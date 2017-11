Prep Football: Four Lakota players on SBC first team

Four Lakota players earned first-team honors as the Sandusky Bay Conference released its all-conference football teams for the River Division on Monday.

Lakota sophomore Trevor Franks and senior Lucas Streacker were first team picks at running back and receiver.

On defense, senior Elijah Ernst was a first team pick at linebacker and senior Colton Rader made the first team as a defensive back.

Streacker (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) caught 44 passes for 731 yarda and 10 touchdowns. He was also the Raiders’ kicker making 40 of 42 PAT kicks and 2 of 3 field goals.

Franks (5-10, 168) rushed for 985 yards on 160 carries and scored 15 touchdowns. He added another 226 yards receiving with two scores.

Ernst (6-1, 172) finished in the top three in the SBC River Division with 110 tackles while adding four sacks.

Rader (5-11, 170) recorded 42 tackles while adding a sack and three interceptions for Lakota.

Tyler Gabel made the all-River Division second team as a quarterback and the division’s specialist player. Other Raiders on the second team included offensive tackle Noah Koester, receiver Colton Rader and Streacker on the defensive line.

Tiffin Calvert’s Austin Jones was the SBC River Division Player of the Year.

All-SBC River Division

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK — Park Hemminger, sr., Tiffin Calvert. END — Josh Recker, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Chris Kuhn, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s. RECEIVER — Lucas Streacker, sr., Lakota; Spencer Parrott, sr., Willard; Robbie Paul, sr., Tiffin Calvert RUNNING BACK — Austin Jones, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Trevor Franks, soph., Lakota; Logan Graffin, sr., Margaretta. CENTER — Devin Borer, sr., Tiffin Calvert. GUARD — Lewis Fabrizio, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Jacob Darr, sr., Fremont St. Joseph. TACKLE — Luke Brickner, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Bryace Graffin, jr., Margaretta.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Austin Jones, Tiffin Calvert.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE — Nick Maury, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Noah Price, jr., Fremont St. Joseph; Joe Stover, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Andrew Cok, sr., Willard. LINEBACKER — Conner Kwiat, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Josh Recker, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Collin Lane, sr., Margaretta; Elijah Ernst, sr., Lakota; Clay Wimmer, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s. DEFENSIVE BACK — Nick Somodi, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Colton Rader, sr., Lakota; Michael Capizzi, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Brevan Moore, jr., Margaretta; Dylan Filliater, sr., Fremont St. Joseph. SPECIALTY — Josh Recker, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK — Tyler Gabel, sr., Lakota. END — Clay Wimmer, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s. RECEIVER — Tad Foster, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Nic Somodi, jr., Tiffin Calvert; Colton Rader, sr., Lakota. RUNNING BACK — Conner Kwiat, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Andrew Patterson, sr., Margaretta; Chris Morrisette, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Everett Samstag, soph., Sandusky St. Mary’s. CENTER — Nic Stouffer, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s. GUARD — Jared Hutton, jr., Lakota; Colton Montgomery, sr., Willard. TACKLE — Noah Koester, sr., Lakota; Logan Lacy, sr., Willard.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE — Chris Kuhn, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Tallen Kennedy, soph., Margaretta; Lucas Streacker, sr., Lakota; David Frye, soph., Lakota. LINEBACKER — Spencer Parrott, sr., Willard; David Spicer, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Masen Bickley, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Andrew Patterson, sr., Margaretta. DEFENSIVE BACK — Aaron Rombach, soph., Tiffin Calvert; Jerrett Sowers, jr., Willard; Zac Conn, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Logan Black, sr., Fremont St. Joseph. SPECIALIST — Tyler Gabel, sr., Lakota.

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

QUARTEBACK — Nick Leibacher, jr., Margaretta; Spencer Harrison, sr., Fremont St. Joseph. RECEIVER — Seth Gasser, sr., Margaretta; Zac Conn, sr., Tiffin Calvert; David Spicer, sr., Fremont St. Joseph. CENTER — Matt McFarland, jr., Fremont St. Joseph; Jacob Aichholz, Willard. GUARD — Nick Maury, sr., Tiffin Calvert. TACKLE — Joe Stover, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Noah Price, jr., Fremont St. Joseph; C.J. McCrimmon, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s.

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE — Joe Shirley, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Logan Stone, Lakota; Zach Luma, jr., Margaretta; James McClung, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Colton Montgomery, sr., Willard. LINEBACKER — Robbie Paul, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Carter Reinhart, soph., Lakota; Levi Myers, sr., Lakota. DEFENSIVE BACK — Darry Endicott, sr., Lakota; James Weaver, jr., Margaretta; Myles Pinkston, fr., Willard. SPECIALIST — Bryce Hedden, soph., Margaretta.

