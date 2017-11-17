Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Results

Division I

Region 1

AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM

Mentor 23, Cle. St. Ignatius 21

Region 2

AT DONNELL STADIUM

Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Tol. Whitmer 7

Region 3

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

Pickerington Central 31, Pickerington North 14

REGION 4

AT MASON DWIRE FIELD

Cin. Colerain 21, Cin. St. Xavier 14

Division II

Region 5

AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM

Akr. Archbishop Hoban 42, Barberton 13

Region 6

AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM

Avon 55, Olmsted Falls 14

Region 7

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

Massillon Washington 24, New Albany 6

Region 8

AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM

Cin. Winton Woods 16, Cin. La Salle 14

Division III

Region 9

AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM

Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary 13, Canfield 10

REGION 10

AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD

Tol. Central Catholic 35, Bay Village Bay 0

REGION 11

AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD

Dresden Tri-Valley 13, Cols. Bishop Hartley 9

Region 12

AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM

Trotwood-Madison 44, Day. Chaminade Julienne 14

Division IV

Region 13

AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM

Steubenville 33, Perry 21

Region 14

AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM

Shelby 42, Bellevue 21

Region 15

AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM

New Concord John Glenn 38, Duncan Falls Philo 7

Region 16

AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. Wyoming 7

Division V

Region 17

at Canal Fulton Northwest

Canfield South Range 40, Sullivan Black River 16

Region 18

AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM

Eastwood 35, Marion Pleasant 0

Region 19

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM

Wheelersburg 34, Johnstown-Monroe 7

Region 20

AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD

Middletown Madison 42, West Jefferson 7

Division VI

Region 21

AT SOLON STEWART FIELD

Kirtland 17, Rootstown 7

Region 22

AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM

Liberty-Benton 37, Jeromesville Hillsdale 17

Region 23

AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD

Nelsonville-York 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7

Region 24

AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM

Marion Local 33, Coldwater 0

Division VII

Region 25

AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM

Cuyahoga Heights 42, Dalton 21

Region 26

AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM

Norwalk St. Paul 49, Pandora-Gilboa 7

Region 27

AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE

Danville 29, Hannibal River 28

Region 28

AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD

Minster 20, Delphos St. John’s 0

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 2 0 .778 257 195

Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196

Miami 4 5 0 .444 137 224

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134

Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253

Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182

Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 6 0 .333 166 239

L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205

Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232

N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165

Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180

Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179

Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165

Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210

Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Thursday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Game

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30

Sunday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Buffalo at Kansas City, 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25

Denver at Oakland, 4:25

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30

Monday, Nov. 27

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30

NFL Injury Report

Sunday’s Games

ARIZONA CARDINALS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CARDINALS: OUT: DT Corey Peters (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR John Brown (back), C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder), QB Drew Stanton (knee), T John Wetzel (back). TEXANS: OUT: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), WR Will Fuller (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: RB Alfred Blue (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee), C Greg Mancz (knee/chest), WR Chris Thompson (knee).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: T Ronnie Stanley (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE Nick Boyle (toe), WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), RB Terrance West (calf), LB Tim Williams (thigh) PACKERS: OUT: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), RB Aaron Jones (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Quinton Dial (chest), CB Kevin King (shoulder), G Lucas Patrick (back).

BUFFALO BILLS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — BILLS: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), G John Miller (ankle), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (knee), DE Jerry Hughes (shin/calf), WR Jordan Matthews (knee). CHARGERS: OUT: T Joe Barksdale (foot). DOUBTFUL: LB James Onwualu (quadricep), LB Hayes Pullard (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris McCain (quadricep), QB Philip Rivers (concussion).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DENVER BRONCOS — BENGALS: OUT: CB Adam Jones (concussion), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB William Jackson (toe), WR Brandon LaFell (knee). BRONCOS: OUT: TE A.J. Derby (shoulder), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cody Latimer (knee/achilles), T Donald Stephenson (calf).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — LIONS: OUT: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), RB Dwayne Washington (hip). QUESTIONABLE: S Don Carey (knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). BEARS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (illness), TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — JAGUARS: OUT: WR Arrelious Benn (knee), WR Allen Hurns (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Blair Brown (hamstring), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep), T Jermey Parnell (knee). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: T Shon Coleman (concussion), CB Jamar Taylor (ankle), C J.C. Tretter (shoulder/knee).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW YORK GIANTS — CHIEFS: OUT: DE Allen Bailey (knee), LB Dee Ford (back), LB Tamba Hali (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring). GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). DOUBTFUL: LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Damon Harrison (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quadricep).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — RAMS: OUT: RB Malcolm Brown (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Derek Carrier (hamstring), CB Troy Hill (hamstring). Practice Report VIKINGS: OUT: T Mike Remmers (concussion), S Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Everson Griffen (foot), DE Brian Robison (back).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — PATRIOTS: OUT: C David Andrews (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), WR Matt Slater (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (knee), TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring), DT Malcom Brown (ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). RAIDERS: DOUBTFUL: CB David Amerson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), T Marshall Newhouse (hip/quadricep), RB Jamize Olawale (hamstring).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE William Gholston (neck), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: DE William Hayes (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee), WR Kenny Stills (back), S Michael Thomas (knee).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — REDSKINS: OUT: C Spencer Long (knees), WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (achilles), CB Quinton Dunbar (illness), WR Ryan Grant (concussion), S DeAngelo Hall (knee), DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), G Brandon Scherff (knee), T Trent Williams (knee). SAINTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB A.J. Klein (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (groin).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle). COWBOYS: OUT: K Dan Bailey (right groin), LB Sean Lee (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Maliek Collins (foot), S Jeff Heath (concussion), T Tyron Smith (back/groin), TE Geoff Swaim (knee).

Monday’s Game

ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — FALCONS: DNP: P Matt Bosher (left ankle), RB Devonta Freeman (concussion). LIMITED: WR Julio Jones (ankle), G Andy Levitre (knee), LB Duke Riley (knee), RB Terron Ward (knee). FULL: DT Grady Jarrett (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder). SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 14 2 .875 —

Toronto 10 5 .667 3½

Philadelphia 8 6 .571 5

New York 8 7 .533 5½

Brooklyn 6 9 .400 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 9 6 .600 —

Orlando 8 7 .533 1

Miami 7 8 .467 2

Charlotte 5 9 .357 3½

Atlanta 3 12 .200 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 10 5 .667 —

Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1½

Cleveland 9 7 .563 1½

Indiana 8 8 .500 2½

Chicago 3 10 .231 6

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 12 4 .750 —

San Antonio 9 6 .600 2½

New Orleans 8 7 .533 3½

Memphis 7 7 .500 4

Dallas 2 13 .133 9½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 5 .643 —

Portland 8 6 .571 1

Denver 8 6 .571 1

Oklahoma City 7 7 .500 2

Utah 6 10 .375 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 11 4 .733 —

L.A. Lakers 6 9 .400 5

L.A. Clippers 5 9 .357 5½

Phoenix 5 11 .313 6½

Sacramento 3 11 .214 7½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Boston 92, Golden State 88

Houston 142, Phoenix 116

Friday’s Results

Indiana 107, Detroit 100

Miami 91, Washington 88

Brooklyn 118, Utah 107

Cleveland 118, L.A. Clippers 113, OT

Toronto 107, New York 84

Chicago 123, Charlotte 120

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, late

Minnesota at Dallas, late

Portland at Sacramento, late

New Orleans at Denver, late

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Orlando, 7

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30

Houston at Memphis, 8

Milwaukee at Dallas, 9

Sacramento at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 3:30

Indiana at Miami, 5

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6

Detroit at Minnesota, 7

Chicago at Phoenix, 8

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Indiana at Orlando, 7

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Philadelphia, 7

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7:30

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Washington at Milwaukee, 8

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 19 15 2 2 32 77 47

Toronto 20 13 7 0 26 73 63

Detroit 20 10 8 2 22 60 54

Ottawa 17 8 4 5 21 60 56

Boston 18 7 7 4 18 48 56

Montreal 20 8 10 2 18 51 68

Florida 18 7 9 2 16 59 65

Buffalo 19 5 10 4 14 45 68

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 18 11 4 3 25 61 55

Columbus 20 12 7 1 25 59 51

Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 58 73

N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 66 59

Washington 20 10 9 1 21 58 65

N.Y. Rangers 20 9 9 2 20 63 67

Philadelphia 19 8 8 3 19 52 51

Carolina 17 7 6 4 18 50 50

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 20 14 5 1 29 66 52

Winnipeg 18 11 4 3 25 59 49

Nashville 18 10 6 2 22 55 55

Minnesota 18 9 7 2 20 55 48

Chicago 19 9 8 2 20 59 52

Colorado 17 9 7 1 19 60 57

Dallas 19 9 9 1 19 52 58

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 19 11 6 2 24 58 46

Vegas 18 11 6 1 23 64 56

San Jose 17 10 7 0 20 44 38

Calgary 18 10 8 0 20 53 58

Vancouver 19 9 8 2 20 48 53

Anaheim 18 8 7 3 19 52 52

Edmonton 19 7 10 2 16 47 58

Arizona 21 3 15 3 9 51 83

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 1, New Jersey 0, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, Carolina 4

Pittsburgh 3, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 1

Arizona 5, Montreal 4

Winnipeg 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Minnesota 6, Nashville 4

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 1

Colorado 6, Washington 2

Vegas 5, Vancouver 2

Florida 2, San Jose 0

Boston 2, Los Angeles 1

Friday’s Results

Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 0

Detroit 3, Buffalo 1

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at Ottawa, 2

Edmonton at Dallas, 2

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 3

Florida at Los Angeles, 4

Carolina at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7

Minnesota at Washington, 7:30

Colorado at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10

Boston at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5

Colorado at Detroit, 6

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Florida at Anaheim, 8

Los Angeles at Vegas, 8

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7

Calgary at Washington, 7

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday’s match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday’S match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Jacksonville St. 36, Tennessee St. 6

SE Louisiana 21, Nicholls 17

South Florida 27, Tulsa 20

Buffalo 40, Ball St. 24

Prairie View 42, Incarnate Word 28

Friday’s Results

Middle Tennessee (5-5) at W. Kentucky (5-5), 8

UNLV (4-6) at New Mexico (3-7), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Duquesne (7-3) at Bryant (5-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-8) at CCSU (7-3), Noon

Stony Brook (8-2) at Maine (4-5), Noon

Wagner (3-7) at Sacred Heart (4-6), Noon

UCF (9-0) at Temple (5-5), Noon

Texas (5-5) at West Virginia (7-3), Noon

Lafayette (3-7) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30

Harvard (5-4) at Yale (8-1), 12:30

New Hampshire (7-3) at Albany (NY) (3-6), 1

Brown (2-7) at Columbia (7-2), 1

Bucknell (5-5) at Fordham (3-7), 1

Colgate (6-4) at Georgetown (1-9), 1

Delaware (7-3) at Villanova (4-6), 1

Princeton (5-4) at Dartmouth (7-2), 1:30

Cornell (3-6) at Penn (5-4), 1:30

Rhode Island (4-6) at Towson (4-6), 2

Nebraska (4-6) at Penn St. (8-2), 4

UConn (3-7) at Boston College (5-5) at Fenway Park, 7

South

Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0), Noon

Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2), Noon

Liberty (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-5), Noon

Cincinnati (3-7) at East Carolina (2-8), Noon

James Madison (10-0) at Elon (8-2), Noon

Delaware St. (2-8) at Florida St. (3-6), Noon

SMU (6-4) at Memphis (8-1), Noon

Virginia (6-4) at Miami (9-0), Noon

The Citadel (5-5) at Clemson (9-1), 12:20

Pittsburgh (4-6) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 12:20

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-5) at E. Kentucky (3-7), 1

Howard (7-3) at Hampton (5-5), 1

Davidson (2-8) at Morehead St. (3-7), 1

Norfolk St. (3-7) at Morgan St. (1-9), 1

NC Central (7-3) at NC A&T (10-0), 1

Gardner-Webb (1-9) at Presbyterian (3-7), 1

SC State (3-6) at Savannah St. (2-8), 1

Kentucky St. (0-0) at Alabama A&M (3-7), 2

ETSU (4-6) at Chattanooga (2-8), 2

Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (3-7) at Orlando, Fla., 2

Monmouth (NJ) (9-1) at Kennesaw St. (9-1), 2

Alabama St. (3-7) at MVSU (2-8), 2

Rice (1-9) at Old Dominion (4-6), 2

UT Martin (5-5) at Tennessee Tech (1-9), 2:30

South Alabama (4-6) at Georgia Southern (0-9), 3

Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (2-8), 3

W. Carolina (7-4) at North Carolina (2-8), 3

William & Mary (2-8) at Richmond (5-5), 3

Furman (7-3) at Samford (7-3), 3:30

Charlotte (1-9) at Southern Miss. (6-4), 3

Georgia Tech (5-4) at Duke (4-6), 3:30

Kentucky (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30

Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 3:30

UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6), 4

Stephen F. Austin (4-6) at Northwestern St. (3-7), 4

Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3), 4

Houston (6-3) at Tulane (4-6), 4

E. Illinois (6-4) at Austin Peay (7-4), 5

New Mexico St. (4-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (4-5), 5

FIU (6-3) at FAU (7-3), 7

Texas A&M (6-4) at Mississippi (5-5), 7

LSU (7-3) at Tennessee (4-6), 7

Missouri (5-5) at Vanderbilt (4-6), 7:30

NC State (7-3) at Wake Forest (6-4), 7:30

Midwest

Rutgers (4-6) at Indiana (4-6), Noon

Minnesota (5-5) at Northwestern (7-3), Noon

Michigan (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0), Noon

Missouri St. (3-7) at Youngstown St. (5-5), Noon

N. Dakota St. (9-1) at Illinois St. (6-4), 1

Jacksonville (7-3) at Drake (6-4), 2

Murray St. (3-7) at SE Missouri (2-8), 2

Dayton (5-5) at Valparaiso (5-5), 2

S. Illinois (4-6) at W. Illinois (7-3), 2

S. Dakota St. (8-2) at South Dakota (7-3), 3

Purdue (4-6) at Iowa (6-4), 3:30

Oklahoma (9-1) at Kansas (1-9), 3:30

Navy (6-3) at Notre Dame (8-2), 3:30

Illinois (2-8) at Ohio St. (8-2), 3:30

Maryland (4-6) at Michigan St. (7-3), 4

Indiana St. (0-10) at N. Iowa (6-4), 5

Southwest

Mississippi St. (7-3) at Arkansas (4-6), Noon

TCU (8-2) at Texas Tech (5-5), Noon

Houston Baptist (1-9) at Sam Houston St. (9-1), 2

Iowa St. (6-4) at Baylor (1-9), 2:30

Texas St. (2-8) at Arkansas St. (5-3), 3

Louisiana Tech (4-6) at UTEP (0-10), 3

Texas Southern (1-8) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-8), 3:30

Kansas St. (5-5) at Oklahoma St. (8-2), 3:30

Abilene Christian (2-8) at Cent. Arkansas (9-1), 4

Army (8-2) at North Texas (7-3), 6:30

McNeese St. (8-2) at Lamar (2-8), 7

Marshall (7-3) at UTSA (5-4), 7

Far West

Cal Poly (1-9) at N. Colorado (2-7), 1:30

Montana (7-3) at Montana St. (4-6), 2

Fresno St. (7-3) at Wyoming (7-3), 2

UMass (3-7) at BYU (3-8), 3

Arizona St. (5-5) at Oregon St. (1-9), 3

Hawaii (3-7) at Utah St. (5-5), 3

San Jose St. (1-10) at Colorado St. (6-5), 3:30

Idaho St. (4-6) at Weber St. (8-2), 4

N. Arizona (7-3) at S. Utah (8-2), 4:30

Coastal Carolina (1-9) at Idaho (3-6), 5

UC Davis (5-5) at Sacramento St. (6-4), 5

Marist (4-6) at San Diego (8-2), 5

Portland St. (0-10) at E. Washington (6-4), 6:05

Arizona (7-3) at Oregon (5-5), 7

UCLA (5-5) at Southern Cal (9-2), 8

California (5-5) at Stanford (7-3), 8

Air Force (4-6) at Boise St. (8-2), 10:15

Nevada (2-8) at San Diego St. (8-2), 10:30

Utah (5-5) at Washington (8-2), 10:30

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon

Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon

Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon

California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.

West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.

Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), noon

West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA

Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon

Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon

Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon

Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon

Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon

Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon

RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon

Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.

St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.

Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.

Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.

Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.

Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA

Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon

Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.

Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.

Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Ford EcoBoost 400

SUNDAY’S Lineup

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.980 mph.

2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.952.

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.930.

4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 172.678.

5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.452.

6. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.359.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 172.205.

8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.106.

9. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.876.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 171.789.

11. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.255.

12. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 171.124.

13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 172.403.

14. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.166.

15. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 172.155.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.996.

17. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 171.652.

18. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 171.592.

19. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 171.298.

20. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 171.206.

21. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 171.011.

22. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 170.913.

23. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 170.670.

24. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 172.414.

25. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 170.951.

26. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 170.881.

27. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 170.773.

28. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 170.713.

29. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 170.632.

30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 170.616.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 169.737.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 169.646.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 168.676.

34. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 167.177.

35. (83) Joey Gase, Toyota, 164.654.

36. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 164.629.

37. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 163.651.

38. (66) David Starr, Chevy, 163.512.

39. (51) Ray Black II, Chevy, 158.777.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic

Second Round

a-amateur

Austin Cook 66p-62s — 128 -14

Brian Gay 65p-64s — 129 -13

C.T. Pan 68s-65p — 133 -9

Chris Kirk 63p-70s — 133 -9

Vaughn Taylor 67p-66s — 133 -9

Brendon de Jonge 67p-67s — 134 -8

Brandt Snedeker 67s-67p — 134 -8

Ben Silverman 67p-67s — 134 -8

Andrew Landry 70p-64s — 134 -8

Blayne Barber 67p-67s — 134 -8

Brice Garnett 65s-69p — 134 -8

Sung Kang 66p-69s — 135 -7

Kelly Kraft 70p-65s — 135 -7

Josh Teater 68s-67p — 135 -7

Brian Stuard 67s-68p — 135 -7

Patton Kizzire 66s-69p — 135 -7

Kevin Kisner 67s-68p — 135 -7

Bud Cauley 72p-63s — 135 -7

Bubba Watson 71p-64s — 135 -7

Jim Herman 67s-68p — 135 -7

Webb Simpson 67p-68s — 135 -7

Joel Dahmen 64p-71s — 135 -7

Michael Thompson 68p-68s — 136 -6

Chesson Hadley 67s-69p — 136 -6

Johnson Wagner 67s-69p — 136 -6

Tom Hoge 67s-69p — 136 -6

a-Braden Thornberry 72p-64s — 136 -6

Ted Potter, Jr. 68s-68p — 136 -6

Hunter Mahan 70s-66p — 136 -6

Hudson Swafford 65p-71s — 136 -6

Keith Mitchell 67p-69s — 136 -6

Greyson Sigg 69p-67s — 136 -6

David Hearn 67s-70p — 137 -5

Ken Duke 68p-69s — 137 -5

J.J. Spaun 67s-70p — 137 -5

Russell Knox 67p-70s — 137 -5

K.J. Choi 69p-68s — 137 -5

Matt Kuchar 69s-68p — 137 -5

Aaron Wise 68p-69s — 137 -5

Nicholas Lindheim 67s-70p — 137 -5

Roberto Diaz 70p-67s — 137 -5

Stephan Jaeger 68s-69p — 137 -5

Ben Martin 71p-66s — 137 -5

Kevin Streelman 69p-68s — 137 -5

David Lingmerth 68s-69p — 137 -5

Retief Goosen 67s-70p — 137 -5

Brian Harman 69p-68s — 137 -5

Bronson Burgoon 69s-68p — 137 -5

Henrik Norlander 68s-69p — 137 -5

Padraig Harrington 71p-67s — 138 -4

William McGirt 70s-68p — 138 -4

Troy Merritt 68p-70s — 138 -4

Fabian Gomez 72s-66p — 138 -4

Corey Conners 69p-69s — 138 -4

Rob Oppenheim 72s-66p — 138 -4

J.J. Henry 70p-68s — 138 -4

Tyrone Van Aswegen 68p-70s — 138 -4

Cameron Percy 69s-69p — 138 -4

Chris Stroud 71p-67s — 138 -4

Stewart Cink 69s-69p — 138 -4

Zach Johnson 70p-68s — 138 -4

Tyler Duncan 68p-70s — 138 -4

Brandon Harkins 66s-72p — 138 -4

Nate Lashley 67s-71p — 138 -4

Scott Stallings 71s-68p — 139 -3

Martin Laird 70s-69p — 139 -3

Martin Flores 67s-72p — 139 -3

Jonathan Randolph 72p-67s — 139 -3

Sam Ryder 68s-71p — 139 -3

John Huh 71s-68p — 139 -3

Ryan Armour 69s-70p — 139 -3

Trey Mullinax 70p-69s — 139 -3

Beau Hossler 70p-69s — 139 -3

Xinjun Zhang 68s-71p — 139 -3

Missed cut

Sean O’Hair 69s-71p — 140 -2

Chad Campbell 70p-70s — 140 -2

Andrew Yun 73p-67s — 140 -2

Tom Lovelady 70s-70p — 140 -2

Conrad Shindler 71s-69p — 140 -2

Andrew Putnam 71s-69p — 140 -2

Robert Streb 71p-69s — 140 -2

Whee Kim 71s-69p — 140 -2

Richy Werenski 67p-73s — 140 -2

Cameron Tringale 72p-68s — 140 -2

Nick Taylor 68p-72s — 140 -2

Seamus Power 69p-71s — 140 -2

Ollie Schniederjans 72s-68p — 140 -2

Matt Atkins 71p-69s — 140 -2

Graeme McDowell 73p-68s — 141 -1

Charles Howell III 71p-70s — 141 -1

Brett Stegmaier 71s-70p — 141 -1

Bill Haas 70s-71p — 141 -1

Jason Kokrak 65p-76s — 141 -1

Kevin Tway 71s-70p — 141 -1

Zecheng Dou 72p-69s — 141 -1

Ethan Tracy 69s-72p — 141 -1

David Skinns 69s-72p — 141 -1

Rory Sabbatini 71p-71s — 142 E

Mac Hughes 70s-72p — 142 E

Camilo Villegas 71p-71s — 142 E

Danny Lee 70s-72p — 142 E

Ricky Barnes 69s-73p — 142 E

Michael Kim 66s-76p — 142 E

Nick Watney 65s-77p — 142 E

Lanto Griffin 71s-71p — 142 E

Ryan Blaum 70s-72p — 142 E

Morgan Hoffmann 70p-73s — 143 +1

Dicky Pride 73p-70s — 143 +1

Scott Brown 69p-74s — 143 +1

Jonathan Byrd 70s-73p — 143 +1

Aaron Baddeley 71p-72s — 143 +1

Jason Bohn 69p-74s — 143 +1

Zac Blair 72p-71s — 143 +1

Robert Garrigus 70p-73s — 143 +1

Ernie Els 70s-73p — 143 +1

Denny McCarthy 68s-75p — 143 +1

Sam Saunders 67s-76p — 143 +1

Martin Piller 72s-71p — 143 +1

Jamie Lovemark 73p-71s — 144 +2

Greg Chalmers 68s-76p — 144 +2

T.J. Vogel 73s-71p — 144 +2

John Oda 70s-74p — 144 +2

Rick Lamb 73p-71s — 144 +2

Byeong Hun An 70p-74s — 144 +2

Ben Crane 73s-71p — 144 +2

Patrick Rodgers 69s-75p — 144 +2

Peter Malnati 70s-74p — 144 +2

Derek Fathauer 73s-71p — 144 +2

Cameron Champ 70s-74p — 144 +2

Kyle Thompson 72p-72s — 144 +2

Andrew Novak 71p-73s — 144 +2

J.T. Poston 68s-76p — 144 +2

Si Woo Kim 71p-74s — 145 +3

Billy Hurley III 71s-74p — 145 +3

Mark Wilson 72s-73p — 145 +3

Tommy Gainey 72s-73p — 145 +3

Steve Wheatcroft 74s-71p — 145 +3

Smylie Kaufman 70p-75s — 145 +3

Davis Love III 72p-73s — 145 +3

Harris English 71s-75p — 146 +4

Jason Gore 75p-71s — 146 +4

Talor Gooch 74p-72s — 146 +4

Stuart Appleby 76p-70s — 146 +4

Shawn Stefani 76p-70s — 146 +4

Matt Every 70s-76p — 146 +4

Jon Curran 77p-70s — 147 +5

D.A. Points 73s-74p — 147 +5

Kyle Owen 76p-71s — 147 +5

Daniel Summerhays 72p-75s — 147 +5

Dan McCarthy 71s-76p — 147 +5

Carl Pettersson 77s-72p — 149 +7

Dru Love 76p-73s — 149 +7

Heath Slocum 74p-76s — 150 +8

Adam Schenk 71s-79p — 150 +8

Andrew Johnston 75p-77s — 152 +10

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship

Second Round

Sung Hyun Park 67-65 — 132 -12

Caroline Masson 69-66 — 135 -9

Sarah Jane Smith 66-69 — 135 -9

Nelly Korda 70-66 — 136 -8

Pernilla Lindberg 69-67 — 136 -8

Madelene Sagstrom 68-68 — 136 -8

Ha Na Jang 71-66 — 137 -7

In-Kyung Kim 70-67 — 137 -7

Jessica Korda 69-68 — 137 -7

Sei Young Kim 68-69 — 137 -7

Suzann Pettersen 67-70 — 137 -7

Lexi Thompson 71-67 — 138 -6

Austin Ernst 71-67 — 138 -6

Pornanong Phatlum 70-68 — 138 -6

Brittany Lincicome 70-68 — 138 -6

Lydia Ko 67-71 — 138 -6

Mo Martin 70-69 — 139 -5

Anna Nordqvist 70-69 — 139 -5

Eun-Hee Ji 69-70 — 139 -5

Marina Alex 68-71 — 139 -5

Ariya Jutanugarn 68-71 — 139 -5

Karine Icher 67-72 — 139 -5

Azahara Munoz 67-72 — 139 -5

Peiyun Chien 66-73 — 139 -5

Jenny Shin 73-67 — 140 -4

Stacy Lewis 72-68 — 140 -4

Michelle Wie 72-68 — 140 -4

Jin Young Ko 71-69 — 140 -4

Charley Hull 70-70 — 140 -4

Jaye Marie Green 70-70 — 140 -4

Wei-Ling Hsu 70-70 — 140 -4

Brooke M. Henderson 70-70 — 140 -4

Minjee Lee 69-71 — 140 -4

Cydney Clanton 73-68 — 141 -3

Megan Khang 72-70 — 142 -2

Kim Kaufman 70-72 — 142 -2

Candie Kung 70-72 — 142 -2

Moriya Jutanugarn 70-72 — 142 -2

Jeong Eun Lee 73-70 — 143 -1

So Yeon Ryu 72-71 — 143 -1

Ayako Uehara 71-72 — 143 -1

Amy Yang 70-73 — 143 -1

Shanshan Feng 70-73 — 143 -1

Tiffany Joh 74-70 — 144 E

Danielle Kang 72-72 — 144 E

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71-73 — 144 E

Jennifer Song 70-74 — 144 E

Olafia Kristinsdottir 70-74 — 144 E

Cristie Kerr 75-70 — 145 +1

In Gee Chun 73-72 — 145 +1

Mi Hyang Lee 72-73 — 145 +1

Nicole Broch Larsen 72-73 — 145 +1

Beatriz Recari 71-74 — 145 +1

Angela Stanford 70-75 — 145 +1

Jing Yan 75-71 — 146 +2

Katherine Kirk 74-72 — 146 +2

Carlota Ciganda 73-73 — 146 +2

Sun Young Yoo 72-74 — 146 +2

Aditi Ashok 71-75 — 146 +2

Lizette Salas 74-73 — 147 +3

Angel Yin 72-75 — 147 +3

Jane Park 71-76 — 147 +3

Lindy Duncan 69-78 — 147 +3

Jacqui Concolino 74-74 — 148 +4

Brittany Altomare 72-76 — 148 +4

Alena Sharp 75-74 — 149 +5

Morgan Pressel 74-75 — 149 +5

Sandra Gal 78-72 — 150 +6

Mirim Lee 73-77 — 150 +6

Gaby Lopez 79-72 — 151 +7

Gerina Piller 77-75 — 152 +8

Brittany Lang 75-77 — 152 +8

Ally McDonald 75-78 — 153 +9

Ryann O’Toole 75-79 — 154 +10

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Toronto SS Hugo Cardona, INF Yhon Perez and C Leonicio Ventura (DSL Blue Jays) 72 games, Houston RHP Carlos Pimentel (GCL Astros) 56 games and free agent RHP Angel Nesbitt 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Matt Williams third base coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Announced the resignation of senior adviser John Hart.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Purke on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Jim Gott bullpen coach.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Evan Boyd.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHPs Daniel Carela and Kody Kerski and OF Alexi Colon to Trois-Rivieres for INF Danny Mateo.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded OF Connor Crane to Florence for INF Taylor Oldham and RHP Pete Perez.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jarell Martin and C Deyonta Davis to Memphis (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined N.Y. Jets CB Buster Skrine $48,620, Minnesota DT Linval Joseph, Arizona LB Karlos Dansby and Seattle DT Sheldon Richardson $18,231 and Minnesota WR Stefon Diggs $12,154 for their actions during last week’s games.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Winnipeg Blue Bombers DE Jackson Jeffcoat for a high hit on Edmonton Eskimos QB Mike Reilly.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Dominic Toninato from San Antonio (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Cam Atkinson to a seven-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Danny DeKeyser on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 10. Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Matej Machovsky from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned C Eric Fehr to San Diego (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated G Malcolm Subban from the injured reserve list. Assigned G Dylan Ferguson to the Kamloops (WHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Greger Hanson to Utah (ECHL). Agreed to terms with C Ryan White on a professional tryout agreement.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the resignation of coach Caleb Porter.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced an affiliation agreement with Fresno (USL).

College

NCAA — Announced Albany men’s basketball coach Will Brown and associate head coach John Iati have been suspended for one game for an NCAA recruiting violation.

NORTH CAROLINA — Signed athletic director Bubba Cunningham to a six-year contract through June 2023.

PURCHASE — Named Jordan Snider men’s tennis coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Thursday Night Classic League

High series: (men) Dave Bateson, Lite Weights, 690; (women) Christi Volk, Lil Red Bakery, 622. High game: (men) Mike Kirkland, Little Bo Peeps, 264; (women) Volk 247.

Shoot the Gap League

High series: Dan Dautas, Marathon, 691. High game: Terry Otto, Kona Ice, 267.

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Ron Cook 651; (women) Deb Schade 489. High game: (men) J.C. Clayton 228; (women) Linda Jones & Patsy Woolley 189.

Classie Lassies League

High series: Tamm Powell, Jac & Do’s, 603. High game: Powell 215.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

