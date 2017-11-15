Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals
Division I
Region 1
AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1), 7:30
Region 2
AT DONNELL STADIUM
1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 7:30
Region 3
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1), 7:30
REGION 4
AT MASON DWIRE FIELD
1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2), 7:30
Division II
Region 5
AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM
1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0), 7:30
Region 6
AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM
1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1), 7:30
Region 7
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3), 7:30
Region 8
AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM
1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1), 7:30
Division III
Region 9
AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM
1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3), 7:30
REGION 10
AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD
1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0), 7:30
REGION 11
AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD
5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1), 7:30
Region 12
AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM
1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3), 7:30
Division IV
Region 13
AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM
1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0), 7:30
Region 14
AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM
5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0), 7:30
Region 15
AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM
5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3), 7:30
Region 16
AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM
4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0), 7:30
Division V
Region 17
at Canal Fulton Northwest
1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1), 7:30
Region 18
AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM
1 Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1), 7:30
Region 19
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM
1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2), 7:30
Region 20
AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD
5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2), 7:30
Division VI
Region 21
AT SOLON STEWART FIELD
1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0), 7:30
Region 22
AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM
1 Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3), 7:30
Region 23
AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD
1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1), 7:30
Region 24
AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM
4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Marion Local (12-0), 7:30
Division VII
Region 25
AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM
1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1), 7:30
Region 26
AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM
1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2), 7:30
Region 27
AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE
1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4), 7:30
Region 28
AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD
4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4), 7:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 2 0 .778 257 195
Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196
Miami 4 5 0 .444 137 224
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 205 213
Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134
Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 2 0 .778 187 148
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182
Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 6 0 .333 166 239
L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205
Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232
N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165
Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210
Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Thursday’s Results
Seattle 22, Arizona 16
Sunday’s Results
New Orleans 47, Buffalo 10
Green Bay 23, Chicago 16
Tampa Bay 15, N.Y. Jets 10
Detroit 38, Cleveland 24
Pittsburgh 20, Indianapolis 17
Minnesota 38, Washington 30
Tennessee 24, Cincinnati 20
Jacksonville 20, L.A. Chargers 17, OT
L.A. Rams 33, Houston 7
Atlanta 27, Dallas 7
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Giants 21
New England 41, Denver 16
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday’s Results
Carolina 45, Miami 21
Thursday’s Game
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Green Bay, 1
Arizona at Houston, 1
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1
Washington at New Orleans, 1
Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Chicago, 1
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1
Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867 —
Toronto 9 5 .643 3½
New York 8 6 .571 4½
Philadelphia 7 6 .538 5
Brooklyn 5 9 .357 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643 —
Orlando 8 6 .571 1
Miami 6 8 .429 3
Charlotte 5 7 .417 3
Atlanta 3 12 .200 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 10 4 .714 —
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 2
Cleveland 7 7 .500 3
Indiana 6 8 .429 4
Chicago 2 10 .167 7
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 11 4 .733 —
San Antonio 9 6 .600 2
Memphis 7 6 .538 3
New Orleans 8 7 .533 3
Dallas 2 13 .133 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 5 .643 —
Denver 8 6 .571 1
Portland 7 6 .538 1½
Oklahoma City 7 7 .500 2
Utah 6 9 .400 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 3 .786 —
L.A. Lakers 6 8 .429 5
L.A. Clippers 5 8 .385 5½
Phoenix 5 10 .333 6½
Sacramento 3 11 .214 8
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 109, Brooklyn 102
Toronto 129, Houston 113
San Antonio 97, Dallas 91
Wednesday’s Results
Atlanta 126, Sacramento 80
New York 106, Utah 101
Washington 102, Miami 93
Cleveland 115, Charlotte 107
Indiana 116, Memphis 113
Milwaukee 99, Detroit 95
Minnesota 98, San Antonio 86
Oklahoma City 92, Chicago 79
Toronto 125, New Orleans 116
Orlando at Portland, late
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Boston, 8
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7
Miami at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30
New York at Toronto, 7:30
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30
Charlotte at Chicago, 8
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Portland at Sacramento, 10
New Orleans at Denver, 10:30
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Orlando, 7
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30
Houston at Memphis, 8
Milwaukee at Dallas, 9
Sacramento at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 18 14 2 2 30 71 46
Toronto 19 12 7 0 24 72 63
Ottawa 16 8 3 5 21 59 53
Detroit 19 9 8 2 20 57 53
Montreal 19 8 9 2 18 47 63
Boston 16 6 6 4 16 44 51
Florida 17 6 9 2 14 57 65
Buffalo 18 5 9 4 14 44 65
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 17 11 4 2 24 61 54
Columbus 19 11 7 1 23 57 51
Pittsburgh 20 10 7 3 23 55 72
Washington 19 10 8 1 21 56 59
N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 60 55
N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 63 65
Carolina 16 7 5 4 18 46 44
Philadelphia 18 8 8 2 18 50 48
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 19 13 5 1 27 62 51
Winnipeg 17 10 4 3 23 56 47
Nashville 17 10 5 2 22 51 49
Chicago 19 9 8 2 20 59 52
Dallas 18 9 8 1 19 51 52
Minnesota 17 8 7 2 18 49 44
Colorado 16 8 7 1 17 54 55
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 18 11 5 2 24 57 44
Vegas 17 10 6 1 21 59 54
San Jose 16 10 6 0 20 44 36
Calgary 18 10 8 0 20 53 58
Vancouver 18 9 7 2 20 46 48
Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 48 50
Edmonton 18 7 9 2 16 46 54
Arizona 20 2 15 3 7 46 79
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Florida 4, Dallas 3, SO
Columbus 2, Montreal 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 1
Nashville 6, Washington 3
Edmonton 8, Vegas 2
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 8, Calgary 2
Chicago 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Boston at Anaheim, late
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Arizona at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Colorado, 9
Vegas at Vancouver, 10
Florida at San Jose, 10:30
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at Ottawa, 2
Edmonton at Dallas, 2
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 3
Florida at Los Angeles, 4
Carolina at Buffalo, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7
Minnesota at Washington, 7:30
Colorado at Nashville, 8
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10
Boston at San Jose, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Akron 37, Ohio 34
Cent. Michigan 42, Kent St. 23
Wednesday’s Results
W. Michigan (6-4) at N. Illinois (7-3), 6
E. Michigan (3-7) at Miami (Ohio) (4-6), 7
Toledo (8-2) at Bowling Green (2-8), 8
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. (6-4) at Jacksonville St. (9-1), 7
Nicholls (8-2) at SE Louisiana (5-5), 7
Tulsa (2-8) at South Florida (8-1), 7:30
Buffalo (4-6) at Ball St. (2-8), 7
Prairie View (4-5) at Incarnate Word (1-9), 7
Friday’s Games
Middle Tennessee (5-5) at W. Kentucky (5-5), 8
UNLV (4-6) at New Mexico (3-7), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Duquesne (7-3) at Bryant (5-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-8) at CCSU (7-3), Noon
Stony Brook (8-2) at Maine (4-5), Noon
Wagner (3-7) at Sacred Heart (4-6), Noon
UCF (9-0) at Temple (5-5), Noon
Texas (5-5) at West Virginia (7-3), Noon
Lafayette (3-7) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30
Harvard (5-4) at Yale (8-1), 12:30
New Hampshire (7-3) at Albany (NY) (3-6), 1
Brown (2-7) at Columbia (7-2), 1
Bucknell (5-5) at Fordham (3-7), 1
Colgate (6-4) at Georgetown (1-9), 1
Delaware (7-3) at Villanova (4-6), 1
Princeton (5-4) at Dartmouth (7-2), 1:30
Cornell (3-6) at Penn (5-4), 1:30
Rhode Island (4-6) at Towson (4-6), 2
Nebraska (4-6) at Penn St. (8-2), 4
UConn (3-7) at Boston College (5-5) at Fenway Park, 7
South
Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2), Noon
Liberty (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-5), Noon
Cincinnati (3-7) at East Carolina (2-8), Noon
James Madison (10-0) at Elon (8-2), Noon
Delaware St. (2-8) at Florida St. (3-6), Noon
SMU (6-4) at Memphis (8-1), Noon
Virginia (6-4) at Miami (9-0), Noon
The Citadel (5-5) at Clemson (9-1), 12:20
Pittsburgh (4-6) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 12:20
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-5) at E. Kentucky (3-7), 1
Howard (7-3) at Hampton (5-5), 1
Davidson (2-8) at Morehead St. (3-7), 1
Norfolk St. (3-7) at Morgan St. (1-9), 1
NC Central (7-3) at NC A&T (10-0), 1
Gardner-Webb (1-9) at Presbyterian (3-7), 1
SC State (3-6) at Savannah St. (2-8), 1
Kentucky St. (0-0) at Alabama A&M (3-7), 2
ETSU (4-6) at Chattanooga (2-8), 2
Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (3-7) at Orlando, Fla., 2
Monmouth (NJ) (9-1) at Kennesaw St. (9-1), 2
Alabama St. (3-7) at MVSU (2-8), 2
Rice (1-9) at Old Dominion (4-6), 2
UT Martin (5-5) at Tennessee Tech (1-9), 2:30
South Alabama (4-6) at Georgia Southern (0-9), 3
Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (2-8), 3
W. Carolina (7-4) at North Carolina (2-8), 3
William & Mary (2-8) at Richmond (5-5), 3
Furman (7-3) at Samford (7-3), 3:30
Charlotte (1-9) at Southern Miss. (6-4), 3
Georgia Tech (5-4) at Duke (4-6), 3:30
Kentucky (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30
Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 3:30
UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6), 4
Stephen F. Austin (4-6) at Northwestern St. (3-7), 4
Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3), 4
Houston (6-3) at Tulane (4-6), 4
E. Illinois (6-4) at Austin Peay (7-4), 5
New Mexico St. (4-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (4-5), 5
FIU (6-3) at FAU (7-3), 7
Texas A&M (6-4) at Mississippi (5-5), 7
LSU (7-3) at Tennessee (4-6), 7
Missouri (5-5) at Vanderbilt (4-6), 7:30
NC State (7-3) at Wake Forest (6-4), 7:30
Midwest
Rutgers (4-6) at Indiana (4-6), Noon
Minnesota (5-5) at Northwestern (7-3), Noon
Michigan (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0), Noon
Missouri St. (3-7) at Youngstown St. (5-5), Noon
N. Dakota St. (9-1) at Illinois St. (6-4), 1
Jacksonville (7-3) at Drake (6-4), 2
Murray St. (3-7) at SE Missouri (2-8), 2
Dayton (5-5) at Valparaiso (5-5), 2
S. Illinois (4-6) at W. Illinois (7-3), 2
S. Dakota St. (8-2) at South Dakota (7-3), 3
Purdue (4-6) at Iowa (6-4), 3:30
Oklahoma (9-1) at Kansas (1-9), 3:30
Navy (6-3) at Notre Dame (8-2), 3:30
Illinois (2-8) at Ohio St. (8-2), 3:30
Maryland (4-6) at Michigan St. (7-3), 4
Indiana St. (0-10) at N. Iowa (6-4), 5
Southwest
Mississippi St. (7-3) at Arkansas (4-6), Noon
TCU (8-2) at Texas Tech (5-5), Noon
Houston Baptist (1-9) at Sam Houston St. (9-1), 2
Iowa St. (6-4) at Baylor (1-9), 2:30
Texas St. (2-8) at Arkansas St. (5-3), 3
Louisiana Tech (4-6) at UTEP (0-10), 3
Texas Southern (1-8) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-8), 3:30
Kansas St. (5-5) at Oklahoma St. (8-2), 3:30
Abilene Christian (2-8) at Cent. Arkansas (9-1), 4
Army (8-2) at North Texas (7-3), 6:30
McNeese St. (8-2) at Lamar (2-8), 7
Marshall (7-3) at UTSA (5-4), 7
Far West
Cal Poly (1-9) at N. Colorado (2-7), 1:30
Montana (7-3) at Montana St. (4-6), 2
Fresno St. (7-3) at Wyoming (7-3), 2
UMass (3-7) at BYU (3-8), 3
Arizona St. (5-5) at Oregon St. (1-9), 3
Hawaii (3-7) at Utah St. (5-5), 3
San Jose St. (1-10) at Colorado St. (6-5), 3:30
Idaho St. (4-6) at Weber St. (8-2), 4
N. Arizona (7-3) at S. Utah (8-2), 4:30
Coastal Carolina (1-9) at Idaho (3-6), 5
UC Davis (5-5) at Sacramento St. (6-4), 5
Marist (4-6) at San Diego (8-2), 5
Portland St. (0-10) at E. Washington (6-4), 6:05
Arizona (7-3) at Oregon (5-5), 7
UCLA (5-5) at Southern Cal (9-2), 8
California (5-5) at Stanford (7-3), 8
Air Force (4-6) at Boise St. (8-2), 10:15
Nevada (2-8) at San Diego St. (8-2), 10:30
Utah (5-5) at Washington (8-2), 10:30
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon
Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon
Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon
California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.
West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.
Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.
Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), noon
West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA
Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon
Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon
Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon
Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon
Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon
Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon
RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon
Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.
St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.
Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.
Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.
Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.
Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.
Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA
Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon
Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.
Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.
Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.
Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Ryon Healy from Oakland for RHP Emilio Pagan and SS Alexander Campos.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Hunter Cole from San Francisco to complete an earlier trade and assigned him to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Gary DiSarcina bench coach, Dave Eiland pitching coach, Pat Roessler hitting coach, Ruben Amaro Jr. first base coach and outfielder instructor and Tom Slater assistant hitting coach. Announced Glenn Sherlock will return as the third base coach and catching instructor and Ricky Bones will return as the bullpen coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Henry Blanco bullpen coach. Announced the resignation of senior director of communications Amanda Comak. Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Steve Hagen, LHP Patrick McGrath and C Ryan Rinsky to contract extensions.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/OF Doug Trimble.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Matt Chavarria to a contract extension. Signed OF/1B Justin Chigbogu.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Strecker to a contract extension. Signed C Chase Simmons.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G-F Nicolas Brussino and C Miles Plumlee to Erie (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Deon King from the practice squad. Signed RB Josh Rounds to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Deiontrez Mount. Signed TE Brian Parker and WR Tim Patrick to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Senquez Golson to the practice squad. Re-signed WR Freddie Martino to the practice squad. Released DE Patrick Gamble and CB David Rivers from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Zach Vigil. Signed RB LeShun Daniels and S Orion Stewart to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Buffalo Sabres D Marco Scandella $5,000 for a two-handed slash on Pittsburgh Penguins F Patric Hornqvist.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Vladislav Kamenev from San Antonio (AHL). Reassigned Fs A.J. Greer and Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Michael McLeod from injured reserve and assigned him to Mississauga (OHL). Placed D Mirco Mueller on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 12.
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Reassigned D Joonas Lyytinen to Norfolk (ECHL).
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Named Denise Reddy coach.
College
ARKANSAS — Fired athletic director Jeff Long. Named senior associate athletic director, Julie Cromer Peoples, interim director of athletics.
BROWN — Announced the retirement of Diane Short volleyball coach.
UCLA — Suspended freshmen G LiAngelo Ball, F Jalen Hill and F Cody Riley indefinitely from the men’s basketball team.
WASHINGTON — Suspended LB Azeem Victor indefinitely.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 52, Arlington 25
(7th) Arlington 34, Hopewell-Loudon 27
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Kings & Queens League
High series: (men) Reid Ponx, Encompass, 748; (women) Kaitlin Johns, Findlay Monument, 499. High game: (men) Ponx 276; (women) Johns 201.
Sunsetters League
High series: Paula Leonard, Pete’s Auto Service, 506. High game: Jackie Schnapp, Pete’s Auto Service, 190.
United Methodist League
High series: (men) Steve Hilty 658; (women) Heather May 548. High game: (men) Jerry Boroff & Hilty 255; (women) May 193.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
volleyball
Findlay vs. Malone in Greater Midwest Athletic Conference quarterfinals at Hillsdale, noon
LOCAL & AREA
Liberty-Benton Football Ticket Presale
Liberty-Benton will be preselling tickets for Friday’s Division VI Region 22 final against Hillsdale at Tiffin Columbian. Tickets are available Thursday during school hours in the main office and at Thursday’s team dinner, and Friday until 2 p.m. at the main office.
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.