Prep Soccer: Nine from the region earn second-team all-Ohio honors

No area players earned a spot on the first team but nine did earn second-team honors as the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association released its all-Ohio selections for the 2017 season.

Six of the nine second teamers were among the Division III girls honorees.

A pair of Riverdale performers highlighted the list of area players honored.

Senior midfielder Gabi Rodriguez made the second team after scoring 19 goals with 16 assists while teammate Reygan Frey, a senior forward, recorded 23 goals and eight assists while leading the Falcons to the school’s first girls soccer league championship.

Ottawa-Glandorf senior goalkeeper Kadie Hempfling, Kalida junior forward Lauren Langhals, Liberty-Benton junior forward Savanah Richard and Continental sophomore Alex Hoeffel also made the Division III second-team list.

Richards scored 28 goals and added five assists for Liberty-Benton as she led the Eagles to the school’s first appearance in the state tournament semifinals. No stats were available on Langhals, Hoeffel or Hempfling.

Findlay’s Pace Thomas made the Division I second team while Van Buren’s Nick McCracken and Bluffton’s Tristan Smucker were second teamers in Division III.

Thomas, a senior midfielder, led Findlay High School to a 10-7-2 record and sectional championship as he recorded 11 goals with two assists.

McCracken, a sophomore midfielder, netted 18 goals with eight assists. He helped Van Buren to a 15-2-1 record and North Central Ohio Soccer Association championship.

Division I Boys

First Team

Blake Baker, sr., F, Austin Fitch; Ryan Bernt, sr., MF, Beavercreek; Sean Dosedel, jr., D, Dayton Carroll; Chris Dowling, sr., MF, Dublin Jerome; Linden Eberle, sr., F, West Chester Lakota West; Nick Felician, sr., MF, Brunswick; Matt Fickenworth, sr., D, Cincinnati Anderson; Malvin Gblah, jr., F, Lakewood; Luke Kiley, sr., F, Dublin Coffman; Caiden Landis, sr., F, Logan; Kevin Lemin, sr., F, Olmsted Falls; Will Lonneman, sr., MF, Cincinnati Moeller; Jared Mattei, sr., F, Copley; Collin McCort, sr., F, Powell Olentangy Liberty; Connor Mendel, sr., MF, Wadsworth; Dylan Morris, sr., GK, Avon; Zach Mowka, soph., F; Joe Stoll, jr., MF, Wooster.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR “” Luke Kiley, Dublin Coffman.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” James Walchanowicz, Olmsted Falls.

Second Team (NW Ohio Only)

Caleb Gibbons, sr., F, Anthony Wayne; Pace Thomas, sr., MF, Findlay; Scott Upton, sr., F, Toledo St. Francis.

Division II Boys

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Birgeneau, sr., F, Granville; Noah Busefink, sr. F, Cortland Lakeview; Ryan Dellelles, sr., MF, Steubenville; Charlie Fink, sr., GK, Richfield Revere; Colin Gaines, sr., D, Cuyahoga Valley Christian; Cade Gergye, jr., MF, Bay Village Bay; Hector Gomez, sr., MF, Columbus DeSales; John Hocter, sr., GK, Warsaw River View; Mason Kearns, sr., MF, Lexington; Dylan Keeling, sr., MF, Rocky River; Zack Kelly, sr., F, Vermilion; Adam Mutasim, sr., F, Cincinnati Indian Hill; Michael Norris, sr., F, Albany Alexander; Dominic Ruffolo, jr., MF; Jackson Schaaf, sr., F, Lima Shawnee; Caiden Smith, sr., MF, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Sam Spirk, sr., F, Wilmington; Jacob Taylor, sr., MF, Elida.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR “” Hector Gomez, Columbus DeSales.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Bill Mees, Cincinnati Indian Hill.

SECOND TEAM (NW OHIO ONLY)

Landon Bartlett, jr., MF, Kenton; Max Corson, jr., MF, Sandusky; Kyle Flaute, sr., D, Celina; Nick Lombardi, sr., MF, Edison; Andrew Male, sr., MF, Ontario; Evan Vogel, sr., F, St. Marys Memorial; Braden Wagener, jr., F, Maumeel Austin Wilker, sr., MF, St. Marys Memorial.

Division III Boys

FIRST TEAM

Noah Alexander, jr., MF, Dayton Christian; Sam Belitz, jr., MF, independence; Brad Biehi, sr., F, Columbus Wellington; Caleb Bower, sr., F, Hartville Lake Center Christian; Callow Brennan, jr., MF, Cincinnati Seven Hills; Korry Hamlin, sr., MF, Tipp City Bethel; Kevin Hileman, jr., MF, Ottawa Hills; Josh Kidder, jr., MF, Archbold; Ryan Leinhart, jr., F, Cincinnati Madeira; Cole McClean, sr., F, Wellington; Jared McPeek, sr., F, Mansfield Christian; Jared Mount, jr., F, Mansfield Christian; Josh Ragon, sr., MF, Zoarville Tusacarawas Valley; Thomas Rink, sr., F, Cortland Maplewood; Wes Ryan, sr., F, Columbus Grandview Heights; Harrison Schertzinger, sr., D, Cincinnati Summit Country Day; Kyle Smith, sr., D, Worthington Christian; Evan Throckmorton, jr., MF, McDermott Northwest.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR “” Harrison Schertzinger, Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Ryan Macraild, Independence.

SECOND TEAM (NW OHIO ONLY)

Kaiden Bedsole, sr., MF, Archbold; Nick Damron, sr., F, Oak Harbor; Nick McCracken, soph., MF, Van Burem; Dylan Schreder, jr, F, Ottawa Hills; Bryce Schroeder, sr., MF, Ottawa-Glandorf; Tristan Smucker, sr., MF, Bluffton; Michael Szymanski, sr., F, Lake; Cameron Worsham, sr., F, Lima Temple Christian; Connor Wyse, sr., MF, Pettisville.

Division I Girls

FIRST TEAM

Ashley Barron, jr., D, Toledo Notre Dame Diana Benigno, soph., MF, Beavercreek; Kristina DeMarco, sr., F, Perrysburg; Vanessa Dinardo, sr., D, Strongsville; Alicia Donley, jr., F, Pickerington North; Kayla Fischer, sr., MF, Kent Roosevelt; Alexis Goins, jr., MF, Fairfield; Kalee Hensley, sr., GK, Gahanna Lincoln; Lesley Kiesling, jr., F, North Canton Hoover; Luly Mienssen, sr., D, Medina; Olivia Page, jr., F, Springboro; Lauren Parker, sr., GK, Loveland; Lauren Rakytiak, sr., F, Strongsville; Peyton Rimko, sr., D, Westlake; Halle Rogers, jr., D, Cuyahoga Falls Wash Jesuit; Nikki Schuster, sr., F, Ashland; Emma Sears, jr., F, Dublin Jerome; Colleen Swift, sr., F, Loveland.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR “” Vanessa Dinardo, Strongsville

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Scott Jones, Westlake

SECOND TEAM (NW OHIO ONLY)

Hailey Clere, sr., F, Oregon Clay; Payton Sullivan, sr., MF, Toledo St. Ursula.

Division II Girls

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Bowser, sr., MF, Mogadore Field; Jayla Campbell, jr., F, Chillicothe Unioto; Sara Cilletti, sr., MF, Warren Howland; Kate Cox, jr., MF, Granville; Kayla Dewey, sr., MF, Cincinnati Mariemont; Lauren Dietz, sr., MF, Kettering Alter; Kati Druzina, jr., F, Mentor Lake Catholic; Hannah Headlee, sr., F, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Izzy Greene, sr., F, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Taylor Huff, fr., F, Mansfield Madison; Morgan Jackson, sr., MF, Cincinnati Indian Hill; Sara Johnson, sr., F, Tallmadge; Katie Manger, sr., MF, Wapakoneta; Bria Meisse, jr., F, Ontario; Makenzie Newsome, sr., GK, Zanesville; Anna Podojil, jr., F, Cincinnati Indian Hill; Bekah Vine, sr., GK, Bellbrook; Lauren Weimer, sr., F, Tipp City Tippecanoe.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR “” Anna Podojil, Cincinnati Indian Hill.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Amy Dunlap, Cincinnati Indian Hill.

SECOND TEAM (NW OHIO ONLY)

Alaina Behnke, sr., D, Lima Shawnee; Alexis Bise, jr., MF, Ontario; Bethany Blackwood, sr., GK, Napoleon; Kaelyn Harkness, sr., F, Napoleon; Kaylin Helinski, jr., F, Clear Fork; Maddy Hodgson, sr., MF, Lake; Jaydon Hollstein, sr., MF, Elida; Hannah Pierce, soph., F, Rossford.

Division III Girls

FIRST TEAM

Ravin Alexander, sr., MF, Cincinnati Summit Country Day; Bailey Clark, Doylestown Chippewa, jr., F; Alyssa Clason, jr., F, Orwell Grand Valley; Kylan Harper, jr., F, Zanesville Rosecrans; Gabby Hollar, jr., F, West Liberty Salem; Lakyn Hupp, sr., F, Seaman North Adams; Saylor Jewell, sr., F, Camden Preble Shawnee; Abby King, sr., F, Hudson Western Reserve Academy; Josie Krupp, sr., F, Springfield Catholic Central; Ryan Kunkle, sr., F, Elyria Catholic; Chloe Masys, sr., D, Cincinnari Madeira; Hayden Petee, sr., F, Huron; Emie Peterson, sr., MF, Archbold; Peyton Scott, jr., MF, Lynchburg Clay; Som Apsara, sr., MF, Gahanna Columbus Academy; Mimi Stines, sr., GK, Cincinnati Summit Country Day; Grace Todd, jr., F, Worthington Christian; Hannah Vouk, sr., MF, Kirtland.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR “” Ravin Alexander, Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Kendra Berryman, Botkins.

SECOND TEAM (NW OHIO ONLY)

Reygan Frey, sr., F, Riverdale; Kadie Hempfling, sr., GK, Ottawa-Glandorf; Alex Hoeffel, soph., F, Continental; Maura Hoying, sr., F, Coldwater; Brooke Kohler, sr., D, Archbold; Lauren Langhals, jr., F, Kalida; Haley Nelson, sr., MF, Swanton; Ashtyn Patrick, sr., F, Mansfield Christian; Avery Rice, jr., F, Lima Central Catholic; Savanah Richards, jr., F, Liberty-Benton; Gabi Rodriguez, sr., MF, Riverdale.

