Junior high basketball: H-L, Van Buren boys split

Posted On Mon. Nov 20th, 2017
Hopewell-Loudon and Van Buren split a pair of junior high boys basketball teams on Monday, with H-L taking the eighth-grade contest 51-18 and Van Buren winning the seventh-grade matchup 31-25.
Ried Jury scored 10 points and Tyler Fedele added nine to lead the eighth-grade Chieftains to the win.
George Beucler had nine points and Hayden Welly tossed in seven for Hopewell-Loudon’s seventh-graders.

