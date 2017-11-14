Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals
Division I
Region 1
AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1), 7:30
Region 2
AT DONNELL STADIUM
1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 7:30
Region 3
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1), 7:30
REGION 4
AT MASON DWIRE FIELD
1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2), 7:30
Division II
Region 5
AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM
1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0), 7:30
Region 6
AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM
1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1), 7:30
Region 7
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3), 7:30
Region 8
AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM
1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1), 7:30
Division III
Region 9
AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM
1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3), 7:30
REGION 10
AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD
1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0), 7:30
REGION 11
AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD
5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1), 7:30
Region 12
AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM
1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3), 7:30
Division IV
Region 13
AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM
1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0), 7:30
Region 14
AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM
5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0), 7:30
Region 15
AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM
5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3), 7:30
Region 16
AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM
4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0), 7:30
Division V
Region 17
at Canal Fulton Northwest
1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1), 7:30
Region 18
AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM
1 Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1), 7:30
Region 19
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM
1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2), 7:30
Region 20
AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD
5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2), 7:30
Division VI
Region 21
AT SOLON STEWART FIELD
1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0), 7:30
Region 22
AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM
1 Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3), 7:30
Region 23
AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD
1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1), 7:30
Region 24
AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM
4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Marion Local (12-0), 7:30
Division VII
Region 25
AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM
1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1), 7:30
Region 26
AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM
1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2), 7:30
Region 27
AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE
1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4), 7:30
Region 28
AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD
4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4), 7:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 2 0 .778 257 195
Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196
Miami 4 5 0 .444 137 224
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 205 213
Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134
Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 2 0 .778 187 148
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182
Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 6 0 .333 166 239
L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205
Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232
N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165
Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210
Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Thursday’s Results
Seattle 22, Arizona 16
Sunday’s Results
New Orleans 47, Buffalo 10
Green Bay 23, Chicago 16
Tampa Bay 15, N.Y. Jets 10
Detroit 38, Cleveland 24
Pittsburgh 20, Indianapolis 17
Minnesota 38, Washington 30
Tennessee 24, Cincinnati 20
Jacksonville 20, L.A. Chargers 17, OT
L.A. Rams 33, Houston 7
Atlanta 27, Dallas 7
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Giants 21
New England 41, Denver 16
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday’s Results
Carolina 45, Miami 21
Thursday’s Game
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Green Bay, 1
Arizona at Houston, 1
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1
Washington at New Orleans, 1
Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Chicago, 1
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1
Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867 —
Toronto 8 5 .615 4
New York 7 6 .538 5
Philadelphia 7 6 .538 5
Brooklyn 5 9 .357 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615 —
Orlando 8 6 .571 ½
Miami 6 7 .462 2
Charlotte 5 7 .417 2½
Atlanta 2 12 .143 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 10 3 .769 —
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 3
Cleveland 7 7 .500 3½
Indiana 6 8 .429 4½
Chicago 2 9 .182 7
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 11 4 .733 —
San Antonio 8 5 .615 2
New Orleans 8 6 .571 2½
Memphis 7 6 .538 3
Dallas 2 12 .143 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 5 .615 —
Denver 8 6 .571 ½
Portland 7 6 .538 1
Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 2
Utah 6 8 .429 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 3 .786 —
L.A. Lakers 6 8 .429 5
L.A. Clippers 5 8 .385 5½
Phoenix 5 10 .333 6½
Sacramento 3 10 .231 7½
Monday’s Results
Washington 110, Sacramento 92
Cleveland 104, New York 101
Milwaukee 110, Memphis 103
New Orleans 106, Atlanta 105
L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix 93
Minnesota 109, Utah 98
Portland 99, Denver 82
Golden State 110, Orlando 100
Philadelphia 109, L.A. Clippers 105
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 109, Brooklyn 102
Toronto 129, Houston 113
San Antonio at Dallas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30
Utah at New York, 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8
Cleveland at Charlotte, 8
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8
Indiana at Memphis, 8
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Portland, 10
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Boston, 8
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7
Miami at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7:30
New York at Toronto, 7:30
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30
Charlotte at Chicago, 8
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Portland at Sacramento, 10
New Orleans at Denver, 10:30
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 18 14 2 2 30 71 46
Toronto 19 12 7 0 24 72 63
Ottawa 16 8 3 5 21 59 53
Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 49 51
Montreal 19 8 9 2 18 47 63
Boston 16 6 6 4 16 44 51
Florida 17 6 9 2 14 57 65
Buffalo 18 5 9 4 14 44 65
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 17 11 4 2 24 61 54
Columbus 19 11 7 1 23 57 51
Pittsburgh 20 10 7 3 23 55 72
Washington 19 10 8 1 21 56 59
N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 60 55
N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 60 59
Carolina 16 7 5 4 18 46 44
Philadelphia 18 8 8 2 18 50 48
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 19 13 5 1 27 62 51
Winnipeg 17 10 4 3 23 56 47
Nashville 17 10 5 2 22 51 49
Dallas 18 9 8 1 19 51 52
Minnesota 17 8 7 2 18 49 44
Chicago 18 8 8 2 18 53 49
Colorado 16 8 7 1 17 54 55
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 17 11 4 2 24 55 41
Vegas 16 10 5 1 21 57 46
San Jose 16 10 6 0 20 44 36
Calgary 17 10 7 0 20 51 50
Vancouver 17 8 7 2 18 43 46
Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 48 50
Edmonton 17 6 9 2 14 38 52
Arizona 20 2 15 3 7 46 79
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Carolina 5, Dallas 1
Calgary 7, St. Louis 4
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Florida 4, Dallas 3, SO
Columbus 2, Montreal 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 1
Nashville 6, Washington 3
Vegas at Edmonton, late
Vancouver at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Detroit, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8
Boston at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Arizona at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Colorado, 9
Vegas at Vancouver, 10
Florida at San Jose, 10:30
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Akron 37, Ohio 34
Cent. Michigan 42, Kent St. 23
Wednesday’s Games
W. Michigan (6-4) at N. Illinois (7-3), 6
E. Michigan (3-7) at Miami (Ohio) (4-6), 7
Toledo (8-2) at Bowling Green (2-8), 8
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. (6-4) at Jacksonville St. (9-1), 7
Nicholls (8-2) at SE Louisiana (5-5), 7
Tulsa (2-8) at South Florida (8-1), 7:30
Buffalo (4-6) at Ball St. (2-8), 7
Prairie View (4-5) at Incarnate Word (1-9), 7
Friday’s Games
Middle Tennessee (5-5) at W. Kentucky (5-5), 8
UNLV (4-6) at New Mexico (3-7), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Duquesne (7-3) at Bryant (5-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-8) at CCSU (7-3), Noon
Stony Brook (8-2) at Maine (4-5), Noon
Wagner (3-7) at Sacred Heart (4-6), Noon
UCF (9-0) at Temple (5-5), Noon
Texas (5-5) at West Virginia (7-3), Noon
Lafayette (3-7) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30
Harvard (5-4) at Yale (8-1), 12:30
New Hampshire (7-3) at Albany (NY) (3-6), 1
Brown (2-7) at Columbia (7-2), 1
Bucknell (5-5) at Fordham (3-7), 1
Colgate (6-4) at Georgetown (1-9), 1
Delaware (7-3) at Villanova (4-6), 1
Princeton (5-4) at Dartmouth (7-2), 1:30
Cornell (3-6) at Penn (5-4), 1:30
Rhode Island (4-6) at Towson (4-6), 2
Nebraska (4-6) at Penn St. (8-2), 4
UConn (3-7) at Boston College (5-5) at Fenway Park, 7
South
Mercer (5-5) at Alabama (10-0), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (4-5) at Auburn (8-2), Noon
Liberty (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-5), Noon
Cincinnati (3-7) at East Carolina (2-8), Noon
James Madison (10-0) at Elon (8-2), Noon
Delaware St. (2-8) at Florida St. (3-6), Noon
SMU (6-4) at Memphis (8-1), Noon
Virginia (6-4) at Miami (9-0), Noon
The Citadel (5-5) at Clemson (9-1), 12:20
Pittsburgh (4-6) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 12:20
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-5) at E. Kentucky (3-7), 1
Howard (7-3) at Hampton (5-5), 1
Davidson (2-8) at Morehead St. (3-7), 1
Norfolk St. (3-7) at Morgan St. (1-9), 1
NC Central (7-3) at NC A&T (10-0), 1
Gardner-Webb (1-9) at Presbyterian (3-7), 1
SC State (3-6) at Savannah St. (2-8), 1
Kentucky St. (0-0) at Alabama A&M (3-7), 2
ETSU (4-6) at Chattanooga (2-8), 2
Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (3-7) at Orlando, Fla., 2
Monmouth (NJ) (9-1) at Kennesaw St. (9-1), 2
Alabama St. (3-7) at MVSU (2-8), 2
Rice (1-9) at Old Dominion (4-6), 2
UT Martin (5-5) at Tennessee Tech (1-9), 2:30
South Alabama (4-6) at Georgia Southern (0-9), 3
Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (2-8), 3
W. Carolina (7-4) at North Carolina (2-8), 3
William & Mary (2-8) at Richmond (5-5), 3
Furman (7-3) at Samford (7-3), 3:30
Charlotte (1-9) at Southern Miss. (6-4), 3
Georgia Tech (5-4) at Duke (4-6), 3:30
Kentucky (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30
Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 3:30
UAB (7-3) at Florida (3-6), 4
Stephen F. Austin (4-6) at Northwestern St. (3-7), 4
Wofford (9-1) at South Carolina (7-3), 4
Houston (6-3) at Tulane (4-6), 4
E. Illinois (6-4) at Austin Peay (7-4), 5
New Mexico St. (4-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (4-5), 5
FIU (6-3) at FAU (7-3), 7
Texas A&M (6-4) at Mississippi (5-5), 7
LSU (7-3) at Tennessee (4-6), 7
Missouri (5-5) at Vanderbilt (4-6), 7:30
NC State (7-3) at Wake Forest (6-4), 7:30
Midwest
Rutgers (4-6) at Indiana (4-6), Noon
Minnesota (5-5) at Northwestern (7-3), Noon
Michigan (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0), Noon
Missouri St. (3-7) at Youngstown St. (5-5), Noon
N. Dakota St. (9-1) at Illinois St. (6-4), 1
Jacksonville (7-3) at Drake (6-4), 2
Murray St. (3-7) at SE Missouri (2-8), 2
Dayton (5-5) at Valparaiso (5-5), 2
S. Illinois (4-6) at W. Illinois (7-3), 2
S. Dakota St. (8-2) at South Dakota (7-3), 3
Purdue (4-6) at Iowa (6-4), 3:30
Oklahoma (9-1) at Kansas (1-9), 3:30
Navy (6-3) at Notre Dame (8-2), 3:30
Illinois (2-8) at Ohio St. (8-2), 3:30
Maryland (4-6) at Michigan St. (7-3), 4
Indiana St. (0-10) at N. Iowa (6-4), 5
Southwest
Mississippi St. (7-3) at Arkansas (4-6), Noon
TCU (8-2) at Texas Tech (5-5), Noon
Houston Baptist (1-9) at Sam Houston St. (9-1), 2
Iowa St. (6-4) at Baylor (1-9), 2:30
Texas St. (2-8) at Arkansas St. (5-3), 3
Louisiana Tech (4-6) at UTEP (0-10), 3
Texas Southern (1-8) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-8), 3:30
Kansas St. (5-5) at Oklahoma St. (8-2), 3:30
Abilene Christian (2-8) at Cent. Arkansas (9-1), 4
Army (8-2) at North Texas (7-3), 6:30
McNeese St. (8-2) at Lamar (2-8), 7
Marshall (7-3) at UTSA (5-4), 7
Far West
Cal Poly (1-9) at N. Colorado (2-7), 1:30
Montana (7-3) at Montana St. (4-6), 2
Fresno St. (7-3) at Wyoming (7-3), 2
UMass (3-7) at BYU (3-8), 3
Arizona St. (5-5) at Oregon St. (1-9), 3
Hawaii (3-7) at Utah St. (5-5), 3
San Jose St. (1-10) at Colorado St. (6-5), 3:30
Idaho St. (4-6) at Weber St. (8-2), 4
N. Arizona (7-3) at S. Utah (8-2), 4:30
Coastal Carolina (1-9) at Idaho (3-6), 5
UC Davis (5-5) at Sacramento St. (6-4), 5
Marist (4-6) at San Diego (8-2), 5
Portland St. (0-10) at E. Washington (6-4), 6:05
Arizona (7-3) at Oregon (5-5), 7
UCLA (5-5) at Southern Cal (9-2), 8
California (5-5) at Stanford (7-3), 8
Air Force (4-6) at Boise St. (8-2), 10:15
Nevada (2-8) at San Diego St. (8-2), 10:30
Utah (5-5) at Washington (8-2), 10:30
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon
Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon
Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon
California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.
West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.
Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.
Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), noon
West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA
Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon
Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon
Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon
Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon
Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon
Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon
RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon
Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.
St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.
Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.
Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.
Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.
Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.
Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA
Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon
Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.
Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.
Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.
Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Army 92, John Jay 43
Boston College 73, Sacred Heart 53
Dartmouth 78, Emerson 43
Duquesne 77, VMI 61
Fairfield 64, Loyola (Md.) 52
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Lehigh 72
NJIT 96, Lafayette 80
Rutgers 70, Cleveland St. 38
St. John’s 80, CCSU 55
Syracuse 71, Iona 62
UConn 72, Stony Brook 64
Villanova 113, Nicholls 77
Yale 86, SC State 54
SOUTH
Alabama 86, Lipscomb 64
Columbia 87, Longwood 77
Cumberlands 90, Johnson (Tenn.) 51
Davidson 108, UNC Wilmington 81
Fisk 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 55
Flagler 87, Shorter 74
Florida St. 87, George Washington 67
Furman 76, Elon 67
Georgia 74, SC-Upstate 65
Kentucky Christian 102, Midway 69
Liberty 79, Wake Forest 66
Life 65, Martin Methodist 62
Louisiana-Lafayette 113, Louisiana College 58
Memphis 70, UALR 62
Mercer 86, Jackson St. 58
Milligan 85, Truett McConnell 84, OT
Montreat 89, Tenn. Wesleyan 88
NC State 95, Bryant 72
Tennessee 84, High Point 53
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 97, Peru St. 94, OT
Bradley 61, Delaware 53
Chicago St. 101, Silver Lake 51
Concordia (St.P.) 85, North Central (Minn.) 51
Duke 88, Michigan St. 81
Grand Valley St. 96, Olivet 64
Hillsdale 87, Urbana 54
Indiana-East 80, Indiana Wesleyan 79
Kansas St. 72, UMKC 51
Miami (Ohio) 73, Wright St. 67
Minn.-Crookston 104, Oak Hills 68
Minot St. 91, Mayville St. 46
N. Illinois 85, Green Bay 65
Purdue 86, Marquette 71
S. Dakota St. 94, Alabama St. 63
Sioux Falls 90, Wis.-Superior 49
Spring Arbor 75, Indiana-Kokomo 70
Toledo 72, Ohio Northern 62
Waldorf 78, Mount Mercy 68
SOUTHWEST
Georgia St. 75, Rice 54
Houston Baptist 108, Arlington Baptist 67
Lamar 66, Coastal Carolina 60
Sam Houston St. 72, Hardin-Simmons 56
Texas 78, New Hampshire 60
Texas Tech 83, Maine 44
FAR WEST
Air Force 93, Canisius 79
Utah Valley 84, Idaho St. 71
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
George Mason 80, Loyola (Md.) 72
Georgetown 93, Howard 41
LIU Brooklyn 57, St. Peter’s 46
Lehigh 75, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Maine 70, Bryant 68
Marist 85, Holy Cross 74
Providence 98, Northeastern 95
Stony Brook 73, Hofstra 49
UMBC 72, Gettysburg 45
West Virginia 101, Sacramento St. 47
SOUTH
Arkansas St. 70, Florida 69
Austin Peay 73, Christian Brothers 50
Barton 81, Coker 71
Campbellsville 91, Talladega 58
Indiana-Southeast 79, Kentucky Christian 63
Lindsey Wilson 72, Midway 70
Louisville 90, Toledo 55
Martin Methodist 60, Hiwassee 42
Middle Tennessee 58, Tennessee Tech 44
Milligan 86, Truett-McConnell 51
NC Central 87, Longwood 75
Nicholls 78, Spring Hill 70
North Alabama 74, Lane 48
Southern Miss. 66, Tulane 58
Tenn. Wesleyan 71, Montreat 36
UNC-Greensboro 60, Coastal Carolina 54
William & Mary 57, Fairfield 47
MIDWEST
Black Hills St. 67, Minn. St. (Mankato) 44
Cent. Michigan 92, Vanderbilt 75
Ferris St. 103, Olivet 49
Indiana 64, Southern U. 49
Kent St. 55, Youngstown St. 44
Nebraska 80, UMKC 60
SE Missouri 69, Missouri Valley 34
Sioux Falls 90, Presentation 56
South Dakota 73, Creighton 68
Spring Arbor 56, Indiana-Kokomo 44
Upper Iowa 74, Clarke 69
W. Illinois 96, William Woods 57
Wright St. 81, E. Illinois 46
Xavier 66, Mount St. Mary’s 45
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 86, Cent. Arkansas 55
North Texas 64, Texas A&M International 38
Prairie View 116, Arlington Baptist 73
Stephen F. Austin 72, Coppin St. 59
FAR WEST
New Mexico St. 85, Texas-Permian Basin 58
UNLV 73, UC Irvine 54
Utah St. 92, Dixie State 72
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jim Brower assistant coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Promoted Bobby Crook to special assignment crosschecker; Mitchell Webb to professional scout; Willy Espinal to Dominican supervisor; Jhonny Gomez to Venezuelan supervisor; Hajime Watabe to manager, Pacific Rim operations. Named Levi Lacey Four Corners area scout; Demond Smith Midwest regional crosschecker; Randy Taylor South Texas area scout; Trey Hendricks international crosschecker; and Moises De La Mota area scout in the Dominican Republic. Transferred Josh Simpson to North Texas area scout.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned G Josh Hart and C Ivica Zubac to South bay (NBAGL). Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT tackle Deandre Coleman. Released DT Jerel Worthy.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Brett Goode. Released LS Derek Hart.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Jack Tocho to the practice squad. Released G Willie Beavers from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Akeem Ayers and G John Greco. Signed WR-KR Kalif Raymond from the practice squad. Waived DE Devin Taylor and WR Ed Eagan. Placed LB Keenan Robinson on injured reserve. Signed TE Matt LaCosse and OL Nick Becton to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB Rob Kelley and LB Will Compton on injured reserve. Signed DL Caraun Reid and RB Byron Marshall. Waived DL Brandon Banks. Released DL lineman Tavaris Barnes from their practice squad.
Arena Football League
ALBANY AFL — Named Chris Thompson director of football operations and offensive coordinator.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded G Louis Domingue to Tampa Bay for F Tye McGinn and G Michael Leighton.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Andrew Crescenzi from Ontario (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned C Tyler Graovac to Hershey (AHL) on a long-term conditioning loan.
Soccer
United Soccer League
USL — Announced the addition of a franchise owned and operated by Atlanta (MLS) for the 2018 season.
College
SHENANDOAH — Named Bridget Lyons director of intercollegiate athletics.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio Northern at Toledo, 7
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Fairmont State at Findlay, 7
women’s BASKETBALL
Findlay at Gannon, Pa., 6
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.