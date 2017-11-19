Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals
Division I
AT SPRINGFIELD
Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. Mentor (12-1), 7:30
Division II
AT BRUNSWICK
Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. Avon (13-0), 7:30
AT COLUMBUS DESALES
Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1), 7:30
Division III
AT MASSILLON PERRY
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1), 7:30
AT PIQUA
Trotwood-Madison (13-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2), 7:30
Division IV
AT HILLIARD DARBY
New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1), 7:30
AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Shelby (13-0) vs. Steubenville (13-0), 7:30
Division V
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD
Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2), 7:30
AT STRONGSVILLE
Eastwood (13-0) vs. Canfield South Range (13-0), 7:30
Division VI
AT WAPAKONETA
Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-1), 7:30
AT NEW PHILADELPHIA
Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0), 7:30
Division VII
AT ORRVILLE
Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahiga Heights (11-1), 7:30
AT LIMA SENIOR
Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4), 7:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203
Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250
Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141
Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199
Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 221 196
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205
Washington 4 6 0 .400 238 266
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 162 247
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 241 172
Detroit 6 4 0 .600 271 234
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0
Detroit 27, Chicago 24
Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7
Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7
Houston 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20
N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9, OT
New Orleans 34, Washington 31, OT
L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24
Cincinnati 20, Denver 17
New England 33, Oakland 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, late
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
Thursday’s GameS
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30
L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30
Sunday’s GameS
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1
Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Buffalo at Kansas City, 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05
Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25
Denver at Oakland, 4:25
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday, Nov. 27 Game
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 2 .882 —
Toronto 11 5 .688 3½
New York 8 7 .533 6
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 6
Brooklyn 6 10 .375 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 7 .563 —
Orlando 8 8 .500 1
Miami 7 9 .438 2
Charlotte 6 9 .400 2½
Atlanta 3 13 .188 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 11 5 .688 —
Cleveland 9 7 .563 2
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 2½
Indiana 9 8 .529 2½
Chicago 3 11 .214 7
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 13 4 .765 —
San Antonio 10 6 .625 2½
New Orleans 8 8 .500 4½
Memphis 7 8 .467 5
Dallas 3 14 .176 10
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 —
Denver 9 6 .600 ½
Portland 9 7 .563 1
Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 2½
Utah 7 10 .412 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 13 4 .765 —
Phoenix 7 11 .389 6½
L.A. Lakers 6 10 .375 6½
L.A. Clippers 5 10 .333 7
Sacramento 4 12 .250 8½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Charlotte 102, L.A. Clippers 87
Utah 125, Orlando 85
Boston 110, Atlanta 99
Golden State 124, Philadelphia 116
Houston 105, Memphis 83
Dallas 111, Milwaukee 79
Portland 102, Sacramento 90
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 100, Washington 91
Indiana 120, Miami 95
Golden State 118, Brooklyn 111
Detroit 100, Minnesota 97
Phoenix 113, Chicago 105
Denver at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Indiana at Orlando, 7
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Philadelphia, 7
L.A. Clippers at New York, 7:30
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Washington at Milwaukee, 8
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Sacramento, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7
Portland at Philadelphia, 7
Washington at Charlotte, 7
Boston at Miami, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30
Toronto at New York, 7:30
Dallas at Memphis, 8
Denver at Houston, 8
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8
Orlando at Minnesota, 8
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8
Chicago at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52
Toronto 21 14 7 0 28 79 63
Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58
Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62
Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57
Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74
Florida 19 7 10 2 16 59 69
Buffalo 20 5 11 4 14 46 71
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 19 11 5 3 25 63 60
Columbus 20 12 7 1 25 59 51
Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75
N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66
Washington 21 11 9 1 23 61 66
Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53
N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67
Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 56 56
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55
Winnipeg 19 12 4 3 27 64 51
Nashville 19 11 6 2 24 60 57
Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53
Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65
Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61
Minnesota 19 9 8 2 20 56 51
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50
Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58
Calgary 19 11 8 0 22 58 62
Vancouver 20 9 8 3 21 51 57
San Jose 18 10 8 0 20 45 41
Anaheim 18 8 7 3 19 52 52
Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64
Arizona 22 4 15 3 11 54 85
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Calgary 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Arizona 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Dallas 6, Edmonton 3
Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2
Los Angeles 4, Florida 0
Carolina 3, Buffalo 1
Toronto 6, Montreal 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 3, Minnesota 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Boston 3, San Jose 1
Sunday’s Results
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Colorado 4, Detroit 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 0
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2
Florida at Anaheim, late
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7
Calgary at Washington, 7
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Florida, 7
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7
Calgary at Columbus, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at Washington, 7
Boston at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Montreal at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 9
San Jose at Arizona, 9
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30
Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (58) 11-0 1522 1
2. Miami (3) 10-0 1433 2
3. Oklahoma 10-1 1370 3
4. Clemson 10-1 1355 4
5. Wisconsin 11-0 1328 5
6. Auburn 9-2 1203 6
7. Georgia 10-1 1157 7
8. Ohio St. 9-2 1064 8
9. Notre Dame 9-2 1023 9
10. TCU 9-2 906 11
11. Southern Cal 10-2 891 12
12. Penn St. 9-2 888 13
13. UCF 10-0 833 14
14. Washington St. 9-2 697 15
15. Washington 9-2 613 16
16. Mississippi St. 8-3 573 17
17. Memphis 9-1 496 18
18. Oklahoma St. 8-3 422 10
19. LSU 8-3 415 21
20. Stanford 8-3 407 20
21. Michigan St. 8-3 366 22
22. South Florida 9-1 247 23
23. Northwestern 8-3 232 NR
24. Virginia Tech 8-3 136 NR
25. Boise St. 9-2 96 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan 49, Iowa St. 47, South Carolina 30, NC State 9, San Diego St. 8, Wake Forest 7, Texas A&M 1, Fresno St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 11-0 1600 1
2. Miami (Fla.) 10-0 1492 2
3. Clemson 10-1 1429 3
4. Wisconsin 11-0 1414 4
5. Oklahoma 10-1 1408 5
6. Auburn 9-2 1271 6
7. Georgia 10-1 1221 7
8. Ohio State 9-2 1103 8
9. Notre Dame 9-2 1019 9
10. Southern California 10-2 976 10
11. Penn State 9-2 956 11
12. Central Florida 10-0 915 12
13. TCU 9-2 861 14
14. Washington 9-2 735 15
15. Washington State 9-2 684 16
16. Memphis 9-1 566 17
17. Mississippi State 8-3 552 19
18. LSU 8-3 430 21
19. South Florida 9-1 388 20
20. Stanford 8-3 383 23
21. Oklahoma State 8-3 366 13
22. Michigan State 8-3 326 24
23. Northwestern 8-3 243 NR
24. Boise State 9-2 124 NR
25. Virginia Tech 8-3 119 NR
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 69, Michigan 58, San Diego State 24, Iowa State 14, North Carolina State 13, Kentucky 9, Texas A&M 8, Wake Forest 8, Florida Atlantic 4, Fresno State 4, Troy 4, Army 3, West Virginia 1.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Albany (NY) 15, New Hampshire 0
Boston College 39, UConn 16
Bryant 38, Duquesne 29
CCSU 42, Robert Morris 14
Colgate 35, Georgetown 10
Columbia 24, Brown 6
Dartmouth 48, Princeton 44
Fordham 20, Bucknell 9
Lehigh 38, Lafayette 31
Penn 29, Cornell 22
Penn St. 56, Nebraska 44
Stony Brook 20, Maine 19
Texas 28, West Virginia 14
Towson 29, Rhode Island 10
UCF 45, Temple 19
Villanova 28, Delaware 7
Wagner 28, Sacred Heart 15
Yale 24, Harvard 3
SOUTH
Alabama 56, Mercer 0
Alabama A&M 21, Kentucky St. 13
Alabama St. 16, MVSU 10
Auburn 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Austin Peay 28, E. Illinois 13
Bethune-Cookman 29, Florida A&M 24
Charleston Southern 20, Liberty 19
Chattanooga 10, ETSU 3
Clemson 61, The Citadel 3
Duke 43, Georgia Tech 20
E. Kentucky 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
East Carolina 48, Cincinnati 20
FAU 52, FIU 24
Florida 36, UAB 7
Florida St. 77, Delaware St. 6
Georgia 42, Kentucky 13
Georgia Southern 52, South Alabama 0
Hampton 20, Howard 17
Jackson St. 7, Alcorn St. 3
James Madison 31, Elon 3
Kennesaw St. 52, Monmouth (NJ) 21
LSU 30, Tennessee 10
Louisiana-Lafayette 47, New Mexico St. 34
Louisville 56, Syracuse 10
Memphis 66, SMU 45
Miami 44, Virginia 28
Missouri 45, Vanderbilt 17
Morehead St. 21, Davidson 14
NC A&T 24, NC Central 10
Norfolk St. 45, Morgan St. 32
North Carolina 65, W. Carolina 10
Northwestern St. 38, Stephen F. Austin 21
Old Dominion 24, Rice 21
Presbyterian 31, Gardner-Webb 21
Richmond 27, William & Mary 20
Samford 26, Furman 20
Savannah St. 34, SC State 10
South Carolina 31, Wofford 10
Southern Miss. 66, Charlotte 21
Texas A&M 31, Mississippi 24
Tulane 20, Houston 17
UT Martin 24, Tennessee Tech 0
Virginia Tech 20, Pittsburgh 14
Wake Forest 30, NC State 24
MIDWEST
Drake 52, Jacksonville 7
Indiana 41, Rutgers 0
Michigan St. 17, Maryland 7
N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 7
N. Iowa 41, Indiana St. 3
Northwestern 39, Minnesota 0
Notre Dame 24, Navy 17
Ohio St. 52, Illinois 14
Oklahoma 41, Kansas 3
Purdue 24, Iowa 15
S. Dakota St. 31, South Dakota 28
SE Missouri 21, Murray St. 10
Valparaiso 8, Dayton 7
W. Illinois 28, S. Illinois 14
Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10
Youngstown St. 38, Missouri St. 10
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 30, Texas St. 12
Cent. Arkansas 34, Abilene Christian 0
Iowa St. 23, Baylor 13
Kansas St. 45, Oklahoma St. 40
Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21
McNeese St. 13, Lamar 3
Mississippi St. 28, Arkansas 21
North Texas 52, Army 49
Sam Houston St. 53, Houston Baptist 33
TCU 27, Texas Tech 3
Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 10
UTSA 9, Marshall 7
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 40, Oregon St. 24
Boise St. 44, Air Force 19
Coastal Carolina 13, Idaho 7
Colorado St. 42, San Jose St. 14
E. Washington 59, Portland St. 33
Fresno St. 13, Wyoming 7
Montana St. 31, Montana 23
N. Colorado 42, Cal Poly 0
Oregon 48, Arizona 28
S. Utah 48, N. Arizona 20
Sacramento St. 52, UC Davis 47
San Diego 35, Marist 7
San Diego St. 42, Nevada 23
Southern Cal 28, UCLA 23
Stanford 17, California 14
UMass 16, BYU 10
Utah St. 38, Hawaii 0
Washington 33, Utah 30
Weber St. 35, Idaho St. 7
Ohio State Summary
No. 8 Ohio St. 52, Illinois 14
Illinois 0 0 7 7 — 14
Ohio St. 28 10 7 7 — 52
First Quarter
OSU–Weber 4 run (Nuernberger kick), 11:42
OSU–Barrett 3 run (Nuernberger kick), 7:59
OSU–Weber 43 run (Nuernberger kick), 5:08
OSU–Victor 11 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 2:44
Second Quarter
OSU–FG Nuernberger 33, 12:19
OSU–Dobbins 1 run (Nuernberger kick), 7:10
Third Quarter
ILL–A.Hayes 54 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), 11:04
OSU–Baugh 12 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 7:58
Fourth Quarter
OSU–Victor 21 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 11:41
ILL–Miller 9 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:11
A–105,282.
ILL OSU
First downs 5 27
Rushes-yards 28-89 59-325
Passing 16 218
Comp-Att-Int 4-14-0 16-29-0
Return Yards 62 15
Punts-Avg. 11-41.2 4-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-55 7-68
Time of Possession 22:44 37:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Illinois, Brown 15-76, Miller 1-9, Foster 4-9, Crouch 8-(minus 5). Ohio St., Weber 11-108, A.Williams 19-74, Dobbins 12-51, Campbell 1-44, Barrett 5-33, Haskins 8-23, Drake 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Burrow 1-(minus 10).
PASSING — Illinois, Crouch 4-14-0-16. Ohio St., Barrett 11-19-0-141, Burrow 0-2-0-0, Haskins 5-8-0-77.
RECEIVING — Illinois, Corbin 2-8, Smalling 1-7, Foster 1-1. Ohio St., K.Hill 4-30, Campbell 3-59, Victor 3-39, McLaurin 2-46, Saunders 2-18, Dobbins 1-14, Baugh 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
West Chester 27, Shippensburg 6
Ferris State 24, Ouachita Baptist 19
Findlay 29, Shepherd 17
Ashland 21, Northwest Missouri State 18
West Florida 31, Wingate 0
West Georgia 35, Virginia State 9
Minnesota State 16, Colorado St.-Pueblo 13, OT
Delta St. 45, Bowie State 35
Assumption 40, California (Pa.) 31
Harding 27, Indianapolis 24
Midwestern State 24, Sioux Falls 20
Texas A&M-Commerce 20, Winona State 6
Saturday’s Second Round
West Chester (8-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-0), Noon
West Florida (8-3) at West Georgia (9-3), Noon
Findlay (10-2) at Assumption (10-1), 1 p.m.
Delta St. (9-3) at West Alabama (9-2), 1 p.m.
Midwestern State (10-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.
Ferris State (10-1) at Fort Hays State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M (10-1) at Central Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.
Harding (9-3) at Ashland (11-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Mount Union 21, Washington & Lee 0
Berry 34, Huntingdon 20
Delaware Valley 35, Western New England 0
Brockport 66, Plymouth State 0
Husson 23, Springfield 21
Frostburg State 35, Wittenberg 7
Washington & Jefferson 31, Johns Hopkins 28
Wesley 45, RPI 27
Trine 63, Monmouth (Ill.) 24
North Central 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 7
Wartburg 35, Franklin 34, OT
Case Western 28, Illinois Wesleyan 0
Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Chapman 6
St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Eureka 8
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Lakeland 0
Linfield 27, Hardin-Simmons 13 Second Round
Saturday’s Second Round
North Central (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-0), Noon
Trine (11-0) at Wartburg (11-0), Noon
Case Western (11-0) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon
Frostburg State (10-1) at Washington & Jefferson (11-0), Noon
Husson (10-1) at Delaware Valley (11-0), Noon
Wesley (10-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon
Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Berry (11-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Reinhardt 39, Concordia (Mich.) 10
Morningside (Iowa) 63, Sterling 7
Lindsey Wilson 63, Southeastern (Fla.) 49
Georgetown (Ky.) 36, Baker 33
Saint Xavier 39, Grand View 23
Northwestern (Iowa) 55, Langston 7
Southern Oregon 55, Dickinson State 24
Saint Francis (Ind.) 26, Benedictine (Kan.) 21
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0), Noon
Saint Xavier (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (10-0), TBA
Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (11-0), 1 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Boston College 82, La Salle 61
Coastal Carolina 89, Iona 84
Colgate 93, UMBC 88
Lehigh 95, Eastern 70
Liberty 84, Quinnipiac 72
Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 78
Rhode Island 88, Holy Cross 66
Robert Morris 66, Duquesne 59
Rutgers 64, Coppin St. 39
St. Francis Brooklyn 77, Brown 74
UMass 101, Niagara 76
Yale 107, Curry 42
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 76, UTEP 72
Belmont 90, Seattle 77
FIU 77, Concordia (St.P.) 67
Florida St. 90, Colorado St. 73
Georgia 68, Texas A&M-CC 65
Georgia Tech 65, Bethune-Cookman 62
Houston 78, Wake Forest 73
NC Central 80, Southern U. 67
South Carolina 79, W. Michigan 66
UNC Asheville 82, Austin Peay 79, OT
UTSA 90, James Madison 77
Virginia 73, Monmouth (NJ) 53
Washington (Md.) 80, Goucher 58
Wofford 86, North Florida 83
MIDWEST
Ferris St. 100, Ohio Valley 51
Illinois 91, Marshall 74
Kent St. 80, MVSU 67
Loyola of Chicago 88, Samford 67
Michigan St. 93, Stony Brook 71
Milwaukee 72, Elon 71
Minnesota 92, W. Carolina 64
Nebraska 92, North Dakota 70
Ohio 96, Indiana St. 94
Ohio St. 80, Northeastern 55
Old Dominion 75, Dayton 67
Texas Tech 85, Northwestern 49
Valparaiso 83, SE Louisiana 50
SOUTHWEST/FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 85, Lamar 73
Cent. Arkansas 102, Alcorn St. 76
Centenary 81, Hendrix 70
Detroit 116, Houston Baptist 109, OT
Illinois St. 84, Tulsa 68
Arizona St. 99, UC Irvine 78
Bradley 70, Weber St. 64
Saturday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Army 94, Marist 73
Baruch 83, Yeshiva 73
Bridgeport 85, Post (Conn.) 79
Canisius 104, Youngstown St. 84
Daemen 79, Wilmington (Del.) 73
Dominican (NY) 76, Molloy 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 94, Kean 55
George Washington 65, Hampton 57
Georgetown 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Haverford 84, Clark U. 82
LIU Brooklyn 86, Hartford 84
Manhattan 73, Harvard 69
Mass.-Dartmouth 103, Castleton 95
Mercer 78, Drexel 59
NYU 80, Mount St. Vincent 77
Navy 79, Bryant 71
Penn 99, Penn St.-Brandywine 40
Saint Joseph’s 71, Princeton 58
Seton Hall 82, NJIT 53
South Alabama 68, Maine 46
St. Bonaventure 72, Jackson St. 58
St. Peter’s 70, Sacred Heart 61
Syracuse 80, Texas Southern 67
Texas Tech 75, Boston College 64
Wagner 71, American U. 70
West Virginia 111, Morgan St. 48
York (Pa.) 84, Scranton 70
SOUTH
Asbury 93, Kentucky Christian 87
Auburn-Montgomery 80, Kentucky Wesleyan 72
Barton 79, St. Augustine’s 73
Belmont 93, Houston Baptist 88
Berea 97, Johnson (Tenn.) 91
Bethel (Tenn.) 82, Philander Smith 68
Carson-Newman 92, King (Tenn.) 91
Charleston Southern 82, SC-Upstate 72
Christian Brothers 77, Trevecca Nazarene 74
Coll. of Charleston 81, Charlotte 72
Elon 84, Concordia (St.P.) 62
Emory & Henry 98, Maryville (Tenn.) 91
Gardner-Webb 119, Warren Wilson 81
George Mason 78, CS Northridge 73, OT
Indiana-Southeast 85, Campbellsville 80
Lees-McRae 87, Voorhees 81
Lincoln Memorial 88, Shorter 64
Lindsey Wilson 84, Oakwood 74
Louisiana Tech 71, Montana St. 58
Malone 99, Kentucky St. 85
Maryland 80, Bucknell 78
Messiah 74, E. Mennonite 70
Middle Tennessee 75, Tennessee St. 65
Mississippi St. 79, Florida A&M 48
Mount Olive 64, Virginia Union 58
Mount St. Mary’s 84, North Florida 81
N. Kentucky 85, Iona 72
NC A&T 90, Jacksonville 82
Pikeville 103, Ohio-Lancaster 50
Queens (NC) 74, Johnson C. Smith 61
Randolph-Macon 79, Ramapo 61
Rhodes 126, Vassar 110
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Stetson 76
Sewanee 96, Washington & Lee 79
St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Longwood 56
Tennessee Tech 82, Kennesaw St. 68
The Citadel 79, High Point 77
UCF 75, William & Mary 64
UNC Wilmington 88, Campbell 84
Union (Ky.) 64, St. Andrews 58, OT
VMI 78, Presbyterian 58
Vermont 80, Coastal Carolina 67
Wake Forest 72, Quinnipiac 55
West Georgia 92, Augusta 89
Winthrop 106, Central Penn 65
Wofford 96, Bob Jones 65
MIDWEST
Akron 76, UT Martin 59
Augsburg 81, Minn.-Morris 76
Bemidji St. 87, Northland 64
Bowling Green 83, Florida Gulf Coast 80
Briar Cliff 89, Grand View 71
Butler 82, Furman 65
Cent. Michigan 103, Eureka 68
Clarke 79, Grace (Ind.) 76
Colorado 86, Drake 81
Concordia (Moor.) 88, Bethany Lutheran 87
Cornerstone 87, Concordia (Mich.) 65
Davenport 105, Goshen 77
Dubuque 90, North Central (Minn.) 55
E. Michigan 76, Howard 66
Evangel 95, Bacone 82
Evansville 66, Binghamton 61
Fort Wayne 67, UIC 51
Madonna 86, Lawrence Tech 66
Mayville St. 69, St. Scholastica 60
Michigan-Dearborn 72, Lourdes 52
Millikin 79, Finlandia 62
Milwaukee 66, FIU 51
Minn. St.-Moorhead 89, Michigan Tech 82
Minn.-Crookston 79, Sioux Falls 74
Murray St. 80, Wright St. 61
N. Iowa 82, Chicago St. 44
Nebraska Wesleyan 78, Northwestern (Minn.) 67
Northwestern 82, La Salle 74
Olivet 96, Defiance 64
Purdue 106, Fairfield 64
Rochester (Mich.) 77, Aquinas 59
S. Illinois 69, Ill.-Springfield 64
SW Minnesota St. 85, N. Michigan 78
Seattle 102, Detroit 71
South Dakota 84, Grambling St. 55
St. John’s (Minn.) 73, St. Cloud St. 67
St. Olaf 75, Wis.-Eau Claire 61
Toledo 87, Oakland 74
Viterbo 76, Bethel (Ind.) 64
William Woods 71, Park 50
SOUTHWEST
Bradley 71, UTSA 69
Hampden-Sydney 83, Concordia (Texas) 80
Houston 68, Liberty 66
SMU 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 37
Stephen F. Austin 118, Howard Payne 64
Texas 80, Lipscomb 57
Texas St. 75, Rio Grande 58
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 61, Santa Clara 59
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, Bethesda 35
Coll. of Idaho 60, Montana Tech 51
Corban 85, Simpson (Cal.) 78
Gonzaga 79, Utah St. 66
Grand Canyon 76, UALR 51
Idaho 63, Sam Houston St. 54
Lewis-Clark St. 80, Multnomah Bible 68
Northwest U. 87, Portland Bible 79
Oregon St. 89, Long Beach St. 81
Pacific 87, Evergreen St. 74
Portland St. 94, UC Riverside 82
S. Oregon 89, Montana St.-Northern 83
San Diego 71, Norfolk St. 62
Texas-Arlington 89, BYU 75
Utah Valley 80, UC Davis 71
Washington St. 83, Idaho St. 62
Weber St. 73, James Madison 65
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 59, Fordham 52
Boston U. 85, Delaware 79
California 89, Brown 79
Castleton 76, S. Maine 67
Columbia 73, Vermont 66
Edinboro 82, Shippensburg 64
George Washington 65, Georgetown 54
Georgia Tech 67, Princeton 56
NYIT 82, Dominican (NY) 64
Northeastern 78, Marist 72
Pittsburgh 81, Towson 63
Stony Brook 56, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Temple 59, Iona 54
UConn 97, Maryland 72
Villanova 64, Duke 55
West Virginia 87, North Florida 59
SOUTH
Alabama 84, Georgia Southern 36
Austin Peay 80, Trevecca Nazarene 72
Campbell 69, SC-Upstate 49
Clemson 57, Monmouth (NJ) 54
Davidson 59, Appalachian St. 57
ETSU 81, Duquesne 77
FIU 70, Air Force 69
Florida St. 96, Grambling St. 53
Georgia 72, Mercer 54
Louisville 74, Oregon 61
McNeese St. 73, LSU-Alexandria 53
Middle Tennessee 72, Lipscomb 48
Mississippi St. 91, Southern Miss. 56
S. Illinois 68, Memphis 56
Saint Joseph’s 73, James Madison 66
Samford 58, Alabama St. 39
South Alabama 85, North Carolina 84
South Carolina 94, Wofford 60
MIDWEST
Canisius 71, Bowling Green 57
Cleveland St. 85, Marshall 76
Dayton 61, Virginia 46
Grand Valley St. 66, Lewis 52
Iowa 79, W. Michigan 56
Kansas 81, Yale 75
Marquette 83, Loyola (Md.) 63
Michigan St. 107, Coll. of Charleston 43
Missouri 69, Missouri St. 59
N. Dakota St. 67, Valley City St. 58
North Dakota 82, UMass 52
Northwood (Mich.) 77, Indianapolis 57
Ohio St. 85, Washington 76
Omaha 78, Florida A&M 73
SOUTHWEST
Hendrix 58, Centenary 51
Kansas St. 55, North Texas 54
Oklahoma St. 78, Northwestern St. 44
Texas Tech 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Texas-Arlington 58, SMU 55
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 65, Colgate 54
Idaho St. 78, UC Irvine 72
Kentucky 73, Washington St. 68
N. Colorado 73, San Francisco 60
Notre Dame 72, Oregon St. 67
Portland St. 90, San Jose St. 78
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Cal Poly 64
Seattle 65, Pepperdine 62
Stanford 57, CS Bakersfield 34
UC Riverside 68, Fresno St. 56
UNLV 76, Grand Canyon 47
Saturday Women’s Basketball Scores
EAST
Bridgeport 63, Dominican (NY) 60
Castleton 76, Bates 75
Drexel 63, Bucknell 54
Hartford 60, Hofstra 49
Harvard 70, Sacred Heart 62
Holy Cross 83, Rider 56
Manhattan 57, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
NYU 59, Mount Aloysius 57
New Hampshire 65, Wagner 53
Penn 55, Lafayette 42
Penn St. 60, Providence 51
Penn St.-Altoona 64, E. Mennonite 61
Post (Conn.) 69, Pace 64
St. Bonaventure 70, E. Michigan 51
William Smith 78, Johnson and Wales 63
Wilmington (Del.) 69, Dist. of Columbia 54
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 77, Tennessee St. 75
Barton 75, North Georgia 49
Bellarmine 96, Alderson-Broaddus 47
Berea 77, Brevard 50
Bethel (Tenn.) 74, Life 46
Campbellsville 97, Central Methodist 75
Centre 86, Maryville (Tenn.) 76
Charlotte 51, UNC Asheville 47
Chattanooga 71, Presbyterian 51
Chowan 97, Columbia (SC) 41
Coastal Carolina 57, UNC Wilmington 41
Coppin St. 68, Mount St. Mary’s 54
E. Kentucky 70, UNC-Greensboro 59
Emory 72, Belhaven 52
Furman 78, Kennesaw St. 59
George Mason 57, SE Missouri 38
Greensboro 66, Randoph 54
Houston 78, New Orleans 66
Jacksonville 69, Nicholls 61
Kentucky Wesleyan 89, Alice Lloyd 66
King (Tenn.) 71, Newberry 61
Lane 58, Lindsey Wilson 54
Lee 63, North Greenville 52
Lincoln Memorial 76, Clayton St. 68
Longwood 84, Mass.-Lowell 82
Marian (Ind.) 77, Midway 51
Martin Methodist 86, Georgetown (Ky.) 58
Missouri-St. Louis 65, Kentucky St. 55
Murray St. 98, N. Kentucky 87
Northwestern 71, UT Martin 63
Richmond 65, East Carolina 64
SC State 65, Winthrop 37
St. Augustine’s 74, Benedict 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Old Dominion 68
St. Mary’s (Md.) 60, Washington (Md.) 58
Union (Ky.) 83, St. Andrews 72
WVU Tech 76, Pikeville 71
MIDWEST
Albion 75, Defiance 47
Bemidji St. 63, Mayville St. 62
Bethany Lutheran 79, Central 72
Cincinnati 73, Miami (Ohio) 62
Cornerstone 99, Concordia (Mich.) 92
DePaul 86, Saint Louis 78
Dominican (Ill.) 62, Kalamazoo 58
E. Illinois 79, Evansville 52
Edgewood 87, Mount Mary 67
Elmhurst 85, Milwaukee Engineering 52
Findlay 75, Fort Wayne 55
Florida Gulf Coast 82, Akron 63
Graceland 75, Iowa Weslyn 66
Green Bay 55, S. Dakota St. 41
Hamline 76, North Central (Minn.) 41
Illinois 74, Bradley 62
Indiana-East 92, Mount Vernon Nazarene 73
Jackson St. 87, Chicago St. 69
Kent St. 81, SE Louisiana 60
Lakeland 77, Illinois Tech 44
Lawrence Tech 75, Madonna 51
Lourdes 67, Michigan-Dearborn 59
Mary 87, Dickinson St. 47
Minn. Duluth 73, Wis.-Parkside 49
Mount Mercy 83, Fisk 53
N. Illinois 96, W. Illinois 94
N. Michigan 73, Minn.-Crookston 55
Nebraska Wesleyan 63, Northwestern (Minn.) 44
Purdue 79, Lamar 64
Rochester (Mich.) 72, Aquinas 48
SW Minnesota St. 71, Waldorf 56
South Dakota 62, Wichita St. 48
St. Benedict 50, Wis.-LaCrosse 49
St. Cloud St. 93, Northland 32
St. Francis (Ill.) 76, Cardinal Stritch 70
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 81, Minn.-Morris 57
Toledo 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 55
Ursuline 80, Saginaw Valley St. 71
Viterbo 66, Martin Luther 56
Wayland Baptist 67, Evangel 60
Wis. Lutheran 63, Washington (Mo.) 50
Wis.-Eau Claire 100, Dubuque 65
Wis.-River Falls 55, St. Norbert 37
Wis.-Superior 81, Wis.-Stout 68
Wis.-Whitewater 77, Beloit 33
Youngstown St. 73, Loyola of Chicago 49
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 82, Idaho 72
Rice 67, Houston Baptist 45
Stephen F. Austin 105, Howard Payne 35
TCU 82, Texas St. 58
Tulsa 76, UMKC 52
UTEP 69, Texas A&M-CC 49
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 106, Sacramento St. 58
Binghamton 72, S. Utah 66
Colorado 67, Miami 61
Gonzaga 70, Montana 55
Milwaukee 58, CS Northridge 50
New Mexico 86, New Mexico St. 75
San Diego St. 59, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
UCLA 82, Baylor 68
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Circuit
Monster Energy Cup-Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 40 points.
2. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 35.
3. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 54.
4. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 33.
5. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 267, 39.
6. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 36.
7. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 30.
8. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 267, 33.
9. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 32.
10. (21) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 267, 27.
11. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 26.
12. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 26.
13. (13) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 266, 24.
14. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 266, 23.
15. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 266, 22.
16. (15) Paul Menard, Chevy, 265, 21.
17. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 265, 20.
18. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 265, 19.
19. (12) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 265, 18.
20. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 265, 17.
21. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 265, 16.
22. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 265, 24.
23. (28) Landon Cassill, Ford, 265, 14.
24. (23) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 265, 13.
25. (24) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 264, 12.
26. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 264, 11.
27. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 264, 10.
28. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 264, 9.
29. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 264, 8.
30. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 263, 7.
31. (34) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 261, 0.
32. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 259, 5.
33. (27) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, accident, 234, 4.
34. (10) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, brakes, 225, 3.
35. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, engine, 212, 2.
36. (38) David Starr, Chevy, brakes, 175, 0.
37. (25) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 139, 1.
38. (39) Ray Black Jr, Chevy, garage, 49, 0.
39. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, accident, 4, 0.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship
Final Results
Ariya Jutanugarn, $500,000 68-71-67-67–273 -15
Lexi Thompson, $186,576 71-67-69-67–274 -14
Jessica Korda, $186,576 69-68-70-67–274 -14
Eun-Hee Ji, $109,523 69-70-69-67–275 -13
Pernilla Lindberg, $109,523 69-67-71-68–275 -13
Sung Hyun Park, $73,411 67-65-75-69–276 -12
Michelle Wie, $73,411 72-68-66-70–276 -12
Nelly Korda, $53,085 70-66-73-68–277 -11
In-Kyung Kim, $53,085 70-67-71-69–277 -11
Kim Kaufman, $53,085 70-72-64-71–277 -11
Sei Young Kim, $39,096 68-69-75-66–278 -10
Jenny Shin, $39,096 73-67-68-70–278 -10
Charley Hull, $39,096 70-70-68-70–278 -10
Stacy Lewis, $39,096 72-68-67-71–278 -10
Suzann Pettersen, $39,096 67-70-69-72–278 -10
Lydia Ko, $29,601 67-71-72-69–279 -9
Ha Na Jang, $29,601 71-66-73-69–279 -9
Amy Yang, $29,601 70-73-65-71–279 -9
Jin Young Ko, $29,601 71-69-68-71–279 -9
Pornanong Phatlum, $29,601 70-68-70-71–279 -9
Shanshan Feng, $24,865 70-73-67-71–281 -7
Cydney Clanton, $24,865 73-68-68-72–281 -7
Anna Nordqvist, $24,865 70-69-70-72–281 -7
Austin Ernst, $24,865 71-67-69-74–281 -7
Katherine Kirk, $20,958 74-72-67-69–282 -6
Jeong Eun Lee, $20,958 73-70-69-70–282 -6
Azahara Munoz, $20,958 67-72-72-71–282 -6
Brooke M. Henderson, $20,958 70-70-70-72–282 -6
Marina Alex, $20,958 68-71-71-72–282 -6
Moriya Jutanugarn, $17,168 70-72-70-71–283 -5
Wei-Ling Hsu, $17,168 70-70-72-71–283 -5
So Yeon Ryu, $17,168 72-71-68-72–283 -5
Brittany Lincicome, $17,168 70-68-73-72–283 -5
Karine Icher, $17,168 67-72-68-76–283 -5
Cristie Kerr, $14,268 75-70-66-73–284 -4
Candie Kung, $14,268 70-72-68-74–284 -4
Caroline Masson, $14,268 69-66-75-74–284 -4
Sarah Jane Smith, $14,268 66-69-74-75–284 -4
Jennifer Song, $12,550 70-74-72-69–285 -3
Minjee Lee, $12,550 69-71-70-75–285 -3
Carlota Ciganda, $10,917 73-73-70-70–286 -2
Jaye Marie Green, $10,917 70-70-73-73–286 -2
Megan Khang, $10,917 72-70-70-74–286 -2
Mo Martin, $10,917 70-69-73-74–286 -2
Madelene Sagstrom, $10,917 68-68-74-76–286 -2
Alena Sharp, $9,354 75-74-69-69–287 -1
Sun Young Yoo, $9,354 72-74-69-72–287 -1
Tiffany Joh, $9,354 74-70-70-73–287 -1
Mi Hyang Lee, $8,466 72-73-72-71–288 E
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $8,466 71-73-71-73–288 E
In Gee Chun, $7,815 73-72-72-72–289 +1
Lindy Duncan, $7,815 69-78-68-74–289 +1
Peiyun Chien, $7,815 66-73-74-76–289 +1
Lizette Salas, $7,223 74-73-73-70–290 +2
Beatriz Recari, $7,223 71-74-75-70–290 +2
Angela Stanford, $6,630 70-75-73-73–291 +3
Danielle Kang, $6,630 72-72-74-73–291 +3
Jacqui Concolino, $6,630 74-74-68-75–291 +3
Olafia Kristinsdottir, $6,039 70-74-76-72–292 +4
Jing Yan, $6,039 75-71-72-74–292 +4
Aditi Ashok, $5,803 71-75-75-72–293 +5
Ayako Uehara, $5,683 71-72-75-76–294 +6
Mirim Lee, $5,446 73-77-73-72–295 +7
Gaby Lopez, $5,446 79-72-71-73–295 +7
Nicole Broch Larsen, $5,446 72-73-76-74–295 +7
Gerina Piller, $5,091 77-75-73-72–297 +9
Morgan Pressel, $5,091 74-75-76-72–297 +9
Brittany Altomare, $5,091 72-76-72-77–297 +9
Ryann O’Toole, $4,854 75-79-71-73–298 +10
Ally McDonald, $4,707 75-78-73-73–299 +11
Angel Yin, $4,707 72-75-76-76–299 +11
Brittany Lang, $4,617 75-77-74-76–302 +14
Jane Park, $4,559 71-76-77-79–303 +15
SPORTS TRANSACTIONS
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G-F Nicolas Brussino, G Tyler Dorsey and C Miles Plumlee from Erie (NBAGL).
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled G Josh Hart and C Ivica Zubac from South Bay (NBAGL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Andrew Crescenzi to Ontario (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Tucson F Conor Garland two games for a cross-checking incident, and San Diego F Michael Liambas one game for an elbowing incident, during a Nov. 17 game between the two teams.
College
GEORGETOWN — Announced the resignation of volleyball coach Arlisa Williams.
UCLA — Fired football coach Jim Mora.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.