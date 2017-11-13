Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals
Division I
Region 1
AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1), 7:30
Region 2
AT DONNELL STADIUM
1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 7:30
Region 3
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1), 7:30
REGION 4
AT MASON DWIRE FIELD
1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2), 7:30
Division II
Region 5
AT GREEN MEMORIAL STADIUM
1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0), 7:30
Region 6
AT NORTH RIDGEVILLE RANGER STADIUM
1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1), 7:30
Region 7
AT MANSFIELD ARLIN FIELD
5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3), 7:30
Region 8
AT CINCINNATI WITHROW KING STADIUM
1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1), 7:30
Division III
Region 9
AT SALEM REILLY STADIUM
1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3), 7:30
REGION 10
AT SANDUSKY STROEBEL FIELD
1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0), 7:30
REGION 11
AT NEWARK WHITE FIELD
5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1), 7:30
Region 12
AT RIVERSIDE STEBBINS STADIUM
1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3), 7:30
Division IV
Region 13
AT NILES MCKINLEY REIN STADIUM
1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0), 7:30
Region 14
AT ASHLAND COMMUNITY STADIUM
5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0), 7:30
Region 15
AT ZANESVILLE SULSBEGER STADIUM
5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3), 7:30
Region 16
AT LAKOTA WEST FIREBIRD STADIUM
4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0), 7:30
Division V
Region 17
at Canal Fulton Northwest
1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1), 7:30
Region 18
AT LIMA SENIOR STADIUM
1 Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1), 7:30
Region 19
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN STADIUM
1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2), 7:30
Region 20
AT BEAVERCREEK ZINK FIELD
5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2), 7:30
Division VI
Region 21
AT SOLON STEWART FIELD
1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0), 7:30
Region 22
AT TIFFIN FROST-KALNOW STADIUM
1 Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3), 7:30
Region 23
AT JACKSON HOLZER FIELD
1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1), 7:30
Region 24
AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM
4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Marion Local (12-0), 7:30
Division VII
Region 25
AT NORTH CANTON HOOVER STADIUM
1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1), 7:30
Region 26
AT CLYDE BISHOP STADIUM
1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2), 7:30
Region 27
AT ZANESVILLE MAYSVILLE
1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4), 7:30
Region 28
AT WAPAKONETA HARMON FIELD
4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4), 7:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 2 0 .750 257 195
Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 184 196
Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 205 213
Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 226 134
Houston 3 6 0 .333 236 241
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 2 0 .778 187 148
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 6 0 .333 149 182
Cleveland 0 9 0 .000 143 240
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 6 0 .375 166 239
L.A. Chargers 3 6 0 .333 167 172
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 233 205
Washington 4 5 0 .444 207 232
N.Y. Giants 1 8 0 .111 150 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 268 165
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 5 4 0 .556 197 179
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 173 208
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 2 0 .778 217 165
Detroit 5 4 0 .556 244 210
Green Bay 5 4 0 .556 204 207
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 296 162
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260
Thursday’s Results
Seattle 22, Arizona 16
Sunday’s Results
New Orleans 47, Buffalo 10
Green Bay 23, Chicago 16
Tampa Bay 15, N.Y. Jets 10
Detroit 38, Cleveland 24
Pittsburgh 20, Indianapolis 17
Minnesota 38, Washington 30
Tennessee 24, Cincinnati 20
Jacksonville 20, L.A. Chargers 17, OT
L.A. Rams 33, Houston 7
Atlanta 27, Dallas 7
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Giants 21
New England 41, Denver 16
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday’s RESULTS
Miami at Carolina, late
Thursday, Nov. 16
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 19
Baltimore at Green Bay, 1
Arizona at Houston, 1
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1
Washington at New Orleans, 1
Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Chicago, 1
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1
Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Nov. 20
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 2 .857 —
Toronto 7 5 .583 4
New York 7 6 .538 4½
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 5
Brooklyn 5 8 .385 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615 —
Orlando 8 5 .615 —
Miami 6 7 .462 2
Charlotte 5 7 .417 2½
Atlanta 2 12 .143 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 10 3 .769 —
Cleveland 7 7 .500 3½
Milwaukee 6 6 .500 3½
Indiana 6 8 .429 4½
Chicago 2 9 .182 7
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 11 3 .786 —
San Antonio 8 5 .615 2½
Memphis 7 5 .583 3
New Orleans 8 6 .571 3
Dallas 2 12 .143 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 8 5 .615 —
Minnesota 7 5 .583 ½
Portland 6 6 .500 1½
Utah 6 7 .462 2
Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 3 .769 —
L.A. Clippers 5 7 .417 4½
L.A. Lakers 5 8 .385 5
Phoenix 5 9 .357 5½
Sacramento 3 10 .231 7
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 95, Toronto 94
Detroit 112, Miami 103
Houston 118, Indiana 95
Oklahoma City 112, Dallas 99
Monday’s Results
Washington 110, Sacramento 92
Cleveland 104, New York 101
Milwaukee 110, Memphis 103
New Orleans 106, Atlanta 105
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Utah, late
Denver at Portland, late
Orlando at Golden State, late
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30
Toronto at Houston, 8
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30
Utah at New York, 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8
Cleveland at Charlotte, 8
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8
Indiana at Memphis, 8
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Portland, 10
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Boston, 8
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 18 14 2 2 30 71 46
Toronto 19 12 7 0 24 72 63
Ottawa 16 8 3 5 21 59 53
Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 49 51
Montreal 18 8 9 1 17 46 61
Boston 16 6 6 4 16 44 51
Buffalo 17 5 9 3 13 40 60
Florida 16 5 9 2 12 53 62
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 17 11 4 2 24 61 54
Washington 18 10 7 1 21 53 53
Columbus 18 10 7 1 21 55 50
Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 50 68
N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 60 55
N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 60 59
Carolina 16 7 5 4 18 46 44
Philadelphia 17 8 7 2 18 50 45
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 18 13 4 1 27 58 44
Winnipeg 16 9 4 3 21 52 46
Nashville 16 9 5 2 20 45 46
Dallas 17 9 8 0 18 48 48
Chicago 18 8 8 2 18 53 49
Colorado 16 8 7 1 17 54 55
Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 46 44
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 17 11 4 2 24 55 41
Vegas 16 10 5 1 21 57 46
San Jose 16 10 6 0 20 44 36
Calgary 16 9 7 0 18 44 46
Vancouver 17 8 7 2 18 43 46
Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 48 50
Edmonton 17 6 9 2 14 38 52
Arizona 19 2 14 3 7 45 75
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
New Jersey 7, Chicago 5
Washington 2, Edmonton 1, SO
Tampa Bay 2, Anaheim 1
San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1
Monday’s Results
Carolina 5, Dallas 1
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Dallas at Florida, 7:30
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8
Washington at Nashville, 8
Vegas at Edmonton, 9
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Detroit, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8
Boston at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Arizona at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Colorado, 9
Vegas at Vancouver, 10
Florida at San Jose, 10:30
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (163) 10-0 4075 1
2. Jacksonville State 9-1 3840 2
3. Central Arkansas 9-1 3700 3
4. North Dakota State 9-1 3510 5
5. Sam Houston State 9-1 3451 4
6. South Dakota State 8-2 3331 6
7. Wofford 9-1 3043 8
8. North Carolina A&T 10-0 2829 9
9. Western Illinois 7-3 2417 11
10. Stony Brook 8-2 2263 12
11. Elon 8-2 2197 7
12. Weber State 8-2 2096 14
13. Grambling State 9-1 1942 13
14. Southern Utah 8-2 1823 15
15. South Dakota 7-3 1769 10
16. New Hampshire 7-3 1667 18
17. Samford 7-3 1598 16
18. Eastern Washington 6-4 1049 19
19. McNeese 8-2 967 20
20. Furman 7-3 954 21
21. Illinois State 6-4 798 17
22. Kennesaw State 9-1 787 23
23. Northern Arizona 7-3 717 24
24. UNI 6-4 515 25
25. Nicholls 8-2 485 NR
Others: Monmouth 366, Delaware 225, Montana 215, Yale 89, Richmond 83, Western Carolina 70, Austin Peay 46, Columbia 18, North Carolina Central 16, Sacramento State 7, Youngstown State 6, Howard 5, Central Connecticut State 3, Dartmouth 2, San Diego 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (26) 10-0 650 1
2. Jacksonville State 9-1 618 2
3. Central Arkansas 9-1 572 3
4. Sam Houston State 9-1 558 4
5. South Dakota State 8-2 544 5
6. North Dakota State 9-1 535 6
7. North Carolina A&T 10-0 473 7
7. Wofford 9-1 473 8
9. Weber State 8-2 397 12
10. Western Illinois 7-3 387 13
11. Grambling State 9-1 385 11
12. Stony Brook 8-2 318 15
13. Samford 7-3 312 14
14. New Hampshire 8-2 207 16
15. Elon 8-2 269 9
16. South Dakota 7-3 257 10
17. Nicholls 8-2 217 17
18. Southern Utah 8-2 213 19
19. McNeese 8-2 199 18
20. Eastern Washington 6-4 138 21
21. Kennesaw State 9-1 136 23
22. Monmouth 9-1 135 24
23. Northern Arizona 7-3 77 22
24. Furman 7-3 73 NR
25. Illinois State 6-4 67 20
Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa 60, Montana 25, Richmond 15, Delaware 15, Yale 11, Western Carolina 7, Austin Peay 5, Central Connecticut 1, San Diego 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota St. (22) 11-0 834 1
2. Shepherd (7) 10-0 800 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 11-0 778 3
4. Fort Hays St. (3) 11-0 730 5
5. Midwestern St. 9-0 720 4
6. Indianapolis 11-0 672 6
7. Central Washington 11-0 661 7
8. Texas A&M-Commerce 9-1 602 t8
9. Ashland 10-1 584 10
10. Ferris St. 9-1 542 11
11. Virginia St. 10-0 514 15
12. Winona St. 10-1 471 17
13. Northwest Missouri St. 9-2 359 18
14. Bowie St. 9-1 353 19
15. Assumption 9-1 333 t8
16. Wingate 9-1 285 12
17. West Alabama 9-2 272 22
18. Sioux Falls 9-2 268 13
19. Shippensburg 10-1 261 25
20. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-2 223 23
21. Humboldt St. 8-2 174 16
22. Colorado Mesa 9-2 147 14
23. Minnesota-Duluth 9-2 108 NR
24. Eastern New Mexico 8-2 90 20
25. Ouachita Baptist 9-2 72 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Findlay, 49, California (Pa.), 40, Catawba, 35, Grand Valley St., 18, Delta St., 12, West Georgia, 10, Azusa Pacific, 9, Harding, 9, Slippery Rock, 4, West Florida, 4, Central Missouri, 3, Kutztown, 1, LIU-Post, 1, Ohio Dominican, 1, Tuskegee, 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pv
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (45) 10-0 1268 1
2. Mount Union (5) 10-0 1225 2
3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9-0 1176 3
4. St. Thomas (1) 9-1 1044 4
5. Delaware Valley 10-0 1040 5
6. Hardin-Simmons 9-1 999 6
7. St. John’s 9-1 939 7
8. Linfield 8-1 894 8
9. Wittenberg 10-0 873 9
10. Washington & Jefferson 10-0 776 10
11. Brockport 10-0 738 12
12. Illinois Wesleyan 9-1 726 11
13. Wesley 9-1 659 13
14. North Central 9-1 657 14
15. Wartburg 10-0 569 15
16. Case Western Reserve 10-0 495 16
17. Frostburg St. 9-1 446 17
18. Berry 10-0 410 19
19. Johns Hopkins 9-1 337 20
20. Springfield 10-0 333 21
21. Wheaton 8-2 223 22
22. Trine 10-0 205 23
23. Concordia-Moorhead 8-2 168 18
24. Huntingdon 9-1 136 24
25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 8-2 89 25
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Whitewater 33, Plymouth St. 20, Framingham St. 17, Monmouth 15, Franklin & Marshall 13, Husson 10, Trinity 9, Chapman 8, George Fox 6, Wisconsin-Platteville 5, East Texas Baptist 4, Wabash 4, Centre 3, John Carroll 1, Salisbury 1, SUNY-Maritime 1.
NAIA Football Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 10-0 340 1
2. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-0 324 2
3. Morningside (Iowa) 11-0 317 3
4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 300 4
5. Southern Oregon 10-0 289 5
6. Baker (Kan.) 10-1 268 7
7. Langston (Okla.) 10-0 266 8
8. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-1 252 9
9. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 227 10
10. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 216 11
11. Grand View (Iowa) 9-2 208 6
12. Georgetown (Ky.) 8-1 197 t12
13. Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-1 187 t12
14. Concordia (Mich.) 9-1 178 14
15. Benedictine (Kan.) 9-2 164 15
16. Sterling (Kan.) 9-2 143 16
17. Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 128 17
18. SAGU (Texas) 8-2 114 20
19. Marian (Ind.) 7-3 106 19
20. Campbellsville (Ky.) 7-2 79 18
21. Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 69 24
22. Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 54 NR
23. Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 38 NR
24. Oklahoma Panhandle State 7-3 31 NR
25. Evangel (Mo.) 7-4 22 23
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 21; Montana Tech 17; Cumberland (Tenn.) 12; College of Idaho 6.
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Akron, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Duquesne at Bryant, Noon
Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon
Stony Brook at Maine, Noon
Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon
UCF at Temple, Noon
Texas at West Virginia, Noon
Lafayette at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 12:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 4 p.m.
UConn at Boston College at Fenway Park, 7 p.m.
South
Mercer at Alabama, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, Noon
Liberty at Charleston Southern, Noon
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
James Madison at Elon, Noon
Delaware St. at Florida St., Noon
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Virginia at Miami, Noon
The Citadel at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
SC State at Savannah St., 1 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Rice at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Richmond, 3 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Florida, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
LSU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Midwest
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., Noon
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Drake, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Southwest
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon
TCU at Texas Tech, Noon
Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 2:30 p.m.
Texas St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Army at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Marshall at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Far West
Cal Poly at N. Colorado, 1:30 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
UMass at BYU, 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Idaho, 5 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
California at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
West Chester (8-3) at Shippensburg (10-1), Noon
Delta St. (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1), Noon
Ouachita Baptist (9-2) at Ferris State (9-1), Noon
California (Pa.) (9-2) at Assumption (9-1), 1 p.m.
West Florida (7-3) at Wingate (9-1), 1 p.m.
Harding (8-3) at Indianapolis (11-0), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (9-2) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) at Winona State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls (9-2) at Midwestern State (9-0), 2 p.m.
Findlay (9-2) at Shepherd (10-0), TBA
West Georgia (8-3) at Virginia State (9-0), TBA
Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ashland (10-1), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Monmouth (Ill.) (9-1) at Trine (10-0), Noon
Washington & Lee (8-2) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon
Johns Hopkins (9-1) at Washington & Jefferson (10-0), Noon
Huntingdon (9-1) at Berry (10-0), Noon
Western New England (8-2) at Delaware Valley (10-0), Noon
Plymouth State (9-1) at Brockport (10-0), Noon
RPI (8-2) at Wesley (9-1), Noon
Lakeland (8-2) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (9-0), 1 p.m.
St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1) at North Central (9-1), 1 p.m.
Franklin (8-2) at Wartburg (10-0), 1 p.m.
Case Western (10-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (9-1), 1 p.m.
Chapman (6-2) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.
Eureka (8-2) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at Linfield (8-1), 3 p.m.
Frostburg State (9-1) at Wittenberg (10-0), TBA
Husson (9-1) at Springfield (10-0), TBA
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0), Noon
Sterling (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1:30 p.m.
Grand View (9-2) at Saint Xavier (9-1), 2 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (10-1), 2:07 p.m.
Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (10-0), 3 p.m.
Dickinson State (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (34) 2-0 1577 1
2. Michigan State (13) 1-0 1529 2
3. Arizona (16) 2-0 1511 3
4. Kansas (2) 1-0 1446 4
5. Villanova 1-0 1307 6
6. Wichita State 1-0 1277 7
7. Kentucky 2-0 1219 5
8. Florida 0-0 1125 8
9. North Carolina 1-0 1078 9
10. Southern Cal 1-0 1023 10
11. Miami 2-0 911 13
12. Cincinnati 1-0 890 12
13. Notre Dame 1-0 860 14
14. Minnesota 1-0 675 15
15. Xavier 1-0 605 17
16. Texas A&M 1-0 577 25
17. Gonzaga 1-0 525 18
18. Louisville 1-0 518 16
19. Purdue 2-0 426 20
20. Northwestern 1-0 374 19
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1-0 315 22
22. Seton Hall 2-0 283 23
23. UCLA 1-0 266 21
24. West Virginia 0-1 211 11
25. Baylor 1-0 205 24
Others receiving votes: Alabama 98, Rhode Island 55, Virginia 45, TCU 43, Providence 36, Missouri 32, Virginia Tech 17, Wisconsin 9, Michigan 7, Texas 7, Butler 6, Texas Tech 6, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 4, Mount St. Mary’s 4, SMU 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Dayton 2, Maryland 2, Nevada 2, Oakland 2, Harvard 1, Oregon 1, South Carolina 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 1-0 800 1
2. Texas 1-0 729 2
3. Baylor 2-0 719 3
4. South Carolina 1-0 685 4
5. Louisville 2-0 638 9
6. Notre Dame 1-0 637 6
7. Mississippi St. 1-0 617 7
8. UCLA 2-0 608 8
9. Ohio St. 1-1 583 5
10. Oregon 2-0 500 11
11. Duke 1-0 454 12
12. West Virginia 1-0 405 13
13. Tennessee 1-0 373 14
14. Stanford 0-2 357 10
15. Maryland 1-0 353 15
16. Marquette 0-0 309 17
17. Florida St. 2-0 272 18
18. Oregon St. 1-0 213 19
19. Texas A&M 2-0 198 20
20. California 1-0 179 20
21. Oklahoma 1-0 165 22
22. South Florida 2-0 157 23
23. Missouri 1-1 139 16
24. Michigan 2-0 121 24
25. Kentucky 2-0 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Western Kentucky 24, Miami 17, Florida 9, Michigan St. 6, Drake 5, DePaul 4, Virginia 4, Iowa 4, Gonzaga 4, Alabama 4, Kansas St 3, Indiana 2, Georgia Tech 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Syracuse 1, Purdue 1.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Craig Bjornson bullpen coach.
HOUSTON ASTROS — OF-DH Carlos Beltran announced his retirement. Named Jeff Albert second hitting coach, Alex Cintron first base coach and Doug White bullpen coach.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Alex Anthopoulos executive vice president and general manager. Announced president of baseball operations John Hart will relinquish his active involvement in baseball operations and will move into the role of senior advisor.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president of ticket operations and services.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Promoted Amy Brooks to president, team marketing & business operations and chief innovation officer.
NBAGL
DELAWARE 87ERS — Signed F Christian Wood. Waived C Carlos Lopez.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict $42,541, for making contact with an official during a Nov. 12 game at Tennessee.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Matt Barkley. Signed S Harlan Miller from the practice squad. Placed S Tyvon Branch, OT D.J. Humphries and TE Ifeanyi Momah on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Travis Averill and WR Tanner Gentry to the practice squad. Released WR Darreus Rogers from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Derrick Mathews to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Dres Anderson to the practice squad. Released WR KeVonn Mabon from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DT Roy Miller.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated DT Darius Latham. Placed CB Gareon Conley on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Tony McDaniel. Placed OL JP Flynn on the practice squad injured reserve list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Freddie Martino. Activated WR Mike Evans from a one-game suspension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Otha Peters to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Justin Bailey to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rasmus Andersson to Stockton (AHL). Activated Travis Hamonic from injured reserve.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Andrey Pedan three games for a charging incident in a Nov. 11 game against Providence, Toronto F Mason Marchment two games for a cross-checking incident in a Nov. 10 game at Binghamton, San Diego F Scott Sabourin two games for a cross-checking incident in a Nov. 10 game against Stockton and Rochester D Andrew MacWilliam one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Nov. 11 game at Belleville.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Indy F Ryan Rupert four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Nov. 12 game at Quad City.
READING ROYALS — Announced G Mark Dekanich was loaned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced D James de Haas was recalled by Lehigh Valley.
Ontario Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquired D Kade Landry from Barrie for D TJ Fergus and a fourth-round draft pick.
College
ARKANSAS — Suspended freshman QB Cole Kelley indefinitely following his weekend arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Morning Glories League
Hi series: Carol Yeager, LaRiche Chevrolet, 490. High game: Barb Galbraith, Mount Blanchard Gub Club, 194.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. Contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.