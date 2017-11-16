Area collegians: Rutter makes all-tourney team

COLUMBUS — St. Wendelin graduate Allie Rutter, a Columbus State Community College sophomore, was honored after the Cougars finished fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III volleyball tournament in Rochester, Minnesota.

The 5-foot-10 Rutter was named to the all-tournament team after she tallied 18 kills, 36 assists, 33 digs and nine blocks in three matches.

She also was one of three national player of the week honorees after she recorded eight kills, 17 assists, six digs and three blocks in Columbus State’s victory over Howard (Maryland) in the District G championship match.

Columbus State completed a 19-12 season in the national tournament. The Cougars beat St. Cloud Tech (Minnesota) 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22 in the quarterfinals before falling 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23 to top-seeded Harper (Illinois) in the semis.

Central Lakes (Minnesota) beat Columbus State 25-17, 16-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10 for third place.

Second-seeded Eastfield (Texas) beat Harper in the championship match.

Scherger nets GMAC honor

New Riegel graduate Kara Scherger, a junior libero at the University of Findlay, has been named to the all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament in volleyball.

Scherger ranked second in the league with 5.02 digs per set and was also second with 522 total digs. She also served for 25 aces.

On Thursday, she notched 18 digs to help the Oilers beat Malone 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 in the quarterfinals of the GMAC tournament at Hillsdale, Michigan.

Findlay (26-5) will meet Lake Erie (26-8) at 5 p.m. today in the semifinals.

