round

North Central (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-0), Noon

Trine (11-0) at Wartburg (11-0), Noon

Case Western (11-0) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Frostburg State (10-1) at Washington & Jefferson (11-0), Noon

Husson (10-1) at Delaware Valley (11-0), Noon

Wesley (10-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon

Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Berry (11-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0), Noon

Saint Xavier (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (10-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (11-0), 1 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (54) 4-0 1613 1

2. Arizona (11) 3-0 1527 3

3. Kansas 3-0 1504 4

4. Michigan St. 2-1 1390 2

5. Villanova 3-0 1345 5

6. Wichita St. 2-0 1321 6

7. Florida 3-0 1117 8

8. Kentucky 3-1 1104 7

9. North Carolina 2-0 1079 9

10. Southern Cal 3-0 1055 10

11. Miami 3-0 918 11

12. Cincinnati 3-0 893 12

13. Notre Dame 3-0 857 13

14. Minnesota 4-0 754 14

15. Xavier 3-0 750 15

16. Texas A&M 2-0 618 16

17. Gonzaga 3-0 540 17

18. Purdue 4-0 527 19

19. Louisville 2-0 466 18

20. Seton Hall 4-0 370 22

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-0 344 21

22. Baylor 3-0 206 25

23. UCLA 3-0 191 23

23. West Virginia 2-1 191 24

25. Alabama 3-0 133 —

Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (29) 4-0 793 1

2. Kansas (2) 3-0 746 3

3. Villanova (1) 3-0 678 6

4. Arizona 3-0 677 5

5. Michigan State 2-1 670 2

6. Wichita State 2-0 616 8

7. Florida 3-0 583 7

8. Kentucky 3-1 559 4

9. North Carolina 2-0 532 9

10. Southern Cal 3-0 428 11

11. Miami 3-0 420 12

12. Notre Dame 3-0 406 14

13. Cincinnati 3-0 403 13

14. Xavier 3-0 363 17

15. Minnesota 4-0 343 15

16. Purdue 4-0 305 21

17. Gonzaga 3-0 280 19

18. Louisville 2-0 224 16

19. Texas A&M 2-0 193 —

20. West Virginia 2-1 190 10

21. Saint Mary’s 4-0 185 22

22. Seton Hall 4-0 137 23

23. UCLA 3-0 136 18

24. Baylor 3-0 113 24

25. Virginia 4-0 77 —

Others receiving votes: Alabama 56, Texas Tech 56, Creighton 35, Oregon 26, SMU 19, Missouri 17, TCU 16, Arkansas 13, Maryland 13, Northwestern 12, Oklahoma 8, South Carolina 8, Wisconsin 8, Michigan 7, Providence 7, Temple 7, Texas 7, Georgia 5, Oakland 5, Virginia Tech 5, Butler 4, Rhode Island 3, Texas-Arlington 3, Utah 2, Nevada 1.

The Women’s AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 3-0 800 1

2. Texas 3-0 740 2

3. South Carolina 4-0 712 4

4. Louisville 5-0 696 5

5. UCLA 3-0 672 8

6. Notre Dame 3-0 647 6

7. Mississippi St. 3-0 617 7

8. Baylor 3-1 580 3

9. Ohio St. 4-1 571 9

10. Oregon 3-1 478 10

11. West Virginia 3-0 439 12

12. Tennessee 2-0 416 13

13. Florida St. 4-0 375 17

14. Stanford 2-2 361 14

15. Maryland 2-2 314 15

16. Duke 2-1 310 11

17. South Florida 3-0 265 22

18. Oregon St. 2-1 255 18

19. Texas A&M 2-1 183 19

20. Marquette 1-1 155 16

21. California 2-1 151 20

22. Kentucky 4-0 144 25

23. Missouri 3-1 135 23

24. Arizona St. 4-0 106 —

25. Michigan 2-1 93 24

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 64, Villanova 26, Michigan St. 22, DePaul 15, Green Bay 14, New Mexico 8, Iowa 5, Oklahoma St. 4, Southern Cal 4, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, N. Colorado 3, Purdue 3, Rutgers 3, Western Kentucky 2, Georgia Tech 2, Princeton 2, Dayton 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 102, Oneonta 77

Bucknell 115, Siena 92

Rider 67, George Washington 65

St. Bonaventure 96, Md.-Eastern Shore 48

St. John’s 71, Molloy 43

Syracuse 74, Oakland 50

Texas A&M 72, Oklahoma St. 55

UMKC 74, Manhattan 63

West Virginia 91, Long Beach St. 62

SOUTH

Campbell 98, Johnson & Wales (NC) 53

Charleston Southern 107, Toccoa Falls 36

Charlotte 83, Presbyterian 74

Chattanooga 67, Alabama St. 50

Duke 92, Furman 63

ETSU 81, Delaware St. 57

East Carolina 72, Cleveland St. 69

Florida A&M 77, Albany (Ga.) 59

Jacksonville 88, Webber 70

Jacksonville St. 86, Savannah St. 71

Kentucky 70, Troy 62

Lindsey Wilson 99, Simmons 75

Marquette 95, VCU 83

Maryland 76, Jackson St. 45

Mississippi St. 77, Green Bay 68

Prairie View 80, E. Kentucky 70

Richmond 63, UAB 50

SC-Upstate 79, Paine 59

Southern Miss. 90, Blue Mountain 46

Stetson 87, Ave Maria 53

Towson 76, FAU 52

Transylvania 89, Centre 83

UNC Greensboro 79, Delaware 66

William Peace 89, Hampden-Sydney 70

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 115, Oak Hills 50

Bowling Green 109, Lake Erie 106, OT

Cincinnati 73, Buffalo 67

Creighton 100, UCLA 89

Davenport 80, Grace Bible 78

Georgia Southern 74, Missouri St. 73

Kansas St. 80, N. Arizona 58

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Iowa 71

Minot St. 84, Valley City St. 71

Mount Mercy 96, Faith Baptist 33

Northern St. (SD) 68, Black Hills St. 46

Penn 93, N. Illinois 80

South Dakota 93, Mount Marty 54

Wis.-La Crosse 73, Viterbo 69

Wright St. 73, Tiffin 49

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 92, Howard 78

Lipscomb 71, Abilene Christian 67

Montana 69, Oral Roberts 64

Rio Grande 73, North Texas 49

FAR WEST

Georgia St. 68, E. Washington 50

Utah Valley 97, E. Oregon 52

Wyoming 77, S. Dakota St. 65

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of LHP Jalen Beeks and RHP Chandler Shepherd from Pawtucket (IL) and RHP pitcher Ty Buttrey from Portland (EL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contracts of INF Casey Gillaspie from Charlotte (IL), OF Eloy Jimenez from Birmingham (SL), OF Luis Alexander Basabe and LHP Ian Clarkin from Winston-Salem (Carolina), and OF Micker Adolfo from Kannapolis (SAL). Assigned RHPs Chris Beck and Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of LHPs Tim Hill and Eric Stout and C Meibrys Viloria.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Jaime Barria, Jesus Castillo, Jake Jewell and OF Michael Hermosillo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Added RHP Zack Littell and LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and Lewis Thorpe to the 40-man roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired OF Ramon Laureano from Houston for RHP Brandon Bailey. Assigned RHP Bobby Wahl outright to Nashville (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ronald Herrera from the New York Yankees for LHP Reiver Sanmartin. Purchased the contracts of RHP Ariel Jurado, C Jose Trevino and INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Frisco (Texas) and RHP Jonathan Hernandez and LHPs Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from Down East (Carolina).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Tyler Barnes senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations Teddy Werner senior vice president of marketing and fan experience and Marti Wronski general counsel and senior vice president of administration. Promoted Jill Aronoff to vice president of retail. Named Tai Pauls vice president of hospitality.

NEW YORK METS — Added RHPs Tyler Bashlor, Corey Oswalt and Gerson Bautista and INF Luis Guillorme to the 40-man roster.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed INF Engelb Vielma off waivers from San Francisco Giants. Selected the contracts of RHP Seranthony Dominguez and LHP Ranger Suarez from Clearwater (FSL), and RHPs Franklyn Kilome and Jose Taveras from Reading (EL). Designated RHPs Mark Appel and Alberto Tirado for assignment. Assigned LHP Elniery Garcia outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Purchased the contracts of LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Derian Gonzalez and OFs Oscar Mercado and Tyler O’Neill.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Potomac (Carolina).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Kuery DeLaCruz.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHPs Troy Marks, Nicco Blank and Bryce Morrow.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Mike Anthony, RHP Steve Hagen, LHP Patrick McGrath and C Ryan Rinsky to contract extensions. Signed OF Connor Crane.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed OF Roberto Gonzalez.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Matt Chavarria and LHP Anthony Paesano to contract extensions. Signed OF/1B Justin Chigbogu and C Jake Henson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Mike Hill and RHP Zach Strecker to contract extensions.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Denver coach Michael Malone one game for entering the court, halting play and making contact with a game official during a Nov. 19 game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

BOXING

AIBA — Announced the resignation of president C. K. Wu.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Pittsburgh OT Marcus Gilbert four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancers policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Andre Ellington. Signed RB Bronson Hill to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Cairo Santos. Waived K Connor Barth.

DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator. Promoted Klint Kubiak to quarterbacks coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed DL Sheldon Day off waivers from Jacksonville.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed S Derek Jones to a two-year contract.

HARNESS RACING

YONKERS RACEWAY — Named Robert Haughton director of racing.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Julius Honka from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Matej Machovsky, D Vili Saarijarvi and F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros and Fs Frederick Gaudreau and Pontus Aberg from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee. Recalled D Joonas Lyytinen from Norfolk (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland D Cameron Gaunce three games for a boarding incident in a Nov. 18 game against Milwaukee.

GRAND RAPIDS — Assigned F Luke Esposito to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Shawn St. Amant to Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced G Philippe Desrosiers was recalled by Texas (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised contract options on G Alec Kann, D Mikey Ambrose, Ms Julian Gressel and Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu and F Romario Williams.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced it has reacquired FC Kansas City’s membership interest and assigned the contract rights of the players to Salt Lake City.

College

DELAWARE — Named John Lynch diving coach.

FLORIDA A&M — Announced the resignation of football coach Alex Wood. Named Edwin Pata interim football coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sherri Heard women’s volleyball coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Announced the resignation of football coach Joey Jones, effective after the season.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 51, Van Buren 18

Van Buren (7th) 31, Hopewell-Loudon 25

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Midwestern at Bluffton, 8

women’s basketball

Ohio Northern at Defiance, 5:30

Heidelberg at Bluffton, 6

Prep Bowling

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph, 4

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

High series: Susan Stemen, LaRiche Chevrolet, 513. High game: Barb Galbraith, Mt. Blanchard Gun Club, 191.

Blanchard Valley Special Olympics

High series: (men) Rusty Thomas 428; (women) Rachel Bormuth 282. High game: (men) Thomas 169; (women) Michelle Boyles 113.

LOCAL & AREA

L-B Football Tickets

Liberty-Benton will have a presale of tickets for Friday’s state semifinal football game against Marion Local at Wapakoneta. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office at the following times: Wednesday noon-1 p.m., Wednesday 6-7 p.m., Friday 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $8; all tickets at the gate are $10. Liberty-Benton receives a portion of the presale.

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If interested, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.

Comments

comments