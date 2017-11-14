Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals

Division I

Region 1

AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1), 7:30

Region 2

AT DONNELL STADIUM

1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 7:30

Region 3

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1), 7:30

REGION 4

AT MASON DWIRE FIELD

1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2), 7:30

Division II

Region 5

AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM

1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0), 7:30

Region 6

AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1), 7:30

Region 7

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3), 7:30

Region 8

AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM

1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1), 7:30

Division III

Region 9

AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM

1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3), 7:30

REGION 10

AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD

1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0), 7:30

REGION 11

AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1), 7:30

Region 12

AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM

1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3), 7:30

Division IV

Region 13

AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM

1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0), 7:30

Region 14

AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM

5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0), 7:30

Region 15

AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM

5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3), 7:30

Region 16

AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM

4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0), 7:30

Division V

Region 17

at Canal Fulton Northwest

1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1), 7:30

Region 18

AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM

1 Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1), 7:30

Region 19

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM

1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2), 7:30

Region 20

AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD

5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2), 7:30

Division VI

Region 21

AT SOLON STEWART FIELD

1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0), 7:30

Region 22

AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM

1 Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3), 7:30

Region 23

AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD

1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1), 7:30

Region 24

AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM

4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Marion Local (12-0), 7:30

Division VII

Region 25

AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM

1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1), 7:30

Region 26

AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM

1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2), 7:30

Region 27

AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE

1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4), 7:30

Region 28

AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD

4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4), 7:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 2 0 .778 257 195

Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196

Miami 4 5 0 .444 137 224

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 205 213

Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134

Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 7 2 0 .778 187 148

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182

Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 6 0 .333 166 239

L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205

Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232

N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165

Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180

Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179

Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165

Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210

Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Thursday’s Results

Seattle 22, Arizona 16

Sunday’s Results

New Orleans 47, Buffalo 10

Green Bay 23, Chicago 16

Tampa Bay 15, N.Y. Jets 10

Detroit 38, Cleveland 24

Pittsburgh 20, Indianapolis 17

Minnesota 38, Washington 30

Tennessee 24, Cincinnati 20

Jacksonville 20, L.A. Chargers 17, OT

L.A. Rams 33, Houston 7

Atlanta 27, Dallas 7

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Giants 21

New England 41, Denver 16

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s Results

Carolina 45, Miami 21

Thursday’s Game

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Game

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 2 .867 —

Toronto 8 5 .615 4

New York 7 6 .538 5

Philadelphia 7 6 .538 5

Brooklyn 5 9 .357 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 8 5 .615 —

Orlando 8 6 .571 ½

Miami 6 7 .462 2

Charlotte 5 7 .417 2½

Atlanta 2 12 .143 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 10 3 .769 —

Milwaukee 7 6 .538 3

Cleveland 7 7 .500 3½

Indiana 6 8 .429 4½

Chicago 2 9 .182 7

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 11 4 .733 —

San Antonio 8 5 .615 2

New Orleans 8 6 .571 2½

Memphis 7 6 .538 3

Dallas 2 12 .143 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 8 5 .615 —

Denver 8 6 .571 ½

Portland 7 6 .538 1

Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 2

Utah 6 8 .429 2½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 11 3 .786 —

L.A. Lakers 6 8 .429 5

L.A. Clippers 5 8 .385 5½

Phoenix 5 10 .333 6½

Sacramento 3 10 .231 7½

Monday’s Results

Washington 110, Sacramento 92

Cleveland 104, New York 101

Milwaukee 110, Memphis 103

New Orleans 106, Atlanta 105

L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix 93

Minnesota 109, Utah 98

Portland 99, Denver 82

Golden State 110, Orlando 100

Philadelphia 109, L.A. Clippers 105

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 109, Brooklyn 102

Toronto 129, Houston 113

San Antonio at Dallas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30

Utah at New York, 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8

Cleveland at Charlotte, 8

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8

Indiana at Memphis, 8

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Portland, 10

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Boston, 8

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7

Miami at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30

New York at Toronto, 7:30

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30

Charlotte at Chicago, 8

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Portland at Sacramento, 10

New Orleans at Denver, 10:30

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 18 14 2 2 30 71 46

Toronto 19 12 7 0 24 72 63

Ottawa 16 8 3 5 21 59 53

Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 49 51

Montreal 19 8 9 2 18 47 63

Boston 16 6 6 4 16 44 51

Florida 17 6 9 2 14 57 65

Buffalo 18 5 9 4 14 44 65

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 17 11 4 2 24 61 54

Columbus 19 11 7 1 23 57 51

Pittsburgh 20 10 7 3 23 55 72

Washington 19 10 8 1 21 56 59

N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 60 55

N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 60 59

Carolina 16 7 5 4 18 46 44

Philadelphia 18 8 8 2 18 50 48

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 19 13 5 1 27 62 51

Winnipeg 17 10 4 3 23 56 47

Nashville 17 10 5 2 22 51 49

Dallas 18 9 8 1 19 51 52

Minnesota 17 8 7 2 18 49 44

Chicago 18 8 8 2 18 53 49

Colorado 16 8 7 1 17 54 55

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 17 11 4 2 24 55 41

Vegas 16 10 5 1 21 57 46

San Jose 16 10 6 0 20 44 36

Calgary 17 10 7 0 20 51 50

Vancouver 17 8 7 2 18 43 46

Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 48 50

Edmonton 17 6 9 2 14 38 52

Arizona 20 2 15 3 7 46 79

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Carolina 5, Dallas 1

Calgary 7, St. Louis 4

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Florida 4, Dallas 3, SO

Columbus 2, Montreal 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 1

Nashville 6, Washington 3

Vegas at Edmonton, late

Vancouver at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8

Boston at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Colorado, 9

Vegas at Vancouver, 10

Florida at San Jose, 10:30

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Akron 37, Ohio 34

Cent. Michigan 42, Kent St. 23

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan (6-4) at N. Illinois (7-3), 6

E. Michigan (3-7) at Miami (Ohio) (4-6), 7

Toledo (8-2) at Bowling Green (2-8), 8

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. (6-4) at Jacksonville St. (9-1), 7

Nicholls (8-2) at SE Louisiana (5-5), 7

Tulsa (2-8) at South Florida (8-1), 7:30

Buffalo (4-6) at Ball St. (2-8), 7

Prairie View (4-5) at Incarnate Word (1-9), 7

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee (5-5) at W. Kentucky (5-5), 8

UNLV (4-6) at New Mexico (3-7), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Duquesne (7-3) at Bryant (5-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-8) at CCSU (7-3), Noon

Stony Brook (8-2) at Maine (4-5), Noon

Wagner (3-7) at Sacred Heart (4-6), Noon

UCF (9-0) at Temple (5-5), Noon

Texas (5-5) at West Virginia (7-3), Noon

Lafayette (3-7) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30

Harvard (5-4) at Yale (8-1), 12:30

New Hampshire (7-3) at Albany (NY) (3-6), 1

Brown (2-7) at Columbia (7-2), 1

Bucknell (5-5) at Fordham (3-7), 1

Colgate (6-4) at Georgetown (1-9), 1

Delaware (7-3) at Villanova (4-6), 1

Princeton (5-4) at Dartmouth (7-2), 1:30

Cornell (3-6) at Penn (5-4), 1:30

Rhode Island (4-6) at Towson (4-6), 2

Nebraska (4-6) at Penn St. (8-2), 4

UConn (3-7) at Boston College (5-5) at Fenway Park, 7

South

Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0), Noon

Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2), Noon

Liberty (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-5), Noon

Cincinnati (3-7) at East Carolina (2-8), Noon

James Madison (10-0) at Elon (8-2), Noon

Delaware St. (2-8) at Florida St. (3-6), Noon

SMU (6-4) at Memphis (8-1), Noon

Virginia (6-4) at Miami (9-0), Noon

The Citadel (5-5) at Clemson (9-1), 12:20

Pittsburgh (4-6) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 12:20

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-5) at E. Kentucky (3-7), 1

Howard (7-3) at Hampton (5-5), 1

Davidson (2-8) at Morehead St. (3-7), 1

Norfolk St. (3-7) at Morgan St. (1-9), 1

NC Central (7-3) at NC A&T (10-0), 1

Gardner-Webb (1-9) at Presbyterian (3-7), 1

SC State (3-6) at Savannah St. (2-8), 1

Kentucky St. (0-0) at Alabama A&M (3-7), 2

ETSU (4-6) at Chattanooga (2-8), 2

Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (3-7) at Orlando, Fla., 2

Monmouth (NJ) (9-1) at Kennesaw St. (9-1), 2

Alabama St. (3-7) at MVSU (2-8), 2

Rice (1-9) at Old Dominion (4-6), 2

UT Martin (5-5) at Tennessee Tech (1-9), 2:30

South Alabama (4-6) at Georgia Southern (0-9), 3

Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (2-8), 3

W. Carolina (7-4) at North Carolina (2-8), 3

William & Mary (2-8) at Richmond (5-5), 3

Furman (7-3) at Samford (7-3), 3:30

Charlotte (1-9) at Southern Miss. (6-4), 3

Georgia Tech (5-4) at Duke (4-6), 3:30

Kentucky (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30

Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 3:30

UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6), 4

Stephen F. Austin (4-6) at Northwestern St. (3-7), 4

Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3), 4

Houston (6-3) at Tulane (4-6), 4

E. Illinois (6-4) at Austin Peay (7-4), 5

New Mexico St. (4-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (4-5), 5

FIU (6-3) at FAU (7-3), 7

Texas A&M (6-4) at Mississippi (5-5), 7

LSU (7-3) at Tennessee (4-6), 7

Missouri (5-5) at Vanderbilt (4-6), 7:30

NC State (7-3) at Wake Forest (6-4), 7:30

Midwest

Rutgers (4-6) at Indiana (4-6), Noon

Minnesota (5-5) at Northwestern (7-3), Noon

Michigan (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0), Noon

Missouri St. (3-7) at Youngstown St. (5-5), Noon

N. Dakota St. (9-1) at Illinois St. (6-4), 1

Jacksonville (7-3) at Drake (6-4), 2

Murray St. (3-7) at SE Missouri (2-8), 2

Dayton (5-5) at Valparaiso (5-5), 2

S. Illinois (4-6) at W. Illinois (7-3), 2

S. Dakota St. (8-2) at South Dakota (7-3), 3

Purdue (4-6) at Iowa (6-4), 3:30

Oklahoma (9-1) at Kansas (1-9), 3:30

Navy (6-3) at Notre Dame (8-2), 3:30

Illinois (2-8) at Ohio St. (8-2), 3:30

Maryland (4-6) at Michigan St. (7-3), 4

Indiana St. (0-10) at N. Iowa (6-4), 5

Southwest

Mississippi St. (7-3) at Arkansas (4-6), Noon

TCU (8-2) at Texas Tech (5-5), Noon

Houston Baptist (1-9) at Sam Houston St. (9-1), 2

Iowa St. (6-4) at Baylor (1-9), 2:30

Texas St. (2-8) at Arkansas St. (5-3), 3

Louisiana Tech (4-6) at UTEP (0-10), 3

Texas Southern (1-8) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-8), 3:30

Kansas St. (5-5) at Oklahoma St. (8-2), 3:30

Abilene Christian (2-8) at Cent. Arkansas (9-1), 4

Army (8-2) at North Texas (7-3), 6:30

McNeese St. (8-2) at Lamar (2-8), 7

Marshall (7-3) at UTSA (5-4), 7

Far West

Cal Poly (1-9) at N. Colorado (2-7), 1:30

Montana (7-3) at Montana St. (4-6), 2

Fresno St. (7-3) at Wyoming (7-3), 2

UMass (3-7) at BYU (3-8), 3

Arizona St. (5-5) at Oregon St. (1-9), 3

Hawaii (3-7) at Utah St. (5-5), 3

San Jose St. (1-10) at Colorado St. (6-5), 3:30

Idaho St. (4-6) at Weber St. (8-2), 4

N. Arizona (7-3) at S. Utah (8-2), 4:30

Coastal Carolina (1-9) at Idaho (3-6), 5

UC Davis (5-5) at Sacramento St. (6-4), 5

Marist (4-6) at San Diego (8-2), 5

Portland St. (0-10) at E. Washington (6-4), 6:05

Arizona (7-3) at Oregon (5-5), 7

UCLA (5-5) at Southern Cal (9-2), 8

California (5-5) at Stanford (7-3), 8

Air Force (4-6) at Boise St. (8-2), 10:15

Nevada (2-8) at San Diego St. (8-2), 10:30

Utah (5-5) at Washington (8-2), 10:30

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon

Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon

Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon

California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.

West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.

Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), noon

West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA

Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon

Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon

Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon

Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon

Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon

Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon

RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon

Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.

St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.

Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.

Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.

Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.

Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA

Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon

Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.

Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.

Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Army 92, John Jay 43

Boston College 73, Sacred Heart 53

Dartmouth 78, Emerson 43

Duquesne 77, VMI 61

Fairfield 64, Loyola (Md.) 52

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Lehigh 72

NJIT 96, Lafayette 80

Rutgers 70, Cleveland St. 38

St. John’s 80, CCSU 55

Syracuse 71, Iona 62

UConn 72, Stony Brook 64

Villanova 113, Nicholls 77

Yale 86, SC State 54

SOUTH

Alabama 86, Lipscomb 64

Columbia 87, Longwood 77

Cumberlands 90, Johnson (Tenn.) 51

Davidson 108, UNC Wilmington 81

Fisk 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 55

Flagler 87, Shorter 74

Florida St. 87, George Washington 67

Furman 76, Elon 67

Georgia 74, SC-Upstate 65

Kentucky Christian 102, Midway 69

Liberty 79, Wake Forest 66

Life 65, Martin Methodist 62

Louisiana-Lafayette 113, Louisiana College 58

Memphis 70, UALR 62

Mercer 86, Jackson St. 58

Milligan 85, Truett McConnell 84, OT

Montreat 89, Tenn. Wesleyan 88

NC State 95, Bryant 72

Tennessee 84, High Point 53

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 97, Peru St. 94, OT

Bradley 61, Delaware 53

Chicago St. 101, Silver Lake 51

Concordia (St.P.) 85, North Central (Minn.) 51

Duke 88, Michigan St. 81

Grand Valley St. 96, Olivet 64

Hillsdale 87, Urbana 54

Indiana-East 80, Indiana Wesleyan 79

Kansas St. 72, UMKC 51

Miami (Ohio) 73, Wright St. 67

Minn.-Crookston 104, Oak Hills 68

Minot St. 91, Mayville St. 46

N. Illinois 85, Green Bay 65

Purdue 86, Marquette 71

S. Dakota St. 94, Alabama St. 63

Sioux Falls 90, Wis.-Superior 49

Spring Arbor 75, Indiana-Kokomo 70

Toledo 72, Ohio Northern 62

Waldorf 78, Mount Mercy 68

SOUTHWEST

Georgia St. 75, Rice 54

Houston Baptist 108, Arlington Baptist 67

Lamar 66, Coastal Carolina 60

Sam Houston St. 72, Hardin-Simmons 56

Texas 78, New Hampshire 60

Texas Tech 83, Maine 44

FAR WEST

Air Force 93, Canisius 79

Utah Valley 84, Idaho St. 71

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

George Mason 80, Loyola (Md.) 72

Georgetown 93, Howard 41

LIU Brooklyn 57, St. Peter’s 46

Lehigh 75, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Maine 70, Bryant 68

Marist 85, Holy Cross 74

Providence 98, Northeastern 95

Stony Brook 73, Hofstra 49

UMBC 72, Gettysburg 45

West Virginia 101, Sacramento St. 47

SOUTH

Arkansas St. 70, Florida 69

Austin Peay 73, Christian Brothers 50

Barton 81, Coker 71

Campbellsville 91, Talladega 58

Indiana-Southeast 79, Kentucky Christian 63

Lindsey Wilson 72, Midway 70

Louisville 90, Toledo 55

Martin Methodist 60, Hiwassee 42

Middle Tennessee 58, Tennessee Tech 44

Milligan 86, Truett-McConnell 51

NC Central 87, Longwood 75

Nicholls 78, Spring Hill 70

North Alabama 74, Lane 48

Southern Miss. 66, Tulane 58

Tenn. Wesleyan 71, Montreat 36

UNC-Greensboro 60, Coastal Carolina 54

William & Mary 57, Fairfield 47

MIDWEST

Black Hills St. 67, Minn. St. (Mankato) 44

Cent. Michigan 92, Vanderbilt 75

Ferris St. 103, Olivet 49

Indiana 64, Southern U. 49

Kent St. 55, Youngstown St. 44

Nebraska 80, UMKC 60

SE Missouri 69, Missouri Valley 34

Sioux Falls 90, Presentation 56

South Dakota 73, Creighton 68

Spring Arbor 56, Indiana-Kokomo 44

Upper Iowa 74, Clarke 69

W. Illinois 96, William Woods 57

Wright St. 81, E. Illinois 46

Xavier 66, Mount St. Mary’s 45

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 86, Cent. Arkansas 55

North Texas 64, Texas A&M International 38

Prairie View 116, Arlington Baptist 73

Stephen F. Austin 72, Coppin St. 59

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 85, Texas-Permian Basin 58

UNLV 73, UC Irvine 54

Utah St. 92, Dixie State 72

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jim Brower assistant coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Promoted Bobby Crook to special assignment crosschecker; Mitchell Webb to professional scout; Willy Espinal to Dominican supervisor; Jhonny Gomez to Venezuelan supervisor; Hajime Watabe to manager, Pacific Rim operations. Named Levi Lacey Four Corners area scout; Demond Smith Midwest regional crosschecker; Randy Taylor South Texas area scout; Trey Hendricks international crosschecker; and Moises De La Mota area scout in the Dominican Republic. Transferred Josh Simpson to North Texas area scout.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned G Josh Hart and C Ivica Zubac to South bay (NBAGL). Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT tackle Deandre Coleman. Released DT Jerel Worthy.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Brett Goode. Released LS Derek Hart.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Jack Tocho to the practice squad. Released G Willie Beavers from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Akeem Ayers and G John Greco. Signed WR-KR Kalif Raymond from the practice squad. Waived DE Devin Taylor and WR Ed Eagan. Placed LB Keenan Robinson on injured reserve. Signed TE Matt LaCosse and OL Nick Becton to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB Rob Kelley and LB Will Compton on injured reserve. Signed DL Caraun Reid and RB Byron Marshall. Waived DL Brandon Banks. Released DL lineman Tavaris Barnes from their practice squad.

Arena Football League

ALBANY AFL — Named Chris Thompson director of football operations and offensive coordinator.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded G Louis Domingue to Tampa Bay for F Tye McGinn and G Michael Leighton.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Andrew Crescenzi from Ontario (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned C Tyler Graovac to Hershey (AHL) on a long-term conditioning loan.

Soccer

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the addition of a franchise owned and operated by Atlanta (MLS) for the 2018 season.

College

SHENANDOAH — Named Bridget Lyons director of intercollegiate athletics.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Northern at Toledo, 7

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Fairmont State at Findlay, 7

women’s BASKETBALL

Findlay at Gannon, Pa., 6

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

