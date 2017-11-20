Junior high basketball: H-L, Van Buren boys split

Hopewell-Loudon and Van Buren split a pair of junior high boys basketball teams on Monday, with H-L taking the eighth-grade contest 51-18 and Van Buren winning the seventh-grade matchup 31-25.

Ried Jury scored 10 points and Tyler Fedele added nine to lead the eighth-grade Chieftains to the win.

George Beucler had nine points and Hayden Welly tossed in seven for Hopewell-Loudon’s seventh-graders.

