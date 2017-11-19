Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals

Division I

AT SPRINGFIELD

Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (11-2), 7:30

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. Mentor (12-1), 7:30

Division II

AT BRUNSWICK

Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. Avon (13-0), 7:30

AT COLUMBUS DESALES

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1), 7:30

Division III

AT MASSILLON PERRY

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1), 7:30

AT PIQUA

Trotwood-Madison (13-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (11-2), 7:30

Division IV

AT HILLIARD DARBY

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1), 7:30

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Shelby (13-0) vs. Steubenville (13-0), 7:30

Division V

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD

Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2), 7:30

AT STRONGSVILLE

Eastwood (13-0) vs. Canfield South Range (13-0), 7:30

Division VI

AT WAPAKONETA

Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-1), 7:30

AT NEW PHILADELPHIA

Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0), 7:30

Division VII

AT ORRVILLE

Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahiga Heights (11-1), 7:30

AT LIMA SENIOR

Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4), 7:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203

Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250

Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141

Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253

Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165

Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171

Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199

Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 221 196

Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247

Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205

Washington 4 6 0 .400 238 266

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 162 247

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196

Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180

Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179

Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 241 172

Detroit 6 4 0 .600 271 234

Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 23, Green Bay 0

Detroit 27, Chicago 24

Minnesota 24, L.A. Rams 7

Jacksonville 19, Cleveland 7

Houston 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 30, Miami 20

N.Y. Giants 12, Kansas City 9, OT

New Orleans 34, Washington 31, OT

L.A. Chargers 54, Buffalo 24

Cincinnati 20, Denver 17

New England 33, Oakland 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, late

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Game

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

Thursday’s GameS

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30

Sunday’s GameS

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Buffalo at Kansas City, 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25

Denver at Oakland, 4:25

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday, Nov. 27 Game

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 2 .882 —

Toronto 11 5 .688 3½

New York 8 7 .533 6

Philadelphia 8 7 .533 6

Brooklyn 6 10 .375 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 9 7 .563 —

Orlando 8 8 .500 1

Miami 7 9 .438 2

Charlotte 6 9 .400 2½

Atlanta 3 13 .188 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 11 5 .688 —

Cleveland 9 7 .563 2

Milwaukee 8 7 .533 2½

Indiana 9 8 .529 2½

Chicago 3 11 .214 7

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 13 4 .765 —

San Antonio 10 6 .625 2½

New Orleans 8 8 .500 4½

Memphis 7 8 .467 5

Dallas 3 14 .176 10

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 6 .625 —

Denver 9 6 .600 ½

Portland 9 7 .563 1

Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 2½

Utah 7 10 .412 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 13 4 .765 —

Phoenix 7 11 .389 6½

L.A. Lakers 6 10 .375 6½

L.A. Clippers 5 10 .333 7

Sacramento 4 12 .250 8½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Charlotte 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Utah 125, Orlando 85

Boston 110, Atlanta 99

Golden State 124, Philadelphia 116

Houston 105, Memphis 83

Dallas 111, Milwaukee 79

Portland 102, Sacramento 90

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 100, Washington 91

Indiana 120, Miami 95

Golden State 118, Brooklyn 111

Detroit 100, Minnesota 97

Phoenix 113, Chicago 105

Denver at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indiana at Orlando, 7

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Philadelphia, 7

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7:30

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Washington at Milwaukee, 8

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Sacramento, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7

Portland at Philadelphia, 7

Washington at Charlotte, 7

Boston at Miami, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30

Toronto at New York, 7:30

Dallas at Memphis, 8

Denver at Houston, 8

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8

Orlando at Minnesota, 8

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8

Chicago at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52

Toronto 21 14 7 0 28 79 63

Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58

Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62

Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57

Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74

Florida 19 7 10 2 16 59 69

Buffalo 20 5 11 4 14 46 71

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 19 11 5 3 25 63 60

Columbus 20 12 7 1 25 59 51

Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75

N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66

Washington 21 11 9 1 23 61 66

Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53

N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67

Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 56 56

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55

Winnipeg 19 12 4 3 27 64 51

Nashville 19 11 6 2 24 60 57

Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53

Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65

Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61

Minnesota 19 9 8 2 20 56 51

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50

Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58

Calgary 19 11 8 0 22 58 62

Vancouver 20 9 8 3 21 51 57

San Jose 18 10 8 0 20 45 41

Anaheim 18 8 7 3 19 52 52

Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64

Arizona 22 4 15 3 11 54 85

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Calgary 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Dallas 6, Edmonton 3

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 2

Los Angeles 4, Florida 0

Carolina 3, Buffalo 1

Toronto 6, Montreal 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 3, Minnesota 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Sunday’s Results

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado 4, Detroit 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 0

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2

Florida at Anaheim, late

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7

Calgary at Washington, 7

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Florida, 7

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7

Calgary at Columbus, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at Washington, 7

Boston at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Montreal at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 9

San Jose at Arizona, 9

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday’S match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (58) 11-0 1522 1

2. Miami (3) 10-0 1433 2

3. Oklahoma 10-1 1370 3

4. Clemson 10-1 1355 4

5. Wisconsin 11-0 1328 5

6. Auburn 9-2 1203 6

7. Georgia 10-1 1157 7

8. Ohio St. 9-2 1064 8

9. Notre Dame 9-2 1023 9

10. TCU 9-2 906 11

11. Southern Cal 10-2 891 12

12. Penn St. 9-2 888 13

13. UCF 10-0 833 14

14. Washington St. 9-2 697 15

15. Washington 9-2 613 16

16. Mississippi St. 8-3 573 17

17. Memphis 9-1 496 18

18. Oklahoma St. 8-3 422 10

19. LSU 8-3 415 21

20. Stanford 8-3 407 20

21. Michigan St. 8-3 366 22

22. South Florida 9-1 247 23

23. Northwestern 8-3 232 NR

24. Virginia Tech 8-3 136 NR

25. Boise St. 9-2 96 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 49, Iowa St. 47, South Carolina 30, NC State 9, San Diego St. 8, Wake Forest 7, Texas A&M 1, Fresno St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (64) 11-0 1600 1

2. Miami (Fla.) 10-0 1492 2

3. Clemson 10-1 1429 3

4. Wisconsin 11-0 1414 4

5. Oklahoma 10-1 1408 5

6. Auburn 9-2 1271 6

7. Georgia 10-1 1221 7

8. Ohio State 9-2 1103 8

9. Notre Dame 9-2 1019 9

10. Southern California 10-2 976 10

11. Penn State 9-2 956 11

12. Central Florida 10-0 915 12

13. TCU 9-2 861 14

14. Washington 9-2 735 15

15. Washington State 9-2 684 16

16. Memphis 9-1 566 17

17. Mississippi State 8-3 552 19

18. LSU 8-3 430 21

19. South Florida 9-1 388 20

20. Stanford 8-3 383 23

21. Oklahoma State 8-3 366 13

22. Michigan State 8-3 326 24

23. Northwestern 8-3 243 NR

24. Boise State 9-2 124 NR

25. Virginia Tech 8-3 119 NR

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 69, Michigan 58, San Diego State 24, Iowa State 14, North Carolina State 13, Kentucky 9, Texas A&M 8, Wake Forest 8, Florida Atlantic 4, Fresno State 4, Troy 4, Army 3, West Virginia 1.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Albany (NY) 15, New Hampshire 0

Boston College 39, UConn 16

Bryant 38, Duquesne 29

CCSU 42, Robert Morris 14

Colgate 35, Georgetown 10

Columbia 24, Brown 6

Dartmouth 48, Princeton 44

Fordham 20, Bucknell 9

Lehigh 38, Lafayette 31

Penn 29, Cornell 22

Penn St. 56, Nebraska 44

Stony Brook 20, Maine 19

Texas 28, West Virginia 14

Towson 29, Rhode Island 10

UCF 45, Temple 19

Villanova 28, Delaware 7

Wagner 28, Sacred Heart 15

Yale 24, Harvard 3

SOUTH

Alabama 56, Mercer 0

Alabama A&M 21, Kentucky St. 13

Alabama St. 16, MVSU 10

Auburn 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Austin Peay 28, E. Illinois 13

Bethune-Cookman 29, Florida A&M 24

Charleston Southern 20, Liberty 19

Chattanooga 10, ETSU 3

Clemson 61, The Citadel 3

Duke 43, Georgia Tech 20

E. Kentucky 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

East Carolina 48, Cincinnati 20

FAU 52, FIU 24

Florida 36, UAB 7

Florida St. 77, Delaware St. 6

Georgia 42, Kentucky 13

Georgia Southern 52, South Alabama 0

Hampton 20, Howard 17

Jackson St. 7, Alcorn St. 3

James Madison 31, Elon 3

Kennesaw St. 52, Monmouth (NJ) 21

LSU 30, Tennessee 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 47, New Mexico St. 34

Louisville 56, Syracuse 10

Memphis 66, SMU 45

Miami 44, Virginia 28

Missouri 45, Vanderbilt 17

Morehead St. 21, Davidson 14

NC A&T 24, NC Central 10

Norfolk St. 45, Morgan St. 32

North Carolina 65, W. Carolina 10

Northwestern St. 38, Stephen F. Austin 21

Old Dominion 24, Rice 21

Presbyterian 31, Gardner-Webb 21

Richmond 27, William & Mary 20

Samford 26, Furman 20

Savannah St. 34, SC State 10

South Carolina 31, Wofford 10

Southern Miss. 66, Charlotte 21

Texas A&M 31, Mississippi 24

Tulane 20, Houston 17

UT Martin 24, Tennessee Tech 0

Virginia Tech 20, Pittsburgh 14

Wake Forest 30, NC State 24

MIDWEST

Drake 52, Jacksonville 7

Indiana 41, Rutgers 0

Michigan St. 17, Maryland 7

N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 7

N. Iowa 41, Indiana St. 3

Northwestern 39, Minnesota 0

Notre Dame 24, Navy 17

Ohio St. 52, Illinois 14

Oklahoma 41, Kansas 3

Purdue 24, Iowa 15

S. Dakota St. 31, South Dakota 28

SE Missouri 21, Murray St. 10

Valparaiso 8, Dayton 7

W. Illinois 28, S. Illinois 14

Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10

Youngstown St. 38, Missouri St. 10

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 30, Texas St. 12

Cent. Arkansas 34, Abilene Christian 0

Iowa St. 23, Baylor 13

Kansas St. 45, Oklahoma St. 40

Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21

McNeese St. 13, Lamar 3

Mississippi St. 28, Arkansas 21

North Texas 52, Army 49

Sam Houston St. 53, Houston Baptist 33

TCU 27, Texas Tech 3

Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 10

UTSA 9, Marshall 7

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 40, Oregon St. 24

Boise St. 44, Air Force 19

Coastal Carolina 13, Idaho 7

Colorado St. 42, San Jose St. 14

E. Washington 59, Portland St. 33

Fresno St. 13, Wyoming 7

Montana St. 31, Montana 23

N. Colorado 42, Cal Poly 0

Oregon 48, Arizona 28

S. Utah 48, N. Arizona 20

Sacramento St. 52, UC Davis 47

San Diego 35, Marist 7

San Diego St. 42, Nevada 23

Southern Cal 28, UCLA 23

Stanford 17, California 14

UMass 16, BYU 10

Utah St. 38, Hawaii 0

Washington 33, Utah 30

Weber St. 35, Idaho St. 7

Ohio State Summary

No. 8 Ohio St. 52, Illinois 14

Illinois 0 0 7 7 — 14

Ohio St. 28 10 7 7 — 52

First Quarter

OSU–Weber 4 run (Nuernberger kick), 11:42

OSU–Barrett 3 run (Nuernberger kick), 7:59

OSU–Weber 43 run (Nuernberger kick), 5:08

OSU–Victor 11 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 2:44

Second Quarter

OSU–FG Nuernberger 33, 12:19

OSU–Dobbins 1 run (Nuernberger kick), 7:10

Third Quarter

ILL–A.Hayes 54 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), 11:04

OSU–Baugh 12 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 7:58

Fourth Quarter

OSU–Victor 21 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 11:41

ILL–Miller 9 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:11

A–105,282.

ILL OSU

First downs 5 27

Rushes-yards 28-89 59-325

Passing 16 218

Comp-Att-Int 4-14-0 16-29-0

Return Yards 62 15

Punts-Avg. 11-41.2 4-36.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 7-55 7-68

Time of Possession 22:44 37:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Illinois, Brown 15-76, Miller 1-9, Foster 4-9, Crouch 8-(minus 5). Ohio St., Weber 11-108, A.Williams 19-74, Dobbins 12-51, Campbell 1-44, Barrett 5-33, Haskins 8-23, Drake 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Burrow 1-(minus 10).

PASSING — Illinois, Crouch 4-14-0-16. Ohio St., Barrett 11-19-0-141, Burrow 0-2-0-0, Haskins 5-8-0-77.

RECEIVING — Illinois, Corbin 2-8, Smalling 1-7, Foster 1-1. Ohio St., K.Hill 4-30, Campbell 3-59, Victor 3-39, McLaurin 2-46, Saunders 2-18, Dobbins 1-14, Baugh 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

West Chester 27, Shippensburg 6

Ferris State 24, Ouachita Baptist 19

Findlay 29, Shepherd 17

Ashland 21, Northwest Missouri State 18

West Florida 31, Wingate 0

West Georgia 35, Virginia State 9

Minnesota State 16, Colorado St.-Pueblo 13, OT

Delta St. 45, Bowie State 35

Assumption 40, California (Pa.) 31

Harding 27, Indianapolis 24

Midwestern State 24, Sioux Falls 20

Texas A&M-Commerce 20, Winona State 6

Saturday’s Second Round

West Chester (8-3) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-0), Noon

West Florida (8-3) at West Georgia (9-3), Noon

Findlay (10-2) at Assumption (10-1), 1 p.m.

Delta St. (9-3) at West Alabama (9-2), 1 p.m.

Midwestern State (10-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (12-0), 1 p.m.

Ferris State (10-1) at Fort Hays State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M (10-1) at Central Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.

Harding (9-3) at Ashland (11-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Mount Union 21, Washington & Lee 0

Berry 34, Huntingdon 20

Delaware Valley 35, Western New England 0

Brockport 66, Plymouth State 0

Husson 23, Springfield 21

Frostburg State 35, Wittenberg 7

Washington & Jefferson 31, Johns Hopkins 28

Wesley 45, RPI 27

Trine 63, Monmouth (Ill.) 24

North Central 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 7

Wartburg 35, Franklin 34, OT

Case Western 28, Illinois Wesleyan 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Chapman 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Eureka 8

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Lakeland 0

Linfield 27, Hardin-Simmons 13 Second Round

Saturday’s Second Round

North Central (10-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (10-0), Noon

Trine (11-0) at Wartburg (11-0), Noon

Case Western (11-0) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Frostburg State (10-1) at Washington & Jefferson (11-0), Noon

Husson (10-1) at Delaware Valley (11-0), Noon

Wesley (10-1) at Brockport (11-0), Noon

Linfield (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Berry (11-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Reinhardt 39, Concordia (Mich.) 10

Morningside (Iowa) 63, Sterling 7

Lindsey Wilson 63, Southeastern (Fla.) 49

Georgetown (Ky.) 36, Baker 33

Saint Xavier 39, Grand View 23

Northwestern (Iowa) 55, Langston 7

Southern Oregon 55, Dickinson State 24

Saint Francis (Ind.) 26, Benedictine (Kan.) 21

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0), Noon

Saint Xavier (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (10-0), TBA

Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (11-0), 1 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Boston College 82, La Salle 61

Coastal Carolina 89, Iona 84

Colgate 93, UMBC 88

Lehigh 95, Eastern 70

Liberty 84, Quinnipiac 72

Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 78

Rhode Island 88, Holy Cross 66

Robert Morris 66, Duquesne 59

Rutgers 64, Coppin St. 39

St. Francis Brooklyn 77, Brown 74

UMass 101, Niagara 76

Yale 107, Curry 42

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 76, UTEP 72

Belmont 90, Seattle 77

FIU 77, Concordia (St.P.) 67

Florida St. 90, Colorado St. 73

Georgia 68, Texas A&M-CC 65

Georgia Tech 65, Bethune-Cookman 62

Houston 78, Wake Forest 73

NC Central 80, Southern U. 67

South Carolina 79, W. Michigan 66

UNC Asheville 82, Austin Peay 79, OT

UTSA 90, James Madison 77

Virginia 73, Monmouth (NJ) 53

Washington (Md.) 80, Goucher 58

Wofford 86, North Florida 83

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 100, Ohio Valley 51

Illinois 91, Marshall 74

Kent St. 80, MVSU 67

Loyola of Chicago 88, Samford 67

Michigan St. 93, Stony Brook 71

Milwaukee 72, Elon 71

Minnesota 92, W. Carolina 64

Nebraska 92, North Dakota 70

Ohio 96, Indiana St. 94

Ohio St. 80, Northeastern 55

Old Dominion 75, Dayton 67

Texas Tech 85, Northwestern 49

Valparaiso 83, SE Louisiana 50

SOUTHWEST/FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 85, Lamar 73

Cent. Arkansas 102, Alcorn St. 76

Centenary 81, Hendrix 70

Detroit 116, Houston Baptist 109, OT

Illinois St. 84, Tulsa 68

Arizona St. 99, UC Irvine 78

Bradley 70, Weber St. 64

Saturday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Army 94, Marist 73

Baruch 83, Yeshiva 73

Bridgeport 85, Post (Conn.) 79

Canisius 104, Youngstown St. 84

Daemen 79, Wilmington (Del.) 73

Dominican (NY) 76, Molloy 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 94, Kean 55

George Washington 65, Hampton 57

Georgetown 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Haverford 84, Clark U. 82

LIU Brooklyn 86, Hartford 84

Manhattan 73, Harvard 69

Mass.-Dartmouth 103, Castleton 95

Mercer 78, Drexel 59

NYU 80, Mount St. Vincent 77

Navy 79, Bryant 71

Penn 99, Penn St.-Brandywine 40

Saint Joseph’s 71, Princeton 58

Seton Hall 82, NJIT 53

South Alabama 68, Maine 46

St. Bonaventure 72, Jackson St. 58

St. Peter’s 70, Sacred Heart 61

Syracuse 80, Texas Southern 67

Texas Tech 75, Boston College 64

Wagner 71, American U. 70

West Virginia 111, Morgan St. 48

York (Pa.) 84, Scranton 70

SOUTH

Asbury 93, Kentucky Christian 87

Auburn-Montgomery 80, Kentucky Wesleyan 72

Barton 79, St. Augustine’s 73

Belmont 93, Houston Baptist 88

Berea 97, Johnson (Tenn.) 91

Bethel (Tenn.) 82, Philander Smith 68

Carson-Newman 92, King (Tenn.) 91

Charleston Southern 82, SC-Upstate 72

Christian Brothers 77, Trevecca Nazarene 74

Coll. of Charleston 81, Charlotte 72

Elon 84, Concordia (St.P.) 62

Emory & Henry 98, Maryville (Tenn.) 91

Gardner-Webb 119, Warren Wilson 81

George Mason 78, CS Northridge 73, OT

Indiana-Southeast 85, Campbellsville 80

Lees-McRae 87, Voorhees 81

Lincoln Memorial 88, Shorter 64

Lindsey Wilson 84, Oakwood 74

Louisiana Tech 71, Montana St. 58

Malone 99, Kentucky St. 85

Maryland 80, Bucknell 78

Messiah 74, E. Mennonite 70

Middle Tennessee 75, Tennessee St. 65

Mississippi St. 79, Florida A&M 48

Mount Olive 64, Virginia Union 58

Mount St. Mary’s 84, North Florida 81

N. Kentucky 85, Iona 72

NC A&T 90, Jacksonville 82

Pikeville 103, Ohio-Lancaster 50

Queens (NC) 74, Johnson C. Smith 61

Randolph-Macon 79, Ramapo 61

Rhodes 126, Vassar 110

SIU-Edwardsville 80, Stetson 76

Sewanee 96, Washington & Lee 79

St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Longwood 56

Tennessee Tech 82, Kennesaw St. 68

The Citadel 79, High Point 77

UCF 75, William & Mary 64

UNC Wilmington 88, Campbell 84

Union (Ky.) 64, St. Andrews 58, OT

VMI 78, Presbyterian 58

Vermont 80, Coastal Carolina 67

Wake Forest 72, Quinnipiac 55

West Georgia 92, Augusta 89

Winthrop 106, Central Penn 65

Wofford 96, Bob Jones 65

MIDWEST

Akron 76, UT Martin 59

Augsburg 81, Minn.-Morris 76

Bemidji St. 87, Northland 64

Bowling Green 83, Florida Gulf Coast 80

Briar Cliff 89, Grand View 71

Butler 82, Furman 65

Cent. Michigan 103, Eureka 68

Clarke 79, Grace (Ind.) 76

Colorado 86, Drake 81

Concordia (Moor.) 88, Bethany Lutheran 87

Cornerstone 87, Concordia (Mich.) 65

Davenport 105, Goshen 77

Dubuque 90, North Central (Minn.) 55

E. Michigan 76, Howard 66

Evangel 95, Bacone 82

Evansville 66, Binghamton 61

Fort Wayne 67, UIC 51

Madonna 86, Lawrence Tech 66

Mayville St. 69, St. Scholastica 60

Michigan-Dearborn 72, Lourdes 52

Millikin 79, Finlandia 62

Milwaukee 66, FIU 51

Minn. St.-Moorhead 89, Michigan Tech 82

Minn.-Crookston 79, Sioux Falls 74

Murray St. 80, Wright St. 61

N. Iowa 82, Chicago St. 44

Nebraska Wesleyan 78, Northwestern (Minn.) 67

Northwestern 82, La Salle 74

Olivet 96, Defiance 64

Purdue 106, Fairfield 64

Rochester (Mich.) 77, Aquinas 59

S. Illinois 69, Ill.-Springfield 64

SW Minnesota St. 85, N. Michigan 78

Seattle 102, Detroit 71

South Dakota 84, Grambling St. 55

St. John’s (Minn.) 73, St. Cloud St. 67

St. Olaf 75, Wis.-Eau Claire 61

Toledo 87, Oakland 74

Viterbo 76, Bethel (Ind.) 64

William Woods 71, Park 50

SOUTHWEST

Bradley 71, UTSA 69

Hampden-Sydney 83, Concordia (Texas) 80

Houston 68, Liberty 66

SMU 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 37

Stephen F. Austin 118, Howard Payne 64

Texas 80, Lipscomb 57

Texas St. 75, Rio Grande 58

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 61, Santa Clara 59

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, Bethesda 35

Coll. of Idaho 60, Montana Tech 51

Corban 85, Simpson (Cal.) 78

Gonzaga 79, Utah St. 66

Grand Canyon 76, UALR 51

Idaho 63, Sam Houston St. 54

Lewis-Clark St. 80, Multnomah Bible 68

Northwest U. 87, Portland Bible 79

Oregon St. 89, Long Beach St. 81

Pacific 87, Evergreen St. 74

Portland St. 94, UC Riverside 82

S. Oregon 89, Montana St.-Northern 83

San Diego 71, Norfolk St. 62

Texas-Arlington 89, BYU 75

Utah Valley 80, UC Davis 71

Washington St. 83, Idaho St. 62

Weber St. 73, James Madison 65

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 59, Fordham 52

Boston U. 85, Delaware 79

California 89, Brown 79

Castleton 76, S. Maine 67

Columbia 73, Vermont 66

Edinboro 82, Shippensburg 64

George Washington 65, Georgetown 54

Georgia Tech 67, Princeton 56

NYIT 82, Dominican (NY) 64

Northeastern 78, Marist 72

Pittsburgh 81, Towson 63

Stony Brook 56, Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Temple 59, Iona 54

UConn 97, Maryland 72

Villanova 64, Duke 55

West Virginia 87, North Florida 59

SOUTH

Alabama 84, Georgia Southern 36

Austin Peay 80, Trevecca Nazarene 72

Campbell 69, SC-Upstate 49

Clemson 57, Monmouth (NJ) 54

Davidson 59, Appalachian St. 57

ETSU 81, Duquesne 77

FIU 70, Air Force 69

Florida St. 96, Grambling St. 53

Georgia 72, Mercer 54

Louisville 74, Oregon 61

McNeese St. 73, LSU-Alexandria 53

Middle Tennessee 72, Lipscomb 48

Mississippi St. 91, Southern Miss. 56

S. Illinois 68, Memphis 56

Saint Joseph’s 73, James Madison 66

Samford 58, Alabama St. 39

South Alabama 85, North Carolina 84

South Carolina 94, Wofford 60

MIDWEST

Canisius 71, Bowling Green 57

Cleveland St. 85, Marshall 76

Dayton 61, Virginia 46

Grand Valley St. 66, Lewis 52

Iowa 79, W. Michigan 56

Kansas 81, Yale 75

Marquette 83, Loyola (Md.) 63

Michigan St. 107, Coll. of Charleston 43

Missouri 69, Missouri St. 59

N. Dakota St. 67, Valley City St. 58

North Dakota 82, UMass 52

Northwood (Mich.) 77, Indianapolis 57

Ohio St. 85, Washington 76

Omaha 78, Florida A&M 73

SOUTHWEST

Hendrix 58, Centenary 51

Kansas St. 55, North Texas 54

Oklahoma St. 78, Northwestern St. 44

Texas Tech 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Texas-Arlington 58, SMU 55

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 65, Colgate 54

Idaho St. 78, UC Irvine 72

Kentucky 73, Washington St. 68

N. Colorado 73, San Francisco 60

Notre Dame 72, Oregon St. 67

Portland St. 90, San Jose St. 78

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 82, Cal Poly 64

Seattle 65, Pepperdine 62

Stanford 57, CS Bakersfield 34

UC Riverside 68, Fresno St. 56

UNLV 76, Grand Canyon 47

Saturday Women’s Basketball Scores

EAST

Bridgeport 63, Dominican (NY) 60

Castleton 76, Bates 75

Drexel 63, Bucknell 54

Hartford 60, Hofstra 49

Harvard 70, Sacred Heart 62

Holy Cross 83, Rider 56

Manhattan 57, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

NYU 59, Mount Aloysius 57

New Hampshire 65, Wagner 53

Penn 55, Lafayette 42

Penn St. 60, Providence 51

Penn St.-Altoona 64, E. Mennonite 61

Post (Conn.) 69, Pace 64

St. Bonaventure 70, E. Michigan 51

William Smith 78, Johnson and Wales 63

Wilmington (Del.) 69, Dist. of Columbia 54

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 77, Tennessee St. 75

Barton 75, North Georgia 49

Bellarmine 96, Alderson-Broaddus 47

Berea 77, Brevard 50

Bethel (Tenn.) 74, Life 46

Campbellsville 97, Central Methodist 75

Centre 86, Maryville (Tenn.) 76

Charlotte 51, UNC Asheville 47

Chattanooga 71, Presbyterian 51

Chowan 97, Columbia (SC) 41

Coastal Carolina 57, UNC Wilmington 41

Coppin St. 68, Mount St. Mary’s 54

E. Kentucky 70, UNC-Greensboro 59

Emory 72, Belhaven 52

Furman 78, Kennesaw St. 59

George Mason 57, SE Missouri 38

Greensboro 66, Randoph 54

Houston 78, New Orleans 66

Jacksonville 69, Nicholls 61

Kentucky Wesleyan 89, Alice Lloyd 66

King (Tenn.) 71, Newberry 61

Lane 58, Lindsey Wilson 54

Lee 63, North Greenville 52

Lincoln Memorial 76, Clayton St. 68

Longwood 84, Mass.-Lowell 82

Marian (Ind.) 77, Midway 51

Martin Methodist 86, Georgetown (Ky.) 58

Missouri-St. Louis 65, Kentucky St. 55

Murray St. 98, N. Kentucky 87

Northwestern 71, UT Martin 63

Richmond 65, East Carolina 64

SC State 65, Winthrop 37

St. Augustine’s 74, Benedict 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Old Dominion 68

St. Mary’s (Md.) 60, Washington (Md.) 58

Union (Ky.) 83, St. Andrews 72

WVU Tech 76, Pikeville 71

MIDWEST

Albion 75, Defiance 47

Bemidji St. 63, Mayville St. 62

Bethany Lutheran 79, Central 72

Cincinnati 73, Miami (Ohio) 62

Cornerstone 99, Concordia (Mich.) 92

DePaul 86, Saint Louis 78

Dominican (Ill.) 62, Kalamazoo 58

E. Illinois 79, Evansville 52

Edgewood 87, Mount Mary 67

Elmhurst 85, Milwaukee Engineering 52

Findlay 75, Fort Wayne 55

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Akron 63

Graceland 75, Iowa Weslyn 66

Green Bay 55, S. Dakota St. 41

Hamline 76, North Central (Minn.) 41

Illinois 74, Bradley 62

Indiana-East 92, Mount Vernon Nazarene 73

Jackson St. 87, Chicago St. 69

Kent St. 81, SE Louisiana 60

Lakeland 77, Illinois Tech 44

Lawrence Tech 75, Madonna 51

Lourdes 67, Michigan-Dearborn 59

Mary 87, Dickinson St. 47

Minn. Duluth 73, Wis.-Parkside 49

Mount Mercy 83, Fisk 53

N. Illinois 96, W. Illinois 94

N. Michigan 73, Minn.-Crookston 55

Nebraska Wesleyan 63, Northwestern (Minn.) 44

Purdue 79, Lamar 64

Rochester (Mich.) 72, Aquinas 48

SW Minnesota St. 71, Waldorf 56

South Dakota 62, Wichita St. 48

St. Benedict 50, Wis.-LaCrosse 49

St. Cloud St. 93, Northland 32

St. Francis (Ill.) 76, Cardinal Stritch 70

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 81, Minn.-Morris 57

Toledo 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 55

Ursuline 80, Saginaw Valley St. 71

Viterbo 66, Martin Luther 56

Wayland Baptist 67, Evangel 60

Wis. Lutheran 63, Washington (Mo.) 50

Wis.-Eau Claire 100, Dubuque 65

Wis.-River Falls 55, St. Norbert 37

Wis.-Superior 81, Wis.-Stout 68

Wis.-Whitewater 77, Beloit 33

Youngstown St. 73, Loyola of Chicago 49

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Idaho 72

Rice 67, Houston Baptist 45

Stephen F. Austin 105, Howard Payne 35

TCU 82, Texas St. 58

Tulsa 76, UMKC 52

UTEP 69, Texas A&M-CC 49

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 106, Sacramento St. 58

Binghamton 72, S. Utah 66

Colorado 67, Miami 61

Gonzaga 70, Montana 55

Milwaukee 58, CS Northridge 50

New Mexico 86, New Mexico St. 75

San Diego St. 59, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

UCLA 82, Baylor 68

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Circuit

Monster Energy Cup-Ford EcoBoost 400

Final Results

1. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 40 points.

2. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 35.

3. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 54.

4. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 33.

5. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 267, 39.

6. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 36.

7. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 30.

8. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 267, 33.

9. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 32.

10. (21) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 267, 27.

11. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 26.

12. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 26.

13. (13) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 266, 24.

14. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 266, 23.

15. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 266, 22.

16. (15) Paul Menard, Chevy, 265, 21.

17. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 265, 20.

18. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 265, 19.

19. (12) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 265, 18.

20. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 265, 17.

21. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 265, 16.

22. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 265, 24.

23. (28) Landon Cassill, Ford, 265, 14.

24. (23) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 265, 13.

25. (24) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 264, 12.

26. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 264, 11.

27. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 264, 10.

28. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 264, 9.

29. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 264, 8.

30. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 263, 7.

31. (34) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 261, 0.

32. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 259, 5.

33. (27) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, accident, 234, 4.

34. (10) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, brakes, 225, 3.

35. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, engine, 212, 2.

36. (38) David Starr, Chevy, brakes, 175, 0.

37. (25) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 139, 1.

38. (39) Ray Black Jr, Chevy, garage, 49, 0.

39. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, accident, 4, 0.

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship

Final Results

Ariya Jutanugarn, $500,000 68-71-67-67–273 -15

Lexi Thompson, $186,576 71-67-69-67–274 -14

Jessica Korda, $186,576 69-68-70-67–274 -14

Eun-Hee Ji, $109,523 69-70-69-67–275 -13

Pernilla Lindberg, $109,523 69-67-71-68–275 -13

Sung Hyun Park, $73,411 67-65-75-69–276 -12

Michelle Wie, $73,411 72-68-66-70–276 -12

Nelly Korda, $53,085 70-66-73-68–277 -11

In-Kyung Kim, $53,085 70-67-71-69–277 -11

Kim Kaufman, $53,085 70-72-64-71–277 -11

Sei Young Kim, $39,096 68-69-75-66–278 -10

Jenny Shin, $39,096 73-67-68-70–278 -10

Charley Hull, $39,096 70-70-68-70–278 -10

Stacy Lewis, $39,096 72-68-67-71–278 -10

Suzann Pettersen, $39,096 67-70-69-72–278 -10

Lydia Ko, $29,601 67-71-72-69–279 -9

Ha Na Jang, $29,601 71-66-73-69–279 -9

Amy Yang, $29,601 70-73-65-71–279 -9

Jin Young Ko, $29,601 71-69-68-71–279 -9

Pornanong Phatlum, $29,601 70-68-70-71–279 -9

Shanshan Feng, $24,865 70-73-67-71–281 -7

Cydney Clanton, $24,865 73-68-68-72–281 -7

Anna Nordqvist, $24,865 70-69-70-72–281 -7

Austin Ernst, $24,865 71-67-69-74–281 -7

Katherine Kirk, $20,958 74-72-67-69–282 -6

Jeong Eun Lee, $20,958 73-70-69-70–282 -6

Azahara Munoz, $20,958 67-72-72-71–282 -6

Brooke M. Henderson, $20,958 70-70-70-72–282 -6

Marina Alex, $20,958 68-71-71-72–282 -6

Moriya Jutanugarn, $17,168 70-72-70-71–283 -5

Wei-Ling Hsu, $17,168 70-70-72-71–283 -5

So Yeon Ryu, $17,168 72-71-68-72–283 -5

Brittany Lincicome, $17,168 70-68-73-72–283 -5

Karine Icher, $17,168 67-72-68-76–283 -5

Cristie Kerr, $14,268 75-70-66-73–284 -4

Candie Kung, $14,268 70-72-68-74–284 -4

Caroline Masson, $14,268 69-66-75-74–284 -4

Sarah Jane Smith, $14,268 66-69-74-75–284 -4

Jennifer Song, $12,550 70-74-72-69–285 -3

Minjee Lee, $12,550 69-71-70-75–285 -3

Carlota Ciganda, $10,917 73-73-70-70–286 -2

Jaye Marie Green, $10,917 70-70-73-73–286 -2

Megan Khang, $10,917 72-70-70-74–286 -2

Mo Martin, $10,917 70-69-73-74–286 -2

Madelene Sagstrom, $10,917 68-68-74-76–286 -2

Alena Sharp, $9,354 75-74-69-69–287 -1

Sun Young Yoo, $9,354 72-74-69-72–287 -1

Tiffany Joh, $9,354 74-70-70-73–287 -1

Mi Hyang Lee, $8,466 72-73-72-71–288 E

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $8,466 71-73-71-73–288 E

In Gee Chun, $7,815 73-72-72-72–289 +1

Lindy Duncan, $7,815 69-78-68-74–289 +1

Peiyun Chien, $7,815 66-73-74-76–289 +1

Lizette Salas, $7,223 74-73-73-70–290 +2

Beatriz Recari, $7,223 71-74-75-70–290 +2

Angela Stanford, $6,630 70-75-73-73–291 +3

Danielle Kang, $6,630 72-72-74-73–291 +3

Jacqui Concolino, $6,630 74-74-68-75–291 +3

Olafia Kristinsdottir, $6,039 70-74-76-72–292 +4

Jing Yan, $6,039 75-71-72-74–292 +4

Aditi Ashok, $5,803 71-75-75-72–293 +5

Ayako Uehara, $5,683 71-72-75-76–294 +6

Mirim Lee, $5,446 73-77-73-72–295 +7

Gaby Lopez, $5,446 79-72-71-73–295 +7

Nicole Broch Larsen, $5,446 72-73-76-74–295 +7

Gerina Piller, $5,091 77-75-73-72–297 +9

Morgan Pressel, $5,091 74-75-76-72–297 +9

Brittany Altomare, $5,091 72-76-72-77–297 +9

Ryann O’Toole, $4,854 75-79-71-73–298 +10

Ally McDonald, $4,707 75-78-73-73–299 +11

Angel Yin, $4,707 72-75-76-76–299 +11

Brittany Lang, $4,617 75-77-74-76–302 +14

Jane Park, $4,559 71-76-77-79–303 +15

SPORTS TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G-F Nicolas Brussino, G Tyler Dorsey and C Miles Plumlee from Erie (NBAGL).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled G Josh Hart and C Ivica Zubac from South Bay (NBAGL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Andrew Crescenzi to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Conor Garland two games for a cross-checking incident, and San Diego F Michael Liambas one game for an elbowing incident, during a Nov. 17 game between the two teams.

College

GEORGETOWN — Announced the resignation of volleyball coach Arlisa Williams.

UCLA — Fired football coach Jim Mora.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

