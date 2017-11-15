Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals

Division I

Region 1

AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1), 7:30

Region 2

AT DONNELL STADIUM

1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 7:30

Region 3

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1), 7:30

REGION 4

AT MASON DWIRE FIELD

1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2), 7:30

Division II

Region 5

AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM

1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0), 7:30

Region 6

AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1), 7:30

Region 7

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3), 7:30

Region 8

AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM

1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1), 7:30

Division III

Region 9

AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM

1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3), 7:30

REGION 10

AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD

1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0), 7:30

REGION 11

AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1), 7:30

Region 12

AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM

1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3), 7:30

Division IV

Region 13

AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM

1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0), 7:30

Region 14

AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM

5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0), 7:30

Region 15

AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM

5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3), 7:30

Region 16

AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM

4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0), 7:30

Division V

Region 17

at Canal Fulton Northwest

1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1), 7:30

Region 18

AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM

1 Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1), 7:30

Region 19

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM

1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2), 7:30

Region 20

AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD

5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2), 7:30

Division VI

Region 21

AT SOLON STEWART FIELD

1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0), 7:30

Region 22

AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM

1 Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3), 7:30

Region 23

AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD

1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1), 7:30

Region 24

AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM

4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Marion Local (12-0), 7:30

Division VII

Region 25

AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM

1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1), 7:30

Region 26

AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM

1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2), 7:30

Region 27

AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE

1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4), 7:30

Region 28

AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD

4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4), 7:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 2 0 .778 257 195

Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196

Miami 4 5 0 .444 137 224

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 205 213

Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134

Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 7 2 0 .778 187 148

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182

Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 6 0 .333 166 239

L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205

Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232

N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165

Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180

Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179

Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165

Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210

Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Thursday’s Results

Seattle 22, Arizona 16

Sunday’s Results

New Orleans 47, Buffalo 10

Green Bay 23, Chicago 16

Tampa Bay 15, N.Y. Jets 10

Detroit 38, Cleveland 24

Pittsburgh 20, Indianapolis 17

Minnesota 38, Washington 30

Tennessee 24, Cincinnati 20

Jacksonville 20, L.A. Chargers 17, OT

L.A. Rams 33, Houston 7

Atlanta 27, Dallas 7

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Giants 21

New England 41, Denver 16

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s Results

Carolina 45, Miami 21

Thursday’s Game

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Game

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 2 .867 —

Toronto 9 5 .643 3½

New York 8 6 .571 4½

Philadelphia 7 6 .538 5

Brooklyn 5 9 .357 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 9 5 .643 —

Orlando 8 6 .571 1

Miami 6 8 .429 3

Charlotte 5 7 .417 3

Atlanta 3 12 .200 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 10 4 .714 —

Milwaukee 8 6 .571 2

Cleveland 7 7 .500 3

Indiana 6 8 .429 4

Chicago 2 10 .167 7

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 11 4 .733 —

San Antonio 9 6 .600 2

Memphis 7 6 .538 3

New Orleans 8 7 .533 3

Dallas 2 13 .133 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 9 5 .643 —

Denver 8 6 .571 1

Portland 7 6 .538 1½

Oklahoma City 7 7 .500 2

Utah 6 9 .400 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 11 3 .786 —

L.A. Lakers 6 8 .429 5

L.A. Clippers 5 8 .385 5½

Phoenix 5 10 .333 6½

Sacramento 3 11 .214 8

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 109, Brooklyn 102

Toronto 129, Houston 113

San Antonio 97, Dallas 91

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 126, Sacramento 80

New York 106, Utah 101

Washington 102, Miami 93

Cleveland 115, Charlotte 107

Indiana 116, Memphis 113

Milwaukee 99, Detroit 95

Minnesota 98, San Antonio 86

Oklahoma City 92, Chicago 79

Toronto 125, New Orleans 116

Orlando at Portland, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Boston, 8

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7

Miami at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30

New York at Toronto, 7:30

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30

Charlotte at Chicago, 8

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Portland at Sacramento, 10

New Orleans at Denver, 10:30

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Orlando, 7

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30

Houston at Memphis, 8

Milwaukee at Dallas, 9

Sacramento at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 18 14 2 2 30 71 46

Toronto 19 12 7 0 24 72 63

Ottawa 16 8 3 5 21 59 53

Detroit 19 9 8 2 20 57 53

Montreal 19 8 9 2 18 47 63

Boston 16 6 6 4 16 44 51

Florida 17 6 9 2 14 57 65

Buffalo 18 5 9 4 14 44 65

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 17 11 4 2 24 61 54

Columbus 19 11 7 1 23 57 51

Pittsburgh 20 10 7 3 23 55 72

Washington 19 10 8 1 21 56 59

N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 60 55

N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 63 65

Carolina 16 7 5 4 18 46 44

Philadelphia 18 8 8 2 18 50 48

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 19 13 5 1 27 62 51

Winnipeg 17 10 4 3 23 56 47

Nashville 17 10 5 2 22 51 49

Chicago 19 9 8 2 20 59 52

Dallas 18 9 8 1 19 51 52

Minnesota 17 8 7 2 18 49 44

Colorado 16 8 7 1 17 54 55

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 18 11 5 2 24 57 44

Vegas 17 10 6 1 21 59 54

San Jose 16 10 6 0 20 44 36

Calgary 18 10 8 0 20 53 58

Vancouver 18 9 7 2 20 46 48

Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 48 50

Edmonton 18 7 9 2 16 46 54

Arizona 20 2 15 3 7 46 79

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Florida 4, Dallas 3, SO

Columbus 2, Montreal 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 1

Nashville 6, Washington 3

Edmonton 8, Vegas 2

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 8, Calgary 2

Chicago 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston at Anaheim, late

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Colorado, 9

Vegas at Vancouver, 10

Florida at San Jose, 10:30

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at Ottawa, 2

Edmonton at Dallas, 2

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 3

Florida at Los Angeles, 4

Carolina at Buffalo, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7

Minnesota at Washington, 7:30

Colorado at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10

Boston at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Akron 37, Ohio 34

Cent. Michigan 42, Kent St. 23

Wednesday’s Results

W. Michigan (6-4) at N. Illinois (7-3), 6

E. Michigan (3-7) at Miami (Ohio) (4-6), 7

Toledo (8-2) at Bowling Green (2-8), 8

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. (6-4) at Jacksonville St. (9-1), 7

Nicholls (8-2) at SE Louisiana (5-5), 7

Tulsa (2-8) at South Florida (8-1), 7:30

Buffalo (4-6) at Ball St. (2-8), 7

Prairie View (4-5) at Incarnate Word (1-9), 7

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee (5-5) at W. Kentucky (5-5), 8

UNLV (4-6) at New Mexico (3-7), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Duquesne (7-3) at Bryant (5-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-8) at CCSU (7-3), Noon

Stony Brook (8-2) at Maine (4-5), Noon

Wagner (3-7) at Sacred Heart (4-6), Noon

UCF (9-0) at Temple (5-5), Noon

Texas (5-5) at West Virginia (7-3), Noon

Lafayette (3-7) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30

Harvard (5-4) at Yale (8-1), 12:30

New Hampshire (7-3) at Albany (NY) (3-6), 1

Brown (2-7) at Columbia (7-2), 1

Bucknell (5-5) at Fordham (3-7), 1

Colgate (6-4) at Georgetown (1-9), 1

Delaware (7-3) at Villanova (4-6), 1

Princeton (5-4) at Dartmouth (7-2), 1:30

Cornell (3-6) at Penn (5-4), 1:30

Rhode Island (4-6) at Towson (4-6), 2

Nebraska (4-6) at Penn St. (8-2), 4

UConn (3-7) at Boston College (5-5) at Fenway Park, 7

South

Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0), Noon

Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2), Noon

Liberty (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-5), Noon

Cincinnati (3-7) at East Carolina (2-8), Noon

James Madison (10-0) at Elon (8-2), Noon

Delaware St. (2-8) at Florida St. (3-6), Noon

SMU (6-4) at Memphis (8-1), Noon

Virginia (6-4) at Miami (9-0), Noon

The Citadel (5-5) at Clemson (9-1), 12:20

Pittsburgh (4-6) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 12:20

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-5) at E. Kentucky (3-7), 1

Howard (7-3) at Hampton (5-5), 1

Davidson (2-8) at Morehead St. (3-7), 1

Norfolk St. (3-7) at Morgan St. (1-9), 1

NC Central (7-3) at NC A&T (10-0), 1

Gardner-Webb (1-9) at Presbyterian (3-7), 1

SC State (3-6) at Savannah St. (2-8), 1

Kentucky St. (0-0) at Alabama A&M (3-7), 2

ETSU (4-6) at Chattanooga (2-8), 2

Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (3-7) at Orlando, Fla., 2

Monmouth (NJ) (9-1) at Kennesaw St. (9-1), 2

Alabama St. (3-7) at MVSU (2-8), 2

Rice (1-9) at Old Dominion (4-6), 2

UT Martin (5-5) at Tennessee Tech (1-9), 2:30

South Alabama (4-6) at Georgia Southern (0-9), 3

Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (2-8), 3

W. Carolina (7-4) at North Carolina (2-8), 3

William & Mary (2-8) at Richmond (5-5), 3

Furman (7-3) at Samford (7-3), 3:30

Charlotte (1-9) at Southern Miss. (6-4), 3

Georgia Tech (5-4) at Duke (4-6), 3:30

Kentucky (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30

Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 3:30

UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6), 4

Stephen F. Austin (4-6) at Northwestern St. (3-7), 4

Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3), 4

Houston (6-3) at Tulane (4-6), 4

E. Illinois (6-4) at Austin Peay (7-4), 5

New Mexico St. (4-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (4-5), 5

FIU (6-3) at FAU (7-3), 7

Texas A&M (6-4) at Mississippi (5-5), 7

LSU (7-3) at Tennessee (4-6), 7

Missouri (5-5) at Vanderbilt (4-6), 7:30

NC State (7-3) at Wake Forest (6-4), 7:30

Midwest

Rutgers (4-6) at Indiana (4-6), Noon

Minnesota (5-5) at Northwestern (7-3), Noon

Michigan (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0), Noon

Missouri St. (3-7) at Youngstown St. (5-5), Noon

N. Dakota St. (9-1) at Illinois St. (6-4), 1

Jacksonville (7-3) at Drake (6-4), 2

Murray St. (3-7) at SE Missouri (2-8), 2

Dayton (5-5) at Valparaiso (5-5), 2

S. Illinois (4-6) at W. Illinois (7-3), 2

S. Dakota St. (8-2) at South Dakota (7-3), 3

Purdue (4-6) at Iowa (6-4), 3:30

Oklahoma (9-1) at Kansas (1-9), 3:30

Navy (6-3) at Notre Dame (8-2), 3:30

Illinois (2-8) at Ohio St. (8-2), 3:30

Maryland (4-6) at Michigan St. (7-3), 4

Indiana St. (0-10) at N. Iowa (6-4), 5

Southwest

Mississippi St. (7-3) at Arkansas (4-6), Noon

TCU (8-2) at Texas Tech (5-5), Noon

Houston Baptist (1-9) at Sam Houston St. (9-1), 2

Iowa St. (6-4) at Baylor (1-9), 2:30

Texas St. (2-8) at Arkansas St. (5-3), 3

Louisiana Tech (4-6) at UTEP (0-10), 3

Texas Southern (1-8) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-8), 3:30

Kansas St. (5-5) at Oklahoma St. (8-2), 3:30

Abilene Christian (2-8) at Cent. Arkansas (9-1), 4

Army (8-2) at North Texas (7-3), 6:30

McNeese St. (8-2) at Lamar (2-8), 7

Marshall (7-3) at UTSA (5-4), 7

Far West

Cal Poly (1-9) at N. Colorado (2-7), 1:30

Montana (7-3) at Montana St. (4-6), 2

Fresno St. (7-3) at Wyoming (7-3), 2

UMass (3-7) at BYU (3-8), 3

Arizona St. (5-5) at Oregon St. (1-9), 3

Hawaii (3-7) at Utah St. (5-5), 3

San Jose St. (1-10) at Colorado St. (6-5), 3:30

Idaho St. (4-6) at Weber St. (8-2), 4

N. Arizona (7-3) at S. Utah (8-2), 4:30

Coastal Carolina (1-9) at Idaho (3-6), 5

UC Davis (5-5) at Sacramento St. (6-4), 5

Marist (4-6) at San Diego (8-2), 5

Portland St. (0-10) at E. Washington (6-4), 6:05

Arizona (7-3) at Oregon (5-5), 7

UCLA (5-5) at Southern Cal (9-2), 8

California (5-5) at Stanford (7-3), 8

Air Force (4-6) at Boise St. (8-2), 10:15

Nevada (2-8) at San Diego St. (8-2), 10:30

Utah (5-5) at Washington (8-2), 10:30

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon

Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon

Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon

California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.

West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.

Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), noon

West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA

Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon

Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon

Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon

Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon

Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon

Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon

RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon

Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.

St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.

Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.

Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.

Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.

Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA

Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon

Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.

Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.

Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Dec. 16 — Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, Noon (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 — Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 — Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 — Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC vs. MAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 — Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla., C-USA vs. AAC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 — Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 — Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 — Foster Farms Bowl, Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 — Holiday Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 — Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 — Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 29 — Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 — Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 — Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 — Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 — College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Ryon Healy from Oakland for RHP Emilio Pagan and SS Alexander Campos.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Hunter Cole from San Francisco to complete an earlier trade and assigned him to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Gary DiSarcina bench coach, Dave Eiland pitching coach, Pat Roessler hitting coach, Ruben Amaro Jr. first base coach and outfielder instructor and Tom Slater assistant hitting coach. Announced Glenn Sherlock will return as the third base coach and catching instructor and Ricky Bones will return as the bullpen coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Henry Blanco bullpen coach. Announced the resignation of senior director of communications Amanda Comak. Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Steve Hagen, LHP Patrick McGrath and C Ryan Rinsky to contract extensions.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/OF Doug Trimble.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Matt Chavarria to a contract extension. Signed OF/1B Justin Chigbogu.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Strecker to a contract extension. Signed C Chase Simmons.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G-F Nicolas Brussino and C Miles Plumlee to Erie (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Deon King from the practice squad. Signed RB Josh Rounds to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Deiontrez Mount. Signed TE Brian Parker and WR Tim Patrick to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Senquez Golson to the practice squad. Re-signed WR Freddie Martino to the practice squad. Released DE Patrick Gamble and CB David Rivers from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Zach Vigil. Signed RB LeShun Daniels and S Orion Stewart to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Buffalo Sabres D Marco Scandella $5,000 for a two-handed slash on Pittsburgh Penguins F Patric Hornqvist.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Vladislav Kamenev from San Antonio (AHL). Reassigned Fs A.J. Greer and Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Michael McLeod from injured reserve and assigned him to Mississauga (OHL). Placed D Mirco Mueller on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 12.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Reassigned D Joonas Lyytinen to Norfolk (ECHL).

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Denise Reddy coach.

College

ARKANSAS — Fired athletic director Jeff Long. Named senior associate athletic director, Julie Cromer Peoples, interim director of athletics.

BROWN — Announced the retirement of Diane Short volleyball coach.

UCLA — Suspended freshmen G LiAngelo Ball, F Jalen Hill and F Cody Riley indefinitely from the men’s basketball team.

WASHINGTON — Suspended LB Azeem Victor indefinitely.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 52, Arlington 25

(7th) Arlington 34, Hopewell-Loudon 27

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Kings & Queens League

High series: (men) Reid Ponx, Encompass, 748; (women) Kaitlin Johns, Findlay Monument, 499. High game: (men) Ponx 276; (women) Johns 201.

Sunsetters League

High series: Paula Leonard, Pete’s Auto Service, 506. High game: Jackie Schnapp, Pete’s Auto Service, 190.

United Methodist League

High series: (men) Steve Hilty 658; (women) Heather May 548. High game: (men) Jerry Boroff & Hilty 255; (women) May 193.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

volleyball

Findlay vs. Malone in Greater Midwest Athletic Conference quarterfinals at Hillsdale, noon

LOCAL & AREA

Liberty-Benton Football Ticket Presale

Liberty-Benton will be preselling tickets for Friday’s Division VI Region 22 final against Hillsdale at Tiffin Columbian. Tickets are available Thursday during school hours in the main office and at Thursday’s team dinner, and Friday until 2 p.m. at the main office.

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

FOSTORIA — The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.

Comments

comments