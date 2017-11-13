Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals

Division I

Region 1

AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1), 7:30

Region 2

AT DONNELL STADIUM

1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 7:30

Region 3

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1), 7:30

REGION 4

AT MASON DWIRE FIELD

1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2), 7:30

Division II

Region 5

AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM

1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0), 7:30

Region 6

AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1), 7:30

Region 7

AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD

5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3), 7:30

Region 8

AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM

1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1), 7:30

Division III

Region 9

AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM

1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3), 7:30

REGION 10

AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD

1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0), 7:30

REGION 11

AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1), 7:30

Region 12

AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM

1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3), 7:30

Division IV

Region 13

AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM

1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0), 7:30

Region 14

AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM

5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0), 7:30

Region 15

AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM

5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3), 7:30

Region 16

AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM

4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0), 7:30

Division V

Region 17

at Canal Fulton Northwest

1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1), 7:30

Region 18

AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM

1 Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1), 7:30

Region 19

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM

1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2), 7:30

Region 20

AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD

5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2), 7:30

Division VI

Region 21

AT SOLON STEWART FIELD

1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0), 7:30

Region 22

AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM

1 Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3), 7:30

Region 23

AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD

1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1), 7:30

Region 24

AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM

4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Marion Local (12-0), 7:30

Division VII

Region 25

AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM

1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1), 7:30

Region 26

AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM

1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2), 7:30

Region 27

AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE

1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4), 7:30

Region 28

AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD

4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4), 7:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 2 0 .750 257 195

Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196

Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 205 213

Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134

Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241

Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 7 2 0 .778 187 148

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182

Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 6 0 .375 166 239

L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205

Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232

N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179

Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165

Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210

Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223

San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

Thursday’s Results

Seattle 22, Arizona 16

Sunday’s Results

New Orleans 47, Buffalo 10

Green Bay 23, Chicago 16

Tampa Bay 15, N.Y. Jets 10

Detroit 38, Cleveland 24

Pittsburgh 20, Indianapolis 17

Minnesota 38, Washington 30

Tennessee 24, Cincinnati 20

Jacksonville 20, L.A. Chargers 17, OT

L.A. Rams 33, Houston 7

Atlanta 27, Dallas 7

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Giants 21

New England 41, Denver 16

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s RESULTS

Miami at Carolina, late

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 19

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 2 .857 —

Toronto 7 5 .583 4

New York 7 6 .538 4½

Philadelphia 6 6 .500 5

Brooklyn 5 8 .385 6½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 8 5 .615 —

Orlando 8 5 .615 —

Miami 6 7 .462 2

Charlotte 5 7 .417 2½

Atlanta 2 12 .143 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 10 3 .769 —

Cleveland 7 7 .500 3½

Milwaukee 6 6 .500 3½

Indiana 6 8 .429 4½

Chicago 2 9 .182 7

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 11 3 .786 —

San Antonio 8 5 .615 2½

Memphis 7 5 .583 3

New Orleans 8 6 .571 3

Dallas 2 12 .143 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 8 5 .615 —

Minnesota 7 5 .583 ½

Portland 6 6 .500 1½

Utah 6 7 .462 2

Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 10 3 .769 —

L.A. Clippers 5 7 .417 4½

L.A. Lakers 5 8 .385 5

Phoenix 5 9 .357 5½

Sacramento 3 10 .231 7

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 95, Toronto 94

Detroit 112, Miami 103

Houston 118, Indiana 95

Oklahoma City 112, Dallas 99

Monday’s Results

Washington 110, Sacramento 92

Cleveland 104, New York 101

Milwaukee 110, Memphis 103

New Orleans 106, Atlanta 105

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Utah, late

Denver at Portland, late

Orlando at Golden State, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30

Toronto at Houston, 8

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30

Utah at New York, 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8

Cleveland at Charlotte, 8

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8

Indiana at Memphis, 8

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Portland, 10

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Boston, 8

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 18 14 2 2 30 71 46

Toronto 19 12 7 0 24 72 63

Ottawa 16 8 3 5 21 59 53

Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 49 51

Montreal 18 8 9 1 17 46 61

Boston 16 6 6 4 16 44 51

Buffalo 17 5 9 3 13 40 60

Florida 16 5 9 2 12 53 62

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 17 11 4 2 24 61 54

Washington 18 10 7 1 21 53 53

Columbus 18 10 7 1 21 55 50

Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 50 68

N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 60 55

N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 60 59

Carolina 16 7 5 4 18 46 44

Philadelphia 17 8 7 2 18 50 45

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 18 13 4 1 27 58 44

Winnipeg 16 9 4 3 21 52 46

Nashville 16 9 5 2 20 45 46

Dallas 17 9 8 0 18 48 48

Chicago 18 8 8 2 18 53 49

Colorado 16 8 7 1 17 54 55

Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 46 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 17 11 4 2 24 55 41

Vegas 16 10 5 1 21 57 46

San Jose 16 10 6 0 20 44 36

Calgary 16 9 7 0 18 44 46

Vancouver 17 8 7 2 18 43 46

Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 48 50

Edmonton 17 6 9 2 14 38 52

Arizona 19 2 14 3 7 45 75

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

New Jersey 7, Chicago 5

Washington 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Tampa Bay 2, Anaheim 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1

Monday’s Results

Carolina 5, Dallas 1

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Dallas at Florida, 7:30

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8

Washington at Nashville, 8

Vegas at Edmonton, 9

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8

Boston at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Colorado, 9

Vegas at Vancouver, 10

Florida at San Jose, 10:30

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (163) 10-0 4075 1

2. Jacksonville State 9-1 3840 2

3. Central Arkansas 9-1 3700 3

4. North Dakota State 9-1 3510 5

5. Sam Houston State 9-1 3451 4

6. South Dakota State 8-2 3331 6

7. Wofford 9-1 3043 8

8. North Carolina A&T 10-0 2829 9

9. Western Illinois 7-3 2417 11

10. Stony Brook 8-2 2263 12

11. Elon 8-2 2197 7

12. Weber State 8-2 2096 14

13. Grambling State 9-1 1942 13

14. Southern Utah 8-2 1823 15

15. South Dakota 7-3 1769 10

16. New Hampshire 7-3 1667 18

17. Samford 7-3 1598 16

18. Eastern Washington 6-4 1049 19

19. McNeese 8-2 967 20

20. Furman 7-3 954 21

21. Illinois State 6-4 798 17

22. Kennesaw State 9-1 787 23

23. Northern Arizona 7-3 717 24

24. UNI 6-4 515 25

25. Nicholls 8-2 485 NR

Others: Monmouth 366, Delaware 225, Montana 215, Yale 89, Richmond 83, Western Carolina 70, Austin Peay 46, Columbia 18, North Carolina Central 16, Sacramento State 7, Youngstown State 6, Howard 5, Central Connecticut State 3, Dartmouth 2, San Diego 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (26) 10-0 650 1

2. Jacksonville State 9-1 618 2

3. Central Arkansas 9-1 572 3

4. Sam Houston State 9-1 558 4

5. South Dakota State 8-2 544 5

6. North Dakota State 9-1 535 6

7. North Carolina A&T 10-0 473 7

7. Wofford 9-1 473 8

9. Weber State 8-2 397 12

10. Western Illinois 7-3 387 13

11. Grambling State 9-1 385 11

12. Stony Brook 8-2 318 15

13. Samford 7-3 312 14

14. New Hampshire 8-2 207 16

15. Elon 8-2 269 9

16. South Dakota 7-3 257 10

17. Nicholls 8-2 217 17

18. Southern Utah 8-2 213 19

19. McNeese 8-2 199 18

20. Eastern Washington 6-4 138 21

21. Kennesaw State 9-1 136 23

22. Monmouth 9-1 135 24

23. Northern Arizona 7-3 77 22

24. Furman 7-3 73 NR

25. Illinois State 6-4 67 20

Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa 60, Montana 25, Richmond 15, Delaware 15, Yale 11, Western Carolina 7, Austin Peay 5, Central Connecticut 1, San Diego 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Minnesota St. (22) 11-0 834 1

2. Shepherd (7) 10-0 800 2

3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 11-0 778 3

4. Fort Hays St. (3) 11-0 730 5

5. Midwestern St. 9-0 720 4

6. Indianapolis 11-0 672 6

7. Central Washington 11-0 661 7

8. Texas A&M-Commerce 9-1 602 t8

9. Ashland 10-1 584 10

10. Ferris St. 9-1 542 11

11. Virginia St. 10-0 514 15

12. Winona St. 10-1 471 17

13. Northwest Missouri St. 9-2 359 18

14. Bowie St. 9-1 353 19

15. Assumption 9-1 333 t8

16. Wingate 9-1 285 12

17. West Alabama 9-2 272 22

18. Sioux Falls 9-2 268 13

19. Shippensburg 10-1 261 25

20. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-2 223 23

21. Humboldt St. 8-2 174 16

22. Colorado Mesa 9-2 147 14

23. Minnesota-Duluth 9-2 108 NR

24. Eastern New Mexico 8-2 90 20

25. Ouachita Baptist 9-2 72 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Findlay, 49, California (Pa.), 40, Catawba, 35, Grand Valley St., 18, Delta St., 12, West Georgia, 10, Azusa Pacific, 9, Harding, 9, Slippery Rock, 4, West Florida, 4, Central Missouri, 3, Kutztown, 1, LIU-Post, 1, Ohio Dominican, 1, Tuskegee, 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pv

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (45) 10-0 1268 1

2. Mount Union (5) 10-0 1225 2

3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9-0 1176 3

4. St. Thomas (1) 9-1 1044 4

5. Delaware Valley 10-0 1040 5

6. Hardin-Simmons 9-1 999 6

7. St. John’s 9-1 939 7

8. Linfield 8-1 894 8

9. Wittenberg 10-0 873 9

10. Washington & Jefferson 10-0 776 10

11. Brockport 10-0 738 12

12. Illinois Wesleyan 9-1 726 11

13. Wesley 9-1 659 13

14. North Central 9-1 657 14

15. Wartburg 10-0 569 15

16. Case Western Reserve 10-0 495 16

17. Frostburg St. 9-1 446 17

18. Berry 10-0 410 19

19. Johns Hopkins 9-1 337 20

20. Springfield 10-0 333 21

21. Wheaton 8-2 223 22

22. Trine 10-0 205 23

23. Concordia-Moorhead 8-2 168 18

24. Huntingdon 9-1 136 24

25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 8-2 89 25

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Whitewater 33, Plymouth St. 20, Framingham St. 17, Monmouth 15, Franklin & Marshall 13, Husson 10, Trinity 9, Chapman 8, George Fox 6, Wisconsin-Platteville 5, East Texas Baptist 4, Wabash 4, Centre 3, John Carroll 1, Salisbury 1, SUNY-Maritime 1.

NAIA Football Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 10-0 340 1

2. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-0 324 2

3. Morningside (Iowa) 11-0 317 3

4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 300 4

5. Southern Oregon 10-0 289 5

6. Baker (Kan.) 10-1 268 7

7. Langston (Okla.) 10-0 266 8

8. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-1 252 9

9. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 227 10

10. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 216 11

11. Grand View (Iowa) 9-2 208 6

12. Georgetown (Ky.) 8-1 197 t12

13. Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-1 187 t12

14. Concordia (Mich.) 9-1 178 14

15. Benedictine (Kan.) 9-2 164 15

16. Sterling (Kan.) 9-2 143 16

17. Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 128 17

18. SAGU (Texas) 8-2 114 20

19. Marian (Ind.) 7-3 106 19

20. Campbellsville (Ky.) 7-2 79 18

21. Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 69 24

22. Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 54 NR

23. Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 38 NR

24. Oklahoma Panhandle State 7-3 31 NR

25. Evangel (Mo.) 7-4 22 23

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 21; Montana Tech 17; Cumberland (Tenn.) 12; College of Idaho 6.

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Duquesne at Bryant, Noon

Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon

Stony Brook at Maine, Noon

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

UCF at Temple, Noon

Texas at West Virginia, Noon

Lafayette at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 12:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 4 p.m.

UConn at Boston College at Fenway Park, 7 p.m.

South

Mercer at Alabama, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, Noon

Liberty at Charleston Southern, Noon

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

James Madison at Elon, Noon

Delaware St. at Florida St., Noon

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Virginia at Miami, Noon

The Citadel at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

SC State at Savannah St., 1 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Florida, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., Noon

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Drake, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Southwest

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon

TCU at Texas Tech, Noon

Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 2:30 p.m.

Texas St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Far West

Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 1:30 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

UMass at BYU, 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Idaho, 5 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

California at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon

Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon

Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon

California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.

West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.

Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), TBA

West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA

Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon

Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon

Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon

Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon

Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon

Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon

RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon

Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.

St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.

Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.

Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.

Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.

Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA

Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon

Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.

Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.

Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (34) 2-0 1577 1

2. Michigan State (13) 1-0 1529 2

3. Arizona (16) 2-0 1511 3

4. Kansas (2) 1-0 1446 4

5. Villanova 1-0 1307 6

6. Wichita State 1-0 1277 7

7. Kentucky 2-0 1219 5

8. Florida 0-0 1125 8

9. North Carolina 1-0 1078 9

10. Southern Cal 1-0 1023 10

11. Miami 2-0 911 13

12. Cincinnati 1-0 890 12

13. Notre Dame 1-0 860 14

14. Minnesota 1-0 675 15

15. Xavier 1-0 605 17

16. Texas A&M 1-0 577 25

17. Gonzaga 1-0 525 18

18. Louisville 1-0 518 16

19. Purdue 2-0 426 20

20. Northwestern 1-0 374 19

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1-0 315 22

22. Seton Hall 2-0 283 23

23. UCLA 1-0 266 21

24. West Virginia 0-1 211 11

25. Baylor 1-0 205 24

Others receiving votes: Alabama 98, Rhode Island 55, Virginia 45, TCU 43, Providence 36, Missouri 32, Virginia Tech 17, Wisconsin 9, Michigan 7, Texas 7, Butler 6, Texas Tech 6, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 4, Mount St. Mary’s 4, SMU 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Dayton 2, Maryland 2, Nevada 2, Oakland 2, Harvard 1, Oregon 1, South Carolina 1.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 1-0 800 1

2. Texas 1-0 729 2

3. Baylor 2-0 719 3

4. South Carolina 1-0 685 4

5. Louisville 2-0 638 9

6. Notre Dame 1-0 637 6

7. Mississippi St. 1-0 617 7

8. UCLA 2-0 608 8

9. Ohio St. 1-1 583 5

10. Oregon 2-0 500 11

11. Duke 1-0 454 12

12. West Virginia 1-0 405 13

13. Tennessee 1-0 373 14

14. Stanford 0-2 357 10

15. Maryland 1-0 353 15

16. Marquette 0-0 309 17

17. Florida St. 2-0 272 18

18. Oregon St. 1-0 213 19

19. Texas A&M 2-0 198 20

20. California 1-0 179 20

21. Oklahoma 1-0 165 22

22. South Florida 2-0 157 23

23. Missouri 1-1 139 16

24. Michigan 2-0 121 24

25. Kentucky 2-0 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Western Kentucky 24, Miami 17, Florida 9, Michigan St. 6, Drake 5, DePaul 4, Virginia 4, Iowa 4, Gonzaga 4, Alabama 4, Kansas St 3, Indiana 2, Georgia Tech 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Syracuse 1, Purdue 1.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Craig Bjornson bullpen coach.

HOUSTON ASTROS — OF-DH Carlos Beltran announced his retirement. Named Jeff Albert second hitting coach, Alex Cintron first base coach and Doug White bullpen coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Alex Anthopoulos executive vice president and general manager. Announced president of baseball operations John Hart will relinquish his active involvement in baseball operations and will move into the role of senior advisor.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president of ticket operations and services.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Promoted Amy Brooks to president, team marketing & business operations and chief innovation officer.

NBAGL

DELAWARE 87ERS — Signed F Christian Wood. Waived C Carlos Lopez.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict $42,541, for making contact with an official during a Nov. 12 game at Tennessee.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Matt Barkley. Signed S Harlan Miller from the practice squad. Placed S Tyvon Branch, OT D.J. Humphries and TE Ifeanyi Momah on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Travis Averill and WR Tanner Gentry to the practice squad. Released WR Darreus Rogers from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Derrick Mathews to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Dres Anderson to the practice squad. Released WR KeVonn Mabon from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DT Roy Miller.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated DT Darius Latham. Placed CB Gareon Conley on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Tony McDaniel. Placed OL JP Flynn on the practice squad injured reserve list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Freddie Martino. Activated WR Mike Evans from a one-game suspension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Otha Peters to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Justin Bailey to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rasmus Andersson to Stockton (AHL). Activated Travis Hamonic from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Andrey Pedan three games for a charging incident in a Nov. 11 game against Providence, Toronto F Mason Marchment two games for a cross-checking incident in a Nov. 10 game at Binghamton, San Diego F Scott Sabourin two games for a cross-checking incident in a Nov. 10 game against Stockton and Rochester D Andrew MacWilliam one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Nov. 11 game at Belleville.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy F Ryan Rupert four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Nov. 12 game at Quad City.

READING ROYALS — Announced G Mark Dekanich was loaned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced D James de Haas was recalled by Lehigh Valley.

Ontario Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquired D Kade Landry from Barrie for D TJ Fergus and a fourth-round draft pick.

College

ARKANSAS — Suspended freshman QB Cole Kelley indefinitely following his weekend arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

Hi series: Carol Yeager, LaRiche Chevrolet, 490. High game: Barb Galbraith, Mount Blanchard Gub Club, 194.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

