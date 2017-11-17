Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Results
Division I
Region 1
AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM
Mentor 23, Cle. St. Ignatius 21
Region 2
AT DONNELL STADIUM
Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Tol. Whitmer 7
Region 3
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
Pickerington Central 31, Pickerington North 14
REGION 4
AT MASON DWIRE FIELD
Cin. Colerain 21, Cin. St. Xavier 14
Division II
Region 5
AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM
Akr. Archbishop Hoban 42, Barberton 13
Region 6
AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM
Avon 55, Olmsted Falls 14
Region 7
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
Massillon Washington 24, New Albany 6
Region 8
AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM
Cin. Winton Woods 16, Cin. La Salle 14
Division III
Region 9
AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM
Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary 13, Canfield 10
REGION 10
AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD
Tol. Central Catholic 35, Bay Village Bay 0
REGION 11
AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD
Dresden Tri-Valley 13, Cols. Bishop Hartley 9
Region 12
AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM
Trotwood-Madison 44, Day. Chaminade Julienne 14
Division IV
Region 13
AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM
Steubenville 33, Perry 21
Region 14
AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM
Shelby 42, Bellevue 21
Region 15
AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM
New Concord John Glenn 38, Duncan Falls Philo 7
Region 16
AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. Wyoming 7
Division V
Region 17
at Canal Fulton Northwest
Canfield South Range 40, Sullivan Black River 16
Region 18
AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM
Eastwood 35, Marion Pleasant 0
Region 19
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM
Wheelersburg 34, Johnstown-Monroe 7
Region 20
AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD
Middletown Madison 42, West Jefferson 7
Division VI
Region 21
AT SOLON STEWART FIELD
Kirtland 17, Rootstown 7
Region 22
AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM
Liberty-Benton 37, Jeromesville Hillsdale 17
Region 23
AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD
Nelsonville-York 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7
Region 24
AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM
Marion Local 33, Coldwater 0
Division VII
Region 25
AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM
Cuyahoga Heights 42, Dalton 21
Region 26
AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM
Norwalk St. Paul 49, Pandora-Gilboa 7
Region 27
AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE
Danville 29, Hannibal River 28
Region 28
AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD
Minster 20, Delphos St. John’s 0
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 2 0 .778 257 195
Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196
Miami 4 5 0 .444 137 224
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134
Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253
Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182
Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 6 0 .333 166 239
L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205
Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232
N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165
Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210
Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Thursday’s RESULT
Pittsburgh 40, Tennessee 17
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Green Bay, 1
Arizona at Houston, 1
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1
Washington at New Orleans, 1
Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Chicago, 1
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1
Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:30
L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30
Sunday, Nov. 26
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1
Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Buffalo at Kansas City, 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05
Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25
Denver at Oakland, 4:25
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30
Monday, Nov. 27
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30
NFL Injury Report
Sunday’s Games
ARIZONA CARDINALS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CARDINALS: OUT: DT Corey Peters (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR John Brown (back), C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder), QB Drew Stanton (knee), T John Wetzel (back). TEXANS: OUT: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), WR Will Fuller (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: RB Alfred Blue (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee), C Greg Mancz (knee/chest), WR Chris Thompson (knee).
BALTIMORE RAVENS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: T Ronnie Stanley (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE Nick Boyle (toe), WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), RB Terrance West (calf), LB Tim Williams (thigh) PACKERS: OUT: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), RB Aaron Jones (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Quinton Dial (chest), CB Kevin King (shoulder), G Lucas Patrick (back).
BUFFALO BILLS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — BILLS: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), G John Miller (ankle), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (knee), DE Jerry Hughes (shin/calf), WR Jordan Matthews (knee). CHARGERS: OUT: T Joe Barksdale (foot). DOUBTFUL: LB James Onwualu (quadricep), LB Hayes Pullard (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris McCain (quadricep), QB Philip Rivers (concussion).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at DENVER BRONCOS — BENGALS: OUT: CB Adam Jones (concussion), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB William Jackson (toe), WR Brandon LaFell (knee). BRONCOS: OUT: TE A.J. Derby (shoulder), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cody Latimer (knee/achilles), T Donald Stephenson (calf).
DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — LIONS: OUT: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), RB Dwayne Washington (hip). QUESTIONABLE: S Don Carey (knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). BEARS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (illness), TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — JAGUARS: OUT: WR Arrelious Benn (knee), WR Allen Hurns (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Blair Brown (hamstring), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep), T Jermey Parnell (knee). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: T Shon Coleman (concussion), CB Jamar Taylor (ankle), C J.C. Tretter (shoulder/knee).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW YORK GIANTS — CHIEFS: OUT: DE Allen Bailey (knee), LB Dee Ford (back), LB Tamba Hali (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring). GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back). DOUBTFUL: LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Damon Harrison (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quadricep).
LOS ANGELES RAMS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — RAMS: OUT: RB Malcolm Brown (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Derek Carrier (hamstring), CB Troy Hill (hamstring). Practice Report VIKINGS: OUT: T Mike Remmers (concussion), S Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Everson Griffen (foot), DE Brian Robison (back).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — PATRIOTS: OUT: C David Andrews (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), WR Matt Slater (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (knee), TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring), DT Malcom Brown (ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). RAIDERS: DOUBTFUL: CB David Amerson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), T Marshall Newhouse (hip/quadricep), RB Jamize Olawale (hamstring).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE William Gholston (neck), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: DE William Hayes (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee), WR Kenny Stills (back), S Michael Thomas (knee).
WASHINGTON REDSKINS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — REDSKINS: OUT: C Spencer Long (knees), WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (achilles), CB Quinton Dunbar (illness), WR Ryan Grant (concussion), S DeAngelo Hall (knee), DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), G Brandon Scherff (knee), T Trent Williams (knee). SAINTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB A.J. Klein (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (groin).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle). COWBOYS: OUT: K Dan Bailey (right groin), LB Sean Lee (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Maliek Collins (foot), S Jeff Heath (concussion), T Tyron Smith (back/groin), TE Geoff Swaim (knee).
Monday’s Game
ATLANTA FALCONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — FALCONS: DNP: P Matt Bosher (left ankle), RB Devonta Freeman (concussion). LIMITED: WR Julio Jones (ankle), G Andy Levitre (knee), LB Duke Riley (knee), RB Terron Ward (knee). FULL: DT Grady Jarrett (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder). SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 14 2 .875 —
Toronto 10 5 .667 3½
Philadelphia 8 6 .571 5
New York 8 7 .533 5½
Brooklyn 6 9 .400 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 6 .600 —
Orlando 8 7 .533 1
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Charlotte 5 9 .357 3½
Atlanta 3 12 .200 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 10 5 .667 —
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1½
Cleveland 9 7 .563 1½
Indiana 8 8 .500 2½
Chicago 3 10 .231 6
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 4 .750 —
San Antonio 9 6 .600 2½
New Orleans 8 7 .533 3½
Memphis 7 7 .500 4
Dallas 2 13 .133 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 5 .643 —
Portland 8 6 .571 1
Denver 8 6 .571 1
Oklahoma City 7 7 .500 2
Utah 6 10 .375 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 4 .733 —
L.A. Lakers 6 9 .400 5
L.A. Clippers 5 9 .357 5½
Phoenix 5 11 .313 6½
Sacramento 3 11 .214 7½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Boston 92, Golden State 88
Houston 142, Phoenix 116
Friday’s Results
Indiana 107, Detroit 100
Miami 91, Washington 88
Brooklyn 118, Utah 107
Cleveland 118, L.A. Clippers 113, OT
Toronto 107, New York 84
Chicago 123, Charlotte 120
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, late
Minnesota at Dallas, late
Portland at Sacramento, late
New Orleans at Denver, late
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Orlando, 7
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30
Houston at Memphis, 8
Milwaukee at Dallas, 9
Sacramento at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 3:30
Indiana at Miami, 5
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6
Detroit at Minnesota, 7
Chicago at Phoenix, 8
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Indiana at Orlando, 7
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Philadelphia, 7
L.A. Clippers at New York, 7:30
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Washington at Milwaukee, 8
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 19 15 2 2 32 77 47
Toronto 20 13 7 0 26 73 63
Detroit 20 10 8 2 22 60 54
Ottawa 17 8 4 5 21 60 56
Boston 18 7 7 4 18 48 56
Montreal 20 8 10 2 18 51 68
Florida 18 7 9 2 16 59 65
Buffalo 19 5 10 4 14 45 68
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 18 11 4 3 25 61 55
Columbus 20 12 7 1 25 59 51
Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 58 73
N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 66 59
Washington 20 10 9 1 21 58 65
N.Y. Rangers 20 9 9 2 20 63 67
Philadelphia 19 8 8 3 19 52 51
Carolina 17 7 6 4 18 50 50
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 20 14 5 1 29 66 52
Winnipeg 18 11 4 3 25 59 49
Nashville 18 10 6 2 22 55 55
Minnesota 18 9 7 2 20 55 48
Chicago 19 9 8 2 20 59 52
Colorado 17 9 7 1 19 60 57
Dallas 19 9 9 1 19 52 58
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 19 11 6 2 24 58 46
Vegas 18 11 6 1 23 64 56
San Jose 17 10 7 0 20 44 38
Calgary 18 10 8 0 20 53 58
Vancouver 19 9 8 2 20 48 53
Anaheim 18 8 7 3 19 52 52
Edmonton 19 7 10 2 16 47 58
Arizona 21 3 15 3 9 51 83
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Toronto 1, New Jersey 0, OT
N.Y. Islanders 6, Carolina 4
Pittsburgh 3, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 1
Arizona 5, Montreal 4
Winnipeg 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Minnesota 6, Nashville 4
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 1
Colorado 6, Washington 2
Vegas 5, Vancouver 2
Florida 2, San Jose 0
Boston 2, Los Angeles 1
Friday’s Results
Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 0
Detroit 3, Buffalo 1
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at Ottawa, 2
Edmonton at Dallas, 2
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 3
Florida at Los Angeles, 4
Carolina at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7
Minnesota at Washington, 7:30
Colorado at Nashville, 8
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10
Boston at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5
Colorado at Detroit, 6
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Florida at Anaheim, 8
Los Angeles at Vegas, 8
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7
Calgary at Washington, 7
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday’s match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday’S match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Jacksonville St. 36, Tennessee St. 6
SE Louisiana 21, Nicholls 17
South Florida 27, Tulsa 20
Buffalo 40, Ball St. 24
Prairie View 42, Incarnate Word 28
Friday’s Results
Middle Tennessee (5-5) at W. Kentucky (5-5), 8
UNLV (4-6) at New Mexico (3-7), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Duquesne (7-3) at Bryant (5-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-8) at CCSU (7-3), Noon
Stony Brook (8-2) at Maine (4-5), Noon
Wagner (3-7) at Sacred Heart (4-6), Noon
UCF (9-0) at Temple (5-5), Noon
Texas (5-5) at West Virginia (7-3), Noon
Lafayette (3-7) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30
Harvard (5-4) at Yale (8-1), 12:30
New Hampshire (7-3) at Albany (NY) (3-6), 1
Brown (2-7) at Columbia (7-2), 1
Bucknell (5-5) at Fordham (3-7), 1
Colgate (6-4) at Georgetown (1-9), 1
Delaware (7-3) at Villanova (4-6), 1
Princeton (5-4) at Dartmouth (7-2), 1:30
Cornell (3-6) at Penn (5-4), 1:30
Rhode Island (4-6) at Towson (4-6), 2
Nebraska (4-6) at Penn St. (8-2), 4
UConn (3-7) at Boston College (5-5) at Fenway Park, 7
South
Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2), Noon
Liberty (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-5), Noon
Cincinnati (3-7) at East Carolina (2-8), Noon
James Madison (10-0) at Elon (8-2), Noon
Delaware St. (2-8) at Florida St. (3-6), Noon
SMU (6-4) at Memphis (8-1), Noon
Virginia (6-4) at Miami (9-0), Noon
The Citadel (5-5) at Clemson (9-1), 12:20
Pittsburgh (4-6) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 12:20
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-5) at E. Kentucky (3-7), 1
Howard (7-3) at Hampton (5-5), 1
Davidson (2-8) at Morehead St. (3-7), 1
Norfolk St. (3-7) at Morgan St. (1-9), 1
NC Central (7-3) at NC A&T (10-0), 1
Gardner-Webb (1-9) at Presbyterian (3-7), 1
SC State (3-6) at Savannah St. (2-8), 1
Kentucky St. (0-0) at Alabama A&M (3-7), 2
ETSU (4-6) at Chattanooga (2-8), 2
Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (3-7) at Orlando, Fla., 2
Monmouth (NJ) (9-1) at Kennesaw St. (9-1), 2
Alabama St. (3-7) at MVSU (2-8), 2
Rice (1-9) at Old Dominion (4-6), 2
UT Martin (5-5) at Tennessee Tech (1-9), 2:30
South Alabama (4-6) at Georgia Southern (0-9), 3
Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (2-8), 3
W. Carolina (7-4) at North Carolina (2-8), 3
William & Mary (2-8) at Richmond (5-5), 3
Furman (7-3) at Samford (7-3), 3:30
Charlotte (1-9) at Southern Miss. (6-4), 3
Georgia Tech (5-4) at Duke (4-6), 3:30
Kentucky (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30
Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 3:30
UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6), 4
Stephen F. Austin (4-6) at Northwestern St. (3-7), 4
Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3), 4
Houston (6-3) at Tulane (4-6), 4
E. Illinois (6-4) at Austin Peay (7-4), 5
New Mexico St. (4-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (4-5), 5
FIU (6-3) at FAU (7-3), 7
Texas A&M (6-4) at Mississippi (5-5), 7
LSU (7-3) at Tennessee (4-6), 7
Missouri (5-5) at Vanderbilt (4-6), 7:30
NC State (7-3) at Wake Forest (6-4), 7:30
Midwest
Rutgers (4-6) at Indiana (4-6), Noon
Minnesota (5-5) at Northwestern (7-3), Noon
Michigan (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0), Noon
Missouri St. (3-7) at Youngstown St. (5-5), Noon
N. Dakota St. (9-1) at Illinois St. (6-4), 1
Jacksonville (7-3) at Drake (6-4), 2
Murray St. (3-7) at SE Missouri (2-8), 2
Dayton (5-5) at Valparaiso (5-5), 2
S. Illinois (4-6) at W. Illinois (7-3), 2
S. Dakota St. (8-2) at South Dakota (7-3), 3
Purdue (4-6) at Iowa (6-4), 3:30
Oklahoma (9-1) at Kansas (1-9), 3:30
Navy (6-3) at Notre Dame (8-2), 3:30
Illinois (2-8) at Ohio St. (8-2), 3:30
Maryland (4-6) at Michigan St. (7-3), 4
Indiana St. (0-10) at N. Iowa (6-4), 5
Southwest
Mississippi St. (7-3) at Arkansas (4-6), Noon
TCU (8-2) at Texas Tech (5-5), Noon
Houston Baptist (1-9) at Sam Houston St. (9-1), 2
Iowa St. (6-4) at Baylor (1-9), 2:30
Texas St. (2-8) at Arkansas St. (5-3), 3
Louisiana Tech (4-6) at UTEP (0-10), 3
Texas Southern (1-8) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-8), 3:30
Kansas St. (5-5) at Oklahoma St. (8-2), 3:30
Abilene Christian (2-8) at Cent. Arkansas (9-1), 4
Army (8-2) at North Texas (7-3), 6:30
McNeese St. (8-2) at Lamar (2-8), 7
Marshall (7-3) at UTSA (5-4), 7
Far West
Cal Poly (1-9) at N. Colorado (2-7), 1:30
Montana (7-3) at Montana St. (4-6), 2
Fresno St. (7-3) at Wyoming (7-3), 2
UMass (3-7) at BYU (3-8), 3
Arizona St. (5-5) at Oregon St. (1-9), 3
Hawaii (3-7) at Utah St. (5-5), 3
San Jose St. (1-10) at Colorado St. (6-5), 3:30
Idaho St. (4-6) at Weber St. (8-2), 4
N. Arizona (7-3) at S. Utah (8-2), 4:30
Coastal Carolina (1-9) at Idaho (3-6), 5
UC Davis (5-5) at Sacramento St. (6-4), 5
Marist (4-6) at San Diego (8-2), 5
Portland St. (0-10) at E. Washington (6-4), 6:05
Arizona (7-3) at Oregon (5-5), 7
UCLA (5-5) at Southern Cal (9-2), 8
California (5-5) at Stanford (7-3), 8
Air Force (4-6) at Boise St. (8-2), 10:15
Nevada (2-8) at San Diego St. (8-2), 10:30
Utah (5-5) at Washington (8-2), 10:30
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon
Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon
Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon
California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.
West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.
Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.
Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), noon
West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA
Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon
Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon
Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon
Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon
Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon
Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon
RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon
Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.
St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.
Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.
Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.
Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.
Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.
Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA
Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon
Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.
Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.
Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.
Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
Ford EcoBoost 400
SUNDAY’S Lineup
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.980 mph.
2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.952.
3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.930.
4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 172.678.
5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.452.
6. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.359.
7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 172.205.
8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.106.
9. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.876.
10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 171.789.
11. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.255.
12. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 171.124.
13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 172.403.
14. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.166.
15. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 172.155.
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.996.
17. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 171.652.
18. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 171.592.
19. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 171.298.
20. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 171.206.
21. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 171.011.
22. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 170.913.
23. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 170.670.
24. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 172.414.
25. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 170.951.
26. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 170.881.
27. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 170.773.
28. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 170.713.
29. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 170.632.
30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 170.616.
31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 169.737.
32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 169.646.
33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 168.676.
34. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 167.177.
35. (83) Joey Gase, Toyota, 164.654.
36. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 164.629.
37. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 163.651.
38. (66) David Starr, Chevy, 163.512.
39. (51) Ray Black II, Chevy, 158.777.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic
Second Round
a-amateur
Austin Cook 66p-62s — 128 -14
Brian Gay 65p-64s — 129 -13
C.T. Pan 68s-65p — 133 -9
Chris Kirk 63p-70s — 133 -9
Vaughn Taylor 67p-66s — 133 -9
Brendon de Jonge 67p-67s — 134 -8
Brandt Snedeker 67s-67p — 134 -8
Ben Silverman 67p-67s — 134 -8
Andrew Landry 70p-64s — 134 -8
Blayne Barber 67p-67s — 134 -8
Brice Garnett 65s-69p — 134 -8
Sung Kang 66p-69s — 135 -7
Kelly Kraft 70p-65s — 135 -7
Josh Teater 68s-67p — 135 -7
Brian Stuard 67s-68p — 135 -7
Patton Kizzire 66s-69p — 135 -7
Kevin Kisner 67s-68p — 135 -7
Bud Cauley 72p-63s — 135 -7
Bubba Watson 71p-64s — 135 -7
Jim Herman 67s-68p — 135 -7
Webb Simpson 67p-68s — 135 -7
Joel Dahmen 64p-71s — 135 -7
Michael Thompson 68p-68s — 136 -6
Chesson Hadley 67s-69p — 136 -6
Johnson Wagner 67s-69p — 136 -6
Tom Hoge 67s-69p — 136 -6
a-Braden Thornberry 72p-64s — 136 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. 68s-68p — 136 -6
Hunter Mahan 70s-66p — 136 -6
Hudson Swafford 65p-71s — 136 -6
Keith Mitchell 67p-69s — 136 -6
Greyson Sigg 69p-67s — 136 -6
David Hearn 67s-70p — 137 -5
Ken Duke 68p-69s — 137 -5
J.J. Spaun 67s-70p — 137 -5
Russell Knox 67p-70s — 137 -5
K.J. Choi 69p-68s — 137 -5
Matt Kuchar 69s-68p — 137 -5
Aaron Wise 68p-69s — 137 -5
Nicholas Lindheim 67s-70p — 137 -5
Roberto Diaz 70p-67s — 137 -5
Stephan Jaeger 68s-69p — 137 -5
Ben Martin 71p-66s — 137 -5
Kevin Streelman 69p-68s — 137 -5
David Lingmerth 68s-69p — 137 -5
Retief Goosen 67s-70p — 137 -5
Brian Harman 69p-68s — 137 -5
Bronson Burgoon 69s-68p — 137 -5
Henrik Norlander 68s-69p — 137 -5
Padraig Harrington 71p-67s — 138 -4
William McGirt 70s-68p — 138 -4
Troy Merritt 68p-70s — 138 -4
Fabian Gomez 72s-66p — 138 -4
Corey Conners 69p-69s — 138 -4
Rob Oppenheim 72s-66p — 138 -4
J.J. Henry 70p-68s — 138 -4
Tyrone Van Aswegen 68p-70s — 138 -4
Cameron Percy 69s-69p — 138 -4
Chris Stroud 71p-67s — 138 -4
Stewart Cink 69s-69p — 138 -4
Zach Johnson 70p-68s — 138 -4
Tyler Duncan 68p-70s — 138 -4
Brandon Harkins 66s-72p — 138 -4
Nate Lashley 67s-71p — 138 -4
Scott Stallings 71s-68p — 139 -3
Martin Laird 70s-69p — 139 -3
Martin Flores 67s-72p — 139 -3
Jonathan Randolph 72p-67s — 139 -3
Sam Ryder 68s-71p — 139 -3
John Huh 71s-68p — 139 -3
Ryan Armour 69s-70p — 139 -3
Trey Mullinax 70p-69s — 139 -3
Beau Hossler 70p-69s — 139 -3
Xinjun Zhang 68s-71p — 139 -3
Missed cut
Sean O’Hair 69s-71p — 140 -2
Chad Campbell 70p-70s — 140 -2
Andrew Yun 73p-67s — 140 -2
Tom Lovelady 70s-70p — 140 -2
Conrad Shindler 71s-69p — 140 -2
Andrew Putnam 71s-69p — 140 -2
Robert Streb 71p-69s — 140 -2
Whee Kim 71s-69p — 140 -2
Richy Werenski 67p-73s — 140 -2
Cameron Tringale 72p-68s — 140 -2
Nick Taylor 68p-72s — 140 -2
Seamus Power 69p-71s — 140 -2
Ollie Schniederjans 72s-68p — 140 -2
Matt Atkins 71p-69s — 140 -2
Graeme McDowell 73p-68s — 141 -1
Charles Howell III 71p-70s — 141 -1
Brett Stegmaier 71s-70p — 141 -1
Bill Haas 70s-71p — 141 -1
Jason Kokrak 65p-76s — 141 -1
Kevin Tway 71s-70p — 141 -1
Zecheng Dou 72p-69s — 141 -1
Ethan Tracy 69s-72p — 141 -1
David Skinns 69s-72p — 141 -1
Rory Sabbatini 71p-71s — 142 E
Mac Hughes 70s-72p — 142 E
Camilo Villegas 71p-71s — 142 E
Danny Lee 70s-72p — 142 E
Ricky Barnes 69s-73p — 142 E
Michael Kim 66s-76p — 142 E
Nick Watney 65s-77p — 142 E
Lanto Griffin 71s-71p — 142 E
Ryan Blaum 70s-72p — 142 E
Morgan Hoffmann 70p-73s — 143 +1
Dicky Pride 73p-70s — 143 +1
Scott Brown 69p-74s — 143 +1
Jonathan Byrd 70s-73p — 143 +1
Aaron Baddeley 71p-72s — 143 +1
Jason Bohn 69p-74s — 143 +1
Zac Blair 72p-71s — 143 +1
Robert Garrigus 70p-73s — 143 +1
Ernie Els 70s-73p — 143 +1
Denny McCarthy 68s-75p — 143 +1
Sam Saunders 67s-76p — 143 +1
Martin Piller 72s-71p — 143 +1
Jamie Lovemark 73p-71s — 144 +2
Greg Chalmers 68s-76p — 144 +2
T.J. Vogel 73s-71p — 144 +2
John Oda 70s-74p — 144 +2
Rick Lamb 73p-71s — 144 +2
Byeong Hun An 70p-74s — 144 +2
Ben Crane 73s-71p — 144 +2
Patrick Rodgers 69s-75p — 144 +2
Peter Malnati 70s-74p — 144 +2
Derek Fathauer 73s-71p — 144 +2
Cameron Champ 70s-74p — 144 +2
Kyle Thompson 72p-72s — 144 +2
Andrew Novak 71p-73s — 144 +2
J.T. Poston 68s-76p — 144 +2
Si Woo Kim 71p-74s — 145 +3
Billy Hurley III 71s-74p — 145 +3
Mark Wilson 72s-73p — 145 +3
Tommy Gainey 72s-73p — 145 +3
Steve Wheatcroft 74s-71p — 145 +3
Smylie Kaufman 70p-75s — 145 +3
Davis Love III 72p-73s — 145 +3
Harris English 71s-75p — 146 +4
Jason Gore 75p-71s — 146 +4
Talor Gooch 74p-72s — 146 +4
Stuart Appleby 76p-70s — 146 +4
Shawn Stefani 76p-70s — 146 +4
Matt Every 70s-76p — 146 +4
Jon Curran 77p-70s — 147 +5
D.A. Points 73s-74p — 147 +5
Kyle Owen 76p-71s — 147 +5
Daniel Summerhays 72p-75s — 147 +5
Dan McCarthy 71s-76p — 147 +5
Carl Pettersson 77s-72p — 149 +7
Dru Love 76p-73s — 149 +7
Heath Slocum 74p-76s — 150 +8
Adam Schenk 71s-79p — 150 +8
Andrew Johnston 75p-77s — 152 +10
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship
Second Round
Sung Hyun Park 67-65 — 132 -12
Caroline Masson 69-66 — 135 -9
Sarah Jane Smith 66-69 — 135 -9
Nelly Korda 70-66 — 136 -8
Pernilla Lindberg 69-67 — 136 -8
Madelene Sagstrom 68-68 — 136 -8
Ha Na Jang 71-66 — 137 -7
In-Kyung Kim 70-67 — 137 -7
Jessica Korda 69-68 — 137 -7
Sei Young Kim 68-69 — 137 -7
Suzann Pettersen 67-70 — 137 -7
Lexi Thompson 71-67 — 138 -6
Austin Ernst 71-67 — 138 -6
Pornanong Phatlum 70-68 — 138 -6
Brittany Lincicome 70-68 — 138 -6
Lydia Ko 67-71 — 138 -6
Mo Martin 70-69 — 139 -5
Anna Nordqvist 70-69 — 139 -5
Eun-Hee Ji 69-70 — 139 -5
Marina Alex 68-71 — 139 -5
Ariya Jutanugarn 68-71 — 139 -5
Karine Icher 67-72 — 139 -5
Azahara Munoz 67-72 — 139 -5
Peiyun Chien 66-73 — 139 -5
Jenny Shin 73-67 — 140 -4
Stacy Lewis 72-68 — 140 -4
Michelle Wie 72-68 — 140 -4
Jin Young Ko 71-69 — 140 -4
Charley Hull 70-70 — 140 -4
Jaye Marie Green 70-70 — 140 -4
Wei-Ling Hsu 70-70 — 140 -4
Brooke M. Henderson 70-70 — 140 -4
Minjee Lee 69-71 — 140 -4
Cydney Clanton 73-68 — 141 -3
Megan Khang 72-70 — 142 -2
Kim Kaufman 70-72 — 142 -2
Candie Kung 70-72 — 142 -2
Moriya Jutanugarn 70-72 — 142 -2
Jeong Eun Lee 73-70 — 143 -1
So Yeon Ryu 72-71 — 143 -1
Ayako Uehara 71-72 — 143 -1
Amy Yang 70-73 — 143 -1
Shanshan Feng 70-73 — 143 -1
Tiffany Joh 74-70 — 144 E
Danielle Kang 72-72 — 144 E
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71-73 — 144 E
Jennifer Song 70-74 — 144 E
Olafia Kristinsdottir 70-74 — 144 E
Cristie Kerr 75-70 — 145 +1
In Gee Chun 73-72 — 145 +1
Mi Hyang Lee 72-73 — 145 +1
Nicole Broch Larsen 72-73 — 145 +1
Beatriz Recari 71-74 — 145 +1
Angela Stanford 70-75 — 145 +1
Jing Yan 75-71 — 146 +2
Katherine Kirk 74-72 — 146 +2
Carlota Ciganda 73-73 — 146 +2
Sun Young Yoo 72-74 — 146 +2
Aditi Ashok 71-75 — 146 +2
Lizette Salas 74-73 — 147 +3
Angel Yin 72-75 — 147 +3
Jane Park 71-76 — 147 +3
Lindy Duncan 69-78 — 147 +3
Jacqui Concolino 74-74 — 148 +4
Brittany Altomare 72-76 — 148 +4
Alena Sharp 75-74 — 149 +5
Morgan Pressel 74-75 — 149 +5
Sandra Gal 78-72 — 150 +6
Mirim Lee 73-77 — 150 +6
Gaby Lopez 79-72 — 151 +7
Gerina Piller 77-75 — 152 +8
Brittany Lang 75-77 — 152 +8
Ally McDonald 75-78 — 153 +9
Ryann O’Toole 75-79 — 154 +10
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Toronto SS Hugo Cardona, INF Yhon Perez and C Leonicio Ventura (DSL Blue Jays) 72 games, Houston RHP Carlos Pimentel (GCL Astros) 56 games and free agent RHP Angel Nesbitt 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Matt Williams third base coach.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Announced the resignation of senior adviser John Hart.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Purke on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Jim Gott bullpen coach.
American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Evan Boyd.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHPs Daniel Carela and Kody Kerski and OF Alexi Colon to Trois-Rivieres for INF Danny Mateo.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded OF Connor Crane to Florence for INF Taylor Oldham and RHP Pete Perez.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Jarell Martin and C Deyonta Davis to Memphis (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined N.Y. Jets CB Buster Skrine $48,620, Minnesota DT Linval Joseph, Arizona LB Karlos Dansby and Seattle DT Sheldon Richardson $18,231 and Minnesota WR Stefon Diggs $12,154 for their actions during last week’s games.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract extension.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Winnipeg Blue Bombers DE Jackson Jeffcoat for a high hit on Edmonton Eskimos QB Mike Reilly.
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Dominic Toninato from San Antonio (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Cam Atkinson to a seven-year contract extension.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Danny DeKeyser on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 10. Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Matej Machovsky from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned C Eric Fehr to San Diego (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated G Malcolm Subban from the injured reserve list. Assigned G Dylan Ferguson to the Kamloops (WHL).
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Greger Hanson to Utah (ECHL). Agreed to terms with C Ryan White on a professional tryout agreement.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the resignation of coach Caleb Porter.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced an affiliation agreement with Fresno (USL).
College
NCAA — Announced Albany men’s basketball coach Will Brown and associate head coach John Iati have been suspended for one game for an NCAA recruiting violation.
NORTH CAROLINA — Signed athletic director Bubba Cunningham to a six-year contract through June 2023.
PURCHASE — Named Jordan Snider men’s tennis coach.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Thursday Night Classic League
High series: (men) Dave Bateson, Lite Weights, 690; (women) Christi Volk, Lil Red Bakery, 622. High game: (men) Mike Kirkland, Little Bo Peeps, 264; (women) Volk 247.
Shoot the Gap League
High series: Dan Dautas, Marathon, 691. High game: Terry Otto, Kona Ice, 267.
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Ron Cook 651; (women) Deb Schade 489. High game: (men) J.C. Clayton 228; (women) Linda Jones & Patsy Woolley 189.
Classie Lassies League
High series: Tamm Powell, Jac & Do’s, 603. High game: Powell 215.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.